ENID, Okla. — A day after announcing nearly 5,000 in new and backlogged COVID-190 cases, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials lowered the overall gain by 234 on Sunday, announcing a 4,507 case increase since Friday’s report.

There were no more deaths in Oklahoma added to the nine announced Saturday, including a Garfield County resident. The state has reported 1,438 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

Of those, 32 have been reported in Enid, while the OSDH shows only 31 deaths for Garfield County. A request for clarification from the Health Department has not yet been fulfilled.

Garfield County has seen 83 COVID-19 cases since Friday for a total of 2,747, with 316 of those active, a gain of 15, and 2,400 recovered, an increase of 67. Enid saw a gain of 81 cases for a total of 2,518, with 286 active and 2,200 recovered.

OSDH announced Saturday "significant community spread" plus a backlog of cases resulting from the transfer from a manual to electronic reporting system was responsible for the record number of cases reported over the weekend. Officials expected the numbers to lower on Sunday as duplicated cases were eliminated.

Still, more than 4,000 were confirmed, with an additional 2,695 of those active for an overall total of 19,790 Oklahomans still fighting the virus currently. There have been 115,030 who have recovered from the virus, including 1,808 since Friday.

The weekend’s 3.4% increase in cases brings the overall COVID-19 case total to 136,258 in the state.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma were listed at 9,438 Saturday, with more than 1,000 in hospitals as of Friday evening, the last time current hospitalization numbers were released by OSDH.

Deaths in Oklahoma, at .6% Sunday, outpaced the national rate of .4%, according to OSDH. As of Sunday morning, there were 9.86 million cases in the United States, with 5.77 million active and 3.85 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 237,113 Americans, according to the OSDH website.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases from Friday to Sunday were 52 in Woods, 25 in Woodward, 19 in Noble, 18 in Major, 11 in Kingfisher, 10 in Grant, nine in Blaine and eight in Alfalfa, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 46 in Alva, 23 in Woodward, 10 in Fairview, eight in Seiling, six in Kingfisher, five in Cherokee, four in Canton, three each in Billings, Dacoma and Ringwood, two each in, Aline, Ames, Cleo Springs, Freedom, Garber, Hennessey, Medford, Nash, Pond Creek and Okarche and one each in Cashion, Covington, Drummond, Helena, Jet, Lahoma, Mulhall, Okeene, Orlando, Mooreland, Watonga and Waynoka.

State numbers

There have been 71,218 Oklahoma women and 64,981 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 59 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 1,405 new cases confirmed since Friday, made up 34.2% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 982 in the 36-49 age group, 849 in the 50-64 age group, 607 in the 5-17 age group, 552 in the 65 and older age group and 100 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,523 in the 0-4 age group, 13,297 in the 5-17 age group, 46,557 in the 18-35 age group, 29,304 in the 36-49 age group, 25,170 in the 50-64 age group and 19,379 in the 65 and older age group. There were 28 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,438 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,161 have been 65 and older and 219 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 814, than women, 615, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 249 in Oklahoma County; 226 in Tulsa County; 111 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 each in Garfield and Wagoner counties; 30 in Delaware County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie counties; 17 each in Kay, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Bryan and McClain counties; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 in Carter County; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,747 cases, 2,400 recovered, 316 active and 31 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 8Nov. 5Nov. 2Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,370 cases, 1,257 recovered, 107 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26;

• Kingfisher with 637 cases, 558 recovered, 74 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Major with 264 cases, 185 recovered, 77 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Blaine with 259 cases, 210 recovered, 47 active and two deaths, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;

• Noble with 258 cases, 174 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 199 cases, 182 recovered and 67 active;

• Alfalfa with 151 cases, 123 recovered and 28 active;

• Grant with 140 cases, 110 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,518 in Enid (286 active); 895 Fort Supply (five active); 381 in Woodward (85 active); 278 in Kingfisher (41 active); 218 in Alva (59 active); 202 in Hennessey (12 active); 155 in Fairview (49 active); 97 in Watonga (23 active); 80 in Okarche (16 active); 63 in Helena (two active); 54 in Mooreland (11 active); 48 in Garber (10 active); 47 in Pond Creek (seven active); 45 in Waukomis (four active); 44 each in Canton (10 active) and Cherokee (14 active); 43 each in Cashion (four active) and Lahoma (five active); 38 in Ringwood (14 active); 37 in Dover (two active); 36 in Medford (six active); 34 in Okeene; 31 in Seiling (nine active); 22 in Billings (nine active); 21 each in Cleo Springs (seven active) and Wakita (13 active); 18 each in Ames (three active) and Covington (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 15 in Longdale (three active) and Nash (two active); 14 each in Meno (two active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active) and Kremlin (one active); 12 each in Lamont (three active) and Mulhall (five active); 10 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (two active); nine in Jet (one active); eight in Drummond (two active); seven each in Freedom (two active), Hunter and Sharon (two active); six each in Carmen (one active), Hitchcock (one active) and Marshall (one active); five in Hillsdale (two active); four each in Dacoma (three active) and Goltry; and three in Deer Creek (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,277 cases, with 1,120 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,218 cases, with 1,060 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six cases with five recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.8.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 27354 249 22896 2020-11-07
TULSA 24361 226 21230 2020-11-07
CLEVELAND 9384 111 8084 2020-11-07
CANADIAN 4692 24 3928 2020-11-07
PAYNE 3176 15 2798 2020-11-07
COMANCHE 2937 22 2442 2020-11-07
ROGERS 2839 57 2385 2020-11-07
GARFIELD 2747 31 2400 2020-11-07
MUSKOGEE 2730 28 2232 2020-11-07
POTTAWATOMIE 2509 18 2172 2020-11-07
WAGONER 2098 31 1876 2020-11-07
TEXAS 1988 10 1799 2020-11-07
BRYAN 1971 16 1526 2020-11-07
LE FLORE 1890 25 1644 2020-11-07
GRADY 1841 18 1602 2020-11-07
CREEK 1814 40 1536 2020-11-07
MCCURTAIN 1805 41 1534 2020-11-07
MCCLAIN 1617 16 1280 2020-11-07
CHEROKEE 1571 8 1310 2020-11-07
OSAGE 1515 17 1368 2020-11-07
WASHINGTON 1507 43 1296 2020-11-07
SEQUOYAH 1455 14 1192 2020-11-07
DELAWARE 1446 30 1188 2020-11-07
OKMULGEE 1420 14 1174 2020-11-07
PITTSBURG 1418 21 1215 2020-11-07
OTTAWA 1376 21 1222 2020-11-07
WOODWARD 1370 6 1257 2020-11-07
JACKSON 1295 18 1100 2020-11-07
CADDO 1276 26 1110 2020-11-07
CUSTER 1268 7 1091 2020-11-07
PONTOTOC 1123 5 799 2020-11-07
MAYES 1099 17 921 2020-11-07
CARTER 1082 12 830 2020-11-07
KAY 1077 17 868 2020-11-07
BECKHAM 1013 15 870 2020-11-07
LOGAN 973 2 850 2020-11-07
GARVIN 966 8 690 2020-11-07
STEPHENS 963 9 718 2020-11-07
ADAIR 952 13 720 2020-11-07
SEMINOLE 941 7 755 2020-11-07
LINCOLN 923 23 764 2020-11-07
CRAIG 695 2 611 2020-11-07
OKFUSKEE 655 8 521 2020-11-07
KINGFISHER 637 5 558 2020-11-07
MCINTOSH 590 11 484 2020-11-07
CHOCTAW 541 2 443 2020-11-07
ATOKA 517 1 443 2020-11-07
HASKELL 487 5 375 2020-11-07
HUGHES 459 7 385 2020-11-07
MURRAY 396 3 297 2020-11-07
PAWNEE 384 5 326 2020-11-07
MARSHALL 365 2 267 2020-11-07
JOHNSTON 357 4 281 2020-11-07
LOVE 328 1 272 2020-11-07
PUSHMATAHA 327 6 272 2020-11-07
NOWATA 303 4 254 2020-11-07
MAJOR 264 2 185 2020-11-07
BLAINE 259 2 210 2020-11-07
NOBLE 258 3 174 2020-11-07
LATIMER 251 3 203 2020-11-07
WOODS 251 0 184 2020-11-07
KIOWA 220 3 172 2020-11-07
WASHITA 216 2 178 2020-11-07
TILLMAN 194 4 147 2020-11-07
GREER 173 8 142 2020-11-07
COAL 159 0 97 2020-11-07
ALFALFA 151 0 123 2020-11-07
GRANT 140 2 110 2020-11-07
COTTON 122 3 97 2020-11-07
BEAVER 121 1 88 2020-11-07
DEWEY 109 1 90 2020-11-07
JEFFERSON 102 1 75 2020-11-07
ROGER MILLS 101 4 81 2020-11-07
92 0 6 2020-11-07
HARPER 89 2 71 2020-11-07
HARMON 80 0 70 2020-11-07
CIMARRON 45 0 39 2020-11-07
ELLIS 38 0 27 2020-11-07

Oklahoma per city 11.8.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 21199 209 18056 2020-11-07
TULSA 15810 156 14032 2020-11-07
NORMAN 4880 61 4186 2020-11-07
EDMOND 4870 29 3963 2020-11-07
BROKEN ARROW 4669 47 4016 2020-11-07
OTHER*** 3094 21 2560 2020-11-07
STILLWATER 2544 8 2279 2020-11-07
ENID 2518 32 2200 2020-11-07
YUKON 2340 9 1927 2020-11-07
LAWTON 1946 18 1560 2020-11-07
MOORE 1723 18 1436 2020-11-07
CLAREMORE 1683 49 1359 2020-11-07
GUYMON 1556 10 1420 2020-11-07
SHAWNEE 1510 15 1296 2020-11-07
OWASSO 1414 5 1186 2020-11-07
MUSKOGEE 1332 21 1012 2020-11-07
BARTLESVILLE 1227 38 1055 2020-11-07
DURANT 1189 9 929 2020-11-07
TAHLEQUAH 1166 4 967 2020-11-07
ALTUS 1126 18 966 2020-11-07
MCALESTER 1062 19 921 2020-11-07
JENKS 1043 9 950 2020-11-07
BIXBY 1039 5 884 2020-11-07
EL RENO 1020 8 840 2020-11-07
ADA 923 3 662 2020-11-07
FORT SUPPLY 895 2 888 2020-11-07
ARDMORE 867 10 666 2020-11-07
CHICKASHA 862 11 787 2020-11-07
SAPULPA 831 15 697 2020-11-07
MIAMI 823 13 741 2020-11-07
TAFT 773 2 736 2020-11-07
SAND SPRINGS 767 7 643 2020-11-07
PONCA CITY 764 13 648 2020-11-07
MUSTANG 756 4 658 2020-11-07
BROKEN BOW 697 25 599 2020-11-07
CHOCTAW 652 5 545 2020-11-07
BLANCHARD 644 3 520 2020-11-07
BETHANY 636 6 525 2020-11-07
DUNCAN 632 4 486 2020-11-07
CLINTON 625 1 539 2020-11-07
STILWELL 624 11 460 2020-11-07
LEXINGTON 604 6 524 2020-11-07
IDABEL 578 9 486 2020-11-07
VINITA 577 2 520 2020-11-07
SALLISAW 576 4 484 2020-11-07
GLENPOOL 553 6 490 2020-11-07
ELK CITY 551 7 465 2020-11-07
GUTHRIE 547 0 478 2020-11-07
OKMULGEE 546 7 456 2020-11-07
COLLINSVILLE 545 3 442 2020-11-07
GROVE 540 19 453 2020-11-07
POTEAU 529 6 460 2020-11-07
WEATHERFORD 516 5 454 2020-11-07
HOMINY 514 2 499 2020-11-07
SEMINOLE 513 4 411 2020-11-07
SKIATOOK 491 8 424 2020-11-07
COWETA 487 15 400 2020-11-07
ANADARKO 479 9 414 2020-11-07
PURCELL 465 7 364 2020-11-07
MCLOUD 452 1 403 2020-11-07
NEWCASTLE 439 4 360 2020-11-07
HENRYETTA 435 7 351 2020-11-07
ATOKA 420 0 365 2020-11-07
SAYRE 420 8 373 2020-11-07
TUTTLE 411 5 319 2020-11-07
WOODWARD 381 3 293 2020-11-07
HUGO 361 2 293 2020-11-07
WAGONER 360 6 305 2020-11-07
PRYOR CREEK 357 9 307 2020-11-07
TECUMSEH 354 1 304 2020-11-07
JAY 349 2 293 2020-11-07
PAULS VALLEY 348 2 253 2020-11-07
NOBLE 340 5 281 2020-11-07
MULDROW 337 3 273 2020-11-07
CUSHING 336 3 287 2020-11-07
PIEDMONT 325 3 273 2020-11-07
HOLDENVILLE 310 4 268 2020-11-07
HARRAH 309 3 256 2020-11-07
STIGLER 304 4 218 2020-11-07
BOLEY 297 4 268 2020-11-07
HEAVENER 296 7 261 2020-11-07
CHECOTAH 280 5 244 2020-11-07
SPIRO 279 1 244 2020-11-07
KINGFISHER 278 1 236 2020-11-07
EUFAULA 264 6 213 2020-11-07
WEWOKA 264 1 216 2020-11-07
BRISTOW 263 9 222 2020-11-07
MIDWEST CITY 262 8 204 2020-11-07
SULPHUR 254 3 192 2020-11-07
FORT GIBSON 242 4 186 2020-11-07
MADILL 238 1 173 2020-11-07
HINTON 237 0 209 2020-11-07
CALERA 231 1 186 2020-11-07
WARR ACRES 228 1 198 2020-11-07
LOCUST GROVE 228 0 196 2020-11-07
ALVA 218 0 159 2020-11-07
VIAN 218 3 175 2020-11-07
MARIETTA 214 0 178 2020-11-07
CATOOSA 208 2 172 2020-11-07
LINDSAY 204 2 145 2020-11-07
HENNESSEY 202 2 188 2020-11-07
CHELSEA 202 3 174 2020-11-07
CHANDLER 200 10 167 2020-11-07
OKEMAH 199 3 133 2020-11-07
SPENCER 193 2 164 2020-11-07
AFTON 193 2 159 2020-11-07
PRAGUE 188 0 143 2020-11-07
ANTLERS 187 6 149 2020-11-07
SALINA 185 1 149 2020-11-07
NOWATA 183 3 161 2020-11-07
DEL CITY 179 0 143 2020-11-07
TISHOMINGO 176 3 148 2020-11-07
SPERRY 173 2 149 2020-11-07
MEEKER 172 11 142 2020-11-07
CLEVELAND 172 3 151 2020-11-07
MOUNDS 171 3 145 2020-11-07
MARLOW 170 1 106 2020-11-07
ROLAND 168 1 143 2020-11-07
WESTVILLE 166 2 126 2020-11-07
MANNFORD 162 4 135 2020-11-07
INOLA 159 3 144 2020-11-07
FAIRVIEW 155 0 106 2020-11-07
PERKINS 153 2 122 2020-11-07
DEWEY 153 1 135 2020-11-07
HOOKER 152 0 134 2020-11-07
NICHOLS HILLS 149 0 125 2020-11-07
VALLIANT 148 3 123 2020-11-07
JONES 148 2 124 2020-11-07
MORRIS 147 0 122 2020-11-07
PAWHUSKA 147 2 118 2020-11-07
WASHINGTON 146 0 121 2020-11-07
POCOLA 146 3 128 2020-11-07
HASKELL 143 1 114 2020-11-07
FREDERICK 142 4 112 2020-11-07
TALIHINA 141 6 115 2020-11-07
CHOUTEAU 140 6 113 2020-11-07
OOLOGAH 140 1 128 2020-11-07
WISTER 140 1 120 2020-11-07
WYNNEWOOD 139 1 97 2020-11-07
MANGUM 138 8 113 2020-11-07
BEGGS 136 0 111 2020-11-07
PAWNEE 135 1 104 2020-11-07
ELGIN 131 1 94 2020-11-07
CACHE 125 0 91 2020-11-07
KINGSTON 124 1 89 2020-11-07
HULBERT 122 2 104 2020-11-07
KANSAS 122 4 94 2020-11-07
DAVIS 122 0 91 2020-11-07
COMMERCE 121 2 111 2020-11-07
COMANCHE 121 3 100 2020-11-07
STRATFORD 120 0 84 2020-11-07
WYANDOTTE 120 1 106 2020-11-07
COLCORD 118 1 95 2020-11-07
STROUD 118 0 101 2020-11-07
WILBURTON 118 1 93 2020-11-07
BLACKWELL 117 1 81 2020-11-07
COALGATE 117 0 72 2020-11-07
HOWE 116 0 110 2020-11-07
GORE 114 3 87 2020-11-07
LUTHER 112 2 83 2020-11-07
PERRY 105 1 70 2020-11-07
HOBART 105 2 87 2020-11-07
CADDO 104 0 79 2020-11-07
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 90 2020-11-07
FAIRLAND 103 1 92 2020-11-07
COLBERT 103 4 88 2020-11-07
CARNEGIE 101 2 84 2020-11-07
KONAWA 100 1 67 2020-11-07
APACHE 100 2 88 2020-11-07
NEWKIRK 99 1 68 2020-11-07
BOKCHITO 99 1 65 2020-11-07
WATONGA 97 0 74 2020-11-07
HAWORTH 95 2 83 2020-11-07
WALTERS 94 1 76 2020-11-07
BARNSDALL 93 2 82 2020-11-07
MEAD 92 1 74 2020-11-07
KEOTA 92 0 79 2020-11-07
KIEFER 89 0 72 2020-11-07
GOODWELL 89 0 79 2020-11-07
KELLYVILLE 87 2 78 2020-11-07
PADEN 86 0 66 2020-11-07
TEXHOMA 86 0 86 2020-11-07
BINGER 85 9 64 2020-11-07
HARTSHORNE 84 0 70 2020-11-07
LONE GROVE 83 1 69 2020-11-07
FORT COBB 82 0 77 2020-11-07
QUAPAW 81 2 68 2020-11-07
TONKAWA 81 0 62 2020-11-07
MAYSVILLE 80 3 57 2020-11-07
OKARCHE 80 2 62 2020-11-07
CAMERON 78 0 74 2020-11-07
WARNER 78 0 59 2020-11-07
DRUMRIGHT 78 1 66 2020-11-07
ELMORE CITY 77 0 62 2020-11-07
HOLLIS 74 0 66 2020-11-07
WELLSTON 74 0 65 2020-11-07
MINCO 73 0 65 2020-11-07
HYDRO 72 1 60 2020-11-07
WETUMKA 72 1 60 2020-11-07
RED ROCK 71 1 52 2020-11-07
WAYNE 71 1 52 2020-11-07
WATTS 70 0 61 2020-11-07
BLAIR 70 0 60 2020-11-07
TALALA 69 0 62 2020-11-07
ALEX 69 0 61 2020-11-07
CRESCENT 68 1 60 2020-11-07
PORTER 68 1 55 2020-11-07
ARCADIA 68 0 57 2020-11-07
WILSON 67 0 50 2020-11-07
FLETCHER 65 1 55 2020-11-07
BOKOSHE 65 0 60 2020-11-07
STONEWALL 64 1 41 2020-11-07
HELENA 63 0 61 2020-11-07
CEMENT 62 0 59 2020-11-07
PORUM 62 1 50 2020-11-07
ADAIR 60 0 44 2020-11-07
YALE 58 2 51 2020-11-07
EARLSBORO 58 0 52 2020-11-07
FORT TOWSON 58 0 53 2020-11-07
BOSWELL 57 0 47 2020-11-07
QUINTON 55 0 46 2020-11-07
BEAVER 55 0 39 2020-11-07
MOORELAND 54 1 42 2020-11-07
PAOLI 54 1 35 2020-11-07
BENNINGTON 54 0 26 2020-11-07
WEBBERS FALLS 53 0 36 2020-11-07
NEW CORDELL 53 0 47 2020-11-07
WELEETKA 52 1 35 2020-11-07
BIG CABIN 52 2 40 2020-11-07
NINNEKAH 52 1 42 2020-11-07
ALLEN 50 2 35 2020-11-07
WELCH 49 0 39 2020-11-07
ROFF 48 0 27 2020-11-07
GARBER 48 0 38 2020-11-07
TYRONE 47 0 34 2020-11-07
GEARY 47 0 41 2020-11-07
THOMAS 47 0 37 2020-11-07
POND CREEK 47 0 40 2020-11-07
RUSH SPRINGS 47 0 35 2020-11-07
SHADY POINT 46 0 35 2020-11-07
BLUEJACKET 46 1 34 2020-11-07
CALUMET 45 0 36 2020-11-07
OCHELATA 45 1 39 2020-11-07
OKTAHA 45 0 35 2020-11-07
WAUKOMIS 45 0 41 2020-11-07
RED OAK 44 0 38 2020-11-07
CHEROKEE 44 0 30 2020-11-07
CANTON 44 2 32 2020-11-07
FAIRFAX 43 0 33 2020-11-07
CASHION 43 0 39 2020-11-07
LAHOMA 43 0 38 2020-11-07
HAMMON 42 1 34 2020-11-07
RAMONA 42 2 36 2020-11-07
INDIAHOMA 41 1 32 2020-11-07
DEWAR 41 0 35 2020-11-07
DAVENPORT 41 0 35 2020-11-07
CYRIL 41 1 36 2020-11-07
CHEYENNE 41 1 35 2020-11-07
MORRISON 40 0 24 2020-11-07
COPAN 40 1 29 2020-11-07
BURNS FLAT 40 1 34 2020-11-07
DELAWARE 40 1 30 2020-11-07
BUFFALO 40 2 33 2020-11-07
RINGLING 40 0 31 2020-11-07
GERONIMO 40 0 34 2020-11-07
SPAVINAW 39 0 32 2020-11-07
MCCURTAIN 39 1 33 2020-11-07
LAVERNE 39 0 31 2020-11-07
PANAMA 38 1 28 2020-11-07
RINGWOOD 38 0 24 2020-11-07
KIOWA 38 1 30 2020-11-07
ASHER 38 0 30 2020-11-07
ARKOMA 38 0 31 2020-11-07
MILBURN 37 1 28 2020-11-07
KREBS 37 1 32 2020-11-07
WAURIKA 37 0 26 2020-11-07
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-11-07
MAUD 37 0 33 2020-11-07
ARAPAHO 37 0 28 2020-11-07
SASAKWA 37 0 36 2020-11-07
OLUSTEE 36 0 26 2020-11-07
THACKERVILLE 36 0 26 2020-11-07
GARVIN 36 0 30 2020-11-07
SOPER 36 0 29 2020-11-07
MEDFORD 36 0 30 2020-11-07
SNYDER 35 0 21 2020-11-07
LEEDEY 34 1 29 2020-11-07
GLENCOE 34 1 29 2020-11-07
OKEENE 34 0 34 2020-11-07
GRACEMONT 33 1 28 2020-11-07
COUNCIL HILL 33 0 19 2020-11-07
JENNINGS 33 1 30 2020-11-07
CANUTE 32 0 26 2020-11-07
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-07
VERDEN 32 0 30 2020-11-07
AMBER 32 0 28 2020-11-07
WANETTE 32 0 27 2020-11-07
CANEY 32 0 22 2020-11-07
CLAYTON 31 0 27 2020-11-07
SEILING 31 0 22 2020-11-07
GRANITE 30 0 25 2020-11-07
GANS 30 0 24 2020-11-07
DEPEW 28 1 26 2020-11-07
OILTON 28 1 22 2020-11-07
RIPLEY 28 0 22 2020-11-07
RATTAN 28 0 22 2020-11-07
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-07
LOOKEBA 28 2 23 2020-11-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 28 1 19 2020-11-07
UNION CITY 27 0 24 2020-11-07
TIPTON 27 0 18 2020-11-07
VELMA 26 1 20 2020-11-07
TERLTON 26 0 22 2020-11-07
RAVIA 26 0 18 2020-11-07
MANNSVILLE 25 0 20 2020-11-07
ACHILLE 24 0 20 2020-11-07
KINTA 24 0 20 2020-11-07
OAKS 23 1 18 2020-11-07
LANGLEY 23 0 22 2020-11-07
MILL CREEK 22 0 15 2020-11-07
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 21 2020-11-07
ERICK 22 0 19 2020-11-07
KAW CITY 22 1 18 2020-11-07
BILLINGS 22 1 12 2020-11-07
MARBLE CITY 22 0 14 2020-11-07
BRAGGS 22 0 20 2020-11-07
GRANDFIELD 22 0 14 2020-11-07
HEALDTON 22 0 15 2020-11-07
WHITEFIELD 22 0 19 2020-11-07
CLEO SPRINGS 21 0 14 2020-11-07
SAVANNA 21 0 17 2020-11-07
AGRA 21 1 16 2020-11-07
WAKITA 21 1 14 2020-11-07
CORN 21 0 17 2020-11-07
OPTIMA 20 0 18 2020-11-07
HANNA 20 0 18 2020-11-07
SCHULTER 20 0 14 2020-11-07
PITTSBURG 20 0 18 2020-11-07
POCASSET 20 0 20 2020-11-07
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-07
COYLE 19 0 11 2020-11-07
FOSS 19 0 13 2020-11-07
LEHIGH 19 0 15 2020-11-07
CROWDER 19 0 12 2020-11-07
CANADIAN 19 0 15 2020-11-07
AMES 18 0 15 2020-11-07
SENTINEL 18 0 17 2020-11-07
KETCHUM 18 0 16 2020-11-07
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-07
RYAN 18 0 12 2020-11-07
COVINGTON 18 0 15 2020-11-07
STUART 18 0 17 2020-11-07
HARDESTY 18 0 12 2020-11-07
TEMPLE 18 2 13 2020-11-07
KENEFIC 17 0 14 2020-11-07
WANN 17 0 13 2020-11-07
LANGSTON 17 0 16 2020-11-07
SHATTUCK 17 0 8 2020-11-07
VICI 17 0 15 2020-11-07
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-07
CALVIN 16 1 11 2020-11-07
STERLING 16 0 14 2020-11-07
BYARS 15 0 13 2020-11-07
AVANT 15 0 10 2020-11-07
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-07
LONGDALE 15 0 12 2020-11-07
SAWYER 15 0 10 2020-11-07
NASH 15 0 13 2020-11-07
WAYNOKA 14 0 11 2020-11-07
PRUE 14 0 12 2020-11-07
TUPELO 14 0 6 2020-11-07
SPARKS 14 0 11 2020-11-07
BOYNTON 14 0 11 2020-11-07
TRYON 14 0 13 2020-11-07
CASTLE 14 0 14 2020-11-07
BUTLER 14 0 10 2020-11-07
MENO 14 0 12 2020-11-07
BURLINGTON 13 0 10 2020-11-07
KREMLIN 13 0 12 2020-11-07
DUSTIN 13 0 9 2020-11-07
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-07
FARGO 13 0 12 2020-11-07
INDIANOLA 13 0 7 2020-11-07
ELDORADO 13 0 9 2020-11-07
FOSTER 13 0 10 2020-11-07
LAMONT 12 0 9 2020-11-07
BURBANK 12 0 10 2020-11-07
RATLIFF CITY 12 0 8 2020-11-07
SHIDLER 12 0 9 2020-11-07
MULHALL 12 0 7 2020-11-07
REYDON 12 0 8 2020-11-07
ROOSEVELT 12 0 12 2020-11-07
STRINGTOWN 12 1 9 2020-11-07
CUSTER CITY 11 0 9 2020-11-07
FRANCIS 11 0 4 2020-11-07
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-11-07
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-07
BERNICE 11 0 9 2020-11-07
ROCKY 11 0 10 2020-11-07
GOTEBO 11 0 9 2020-11-07
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-07
GOLDSBY 10 0 7 2020-11-07
ALINE 10 0 1 2020-11-07
FORGAN 10 0 6 2020-11-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 6 2020-11-07
ORLANDO 10 0 8 2020-11-07
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-07
DIBBLE 10 0 9 2020-11-07
RANDLETT 9 0 7 2020-11-07
WAPANUCKA 9 0 7 2020-11-07
MARTHA 9 0 7 2020-11-07
JET 9 0 8 2020-11-07
TALOGA 9 0 9 2020-11-07
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-07
CHATTANOOGA 9 0 6 2020-11-07
GOULD 8 0 5 2020-11-07
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-07
BESSIE 8 1 4 2020-11-07
FITZHUGH 8 0 7 2020-11-07
RALSTON 8 0 8 2020-11-07
DRUMMOND 8 0 6 2020-11-07
GAGE 8 0 7 2020-11-07
FREEDOM 7 0 5 2020-11-07
FAXON 7 0 6 2020-11-07
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-11-07
SHARON 7 0 5 2020-11-07
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-07
WYNONA 7 0 6 2020-11-07
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-07
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-07
MARLAND 6 0 4 2020-11-07
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-07
TERRAL 6 1 4 2020-11-07
LOCO 6 0 6 2020-11-07
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-07
HITCHCOCK 6 0 5 2020-11-07
MARSHALL 6 0 5 2020-11-07
CARMEN 6 0 5 2020-11-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-07
HILLSDALE 5 0 5 2020-11-07
NICOMA PARK 5 0 1 2020-11-07
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-07
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-07
ARNETT 4 0 3 2020-11-07
DACOMA 4 0 1 2020-11-07
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 1 2020-11-07
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-07
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-07
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-11-07
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-07
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-07
DEVOL 3 0 3 2020-11-07
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-07
BYNG 3 0 2 2020-11-07
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-07
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-07
DEER CREEK 3 1 1 2020-11-07
MEDICINE PARK 3 0 3 2020-11-07
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-07
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-07
CROMWELL 2 0 2 2020-11-07
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-07
NORGE 2 0 1 2020-11-07
COLONY 2 0 2 2020-11-07
BRAMAN 2 0 1 2020-11-07
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-07
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-07
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-07
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-07
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-07
MANITOU 1 0 0 2020-11-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-07
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-07
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-07
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-07
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-07
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-07
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-07
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-07

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

