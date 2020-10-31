ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
The 1% increase took the cumulative number to 122,762, with 15,133 of those active, a single-day increase of 107, and 106,292, or 86.6%, recovered, including 1,155 since Friday. There have been 1,337 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.
Deaths reported Saturday were six women and five men, all in the 65 and older age group. Counties of residence were three in Tulsa, two in Osage and one each in Comanche, Hughes, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc. OSDH does not distinguish age and gender of those who have died by their counties of residence on the weekends.
Garfield County saw a gain of 24 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,521, with 316 of those active, a single-day decrease of eight, and 2,177 recovered. Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday included 14 in Kingfisher, 13 in Woodward, five in Grant, three each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major.
Weekly update
Deaths were up 9% in a week-to-week comparison, with 85 reported Oct. 23-29, compared to 78 Oct. 16-22, according to the weekly report released by the OSDH.
Overall cases were down 10.8% this past week, with 7,710 new cases reported Oct. 23-29, according to OSDH, and recovered cases were up 2.8% over the prior week. There was a 7.2% increase in hospitalizations involving COVID-19, according to the report.
In Oklahoma, the highest percentage of cases, 16.5%, this past week came from ages 25-34, according to the OSDH. The highest percentage of deaths was 31.8% from ages 85 and older.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 18th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the report.
State numbers
There have been 64,002 Oklahoma women and 58,680 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 80 listed as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,272 in the 0-4 age group, 11,373 in the 5-17 age group, 42,372 in the 18-35 age group, 26,253 in the 36-49 age group, 22,605 in the 50-64 age group and 17,509 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,337 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,077 have been 65 and older and 204 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 41 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 757, than women, 580, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 231 in Oklahoma County; 214 in Tulsa County; 105 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 in Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Comanche and Ottawa counties; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 each in Mayes and Osage counties; 14 each in Bryan, Payne, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; 13 each in Jackson, McClain and Okmulgee counties; 11 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh and Texas counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; six each in Custer, Garvin, Hughes, Pushmataha and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pontotoc and Woodward counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,521 cases, 2,177 recovered, 316 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,279 cases, 1,194 recovered, 93 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 589 cases, 504 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 219 cases, 184 recovered, 34 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 199 cases, 164 recovered, 32 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 192 cases, 155 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 187 cases, 152 recovered and 35 active;
• Alfalfa with 130 cases, 116 recovered and 14 active;
• Grant with 114 cases, 78 recovered, 34 active and two deaths, one in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and one in Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,292 in Enid (269 active); 893 Fort Supply (five active); 318 in Woodward (77 active); 247 in Kingfisher (54 active); 195 in Hennessey (11 active); 161 in Alva (31 active); 110 in Fairview (19 active); 78 in Watonga (17 active); 71 in Okarche (13 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 47 in Mooreland (seven active); 45 in Waukomis (eight active); 44 in Garber (nine active); 42 in Cashion (eight active); 41 in Pond Creek (15 active); 40 in Lahoma (eight active); 37 in Dover (two active); 33 each in Canton (six active), Cherokee (six active) and Okeene (two active); 29 in Medford (four active); 26 in Ringwood (six active); 22 in Seiling; 18 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Covington (six active) and Fairmont; 14 each in Ames (two active) and Cleo Springs (three active); 13 each in Kremlin (three active) and Longdale (one active); 12 each in Burlington (three active), Meno (three active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 in Nash (two active); 10 in Lamont (one active); nine in Mulhall (three active); eight each in Jet and Orlando (one active); seven in Hunter (one active); six each in Drummond (one active) and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (one active), Freedom, Hillsdale (one active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two each in Aline (one active) and Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,166 cases, with 1,022 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,103 cases, with 956 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were three cases with two recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.31.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|24607
|231
|21330
|2020-10-31
|TULSA
|22535
|214
|20114
|2020-10-31
|CLEVELAND
|8622
|105
|7560
|2020-10-31
|CANADIAN
|4163
|23
|3472
|2020-10-31
|PAYNE
|2882
|14
|2681
|2020-10-31
|ROGERS
|2554
|55
|2203
|2020-10-31
|COMANCHE
|2549
|18
|2165
|2020-10-31
|GARFIELD
|2521
|28
|2177
|2020-10-31
|MUSKOGEE
|2432
|28
|2079
|2020-10-31
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2310
|14
|1894
|2020-10-31
|WAGONER
|1985
|31
|1774
|2020-10-31
|TEXAS
|1836
|10
|1721
|2020-10-31
|LE FLORE
|1737
|24
|1525
|2020-10-31
|GRADY
|1675
|16
|1470
|2020-10-31
|MCCURTAIN
|1657
|41
|1454
|2020-10-31
|CREEK
|1635
|39
|1432
|2020-10-31
|BRYAN
|1630
|14
|1344
|2020-10-31
|CHEROKEE
|1428
|8
|1237
|2020-10-31
|OSAGE
|1411
|15
|1310
|2020-10-31
|MCCLAIN
|1386
|13
|1168
|2020-10-31
|WASHINGTON
|1376
|42
|1214
|2020-10-31
|DELAWARE
|1310
|28
|1093
|2020-10-31
|PITTSBURG
|1298
|21
|1135
|2020-10-31
|OKMULGEE
|1294
|13
|1050
|2020-10-31
|WOODWARD
|1292
|5
|1194
|2020-10-31
|OTTAWA
|1290
|18
|1127
|2020-10-31
|SEQUOYAH
|1286
|14
|1095
|2020-10-31
|CADDO
|1179
|26
|1041
|2020-10-31
|JACKSON
|1169
|13
|1036
|2020-10-31
|CUSTER
|1125
|6
|1027
|2020-10-31
|MAYES
|1013
|15
|850
|2020-10-31
|BECKHAM
|937
|11
|746
|2020-10-31
|CARTER
|914
|10
|750
|2020-10-31
|KAY
|907
|16
|783
|2020-10-31
|LOGAN
|890
|2
|758
|2020-10-31
|PONTOTOC
|869
|5
|656
|2020-10-31
|ADAIR
|850
|11
|652
|2020-10-31
|SEMINOLE
|834
|6
|693
|2020-10-31
|LINCOLN
|822
|22
|706
|2020-10-31
|STEPHENS
|805
|8
|612
|2020-10-31
|GARVIN
|752
|6
|587
|2020-10-31
|CRAIG
|643
|2
|581
|2020-10-31
|KINGFISHER
|589
|3
|504
|2020-10-31
|OKFUSKEE
|573
|8
|292
|2020-10-31
|MCINTOSH
|522
|10
|445
|2020-10-31
|CHOCTAW
|484
|2
|394
|2020-10-31
|ATOKA
|466
|1
|403
|2020-10-31
|HUGHES
|420
|6
|347
|2020-10-31
|HASKELL
|400
|5
|345
|2020-10-31
|PAWNEE
|345
|5
|308
|2020-10-31
|MURRAY
|331
|3
|268
|2020-10-31
|JOHNSTON
|308
|4
|254
|2020-10-31
|PUSHMATAHA
|295
|6
|242
|2020-10-31
|MARSHALL
|294
|2
|253
|2020-10-31
|LOVE
|290
|1
|254
|2020-10-31
|NOWATA
|269
|4
|229
|2020-10-31
|LATIMER
|228
|2
|180
|2020-10-31
|BLAINE
|219
|1
|184
|2020-10-31
|NOBLE
|199
|3
|164
|2020-10-31
|WASHITA
|192
|0
|157
|2020-10-31
|MAJOR
|192
|2
|155
|2020-10-31
|WOODS
|187
|0
|152
|2020-10-31
|KIOWA
|182
|3
|156
|2020-10-31
|GREER
|158
|8
|131
|2020-10-31
|TILLMAN
|152
|4
|134
|2020-10-31
|ALFALFA
|130
|0
|116
|2020-10-31
|GRANT
|114
|2
|78
|2020-10-31
|COAL
|112
|0
|86
|2020-10-31
|COTTON
|109
|3
|84
|2020-10-31
|BEAVER
|94
|1
|82
|2020-10-31
|DEWEY
|94
|1
|84
|2020-10-31
|ROGER MILLS
|91
|4
|77
|2020-10-31
|JEFFERSON
|89
|0
|66
|2020-10-31
|HARMON
|76
|0
|60
|2020-10-31
|HARPER
|74
|2
|54
|2020-10-31
|CIMARRON
|40
|0
|38
|2020-10-31
|ELLIS
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-31
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
Oklahoma per city 10.31.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|19336
|195
|16911
|2020-10-31
|TULSA
|14789
|148
|13351
|2020-10-31
|NORMAN
|4461
|59
|3970
|2020-10-31
|BROKEN ARROW
|4318
|44
|3788
|2020-10-31
|EDMOND
|4285
|26
|3604
|2020-10-31
|OTHER***
|2672
|18
|2343
|2020-10-31
|STILLWATER
|2338
|8
|2207
|2020-10-31
|ENID
|2292
|28
|1995
|2020-10-31
|YUKON
|2030
|8
|1717
|2020-10-31
|LAWTON
|1675
|15
|1372
|2020-10-31
|MOORE
|1544
|17
|1325
|2020-10-31
|CLAREMORE
|1473
|49
|1250
|2020-10-31
|GUYMON
|1452
|10
|1363
|2020-10-31
|SHAWNEE
|1392
|13
|1087
|2020-10-31
|OWASSO
|1256
|4
|1091
|2020-10-31
|MUSKOGEE
|1136
|21
|924
|2020-10-31
|BARTLESVILLE
|1127
|38
|992
|2020-10-31
|TAHLEQUAH
|1057
|4
|915
|2020-10-31
|ALTUS
|1022
|13
|915
|2020-10-31
|DURANT
|987
|8
|825
|2020-10-31
|JENKS
|987
|8
|919
|2020-10-31
|MCALESTER
|977
|19
|863
|2020-10-31
|BIXBY
|943
|5
|821
|2020-10-31
|EL RENO
|934
|8
|707
|2020-10-31
|FORT SUPPLY
|893
|2
|886
|2020-10-31
|CHICKASHA
|812
|10
|729
|2020-10-31
|MIAMI
|779
|12
|686
|2020-10-31
|TAFT
|766
|2
|735
|2020-10-31
|SAPULPA
|743
|14
|644
|2020-10-31
|ARDMORE
|737
|8
|604
|2020-10-31
|ADA
|714
|2
|541
|2020-10-31
|MUSTANG
|684
|4
|588
|2020-10-31
|SAND SPRINGS
|684
|7
|609
|2020-10-31
|PONCA CITY
|675
|13
|609
|2020-10-31
|BROKEN BOW
|648
|25
|565
|2020-10-31
|CHOCTAW
|577
|5
|506
|2020-10-31
|LEXINGTON
|572
|6
|461
|2020-10-31
|BETHANY
|570
|6
|495
|2020-10-31
|STILWELL
|568
|9
|420
|2020-10-31
|BLANCHARD
|564
|2
|480
|2020-10-31
|CLINTON
|556
|1
|501
|2020-10-31
|DUNCAN
|550
|4
|408
|2020-10-31
|VINITA
|543
|2
|499
|2020-10-31
|GLENPOOL
|529
|5
|461
|2020-10-31
|IDABEL
|524
|9
|465
|2020-10-31
|SALLISAW
|515
|4
|433
|2020-10-31
|OKMULGEE
|508
|7
|409
|2020-10-31
|HOMINY
|500
|2
|493
|2020-10-31
|ELK CITY
|499
|6
|425
|2020-10-31
|GUTHRIE
|499
|0
|421
|2020-10-31
|GROVE
|495
|19
|418
|2020-10-31
|POTEAU
|483
|5
|426
|2020-10-31
|COLLINSVILLE
|475
|3
|424
|2020-10-31
|WEATHERFORD
|466
|5
|431
|2020-10-31
|SEMINOLE
|451
|4
|375
|2020-10-31
|SKIATOOK
|446
|8
|395
|2020-10-31
|ANADARKO
|444
|9
|396
|2020-10-31
|COWETA
|437
|15
|378
|2020-10-31
|MCLOUD
|416
|1
|383
|2020-10-31
|SAYRE
|400
|5
|290
|2020-10-31
|PURCELL
|391
|5
|337
|2020-10-31
|NEWCASTLE
|388
|4
|324
|2020-10-31
|ATOKA
|386
|0
|336
|2020-10-31
|HENRYETTA
|385
|6
|309
|2020-10-31
|TUTTLE
|351
|5
|294
|2020-10-31
|WAGONER
|331
|6
|282
|2020-10-31
|TECUMSEH
|330
|0
|274
|2020-10-31
|PRYOR CREEK
|328
|7
|279
|2020-10-31
|HUGO
|327
|2
|268
|2020-10-31
|JAY
|321
|2
|269
|2020-10-31
|WOODWARD
|318
|2
|239
|2020-10-31
|NOBLE
|308
|4
|261
|2020-10-31
|CUSHING
|302
|3
|258
|2020-10-31
|MULDROW
|300
|3
|257
|2020-10-31
|HOLDENVILLE
|291
|4
|242
|2020-10-31
|BOLEY
|284
|4
|74
|2020-10-31
|HEAVENER
|280
|7
|247
|2020-10-31
|PAULS VALLEY
|280
|2
|211
|2020-10-31
|PIEDMONT
|277
|3
|254
|2020-10-31
|SPIRO
|254
|1
|224
|2020-10-31
|CHECOTAH
|253
|4
|219
|2020-10-31
|KINGFISHER
|247
|1
|192
|2020-10-31
|HARRAH
|247
|2
|224
|2020-10-31
|STIGLER
|240
|4
|198
|2020-10-31
|WEWOKA
|240
|1
|205
|2020-10-31
|BRISTOW
|240
|9
|214
|2020-10-31
|EUFAULA
|237
|6
|200
|2020-10-31
|MIDWEST CITY
|228
|8
|190
|2020-10-31
|LOCUST GROVE
|216
|0
|187
|2020-10-31
|SULPHUR
|216
|3
|176
|2020-10-31
|HINTON
|216
|0
|198
|2020-10-31
|WARR ACRES
|212
|0
|188
|2020-10-31
|FORT GIBSON
|204
|4
|166
|2020-10-31
|CALERA
|198
|1
|169
|2020-10-31
|HENNESSEY
|195
|2
|182
|2020-10-31
|VIAN
|193
|3
|160
|2020-10-31
|MARIETTA
|191
|0
|169
|2020-10-31
|CATOOSA
|191
|2
|151
|2020-10-31
|MADILL
|188
|1
|163
|2020-10-31
|CHANDLER
|184
|10
|165
|2020-10-31
|CHELSEA
|180
|3
|154
|2020-10-31
|SPENCER
|177
|2
|159
|2020-10-31
|SALINA
|170
|1
|135
|2020-10-31
|AFTON
|169
|2
|151
|2020-10-31
|ANTLERS
|168
|6
|131
|2020-10-31
|NOWATA
|164
|3
|148
|2020-10-31
|TISHOMINGO
|161
|3
|139
|2020-10-31
|ALVA
|161
|0
|130
|2020-10-31
|LINDSAY
|160
|2
|125
|2020-10-31
|CLEVELAND
|159
|3
|146
|2020-10-31
|SPERRY
|158
|2
|137
|2020-10-31
|DEL CITY
|158
|0
|136
|2020-10-31
|MOUNDS
|154
|3
|136
|2020-10-31
|OKEMAH
|153
|3
|112
|2020-10-31
|MEEKER
|153
|10
|137
|2020-10-31
|PRAGUE
|152
|0
|119
|2020-10-31
|INOLA
|151
|3
|136
|2020-10-31
|ROLAND
|145
|1
|133
|2020-10-31
|MANNFORD
|143
|4
|129
|2020-10-31
|WESTVILLE
|139
|2
|116
|2020-10-31
|DEWEY
|137
|1
|126
|2020-10-31
|JONES
|136
|2
|111
|2020-10-31
|OOLOGAH
|136
|0
|114
|2020-10-31
|HOOKER
|136
|0
|125
|2020-10-31
|NICHOLS HILLS
|135
|0
|114
|2020-10-31
|VALLIANT
|134
|3
|115
|2020-10-31
|POCOLA
|133
|3
|121
|2020-10-31
|MORRIS
|131
|0
|109
|2020-10-31
|WASHINGTON
|129
|0
|113
|2020-10-31
|WISTER
|129
|1
|107
|2020-10-31
|TALIHINA
|128
|5
|105
|2020-10-31
|CHOUTEAU
|128
|6
|107
|2020-10-31
|PERKINS
|127
|2
|114
|2020-10-31
|MANGUM
|127
|8
|104
|2020-10-31
|PAWHUSKA
|123
|1
|112
|2020-10-31
|BEGGS
|122
|0
|100
|2020-10-31
|HASKELL
|122
|1
|108
|2020-10-31
|MARLOW
|121
|1
|93
|2020-10-31
|FREDERICK
|120
|4
|106
|2020-10-31
|COMMERCE
|117
|2
|104
|2020-10-31
|PAWNEE
|113
|1
|97
|2020-10-31
|HULBERT
|111
|2
|98
|2020-10-31
|HOWE
|111
|0
|109
|2020-10-31
|WYANDOTTE
|111
|1
|97
|2020-10-31
|FAIRVIEW
|110
|0
|91
|2020-10-31
|ELGIN
|109
|1
|80
|2020-10-31
|STROUD
|109
|0
|93
|2020-10-31
|KANSAS
|109
|3
|80
|2020-10-31
|WYNNEWOOD
|108
|1
|77
|2020-10-31
|WILBURTON
|108
|1
|86
|2020-10-31
|COLCORD
|105
|1
|86
|2020-10-31
|COMANCHE
|105
|2
|94
|2020-10-31
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|88
|2020-10-31
|KINGSTON
|101
|1
|85
|2020-10-31
|CACHE
|99
|0
|78
|2020-10-31
|DAVIS
|99
|0
|80
|2020-10-31
|GORE
|98
|3
|84
|2020-10-31
|FAIRLAND
|96
|0
|76
|2020-10-31
|HOBART
|96
|2
|80
|2020-10-31
|LUTHER
|94
|2
|73
|2020-10-31
|COLBERT
|93
|3
|64
|2020-10-31
|APACHE
|92
|2
|79
|2020-10-31
|HAWORTH
|90
|2
|81
|2020-10-31
|BLACKWELL
|89
|1
|62
|2020-10-31
|CARNEGIE
|87
|2
|78
|2020-10-31
|STRATFORD
|86
|0
|69
|2020-10-31
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|85
|2020-10-31
|BARNSDALL
|85
|2
|76
|2020-10-31
|WALTERS
|85
|1
|67
|2020-10-31
|KELLYVILLE
|84
|2
|70
|2020-10-31
|CADDO
|81
|0
|67
|2020-10-31
|FORT COBB
|81
|0
|68
|2020-10-31
|KONAWA
|80
|1
|55
|2020-10-31
|PERRY
|79
|1
|66
|2020-10-31
|KEOTA
|79
|0
|73
|2020-10-31
|COALGATE
|79
|0
|63
|2020-10-31
|MEAD
|78
|1
|68
|2020-10-31
|WATONGA
|78
|0
|61
|2020-10-31
|KIEFER
|77
|0
|66
|2020-10-31
|PADEN
|76
|0
|61
|2020-10-31
|HARTSHORNE
|76
|0
|65
|2020-10-31
|GOODWELL
|76
|0
|73
|2020-10-31
|BINGER
|75
|9
|61
|2020-10-31
|CAMERON
|74
|0
|62
|2020-10-31
|QUAPAW
|74
|1
|64
|2020-10-31
|LONE GROVE
|74
|1
|61
|2020-10-31
|NEWKIRK
|71
|1
|64
|2020-10-31
|TONKAWA
|71
|0
|50
|2020-10-31
|OKARCHE
|71
|0
|58
|2020-10-31
|HOLLIS
|71
|0
|57
|2020-10-31
|BOKCHITO
|70
|1
|53
|2020-10-31
|DRUMRIGHT
|69
|1
|62
|2020-10-31
|MINCO
|68
|0
|59
|2020-10-31
|HYDRO
|67
|0
|53
|2020-10-31
|WARNER
|67
|0
|51
|2020-10-31
|WETUMKA
|66
|0
|56
|2020-10-31
|WELLSTON
|66
|0
|59
|2020-10-31
|BLAIR
|65
|0
|53
|2020-10-31
|CRESCENT
|64
|1
|55
|2020-10-31
|MAYSVILLE
|64
|2
|54
|2020-10-31
|TALALA
|64
|0
|57
|2020-10-31
|WATTS
|63
|0
|54
|2020-10-31
|BOKOSHE
|63
|0
|58
|2020-10-31
|HELENA
|62
|0
|60
|2020-10-31
|ARCADIA
|62
|0
|50
|2020-10-31
|ELMORE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2020-10-31
|ALEX
|61
|0
|53
|2020-10-31
|CEMENT
|59
|0
|53
|2020-10-31
|PORTER
|59
|1
|55
|2020-10-31
|RED ROCK
|59
|1
|46
|2020-10-31
|FLETCHER
|58
|0
|48
|2020-10-31
|WAYNE
|58
|1
|46
|2020-10-31
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|49
|2020-10-31
|FORT TOWSON
|55
|0
|44
|2020-10-31
|ADAIR
|55
|0
|38
|2020-10-31
|YALE
|55
|2
|47
|2020-10-31
|PORUM
|53
|1
|46
|2020-10-31
|WILSON
|53
|0
|46
|2020-10-31
|QUINTON
|52
|0
|43
|2020-10-31
|BOSWELL
|52
|0
|40
|2020-10-31
|STONEWALL
|48
|1
|36
|2020-10-31
|NEW CORDELL
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-31
|MOORELAND
|47
|1
|39
|2020-10-31
|WAUKOMIS
|45
|0
|37
|2020-10-31
|GARBER
|44
|0
|35
|2020-10-31
|WELCH
|44
|0
|36
|2020-10-31
|BIG CABIN
|44
|2
|40
|2020-10-31
|NINNEKAH
|44
|0
|38
|2020-10-31
|WEBBERS FALLS
|44
|0
|35
|2020-10-31
|OCHELATA
|42
|1
|35
|2020-10-31
|GEARY
|42
|0
|36
|2020-10-31
|CASHION
|42
|0
|34
|2020-10-31
|POND CREEK
|41
|0
|26
|2020-10-31
|WELEETKA
|41
|1
|28
|2020-10-31
|BENNINGTON
|40
|0
|26
|2020-10-31
|RED OAK
|40
|0
|30
|2020-10-31
|LAHOMA
|40
|0
|32
|2020-10-31
|PAOLI
|40
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|DEWAR
|40
|0
|31
|2020-10-31
|ALLEN
|40
|2
|29
|2020-10-31
|BLUEJACKET
|40
|1
|28
|2020-10-31
|CHEYENNE
|40
|1
|34
|2020-10-31
|TYRONE
|39
|0
|32
|2020-10-31
|BEAVER
|39
|0
|36
|2020-10-31
|THOMAS
|39
|0
|37
|2020-10-31
|RAMONA
|39
|2
|34
|2020-10-31
|SHADY POINT
|38
|0
|31
|2020-10-31
|DAVENPORT
|38
|0
|31
|2020-10-31
|FAIRFAX
|38
|0
|33
|2020-10-31
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|36
|2020-10-31
|BURNS FLAT
|37
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|INDIAHOMA
|37
|1
|31
|2020-10-31
|BUFFALO
|37
|2
|26
|2020-10-31
|DOVER
|37
|0
|35
|2020-10-31
|RUSH SPRINGS
|36
|0
|31
|2020-10-31
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|33
|2020-10-31
|OKTAHA
|36
|0
|25
|2020-10-31
|SPAVINAW
|36
|0
|28
|2020-10-31
|RINGLING
|36
|0
|30
|2020-10-31
|CALUMET
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-31
|GERONIMO
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-31
|MAUD
|35
|0
|29
|2020-10-31
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-31
|KREBS
|35
|1
|30
|2020-10-31
|SASAKWA
|35
|0
|33
|2020-10-31
|PANAMA
|34
|1
|27
|2020-10-31
|ARKOMA
|34
|0
|29
|2020-10-31
|KIOWA
|33
|1
|28
|2020-10-31
|CANTON
|33
|1
|26
|2020-10-31
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|31
|2020-10-31
|CHEROKEE
|33
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|DELAWARE
|33
|1
|30
|2020-10-31
|ROFF
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-31
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|30
|2020-10-31
|GRACEMONT
|32
|1
|26
|2020-10-31
|GLENCOE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-10-31
|GARVIN
|32
|0
|29
|2020-10-31
|BOISE CITY
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-31
|COPAN
|31
|0
|28
|2020-10-31
|AMBER
|31
|0
|24
|2020-10-31
|VERDEN
|31
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-10-31
|WAURIKA
|30
|0
|22
|2020-10-31
|LAVERNE
|30
|0
|24
|2020-10-31
|WANETTE
|29
|0
|26
|2020-10-31
|GANS
|29
|0
|23
|2020-10-31
|ARAPAHO
|29
|0
|25
|2020-10-31
|CANUTE
|29
|0
|21
|2020-10-31
|MEDFORD
|29
|0
|25
|2020-10-31
|ASHER
|29
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|THACKERVILLE
|28
|0
|18
|2020-10-31
|MILBURN
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-31
|SOPER
|28
|0
|23
|2020-10-31
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-10-31
|OLUSTEE
|27
|0
|25
|2020-10-31
|GRANITE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-31
|CLAYTON
|27
|0
|25
|2020-10-31
|DEPEW
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-31
|LOOKEBA
|26
|2
|22
|2020-10-31
|MORRISON
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-31
|UNION CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-10-31
|RINGWOOD
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-31
|OILTON
|25
|1
|20
|2020-10-31
|RATTAN
|25
|0
|20
|2020-10-31
|COUNCIL HILL
|24
|0
|14
|2020-10-31
|RIPLEY
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-31
|TERLTON
|23
|0
|21
|2020-10-31
|CANEY
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-31
|ACHILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-31
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|21
|2020-10-31
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-31
|KINTA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-31
|SEILING
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-31
|ERICK
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-31
|OAKS
|21
|1
|16
|2020-10-31
|SNYDER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-31
|MANNSVILLE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|RAVIA
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|BRAGGS
|21
|0
|13
|2020-10-31
|VELMA
|21
|1
|15
|2020-10-31
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|20
|1
|17
|2020-10-31
|HANNA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|19
|2020-10-31
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-31
|CORN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-31
|TIPTON
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|SCHULTER
|19
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-31
|HEALDTON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|WAKITA
|18
|1
|5
|2020-10-31
|AGRA
|18
|1
|15
|2020-10-31
|SAVANNA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|PITTSBURG
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|SENTINEL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-31
|WHITEFIELD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|LEHIGH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|MILL CREEK
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-31
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-31
|BILLINGS
|17
|1
|12
|2020-10-31
|LENAPAH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|COVINGTON
|17
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|STUART
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-31
|LANGSTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-31
|KETCHUM
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-31
|FOSS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|MARBLE CITY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|VICI
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-31
|STERLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|KENEFIC
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-31
|TRYON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|CLEO SPRINGS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|RYAN
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|WANN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|AMES
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|KREMLIN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|HARDESTY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|CROWDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|LONE WOLF
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|DUSTIN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|PRUE
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-31
|FARGO
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|MENO
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|BYARS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|BURLINGTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|CALVIN
|11
|1
|9
|2020-10-31
|NASH
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|SPARKS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|SAWYER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|ELDORADO
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-31
|COYLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|BERNICE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|BOYNTON
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|GRANDFIELD
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-10-31
|FOSTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-31
|AVANT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-31
|RATLIFF CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|SHATTUCK
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|CARTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|REYDON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|TALOGA
|9
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|MULHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|RANDLETT
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|TUPELO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|FITZHUGH
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|JET
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-31
|CHATTANOOGA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|GOULD
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|GOLDSBY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-31
|GAGE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|FRANCIS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|SHARON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|FORGAN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|WYNONA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|LOCO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|DRUMMOND
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-31
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|CARMEN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|FAXON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-31
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|MARSHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-31
|ARNETT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|KEYES
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-31
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-31
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|ALINE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|COLONY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-31
|CROMWELL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-31
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|DACOMA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-31
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|NORGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-31
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-31
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-31
Long-term care cases
Cases gained at local and area long-term care facilities since the last report on Tuesday include one each at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Greenbrier Nursing Home, in Enid, and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kingfisher County, according to the weekly report released Friday by the OSDH.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 23 with 16 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, eight recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, six with five recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, three with two recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the weekly report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; six with three recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, three with recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.