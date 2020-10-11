ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 766 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which reported three more deaths in the state, as well.
The state's 1.6% increase took the total number of cases to 99,387, with 13,769 of those active, a single-day decrease of 124, and 84,520, or 85%, recovered, including 887 since Saturday's OSDH report.
Garfield County cases rose by 27 to 2,052, with 369 of those active and 1,661 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 24 cases for a total of 1,893, with 322 active and 1,549 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there have been 1,098 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Sunday were three men in the 65 and older range in Caddo, Canadian and Cleveland. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were seven in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher, and two each in Grant and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included seven in Fairview, three in Helena, two each in Dover and Waukomis and one each in Garber, Fort Supply, Cashion, Medford, Pond Creek, Watonga and Woodward.
State numbers
There have been 51,784 Oklahoma women and 47,480 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 123 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 232 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 35.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 159 in the 50-64 age group, 133 in the 36-49 age group, 128 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,908 in the 0-4 age group, 9,564 in the 5-17 age group, 35,220 in the 18-35 age group, 21,102 in the 36-49 age group, 17,782 in the 50-64 age group and 13,793 in the 65 and older age group. There were 18 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5.
Of the overall 1,098 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 883 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 34 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 613, than women, 485, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 201 in Oklahoma County; 176 in Tulsa County; 81 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six in Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,052 cases, 1,661 recovered, 369 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,165 cases, 1,093 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 445 cases, 376 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 163 cases, 146 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 155 cases, 146 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Major with 124 cases, 97 recovered, 25 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 122 cases, 112 recovered and 10 active;
• Alfalfa with 90 cases, 74 recovered and 16 active;
• Grant with 65 cases, 50 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,893 in Enid (322 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 218 in Woodward (44 active); 176 in Hennessey (15 active); 163 in Kingfisher (30 active); 105 in Alva (seven active); 62 in Fairview (15 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 30 in Waukomis (11 active); 28 in Cashion (five active); 26 each in Canton (three active) and Dover (six active); 23 in Lahoma (eight active); 22 each in Medford (five active) and Okeene (three active); 21 in Ringwood (three active); 20 in Cherokee (five active); 18 each in Pond Creek (six active) and Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont (six active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 10 each in Cleo Springs (two active), Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock; four each in Burlington (three active), Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita (one active); three in Hillsdale (one active); two each in Carmen (one active) and Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 996 cases, with 838 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 886 cases, with 702 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.11.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|20431
|201
|17678
|2020-10-11
|TULSA
|19138
|176
|16886
|2020-10-11
|CLEVELAND
|7000
|82
|6014
|2020-10-11
|CANADIAN
|2870
|19
|2387
|2020-10-11
|PAYNE
|2554
|8
|2295
|2020-10-11
|ROGERS
|2118
|53
|1816
|2020-10-11
|MUSKOGEE
|2086
|26
|1743
|2020-10-11
|GARFIELD
|2052
|22
|1661
|2020-10-11
|COMANCHE
|1911
|13
|1641
|2020-10-11
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1749
|11
|1364
|2020-10-11
|TEXAS
|1673
|10
|1544
|2020-10-11
|WAGONER
|1652
|27
|1472
|2020-10-11
|MCCURTAIN
|1407
|35
|1217
|2020-10-11
|LE FLORE
|1394
|21
|1173
|2020-10-11
|CREEK
|1348
|35
|1142
|2020-10-11
|GRADY
|1340
|13
|1121
|2020-10-11
|CHEROKEE
|1239
|8
|1038
|2020-10-11
|OSAGE
|1222
|13
|998
|2020-10-11
|BRYAN
|1202
|5
|974
|2020-10-11
|WOODWARD
|1167
|5
|1093
|2020-10-11
|WASHINGTON
|1118
|41
|959
|2020-10-11
|PITTSBURG
|1082
|20
|934
|2020-10-11
|MCCLAIN
|1073
|7
|877
|2020-10-11
|SEQUOYAH
|1051
|12
|885
|2020-10-11
|OTTAWA
|1047
|8
|868
|2020-10-11
|DELAWARE
|1017
|26
|734
|2020-10-11
|CADDO
|964
|22
|772
|2020-10-11
|OKMULGEE
|955
|8
|821
|2020-10-11
|JACKSON
|943
|10
|789
|2020-10-11
|CUSTER
|917
|1
|724
|2020-10-11
|MAYES
|807
|11
|627
|2020-10-11
|KAY
|743
|15
|621
|2020-10-11
|BECKHAM
|720
|8
|527
|2020-10-11
|ADAIR
|686
|10
|560
|2020-10-11
|CARTER
|657
|9
|546
|2020-10-11
|LOGAN
|638
|2
|516
|2020-10-11
|LINCOLN
|628
|10
|449
|2020-10-11
|SEMINOLE
|624
|6
|453
|2020-10-11
|CRAIG
|572
|1
|503
|2020-10-11
|PONTOTOC
|551
|3
|434
|2020-10-11
|STEPHENS
|523
|6
|436
|2020-10-11
|GARVIN
|496
|5
|378
|2020-10-11
|KINGFISHER
|445
|2
|376
|2020-10-11
|MCINTOSH
|392
|8
|322
|2020-10-11
|CHOCTAW
|371
|2
|314
|2020-10-11
|ATOKA
|360
|1
|305
|2020-10-11
|HASKELL
|331
|4
|274
|2020-10-11
|HUGHES
|325
|4
|280
|2020-10-11
|PAWNEE
|286
|5
|249
|2020-10-11
|JOHNSTON
|242
|4
|180
|2020-10-11
|LOVE
|235
|1
|192
|2020-10-11
|PUSHMATAHA
|222
|3
|170
|2020-10-11
|MURRAY
|221
|2
|149
|2020-10-11
|MARSHALL
|215
|2
|181
|2020-10-11
|OKFUSKEE
|203
|5
|133
|2020-10-11
|NOWATA
|196
|4
|141
|2020-10-11
|LATIMER
|167
|2
|135
|2020-10-11
|NOBLE
|163
|3
|146
|2020-10-11
|BLAINE
|155
|1
|135
|2020-10-11
|WASHITA
|126
|0
|89
|2020-10-11
|MAJOR
|124
|2
|97
|2020-10-11
|TILLMAN
|123
|2
|105
|2020-10-11
|WOODS
|122
|0
|112
|2020-10-11
|GREER
|122
|8
|97
|2020-10-11
|KIOWA
|117
|2
|78
|2020-10-11
|ALFALFA
|90
|0
|74
|2020-10-11
|ROGER MILLS
|78
|1
|51
|2020-10-11
|COAL
|77
|0
|68
|2020-10-11
|COTTON
|76
|3
|61
|2020-10-11
|DEWEY
|75
|1
|64
|2020-10-11
|BEAVER
|72
|0
|59
|2020-10-11
|GRANT
|65
|1
|50
|2020-10-11
|HARMON
|59
|0
|45
|2020-10-11
|JEFFERSON
|56
|0
|42
|2020-10-11
|HARPER
|41
|1
|29
|2020-10-11
|CIMARRON
|32
|0
|29
|2020-10-11
|23
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
Oklahoma per city 10.11.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|16357
|172
|14243
|2020-10-11
|TULSA
|12718
|124
|11290
|2020-10-11
|NORMAN
|3694
|40
|3219
|2020-10-11
|BROKEN ARROW
|3584
|35
|3136
|2020-10-11
|EDMOND
|3221
|23
|2722
|2020-10-11
|OTHER***
|2210
|15
|1906
|2020-10-11
|STILLWATER
|2129
|6
|1905
|2020-10-11
|ENID
|1893
|22
|1549
|2020-10-11
|YUKON
|1441
|6
|1196
|2020-10-11
|GUYMON
|1334
|10
|1225
|2020-10-11
|CLAREMORE
|1250
|49
|1050
|2020-10-11
|LAWTON
|1226
|11
|1020
|2020-10-11
|MOORE
|1222
|15
|1025
|2020-10-11
|OWASSO
|1005
|3
|861
|2020-10-11
|SHAWNEE
|980
|10
|752
|2020-10-11
|MUSKOGEE
|923
|19
|691
|2020-10-11
|BARTLESVILLE
|923
|38
|790
|2020-10-11
|TAHLEQUAH
|922
|4
|757
|2020-10-11
|FORT SUPPLY
|883
|2
|865
|2020-10-11
|JENKS
|879
|5
|805
|2020-10-11
|ALTUS
|838
|10
|704
|2020-10-11
|MCALESTER
|829
|18
|711
|2020-10-11
|BIXBY
|767
|5
|668
|2020-10-11
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-11
|DURANT
|743
|2
|618
|2020-10-11
|CHICKASHA
|691
|8
|590
|2020-10-11
|MIAMI
|639
|6
|520
|2020-10-11
|SAPULPA
|597
|12
|506
|2020-10-11
|PONCA CITY
|589
|12
|498
|2020-10-11
|BROKEN BOW
|570
|22
|498
|2020-10-11
|SAND SPRINGS
|570
|5
|484
|2020-10-11
|ARDMORE
|542
|7
|455
|2020-10-11
|EL RENO
|519
|8
|423
|2020-10-11
|MUSTANG
|499
|3
|427
|2020-10-11
|VINITA
|492
|1
|437
|2020-10-11
|HOMINY
|479
|2
|358
|2020-10-11
|BETHANY
|469
|5
|411
|2020-10-11
|STILWELL
|455
|8
|358
|2020-10-11
|CHOCTAW
|452
|3
|374
|2020-10-11
|ADA
|451
|1
|354
|2020-10-11
|IDABEL
|450
|6
|397
|2020-10-11
|GLENPOOL
|440
|4
|391
|2020-10-11
|CLINTON
|436
|0
|352
|2020-10-11
|BLANCHARD
|436
|1
|334
|2020-10-11
|LEXINGTON
|430
|5
|365
|2020-10-11
|ELK CITY
|408
|3
|282
|2020-10-11
|SALLISAW
|402
|4
|347
|2020-10-11
|WEATHERFORD
|393
|1
|294
|2020-10-11
|COLLINSVILLE
|392
|1
|343
|2020-10-11
|ANADARKO
|388
|6
|322
|2020-10-11
|OKMULGEE
|374
|5
|321
|2020-10-11
|POTEAU
|373
|5
|290
|2020-10-11
|GROVE
|372
|18
|304
|2020-10-11
|MCLOUD
|370
|1
|325
|2020-10-11
|GUTHRIE
|367
|0
|281
|2020-10-11
|COWETA
|365
|14
|322
|2020-10-11
|SKIATOOK
|362
|8
|320
|2020-10-11
|DUNCAN
|337
|4
|288
|2020-10-11
|SEMINOLE
|333
|4
|216
|2020-10-11
|PURCELL
|316
|3
|265
|2020-10-11
|ATOKA
|301
|0
|254
|2020-10-11
|NEWCASTLE
|293
|3
|240
|2020-10-11
|SAYRE
|287
|5
|233
|2020-10-11
|HENRYETTA
|283
|3
|240
|2020-10-11
|TUTTLE
|266
|4
|217
|2020-10-11
|TECUMSEH
|263
|0
|186
|2020-10-11
|HUGO
|261
|2
|232
|2020-10-11
|JAY
|260
|1
|146
|2020-10-11
|WAGONER
|259
|6
|225
|2020-10-11
|MULDROW
|257
|3
|212
|2020-10-11
|PRYOR CREEK
|251
|4
|205
|2020-10-11
|NOBLE
|248
|3
|204
|2020-10-11
|HEAVENER
|235
|6
|207
|2020-10-11
|CUSHING
|234
|2
|216
|2020-10-11
|HOLDENVILLE
|227
|3
|195
|2020-10-11
|PIEDMONT
|223
|2
|183
|2020-10-11
|WOODWARD
|218
|2
|172
|2020-10-11
|SPIRO
|214
|1
|186
|2020-10-11
|BRISTOW
|207
|9
|179
|2020-10-11
|HARRAH
|199
|1
|154
|2020-10-11
|WEWOKA
|198
|1
|170
|2020-10-11
|STIGLER
|197
|3
|148
|2020-10-11
|MIDWEST CITY
|195
|7
|170
|2020-10-11
|EUFAULA
|191
|5
|152
|2020-10-11
|WARR ACRES
|187
|0
|173
|2020-10-11
|CHECOTAH
|184
|3
|154
|2020-10-11
|PAULS VALLEY
|181
|1
|150
|2020-10-11
|HINTON
|178
|0
|149
|2020-10-11
|HENNESSEY
|176
|2
|159
|2020-10-11
|LOCUST GROVE
|173
|0
|130
|2020-10-11
|KINGFISHER
|163
|0
|133
|2020-10-11
|CHANDLER
|160
|9
|119
|2020-10-11
|FORT GIBSON
|159
|4
|115
|2020-10-11
|MARIETTA
|154
|0
|122
|2020-10-11
|VIAN
|152
|3
|133
|2020-10-11
|SPENCER
|151
|2
|132
|2020-10-11
|CALERA
|150
|1
|123
|2020-10-11
|CLEVELAND
|145
|3
|135
|2020-10-11
|SULPHUR
|144
|2
|94
|2020-10-11
|CATOOSA
|141
|2
|128
|2020-10-11
|AFTON
|141
|1
|116
|2020-10-11
|SALINA
|139
|1
|98
|2020-10-11
|CHELSEA
|137
|1
|115
|2020-10-11
|MOUNDS
|134
|3
|116
|2020-10-11
|MADILL
|132
|1
|116
|2020-10-11
|TISHOMINGO
|132
|3
|98
|2020-10-11
|DEL CITY
|131
|0
|110
|2020-10-11
|SPERRY
|131
|2
|113
|2020-10-11
|NOWATA
|128
|3
|85
|2020-10-11
|INOLA
|127
|3
|112
|2020-10-11
|MANNFORD
|124
|4
|102
|2020-10-11
|ROLAND
|122
|0
|99
|2020-10-11
|MEEKER
|119
|0
|62
|2020-10-11
|WESTVILLE
|119
|2
|104
|2020-10-11
|HOOKER
|118
|0
|112
|2020-10-11
|ANTLERS
|117
|3
|81
|2020-10-11
|POCOLA
|113
|3
|92
|2020-10-11
|LINDSAY
|111
|2
|92
|2020-10-11
|HASKELL
|111
|1
|99
|2020-10-11
|CHOUTEAU
|111
|6
|88
|2020-10-11
|NICHOLS HILLS
|110
|0
|97
|2020-10-11
|JONES
|107
|2
|83
|2020-10-11
|DEWEY
|106
|1
|93
|2020-10-11
|ALVA
|105
|0
|98
|2020-10-11
|PRAGUE
|103
|0
|80
|2020-10-11
|PERKINS
|102
|1
|93
|2020-10-11
|TALIHINA
|102
|3
|78
|2020-10-11
|COMMERCE
|101
|1
|91
|2020-10-11
|FREDERICK
|100
|2
|83
|2020-10-11
|OOLOGAH
|100
|0
|85
|2020-10-11
|VALLIANT
|99
|3
|85
|2020-10-11
|WISTER
|99
|1
|92
|2020-10-11
|HULBERT
|98
|2
|88
|2020-10-11
|MANGUM
|97
|8
|79
|2020-10-11
|HOWE
|97
|0
|86
|2020-10-11
|WRIGHT CITY
|96
|0
|77
|2020-10-11
|MORRIS
|95
|0
|80
|2020-10-11
|WYANDOTTE
|93
|1
|79
|2020-10-11
|WASHINGTON
|92
|0
|80
|2020-10-11
|MARLOW
|90
|0
|71
|2020-10-11
|OKEMAH
|90
|3
|74
|2020-10-11
|GORE
|89
|2
|74
|2020-10-11
|BEGGS
|89
|0
|81
|2020-10-11
|PAWHUSKA
|87
|0
|56
|2020-10-11
|PAWNEE
|87
|1
|68
|2020-10-11
|KANSAS
|82
|3
|65
|2020-10-11
|HAWORTH
|82
|2
|62
|2020-10-11
|KINGSTON
|81
|1
|63
|2020-10-11
|COMANCHE
|80
|1
|68
|2020-10-11
|WILBURTON
|79
|1
|65
|2020-10-11
|COLCORD
|79
|1
|65
|2020-10-11
|TEXHOMA
|78
|0
|74
|2020-10-11
|STROUD
|73
|0
|60
|2020-10-11
|KEOTA
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-11
|KELLYVILLE
|70
|2
|60
|2020-10-11
|BARNSDALL
|70
|2
|53
|2020-10-11
|ELGIN
|69
|1
|51
|2020-10-11
|FORT COBB
|68
|0
|48
|2020-10-11
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|67
|2020-10-11
|DAVIS
|68
|0
|49
|2020-10-11
|LUTHER
|67
|1
|55
|2020-10-11
|PERRY
|66
|1
|60
|2020-10-11
|FAIRLAND
|65
|0
|53
|2020-10-11
|MEAD
|64
|1
|47
|2020-10-11
|CACHE
|63
|0
|52
|2020-10-11
|APACHE
|63
|2
|46
|2020-10-11
|BINGER
|63
|9
|44
|2020-10-11
|QUAPAW
|63
|0
|53
|2020-10-11
|HARTSHORNE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-10-11
|CARNEGIE
|62
|1
|44
|2020-10-11
|FAIRVIEW
|62
|0
|47
|2020-10-11
|KIEFER
|61
|0
|55
|2020-10-11
|WATONGA
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-11
|WYNNEWOOD
|60
|1
|41
|2020-10-11
|NEWKIRK
|60
|1
|43
|2020-10-11
|WALTERS
|58
|1
|47
|2020-10-11
|DRUMRIGHT
|58
|0
|45
|2020-10-11
|HOBART
|57
|1
|34
|2020-10-11
|CADDO
|57
|0
|54
|2020-10-11
|HELENA
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-11
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-10-11
|HOLLIS
|56
|0
|42
|2020-10-11
|CAMERON
|55
|0
|40
|2020-10-11
|STRATFORD
|54
|0
|31
|2020-10-11
|BLACKWELL
|54
|1
|47
|2020-10-11
|ALEX
|54
|0
|45
|2020-10-11
|BOKOSHE
|54
|0
|51
|2020-10-11
|PORTER
|54
|0
|48
|2020-10-11
|WETUMKA
|53
|0
|49
|2020-10-11
|WATTS
|51
|0
|44
|2020-10-11
|MAYSVILLE
|50
|2
|39
|2020-10-11
|TALALA
|50
|0
|48
|2020-10-11
|WARNER
|49
|0
|35
|2020-10-11
|CRESCENT
|49
|1
|42
|2020-10-11
|COLBERT
|48
|0
|40
|2020-10-11
|KONAWA
|47
|1
|35
|2020-10-11
|YALE
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-11
|LONE GROVE
|46
|1
|32
|2020-10-11
|OKARCHE
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-11
|EARLSBORO
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-11
|BOKCHITO
|45
|1
|31
|2020-10-11
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|42
|2020-10-11
|ELMORE CITY
|44
|0
|32
|2020-10-11
|MINCO
|43
|0
|33
|2020-10-11
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|40
|2020-10-11
|BLAIR
|42
|0
|34
|2020-10-11
|HYDRO
|41
|0
|30
|2020-10-11
|TONKAWA
|41
|0
|33
|2020-10-11
|WELLSTON
|41
|0
|26
|2020-10-11
|WEBBERS FALLS
|39
|0
|26
|2020-10-11
|BOLEY
|39
|1
|7
|2020-10-11
|FLETCHER
|39
|0
|25
|2020-10-11
|BIG CABIN
|39
|1
|31
|2020-10-11
|CEMENT
|39
|0
|33
|2020-10-11
|WAYNE
|39
|0
|36
|2020-10-11
|ADAIR
|39
|0
|28
|2020-10-11
|BOSWELL
|38
|0
|28
|2020-10-11
|PADEN
|37
|0
|26
|2020-10-11
|ARCADIA
|37
|0
|32
|2020-10-11
|WILSON
|37
|0
|32
|2020-10-11
|MOORELAND
|37
|1
|31
|2020-10-11
|PORUM
|36
|1
|31
|2020-10-11
|FORT TOWSON
|36
|0
|29
|2020-10-11
|NINNEKAH
|35
|0
|34
|2020-10-11
|CHEYENNE
|35
|1
|20
|2020-10-11
|WELCH
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-11
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-11
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-11
|THOMAS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-10-11
|OCHELATA
|33
|1
|27
|2020-10-11
|GARBER
|33
|0
|28
|2020-10-11
|HAMMON
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-11
|DAVENPORT
|32
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
|CYRIL
|32
|1
|23
|2020-10-11
|RAMONA
|32
|1
|29
|2020-10-11
|FAIRFAX
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-11
|NEW CORDELL
|31
|0
|23
|2020-10-11
|STONEWALL
|31
|1
|26
|2020-10-11
|SHADY POINT
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-11
|MAUD
|30
|0
|26
|2020-10-11
|WAUKOMIS
|30
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|DEWAR
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-11
|BLUEJACKET
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|CASHION
|28
|0
|23
|2020-10-11
|DELAWARE
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-11
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|23
|2020-10-11
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-11
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|24
|2020-10-11
|GLENCOE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-11
|KREBS
|27
|1
|21
|2020-10-11
|JENNINGS
|27
|1
|20
|2020-10-11
|BEAVER
|27
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-11
|GERONIMO
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-11
|SPAVINAW
|26
|0
|18
|2020-10-11
|COPAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-11
|GEARY
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-11
|CANTON
|26
|1
|22
|2020-10-11
|BOISE CITY
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-11
|BENNINGTON
|26
|0
|16
|2020-10-11
|DOVER
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|WELEETKA
|25
|1
|17
|2020-10-11
|PAOLI
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-11
|OKTAHA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|BURNS FLAT
|24
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|ARAPAHO
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|GANS
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-11
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-11
|AMBER
|24
|0
|15
|2020-10-11
|OLUSTEE
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|PANAMA
|24
|1
|20
|2020-10-11
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|22
|2020-10-11
|VERDEN
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|24
|2020-10-11
|WANETTE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|INDIAHOMA
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|MILBURN
|23
|1
|17
|2020-10-11
|SASAKWA
|23
|0
|15
|2020-10-11
|LAHOMA
|23
|0
|15
|2020-10-11
|RUSH SPRINGS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|OKEENE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-11
|BUFFALO
|22
|1
|14
|2020-10-11
|ARKOMA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|ASHER
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-11
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-11
|CARNEY
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-11
|MEDFORD
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-11
|ROFF
|21
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|GRANITE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-11
|RINGLING
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-11
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-11
|KIOWA
|20
|1
|16
|2020-10-11
|LOOKEBA
|20
|2
|16
|2020-10-11
|CANUTE
|20
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|WAURIKA
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-11
|TERLTON
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-11
|CHEROKEE
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-11
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|13
|2020-10-11
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-11
|SOPER
|19
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|OAKS
|19
|1
|9
|2020-10-11
|LAVERNE
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|OILTON
|18
|1
|11
|2020-10-11
|POND CREEK
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
|CALUMET
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|SEILING
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-11
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-11
|RATTAN
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
|UNION CITY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-11
|SNYDER
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
|AGRA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-10-11
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|CANEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-11
|SPRINGER
|16
|1
|13
|2020-10-11
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-11
|SAVANNA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|HANNA
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|CORN
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-11
|VELMA
|15
|1
|10
|2020-10-11
|LEHIGH
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|POCASSET
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-11
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|KINTA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|14
|1
|11
|2020-10-11
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-11
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-11
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|ERICK
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|STUART
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-11
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-11
|BILLINGS
|12
|1
|10
|2020-10-11
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|MILL CREEK
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|LENAPAH
|12
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|WHITEFIELD
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|AMES
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-11
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|FOSS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|CLEO SPRINGS
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|COVINGTON
|10
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|VICI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-11
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|PRUE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|STRINGTOWN
|9
|1
|6
|2020-10-11
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|CALVIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-11
|KREMLIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|WAYNOKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|WANN
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|CASTLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|AVANT
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-11
|REYDON
|7
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|WAPANUCKA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|FARGO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|OKAY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|PITTSBURG
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|NASH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-11
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-11
|LONE WOLF
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|BYARS
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|FITZHUGH
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|MARTHA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|GOTEBO
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|CARTER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-11
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|FOYIL
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|SHARON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|BESSIE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|BURLINGTON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|JET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-11
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|STERLING
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|VERA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-11
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|CARMEN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|FAXON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|LOCO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|PEORIA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-11
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-11
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|DAVIDSON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-11
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-11
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
