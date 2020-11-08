ENID, Okla. — A day after announcing nearly 5,000 in new and backlogged COVID-190 cases, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials lowered the overall gain by 234 on Sunday, announcing a 4,507 case increase since Friday’s report.
There were no more deaths in Oklahoma added to the nine announced Saturday, including a Garfield County resident. The state has reported 1,438 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus.
Of those, 32 have been reported in Enid, while the OSDH shows only 31 deaths for Garfield County. A request for clarification from the Health Department has not yet been fulfilled.
Garfield County has seen 83 COVID-19 cases since Friday for a total of 2,747, with 316 of those active, a gain of 15, and 2,400 recovered, an increase of 67. Enid saw a gain of 81 cases for a total of 2,518, with 286 active and 2,200 recovered.
OSDH announced Saturday "significant community spread" plus a backlog of cases resulting from the transfer from a manual to electronic reporting system was responsible for the record number of cases reported over the weekend. Officials expected the numbers to lower on Sunday as duplicated cases were eliminated.
Still, more than 4,000 were confirmed, with an additional 2,695 of those active for an overall total of 19,790 Oklahomans still fighting the virus currently. There have been 115,030 who have recovered from the virus, including 1,808 since Friday.
The weekend’s 3.4% increase in cases brings the overall COVID-19 case total to 136,258 in the state.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma were listed at 9,438 Saturday, with more than 1,000 in hospitals as of Friday evening, the last time current hospitalization numbers were released by OSDH.
Deaths in Oklahoma, at .6% Sunday, outpaced the national rate of .4%, according to OSDH. As of Sunday morning, there were 9.86 million cases in the United States, with 5.77 million active and 3.85 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 237,113 Americans, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases from Friday to Sunday were 52 in Woods, 25 in Woodward, 19 in Noble, 18 in Major, 11 in Kingfisher, 10 in Grant, nine in Blaine and eight in Alfalfa, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 46 in Alva, 23 in Woodward, 10 in Fairview, eight in Seiling, six in Kingfisher, five in Cherokee, four in Canton, three each in Billings, Dacoma and Ringwood, two each in, Aline, Ames, Cleo Springs, Freedom, Garber, Hennessey, Medford, Nash, Pond Creek and Okarche and one each in Cashion, Covington, Drummond, Helena, Jet, Lahoma, Mulhall, Okeene, Orlando, Mooreland, Watonga and Waynoka.
State numbers
There have been 71,218 Oklahoma women and 64,981 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 59 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 1,405 new cases confirmed since Friday, made up 34.2% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 982 in the 36-49 age group, 849 in the 50-64 age group, 607 in the 5-17 age group, 552 in the 65 and older age group and 100 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,523 in the 0-4 age group, 13,297 in the 5-17 age group, 46,557 in the 18-35 age group, 29,304 in the 36-49 age group, 25,170 in the 50-64 age group and 19,379 in the 65 and older age group. There were 28 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,438 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,161 have been 65 and older and 219 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 814, than women, 615, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 249 in Oklahoma County; 226 in Tulsa County; 111 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 each in Garfield and Wagoner counties; 30 in Delaware County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie counties; 17 each in Kay, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Bryan and McClain counties; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 in Carter County; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,747 cases, 2,400 recovered, 316 active and 31 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 8, Nov. 5, Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,370 cases, 1,257 recovered, 107 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26;
• Kingfisher with 637 cases, 558 recovered, 74 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Major with 264 cases, 185 recovered, 77 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Blaine with 259 cases, 210 recovered, 47 active and two deaths, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;
• Noble with 258 cases, 174 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 199 cases, 182 recovered and 67 active;
• Alfalfa with 151 cases, 123 recovered and 28 active;
• Grant with 140 cases, 110 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,518 in Enid (286 active); 895 Fort Supply (five active); 381 in Woodward (85 active); 278 in Kingfisher (41 active); 218 in Alva (59 active); 202 in Hennessey (12 active); 155 in Fairview (49 active); 97 in Watonga (23 active); 80 in Okarche (16 active); 63 in Helena (two active); 54 in Mooreland (11 active); 48 in Garber (10 active); 47 in Pond Creek (seven active); 45 in Waukomis (four active); 44 each in Canton (10 active) and Cherokee (14 active); 43 each in Cashion (four active) and Lahoma (five active); 38 in Ringwood (14 active); 37 in Dover (two active); 36 in Medford (six active); 34 in Okeene; 31 in Seiling (nine active); 22 in Billings (nine active); 21 each in Cleo Springs (seven active) and Wakita (13 active); 18 each in Ames (three active) and Covington (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 15 in Longdale (three active) and Nash (two active); 14 each in Meno (two active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active) and Kremlin (one active); 12 each in Lamont (three active) and Mulhall (five active); 10 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (two active); nine in Jet (one active); eight in Drummond (two active); seven each in Freedom (two active), Hunter and Sharon (two active); six each in Carmen (one active), Hitchcock (one active) and Marshall (one active); five in Hillsdale (two active); four each in Dacoma (three active) and Goltry; and three in Deer Creek (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,277 cases, with 1,120 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,218 cases, with 1,060 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six cases with five recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
