ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to see record increases in COVID-19 numbers, with 259 new cases reported Wednesday, the highest single-day number of positives by far, according to the state Health Department.
There was one death — an Oklahoma County woman in the 65 and older age group — also reported by the Oklahoma State Health Department.
There were no new cases in Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday, June 17, 2020, according to the OSDH, but spokeswomen from both Enid hospitals confirmed they have patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19 — St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with one and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with two.
OSDH Data shows 68% of Wednesday's new cases are from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, increases of 96 an 81, respectively. Payne County, the county seat of which is Stillwater, saw another 14 new cases after a large increase on Tuesday.
Nearly half of the increases in new cases — 122 — Wednesday were in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,904 on Wednesday, a 3% increase compared to Tuesday’s 8,645, OSDH data shows. Of those cases, 1,642 are active, and 6,898, or 77.5%, have recovered, including 133 since Tuesday's OSDH report.
The virus has been confirmed in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, as Harmon County recorded its first case on Wednesday, according to OSDH. Only Roger Mills and Ellis counties, on the western state line with Texas, remain free of cases, officially.
Of the 267,424 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 256,528, or just less than 96%, have been negative.
Overall, there have been 1,146 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 181 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening. Of those, 92 are in intensive care.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 146 in the 0-4 age range, 460 in the 5-17 age range, 2,712 in the 18-35 age range, 1,956 in the 36-49 age range, 1,767 in the 50-64 age range and 1,863 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,613 or 52%, have been female, and 4,255, or 48%, have been male. Thirty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,117, or 12.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 986 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 196 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 364 deaths in the state, 292, or 80.22%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.93%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.20%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.65%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 185 or 50.96%, than women, 178 or 49.04%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 65 in Oklahoma County; 64 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 51 cases, 28 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 11 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, six recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 48 in Enid (25 active); 10 in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (one active) and Watonga (one active); four in Hennessey (three active); three each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 33 cases, with one death and 21 active, from the 73701 Zip Code, which is primarily the eastern half of the city, and 15 cases, with 2 active cases, from the 73703, or the west half, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma per county 6.17.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|1825
|64
|1166
|OKLAHOMA
|1754
|65
|1349
|TEXAS
|975
|6
|953
|CLEVELAND
|576
|40
|491
|WASHINGTON
|357
|38
|306
|COMANCHE
|342
|4
|301
|WAGONER
|181
|17
|137
|CADDO
|178
|10
|159
|CANADIAN
|167
|3
|136
|MCCURTAIN
|166
|2
|95
|PAYNE
|156
|1
|51
|GRADY
|120
|4
|103
|MCCLAIN
|118
|4
|105
|OSAGE
|116
|8
|97
|DELAWARE
|112
|16
|85
|CREEK
|108
|7
|95
|CHOCTAW
|106
|1
|96
|ROGERS
|98
|5
|82
|ADAIR
|96
|4
|89
|POTTAWATOMIE
|78
|4
|60
|MUSKOGEE
|77
|8
|48
|KAY
|70
|7
|50
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|CARTER
|60
|1
|52
|MAYES
|59
|4
|32
|BRYAN
|57
|1
|39
|CHEROKEE
|52
|1
|32
|GARFIELD
|51
|1
|28
|STEPHENS
|48
|1
|40
|PITTSBURG
|44
|3
|39
|CUSTER
|42
|0
|35
|OTTAWA
|42
|2
|33
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|33
|GARVIN
|33
|1
|17
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|OKMULGEE
|31
|0
|25
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|28
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|NOWATA
|26
|1
|22
|LOVE
|25
|0
|19
|LINCOLN
|24
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|24
|1
|19
|MCINTOSH
|23
|1
|13
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|PONTOTOC
|22
|2
|15
|SEQUOYAH
|21
|3
|15
|LE FLORE
|20
|1
|14
|MARSHALL
|20
|0
|11
|NOBLE
|20
|0
|8
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|16
|KINGFISHER
|13
|0
|12
|MURRAY
|13
|0
|6
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|6
|BLAINE
|11
|0
|9
|ATOKA
|9
|0
|4
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|6
|0
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|HARMON
|1
|0
|0
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.17.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1391
|59
|1071
|TULSA
|1288
|49
|856
|GUYMON
|810
|6
|792
|BARTLESVILLE
|297
|36
|251
|LAWTON
|291
|4
|264
|EDMOND
|282
|9
|206
|NORMAN
|270
|23
|230
|BROKEN ARROW
|250
|12
|164
|OTHER***
|150
|3
|115
|MOORE
|149
|9
|128
|JENKS
|146
|0
|44
|STILLWATER
|130
|0
|29
|YUKON
|95
|1
|80
|HUGO
|93
|1
|86
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|81
|3
|73
|GROVE
|79
|16
|59
|SKIATOOK
|71
|7
|52
|BROKEN BOW
|70
|1
|37
|COWETA
|68
|12
|52
|CLAREMORE
|67
|5
|54
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|PONCA CITY
|66
|5
|50
|CHICKASHA
|65
|4
|54
|MUSKOGEE
|55
|6
|32
|SHAWNEE
|53
|4
|37
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|47
|ARDMORE
|52
|1
|44
|OWASSO
|52
|1
|39
|SAND SPRINGS
|52
|2
|41
|ENID
|48
|1
|25
|SAPULPA
|47
|3
|41
|GLENPOOL
|46
|0
|28
|WAGONER
|45
|4
|38
|TAHLEQUAH
|44
|1
|24
|BIXBY
|42
|0
|30
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|IDABEL
|39
|0
|25
|WEATHERFORD
|34
|0
|27
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DURANT
|31
|0
|23
|BETHANY
|30
|1
|26
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|DUNCAN
|29
|0
|25
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|25
|WESTVILLE
|28
|0
|27
|ANADARKO
|27
|1
|20
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|26
|MUSTANG
|26
|1
|20
|KELLYVILLE
|26
|2
|23
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|25
|0
|22
|MIAMI
|24
|2
|17
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|22
|0
|18
|TUTTLE
|21
|0
|18
|CHOCTAW
|21
|1
|18
|GUTHRIE
|20
|0
|17
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|EL RENO
|20
|1
|13
|PRYOR CREEK
|19
|1
|11
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|17
|HOMINY
|18
|0
|16
|PIEDMONT
|17
|0
|15
|WRIGHT CITY
|16
|0
|6
|ADA
|16
|0
|13
|WARR ACRES
|16
|0
|15
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|15
|PAULS VALLEY
|15
|0
|8
|VINITA
|15
|0
|15
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|6
|KINGSTON
|14
|0
|6
|MARIETTA
|14
|0
|8
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|12
|CHECOTAH
|13
|1
|8
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|SULPHUR
|13
|0
|6
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|OKMULGEE
|13
|0
|10
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|13
|RED ROCK
|13
|0
|3
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|NEWCASTLE
|12
|1
|8
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|8
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|10
|JAY
|11
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|5
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|CHOUTEAU
|10
|2
|5
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|LINDSAY
|9
|0
|4
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|EUFAULA
|8
|0
|4
|MOUNDS
|8
|0
|6
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|TECUMSEH
|7
|0
|6
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|7
|0
|5
|HAWORTH
|7
|0
|2
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|4
|INOLA
|7
|0
|7
|JONES
|7
|0
|5
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|SALINA
|7
|0
|3
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|MEAD
|6
|1
|3
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|5
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|5
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|6
|2
|3
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|HENRYETTA
|5
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|4
|WATONGA
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|4
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|5
|CALERA
|5
|0
|1
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|APACHE
|4
|0
|4
|HENNESSEY
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|2
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|3
|PERRY
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|PRAGUE
|4
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|PERKINS
|3
|0
|1
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|HEAVENER
|2
|0
|1
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|2
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|BOKCHITO
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|0
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|HOLLIS
|1
|0
|0
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|CANADIAN
|1
|0
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
