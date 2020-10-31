ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The 1% increase took the cumulative number to 122,762, with 15,133 of those active, a single-day increase of 107, and 106,292, or 86.6%, recovered, including 1,155 since Friday. There have been 1,337 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.

Deaths reported Saturday were six women and five men, all in the 65 and older age group. Counties of residence were three in Tulsa, two in Osage and one each in Comanche, Hughes, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc. OSDH does not distinguish age and gender of those who have died by their counties of residence on the weekends.

Garfield County saw a gain of 24 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,521, with 316 of those active, a single-day decrease of eight, and 2,177 recovered. Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday included 14 in Kingfisher, 13 in Woodward, five in Grant, three each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major.

Weekly update

Deaths were up 9% in a week-to-week comparison, with 85 reported Oct. 23-29, compared to 78 Oct. 16-22, according to the weekly report released by the OSDH.

Overall cases were down 10.8% this past week, with 7,710 new cases reported Oct. 23-29, according to OSDH, and recovered cases were up 2.8% over the prior week. There was a 7.2% increase in hospitalizations involving COVID-19, according to the report.

In Oklahoma, the highest percentage of cases, 16.5%, this past week came from ages 25-34, according to the OSDH. The highest percentage of deaths was 31.8% from ages 85 and older.

Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 18th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the report.

State numbers

There have been 64,002 Oklahoma women and 58,680 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 80 listed as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,272 in the 0-4 age group, 11,373 in the 5-17 age group, 42,372 in the 18-35 age group, 26,253 in the 36-49 age group, 22,605 in the 50-64 age group and 17,509 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,337 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,077 have been 65 and older and 204 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 41 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 757, than women, 580, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 231 in Oklahoma County; 214 in Tulsa County; 105 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 in Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Comanche and Ottawa counties; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 each in Mayes and Osage counties; 14 each in Bryan, Payne, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; 13 each in Jackson, McClain and Okmulgee counties; 11 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh and Texas counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; six each in Custer, Garvin, Hughes, Pushmataha and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pontotoc and Woodward counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,521 cases, 2,177 recovered, 316 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,279 cases, 1,194 recovered, 93 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 589 cases, 504 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 219 cases, 184 recovered, 34 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 199 cases, 164 recovered, 32 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 192 cases, 155 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 187 cases, 152 recovered and 35 active;

• Alfalfa with 130 cases, 116 recovered and 14 active;

• Grant with 114 cases, 78 recovered, 34 active and two deaths, one in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and one in Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,292 in Enid (269 active); 893 Fort Supply (five active); 318 in Woodward (77 active); 247 in Kingfisher (54 active); 195 in Hennessey (11 active); 161 in Alva (31 active); 110 in Fairview (19 active); 78 in Watonga (17 active); 71 in Okarche (13 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 47 in Mooreland (seven active); 45 in Waukomis (eight active); 44 in Garber (nine active); 42 in Cashion (eight active); 41 in Pond Creek (15 active); 40 in Lahoma (eight active); 37 in Dover (two active); 33 each in Canton (six active), Cherokee (six active) and Okeene (two active); 29 in Medford (four active); 26 in Ringwood (six active); 22 in Seiling; 18 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Covington (six active) and Fairmont; 14 each in Ames (two active) and Cleo Springs (three active); 13 each in Kremlin (three active) and Longdale (one active); 12 each in Burlington (three active), Meno (three active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 in Nash (two active); 10 in Lamont (one active); nine in Mulhall (three active); eight each in Jet and Orlando (one active); seven in Hunter (one active); six each in Drummond (one active) and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (one active), Freedom, Hillsdale (one active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two each in Aline (one active) and Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,166 cases, with 1,022 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,103 cases, with 956 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were three cases with two recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.31.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Oct. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 24607 231 21330 2020-10-31
TULSA 22535 214 20114 2020-10-31
CLEVELAND 8622 105 7560 2020-10-31
CANADIAN 4163 23 3472 2020-10-31
PAYNE 2882 14 2681 2020-10-31
ROGERS 2554 55 2203 2020-10-31
COMANCHE 2549 18 2165 2020-10-31
GARFIELD 2521 28 2177 2020-10-31
MUSKOGEE 2432 28 2079 2020-10-31
POTTAWATOMIE 2310 14 1894 2020-10-31
WAGONER 1985 31 1774 2020-10-31
TEXAS 1836 10 1721 2020-10-31
LE FLORE 1737 24 1525 2020-10-31
GRADY 1675 16 1470 2020-10-31
MCCURTAIN 1657 41 1454 2020-10-31
CREEK 1635 39 1432 2020-10-31
BRYAN 1630 14 1344 2020-10-31
CHEROKEE 1428 8 1237 2020-10-31
OSAGE 1411 15 1310 2020-10-31
MCCLAIN 1386 13 1168 2020-10-31
WASHINGTON 1376 42 1214 2020-10-31
DELAWARE 1310 28 1093 2020-10-31
PITTSBURG 1298 21 1135 2020-10-31
OKMULGEE 1294 13 1050 2020-10-31
WOODWARD 1292 5 1194 2020-10-31
OTTAWA 1290 18 1127 2020-10-31
SEQUOYAH 1286 14 1095 2020-10-31
CADDO 1179 26 1041 2020-10-31
JACKSON 1169 13 1036 2020-10-31
CUSTER 1125 6 1027 2020-10-31
MAYES 1013 15 850 2020-10-31
BECKHAM 937 11 746 2020-10-31
CARTER 914 10 750 2020-10-31
KAY 907 16 783 2020-10-31
LOGAN 890 2 758 2020-10-31
PONTOTOC 869 5 656 2020-10-31
ADAIR 850 11 652 2020-10-31
SEMINOLE 834 6 693 2020-10-31
LINCOLN 822 22 706 2020-10-31
STEPHENS 805 8 612 2020-10-31
GARVIN 752 6 587 2020-10-31
CRAIG 643 2 581 2020-10-31
KINGFISHER 589 3 504 2020-10-31
OKFUSKEE 573 8 292 2020-10-31
MCINTOSH 522 10 445 2020-10-31
CHOCTAW 484 2 394 2020-10-31
ATOKA 466 1 403 2020-10-31
HUGHES 420 6 347 2020-10-31
HASKELL 400 5 345 2020-10-31
PAWNEE 345 5 308 2020-10-31
MURRAY 331 3 268 2020-10-31
JOHNSTON 308 4 254 2020-10-31
PUSHMATAHA 295 6 242 2020-10-31
MARSHALL 294 2 253 2020-10-31
LOVE 290 1 254 2020-10-31
NOWATA 269 4 229 2020-10-31
LATIMER 228 2 180 2020-10-31
BLAINE 219 1 184 2020-10-31
NOBLE 199 3 164 2020-10-31
WASHITA 192 0 157 2020-10-31
MAJOR 192 2 155 2020-10-31
WOODS 187 0 152 2020-10-31
KIOWA 182 3 156 2020-10-31
GREER 158 8 131 2020-10-31
TILLMAN 152 4 134 2020-10-31
ALFALFA 130 0 116 2020-10-31
GRANT 114 2 78 2020-10-31
COAL 112 0 86 2020-10-31
COTTON 109 3 84 2020-10-31
BEAVER 94 1 82 2020-10-31
DEWEY 94 1 84 2020-10-31
ROGER MILLS 91 4 77 2020-10-31
JEFFERSON 89 0 66 2020-10-31
HARMON 76 0 60 2020-10-31
HARPER 74 2 54 2020-10-31
CIMARRON 40 0 38 2020-10-31
ELLIS 29 0 19 2020-10-31
5 0 1 2020-10-31

Oklahoma per city 10.31.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 19336 195 16911 2020-10-31
TULSA 14789 148 13351 2020-10-31
NORMAN 4461 59 3970 2020-10-31
BROKEN ARROW 4318 44 3788 2020-10-31
EDMOND 4285 26 3604 2020-10-31
OTHER*** 2672 18 2343 2020-10-31
STILLWATER 2338 8 2207 2020-10-31
ENID 2292 28 1995 2020-10-31
YUKON 2030 8 1717 2020-10-31
LAWTON 1675 15 1372 2020-10-31
MOORE 1544 17 1325 2020-10-31
CLAREMORE 1473 49 1250 2020-10-31
GUYMON 1452 10 1363 2020-10-31
SHAWNEE 1392 13 1087 2020-10-31
OWASSO 1256 4 1091 2020-10-31
MUSKOGEE 1136 21 924 2020-10-31
BARTLESVILLE 1127 38 992 2020-10-31
TAHLEQUAH 1057 4 915 2020-10-31
ALTUS 1022 13 915 2020-10-31
DURANT 987 8 825 2020-10-31
JENKS 987 8 919 2020-10-31
MCALESTER 977 19 863 2020-10-31
BIXBY 943 5 821 2020-10-31
EL RENO 934 8 707 2020-10-31
FORT SUPPLY 893 2 886 2020-10-31
CHICKASHA 812 10 729 2020-10-31
MIAMI 779 12 686 2020-10-31
TAFT 766 2 735 2020-10-31
SAPULPA 743 14 644 2020-10-31
ARDMORE 737 8 604 2020-10-31
ADA 714 2 541 2020-10-31
MUSTANG 684 4 588 2020-10-31
SAND SPRINGS 684 7 609 2020-10-31
PONCA CITY 675 13 609 2020-10-31
BROKEN BOW 648 25 565 2020-10-31
CHOCTAW 577 5 506 2020-10-31
LEXINGTON 572 6 461 2020-10-31
BETHANY 570 6 495 2020-10-31
STILWELL 568 9 420 2020-10-31
BLANCHARD 564 2 480 2020-10-31
CLINTON 556 1 501 2020-10-31
DUNCAN 550 4 408 2020-10-31
VINITA 543 2 499 2020-10-31
GLENPOOL 529 5 461 2020-10-31
IDABEL 524 9 465 2020-10-31
SALLISAW 515 4 433 2020-10-31
OKMULGEE 508 7 409 2020-10-31
HOMINY 500 2 493 2020-10-31
ELK CITY 499 6 425 2020-10-31
GUTHRIE 499 0 421 2020-10-31
GROVE 495 19 418 2020-10-31
POTEAU 483 5 426 2020-10-31
COLLINSVILLE 475 3 424 2020-10-31
WEATHERFORD 466 5 431 2020-10-31
SEMINOLE 451 4 375 2020-10-31
SKIATOOK 446 8 395 2020-10-31
ANADARKO 444 9 396 2020-10-31
COWETA 437 15 378 2020-10-31
MCLOUD 416 1 383 2020-10-31
SAYRE 400 5 290 2020-10-31
PURCELL 391 5 337 2020-10-31
NEWCASTLE 388 4 324 2020-10-31
ATOKA 386 0 336 2020-10-31
HENRYETTA 385 6 309 2020-10-31
TUTTLE 351 5 294 2020-10-31
WAGONER 331 6 282 2020-10-31
TECUMSEH 330 0 274 2020-10-31
PRYOR CREEK 328 7 279 2020-10-31
HUGO 327 2 268 2020-10-31
JAY 321 2 269 2020-10-31
WOODWARD 318 2 239 2020-10-31
NOBLE 308 4 261 2020-10-31
CUSHING 302 3 258 2020-10-31
MULDROW 300 3 257 2020-10-31
HOLDENVILLE 291 4 242 2020-10-31
BOLEY 284 4 74 2020-10-31
HEAVENER 280 7 247 2020-10-31
PAULS VALLEY 280 2 211 2020-10-31
PIEDMONT 277 3 254 2020-10-31
SPIRO 254 1 224 2020-10-31
CHECOTAH 253 4 219 2020-10-31
KINGFISHER 247 1 192 2020-10-31
HARRAH 247 2 224 2020-10-31
STIGLER 240 4 198 2020-10-31
WEWOKA 240 1 205 2020-10-31
BRISTOW 240 9 214 2020-10-31
EUFAULA 237 6 200 2020-10-31
MIDWEST CITY 228 8 190 2020-10-31
LOCUST GROVE 216 0 187 2020-10-31
SULPHUR 216 3 176 2020-10-31
HINTON 216 0 198 2020-10-31
WARR ACRES 212 0 188 2020-10-31
FORT GIBSON 204 4 166 2020-10-31
CALERA 198 1 169 2020-10-31
HENNESSEY 195 2 182 2020-10-31
VIAN 193 3 160 2020-10-31
MARIETTA 191 0 169 2020-10-31
CATOOSA 191 2 151 2020-10-31
MADILL 188 1 163 2020-10-31
CHANDLER 184 10 165 2020-10-31
CHELSEA 180 3 154 2020-10-31
SPENCER 177 2 159 2020-10-31
SALINA 170 1 135 2020-10-31
AFTON 169 2 151 2020-10-31
ANTLERS 168 6 131 2020-10-31
NOWATA 164 3 148 2020-10-31
TISHOMINGO 161 3 139 2020-10-31
ALVA 161 0 130 2020-10-31
LINDSAY 160 2 125 2020-10-31
CLEVELAND 159 3 146 2020-10-31
SPERRY 158 2 137 2020-10-31
DEL CITY 158 0 136 2020-10-31
MOUNDS 154 3 136 2020-10-31
OKEMAH 153 3 112 2020-10-31
MEEKER 153 10 137 2020-10-31
PRAGUE 152 0 119 2020-10-31
INOLA 151 3 136 2020-10-31
ROLAND 145 1 133 2020-10-31
MANNFORD 143 4 129 2020-10-31
WESTVILLE 139 2 116 2020-10-31
DEWEY 137 1 126 2020-10-31
JONES 136 2 111 2020-10-31
OOLOGAH 136 0 114 2020-10-31
HOOKER 136 0 125 2020-10-31
NICHOLS HILLS 135 0 114 2020-10-31
VALLIANT 134 3 115 2020-10-31
POCOLA 133 3 121 2020-10-31
MORRIS 131 0 109 2020-10-31
WASHINGTON 129 0 113 2020-10-31
WISTER 129 1 107 2020-10-31
TALIHINA 128 5 105 2020-10-31
CHOUTEAU 128 6 107 2020-10-31
PERKINS 127 2 114 2020-10-31
MANGUM 127 8 104 2020-10-31
PAWHUSKA 123 1 112 2020-10-31
BEGGS 122 0 100 2020-10-31
HASKELL 122 1 108 2020-10-31
MARLOW 121 1 93 2020-10-31
FREDERICK 120 4 106 2020-10-31
COMMERCE 117 2 104 2020-10-31
PAWNEE 113 1 97 2020-10-31
HULBERT 111 2 98 2020-10-31
HOWE 111 0 109 2020-10-31
WYANDOTTE 111 1 97 2020-10-31
FAIRVIEW 110 0 91 2020-10-31
ELGIN 109 1 80 2020-10-31
STROUD 109 0 93 2020-10-31
KANSAS 109 3 80 2020-10-31
WYNNEWOOD 108 1 77 2020-10-31
WILBURTON 108 1 86 2020-10-31
COLCORD 105 1 86 2020-10-31
COMANCHE 105 2 94 2020-10-31
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 88 2020-10-31
KINGSTON 101 1 85 2020-10-31
CACHE 99 0 78 2020-10-31
DAVIS 99 0 80 2020-10-31
GORE 98 3 84 2020-10-31
FAIRLAND 96 0 76 2020-10-31
HOBART 96 2 80 2020-10-31
LUTHER 94 2 73 2020-10-31
COLBERT 93 3 64 2020-10-31
APACHE 92 2 79 2020-10-31
HAWORTH 90 2 81 2020-10-31
BLACKWELL 89 1 62 2020-10-31
CARNEGIE 87 2 78 2020-10-31
STRATFORD 86 0 69 2020-10-31
TEXHOMA 86 0 85 2020-10-31
BARNSDALL 85 2 76 2020-10-31
WALTERS 85 1 67 2020-10-31
KELLYVILLE 84 2 70 2020-10-31
CADDO 81 0 67 2020-10-31
FORT COBB 81 0 68 2020-10-31
KONAWA 80 1 55 2020-10-31
PERRY 79 1 66 2020-10-31
KEOTA 79 0 73 2020-10-31
COALGATE 79 0 63 2020-10-31
MEAD 78 1 68 2020-10-31
WATONGA 78 0 61 2020-10-31
KIEFER 77 0 66 2020-10-31
PADEN 76 0 61 2020-10-31
HARTSHORNE 76 0 65 2020-10-31
GOODWELL 76 0 73 2020-10-31
BINGER 75 9 61 2020-10-31
CAMERON 74 0 62 2020-10-31
QUAPAW 74 1 64 2020-10-31
LONE GROVE 74 1 61 2020-10-31
NEWKIRK 71 1 64 2020-10-31
TONKAWA 71 0 50 2020-10-31
OKARCHE 71 0 58 2020-10-31
HOLLIS 71 0 57 2020-10-31
BOKCHITO 70 1 53 2020-10-31
DRUMRIGHT 69 1 62 2020-10-31
MINCO 68 0 59 2020-10-31
HYDRO 67 0 53 2020-10-31
WARNER 67 0 51 2020-10-31
WETUMKA 66 0 56 2020-10-31
WELLSTON 66 0 59 2020-10-31
BLAIR 65 0 53 2020-10-31
CRESCENT 64 1 55 2020-10-31
MAYSVILLE 64 2 54 2020-10-31
TALALA 64 0 57 2020-10-31
WATTS 63 0 54 2020-10-31
BOKOSHE 63 0 58 2020-10-31
HELENA 62 0 60 2020-10-31
ARCADIA 62 0 50 2020-10-31
ELMORE CITY 62 0 58 2020-10-31
ALEX 61 0 53 2020-10-31
CEMENT 59 0 53 2020-10-31
PORTER 59 1 55 2020-10-31
RED ROCK 59 1 46 2020-10-31
FLETCHER 58 0 48 2020-10-31
WAYNE 58 1 46 2020-10-31
EARLSBORO 56 0 49 2020-10-31
FORT TOWSON 55 0 44 2020-10-31
ADAIR 55 0 38 2020-10-31
YALE 55 2 47 2020-10-31
PORUM 53 1 46 2020-10-31
WILSON 53 0 46 2020-10-31
QUINTON 52 0 43 2020-10-31
BOSWELL 52 0 40 2020-10-31
STONEWALL 48 1 36 2020-10-31
NEW CORDELL 48 0 42 2020-10-31
MOORELAND 47 1 39 2020-10-31
WAUKOMIS 45 0 37 2020-10-31
GARBER 44 0 35 2020-10-31
WELCH 44 0 36 2020-10-31
BIG CABIN 44 2 40 2020-10-31
NINNEKAH 44 0 38 2020-10-31
WEBBERS FALLS 44 0 35 2020-10-31
OCHELATA 42 1 35 2020-10-31
GEARY 42 0 36 2020-10-31
CASHION 42 0 34 2020-10-31
POND CREEK 41 0 26 2020-10-31
WELEETKA 41 1 28 2020-10-31
BENNINGTON 40 0 26 2020-10-31
RED OAK 40 0 30 2020-10-31
LAHOMA 40 0 32 2020-10-31
PAOLI 40 0 27 2020-10-31
DEWAR 40 0 31 2020-10-31
ALLEN 40 2 29 2020-10-31
BLUEJACKET 40 1 28 2020-10-31
CHEYENNE 40 1 34 2020-10-31
TYRONE 39 0 32 2020-10-31
BEAVER 39 0 36 2020-10-31
THOMAS 39 0 37 2020-10-31
RAMONA 39 2 34 2020-10-31
SHADY POINT 38 0 31 2020-10-31
DAVENPORT 38 0 31 2020-10-31
FAIRFAX 38 0 33 2020-10-31
CYRIL 38 1 36 2020-10-31
BURNS FLAT 37 0 27 2020-10-31
INDIAHOMA 37 1 31 2020-10-31
BUFFALO 37 2 26 2020-10-31
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-10-31
RUSH SPRINGS 36 0 31 2020-10-31
HAMMON 36 1 33 2020-10-31
OKTAHA 36 0 25 2020-10-31
SPAVINAW 36 0 28 2020-10-31
RINGLING 36 0 30 2020-10-31
CALUMET 35 0 26 2020-10-31
GERONIMO 35 0 32 2020-10-31
MAUD 35 0 29 2020-10-31
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-31
KREBS 35 1 30 2020-10-31
SASAKWA 35 0 33 2020-10-31
PANAMA 34 1 27 2020-10-31
ARKOMA 34 0 29 2020-10-31
KIOWA 33 1 28 2020-10-31
CANTON 33 1 26 2020-10-31
OKEENE 33 0 31 2020-10-31
CHEROKEE 33 0 27 2020-10-31
DELAWARE 33 1 30 2020-10-31
ROFF 32 0 23 2020-10-31
JENNINGS 32 1 30 2020-10-31
GRACEMONT 32 1 26 2020-10-31
GLENCOE 32 0 29 2020-10-31
GARVIN 32 0 29 2020-10-31
BOISE CITY 32 0 30 2020-10-31
COPAN 31 0 28 2020-10-31
AMBER 31 0 24 2020-10-31
VERDEN 31 0 27 2020-10-31
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-10-31
WAURIKA 30 0 22 2020-10-31
LAVERNE 30 0 24 2020-10-31
WANETTE 29 0 26 2020-10-31
GANS 29 0 23 2020-10-31
ARAPAHO 29 0 25 2020-10-31
CANUTE 29 0 21 2020-10-31
MEDFORD 29 0 25 2020-10-31
ASHER 29 0 27 2020-10-31
THACKERVILLE 28 0 18 2020-10-31
MILBURN 28 1 25 2020-10-31
SOPER 28 0 23 2020-10-31
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-10-31
OLUSTEE 27 0 25 2020-10-31
GRANITE 27 0 23 2020-10-31
CLAYTON 27 0 25 2020-10-31
DEPEW 27 1 24 2020-10-31
LOOKEBA 26 2 22 2020-10-31
MORRISON 26 0 23 2020-10-31
UNION CITY 26 0 21 2020-10-31
RINGWOOD 26 0 20 2020-10-31
OILTON 25 1 20 2020-10-31
RATTAN 25 0 20 2020-10-31
COUNCIL HILL 24 0 14 2020-10-31
RIPLEY 23 0 18 2020-10-31
TERLTON 23 0 21 2020-10-31
CANEY 22 0 19 2020-10-31
ACHILLE 22 0 20 2020-10-31
LANGLEY 22 0 21 2020-10-31
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 18 2020-10-31
KINTA 22 0 20 2020-10-31
SEILING 22 0 22 2020-10-31
ERICK 22 0 18 2020-10-31
OAKS 21 1 16 2020-10-31
SNYDER 21 0 19 2020-10-31
MANNSVILLE 21 0 17 2020-10-31
RAVIA 21 0 17 2020-10-31
BRAGGS 21 0 13 2020-10-31
VELMA 21 1 15 2020-10-31
MOUNTAIN VIEW 20 1 17 2020-10-31
HANNA 20 0 17 2020-10-31
POCASSET 20 0 19 2020-10-31
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-31
CORN 19 0 15 2020-10-31
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-10-31
TIPTON 19 0 15 2020-10-31
SCHULTER 19 0 12 2020-10-31
CANADIAN 19 0 14 2020-10-31
HEALDTON 18 0 12 2020-10-31
WAKITA 18 1 5 2020-10-31
AGRA 18 1 15 2020-10-31
SAVANNA 18 0 17 2020-10-31
PITTSBURG 18 0 12 2020-10-31
SENTINEL 18 0 16 2020-10-31
WHITEFIELD 18 0 15 2020-10-31
LEHIGH 17 0 15 2020-10-31
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-31
MILL CREEK 17 0 14 2020-10-31
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-31
BILLINGS 17 1 12 2020-10-31
LENAPAH 17 0 15 2020-10-31
COVINGTON 17 0 11 2020-10-31
STUART 17 0 16 2020-10-31
LANGSTON 16 0 15 2020-10-31
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-31
KETCHUM 16 0 14 2020-10-31
FOSS 15 0 12 2020-10-31
MARBLE CITY 15 0 12 2020-10-31
VICI 15 0 15 2020-10-31
STERLING 15 0 12 2020-10-31
KENEFIC 14 0 12 2020-10-31
CASTLE 14 0 13 2020-10-31
TRYON 14 0 12 2020-10-31
CLEO SPRINGS 14 0 11 2020-10-31
RYAN 14 0 11 2020-10-31
WANN 14 0 10 2020-10-31
AMES 14 0 12 2020-10-31
LONGDALE 13 0 12 2020-10-31
KREMLIN 13 0 10 2020-10-31
HARDESTY 13 0 12 2020-10-31
CROWDER 13 0 12 2020-10-31
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-10-31
LONE WOLF 13 0 11 2020-10-31
ROOSEVELT 12 0 11 2020-10-31
DUSTIN 12 0 8 2020-10-31
PRUE 12 0 12 2020-10-31
FARGO 12 0 8 2020-10-31
MENO 12 0 9 2020-10-31
BYARS 12 0 9 2020-10-31
BURLINGTON 12 0 9 2020-10-31
WAYNOKA 12 0 11 2020-10-31
CALVIN 11 1 9 2020-10-31
NASH 11 0 9 2020-10-31
SPARKS 11 0 9 2020-10-31
SAWYER 11 0 9 2020-10-31
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-10-31
BURBANK 11 0 6 2020-10-31
ELDORADO 11 0 8 2020-10-31
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-10-31
COYLE 11 0 9 2020-10-31
BERNICE 10 0 8 2020-10-31
ROCKY 10 0 10 2020-10-31
BOYNTON 10 0 8 2020-10-31
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-10-31
SHIDLER 10 0 7 2020-10-31
LAMONT 10 0 9 2020-10-31
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-31
GRANDFIELD 10 0 10 2020-10-31
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-10-31
FOSTER 10 0 8 2020-10-31
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-31
AVANT 10 0 9 2020-10-31
RATLIFF CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-31
SHATTUCK 9 0 7 2020-10-31
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-10-31
CUSTER CITY 9 0 8 2020-10-31
REYDON 9 0 8 2020-10-31
TALOGA 9 0 3 2020-10-31
MARTHA 9 0 5 2020-10-31
DIBBLE 9 0 8 2020-10-31
GOTEBO 9 0 8 2020-10-31
MULHALL 9 0 6 2020-10-31
RANDLETT 9 0 6 2020-10-31
TUPELO 8 0 5 2020-10-31
ORLANDO 8 0 7 2020-10-31
FITZHUGH 8 0 6 2020-10-31
RALSTON 8 0 7 2020-10-31
WAPANUCKA 8 0 7 2020-10-31
JET 8 0 8 2020-10-31
CHATTANOOGA 7 0 5 2020-10-31
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-10-31
LAMAR 7 0 6 2020-10-31
GOULD 7 0 4 2020-10-31
GOLDSBY 7 0 6 2020-10-31
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-10-31
GAGE 7 0 4 2020-10-31
FRANCIS 7 0 3 2020-10-31
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-10-31
SHARON 6 0 4 2020-10-31
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-10-31
FORGAN 6 0 6 2020-10-31
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-31
WYNONA 6 0 5 2020-10-31
LOCO 6 0 3 2020-10-31
DRUMMOND 6 0 5 2020-10-31
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 5 2020-10-31
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-31
TERRAL 6 0 1 2020-10-31
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-31
CARMEN 5 0 4 2020-10-31
HILLSDALE 5 0 4 2020-10-31
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-10-31
FAXON 5 0 4 2020-10-31
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-31
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-31
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-10-31
MARSHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-31
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-31
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-10-31
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-31
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-10-31
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-10-31
ARNETT 4 0 2 2020-10-31
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-31
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-31
KEYES 3 0 3 2020-10-31
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-31
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-10-31
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-10-31
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-31
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-31
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-31
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-31
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 2 2020-10-31
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-31
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-10-31
ALINE 2 0 1 2020-10-31
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-10-31
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-31
COLONY 2 0 1 2020-10-31
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-10-31
CROMWELL 2 0 1 2020-10-31
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-31
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-10-31
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-31
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-31
DEVOL 1 0 1 2020-10-31
DACOMA 1 0 0 2020-10-31
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-31
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-31
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-31
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-10-31
NORGE 1 0 0 2020-10-31
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-31
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-31
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-10-31
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-31
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-31
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-31
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-31

Long-term care cases

Cases gained at local and area long-term care facilities since the last report on Tuesday include one each at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Greenbrier Nursing Home, in Enid, and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kingfisher County, according to the weekly report released Friday by the OSDH.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 23 with 16 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, eight recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, six with five recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, three with two recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the weekly report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; six with three recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, three with recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0