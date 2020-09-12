OSDH: State gains 1,017 COVID-19 cases; Enid resident one of 11 deaths announced Saturday

ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident is one of 11 deaths associated with COVID-19 announced Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The total number of cases climbed in a single day by 1,017 to top out at 68,659.
It was the third consecutive day the OSDH named a death from Garfield County. All 17 of the county's deaths have been Enid residents, according to OSDH data.
Deaths announced Saturday on the OSDH website were six women and five men, with seven in the 65 and older and four in the 50-64 age groups. In addition to Garfield, counties of residences were two in Creek and one each in Bryan, Delaware, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okfuskee, Stephens and Texas.
Saturday's 1.5% increase in cases included 9,635 active cases, a single-day increase of 264, and 58,125, a increase of 742, who have recovered, according to the OSDH.
Weekly report
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in a week-to-week comparison, with 5,673 confirmed Sept. 4-10, a 3.6% change over the 5,477 reported Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, according to the OSDH.
Oklahoma ranks 27th in the number of cases of the virus in the nation and 27th in cumulative incidence per 100,000.
The number of Oklahomans recovering was up by 19.3% over the prior week, while deaths were down by 28.1%, with 41 reported Sept. 4-10 as compared to 57 the week before.
Those testing positive for COVID-19 and seeking hospital care were down 16% in a week-to-week comparison released by OSDH on Friday.
The 15-24 age group led the new cases, with 1,800, or 31.7%, according to OSDH data for the week of Sept. 4-10. The second-highest was the 25-34 age group at 14.5%. The lowest number of new cases was among the 85 and older age group at 1.5%.
Local, area numbers
Garfield County led the case increases in Northwest Oklahoma Saturday, with an additional 20 for a total of 1,276 with 272 active, but gains were in the teens for two other counties in the region. Alfalfa County went from lowest to third-lowest, with 16 additional cases bringing its total to 36, with 20 active, according to OSDH. Woodward County saw an increase of 14 cases reported, with 48 of its 149 cases active.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were five in Kingfisher, three each in Major and Noble, two in Blaine and one in Woods. Grant County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 17 in Enid, 16 in Helena, 13 in Fort Supply, three in Woodward, two each in Garber and Kingfisher and one each in Ames, Dover, Hennessey, Mooreland and Okarche, according to OSDH. Nash, Pond Creek and Seiling each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 393 on Saturday, according to the OSDH website, which is updated daily. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 192 in the 36-49 age group, 182 in the 50-64 age group, 133 in the 65 and older age group, 101 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,464 in the 0-4 age group, 6,280 in the 5-17 age group, 25,068 in the 18-35 age group, 14,544 in the 36-49 age group, 11,991 in the 50-64 age group and 9,307 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 36,326 have been women and 32,293 have been men. There were 40 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 899 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 718 have been 65 and older and 142 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 490, than women, 409, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 174 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 45 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 27 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, Sequoyah and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; five each in McClain, Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,276 cases, 987 recovered, 272 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 298 cases, 261 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 149 cases, 101 recovered and 48 active; Noble with 129 cases, 104 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 95 cases, 72 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 65 cases, 50 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 36 cases, 16 recovered and 20 active; Woods with 34 cases, 26 recovered and six active; and Grant with 31 cases, 28 recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,201 in Enid (253 active); 139 in Hennessey (11 active); 105 in Kingfisher (17 active); 97 in Woodward (27 active); 46 in Watonga (10 active); 36 in Okarche (four active); 31 in Fairview (six active); 29 each in Helena (19 active) and Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (six active); 21 in Fort Supply (20 active); 19 in Canton (11 active); 18 in Garber; 15 each in Cashion and Ringwood (three active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings and Lamont; six each in Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (2 active), Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Nash (one active); and one each in Deer Creek and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 646 cases, with 504 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 548 cases, with 421 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.