ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 796 COVID-19 cases, and three more deaths were reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .7% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 107,299, with 14,485 of those active, a single-day decrease of five, and 91,643 recovered, including 798 since Saturday's OSDH report.

Deaths reported were three men in the 65 and older age group in McIntosh, Payne and Pottawatomie counties. OSDH does not distinguish gender and age per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw an increase of 23 COVID-19 cases on Sunday for a total of 2,218, with 359 of those active and 1,836 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 20 cases to top out at 2,043, with 321 active and 1,699 recovered. There have been 23 deaths in Garfield County with the virus as the cause or a contributor, all in Enid, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were 10 in Kingfisher, six in Alfalfa, five in Woods, three in Blaine, two in Woodward and one in Major. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included seven in Kingfisher, five in Alva, three each in Cherokee and Waukomis, two each in Cashion, Dover and Watonga and one each in Burlington, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Mooreland, Seiling and Woodward. Longdale saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 55,897 Oklahoma women and 51,246 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 156 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 299 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 35.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 191 in the 36-49 age group, 163 in the 50-64 age group, 75 in the 5-17 age group, 70 in the 65 and older age group and six in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,036 in the 0-4 age group, 10,288 in the 5-17 age group, 37,664 in the 18-35 age group, 22,874 in the 36-49 age group, 19,406 in the 50-64 age group and 15,016 in the 65 and older age group. There were 15 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7. 

Of the overall 1,171 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 941 have been 65 and older and 178 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 653, than women, 518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 216 in Oklahoma County; 185 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Caddo County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 16 in Comanche County; 15 in Kay County; 14 in Grady County; 13 each in Lincoln, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Pottawatomie; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Mayes counties; 10 each in Beckham, Payne and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and McIntosh counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,218 cases, 1,836 recovered, 359 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,189 cases, 1,129 recovered, 55 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 488 cases, 418 recovered, 68 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 180 cases, 148 recovered, 2931active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 170 cases, 153 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 147 cases, 122 recovered and 25 active;

• Major with 135 cases, 111 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

26• Grant with 74 cases, 55 recovered, 18 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,043 in Enid (321 active); 885 Fort Supply (17 active); 234 in Woodward (32 active); 185 in Hennessey (15 active); 182 in Kingfisher (32 active); 124 in Alva (10 active); 71 in Fairview (17 active); 63 in Watonga (10 active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (10 active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 38 in Waukomis (15 active); 35 in Cashion (10 active); 34 in Garber (two active); 33 in Dover (10 active); 28 each in Canton (four active) and Lahoma (10 active); 26 in Cherokee (five active); 25 in Okeene (three active); 24 in Pond Creek (nine active); 23 in Medford (four active); 21 in Ringwood (one active); 20 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 in Billings (two active); 12 each in Ames (two active), Longdale (one active) and Waynoka (four active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Covington (three active); nine each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin, Lamont and Nash (three active); eight in Meno; seven in Orlando; six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Carmen (two active), Goltry (one active), Marshall and Wakita; three in Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,054 cases, with 901 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 973 cases, with 788 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

