OSDH: Single-day record COVID-19 increase in state; Garfield County sees 24 new cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 993 new COVID-19 cases, 24 of those in Garfield County, setting another single-day record, according to the state Health Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Four more deaths also were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health — a McCurtain County man and an Oklahoma County woman in the 65 and older group and a woman in the 18-35 age group and a man in the 50-64 age group, from Tulsa County. None of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, but OSDH did not specify when they occurred.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Kingfisher County gained four cases, Woods County gained two and Major County gained one, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
Overall, the state reached 21,738 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 4.79% increase from Monday's report. Of those, 4,675 are active, an increase of 169 from Monday, according to OSDH data.
There were 16,635 who had recovered as of Tuesday morning, including 820 since Monday's daily report. There have been 2,116 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 53, according to the OSDH Tuesday morning, with 546 currently hospitalized and 234 in intensive care.
A total of 444,852 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 419,556, or 94.3%, negative, according to OSDH data.
The increase among the 18-35 age group continues to lead the escalating numbers, as it has for weeks, resulting in the average age of those with COVID-19 at 41, OSDH data shows. On Tuesday, COVID-19 case increases were 378 in the 18-35 age group, 210 in the 36-49 age group, 157 in the 50-64 age group, 113 each in the 65 and older and 5-17 age group and 22 in the 0-4 age group.
Cumulative totals as of Tuesday were 443 in the 0-4 age group, 1,479 in the 5-17 age group, 7,551 in the 18-35 age group, 4,802 in the 36-49 age group, 3,806 in the 50-64 age group and 3,166 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 11,098, or 51.05%, have been female, and 10,567 or 48.61%, have been male. Seventy-three are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 428 deaths in the state, 342 or 79.91%, have been 65 and older; 68 or 15.89%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.36%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.65%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .23%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 222, than women, 206, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
OSDH reports 78.5 of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. More than half of the deaths, 216, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,157 cases among long-term care residents and 686 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.
Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 78 in Tulsa County; 75 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 17 in Delaware County; 14 in Muskogee County; 12 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 9 in Comanche County; 8 each in Creek, Kay and Osage County; 7 each in Greer and Rogers counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 132 cases, 86 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 53 cases, 40 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 50 cases, 32 recovered; Blaine with 22 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 13 recovered; Major with 15 cases, 11 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 11 cases, seven recovered; Grant with three cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
