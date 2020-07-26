breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: State adds 1,204 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, more than 50 in Garfield County

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.26.20

There have been 31,285 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 494 deaths in 49 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, July 26, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,204 cases of COVID-19, a single-day increase of 4%, with Garfield County adding more than 50 since Saturday's report, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Case increases per county in Northwest Oklahoma included 53 in Garfield, four in Kingfisher, two each in Blaine and Noble and one in Woodward, according to OSDH data. Increases per city included 50 in Enid, two in Hennessey and Kingfisher and one in Woodward. Covington picked up a recovered case on Sunday. 

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,091 were active and 24,693 have recovered, including 645 since Saturday's OSDH report, according to OSDH data on Sunday. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 114 were active on Sunday.

State numbers

Increases of cases per age group were 405 in 18-35, 274 in 36-49, 214 in 50-64, 167 in 65 and older, 108 in 5-17 and 29 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Sunday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 708 in the 0-4 age group, 2,570 in the 5-17 age group, 11,314 in the 18-35 age group, 6,804 in the 36-49 age group, 5,488 in the 50-64 age group and 4,393 in the 65 and older age group. Eight were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.4, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 16,189 have been female and 15,089 have been male. There are seven listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 496 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Sunday, 394 or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 77 or 15.52%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; eight, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .20%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 262, than women, 234, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

OSDH reports 77.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 47% of the deaths, 235, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,300 cases among long-term care residents and 759 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 90 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 41 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 20 each in McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo, Creek and Rogers counties; 10 in Osage County; nine each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Canadian, Garvin and McClain counties; three each in Carter, Garfield, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 280 cases, 163 recovered, 114 active and three deaths, including one reported by St. Mary's on July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 79 cases, 60 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 73 cases, 55 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 29 cases, 22 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 28 cases, 20 recovered and eight active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 14 cases, 12 recovered and two active; Grant with six cases, five recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 262 in Enid (106 active); 35 in Kingfisher (10 active); 24 in Woodward (eight active); 22 in Hennessey (seven active); 18 in Okarche (two active); 11 each in Alva (one active) and Watonga (two active); nine in Fairview (one active); eight in Cashion (one active); six in Ringwood; four each in Freedom (two active), Garber (one active), Lahoma, Longdale (one active) and Pond Creek (one active); three in Waukomis (two active); two each in Dover, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active) and Seiling; and one each in Canton, Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 124 cases, with 67 recovered and two deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 137 cases, with 84 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 7.26.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 7621 90 5973
TULSA 7557 90 6283
CLEVELAND 2120 41 1666
TEXAS 1018 7 996
CANADIAN 830 4 662
MCCURTAIN 783 20 627
COMANCHE 693 9 604
PAYNE 614 3 527
ROGERS 603 12 411
WAGONER 577 20 460
WASHINGTON 534 39 457
CREEK 388 12 283
JACKSON 370 3 186
GRADY 366 6 294
DELAWARE 363 19 286
MCCLAIN 342 4 292
MUSKOGEE 333 16 211
BRYAN 316 1 226
OKMULGEE 312 0 204
OSAGE 304 10 254
POTTAWATOMIE 300 6 199
CADDO 285 12 217
GARFIELD 280 3 163
OTTAWA 269 2 208
CARTER 255 3 210
MAYES 246 5 150
ADAIR 241 5 161
CHEROKEE 228 1 150
KAY 181 9 138
GARVIN 173 4 143
CUSTER 156 0 109
CHOCTAW 154 1 133
LOGAN 147 1 120
SEQUOYAH 147 3 84
STEPHENS 147 1 124
SEMINOLE 141 5 83
PITTSBURG 132 3 99
PONTOTOC 131 2 103
MCINTOSH 126 1 96
LE FLORE 124 1 86
PAWNEE 107 3 87
LINCOLN 92 2 64
KINGFISHER 79 0 60
GREER 78 7 63
HUGHES 73 1 23
NOBLE 73 2 55
MARSHALL 64 0 51
LOVE 61 0 54
PUSHMATAHA 60 0 42
ATOKA 57 0 44
CRAIG 53 0 38
MURRAY 51 0 36
TILLMAN 46 1 35
NOWATA 45 1 41
LATIMER 38 1 22
OKFUSKEE 38 0 23
BEAVER 35 0 34
JOHNSTON 34 0 25
BECKHAM 34 0 27
BLAINE 29 0 22
WOODWARD 28 0 20
HASKELL 27 0 22
JEFFERSON 27 0 24
KIOWA 24 1 18
COAL 24 0 19
MAJOR 22 1 17
WASHITA 18 0 11
COTTON 16 2 11
WOODS 14 0 12
GRANT 6 0 5
ROGER MILLS 6 0 3
HARMON 5 0 3
DEWEY 4 0 4
ELLIS 4 0 1
HARPER 4 0 2
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.26.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 6132 76 4720
TULSA 5230 67 4338
BROKEN ARROW 1163 20 940
EDMOND 1137 14 960
NORMAN 1102 23 855
GUYMON 849 7 829
OTHER*** 579 5 457
LAWTON 526 8 456
JENKS 513 0 473
STILLWATER 500 2 437
MOORE 469 10 392
YUKON 442 2 360
BARTLESVILLE 430 37 370
CLAREMORE 369 9 231
BROKEN BOW 362 17 287
ALTUS 340 3 171
OWASSO 302 2 240
ENID 262 3 153
IDABEL 253 2 205
BIXBY 253 2 205
MUSKOGEE 242 12 147
ARDMORE 214 2 178
GLENPOOL 213 0 176
SHAWNEE 209 6 137
CHICKASHA 208 4 164
DURANT 202 0 140
SAPULPA 194 4 140
BETHANY 182 1 148
MIAMI 170 2 132
TAHLEQUAH 167 1 108
GROVE 162 16 124
SKIATOOK 160 7 141
PONCA CITY 158 7 122
STILWELL 149 4 87
COWETA 148 13 115
SAND SPRINGS 144 2 121
MUSTANG 143 1 113
PURCELL 138 3 121
OKMULGEE 135 0 78
EL RENO 130 1 96
COLLINSVILLE 129 1 108
HUGO 128 1 111
CHOCTAW 123 2 80
BLANCHARD 108 0 92
ADA 102 0 83
WAGONER 93 4 73
HINTON 92 0 89
HOOKER 91 0 91
GUTHRIE 89 0 73
DUNCAN 89 0 75
MCALESTER 87 3 62
PAULS VALLEY 84 1 71
HENRYETTA 84 0 61
CLINTON 83 0 45
JAY 82 1 75
ANADARKO 80 1 45
PRYOR CREEK 79 1 51
NEWCASTLE 79 1 63
MIDWEST CITY 78 2 68
TUTTLE 76 2 62
MANGUM 76 7 61
NOBLE 70 1 52
CHECOTAH 66 1 52
WARR ACRES 65 0 52
PIEDMONT 63 0 51
SALLISAW 63 0 33
WEATHERFORD 62 0 55
WEWOKA 59 1 31
CUSHING 59 1 47
LEXINGTON 57 0 44
EUFAULA 56 0 40
SEMINOLE 56 3 43
LOCUST GROVE 56 0 33
DEL CITY 55 0 40
WESTVILLE 55 1 46
CLEVELAND 53 3 44
HOLDENVILLE 49 1 14
SPENCER 49 1 41
WRIGHT CITY 49 0 36
AFTON 48 0 33
DEWEY 47 1 37
LINDSAY 46 2 38
BINGER 46 9 37
CATOOSA 46 0 34
FORT GIBSON 45 3 30
ATOKA 44 0 37
BRISTOW 43 1 30
MARIETTA 42 0 38
SPERRY 42 1 36
VINITA 41 0 34
CHOUTEAU 41 3 26
INOLA 41 2 28
SALINA 41 1 22
MADILL 41 0 31
HOMINY 40 1 33
COMMERCE 40 0 34
NICHOLS HILLS 40 0 38
MOUNDS 39 1 29
VALLIANT 39 0 36
HAWORTH 38 0 27
FREDERICK 38 1 31
PAWNEE 38 0 30
MULDROW 38 1 28
KELLYVILLE 37 2 32
MCLOUD 35 0 25
SULPHUR 35 0 28
KINGFISHER 35 0 25
JONES 35 0 27
COLCORD 34 1 30
TALIHINA 32 1 16
PERKINS 31 0 22
CALERA 31 0 21
MORRIS 30 0 19
HARRAH 30 0 25
COMANCHE 30 1 27
CHELSEA 30 0 22
POTEAU 29 0 20
TEXHOMA 29 0 29
MANNFORD 28 1 17
PERRY 28 0 20
WASHINGTON 28 0 23
OOLOGAH 28 0 24
NOWATA 27 1 24
MARLOW 26 0 20
ELK CITY 26 0 22
BEGGS 26 0 20
TECUMSEH 26 0 18
CHANDLER 25 1 17
RED ROCK 25 1 21
WOODWARD 24 0 16
ELGIN 23 0 19
KINGSTON 23 0 20
HASKELL 23 0 21
PAWHUSKA 22 0 20
OCHELATA 22 1 20
HENNESSEY 22 0 15
KIEFER 21 0 16
STROUD 21 0 12
WAYNE 19 0 19
FAIRFAX 19 0 14
COLBERT 19 0 18
WETUMKA 18 0 5
WILBURTON 18 1 12
CACHE 18 0 12
MAYSVILLE 18 0 14
SPIRO 18 0 10
BARNSDALL 18 2 15
GORE 18 1 9
OKEMAH 18 0 14
CLAYTON 18 0 13
OKARCHE 18 0 16
VIAN 17 1 8
HULBERT 17 0 13
LONE GROVE 17 0 13
TYRONE 17 0 15
LUTHER 17 0 10
DAVIS 16 0 8
MEAD 16 1 10
WATTS 16 0 16
OLUSTEE 15 0 11
HEAVENER 15 0 12
PRAGUE 15 0 13
GLENCOE 15 0 12
COALGATE 15 0 10
ARCADIA 15 0 14
STIGLER 14 0 11
MEEKER 14 0 9
ANTLERS 14 0 8
FORT COBB 14 0 11
PORTER 14 0 9
CADDO 14 0 9
GARVIN 14 0 12
APACHE 14 0 9
MAUD 14 0 3
GOODWELL 13 0 13
WISTER 13 0 8
WYNNEWOOD 12 1 10
KONAWA 12 1 6
DEWAR 12 0 7
RAMONA 12 0 12
WALTERS 11 0 8
BLACKWELL 11 0 7
QUAPAW 11 0 9
RINGLING 11 0 9
HARTSHORNE 11 0 7
COPAN 11 0 9
WYANDOTTE 11 0 8
WATONGA 11 0 9
ALVA 11 0 10
ELMORE CITY 11 0 7
EARLSBORO 10 0 5
TALALA 10 0 6
ALEX 10 0 10
STONEWALL 10 1 7
YALE 10 0 8
WELEETKA 10 0 6
HOBART 9 0 9
JENNINGS 9 0 7
GEARY 9 0 6
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
CYRIL 9 0 5
MINCO 9 0 7
RYAN 9 0 9
QUINTON 9 0 9
FAIRVIEW 9 0 8
BOKCHITO 9 0 7
PORUM 9 1 6
FAIRLAND 9 0 5
KANSAS 9 0 5
BIG CABIN 9 1 3
TISHOMINGO 9 0 8
TONKAWA 9 0 8
FORT TOWSON 9 0 7
OPTIMA 9 0 9
WILSON 9 0 7
POCOLA 8 0 7
CASHION 8 0 7
ADAIR 8 0 6
DEPEW 8 1 4
MANNSVILLE 8 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
HEALDTON 8 0 5
SAYRE 8 0 6
NORTH MIAMI 8 0 6
BOSWELL 7 0 6
NEWKIRK 7 1 5
GRACEMONT 7 0 7
CRESCENT 7 0 6
INDIAHOMA 7 0 6
PADEN 7 0 2
AMBER 7 0 7
MORRISON 7 0 5
DELAWARE 7 0 7
ROFF 7 0 6
BLAIR 7 0 3
LOOKEBA 7 2 5
WARNER 7 0 5
LEHIGH 7 0 6
TIPTON 7 0 3
ROLAND 7 0 3
FLETCHER 7 0 6
KIOWA 6 0 5
CEMENT 6 0 5
BOKOSHE 6 0 6
GERONIMO 6 0 3
WELLSTON 6 0 6
RUSH SPRINGS 6 0 5
VERDEN 6 0 3
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
ALLEN 6 1 2
WAURIKA 6 0 6
OKTAHA 6 0 3
MCCURTAIN 6 0 6
CHEYENNE 6 0 3
SNYDER 5 0 3
RIPLEY 5 0 5
CANEY 5 0 3
ACHILLE 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
DRUMRIGHT 5 0 3
SHADY POINT 5 0 5
THOMAS 5 0 4
WEBBERS FALLS 5 0 3
SASAKWA 5 0 4
CARNEGIE 5 0 4
PAOLI 5 0 5
POCASSET 5 0 2
HYDRO 4 0 2
TERLTON 4 0 4
POND CREEK 4 0 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
OSAGE 4 0 2
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 1
FREEDOM 4 0 2
NINNEKAH 4 0 2
ASHER 4 0 4
ALBION 4 0 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
SPAVINAW 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 3
UNION CITY 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
GARBER 4 0 3
LAHOMA 4 0 4
WELCH 4 0 2
ARAPAHO 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
HOLLIS 4 0 3
SAVANNA 4 0 4
PANAMA 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 4
CAMERON 3 0 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 2
LANGLEY 3 0 0
WAUKOMIS 3 0 1
VICI 3 0 1
BURNS FLAT 3 0 3
RED OAK 3 0 1
CALVIN 3 0 2
CARNEY 3 0 2
AGRA 3 1 2
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
SENTINEL 3 0 3
KEOTA 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
STRATFORD 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
BURBANK 3 0 1
BOYNTON 3 0 1
DILL CITY 3 0 2
DISNEY 3 0 1
KETCHUM 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
LANGSTON 3 0 2
KINTA 3 0 3
CROWDER 3 0 2
BERNICE 3 0 2
RATTAN 3 0 3
BUTLER 2 0 0
KAW CITY 2 1 1
STRINGTOWN 2 0 1
ELDORADO 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 2
HASTINGS 2 0 1
KENEFIC 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
OILTON 2 1 0
MENO 2 0 2
WYNONA 2 0 1
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
DOVER 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
ARKOMA 2 0 1
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
SOPER 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
HOWE 2 0 1
CORN 2 0 1
BOLEY 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
LAVERNE 2 0 2
TRYON 2 0 1
GANS 2 0 1
OKEENE 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
BUFFALO 2 0 0
SHIDLER 2 0 0
SPARKS 1 0 1
GOULD 1 0 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 0
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 0
HAILEYVILLE 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
SCHULTER 1 0 1
TAFT 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
KREBS 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
CANTON 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
LAMAR 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
STUART 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
BOWLEGS 1 0 0
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
MARTHA 1 0 0
RATLIFF CITY 1 0 0
TUPELO 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
MILBURN 1 0 0
CANUTE 1 0 0
BRAGGS 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

