daily covid 10.11.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 766 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which reported three more deaths in the state, as well.

The state's 1.6% increase took the total number of cases to 99,387, with 13,769 of those active, a single-day decrease of 124, and 84,520, or 85%, recovered, including 887 since Saturday's OSDH report.

Garfield County cases rose by 27 to 2,052, with 369 of those active and 1,661 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 24 cases for a total of 1,893, with 322 active and 1,549 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there have been 1,098 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Sunday were three men in the 65 and older range in Caddo, Canadian and Cleveland. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were seven in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher, and two each in Grant and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included seven in Fairview, three in Helena, two each in Dover and Waukomis and one each in Garber, Fort Supply, Cashion, Medford, Pond Creek, Watonga and Woodward.

State numbers

There have been 51,784 Oklahoma women and 47,480 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 123 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 232 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 35.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 159 in the 50-64 age group, 133 in the 36-49 age group, 128 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,908 in the 0-4 age group, 9,564 in the 5-17 age group, 35,220 in the 18-35 age group, 21,102 in the 36-49 age group, 17,782 in the 50-64 age group and 13,793 in the 65 and older age group. There were 18 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5. 

Of the overall 1,098 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 883 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 34 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 613, than women, 485, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 201 in Oklahoma County; 176 in Tulsa County; 81 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six in Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,052 cases, 1,661 recovered, 369 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,165 cases, 1,093 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 445 cases, 376 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 163 cases, 146 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 155 cases, 146 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Major with 124 cases, 97 recovered, 25 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 122 cases, 112 recovered and 10 active;

• Alfalfa with 90 cases, 74 recovered and 16 active;

• Grant with 65 cases, 50 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,893 in Enid (322 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 218 in Woodward (44 active); 176 in Hennessey (15 active); 163 in Kingfisher (30 active); 105 in Alva (seven active); 62 in Fairview (15 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 30 in Waukomis (11 active); 28 in Cashion (five active); 26 each in Canton (three active) and Dover (six active); 23 in Lahoma (eight active); 22 each in Medford (five active) and Okeene (three active); 21 in Ringwood (three active); 20 in Cherokee (five active); 18 each in Pond Creek (six active) and Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont (six active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 10 each in Cleo Springs (two active), Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock; four each in Burlington (three active), Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita (one active); three in Hillsdale (one active); two each in Carmen (one active) and Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 996 cases, with 838 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 886 cases, with 702 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.11.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 20431 201 17678 2020-10-11
TULSA 19138 176 16886 2020-10-11
CLEVELAND 7000 82 6014 2020-10-11
CANADIAN 2870 19 2387 2020-10-11
PAYNE 2554 8 2295 2020-10-11
ROGERS 2118 53 1816 2020-10-11
MUSKOGEE 2086 26 1743 2020-10-11
GARFIELD 2052 22 1661 2020-10-11
COMANCHE 1911 13 1641 2020-10-11
POTTAWATOMIE 1749 11 1364 2020-10-11
TEXAS 1673 10 1544 2020-10-11
WAGONER 1652 27 1472 2020-10-11
MCCURTAIN 1407 35 1217 2020-10-11
LE FLORE 1394 21 1173 2020-10-11
CREEK 1348 35 1142 2020-10-11
GRADY 1340 13 1121 2020-10-11
CHEROKEE 1239 8 1038 2020-10-11
OSAGE 1222 13 998 2020-10-11
BRYAN 1202 5 974 2020-10-11
WOODWARD 1167 5 1093 2020-10-11
WASHINGTON 1118 41 959 2020-10-11
PITTSBURG 1082 20 934 2020-10-11
MCCLAIN 1073 7 877 2020-10-11
SEQUOYAH 1051 12 885 2020-10-11
OTTAWA 1047 8 868 2020-10-11
DELAWARE 1017 26 734 2020-10-11
CADDO 964 22 772 2020-10-11
OKMULGEE 955 8 821 2020-10-11
JACKSON 943 10 789 2020-10-11
CUSTER 917 1 724 2020-10-11
MAYES 807 11 627 2020-10-11
KAY 743 15 621 2020-10-11
BECKHAM 720 8 527 2020-10-11
ADAIR 686 10 560 2020-10-11
CARTER 657 9 546 2020-10-11
LOGAN 638 2 516 2020-10-11
LINCOLN 628 10 449 2020-10-11
SEMINOLE 624 6 453 2020-10-11
CRAIG 572 1 503 2020-10-11
PONTOTOC 551 3 434 2020-10-11
STEPHENS 523 6 436 2020-10-11
GARVIN 496 5 378 2020-10-11
KINGFISHER 445 2 376 2020-10-11
MCINTOSH 392 8 322 2020-10-11
CHOCTAW 371 2 314 2020-10-11
ATOKA 360 1 305 2020-10-11
HASKELL 331 4 274 2020-10-11
HUGHES 325 4 280 2020-10-11
PAWNEE 286 5 249 2020-10-11
JOHNSTON 242 4 180 2020-10-11
LOVE 235 1 192 2020-10-11
PUSHMATAHA 222 3 170 2020-10-11
MURRAY 221 2 149 2020-10-11
MARSHALL 215 2 181 2020-10-11
OKFUSKEE 203 5 133 2020-10-11
NOWATA 196 4 141 2020-10-11
LATIMER 167 2 135 2020-10-11
NOBLE 163 3 146 2020-10-11
BLAINE 155 1 135 2020-10-11
WASHITA 126 0 89 2020-10-11
MAJOR 124 2 97 2020-10-11
TILLMAN 123 2 105 2020-10-11
WOODS 122 0 112 2020-10-11
GREER 122 8 97 2020-10-11
KIOWA 117 2 78 2020-10-11
ALFALFA 90 0 74 2020-10-11
ROGER MILLS 78 1 51 2020-10-11
COAL 77 0 68 2020-10-11
COTTON 76 3 61 2020-10-11
DEWEY 75 1 64 2020-10-11
BEAVER 72 0 59 2020-10-11
GRANT 65 1 50 2020-10-11
HARMON 59 0 45 2020-10-11
JEFFERSON 56 0 42 2020-10-11
HARPER 41 1 29 2020-10-11
CIMARRON 32 0 29 2020-10-11
23 0 6 2020-10-11
ELLIS 15 0 12 2020-10-11

Oklahoma per city 10.11.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 16357 172 14243 2020-10-11
TULSA 12718 124 11290 2020-10-11
NORMAN 3694 40 3219 2020-10-11
BROKEN ARROW 3584 35 3136 2020-10-11
EDMOND 3221 23 2722 2020-10-11
OTHER*** 2210 15 1906 2020-10-11
STILLWATER 2129 6 1905 2020-10-11
ENID 1893 22 1549 2020-10-11
YUKON 1441 6 1196 2020-10-11
GUYMON 1334 10 1225 2020-10-11
CLAREMORE 1250 49 1050 2020-10-11
LAWTON 1226 11 1020 2020-10-11
MOORE 1222 15 1025 2020-10-11
OWASSO 1005 3 861 2020-10-11
SHAWNEE 980 10 752 2020-10-11
MUSKOGEE 923 19 691 2020-10-11
BARTLESVILLE 923 38 790 2020-10-11
TAHLEQUAH 922 4 757 2020-10-11
FORT SUPPLY 883 2 865 2020-10-11
JENKS 879 5 805 2020-10-11
ALTUS 838 10 704 2020-10-11
MCALESTER 829 18 711 2020-10-11
BIXBY 767 5 668 2020-10-11
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-11
DURANT 743 2 618 2020-10-11
CHICKASHA 691 8 590 2020-10-11
MIAMI 639 6 520 2020-10-11
SAPULPA 597 12 506 2020-10-11
PONCA CITY 589 12 498 2020-10-11
BROKEN BOW 570 22 498 2020-10-11
SAND SPRINGS 570 5 484 2020-10-11
ARDMORE 542 7 455 2020-10-11
EL RENO 519 8 423 2020-10-11
MUSTANG 499 3 427 2020-10-11
VINITA 492 1 437 2020-10-11
HOMINY 479 2 358 2020-10-11
BETHANY 469 5 411 2020-10-11
STILWELL 455 8 358 2020-10-11
CHOCTAW 452 3 374 2020-10-11
ADA 451 1 354 2020-10-11
IDABEL 450 6 397 2020-10-11
GLENPOOL 440 4 391 2020-10-11
CLINTON 436 0 352 2020-10-11
BLANCHARD 436 1 334 2020-10-11
LEXINGTON 430 5 365 2020-10-11
ELK CITY 408 3 282 2020-10-11
SALLISAW 402 4 347 2020-10-11
WEATHERFORD 393 1 294 2020-10-11
COLLINSVILLE 392 1 343 2020-10-11
ANADARKO 388 6 322 2020-10-11
OKMULGEE 374 5 321 2020-10-11
POTEAU 373 5 290 2020-10-11
GROVE 372 18 304 2020-10-11
MCLOUD 370 1 325 2020-10-11
GUTHRIE 367 0 281 2020-10-11
COWETA 365 14 322 2020-10-11
SKIATOOK 362 8 320 2020-10-11
DUNCAN 337 4 288 2020-10-11
SEMINOLE 333 4 216 2020-10-11
PURCELL 316 3 265 2020-10-11
ATOKA 301 0 254 2020-10-11
NEWCASTLE 293 3 240 2020-10-11
SAYRE 287 5 233 2020-10-11
HENRYETTA 283 3 240 2020-10-11
TUTTLE 266 4 217 2020-10-11
TECUMSEH 263 0 186 2020-10-11
HUGO 261 2 232 2020-10-11
JAY 260 1 146 2020-10-11
WAGONER 259 6 225 2020-10-11
MULDROW 257 3 212 2020-10-11
PRYOR CREEK 251 4 205 2020-10-11
NOBLE 248 3 204 2020-10-11
HEAVENER 235 6 207 2020-10-11
CUSHING 234 2 216 2020-10-11
HOLDENVILLE 227 3 195 2020-10-11
PIEDMONT 223 2 183 2020-10-11
WOODWARD 218 2 172 2020-10-11
SPIRO 214 1 186 2020-10-11
BRISTOW 207 9 179 2020-10-11
HARRAH 199 1 154 2020-10-11
WEWOKA 198 1 170 2020-10-11
STIGLER 197 3 148 2020-10-11
MIDWEST CITY 195 7 170 2020-10-11
EUFAULA 191 5 152 2020-10-11
WARR ACRES 187 0 173 2020-10-11
CHECOTAH 184 3 154 2020-10-11
PAULS VALLEY 181 1 150 2020-10-11
HINTON 178 0 149 2020-10-11
HENNESSEY 176 2 159 2020-10-11
LOCUST GROVE 173 0 130 2020-10-11
KINGFISHER 163 0 133 2020-10-11
CHANDLER 160 9 119 2020-10-11
FORT GIBSON 159 4 115 2020-10-11
MARIETTA 154 0 122 2020-10-11
VIAN 152 3 133 2020-10-11
SPENCER 151 2 132 2020-10-11
CALERA 150 1 123 2020-10-11
CLEVELAND 145 3 135 2020-10-11
SULPHUR 144 2 94 2020-10-11
CATOOSA 141 2 128 2020-10-11
AFTON 141 1 116 2020-10-11
SALINA 139 1 98 2020-10-11
CHELSEA 137 1 115 2020-10-11
MOUNDS 134 3 116 2020-10-11
MADILL 132 1 116 2020-10-11
TISHOMINGO 132 3 98 2020-10-11
DEL CITY 131 0 110 2020-10-11
SPERRY 131 2 113 2020-10-11
NOWATA 128 3 85 2020-10-11
INOLA 127 3 112 2020-10-11
MANNFORD 124 4 102 2020-10-11
ROLAND 122 0 99 2020-10-11
MEEKER 119 0 62 2020-10-11
WESTVILLE 119 2 104 2020-10-11
HOOKER 118 0 112 2020-10-11
ANTLERS 117 3 81 2020-10-11
POCOLA 113 3 92 2020-10-11
LINDSAY 111 2 92 2020-10-11
HASKELL 111 1 99 2020-10-11
CHOUTEAU 111 6 88 2020-10-11
NICHOLS HILLS 110 0 97 2020-10-11
JONES 107 2 83 2020-10-11
DEWEY 106 1 93 2020-10-11
ALVA 105 0 98 2020-10-11
PRAGUE 103 0 80 2020-10-11
PERKINS 102 1 93 2020-10-11
TALIHINA 102 3 78 2020-10-11
COMMERCE 101 1 91 2020-10-11
FREDERICK 100 2 83 2020-10-11
OOLOGAH 100 0 85 2020-10-11
VALLIANT 99 3 85 2020-10-11
WISTER 99 1 92 2020-10-11
HULBERT 98 2 88 2020-10-11
MANGUM 97 8 79 2020-10-11
HOWE 97 0 86 2020-10-11
WRIGHT CITY 96 0 77 2020-10-11
MORRIS 95 0 80 2020-10-11
WYANDOTTE 93 1 79 2020-10-11
WASHINGTON 92 0 80 2020-10-11
MARLOW 90 0 71 2020-10-11
OKEMAH 90 3 74 2020-10-11
GORE 89 2 74 2020-10-11
BEGGS 89 0 81 2020-10-11
PAWHUSKA 87 0 56 2020-10-11
PAWNEE 87 1 68 2020-10-11
KANSAS 82 3 65 2020-10-11
HAWORTH 82 2 62 2020-10-11
KINGSTON 81 1 63 2020-10-11
COMANCHE 80 1 68 2020-10-11
WILBURTON 79 1 65 2020-10-11
COLCORD 79 1 65 2020-10-11
TEXHOMA 78 0 74 2020-10-11
STROUD 73 0 60 2020-10-11
KEOTA 72 0 68 2020-10-11
KELLYVILLE 70 2 60 2020-10-11
BARNSDALL 70 2 53 2020-10-11
ELGIN 69 1 51 2020-10-11
FORT COBB 68 0 48 2020-10-11
GOODWELL 68 0 67 2020-10-11
DAVIS 68 0 49 2020-10-11
LUTHER 67 1 55 2020-10-11
PERRY 66 1 60 2020-10-11
FAIRLAND 65 0 53 2020-10-11
MEAD 64 1 47 2020-10-11
CACHE 63 0 52 2020-10-11
APACHE 63 2 46 2020-10-11
BINGER 63 9 44 2020-10-11
QUAPAW 63 0 53 2020-10-11
HARTSHORNE 63 0 60 2020-10-11
CARNEGIE 62 1 44 2020-10-11
FAIRVIEW 62 0 47 2020-10-11
KIEFER 61 0 55 2020-10-11
WATONGA 60 0 53 2020-10-11
WYNNEWOOD 60 1 41 2020-10-11
NEWKIRK 60 1 43 2020-10-11
WALTERS 58 1 47 2020-10-11
DRUMRIGHT 58 0 45 2020-10-11
HOBART 57 1 34 2020-10-11
CADDO 57 0 54 2020-10-11
HELENA 57 0 51 2020-10-11
COALGATE 56 0 51 2020-10-11
HOLLIS 56 0 42 2020-10-11
CAMERON 55 0 40 2020-10-11
STRATFORD 54 0 31 2020-10-11
BLACKWELL 54 1 47 2020-10-11
ALEX 54 0 45 2020-10-11
BOKOSHE 54 0 51 2020-10-11
PORTER 54 0 48 2020-10-11
WETUMKA 53 0 49 2020-10-11
WATTS 51 0 44 2020-10-11
MAYSVILLE 50 2 39 2020-10-11
TALALA 50 0 48 2020-10-11
WARNER 49 0 35 2020-10-11
CRESCENT 49 1 42 2020-10-11
COLBERT 48 0 40 2020-10-11
KONAWA 47 1 35 2020-10-11
YALE 47 0 39 2020-10-11
LONE GROVE 46 1 32 2020-10-11
OKARCHE 46 0 39 2020-10-11
EARLSBORO 46 0 39 2020-10-11
BOKCHITO 45 1 31 2020-10-11
RED ROCK 45 1 42 2020-10-11
ELMORE CITY 44 0 32 2020-10-11
MINCO 43 0 33 2020-10-11
QUINTON 42 0 40 2020-10-11
BLAIR 42 0 34 2020-10-11
HYDRO 41 0 30 2020-10-11
TONKAWA 41 0 33 2020-10-11
WELLSTON 41 0 26 2020-10-11
WEBBERS FALLS 39 0 26 2020-10-11
BOLEY 39 1 7 2020-10-11
FLETCHER 39 0 25 2020-10-11
BIG CABIN 39 1 31 2020-10-11
CEMENT 39 0 33 2020-10-11
WAYNE 39 0 36 2020-10-11
ADAIR 39 0 28 2020-10-11
BOSWELL 38 0 28 2020-10-11
PADEN 37 0 26 2020-10-11
ARCADIA 37 0 32 2020-10-11
WILSON 37 0 32 2020-10-11
MOORELAND 37 1 31 2020-10-11
PORUM 36 1 31 2020-10-11
FORT TOWSON 36 0 29 2020-10-11
NINNEKAH 35 0 34 2020-10-11
CHEYENNE 35 1 20 2020-10-11
WELCH 35 0 31 2020-10-11
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-11
TYRONE 34 0 31 2020-10-11
THOMAS 33 0 32 2020-10-11
OCHELATA 33 1 27 2020-10-11
GARBER 33 0 28 2020-10-11
HAMMON 32 0 27 2020-10-11
DAVENPORT 32 0 12 2020-10-11
CYRIL 32 1 23 2020-10-11
RAMONA 32 1 29 2020-10-11
FAIRFAX 32 0 30 2020-10-11
NEW CORDELL 31 0 23 2020-10-11
STONEWALL 31 1 26 2020-10-11
SHADY POINT 30 0 25 2020-10-11
MAUD 30 0 26 2020-10-11
WAUKOMIS 30 0 19 2020-10-11
DEWAR 30 0 25 2020-10-11
BLUEJACKET 29 0 19 2020-10-11
CASHION 28 0 23 2020-10-11
DELAWARE 28 1 25 2020-10-11
ALLEN 28 1 23 2020-10-11
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-11
GRACEMONT 28 1 24 2020-10-11
GLENCOE 28 0 24 2020-10-11
KREBS 27 1 21 2020-10-11
JENNINGS 27 1 20 2020-10-11
BEAVER 27 0 20 2020-10-11
CLAYTON 26 0 23 2020-10-11
GERONIMO 26 0 23 2020-10-11
SPAVINAW 26 0 18 2020-10-11
COPAN 26 0 23 2020-10-11
GEARY 26 0 24 2020-10-11
CANTON 26 1 22 2020-10-11
BOISE CITY 26 0 24 2020-10-11
BENNINGTON 26 0 16 2020-10-11
DOVER 26 0 20 2020-10-11
WELEETKA 25 1 17 2020-10-11
PAOLI 25 0 21 2020-10-11
OKTAHA 25 0 19 2020-10-11
BURNS FLAT 24 0 14 2020-10-11
ARAPAHO 24 0 19 2020-10-11
GANS 24 0 18 2020-10-11
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-11
AMBER 24 0 15 2020-10-11
OLUSTEE 24 0 20 2020-10-11
PANAMA 24 1 20 2020-10-11
RED OAK 24 0 22 2020-10-11
VERDEN 24 0 20 2020-10-11
GARVIN 24 0 24 2020-10-11
WANETTE 24 0 19 2020-10-11
INDIAHOMA 23 0 19 2020-10-11
MILBURN 23 1 17 2020-10-11
SASAKWA 23 0 15 2020-10-11
LAHOMA 23 0 15 2020-10-11
RUSH SPRINGS 23 0 19 2020-10-11
OKEENE 22 0 19 2020-10-11
BUFFALO 22 1 14 2020-10-11
ARKOMA 22 0 20 2020-10-11
ASHER 22 0 20 2020-10-11
MORRISON 22 0 18 2020-10-11
CARNEY 22 0 22 2020-10-11
MEDFORD 22 0 17 2020-10-11
ROFF 21 0 14 2020-10-11
GRANITE 21 0 16 2020-10-11
RINGLING 21 0 17 2020-10-11
RINGWOOD 21 0 18 2020-10-11
KIOWA 20 1 16 2020-10-11
LOOKEBA 20 2 16 2020-10-11
CANUTE 20 0 10 2020-10-11
WAURIKA 20 0 15 2020-10-11
TERLTON 20 0 18 2020-10-11
CHEROKEE 20 0 15 2020-10-11
KAW CITY 19 1 13 2020-10-11
ACHILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-11
SOPER 19 0 10 2020-10-11
OAKS 19 1 9 2020-10-11
LAVERNE 19 0 14 2020-10-11
OILTON 18 1 11 2020-10-11
POND CREEK 18 0 12 2020-10-11
CALUMET 18 0 10 2020-10-11
MANNSVILLE 18 0 10 2020-10-11
SEILING 18 0 16 2020-10-11
LANGLEY 18 0 14 2020-10-11
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-11
RATTAN 17 0 12 2020-10-11
UNION CITY 17 0 14 2020-10-11
FAIRMONT 17 0 11 2020-10-11
OPTIMA 17 0 16 2020-10-11
SNYDER 16 0 12 2020-10-11
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-11
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-11
CANEY 16 0 14 2020-10-11
SENTINEL 16 0 13 2020-10-11
SPRINGER 16 1 13 2020-10-11
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-11
SAVANNA 15 0 14 2020-10-11
HANNA 15 0 10 2020-10-11
CORN 15 0 13 2020-10-11
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-11
LEHIGH 15 0 11 2020-10-11
POCASSET 15 0 13 2020-10-11
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-11
KINTA 14 0 11 2020-10-11
RIPLEY 14 0 14 2020-10-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14 1 11 2020-10-11
RAVIA 14 0 12 2020-10-11
KETCHUM 14 0 14 2020-10-11
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-11
ERICK 13 0 8 2020-10-11
MARBLE CITY 13 0 8 2020-10-11
STUART 13 0 11 2020-10-11
TIPTON 13 0 13 2020-10-11
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-11
BILLINGS 12 1 10 2020-10-11
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-11
MILL CREEK 12 0 8 2020-10-11
LENAPAH 12 0 6 2020-10-11
LONGDALE 12 0 10 2020-10-11
KENEFIC 12 0 10 2020-10-11
WHITEFIELD 12 0 10 2020-10-11
AMES 12 0 7 2020-10-11
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-11
DISNEY 11 0 8 2020-10-11
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-11
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-11
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-11
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-11
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-11
FOSS 10 0 6 2020-10-11
CLEO SPRINGS 10 0 8 2020-10-11
COVINGTON 10 0 5 2020-10-11
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-11
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-11
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-11
VICI 10 0 9 2020-10-11
LAMONT 10 0 10 2020-10-11
SAWYER 9 0 6 2020-10-11
PRUE 9 0 8 2020-10-11
STRINGTOWN 9 1 6 2020-10-11
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-11
CALVIN 9 0 7 2020-10-11
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-11
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-11
KREMLIN 9 0 7 2020-10-11
DUSTIN 8 0 6 2020-10-11
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-11
WAYNOKA 8 0 5 2020-10-11
SPARKS 8 0 8 2020-10-11
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-11
WANN 8 0 8 2020-10-11
CASTLE 8 0 6 2020-10-11
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-11
AVANT 8 0 8 2020-10-11
REYDON 7 0 2 2020-10-11
WAPANUCKA 7 0 4 2020-10-11
ROOSEVELT 7 0 7 2020-10-11
FARGO 7 0 6 2020-10-11
OKAY 7 0 5 2020-10-11
PITTSBURG 7 0 5 2020-10-11
ALDERSON 7 0 4 2020-10-11
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-11
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-11
SHATTUCK 7 0 5 2020-10-11
NASH 7 0 6 2020-10-11
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-11
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-11
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-11
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-11
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-11
INDIANOLA 6 0 4 2020-10-11
HUNTER 6 0 3 2020-10-11
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-11
BERNICE 6 0 6 2020-10-11
LONE WOLF 6 0 4 2020-10-11
BYARS 6 0 2 2020-10-11
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-11
FITZHUGH 5 0 2 2020-10-11
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-11
MARTHA 5 0 3 2020-10-11
GOTEBO 5 0 1 2020-10-11
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-11
CARTER 5 0 2 2020-10-11
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-11
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-11
FOYIL 5 0 2 2020-10-11
FORGAN 5 0 4 2020-10-11
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-11
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-11
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-11
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 3 2020-10-11
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-11
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-11
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-11
SHARON 4 0 1 2020-10-11
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-11
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-11
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-11
BESSIE 4 0 4 2020-10-11
BURLINGTON 4 0 1 2020-10-11
JET 4 0 4 2020-10-11
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-11
STERLING 3 0 3 2020-10-11
RALSTON 3 0 3 2020-10-11
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-11
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-11
VERA 3 0 1 2020-10-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 3 2020-10-11
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-11
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-11
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-11
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-11
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-11
CARMEN 2 0 1 2020-10-11
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-11
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-11
FAXON 2 0 0 2020-10-11
LOCO 2 0 1 2020-10-11
PEORIA 2 0 1 2020-10-11
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-11
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-11
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-11
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-11
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-11
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-11
REDBIRD 2 0 1 2020-10-11
KENDRICK 2 0 0 2020-10-11
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-11
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-11
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-11
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-11
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-11
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-11
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-11
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-11
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-11
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-11
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-11
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-11
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-11
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-11
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-11
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-10-11
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-11
DAVIDSON 1 0 0 2020-10-11
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-11
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-11
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-11
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-11
ST. LOUIS 1 0 0 2020-10-11

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0