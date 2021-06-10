covid weekly 6.9.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 702 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 454,094 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 124 from Wednesday, and 453,888 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,190 active, a decrease of 281 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,325 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,502 deaths, a weekly increase of 29, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 106 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,595, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 113 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 36 of which are in the ICU, across the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, there has been one case with none in the ICU.

Cases in Garfield County increased by two in the past week for a total of 7,815, with five active, a decrease of one since last week, and 7,671, or 98.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,914, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported five active cases and 6,781 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,058 cases, with 2,990 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,763 cases, with 3,700 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Woods County gained nine cases in the past week. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward counties, and Major County saw a reduction of one case.

Risk Level System

Orange has been spotted again in Oklahoma this week, though green counties, especially in the Northwest Region, are still on the rise.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, two of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange, risk level, 33 low, or “yellow,” risk level and 42, including Garfield County, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were 44 counties in the low risk level and 33 in the new normal risk level.

Ottawa and Woods were the two counties in the “orange” category.

Garfield County saw green four weeks ago for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 0.9 cases per 100,000.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Dewey County was in the “yellow” category.

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease of 21.8% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From May 30 through June 5, 702 cases were reported, a decrease of 196 from the week before, May 23-29, which had 898. The number of deaths this week was nine, a decrease of 16 from the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations was at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, up slightly from 5.8% from the previous weeks. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,595, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

From May 30 through June 5, 12,646 specimens were tested. Of those, 702, or 3.8%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From June 1-7, 30,309 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 82 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,480,584 with 1,163,260 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 37.2% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 73% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 31.2% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 63.4% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,170 cases, 3,133 recovered, one active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,015 recovered, two active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,216 cases, 1,186 recovered, 12 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,147 recovered, none active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,047 cases, 1,026 recovered, one active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 955 cases, 931 recovered, none active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 06.09.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 87523 1301 86060 2021-06-09
TULSA 75531 1113 74139 2021-06-09
CLEVELAND 31286 435 30796 2021-06-09
CANADIAN 17392 185 17173 2021-06-09
COMANCHE 14017 195 13720 2021-06-09
ROGERS 10601 193 10366 2021-06-09
MUSKOGEE 9371 176 9175 2021-06-09
PAYNE 8712 76 8627 2021-06-09
POTTAWATOMIE 8400 131 8258 2021-06-09
WAGONER 8199 121 8034 2021-06-09
GARFIELD 7815 139 7671 2021-06-09
CREEK 7024 165 6834 2021-06-09
CARTER 6187 126 6036 2021-06-09
BRYAN 6127 78 6047 2021-06-09
GRADY 5983 129 5841 2021-06-09
CHEROKEE 5653 78 5561 2021-06-09
LE FLORE 5635 67 5537 2021-06-09
KAY 5342 128 5201 2021-06-09
MCCLAIN 5325 73 5244 2021-06-09
WASHINGTON 5250 117 5109 2021-06-09
PONTOTOC 5164 80 5074 2021-06-09
STEPHENS 4899 106 4781 2021-06-09
OSAGE 4783 78 4690 2021-06-09
DELAWARE 4687 94 4570 2021-06-09
PITTSBURG 4657 78 4576 2021-06-09
LOGAN 4305 65 4229 2021-06-09
MAYES 4259 72 4172 2021-06-09
SEQUOYAH 4154 56 4088 2021-06-09
CUSTER 4084 104 3975 2021-06-09
MCCURTAIN 3986 94 3882 2021-06-09
CADDO 3982 96 3881 2021-06-09
OTTAWA 3972 70 3861 2021-06-09
OKMULGEE 3834 81 3731 2021-06-09
GARVIN 3622 79 3541 2021-06-09
TEXAS 3535 34 3497 2021-06-09
LINCOLN 3258 72 3180 2021-06-09
ADAIR 3198 43 3146 2021-06-09
WOODWARD 3170 36 3133 2021-06-09
JACKSON 3131 56 3074 2021-06-09
BECKHAM 2899 58 2840 2021-06-09
SEMINOLE 2882 78 2800 2021-06-09
KINGFISHER 2058 41 2015 2021-06-09
MARSHALL 2048 23 2023 2021-06-09
MURRAY 2026 44 1978 2021-06-09
MCINTOSH 2015 61 1952 2021-06-09
CRAIG 2000 18 1973 2021-06-09
ATOKA 1878 26 1851 2021-06-09
OKFUSKEE 1797 32 1761 2021-06-09
PAWNEE 1793 52 1738 2021-06-09
CHOCTAW 1621 27 1593 2021-06-09
LOVE 1504 22 1482 2021-06-09
JOHNSTON 1380 37 1340 2021-06-09
NOBLE 1380 20 1360 2021-06-09
HASKELL 1256 17 1238 2021-06-09
HUGHES 1243 29 1209 2021-06-09
WOODS 1216 18 1186 2021-06-09
ALFALFA 1154 7 1147 2021-06-09
NOWATA 1151 20 1130 2021-06-09
WASHITA 1087 23 1063 2021-06-09
BLAINE 1047 20 1026 2021-06-09
PUSHMATAHA 1011 22 988 2021-06-09
MAJOR 955 24 931 2021-06-09
LATIMER 843 13 825 2021-06-09
KIOWA 819 26 792 2021-06-09
TILLMAN 803 17 786 2021-06-09
JEFFERSON 704 16 687 2021-06-09
COAL 701 15 685 2021-06-09
COTTON 695 16 679 2021-06-09
GREER 584 22 562 2021-06-09
DEWEY 553 14 538 2021-06-09
GRANT 549 7 542 2021-06-09
BEAVER 475 6 469 2021-06-09
HARPER 420 8 412 2021-06-09
ROGER MILLS 390 12 378 2021-06-09
ELLIS 357 6 351 2021-06-09
HARMON 327 6 321 2021-06-09
CIMARRON 214 2 212 2021-06-09

Oklahoma per city 06.09.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 66717 1053 65545 2021-06-09
TULSA 45318 736 44423 2021-06-09
EDMOND 18008 187 17783 2021-06-09
BROKEN ARROW 16556 199 16278 2021-06-09
NORMAN 14391 195 14171 2021-06-09
OTHER*** 11236 117 11021 2021-06-09
YUKON 9623 82 9526 2021-06-09
LAWTON 8672 160 8490 2021-06-09
ENID 6914 128 6781 2021-06-09
MOORE 6675 71 6590 2021-06-09
STILLWATER 6225 40 6178 2021-06-09
CLAREMORE 6056 120 5910 2021-06-09
OWASSO 5550 79 5451 2021-06-09
MUSKOGEE 5255 132 5111 2021-06-09
SHAWNEE 5122 94 5022 2021-06-09
ARDMORE 4650 87 4549 2021-06-09
ADA 4243 67 4168 2021-06-09
BARTLESVILLE 4108 95 3997 2021-06-09
TAHLEQUAH 3975 57 3904 2021-06-09
PONCA CITY 3905 83 3816 2021-06-09
BIXBY 3726 31 3667 2021-06-09
DURANT 3610 42 3568 2021-06-09
SAND SPRINGS 3349 68 3271 2021-06-09
MCALESTER 3243 50 3190 2021-06-09
SAPULPA 3185 66 3106 2021-06-09
DUNCAN 3090 63 3024 2021-06-09
JENKS 3010 26 2977 2021-06-09
MUSTANG 2932 44 2878 2021-06-09
GUYMON 2622 32 2588 2021-06-09
ALTUS 2608 52 2556 2021-06-09
GUTHRIE 2566 46 2513 2021-06-09
EL RENO 2543 41 2496 2021-06-09
CHICKASHA 2473 77 2389 2021-06-09
COLLINSVILLE 2435 30 2395 2021-06-09
CHOCTAW 2417 36 2379 2021-06-09
BLANCHARD 2273 29 2240 2021-06-09
MIAMI 2241 36 2185 2021-06-09
STILWELL 2154 33 2115 2021-06-09
BETHANY 2058 28 2028 2021-06-09
COWETA 1879 33 1828 2021-06-09
WOODWARD 1865 27 1837 2021-06-09
WEATHERFORD 1822 34 1787 2021-06-09
SKIATOOK 1755 17 1733 2021-06-09
ELK CITY 1737 35 1701 2021-06-09
CLINTON 1731 66 1662 2021-06-09
PRYOR CREEK 1699 32 1654 2021-06-09
GLENPOOL 1631 26 1603 2021-06-09
GROVE 1604 56 1539 2021-06-09
POTEAU 1601 21 1572 2021-06-09
OKMULGEE 1597 43 1549 2021-06-09
TAFT 1576 4 1572 2021-06-09
VINITA 1549 14 1529 2021-06-09
TUTTLE 1542 20 1519 2021-06-09
SALLISAW 1538 25 1507 2021-06-09
SEMINOLE 1528 40 1487 2021-06-09
PURCELL 1483 27 1451 2021-06-09
ATOKA 1474 20 1453 2021-06-09
WAGONER 1463 30 1432 2021-06-09
BROKEN BOW 1420 45 1371 2021-06-09
CUSHING 1413 22 1390 2021-06-09
ANADARKO 1393 34 1357 2021-06-09
NOBLE 1371 22 1348 2021-06-09
PAULS VALLEY 1303 32 1270 2021-06-09
LEXINGTON 1293 25 1266 2021-06-09
NEWCASTLE 1283 14 1268 2021-06-09
TECUMSEH 1277 14 1260 2021-06-09
HARRAH 1276 21 1252 2021-06-09
PIEDMONT 1262 10 1250 2021-06-09
SULPHUR 1259 26 1231 2021-06-09
IDABEL 1256 25 1230 2021-06-09
MCLOUD 1182 14 1168 2021-06-09
FORT GIBSON 1176 21 1154 2021-06-09
MADILL 1138 13 1124 2021-06-09
MULDROW 1121 8 1110 2021-06-09
JAY 1075 14 1058 2021-06-09
MARLOW 1063 21 1039 2021-06-09
ALVA 1019 16 991 2021-06-09
MARIETTA 1008 19 989 2021-06-09
CHECOTAH 1000 30 970 2021-06-09
BRISTOW 956 33 921 2021-06-09
HENRYETTA 948 24 917 2021-06-09
HUGO 937 22 915 2021-06-09
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-06-09
EUFAULA 920 32 887 2021-06-09
KINGSTON 900 9 890 2021-06-09
SAYRE 890 18 872 2021-06-09
HOMINY 827 4 820 2021-06-09
KINGFISHER 824 21 802 2021-06-09
CLEVELAND 803 22 780 2021-06-09
ELGIN 795 12 783 2021-06-09
STIGLER 776 12 764 2021-06-09
CATOOSA 776 16 757 2021-06-09
OKEMAH 775 16 759 2021-06-09
MANNFORD 771 21 750 2021-06-09
LOCUST GROVE 757 8 748 2021-06-09
LINDSAY 747 16 730 2021-06-09
HOLDENVILLE 736 19 717 2021-06-09
CALERA 733 7 725 2021-06-09
HELENA 731 2 729 2021-06-09
CHANDLER 729 23 704 2021-06-09
SPIRO 724 3 712 2021-06-09
WEWOKA 704 24 679 2021-06-09
NOWATA 701 11 690 2021-06-09
INOLA 701 13 687 2021-06-09
CACHE 699 10 688 2021-06-09
DAVIS 698 16 680 2021-06-09
MOUNDS 696 11 684 2021-06-09
PERRY 696 12 684 2021-06-09
BLACKWELL 687 28 654 2021-06-09
HEAVENER 687 12 673 2021-06-09
HENNESSEY 654 12 642 2021-06-09
CHELSEA 651 18 631 2021-06-09
SPENCER 650 16 629 2021-06-09
SALINA 645 9 636 2021-06-09
SPERRY 638 5 633 2021-06-09
AFTON 631 6 622 2021-06-09
TISHOMINGO 610 23 584 2021-06-09
JONES 610 8 602 2021-06-09
WARR ACRES 595 5 589 2021-06-09
WESTVILLE 594 5 586 2021-06-09
MIDWEST CITY 582 18 563 2021-06-09
PERKINS 581 5 575 2021-06-09
DEL CITY 576 19 556 2021-06-09
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-06-09
COMANCHE 563 21 540 2021-06-09
DEWEY 561 11 543 2021-06-09
PRAGUE 549 8 541 2021-06-09
COLCORD 539 5 531 2021-06-09
WYNNEWOOD 533 11 522 2021-06-09
ANTLERS 532 13 518 2021-06-09
HULBERT 528 6 521 2021-06-09
OOLOGAH 525 7 514 2021-06-09
PAWHUSKA 518 9 507 2021-06-09
ROLAND 518 5 513 2021-06-09
VIAN 515 11 504 2021-06-09
PAWNEE 514 21 493 2021-06-09
HASKELL 513 5 501 2021-06-09
COALGATE 513 12 501 2021-06-09
FAIRVIEW 509 17 492 2021-06-09
APACHE 505 8 496 2021-06-09
WILBURTON 500 9 490 2021-06-09
CHOUTEAU 491 14 477 2021-06-09
MEEKER 484 20 462 2021-06-09
HINTON 482 3 479 2021-06-09
FREDERICK 472 12 460 2021-06-09
LONE GROVE 466 8 452 2021-06-09
STRATFORD 455 12 443 2021-06-09
POCOLA 448 4 441 2021-06-09
NEWKIRK 447 6 439 2021-06-09
WILSON 446 15 431 2021-06-09
WISTER 443 2 440 2021-06-09
KANSAS 430 7 423 2021-06-09
WALTERS 429 6 423 2021-06-09
STROUD 426 6 417 2021-06-09
CARNEGIE 423 16 406 2021-06-09
WATONGA 417 2 414 2021-06-09
TALIHINA 415 15 397 2021-06-09
WASHINGTON 413 4 407 2021-06-09
LUTHER 408 9 399 2021-06-09
BEGGS 407 6 399 2021-06-09
KONAWA 404 9 394 2021-06-09
NICHOLS HILLS 403 3 400 2021-06-09
VALLIANT 386 6 378 2021-06-09
MANGUM 380 14 366 2021-06-09
WELLSTON 380 8 372 2021-06-09
COLBERT 379 11 367 2021-06-09
TONKAWA 375 15 360 2021-06-09
COMMERCE 373 8 362 2021-06-09
WYANDOTTE 364 5 349 2021-06-09
HARTSHORNE 358 12 346 2021-06-09
MINCO 357 2 355 2021-06-09
MORRIS 353 5 347 2021-06-09
FLETCHER 342 3 339 2021-06-09
HOBART 341 12 328 2021-06-09
QUAPAW 337 14 319 2021-06-09
HOOKER 335 0 335 2021-06-09
MEAD 335 6 329 2021-06-09
HEALDTON 334 11 321 2021-06-09
CADDO 333 3 330 2021-06-09
DRUMRIGHT 332 10 320 2021-06-09
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-06-09
PORTER 327 9 315 2021-06-09
GORE 319 7 312 2021-06-09
ELMORE CITY 318 4 314 2021-06-09
HOWE 313 2 311 2021-06-09
ARCADIA 311 0 310 2021-06-09
PORUM 311 5 306 2021-06-09
FAIRLAND 311 4 306 2021-06-09
STONEWALL 303 3 299 2021-06-09
TALALA 299 3 296 2021-06-09
WARNER 296 5 290 2021-06-09
KIEFER 296 2 293 2021-06-09
HOLLIS 292 6 286 2021-06-09
KELLYVILLE 287 5 282 2021-06-09
ADAIR 285 4 279 2021-06-09
CRESCENT 284 5 277 2021-06-09
BOKCHITO 280 2 278 2021-06-09
BARNSDALL 275 7 268 2021-06-09
WAURIKA 274 7 266 2021-06-09
RINGLING 273 3 270 2021-06-09
ALLEN 272 4 267 2021-06-09
OKARCHE 261 4 257 2021-06-09
MAYSVILLE 258 8 250 2021-06-09
WAYNE 255 4 250 2021-06-09
EARLSBORO 255 5 250 2021-06-09
CASHION 249 1 248 2021-06-09
BOSWELL 241 1 239 2021-06-09
CAMERON 240 1 237 2021-06-09
WATTS 240 2 238 2021-06-09
RUSH SPRINGS 239 4 235 2021-06-09
BLAIR 239 1 238 2021-06-09
WRIGHT CITY 238 2 234 2021-06-09
FORT COBB 236 4 231 2021-06-09
HAWORTH 234 4 230 2021-06-09
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-06-09
PADEN 231 2 229 2021-06-09
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-06-09
MOORELAND 225 6 219 2021-06-09
LAVERNE 221 2 219 2021-06-09
MAUD 221 0 221 2021-06-09
ROFF 221 2 218 2021-06-09
YALE 220 8 212 2021-06-09
WAUKOMIS 218 1 217 2021-06-09
KEOTA 215 0 214 2021-06-09
PAOLI 211 2 209 2021-06-09
CHEROKEE 211 1 210 2021-06-09
CEMENT 211 1 208 2021-06-09
BOKOSHE 210 3 206 2021-06-09
GERONIMO 207 3 204 2021-06-09
BINGER 207 14 193 2021-06-09
WETUMKA 204 5 197 2021-06-09
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-06-09
JENNINGS 202 4 197 2021-06-09
OKEENE 202 6 196 2021-06-09
OCHELATA 200 4 196 2021-06-09
GLENCOE 200 3 197 2021-06-09
CYRIL 199 4 195 2021-06-09
QUINTON 199 3 196 2021-06-09
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-06-09
BIG CABIN 195 4 191 2021-06-09
FAIRFAX 192 9 183 2021-06-09
RINGWOOD 191 2 189 2021-06-09
WELCH 188 2 184 2021-06-09
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-06-09
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-06-09
RAMONA 180 5 175 2021-06-09
INDIAHOMA 179 2 177 2021-06-09
SHADY POINT 178 1 174 2021-06-09
GEARY 178 4 174 2021-06-09
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-06-09
NINNEKAH 176 3 173 2021-06-09
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-06-09
SHATTUCK 175 2 173 2021-06-09
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-06-09
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-06-09
RED OAK 171 0 170 2021-06-09
THACKERVILLE 171 1 170 2021-06-09
FORT TOWSON 170 0 170 2021-06-09
OKTAHA 170 2 168 2021-06-09
GRANITE 167 7 160 2021-06-09
SEILING 166 6 159 2021-06-09
GOODWELL 166 1 163 2021-06-09
WELEETKA 162 3 157 2021-06-09
DEPEW 162 3 159 2021-06-09
BUFFALO 161 6 155 2021-06-09
SNYDER 161 8 153 2021-06-09
CALUMET 158 1 157 2021-06-09
PANAMA 158 2 156 2021-06-09
COPAN 157 2 153 2021-06-09
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-06-09
BENNINGTON 151 3 148 2021-06-09
TERLTON 151 1 149 2021-06-09
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-06-09
BURNS FLAT 150 3 147 2021-06-09
UNION CITY 149 2 147 2021-06-09
KREBS 149 6 143 2021-06-09
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-06-09
MILBURN 145 4 141 2021-06-09
CLAYTON 145 3 142 2021-06-09
WANETTE 145 0 145 2021-06-09
BLUEJACKET 143 1 141 2021-06-09
BOISE CITY 143 1 142 2021-06-09
WEBBERS FALLS 142 1 141 2021-06-09
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-06-09
ARKOMA 141 1 138 2021-06-09
CANUTE 140 2 138 2021-06-09
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-06-09
VICI 137 2 135 2021-06-09
ALEX 132 5 127 2021-06-09
ASHER 130 1 129 2021-06-09
SPAVINAW 130 2 128 2021-06-09
KIOWA 130 2 128 2021-06-09
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-06-09
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-06-09
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-06-09
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-06-09
LAHOMA 126 5 121 2021-06-09
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 4 121 2021-06-09
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-06-09
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-06-09
SOPER 122 1 121 2021-06-09
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-06-09
AGRA 119 2 117 2021-06-09
VELMA 117 2 115 2021-06-09
DAVENPORT 117 0 117 2021-06-09
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 113 2021-06-09
RYAN 112 2 110 2021-06-09
MULHALL 112 0 112 2021-06-09
OAKS 112 4 108 2021-06-09
SENTINEL 112 2 110 2021-06-09
MILL CREEK 111 1 110 2021-06-09
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-06-09
GARVIN 108 0 107 2021-06-09
SASAKWA 108 0 107 2021-06-09
TUPELO 107 2 104 2021-06-09
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-06-09
TYRONE 105 0 105 2021-06-09
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-06-09
RATLIFF CITY 104 0 104 2021-06-09
OILTON 103 4 99 2021-06-09
MCCURTAIN 102 2 100 2021-06-09
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-06-09
DOVER 101 2 99 2021-06-09
BYARS 101 1 100 2021-06-09
SPRINGER 98 3 94 2021-06-09
GANS 98 0 98 2021-06-09
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-06-09
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-06-09
FOSS 91 0 90 2021-06-09
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-06-09
WANN 91 3 88 2021-06-09
RIPLEY 89 1 88 2021-06-09
DEWAR 88 1 84 2021-06-09
OLUSTEE 87 0 87 2021-06-09
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-06-09
KINTA 86 1 85 2021-06-09
TRYON 86 0 86 2021-06-09
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-06-09
STUART 85 1 84 2021-06-09
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-06-09
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-06-09
RATTAN 81 1 80 2021-06-09
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-06-09
CARNEY 81 2 79 2021-06-09
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-06-09
CANADIAN 80 2 78 2021-06-09
PITTSBURG 79 1 78 2021-06-09
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 72 2021-06-09
CORN 72 4 68 2021-06-09
COVINGTON 71 1 70 2021-06-09
LAMONT 71 1 70 2021-06-09
ARNETT 70 2 68 2021-06-09
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-06-09
POCASSET 70 2 68 2021-06-09
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-06-09
MARBLE CITY 69 0 68 2021-06-09
RANDLETT 69 1 68 2021-06-09
ORLANDO 67 1 66 2021-06-09
DRUMMOND 67 1 66 2021-06-09
DILL CITY 67 3 64 2021-06-09
SAWYER 67 1 66 2021-06-09
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-06-09
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-06-09
WAPANUCKA 66 2 64 2021-06-09
KETCHUM 65 3 62 2021-06-09
SHIDLER 65 1 64 2021-06-09
KAW CITY 64 3 61 2021-06-09
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-06-09
NASH 64 1 63 2021-06-09
BOYNTON 63 1 60 2021-06-09
CASTLE 62 1 60 2021-06-09
LANGLEY 61 0 61 2021-06-09
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-06-09
KENEFIC 60 1 59 2021-06-09
PRUE 59 2 57 2021-06-09
AMES 58 0 58 2021-06-09
CALVIN 58 1 56 2021-06-09
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-06-09
REYDON 57 2 55 2021-06-09
CROWDER 57 0 57 2021-06-09
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-06-09
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-06-09
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-06-09
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-06-09
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-06-09
LOCO 54 0 51 2021-06-09
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-06-09
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-06-09
LONE WOLF 53 0 53 2021-06-09
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-06-09
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-06-09
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-06-09
MENO 50 0 50 2021-06-09
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-06-09
ACHILLE 48 1 47 2021-06-09
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-06-09
HASTINGS 47 1 46 2021-06-09
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-06-09
BURBANK 47 0 47 2021-06-09
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-06-09
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-06-09
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-06-09
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-06-09
ROOSEVELT 44 0 44 2021-06-09
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-06-09
SPARKS 43 2 41 2021-06-09
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-06-09
BUTLER 42 0 42 2021-06-09
OSAGE 41 1 40 2021-06-09
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-06-09
JET 41 1 40 2021-06-09
FOSTER 41 0 41 2021-06-09
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-06-09
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-06-09
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-06-09
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-06-09
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-06-09
GOLDSBY 40 0 40 2021-06-09
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-06-09
FREEDOM 39 0 39 2021-06-09
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-06-09
HANNA 37 0 37 2021-06-09
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-06-09
BERNICE 37 0 37 2021-06-09
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-06-09
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-06-09
NICOMA PARK 35 2 33 2021-06-09
AVANT 34 1 33 2021-06-09
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-06-09
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-06-09
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-06-09
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-06-09
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-06-09
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-06-09
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-06-09
KEYES 30 0 30 2021-06-09
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-06-09
DISNEY 29 0 29 2021-06-09
MEDICINE PARK 29 1 28 2021-06-09
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-06-09
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-06-09
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-06-09
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-06-09
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-06-09
BRADLEY 26 1 25 2021-06-09
NORTH MIAMI 25 0 24 2021-06-09
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-06-09
BRAMAN 24 1 23 2021-06-09
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-06-09
FOYIL 22 1 21 2021-06-09
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-06-09
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-06-09
CROMWELL 21 2 19 2021-06-09
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-06-09
ALDERSON 20 0 20 2021-06-09
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-06-09
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-06-09
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-06-09
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-06-09
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-06-09
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-06-09
HALLETT 13 0 12 2021-06-09
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-06-09
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-06-09
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-06-09
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-06-09
VERA 9 0 9 2021-06-09
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-06-09
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-06-09
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-06-09
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-06-09
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-06-09
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-06-09
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-06-09
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-06-09
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-06-09
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-06-09
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-06-09
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-06-09
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-06-09
PINK 2 0 2 2021-06-09
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-06-09
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-06-09
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-06-09
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-06-09
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-06-09
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-06-09
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-06-09
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-06-09
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-06-09
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-06-09
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-06-09
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-06-09
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-06-09
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-06-09

