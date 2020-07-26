OSDH: State adds 1,204 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, more than 50 in Garfield County

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,204 cases of COVID-19, a single-day increase of 4%, with Garfield County adding more than 50 since Saturday's report, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Case increases per county in Northwest Oklahoma included 53 in Garfield, four in Kingfisher, two each in Blaine and Noble and one in Woodward, according to OSDH data. Increases per city included 50 in Enid, two in Hennessey and Kingfisher and one in Woodward. Covington picked up a recovered case on Sunday.
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,091 were active and 24,693 have recovered, including 645 since Saturday's OSDH report, according to OSDH data on Sunday. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 114 were active on Sunday.
State numbers
Increases of cases per age group were 405 in 18-35, 274 in 36-49, 214 in 50-64, 167 in 65 and older, 108 in 5-17 and 29 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Sunday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 708 in the 0-4 age group, 2,570 in the 5-17 age group, 11,314 in the 18-35 age group, 6,804 in the 36-49 age group, 5,488 in the 50-64 age group and 4,393 in the 65 and older age group. Eight were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.4, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 16,189 have been female and 15,089 have been male. There are seven listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 496 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Sunday, 394 or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 77 or 15.52%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; eight, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .20%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 262, than women, 234, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 77.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 47% of the deaths, 235, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,300 cases among long-term care residents and 759 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 90 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 41 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 20 each in McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo, Creek and Rogers counties; 10 in Osage County; nine each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Canadian, Garvin and McClain counties; three each in Carter, Garfield, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 280 cases, 163 recovered, 114 active and three deaths, including one reported by St. Mary's on July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 79 cases, 60 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 73 cases, 55 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 29 cases, 22 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 28 cases, 20 recovered and eight active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 14 cases, 12 recovered and two active; Grant with six cases, five recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 262 in Enid (106 active); 35 in Kingfisher (10 active); 24 in Woodward (eight active); 22 in Hennessey (seven active); 18 in Okarche (two active); 11 each in Alva (one active) and Watonga (two active); nine in Fairview (one active); eight in Cashion (one active); six in Ringwood; four each in Freedom (two active), Garber (one active), Lahoma, Longdale (one active) and Pond Creek (one active); three in Waukomis (two active); two each in Dover, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active) and Seiling; and one each in Canton, Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 124 cases, with 67 recovered and two deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 137 cases, with 84 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 7.26.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|7621
|90
|5973
|TULSA
|7557
|90
|6283
|CLEVELAND
|2120
|41
|1666
|TEXAS
|1018
|7
|996
|CANADIAN
|830
|4
|662
|MCCURTAIN
|783
|20
|627
|COMANCHE
|693
|9
|604
|PAYNE
|614
|3
|527
|ROGERS
|603
|12
|411
|WAGONER
|577
|20
|460
|WASHINGTON
|534
|39
|457
|CREEK
|388
|12
|283
|JACKSON
|370
|3
|186
|GRADY
|366
|6
|294
|DELAWARE
|363
|19
|286
|MCCLAIN
|342
|4
|292
|MUSKOGEE
|333
|16
|211
|BRYAN
|316
|1
|226
|OKMULGEE
|312
|0
|204
|OSAGE
|304
|10
|254
|POTTAWATOMIE
|300
|6
|199
|CADDO
|285
|12
|217
|GARFIELD
|280
|3
|163
|OTTAWA
|269
|2
|208
|CARTER
|255
|3
|210
|MAYES
|246
|5
|150
|ADAIR
|241
|5
|161
|CHEROKEE
|228
|1
|150
|KAY
|181
|9
|138
|GARVIN
|173
|4
|143
|CUSTER
|156
|0
|109
|CHOCTAW
|154
|1
|133
|LOGAN
|147
|1
|120
|SEQUOYAH
|147
|3
|84
|STEPHENS
|147
|1
|124
|SEMINOLE
|141
|5
|83
|PITTSBURG
|132
|3
|99
|PONTOTOC
|131
|2
|103
|MCINTOSH
|126
|1
|96
|LE FLORE
|124
|1
|86
|PAWNEE
|107
|3
|87
|LINCOLN
|92
|2
|64
|KINGFISHER
|79
|0
|60
|GREER
|78
|7
|63
|HUGHES
|73
|1
|23
|NOBLE
|73
|2
|55
|MARSHALL
|64
|0
|51
|LOVE
|61
|0
|54
|PUSHMATAHA
|60
|0
|42
|ATOKA
|57
|0
|44
|CRAIG
|53
|0
|38
|MURRAY
|51
|0
|36
|TILLMAN
|46
|1
|35
|NOWATA
|45
|1
|41
|LATIMER
|38
|1
|22
|OKFUSKEE
|38
|0
|23
|BEAVER
|35
|0
|34
|JOHNSTON
|34
|0
|25
|BECKHAM
|34
|0
|27
|BLAINE
|29
|0
|22
|WOODWARD
|28
|0
|20
|HASKELL
|27
|0
|22
|JEFFERSON
|27
|0
|24
|KIOWA
|24
|1
|18
|COAL
|24
|0
|19
|MAJOR
|22
|1
|17
|WASHITA
|18
|0
|11
|COTTON
|16
|2
|11
|WOODS
|14
|0
|12
|GRANT
|6
|0
|5
|ROGER MILLS
|6
|0
|3
|HARMON
|5
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|ELLIS
|4
|0
|1
|HARPER
|4
|0
|2
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.26.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|6132
|76
|4720
|TULSA
|5230
|67
|4338
|BROKEN ARROW
|1163
|20
|940
|EDMOND
|1137
|14
|960
|NORMAN
|1102
|23
|855
|GUYMON
|849
|7
|829
|OTHER***
|579
|5
|457
|LAWTON
|526
|8
|456
|JENKS
|513
|0
|473
|STILLWATER
|500
|2
|437
|MOORE
|469
|10
|392
|YUKON
|442
|2
|360
|BARTLESVILLE
|430
|37
|370
|CLAREMORE
|369
|9
|231
|BROKEN BOW
|362
|17
|287
|ALTUS
|340
|3
|171
|OWASSO
|302
|2
|240
|ENID
|262
|3
|153
|IDABEL
|253
|2
|205
|BIXBY
|253
|2
|205
|MUSKOGEE
|242
|12
|147
|ARDMORE
|214
|2
|178
|GLENPOOL
|213
|0
|176
|SHAWNEE
|209
|6
|137
|CHICKASHA
|208
|4
|164
|DURANT
|202
|0
|140
|SAPULPA
|194
|4
|140
|BETHANY
|182
|1
|148
|MIAMI
|170
|2
|132
|TAHLEQUAH
|167
|1
|108
|GROVE
|162
|16
|124
|SKIATOOK
|160
|7
|141
|PONCA CITY
|158
|7
|122
|STILWELL
|149
|4
|87
|COWETA
|148
|13
|115
|SAND SPRINGS
|144
|2
|121
|MUSTANG
|143
|1
|113
|PURCELL
|138
|3
|121
|OKMULGEE
|135
|0
|78
|EL RENO
|130
|1
|96
|COLLINSVILLE
|129
|1
|108
|HUGO
|128
|1
|111
|CHOCTAW
|123
|2
|80
|BLANCHARD
|108
|0
|92
|ADA
|102
|0
|83
|WAGONER
|93
|4
|73
|HINTON
|92
|0
|89
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|91
|GUTHRIE
|89
|0
|73
|DUNCAN
|89
|0
|75
|MCALESTER
|87
|3
|62
|PAULS VALLEY
|84
|1
|71
|HENRYETTA
|84
|0
|61
|CLINTON
|83
|0
|45
|JAY
|82
|1
|75
|ANADARKO
|80
|1
|45
|PRYOR CREEK
|79
|1
|51
|NEWCASTLE
|79
|1
|63
|MIDWEST CITY
|78
|2
|68
|TUTTLE
|76
|2
|62
|MANGUM
|76
|7
|61
|NOBLE
|70
|1
|52
|CHECOTAH
|66
|1
|52
|WARR ACRES
|65
|0
|52
|PIEDMONT
|63
|0
|51
|SALLISAW
|63
|0
|33
|WEATHERFORD
|62
|0
|55
|WEWOKA
|59
|1
|31
|CUSHING
|59
|1
|47
|LEXINGTON
|57
|0
|44
|EUFAULA
|56
|0
|40
|SEMINOLE
|56
|3
|43
|LOCUST GROVE
|56
|0
|33
|DEL CITY
|55
|0
|40
|WESTVILLE
|55
|1
|46
|CLEVELAND
|53
|3
|44
|HOLDENVILLE
|49
|1
|14
|SPENCER
|49
|1
|41
|WRIGHT CITY
|49
|0
|36
|AFTON
|48
|0
|33
|DEWEY
|47
|1
|37
|LINDSAY
|46
|2
|38
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|CATOOSA
|46
|0
|34
|FORT GIBSON
|45
|3
|30
|ATOKA
|44
|0
|37
|BRISTOW
|43
|1
|30
|MARIETTA
|42
|0
|38
|SPERRY
|42
|1
|36
|VINITA
|41
|0
|34
|CHOUTEAU
|41
|3
|26
|INOLA
|41
|2
|28
|SALINA
|41
|1
|22
|MADILL
|41
|0
|31
|HOMINY
|40
|1
|33
|COMMERCE
|40
|0
|34
|NICHOLS HILLS
|40
|0
|38
|MOUNDS
|39
|1
|29
|VALLIANT
|39
|0
|36
|HAWORTH
|38
|0
|27
|FREDERICK
|38
|1
|31
|PAWNEE
|38
|0
|30
|MULDROW
|38
|1
|28
|KELLYVILLE
|37
|2
|32
|MCLOUD
|35
|0
|25
|SULPHUR
|35
|0
|28
|KINGFISHER
|35
|0
|25
|JONES
|35
|0
|27
|COLCORD
|34
|1
|30
|TALIHINA
|32
|1
|16
|PERKINS
|31
|0
|22
|CALERA
|31
|0
|21
|MORRIS
|30
|0
|19
|HARRAH
|30
|0
|25
|COMANCHE
|30
|1
|27
|CHELSEA
|30
|0
|22
|POTEAU
|29
|0
|20
|TEXHOMA
|29
|0
|29
|MANNFORD
|28
|1
|17
|PERRY
|28
|0
|20
|WASHINGTON
|28
|0
|23
|OOLOGAH
|28
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|27
|1
|24
|MARLOW
|26
|0
|20
|ELK CITY
|26
|0
|22
|BEGGS
|26
|0
|20
|TECUMSEH
|26
|0
|18
|CHANDLER
|25
|1
|17
|RED ROCK
|25
|1
|21
|WOODWARD
|24
|0
|16
|ELGIN
|23
|0
|19
|KINGSTON
|23
|0
|20
|HASKELL
|23
|0
|21
|PAWHUSKA
|22
|0
|20
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|HENNESSEY
|22
|0
|15
|KIEFER
|21
|0
|16
|STROUD
|21
|0
|12
|WAYNE
|19
|0
|19
|FAIRFAX
|19
|0
|14
|COLBERT
|19
|0
|18
|WETUMKA
|18
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|18
|1
|12
|CACHE
|18
|0
|12
|MAYSVILLE
|18
|0
|14
|SPIRO
|18
|0
|10
|BARNSDALL
|18
|2
|15
|GORE
|18
|1
|9
|OKEMAH
|18
|0
|14
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|13
|OKARCHE
|18
|0
|16
|VIAN
|17
|1
|8
|HULBERT
|17
|0
|13
|LONE GROVE
|17
|0
|13
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|LUTHER
|17
|0
|10
|DAVIS
|16
|0
|8
|MEAD
|16
|1
|10
|WATTS
|16
|0
|16
|OLUSTEE
|15
|0
|11
|HEAVENER
|15
|0
|12
|PRAGUE
|15
|0
|13
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|12
|COALGATE
|15
|0
|10
|ARCADIA
|15
|0
|14
|STIGLER
|14
|0
|11
|MEEKER
|14
|0
|9
|ANTLERS
|14
|0
|8
|FORT COBB
|14
|0
|11
|PORTER
|14
|0
|9
|CADDO
|14
|0
|9
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|12
|APACHE
|14
|0
|9
|MAUD
|14
|0
|3
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|WISTER
|13
|0
|8
|WYNNEWOOD
|12
|1
|10
|KONAWA
|12
|1
|6
|DEWAR
|12
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|WALTERS
|11
|0
|8
|BLACKWELL
|11
|0
|7
|QUAPAW
|11
|0
|9
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|9
|HARTSHORNE
|11
|0
|7
|COPAN
|11
|0
|9
|WYANDOTTE
|11
|0
|8
|WATONGA
|11
|0
|9
|ALVA
|11
|0
|10
|ELMORE CITY
|11
|0
|7
|EARLSBORO
|10
|0
|5
|TALALA
|10
|0
|6
|ALEX
|10
|0
|10
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|7
|YALE
|10
|0
|8
|WELEETKA
|10
|0
|6
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|JENNINGS
|9
|0
|7
|GEARY
|9
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|CYRIL
|9
|0
|5
|MINCO
|9
|0
|7
|RYAN
|9
|0
|9
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|FAIRVIEW
|9
|0
|8
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|7
|PORUM
|9
|1
|6
|FAIRLAND
|9
|0
|5
|KANSAS
|9
|0
|5
|BIG CABIN
|9
|1
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|9
|0
|8
|TONKAWA
|9
|0
|8
|FORT TOWSON
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|WILSON
|9
|0
|7
|POCOLA
|8
|0
|7
|CASHION
|8
|0
|7
|ADAIR
|8
|0
|6
|DEPEW
|8
|1
|4
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|SAYRE
|8
|0
|6
|NORTH MIAMI
|8
|0
|6
|BOSWELL
|7
|0
|6
|NEWKIRK
|7
|1
|5
|GRACEMONT
|7
|0
|7
|CRESCENT
|7
|0
|6
|INDIAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|PADEN
|7
|0
|2
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|MORRISON
|7
|0
|5
|DELAWARE
|7
|0
|7
|ROFF
|7
|0
|6
|BLAIR
|7
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|WARNER
|7
|0
|5
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|6
|TIPTON
|7
|0
|3
|ROLAND
|7
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|7
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|5
|CEMENT
|6
|0
|5
|BOKOSHE
|6
|0
|6
|GERONIMO
|6
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|6
|0
|6
|RUSH SPRINGS
|6
|0
|5
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|3
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|ALLEN
|6
|1
|2
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|6
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|6
|0
|6
|CHEYENNE
|6
|0
|3
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|CANEY
|5
|0
|3
|ACHILLE
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|DRUMRIGHT
|5
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|5
|0
|5
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|4
|WEBBERS FALLS
|5
|0
|3
|SASAKWA
|5
|0
|4
|CARNEGIE
|5
|0
|4
|PAOLI
|5
|0
|5
|POCASSET
|5
|0
|2
|HYDRO
|4
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|POND CREEK
|4
|0
|3
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|OSAGE
|4
|0
|2
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|1
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|2
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|2
|ASHER
|4
|0
|4
|ALBION
|4
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|SPAVINAW
|4
|0
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|3
|UNION CITY
|4
|0
|4
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|GARBER
|4
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|WELCH
|4
|0
|2
|ARAPAHO
|4
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|HOLLIS
|4
|0
|3
|SAVANNA
|4
|0
|4
|PANAMA
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|CAMERON
|3
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|LANGLEY
|3
|0
|0
|WAUKOMIS
|3
|0
|1
|VICI
|3
|0
|1
|BURNS FLAT
|3
|0
|3
|RED OAK
|3
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|3
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|3
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|BURBANK
|3
|0
|1
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|2
|DISNEY
|3
|0
|1
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|2
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|2
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|3
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|2
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|2
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|2
|1
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|2
|0
|1
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|2
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|OILTON
|2
|1
|0
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|WYNONA
|2
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|DOVER
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|ARKOMA
|2
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|HOWE
|2
|0
|1
|CORN
|2
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|2
|0
|1
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|2
|0
|2
|TRYON
|2
|0
|1
|GANS
|2
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|BUFFALO
|2
|0
|0
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|0
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|GOULD
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|0
|HAILEYVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|SCHULTER
|1
|0
|1
|TAFT
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|KREBS
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|CANTON
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|LAMAR
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|STUART
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|BOWLEGS
|1
|0
|0
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|MARTHA
|1
|0
|0
|RATLIFF CITY
|1
|0
|0
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|MILBURN
|1
|0
|0
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|0
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.