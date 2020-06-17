COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.17.20

There have been 8,904 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 75 counties (outlined in red) and 364 deaths in 46 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to see record increases in COVID-19 numbers, with 259 new cases reported Wednesday, the highest single-day number of positives by far, according to the state Health Department.

There was one death — an Oklahoma County woman in the 65 and older age group — also reported by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

There were no new cases in Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday, June 17, 2020, according to the OSDH, but spokeswomen from both Enid hospitals confirmed they have patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19 — St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with one and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with two.

OSDH Data shows 68% of Wednesday's new cases are from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, increases of 96 an 81, respectively. Payne County, the county seat of which is Stillwater, saw another 14 new cases after a large increase on Tuesday.

Nearly half of the increases in new cases  — 122 — Wednesday were in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH data.

State numbers

Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,904 on Wednesday, a 3% increase compared to Tuesday’s 8,645, OSDH data shows. Of those cases, 1,642 are active, and 6,898, or 77.5%, have recovered, including 133 since Tuesday's OSDH report.

The virus has been confirmed in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, as Harmon County recorded its first case on Wednesday, according to OSDH. Only Roger Mills and Ellis counties, on the western state line with Texas, remain free of cases, officially.

Of the 267,424 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 256,528, or just less than 96%, have been negative. 

Overall, there have been 1,146 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 181 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening. Of those, 92 are in intensive care. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 146 in the 0-4 age range, 460 in the 5-17 age range, 2,712 in the 18-35 age range, 1,956 in the 36-49 age range, 1,767 in the 50-64 age range and 1,863 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,613 or 52%, have been female, and 4,255, or 48%, have been male. Thirty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,117, or 12.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 986 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 196 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April. 

Of the overall 364 deaths in the state, 292, or 80.22%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.93%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.20%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.65%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 185 or 50.96%, than women, 178 or 49.04%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 65 in Oklahoma County; 64 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 51 cases, 28 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 11 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, six recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 48 in Enid (25 active); 10 in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (one active) and Watonga (one active); four in Hennessey (three active); three each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 33 cases, with one death and 21 active, from the 73701 Zip Code, which is primarily the eastern half of the city, and 15 cases, with 2 active cases, from the 73703, or the west half, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma per county 6.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 1825 64 1166
OKLAHOMA 1754 65 1349
TEXAS 975 6 953
CLEVELAND 576 40 491
WASHINGTON 357 38 306
COMANCHE 342 4 301
WAGONER 181 17 137
CADDO 178 10 159
CANADIAN 167 3 136
MCCURTAIN 166 2 95
PAYNE 156 1 51
GRADY 120 4 103
MCCLAIN 118 4 105
OSAGE 116 8 97
DELAWARE 112 16 85
CREEK 108 7 95
CHOCTAW 106 1 96
ROGERS 98 5 82
ADAIR 96 4 89
POTTAWATOMIE 78 4 60
MUSKOGEE 77 8 48
KAY 70 7 50
GREER 66 7 57
CARTER 60 1 52
MAYES 59 4 32
BRYAN 57 1 39
CHEROKEE 52 1 32
GARFIELD 51 1 28
STEPHENS 48 1 40
PITTSBURG 44 3 39
CUSTER 42 0 35
OTTAWA 42 2 33
PAWNEE 41 2 33
GARVIN 33 1 17
JACKSON 32 3 25
OKMULGEE 31 0 25
SEMINOLE 31 3 28
BEAVER 30 0 30
NOWATA 26 1 22
LOVE 25 0 19
LINCOLN 24 2 20
LOGAN 24 1 19
MCINTOSH 23 1 13
TILLMAN 23 1 22
PONTOTOC 22 2 15
SEQUOYAH 21 3 15
LE FLORE 20 1 14
MARSHALL 20 0 11
NOBLE 20 0 8
CRAIG 16 0 16
KINGFISHER 13 0 12
MURRAY 13 0 6
WOODWARD 11 0 6
BLAINE 11 0 9
ATOKA 9 0 4
BECKHAM 8 0 7
PUSHMATAHA 7 0 4
LATIMER 7 1 5
KIOWA 6 0 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
MAJOR 6 1 5
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
COAL 6 0 4
JOHNSTON 6 0 5
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 2
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
HUGHES 3 0 3
WASHITA 3 0 1
GRANT 2 0 2
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
HARMON 1 0 0
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.17.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1391 59 1071
TULSA 1288 49 856
GUYMON 810 6 792
BARTLESVILLE 297 36 251
LAWTON 291 4 264
EDMOND 282 9 206
NORMAN 270 23 230
BROKEN ARROW 250 12 164
OTHER*** 150 3 115
MOORE 149 9 128
JENKS 146 0 44
STILLWATER 130 0 29
YUKON 95 1 80
HUGO 93 1 86
HOOKER 90 0 88
HINTON 88 0 87
PURCELL 81 3 73
GROVE 79 16 59
SKIATOOK 71 7 52
BROKEN BOW 70 1 37
COWETA 68 12 52
CLAREMORE 67 5 54
MANGUM 66 7 57
PONCA CITY 66 5 50
CHICKASHA 65 4 54
MUSKOGEE 55 6 32
SHAWNEE 53 4 37
STILWELL 52 4 47
ARDMORE 52 1 44
OWASSO 52 1 39
SAND SPRINGS 52 2 41
ENID 48 1 25
SAPULPA 47 3 41
GLENPOOL 46 0 28
WAGONER 45 4 38
TAHLEQUAH 44 1 24
BIXBY 42 0 30
BINGER 40 9 31
IDABEL 39 0 25
WEATHERFORD 34 0 27
DEWEY 33 1 31
MCALESTER 32 3 28
DURANT 31 0 23
BETHANY 30 1 26
ALTUS 30 3 23
DUNCAN 29 0 25
BLANCHARD 28 0 25
WESTVILLE 28 0 27
ANADARKO 27 1 20
TEXHOMA 27 0 26
MUSTANG 26 1 20
KELLYVILLE 26 2 23
CLEVELAND 26 2 20
NOBLE 26 1 24
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 20
COLLINSVILLE 25 0 22
MIAMI 24 2 17
FREDERICK 23 1 22
NICHOLS HILLS 22 0 18
TUTTLE 21 0 18
CHOCTAW 21 1 18
GUTHRIE 20 0 17
CUSHING 20 1 19
EL RENO 20 1 13
PRYOR CREEK 19 1 11
VALLIANT 19 0 17
HOMINY 18 0 16
PIEDMONT 17 0 15
WRIGHT CITY 16 0 6
ADA 16 0 13
WARR ACRES 16 0 15
TYRONE 16 0 15
PAULS VALLEY 15 0 8
VINITA 15 0 15
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 6
KINGSTON 14 0 6
MARIETTA 14 0 8
SEMINOLE 14 2 12
CHECOTAH 13 1 8
NOWATA 13 1 11
SULPHUR 13 0 6
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
OKMULGEE 13 0 10
WEWOKA 13 0 13
RED ROCK 13 0 3
GOODWELL 13 0 13
LEXINGTON 13 0 12
SPENCER 13 0 12
AFTON 13 0 12
WATTS 12 0 12
OCHELATA 12 1 10
NEWCASTLE 12 1 8
COMANCHE 12 1 8
DEL CITY 12 0 10
JAY 11 0 8
WOODWARD 10 0 5
FORT GIBSON 10 2 7
CHOUTEAU 10 2 5
MCLOUD 10 0 10
BEGGS 9 0 9
SPERRY 9 0 8
GORE 9 1 6
LINDSAY 9 0 4
HARRAH 9 0 9
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ATOKA 8 0 3
EUFAULA 8 0 4
MOUNDS 8 0 6
BRISTOW 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
TECUMSEH 7 0 6
SALLISAW 7 0 7
RAMONA 7 0 7
ELGIN 7 0 6
WAYNE 7 0 5
HAWORTH 7 0 2
COLCORD 7 0 4
INOLA 7 0 7
JONES 7 0 5
CATOOSA 7 0 7
SALINA 7 0 3
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
MEAD 6 1 3
ARCADIA 6 0 6
MARLOW 6 0 6
MADILL 6 0 5
HASKELL 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 5
PAWNEE 6 0 5
BARNSDALL 6 2 3
ELK CITY 6 0 5
FORT COBB 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
CACHE 5 0 4
HENRYETTA 5 0 3
JENNINGS 5 0 5
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
MANNFORD 5 0 5
CHANDLER 5 1 3
KIEFER 5 0 4
WATONGA 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 4
CLINTON 5 0 5
CALERA 5 0 1
COALGATE 5 0 3
ALVA 5 0 4
OKARCHE 5 0 4
ADAIR 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
APACHE 4 0 4
HENNESSEY 4 0 3
STROUD 4 0 4
DELAWARE 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
ANTLERS 4 0 2
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
STIGLER 4 0 4
COLBERT 4 0 3
PERRY 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
PRAGUE 4 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
VIAN 3 1 1
DEPEW 3 1 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
MEEKER 3 0 2
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
GEARY 3 0 3
MULDROW 3 1 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
WILSON 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 1
ALLEN 3 1 1
ASHER 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
PERKINS 3 0 1
HULBERT 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
POTEAU 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
TALIHINA 3 1 2
BLACKWELL 3 0 2
BOSWELL 3 0 2
HEAVENER 2 0 1
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
CALUMET 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
LAHOMA 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
PORUM 2 0 0
SEILING 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
OKEMAH 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
QUINTON 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 1
RINGLING 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
WANN 2 0 2
WARNER 2 0 0
ACHILLE 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
CADDO 2 0 2
GARVIN 2 0 2
SPRINGER 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 0
GLENCOE 1 0 0
QUAPAW 1 0 0
SASAKWA 1 0 1
KINTA 1 0 1
MULHALL 1 0 0
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
AGRA 1 1 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
BOKCHITO 1 0 0
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 0
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0
LEEDEY 1 0 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
HOLLIS 1 0 0
CLAYTON 1 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
MILLERTON 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 0
SPIRO 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 1
CANADIAN 1 0 0
TALALA 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
MAUD 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

