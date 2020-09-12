You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: State gains 1,017 COVID-19 cases; Enid resident one of 11 deaths announced Saturday

ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident is one of 11 deaths associated with COVID-19 announced Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The total number of cases climbed in a single day by 1,017 to top out at 68,659.

It was the third consecutive day the OSDH named a death from Garfield County. All 17 of the county's deaths have been Enid residents, according to OSDH data.

Deaths announced Saturday on the OSDH website were six women and five men, with seven in the 65 and older and four in the 50-64 age groups. In addition to Garfield, counties of residences were two in Creek and one each in Bryan, Delaware, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okfuskee, Stephens and Texas.

Saturday's 1.5% increase in cases included 9,635 active cases, a single-day increase of 264, and 58,125, a increase of 742, who have recovered, according to the OSDH.

Weekly report

Download PDF positive tests graphic

COVID-19 cases rose slightly in a week-to-week comparison, with 5,673 confirmed Sept. 4-10, a 3.6% change over the 5,477 reported Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, according to the OSDH.

Oklahoma ranks 27th in the number of cases of the virus in the nation and 27th in cumulative incidence per 100,000.

Download PDF Oklahoma ranks 27

The number of Oklahomans recovering was up by 19.3% over the prior week, while deaths were down by 28.1%, with 41 reported Sept. 4-10 as compared to 57 the week before.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 and seeking hospital care were down 16% in a week-to-week comparison released by OSDH on Friday.

The 15-24 age group led the new cases, with 1,800, or 31.7%, according to OSDH data for the week of Sept. 4-10. The second-highest was the 25-34 age group at 14.5%. The lowest number of new cases was among the 85 and older age group at 1.5%.

Local, area numbers

Garfield County led the case increases in Northwest Oklahoma Saturday, with an additional 20 for a total of 1,276 with 272 active, but gains were in the teens for two other counties in the region. Alfalfa County went from lowest to third-lowest, with 16 additional cases bringing its total to 36, with 20 active, according to OSDH. Woodward County saw an increase of 14 cases reported, with 48 of its 149 cases active.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were five in Kingfisher, three each in Major and Noble, two in Blaine and one in Woods. Grant County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 17 in Enid, 16 in Helena, 13 in Fort Supply, three in Woodward, two each in Garber and Kingfisher and one each in Ames, Dover, Hennessey, Mooreland and Okarche, according to OSDH. Nash, Pond Creek and Seiling each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 393 on Saturday, according to the OSDH website, which is updated daily. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 192 in the 36-49 age group, 182 in the 50-64 age group, 133 in the 65 and older age group, 101 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,464 in the 0-4 age group, 6,280 in the 5-17 age group, 25,068 in the 18-35 age group, 14,544 in the 36-49 age group, 11,991 in the 50-64 age group and 9,307 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 36,326 have been women and 32,293 have been men. There were 40 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 899 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 718 have been 65 and older and 142 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 490, than women, 409, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 174 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 45 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 27 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, Sequoyah and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; five each in McClain, Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,276 cases, 987 recovered, 272 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 298 cases, 261 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 149 cases, 101 recovered and 48 active; Noble with 129 cases, 104 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 95 cases, 72 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 65 cases, 50 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 36 cases, 16 recovered and 20 active; Woods with 34 cases, 26 recovered and six active; and Grant with 31 cases, 28 recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,201 in Enid (253 active); 139 in Hennessey (11 active); 105 in Kingfisher (17 active); 97 in Woodward (27 active); 46 in Watonga (10 active); 36 in Okarche (four active); 31 in Fairview (six active); 29 each in Helena (19 active) and Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (six active); 21 in Fort Supply (20 active); 19 in Canton (11 active); 18 in Garber; 15 each in Cashion and Ringwood (three active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings and Lamont; six each in Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (2 active), Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Nash (one active); and one each in Deer Creek and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 646 cases, with 504 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 548 cases, with 421 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.12.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
TULSA 15048 144 13271 2020-09-12
OKLAHOMA 15021 174 13176 2020-09-12
CLEVELAND 4919 67 3877 2020-09-12
PAYNE 1738 5 1245 2020-09-12
CANADIAN 1716 13 1515 2020-09-12
MUSKOGEE 1574 19 1322 2020-09-12
ROGERS 1533 45 1257 2020-09-12
COMANCHE 1380 12 1242 2020-09-12
TEXAS 1311 8 1180 2020-09-12
WAGONER 1308 23 1144 2020-09-12
GARFIELD 1276 17 987 2020-09-12
MCCURTAIN 1136 32 952 2020-09-12
POTTAWATOMIE 1035 9 851 2020-09-12
CREEK 964 27 805 2020-09-12
WASHINGTON 907 40 773 2020-09-12
CHEROKEE 864 7 644 2020-09-12
LE FLORE 848 16 705 2020-09-12
OSAGE 729 13 641 2020-09-12
BRYAN 717 4 602 2020-09-12
OKMULGEE 703 5 597 2020-09-12
SEQUOYAH 699 8 554 2020-09-12
PITTSBURG 698 19 581 2020-09-12
OTTAWA 696 4 534 2020-09-12
MCCLAIN 688 5 578 2020-09-12
GRADY 676 7 525 2020-09-12
JACKSON 646 9 576 2020-09-12
CADDO 633 20 538 2020-09-12
DELAWARE 629 23 523 2020-09-12
ADAIR 521 10 400 2020-09-12
MAYES 487 10 396 2020-09-12
CARTER 465 8 404 2020-09-12
KAY 408 13 309 2020-09-12
CUSTER 399 0 336 2020-09-12
SEMINOLE 374 5 301 2020-09-12
LOGAN 355 1 302 2020-09-12
LINCOLN 348 9 293 2020-09-12
STEPHENS 317 5 238 2020-09-12
GARVIN 308 4 256 2020-09-12
KINGFISHER 298 2 261 2020-09-12
PONTOTOC 290 3 237 2020-09-12
CHOCTAW 271 2 240 2020-09-12
MCINTOSH 271 4 226 2020-09-12
HUGHES 257 4 211 2020-09-12
PAWNEE 229 3 213 2020-09-12
HASKELL 207 4 157 2020-09-12
CRAIG 196 1 129 2020-09-12
ATOKA 175 1 159 2020-09-12
BECKHAM 167 1 121 2020-09-12
WOODWARD 149 0 101 2020-09-12
MARSHALL 147 1 130 2020-09-12
LOVE 142 1 114 2020-09-12
PUSHMATAHA 134 1 125 2020-09-12
NOBLE 129 2 104 2020-09-12
JOHNSTON 124 3 89 2020-09-12
LATIMER 123 2 108 2020-09-12
NOWATA 120 2 99 2020-09-12
OKFUSKEE 118 4 92 2020-09-12
MURRAY 106 1 89 2020-09-12
BLAINE 97 1 72 2020-09-12
GREER 96 8 79 2020-09-12
TILLMAN 78 1 66 2020-09-12
MAJOR 65 1 50 2020-09-12
COAL 64 0 57 2020-09-12
COTTON 63 2 29 2020-09-12
KIOWA 58 2 44 2020-09-12
BEAVER 46 0 44 2020-09-12
WASHITA 45 0 39 2020-09-12
45 0 0 2020-09-12
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-12
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-12
ALFALFA 36 0 16 2020-09-12
DEWEY 32 1 19 2020-09-12
WOODS 32 0 26 2020-09-12
GRANT 31 0 28 2020-09-12
HARPER 24 0 18 2020-09-12
CIMARRON 18 0 14 2020-09-12
ROGER MILLS 16 1 13 2020-09-12
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-12

Oklahoma per city 9.12.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12242 150 10835 2020-09-12
TULSA 10191 102 9049 2020-09-12
BROKEN ARROW 2760 30 2409 2020-09-12
NORMAN 2641 35 1913 2020-09-12
EDMOND 2139 21 1833 2020-09-12
OTHER*** 1652 12 1373 2020-09-12
STILLWATER 1443 3 1000 2020-09-12
ENID 1201 17 931 2020-09-12
GUYMON 1036 8 943 2020-09-12
CLAREMORE 938 42 754 2020-09-12
YUKON 862 6 779 2020-09-12
MOORE 839 13 744 2020-09-12
LAWTON 824 11 729 2020-09-12
BARTLESVILLE 753 37 632 2020-09-12
TAFT 740 2 673 2020-09-12
JENKS 718 2 661 2020-09-12
OWASSO 717 2 605 2020-09-12
TAHLEQUAH 639 3 477 2020-09-12
ALTUS 586 9 524 2020-09-12
MUSKOGEE 570 12 431 2020-09-12
BIXBY 568 4 495 2020-09-12
SHAWNEE 550 8 441 2020-09-12
MCALESTER 499 17 416 2020-09-12
BROKEN BOW 469 22 385 2020-09-12
DURANT 445 1 373 2020-09-12
SAPULPA 428 10 357 2020-09-12
MIAMI 409 3 295 2020-09-12
SAND SPRINGS 392 4 325 2020-09-12
ARDMORE 388 6 336 2020-09-12
IDABEL 375 5 329 2020-09-12
LEXINGTON 358 3 316 2020-09-12
CHICKASHA 348 4 251 2020-09-12
STILWELL 347 8 250 2020-09-12
GLENPOOL 346 4 303 2020-09-12
BETHANY 342 4 295 2020-09-12
EL RENO 331 4 266 2020-09-12
PONCA CITY 320 10 241 2020-09-12
MCLOUD 295 1 270 2020-09-12
COWETA 292 13 256 2020-09-12
ANADARKO 286 5 245 2020-09-12
MUSTANG 283 2 253 2020-09-12
OKMULGEE 283 3 225 2020-09-12
COLLINSVILLE 281 1 241 2020-09-12
SKIATOOK 278 8 240 2020-09-12
GROVE 259 17 208 2020-09-12
SALLISAW 258 2 207 2020-09-12
CHOCTAW 252 3 211 2020-09-12
PURCELL 244 3 211 2020-09-12
ADA 231 1 191 2020-09-12
BLANCHARD 228 1 186 2020-09-12
CLINTON 219 0 192 2020-09-12
HENRYETTA 213 2 189 2020-09-12
DUNCAN 211 3 158 2020-09-12
WAGONER 205 5 175 2020-09-12
HUGO 203 2 179 2020-09-12
POTEAU 190 2 156 2020-09-12
HEAVENER 188 6 160 2020-09-12
HOMINY 186 2 170 2020-09-12
CUSHING 182 2 152 2020-09-12
NOBLE 181 2 143 2020-09-12
HOLDENVILLE 179 3 148 2020-09-12
GUTHRIE 175 0 147 2020-09-12
MULDROW 170 3 142 2020-09-12
SEMINOLE 161 3 127 2020-09-12
NEWCASTLE 160 2 132 2020-09-12
MIDWEST CITY 159 4 122 2020-09-12
TUTTLE 159 2 135 2020-09-12
BRISTOW 156 6 131 2020-09-12
WEWOKA 152 1 129 2020-09-12
WARR ACRES 151 0 137 2020-09-12
PRYOR CREEK 146 4 129 2020-09-12
VINITA 143 1 89 2020-09-12
SPIRO 139 1 118 2020-09-12
HENNESSEY 139 2 126 2020-09-12
EUFAULA 137 2 110 2020-09-12
ATOKA 136 0 123 2020-09-12
STIGLER 131 3 101 2020-09-12
WEATHERFORD 131 0 104 2020-09-12
PAULS VALLEY 130 1 115 2020-09-12
HINTON 126 0 123 2020-09-12
JAY 125 1 115 2020-09-12
CLEVELAND 125 3 113 2020-09-12
CHECOTAH 124 2 109 2020-09-12
TECUMSEH 122 0 81 2020-09-12
VIAN 122 2 93 2020-09-12
PIEDMONT 112 1 99 2020-09-12
CATOOSA 111 0 98 2020-09-12
SPENCER 108 1 92 2020-09-12
ELK CITY 106 1 77 2020-09-12
CHANDLER 106 8 87 2020-09-12
KINGFISHER 105 0 88 2020-09-12
LOCUST GROVE 105 0 84 2020-09-12
HOOKER 105 0 100 2020-09-12
AFTON 102 0 93 2020-09-12
MADILL 99 1 89 2020-09-12
WOODWARD 97 0 70 2020-09-12
SPERRY 96 2 78 2020-09-12
DEL CITY 94 0 79 2020-09-12
FORT GIBSON 93 4 73 2020-09-12
HARRAH 92 0 73 2020-09-12
INOLA 91 3 68 2020-09-12
MOUNDS 91 2 79 2020-09-12
CALERA 89 1 75 2020-09-12
NICHOLS HILLS 86 0 67 2020-09-12
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-12
CHELSEA 85 0 72 2020-09-12
WESTVILLE 85 2 77 2020-09-12
MANNFORD 84 3 65 2020-09-12
HASKELL 84 1 73 2020-09-12
MARIETTA 84 0 70 2020-09-12
SALINA 81 1 63 2020-09-12
ROLAND 80 0 70 2020-09-12
DEWEY 79 1 73 2020-09-12
WRIGHT CITY 77 0 61 2020-09-12
NOWATA 77 2 63 2020-09-12
TALIHINA 77 3 66 2020-09-12
CHOUTEAU 76 5 58 2020-09-12
LINDSAY 73 2 63 2020-09-12
JONES 72 2 55 2020-09-12
WYANDOTTE 71 1 60 2020-09-12
COMMERCE 70 0 59 2020-09-12
VALLIANT 70 1 56 2020-09-12
PERKINS 70 1 57 2020-09-12
TEXHOMA 69 0 60 2020-09-12
HULBERT 68 2 48 2020-09-12
MORRIS 65 0 57 2020-09-12
POCOLA 65 3 56 2020-09-12
PRAGUE 64 0 59 2020-09-12
OKEMAH 64 2 44 2020-09-12
TISHOMINGO 63 2 42 2020-09-12
SULPHUR 63 1 55 2020-09-12
WASHINGTON 63 0 51 2020-09-12
PAWNEE 62 0 60 2020-09-12
COLCORD 60 1 52 2020-09-12
ANTLERS 60 1 56 2020-09-12
BEGGS 60 0 50 2020-09-12
FREDERICK 59 1 54 2020-09-12
WILBURTON 58 1 53 2020-09-12
SAYRE 57 0 42 2020-09-12
KELLYVILLE 57 2 52 2020-09-12
WISTER 57 0 42 2020-09-12
OOLOGAH 56 0 51 2020-09-12
HARTSHORNE 55 0 53 2020-09-12
COMANCHE 55 1 36 2020-09-12
HAWORTH 54 2 46 2020-09-12
GOODWELL 54 0 38 2020-09-12
PERRY 53 0 40 2020-09-12
STROUD 53 0 46 2020-09-12
KANSAS 52 2 38 2020-09-12
GORE 52 1 27 2020-09-12
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-12
WATONGA 46 0 36 2020-09-12
WALTERS 46 0 20 2020-09-12
KINGSTON 46 0 40 2020-09-12
PAWHUSKA 46 0 41 2020-09-12
COALGATE 45 0 40 2020-09-12
WETUMKA 45 0 37 2020-09-12
CADDO 44 0 35 2020-09-12
MARLOW 42 0 38 2020-09-12
HOWE 42 0 34 2020-09-12
FAIRLAND 42 0 40 2020-09-12
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-12
BLACKWELL 41 1 33 2020-09-12
KIEFER 40 0 36 2020-09-12
LUTHER 40 0 33 2020-09-12
CACHE 40 0 34 2020-09-12
APACHE 40 1 30 2020-09-12
ELGIN 39 0 35 2020-09-12
QUAPAW 39 0 24 2020-09-12
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-12
MEAD 39 1 32 2020-09-12
CRESCENT 38 0 35 2020-09-12
DAVIS 38 0 33 2020-09-12
MEEKER 38 0 32 2020-09-12
BOKOSHE 38 0 34 2020-09-12
WATTS 37 0 30 2020-09-12
RED ROCK 37 1 30 2020-09-12
OKARCHE 36 0 32 2020-09-12
KEOTA 36 0 26 2020-09-12
COLBERT 36 0 35 2020-09-12
DRUMRIGHT 36 0 31 2020-09-12
QUINTON 36 0 30 2020-09-12
KONAWA 35 1 24 2020-09-12
WAYNE 34 0 33 2020-09-12
WYNNEWOOD 33 1 22 2020-09-12
CARNEGIE 32 1 22 2020-09-12
MAYSVILLE 31 0 24 2020-09-12
FAIRVIEW 31 0 25 2020-09-12
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-12
WILSON 30 0 27 2020-09-12
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-12
WARNER 29 0 22 2020-09-12
MOORELAND 29 0 24 2020-09-12
ARCADIA 29 0 24 2020-09-12
HELENA 29 0 10 2020-09-12
RAMONA 28 1 20 2020-09-12
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-12
ALVA 27 0 21 2020-09-12
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-12
BIG CABIN 27 1 22 2020-09-12
TALALA 27 0 24 2020-09-12
CAMERON 27 0 20 2020-09-12
FORT COBB 26 0 20 2020-09-12
WEBBERS FALLS 26 0 16 2020-09-12
HOBART 26 1 17 2020-09-12
ELMORE CITY 25 0 21 2020-09-12
WELCH 24 0 16 2020-09-12
DEWAR 24 0 22 2020-09-12
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-12
EARLSBORO 24 0 20 2020-09-12
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-12
ADAIR 23 0 18 2020-09-12
TYRONE 23 0 17 2020-09-12
BOSWELL 23 0 22 2020-09-12
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-12
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-12
OKTAHA 22 0 15 2020-09-12
BOKCHITO 22 1 16 2020-09-12
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-12
STRATFORD 21 0 13 2020-09-12
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-12
DELAWARE 21 0 13 2020-09-12
GERONIMO 21 0 21 2020-09-12
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-12
FORT SUPPLY 21 0 1 2020-09-12
GARVIN 21 0 17 2020-09-12
THOMAS 21 0 15 2020-09-12
TONKAWA 20 0 16 2020-09-12
MAUD 20 0 17 2020-09-12
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-12
CANTON 19 1 7 2020-09-12
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-12
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-12
STONEWALL 19 1 14 2020-09-12
MCCURTAIN 19 1 11 2020-09-12
NEWKIRK 19 1 13 2020-09-12
INDIAHOMA 19 0 14 2020-09-12
ALEX 19 0 12 2020-09-12
KREBS 19 1 11 2020-09-12
FORT TOWSON 18 0 15 2020-09-12
CEMENT 18 0 13 2020-09-12
YALE 18 0 15 2020-09-12
MINCO 18 0 18 2020-09-12
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-12
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-12
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-12
BOISE CITY 17 0 13 2020-09-12
JENNINGS 17 0 16 2020-09-12
RED OAK 17 0 14 2020-09-12
FLETCHER 17 0 15 2020-09-12
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-12
WELEETKA 17 1 12 2020-09-12
ALLEN 16 1 12 2020-09-12
MORRISON 16 0 14 2020-09-12
ASHER 16 0 14 2020-09-12
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-12
GANS 16 0 13 2020-09-12
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-12
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-12
RINGWOOD 15 0 12 2020-09-12
BLUEJACKET 15 0 6 2020-09-12
CANADIAN 15 0 10 2020-09-12
CYRIL 15 1 13 2020-09-12
MILBURN 15 1 11 2020-09-12
CASHION 15 0 15 2020-09-12
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-12
SHADY POINT 15 0 11 2020-09-12
GEARY 15 0 14 2020-09-12
TERLTON 15 0 14 2020-09-12
PAOLI 14 0 13 2020-09-12
LOOKEBA 14 2 8 2020-09-12
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-12
PANAMA 13 1 10 2020-09-12
LANGLEY 13 0 9 2020-09-12
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-12
BUFFALO 13 0 9 2020-09-12
OILTON 13 1 5 2020-09-12
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-12
ROFF 12 0 10 2020-09-12
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-12
WAUKOMIS 12 0 11 2020-09-12
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-12
SPAVINAW 12 0 8 2020-09-12
AMBER 12 0 10 2020-09-12
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-12
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-12
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-12
HYDRO 11 0 10 2020-09-12
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-12
LAHOMA 11 0 8 2020-09-12
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-12
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-12
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-12
WANETTE 11 0 9 2020-09-12
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-12
MEDFORD 11 0 10 2020-09-12
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-09-12
NEW CORDELL 11 0 10 2020-09-12
SNYDER 11 0 10 2020-09-12
LAVERNE 11 0 9 2020-09-12
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-12
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-12
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-12
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-12
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-12
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-12
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-12
CHEYENNE 10 1 9 2020-09-12
DOVER 10 0 6 2020-09-12
KENEFIC 9 0 8 2020-09-12
LEEDEY 9 1 1 2020-09-12
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-12
NINNEKAH 9 0 7 2020-09-12
VERDEN 9 0 7 2020-09-12
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-12
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-12
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-12
UNION CITY 8 0 7 2020-09-12
SPRINGER 8 1 6 2020-09-12
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-12
GRANITE 8 0 5 2020-09-12
LANGSTON 8 0 6 2020-09-12
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-12
BOYNTON 8 0 6 2020-09-12
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-12
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-12
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-12
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-12
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-12
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7 1 5 2020-09-12
STUART 7 0 5 2020-09-12
VELMA 7 1 5 2020-09-12
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-12
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-12
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-12
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-12
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-12
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-12
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-12
HARDESTY 7 0 7 2020-09-12
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-12
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-12
OKEENE 6 0 4 2020-09-12
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-12
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-12
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-12
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-12
GRANDFIELD 6 0 1 2020-09-12
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-12
SPARKS 6 0 5 2020-09-12
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-12
TRYON 6 0 6 2020-09-12
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-12
DAVENPORT 6 0 2 2020-09-12
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-12
WHITEFIELD 6 0 3 2020-09-12
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-12
FAIRMONT 5 0 1 2020-09-12
KREMLIN 5 0 3 2020-09-12
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-12
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-12
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-12
ORLANDO 5 0 5 2020-09-12
HANNA 5 0 3 2020-09-12
BRADLEY 5 0 3 2020-09-12
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-12
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-12
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-12
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-12
SAWYER 5 0 3 2020-09-12
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-12
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-12
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-12
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-12
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-12
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-12
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-12
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-12
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-12
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-12
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-12
OAKS 4 1 2 2020-09-12
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-12
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-12
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-12
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-12
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-12
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-12
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-12
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-12
HAMMON 3 0 2 2020-09-12
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-12
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-12
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-12
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2 2020-09-12
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-12
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-12
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-12
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 1 2020-09-12
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-12
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-12
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-12
CHEROKEE 3 0 2 2020-09-12
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-12
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-12
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-12
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-12
FOSTER 2 0 1 2020-09-12
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-12
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-12
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-12
DIBBLE 2 0 0 2020-09-12
NASH 2 0 1 2020-09-12
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-12
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-12
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-12
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-12
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-12
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-12
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-12
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-12
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-12
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-12
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-12
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-12
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-12
REYDON 1 0 0 2020-09-12
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-12
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-12
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-12
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-12
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-12
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-12
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-12
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-12
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-12
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-12
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-12
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-12
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-12
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-12
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-12
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-12
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-12
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-12
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-12
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-12
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-12

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

