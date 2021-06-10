ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 702 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
OSDH showed 454,094 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 124 from Wednesday, and 453,888 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,190 active, a decrease of 281 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,325 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,502 deaths, a weekly increase of 29, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 106 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,595, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 113 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 36 of which are in the ICU, across the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, there has been one case with none in the ICU.
Cases in Garfield County increased by two in the past week for a total of 7,815, with five active, a decrease of one since last week, and 7,671, or 98.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,914, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported five active cases and 6,781 recovered.
Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.
There have been 3,058 cases, with 2,990 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,763 cases, with 3,700 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Woods County gained nine cases in the past week. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward counties, and Major County saw a reduction of one case.
Risk Level System
Orange has been spotted again in Oklahoma this week, though green counties, especially in the Northwest Region, are still on the rise.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, two of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange, risk level, 33 low, or “yellow,” risk level and 42, including Garfield County, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were 44 counties in the low risk level and 33 in the new normal risk level.
Ottawa and Woods were the two counties in the “orange” category.
Garfield County saw green four weeks ago for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 0.9 cases per 100,000.
Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Dewey County was in the “yellow” category.
Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease of 21.8% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From May 30 through June 5, 702 cases were reported, a decrease of 196 from the week before, May 23-29, which had 898. The number of deaths this week was nine, a decrease of 16 from the previous week.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations was at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, up slightly from 5.8% from the previous weeks. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,595, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.
From May 30 through June 5, 12,646 specimens were tested. Of those, 702, or 3.8%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.
From June 1-7, 30,309 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 82 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,480,584 with 1,163,260 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 37.2% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 73% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 31.2% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 63.4% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,170 cases, 3,133 recovered, one active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,015 recovered, two active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,216 cases, 1,186 recovered, 12 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,147 recovered, none active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,047 cases, 1,026 recovered, one active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 955 cases, 931 recovered, none active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 06.09.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|87523
|1301
|86060
|2021-06-09
|TULSA
|75531
|1113
|74139
|2021-06-09
|CLEVELAND
|31286
|435
|30796
|2021-06-09
|CANADIAN
|17392
|185
|17173
|2021-06-09
|COMANCHE
|14017
|195
|13720
|2021-06-09
|ROGERS
|10601
|193
|10366
|2021-06-09
|MUSKOGEE
|9371
|176
|9175
|2021-06-09
|PAYNE
|8712
|76
|8627
|2021-06-09
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8400
|131
|8258
|2021-06-09
|WAGONER
|8199
|121
|8034
|2021-06-09
|GARFIELD
|7815
|139
|7671
|2021-06-09
|CREEK
|7024
|165
|6834
|2021-06-09
|CARTER
|6187
|126
|6036
|2021-06-09
|BRYAN
|6127
|78
|6047
|2021-06-09
|GRADY
|5983
|129
|5841
|2021-06-09
|CHEROKEE
|5653
|78
|5561
|2021-06-09
|LE FLORE
|5635
|67
|5537
|2021-06-09
|KAY
|5342
|128
|5201
|2021-06-09
|MCCLAIN
|5325
|73
|5244
|2021-06-09
|WASHINGTON
|5250
|117
|5109
|2021-06-09
|PONTOTOC
|5164
|80
|5074
|2021-06-09
|STEPHENS
|4899
|106
|4781
|2021-06-09
|OSAGE
|4783
|78
|4690
|2021-06-09
|DELAWARE
|4687
|94
|4570
|2021-06-09
|PITTSBURG
|4657
|78
|4576
|2021-06-09
|LOGAN
|4305
|65
|4229
|2021-06-09
|MAYES
|4259
|72
|4172
|2021-06-09
|SEQUOYAH
|4154
|56
|4088
|2021-06-09
|CUSTER
|4084
|104
|3975
|2021-06-09
|MCCURTAIN
|3986
|94
|3882
|2021-06-09
|CADDO
|3982
|96
|3881
|2021-06-09
|OTTAWA
|3972
|70
|3861
|2021-06-09
|OKMULGEE
|3834
|81
|3731
|2021-06-09
|GARVIN
|3622
|79
|3541
|2021-06-09
|TEXAS
|3535
|34
|3497
|2021-06-09
|LINCOLN
|3258
|72
|3180
|2021-06-09
|ADAIR
|3198
|43
|3146
|2021-06-09
|WOODWARD
|3170
|36
|3133
|2021-06-09
|JACKSON
|3131
|56
|3074
|2021-06-09
|BECKHAM
|2899
|58
|2840
|2021-06-09
|SEMINOLE
|2882
|78
|2800
|2021-06-09
|KINGFISHER
|2058
|41
|2015
|2021-06-09
|MARSHALL
|2048
|23
|2023
|2021-06-09
|MURRAY
|2026
|44
|1978
|2021-06-09
|MCINTOSH
|2015
|61
|1952
|2021-06-09
|CRAIG
|2000
|18
|1973
|2021-06-09
|ATOKA
|1878
|26
|1851
|2021-06-09
|OKFUSKEE
|1797
|32
|1761
|2021-06-09
|PAWNEE
|1793
|52
|1738
|2021-06-09
|CHOCTAW
|1621
|27
|1593
|2021-06-09
|LOVE
|1504
|22
|1482
|2021-06-09
|JOHNSTON
|1380
|37
|1340
|2021-06-09
|NOBLE
|1380
|20
|1360
|2021-06-09
|HASKELL
|1256
|17
|1238
|2021-06-09
|HUGHES
|1243
|29
|1209
|2021-06-09
|WOODS
|1216
|18
|1186
|2021-06-09
|ALFALFA
|1154
|7
|1147
|2021-06-09
|NOWATA
|1151
|20
|1130
|2021-06-09
|WASHITA
|1087
|23
|1063
|2021-06-09
|BLAINE
|1047
|20
|1026
|2021-06-09
|PUSHMATAHA
|1011
|22
|988
|2021-06-09
|MAJOR
|955
|24
|931
|2021-06-09
|LATIMER
|843
|13
|825
|2021-06-09
|KIOWA
|819
|26
|792
|2021-06-09
|TILLMAN
|803
|17
|786
|2021-06-09
|JEFFERSON
|704
|16
|687
|2021-06-09
|COAL
|701
|15
|685
|2021-06-09
|COTTON
|695
|16
|679
|2021-06-09
|GREER
|584
|22
|562
|2021-06-09
|DEWEY
|553
|14
|538
|2021-06-09
|GRANT
|549
|7
|542
|2021-06-09
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|469
|2021-06-09
|HARPER
|420
|8
|412
|2021-06-09
|ROGER MILLS
|390
|12
|378
|2021-06-09
|ELLIS
|357
|6
|351
|2021-06-09
|HARMON
|327
|6
|321
|2021-06-09
|CIMARRON
|214
|2
|212
|2021-06-09
Oklahoma per city 06.09.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|66717
|1053
|65545
|2021-06-09
|TULSA
|45318
|736
|44423
|2021-06-09
|EDMOND
|18008
|187
|17783
|2021-06-09
|BROKEN ARROW
|16556
|199
|16278
|2021-06-09
|NORMAN
|14391
|195
|14171
|2021-06-09
|OTHER***
|11236
|117
|11021
|2021-06-09
|YUKON
|9623
|82
|9526
|2021-06-09
|LAWTON
|8672
|160
|8490
|2021-06-09
|ENID
|6914
|128
|6781
|2021-06-09
|MOORE
|6675
|71
|6590
|2021-06-09
|STILLWATER
|6225
|40
|6178
|2021-06-09
|CLAREMORE
|6056
|120
|5910
|2021-06-09
|OWASSO
|5550
|79
|5451
|2021-06-09
|MUSKOGEE
|5255
|132
|5111
|2021-06-09
|SHAWNEE
|5122
|94
|5022
|2021-06-09
|ARDMORE
|4650
|87
|4549
|2021-06-09
|ADA
|4243
|67
|4168
|2021-06-09
|BARTLESVILLE
|4108
|95
|3997
|2021-06-09
|TAHLEQUAH
|3975
|57
|3904
|2021-06-09
|PONCA CITY
|3905
|83
|3816
|2021-06-09
|BIXBY
|3726
|31
|3667
|2021-06-09
|DURANT
|3610
|42
|3568
|2021-06-09
|SAND SPRINGS
|3349
|68
|3271
|2021-06-09
|MCALESTER
|3243
|50
|3190
|2021-06-09
|SAPULPA
|3185
|66
|3106
|2021-06-09
|DUNCAN
|3090
|63
|3024
|2021-06-09
|JENKS
|3010
|26
|2977
|2021-06-09
|MUSTANG
|2932
|44
|2878
|2021-06-09
|GUYMON
|2622
|32
|2588
|2021-06-09
|ALTUS
|2608
|52
|2556
|2021-06-09
|GUTHRIE
|2566
|46
|2513
|2021-06-09
|EL RENO
|2543
|41
|2496
|2021-06-09
|CHICKASHA
|2473
|77
|2389
|2021-06-09
|COLLINSVILLE
|2435
|30
|2395
|2021-06-09
|CHOCTAW
|2417
|36
|2379
|2021-06-09
|BLANCHARD
|2273
|29
|2240
|2021-06-09
|MIAMI
|2241
|36
|2185
|2021-06-09
|STILWELL
|2154
|33
|2115
|2021-06-09
|BETHANY
|2058
|28
|2028
|2021-06-09
|COWETA
|1879
|33
|1828
|2021-06-09
|WOODWARD
|1865
|27
|1837
|2021-06-09
|WEATHERFORD
|1822
|34
|1787
|2021-06-09
|SKIATOOK
|1755
|17
|1733
|2021-06-09
|ELK CITY
|1737
|35
|1701
|2021-06-09
|CLINTON
|1731
|66
|1662
|2021-06-09
|PRYOR CREEK
|1699
|32
|1654
|2021-06-09
|GLENPOOL
|1631
|26
|1603
|2021-06-09
|GROVE
|1604
|56
|1539
|2021-06-09
|POTEAU
|1601
|21
|1572
|2021-06-09
|OKMULGEE
|1597
|43
|1549
|2021-06-09
|TAFT
|1576
|4
|1572
|2021-06-09
|VINITA
|1549
|14
|1529
|2021-06-09
|TUTTLE
|1542
|20
|1519
|2021-06-09
|SALLISAW
|1538
|25
|1507
|2021-06-09
|SEMINOLE
|1528
|40
|1487
|2021-06-09
|PURCELL
|1483
|27
|1451
|2021-06-09
|ATOKA
|1474
|20
|1453
|2021-06-09
|WAGONER
|1463
|30
|1432
|2021-06-09
|BROKEN BOW
|1420
|45
|1371
|2021-06-09
|CUSHING
|1413
|22
|1390
|2021-06-09
|ANADARKO
|1393
|34
|1357
|2021-06-09
|NOBLE
|1371
|22
|1348
|2021-06-09
|PAULS VALLEY
|1303
|32
|1270
|2021-06-09
|LEXINGTON
|1293
|25
|1266
|2021-06-09
|NEWCASTLE
|1283
|14
|1268
|2021-06-09
|TECUMSEH
|1277
|14
|1260
|2021-06-09
|HARRAH
|1276
|21
|1252
|2021-06-09
|PIEDMONT
|1262
|10
|1250
|2021-06-09
|SULPHUR
|1259
|26
|1231
|2021-06-09
|IDABEL
|1256
|25
|1230
|2021-06-09
|MCLOUD
|1182
|14
|1168
|2021-06-09
|FORT GIBSON
|1176
|21
|1154
|2021-06-09
|MADILL
|1138
|13
|1124
|2021-06-09
|MULDROW
|1121
|8
|1110
|2021-06-09
|JAY
|1075
|14
|1058
|2021-06-09
|MARLOW
|1063
|21
|1039
|2021-06-09
|ALVA
|1019
|16
|991
|2021-06-09
|MARIETTA
|1008
|19
|989
|2021-06-09
|CHECOTAH
|1000
|30
|970
|2021-06-09
|BRISTOW
|956
|33
|921
|2021-06-09
|HENRYETTA
|948
|24
|917
|2021-06-09
|HUGO
|937
|22
|915
|2021-06-09
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|930
|2021-06-09
|EUFAULA
|920
|32
|887
|2021-06-09
|KINGSTON
|900
|9
|890
|2021-06-09
|SAYRE
|890
|18
|872
|2021-06-09
|HOMINY
|827
|4
|820
|2021-06-09
|KINGFISHER
|824
|21
|802
|2021-06-09
|CLEVELAND
|803
|22
|780
|2021-06-09
|ELGIN
|795
|12
|783
|2021-06-09
|STIGLER
|776
|12
|764
|2021-06-09
|CATOOSA
|776
|16
|757
|2021-06-09
|OKEMAH
|775
|16
|759
|2021-06-09
|MANNFORD
|771
|21
|750
|2021-06-09
|LOCUST GROVE
|757
|8
|748
|2021-06-09
|LINDSAY
|747
|16
|730
|2021-06-09
|HOLDENVILLE
|736
|19
|717
|2021-06-09
|CALERA
|733
|7
|725
|2021-06-09
|HELENA
|731
|2
|729
|2021-06-09
|CHANDLER
|729
|23
|704
|2021-06-09
|SPIRO
|724
|3
|712
|2021-06-09
|WEWOKA
|704
|24
|679
|2021-06-09
|NOWATA
|701
|11
|690
|2021-06-09
|INOLA
|701
|13
|687
|2021-06-09
|CACHE
|699
|10
|688
|2021-06-09
|DAVIS
|698
|16
|680
|2021-06-09
|MOUNDS
|696
|11
|684
|2021-06-09
|PERRY
|696
|12
|684
|2021-06-09
|BLACKWELL
|687
|28
|654
|2021-06-09
|HEAVENER
|687
|12
|673
|2021-06-09
|HENNESSEY
|654
|12
|642
|2021-06-09
|CHELSEA
|651
|18
|631
|2021-06-09
|SPENCER
|650
|16
|629
|2021-06-09
|SALINA
|645
|9
|636
|2021-06-09
|SPERRY
|638
|5
|633
|2021-06-09
|AFTON
|631
|6
|622
|2021-06-09
|TISHOMINGO
|610
|23
|584
|2021-06-09
|JONES
|610
|8
|602
|2021-06-09
|WARR ACRES
|595
|5
|589
|2021-06-09
|WESTVILLE
|594
|5
|586
|2021-06-09
|MIDWEST CITY
|582
|18
|563
|2021-06-09
|PERKINS
|581
|5
|575
|2021-06-09
|DEL CITY
|576
|19
|556
|2021-06-09
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-06-09
|COMANCHE
|563
|21
|540
|2021-06-09
|DEWEY
|561
|11
|543
|2021-06-09
|PRAGUE
|549
|8
|541
|2021-06-09
|COLCORD
|539
|5
|531
|2021-06-09
|WYNNEWOOD
|533
|11
|522
|2021-06-09
|ANTLERS
|532
|13
|518
|2021-06-09
|HULBERT
|528
|6
|521
|2021-06-09
|OOLOGAH
|525
|7
|514
|2021-06-09
|PAWHUSKA
|518
|9
|507
|2021-06-09
|ROLAND
|518
|5
|513
|2021-06-09
|VIAN
|515
|11
|504
|2021-06-09
|PAWNEE
|514
|21
|493
|2021-06-09
|HASKELL
|513
|5
|501
|2021-06-09
|COALGATE
|513
|12
|501
|2021-06-09
|FAIRVIEW
|509
|17
|492
|2021-06-09
|APACHE
|505
|8
|496
|2021-06-09
|WILBURTON
|500
|9
|490
|2021-06-09
|CHOUTEAU
|491
|14
|477
|2021-06-09
|MEEKER
|484
|20
|462
|2021-06-09
|HINTON
|482
|3
|479
|2021-06-09
|FREDERICK
|472
|12
|460
|2021-06-09
|LONE GROVE
|466
|8
|452
|2021-06-09
|STRATFORD
|455
|12
|443
|2021-06-09
|POCOLA
|448
|4
|441
|2021-06-09
|NEWKIRK
|447
|6
|439
|2021-06-09
|WILSON
|446
|15
|431
|2021-06-09
|WISTER
|443
|2
|440
|2021-06-09
|KANSAS
|430
|7
|423
|2021-06-09
|WALTERS
|429
|6
|423
|2021-06-09
|STROUD
|426
|6
|417
|2021-06-09
|CARNEGIE
|423
|16
|406
|2021-06-09
|WATONGA
|417
|2
|414
|2021-06-09
|TALIHINA
|415
|15
|397
|2021-06-09
|WASHINGTON
|413
|4
|407
|2021-06-09
|LUTHER
|408
|9
|399
|2021-06-09
|BEGGS
|407
|6
|399
|2021-06-09
|KONAWA
|404
|9
|394
|2021-06-09
|NICHOLS HILLS
|403
|3
|400
|2021-06-09
|VALLIANT
|386
|6
|378
|2021-06-09
|MANGUM
|380
|14
|366
|2021-06-09
|WELLSTON
|380
|8
|372
|2021-06-09
|COLBERT
|379
|11
|367
|2021-06-09
|TONKAWA
|375
|15
|360
|2021-06-09
|COMMERCE
|373
|8
|362
|2021-06-09
|WYANDOTTE
|364
|5
|349
|2021-06-09
|HARTSHORNE
|358
|12
|346
|2021-06-09
|MINCO
|357
|2
|355
|2021-06-09
|MORRIS
|353
|5
|347
|2021-06-09
|FLETCHER
|342
|3
|339
|2021-06-09
|HOBART
|341
|12
|328
|2021-06-09
|QUAPAW
|337
|14
|319
|2021-06-09
|HOOKER
|335
|0
|335
|2021-06-09
|MEAD
|335
|6
|329
|2021-06-09
|HEALDTON
|334
|11
|321
|2021-06-09
|CADDO
|333
|3
|330
|2021-06-09
|DRUMRIGHT
|332
|10
|320
|2021-06-09
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|322
|2021-06-09
|PORTER
|327
|9
|315
|2021-06-09
|GORE
|319
|7
|312
|2021-06-09
|ELMORE CITY
|318
|4
|314
|2021-06-09
|HOWE
|313
|2
|311
|2021-06-09
|ARCADIA
|311
|0
|310
|2021-06-09
|PORUM
|311
|5
|306
|2021-06-09
|FAIRLAND
|311
|4
|306
|2021-06-09
|STONEWALL
|303
|3
|299
|2021-06-09
|TALALA
|299
|3
|296
|2021-06-09
|WARNER
|296
|5
|290
|2021-06-09
|KIEFER
|296
|2
|293
|2021-06-09
|HOLLIS
|292
|6
|286
|2021-06-09
|KELLYVILLE
|287
|5
|282
|2021-06-09
|ADAIR
|285
|4
|279
|2021-06-09
|CRESCENT
|284
|5
|277
|2021-06-09
|BOKCHITO
|280
|2
|278
|2021-06-09
|BARNSDALL
|275
|7
|268
|2021-06-09
|WAURIKA
|274
|7
|266
|2021-06-09
|RINGLING
|273
|3
|270
|2021-06-09
|ALLEN
|272
|4
|267
|2021-06-09
|OKARCHE
|261
|4
|257
|2021-06-09
|MAYSVILLE
|258
|8
|250
|2021-06-09
|WAYNE
|255
|4
|250
|2021-06-09
|EARLSBORO
|255
|5
|250
|2021-06-09
|CASHION
|249
|1
|248
|2021-06-09
|BOSWELL
|241
|1
|239
|2021-06-09
|CAMERON
|240
|1
|237
|2021-06-09
|WATTS
|240
|2
|238
|2021-06-09
|RUSH SPRINGS
|239
|4
|235
|2021-06-09
|BLAIR
|239
|1
|238
|2021-06-09
|WRIGHT CITY
|238
|2
|234
|2021-06-09
|FORT COBB
|236
|4
|231
|2021-06-09
|HAWORTH
|234
|4
|230
|2021-06-09
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-06-09
|PADEN
|231
|2
|229
|2021-06-09
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-06-09
|MOORELAND
|225
|6
|219
|2021-06-09
|LAVERNE
|221
|2
|219
|2021-06-09
|MAUD
|221
|0
|221
|2021-06-09
|ROFF
|221
|2
|218
|2021-06-09
|YALE
|220
|8
|212
|2021-06-09
|WAUKOMIS
|218
|1
|217
|2021-06-09
|KEOTA
|215
|0
|214
|2021-06-09
|PAOLI
|211
|2
|209
|2021-06-09
|CHEROKEE
|211
|1
|210
|2021-06-09
|CEMENT
|211
|1
|208
|2021-06-09
|BOKOSHE
|210
|3
|206
|2021-06-09
|GERONIMO
|207
|3
|204
|2021-06-09
|BINGER
|207
|14
|193
|2021-06-09
|WETUMKA
|204
|5
|197
|2021-06-09
|BILLINGS
|204
|3
|201
|2021-06-09
|JENNINGS
|202
|4
|197
|2021-06-09
|OKEENE
|202
|6
|196
|2021-06-09
|OCHELATA
|200
|4
|196
|2021-06-09
|GLENCOE
|200
|3
|197
|2021-06-09
|CYRIL
|199
|4
|195
|2021-06-09
|QUINTON
|199
|3
|196
|2021-06-09
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|198
|2021-06-09
|BIG CABIN
|195
|4
|191
|2021-06-09
|FAIRFAX
|192
|9
|183
|2021-06-09
|RINGWOOD
|191
|2
|189
|2021-06-09
|WELCH
|188
|2
|184
|2021-06-09
|MORRISON
|183
|1
|182
|2021-06-09
|ARAPAHO
|180
|4
|176
|2021-06-09
|RAMONA
|180
|5
|175
|2021-06-09
|INDIAHOMA
|179
|2
|177
|2021-06-09
|SHADY POINT
|178
|1
|174
|2021-06-09
|GEARY
|178
|4
|174
|2021-06-09
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|176
|2021-06-09
|NINNEKAH
|176
|3
|173
|2021-06-09
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-06-09
|SHATTUCK
|175
|2
|173
|2021-06-09
|MEDFORD
|174
|1
|173
|2021-06-09
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|170
|2021-06-09
|RED OAK
|171
|0
|170
|2021-06-09
|THACKERVILLE
|171
|1
|170
|2021-06-09
|FORT TOWSON
|170
|0
|170
|2021-06-09
|OKTAHA
|170
|2
|168
|2021-06-09
|GRANITE
|167
|7
|160
|2021-06-09
|SEILING
|166
|6
|159
|2021-06-09
|GOODWELL
|166
|1
|163
|2021-06-09
|WELEETKA
|162
|3
|157
|2021-06-09
|DEPEW
|162
|3
|159
|2021-06-09
|BUFFALO
|161
|6
|155
|2021-06-09
|SNYDER
|161
|8
|153
|2021-06-09
|CALUMET
|158
|1
|157
|2021-06-09
|PANAMA
|158
|2
|156
|2021-06-09
|COPAN
|157
|2
|153
|2021-06-09
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|149
|2021-06-09
|BENNINGTON
|151
|3
|148
|2021-06-09
|TERLTON
|151
|1
|149
|2021-06-09
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-06-09
|BURNS FLAT
|150
|3
|147
|2021-06-09
|UNION CITY
|149
|2
|147
|2021-06-09
|KREBS
|149
|6
|143
|2021-06-09
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|139
|2021-06-09
|MILBURN
|145
|4
|141
|2021-06-09
|CLAYTON
|145
|3
|142
|2021-06-09
|WANETTE
|145
|0
|145
|2021-06-09
|BLUEJACKET
|143
|1
|141
|2021-06-09
|BOISE CITY
|143
|1
|142
|2021-06-09
|WEBBERS FALLS
|142
|1
|141
|2021-06-09
|POND CREEK
|141
|0
|141
|2021-06-09
|ARKOMA
|141
|1
|138
|2021-06-09
|CANUTE
|140
|2
|138
|2021-06-09
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-06-09
|VICI
|137
|2
|135
|2021-06-09
|ALEX
|132
|5
|127
|2021-06-09
|ASHER
|130
|1
|129
|2021-06-09
|SPAVINAW
|130
|2
|128
|2021-06-09
|KIOWA
|130
|2
|128
|2021-06-09
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-06-09
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-06-09
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-06-09
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-06-09
|LAHOMA
|126
|5
|121
|2021-06-09
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|4
|121
|2021-06-09
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|120
|2021-06-09
|ERICK
|123
|2
|121
|2021-06-09
|SOPER
|122
|1
|121
|2021-06-09
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-06-09
|AGRA
|119
|2
|117
|2021-06-09
|VELMA
|117
|2
|115
|2021-06-09
|DAVENPORT
|117
|0
|117
|2021-06-09
|COUNCIL HILL
|116
|3
|113
|2021-06-09
|RYAN
|112
|2
|110
|2021-06-09
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|112
|2021-06-09
|OAKS
|112
|4
|108
|2021-06-09
|SENTINEL
|112
|2
|110
|2021-06-09
|MILL CREEK
|111
|1
|110
|2021-06-09
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-06-09
|GARVIN
|108
|0
|107
|2021-06-09
|SASAKWA
|108
|0
|107
|2021-06-09
|TUPELO
|107
|2
|104
|2021-06-09
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|104
|2021-06-09
|TYRONE
|105
|0
|105
|2021-06-09
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|103
|2021-06-09
|RATLIFF CITY
|104
|0
|104
|2021-06-09
|OILTON
|103
|4
|99
|2021-06-09
|MCCURTAIN
|102
|2
|100
|2021-06-09
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|102
|2021-06-09
|DOVER
|101
|2
|99
|2021-06-09
|BYARS
|101
|1
|100
|2021-06-09
|SPRINGER
|98
|3
|94
|2021-06-09
|GANS
|98
|0
|98
|2021-06-09
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|97
|2021-06-09
|AMBER
|97
|5
|92
|2021-06-09
|FOSS
|91
|0
|90
|2021-06-09
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-06-09
|WANN
|91
|3
|88
|2021-06-09
|RIPLEY
|89
|1
|88
|2021-06-09
|DEWAR
|88
|1
|84
|2021-06-09
|OLUSTEE
|87
|0
|87
|2021-06-09
|STERLING
|87
|1
|86
|2021-06-09
|KINTA
|86
|1
|85
|2021-06-09
|TRYON
|86
|0
|86
|2021-06-09
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-06-09
|STUART
|85
|1
|84
|2021-06-09
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-06-09
|COYLE
|83
|0
|83
|2021-06-09
|RATTAN
|81
|1
|80
|2021-06-09
|SAVANNA
|81
|1
|80
|2021-06-09
|CARNEY
|81
|2
|79
|2021-06-09
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-06-09
|CANADIAN
|80
|2
|78
|2021-06-09
|PITTSBURG
|79
|1
|78
|2021-06-09
|HAILEYVILLE
|73
|1
|72
|2021-06-09
|CORN
|72
|4
|68
|2021-06-09
|COVINGTON
|71
|1
|70
|2021-06-09
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|70
|2021-06-09
|ARNETT
|70
|2
|68
|2021-06-09
|DUSTIN
|70
|2
|68
|2021-06-09
|POCASSET
|70
|2
|68
|2021-06-09
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-06-09
|MARBLE CITY
|69
|0
|68
|2021-06-09
|RANDLETT
|69
|1
|68
|2021-06-09
|ORLANDO
|67
|1
|66
|2021-06-09
|DRUMMOND
|67
|1
|66
|2021-06-09
|DILL CITY
|67
|3
|64
|2021-06-09
|SAWYER
|67
|1
|66
|2021-06-09
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-06-09
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-06-09
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|2
|64
|2021-06-09
|KETCHUM
|65
|3
|62
|2021-06-09
|SHIDLER
|65
|1
|64
|2021-06-09
|KAW CITY
|64
|3
|61
|2021-06-09
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-06-09
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-06-09
|BOYNTON
|63
|1
|60
|2021-06-09
|CASTLE
|62
|1
|60
|2021-06-09
|LANGLEY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-06-09
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-06-09
|KENEFIC
|60
|1
|59
|2021-06-09
|PRUE
|59
|2
|57
|2021-06-09
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-06-09
|CALVIN
|58
|1
|56
|2021-06-09
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-06-09
|REYDON
|57
|2
|55
|2021-06-09
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|57
|2021-06-09
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-06-09
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-06-09
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-06-09
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-06-09
|CARTER
|55
|0
|55
|2021-06-09
|LOCO
|54
|0
|51
|2021-06-09
|OKAY
|54
|1
|53
|2021-06-09
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-06-09
|LONE WOLF
|53
|0
|53
|2021-06-09
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|53
|2021-06-09
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-06-09
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-06-09
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-06-09
|GAGE
|49
|1
|48
|2021-06-09
|ACHILLE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-06-09
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-06-09
|HASTINGS
|47
|1
|46
|2021-06-09
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-06-09
|BURBANK
|47
|0
|47
|2021-06-09
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-06-09
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-06-09
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-06-09
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-06-09
|ROOSEVELT
|44
|0
|44
|2021-06-09
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-06-09
|SPARKS
|43
|2
|41
|2021-06-09
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-06-09
|BUTLER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-06-09
|OSAGE
|41
|1
|40
|2021-06-09
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-06-09
|JET
|41
|1
|40
|2021-06-09
|FOSTER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-06-09
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-06-09
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-06-09
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-06-09
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-06-09
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-06-09
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-06-09
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-06-09
|FREEDOM
|39
|0
|39
|2021-06-09
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-06-09
|HANNA
|37
|0
|37
|2021-06-09
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-06-09
|BERNICE
|37
|0
|37
|2021-06-09
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-06-09
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-06-09
|NICOMA PARK
|35
|2
|33
|2021-06-09
|AVANT
|34
|1
|33
|2021-06-09
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-06-09
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-06-09
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-06-09
|GOTEBO
|31
|1
|30
|2021-06-09
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-06-09
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-06-09
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-06-09
|KEYES
|30
|0
|30
|2021-06-09
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-06-09
|DISNEY
|29
|0
|29
|2021-06-09
|MEDICINE PARK
|29
|1
|28
|2021-06-09
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-06-09
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-06-09
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-06-09
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-06-09
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-06-09
|BRADLEY
|26
|1
|25
|2021-06-09
|NORTH MIAMI
|25
|0
|24
|2021-06-09
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-06-09
|BRAMAN
|24
|1
|23
|2021-06-09
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-06-09
|FOYIL
|22
|1
|21
|2021-06-09
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-06-09
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-06-09
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|19
|2021-06-09
|LAMAR
|21
|1
|20
|2021-06-09
|ALDERSON
|20
|0
|20
|2021-06-09
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|19
|2021-06-09
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|19
|2021-06-09
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-06-09
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-06-09
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-06-09
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-06-09
|HALLETT
|13
|0
|12
|2021-06-09
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-06-09
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-06-09
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-06-09
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-06-09
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-06-09
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-06-09
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-06-09
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-06-09
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-06-09
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-06-09
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-06-09
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-06-09
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-06-09
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-06-09
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-06-09
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-06-09
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-06-09
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-06-09
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-06-09
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-06-09
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-06-09
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.