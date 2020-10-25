ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,051 new COVID-19 cases, and four more deaths, including one in Enid, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.
The .9% increase in cases statewide took the cumulative number to 116,739, with 15,740 of those active, a single-day gain of 206, and 99,541, or 85.3%, recovered, including 841 since Saturday's OSDH report. There have been 1,249 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.
Newly reported deaths were two men and two women, with two each in the 65 and older and 50-64 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not assign gender and age per county on the weekends. In addition to Garfield County, deaths were residents of Kiowa, McClain and Oklahoma counties.
Garfield County saw a gain of 50 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,389, with 349 of those active, a single-day increase of 13, and 2,014 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 41 cases for a total of 2,185, with 301 active and 1,858 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were seven each in Woods and Woodward in Woodward, four in Kingfisher and two in Major. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included six each in Alva and Woodward, four in Okarche, two in Kingfisher and one each in Fairview, Garber, Lahoma and Mooreland.
State numbers
There have been 60,782 Oklahoma women and 55,812 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 142 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 358 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 34.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 232 in the 36-49 age group, 190 in the 50-64 age group, 150 in the 65 and older age group, 102 in the 5-17 age group and 18 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,172 in the 0-4 age group, 11,158 in the 5-17 age group, 40,502 in the 18-35 age group, 24,961 in the 36-49 age group, 21,393 in the 50-64 age group and 16,538 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.8.
Of the overall 1,249 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,001 have been 65 and older and 193 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 696, than women, 553, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 227 in Oklahoma County; 200 in Tulsa County; 89 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 39 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 29 in Wagoner County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 26 in Caddo County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 in Pottawatomie County; 13 each in Jackson, Mayes, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and Bryan counties; 10 each in Carter, McClain, McIntosh and Texas counties; nine in Ottawa County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Custer, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble, and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,398 cases, 2,021 recovered, 350 active and 27 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,243 cases, 1,170 recovered, 68 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 544 cases, 462 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 209 cases, 165 recovered, 43 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 175 cases, 158 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 181 cases, 135 recovered and 46 active;
• Major with 168 cases, 131 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 117 cases, 100 recovered and 17active;
• Grant with 99 cases, 71 recovered, 27 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,194 in Enid (304 active); 892 Fort Supply (eight active); 273 in Woodward (50 active); 217 in Kingfisher (44 active); 190 in Hennessey (11 active); 155 in Alva (41 active); 96 in Fairview (26 active); 73 in Watonga (15 active); 66 in Okarche (18 active); 61 in Helena (four active); 45 in Mooreland (six active); 42 in Waukomis (14 active); 40 in Cashion (eight active); 36 each in Garber (three active) and Lahoma (10 active); 34 each in Dover (six active) and Pond Creek (12 active); 33 in Okeene (eight active); 32 in Canton (seven active); 28 in Cherokee (five active); 27 in Medford (three active); 23 each in Ringwood (three active) and Seiling (four active); 17 in Fairmont; 14 each in Covington (four active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Kremlin (two active) and Meno (two active); 10 each in Burlington (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Jet (two active); six each in Drummond (two active), Hunter, Mullhall and Sharon (three active); five each in Carmen (three active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four each in Goltry and Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
