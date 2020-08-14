You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH reports Garfield County back in moderate COVID-19 risk, 7th Enid resident dies

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read
Oklahoma COVID risk levels by county 8.14.20

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has risen back into the moderate risk level for COVID-19 as another death and 26 more cases were reported in the county Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported four counties were added to the "orange" risk zone, considered to be moderate. Some counties were lowered from orange to "yellow," the low risk color code on the map. Four were added in the northwestern region of Oklahoma, based on a comparison to last week's risk assessment map.

Download PDF County risk levels 8.14.20

In addition to Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher and Major counties were upgraded from low to moderate risk, which is defined as trending more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population, according to OSDH.

Garfield County was the highest in the region at 24.57 cases per 100,000, an increase from 11.73 reported Aug. 7 by the OSDH. Grant County is at 16.48, Kingfisher County is at 16.31 and Major County is at 18.73.

Garf Co case by onset 8.14.20

Enid Public Schools' current policy is to hold a split A/B schedule, with only half the students attending in person and the other half through distance learning, if the county goes into a moderate risk. However, school administrators said last week classes will held in person for students who did not sign up for total virtual learning for the first seven days of school, which began Thursday.

The EPS Board of Education will meet Monday to determine if they will change the policy to allow for the COVID-19 positive cases to reach 35-49 cases per 100,000 before implementing an A/B schedule.

OSDH reported a cumulative 555 cases in Garfield County on Friday, an increase of 26 compared to Thursday's report. Of those cases, 167 are active.

The death of an Enid woman in the 65 and older age group was reported Friday, the second consecutive day OSDH reported a local resident in that age range succumbed to the virus.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two each in Blaine and Major and one each in Alfalfa and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 15 in Enid; three in Hennessey; two each in Fairview and Okarche; and one each in Cashion, Garber, Hillsdale, Kingfisher, Longdale, Seiling, Watonga and Woodward. Fairmont, Goltry and Kremlin all picked up their first cases, with one each also on Thursday, according to OSDH.

State numbers

Overall in Oklahoma, there were 794 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, including the one reported in Garfield County, on Friday, according to the OSDH. The state has 27 counties in the orange, or moderate risk zone; 49 counties in the yellow or low risk zone; and one county in the green, or "new normal," risk zone.

The 1.7% increase brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 46,897 in Oklahoma, with 6,971 active, an increase of 161, and 39,282, or 83.8%, who have recovered, including 627 since Thursday's report.

There have been 644 Oklahomans — 1.4% of those confirmed to have tested positive for the virus — who have died. These individuals had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, according to Rob Crissinger, manager with communications and media relations for the Health Department.

Other deaths reported Friday in the state were an Oklahoma County woman and two men from Oklahoma and Rogers counties in the 65 and older group and two men from Oklahoma and Osage counties in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.

There have been 3,953 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 52, according to OSDH data Friday. Of those, 567 were hospitalized, a decrease of 33, with 240 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 18, as of the OSDH Executive Report Thursday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has three patients with the virus, as of Friday.

There have been 751,437 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 696,345, nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 280 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 172 in the 36-49 group, 142 in the 50-64 group, 132 in the 65 and older group, 50 in the 5-17 group and 19 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,068 in the 0-4 age group, 4,156 in the 5-17 age group, 16,520 in the 18-35 age group, 10,289 in the 36-49 age group, 8,402 in the 50-64 age group and 6,460 in the 65 and older age group. There were two of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 24,531 have been female and 22,325 have been male. There were 41 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 644 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 508 have been 65 and older and 108 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 18 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 351, than women, 293, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 270, or 42.3% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,676 cases among long-term care residents and 981 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 124 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware and Rogers counties; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Kay County; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Garfield, Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 555 cases, 381 recovered, 167 active and seven deaths, including one reported Aug. 13one reported Aug. 6one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April. Others in the region are Kingfisher with 151 cases, 122 recovered and 29 active; Noble with 89 cases, 76 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 47 cases, 37 recovered and 10 active; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Major with 38 cases, 29 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 12 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with five cases, three recovered and two active.

Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors, Golden Oaks and The Living Center; two each at The Commons, Homes of Greenbrier and Kenwood Manor; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 526 in Enid (152 active); 65 in Kingfisher (10 active); 45 in Hennessey (12 active); 36 in Woodward (four active); 31 in Okarche (six active); 22 in Fairview (seven active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (two active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); seven in Mooreland (five active); six each in Billings (four active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four in Freedom; three each in Dover, Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (one active), Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Ames (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 284 cases, with 189 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 230 cases, with 167 recovered and three deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.14.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11312 124 9573 2020-08-14
TULSA 11130 113 9657 2020-08-14
CLEVELAND 3151 56 2748 2020-08-14
CANADIAN 1298 9 1100 2020-08-14
ROGERS 1081 20 806 2020-08-14
TEXAS 1076 7 1046 2020-08-14
WAGONER 940 23 760 2020-08-14
MCCURTAIN 884 28 765 2020-08-14
COMANCHE 875 10 792 2020-08-14
PAYNE 788 4 684 2020-08-14
WASHINGTON 676 39 558 2020-08-14
CREEK 663 15 536 2020-08-14
MUSKOGEE 559 16 420 2020-08-14
GARFIELD 555 7 381 2020-08-14
JACKSON 535 7 478 2020-08-14
OKMULGEE 500 3 417 2020-08-14
BRYAN 494 1 387 2020-08-14
CHEROKEE 481 2 335 2020-08-14
POTTAWATOMIE 480 9 384 2020-08-14
MCCLAIN 473 4 409 2020-08-14
DELAWARE 461 20 382 2020-08-14
GRADY 460 7 406 2020-08-14
CADDO 456 18 360 2020-08-14
OSAGE 456 12 376 2020-08-14
PITTSBURG 419 4 228 2020-08-14
LE FLORE 405 1 271 2020-08-14
OTTAWA 405 3 355 2020-08-14
SEQUOYAH 384 4 270 2020-08-14
ADAIR 361 6 274 2020-08-14
CARTER 361 5 306 2020-08-14
MAYES 360 7 272 2020-08-14
KAY 256 11 219 2020-08-14
SEMINOLE 253 5 180 2020-08-14
GARVIN 238 4 208 2020-08-14
LOGAN 237 1 193 2020-08-14
LINCOLN 224 3 141 2020-08-14
CUSTER 222 0 195 2020-08-14
STEPHENS 215 3 171 2020-08-14
PONTOTOC 208 2 177 2020-08-14
CHOCTAW 207 1 169 2020-08-14
MCINTOSH 207 1 174 2020-08-14
HUGHES 172 2 118 2020-08-14
PAWNEE 153 3 124 2020-08-14
KINGFISHER 151 0 122 2020-08-14
MARSHALL 119 1 100 2020-08-14
PUSHMATAHA 111 0 98 2020-08-14
LATIMER 96 2 76 2020-08-14
CRAIG 92 1 76 2020-08-14
NOBLE 89 2 76 2020-08-14
GREER 83 8 70 2020-08-14
ATOKA 81 0 67 2020-08-14
HASKELL 81 1 43 2020-08-14
LOVE 79 0 69 2020-08-14
MURRAY 79 0 66 2020-08-14
OKFUSKEE 76 1 55 2020-08-14
BECKHAM 67 1 43 2020-08-14
NOWATA 62 1 55 2020-08-14
TILLMAN 59 1 57 2020-08-14
JOHNSTON 53 0 40 2020-08-14
WOODWARD 47 0 37 2020-08-14
BLAINE 45 0 38 2020-08-14
COAL 43 0 32 2020-08-14
BEAVER 39 0 39 2020-08-14
MAJOR 38 1 29 2020-08-14
JEFFERSON 33 0 29 2020-08-14
HARMON 32 0 25 2020-08-14
WASHITA 32 0 27 2020-08-14
KIOWA 31 1 27 2020-08-14
COTTON 21 2 15 2020-08-14
WOODS 21 0 20 2020-08-14
GRANT 17 0 12 2020-08-14
DEWEY 12 0 9 2020-08-14
HARPER 11 0 10 2020-08-14
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-14
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-14
ALFALFA 5 0 3 2020-08-14
4 0 0 2020-08-14
CIMARRON 3 0 1 2020-08-14

Oklahoma per city 8.14.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9291 104 7776 2020-08-14
TULSA 7598 82 6651 2020-08-14
BROKEN ARROW 1970 24 1602 2020-08-14
EDMOND 1581 19 1410 2020-08-14
NORMAN 1542 31 1363 2020-08-14
OTHER*** 889 8 734 2020-08-14
GUYMON 882 7 863 2020-08-14
YUKON 685 6 604 2020-08-14
CLAREMORE 661 18 481 2020-08-14
MOORE 658 12 575 2020-08-14
LAWTON 641 9 583 2020-08-14
STILLWATER 624 3 538 2020-08-14
JENKS 601 1 575 2020-08-14
BARTLESVILLE 548 37 444 2020-08-14
ENID 516 7 357 2020-08-14
OWASSO 486 2 406 2020-08-14
ALTUS 484 7 434 2020-08-14
BIXBY 395 3 330 2020-08-14
BROKEN BOW 384 22 339 2020-08-14
MUSKOGEE 375 12 295 2020-08-14
TAHLEQUAH 348 2 239 2020-08-14
SHAWNEE 326 8 256 2020-08-14
DURANT 311 0 242 2020-08-14
SAPULPA 303 4 258 2020-08-14
MCALESTER 303 4 161 2020-08-14
ARDMORE 300 3 253 2020-08-14
IDABEL 295 4 256 2020-08-14
BETHANY 266 1 229 2020-08-14
GLENPOOL 266 2 248 2020-08-14
SAND SPRINGS 254 4 209 2020-08-14
COWETA 238 13 185 2020-08-14
STILWELL 236 5 166 2020-08-14
CHICKASHA 232 4 206 2020-08-14
MUSTANG 218 2 176 2020-08-14
MIAMI 211 3 195 2020-08-14
EL RENO 209 1 157 2020-08-14
SKIATOOK 203 7 178 2020-08-14
PONCA CITY 201 8 176 2020-08-14
COLLINSVILLE 199 1 171 2020-08-14
OKMULGEE 194 2 156 2020-08-14
GROVE 191 17 155 2020-08-14
LEXINGTON 185 1 160 2020-08-14
PURCELL 185 3 157 2020-08-14
CHOCTAW 174 2 151 2020-08-14
ANADARKO 173 4 134 2020-08-14
ADA 163 0 138 2020-08-14
SALLISAW 160 1 119 2020-08-14
HUGO 159 1 138 2020-08-14
HENRYETTA 156 1 137 2020-08-14
BLANCHARD 144 1 128 2020-08-14
WAGONER 143 5 114 2020-08-14
DUNCAN 141 2 106 2020-08-14
WARR ACRES 132 0 119 2020-08-14
CLINTON 128 0 117 2020-08-14
GUTHRIE 122 0 106 2020-08-14
HOLDENVILLE 121 2 82 2020-08-14
NEWCASTLE 118 1 103 2020-08-14
PRYOR CREEK 117 2 93 2020-08-14
NOBLE 117 1 102 2020-08-14
HINTON 116 0 106 2020-08-14
BRISTOW 114 3 76 2020-08-14
TUTTLE 112 2 92 2020-08-14
WEWOKA 111 1 83 2020-08-14
MIDWEST CITY 107 2 87 2020-08-14
MULDROW 107 1 70 2020-08-14
PAULS VALLEY 105 1 97 2020-08-14
SEMINOLE 102 3 68 2020-08-14
JAY 98 1 87 2020-08-14
HEAVENER 98 0 57 2020-08-14
CUSHING 97 1 84 2020-08-14
CHECOTAH 97 1 87 2020-08-14
EUFAULA 96 0 80 2020-08-14
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-14
PIEDMONT 86 1 77 2020-08-14
CATOOSA 86 0 67 2020-08-14
POTEAU 85 0 59 2020-08-14
MADILL 83 1 73 2020-08-14
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-14
CLEVELAND 78 3 59 2020-08-14
DEL CITY 75 0 58 2020-08-14
CHANDLER 74 2 27 2020-08-14
AFTON 74 0 65 2020-08-14
LOCUST GROVE 73 0 59 2020-08-14
SPENCER 73 1 60 2020-08-14
WEATHERFORD 73 0 64 2020-08-14
WESTVILLE 69 1 61 2020-08-14
WRIGHT CITY 66 0 47 2020-08-14
FORT GIBSON 66 3 50 2020-08-14
SPERRY 66 1 56 2020-08-14
INOLA 66 2 49 2020-08-14
VINITA 65 1 54 2020-08-14
KINGFISHER 65 0 55 2020-08-14
SALINA 64 1 42 2020-08-14
HOMINY 64 2 45 2020-08-14
TALIHINA 61 2 50 2020-08-14
LINDSAY 61 2 52 2020-08-14
MOUNDS 60 1 52 2020-08-14
CHELSEA 60 0 40 2020-08-14
DEWEY 60 1 56 2020-08-14
MCLOUD 59 1 51 2020-08-14
CALERA 59 0 44 2020-08-14
ATOKA 58 0 52 2020-08-14
HARRAH 56 0 45 2020-08-14
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 51 2020-08-14
COMMERCE 54 0 47 2020-08-14
CHOUTEAU 54 4 38 2020-08-14
PAWNEE 53 0 45 2020-08-14
MARIETTA 51 0 48 2020-08-14
HASKELL 51 0 38 2020-08-14
TEXHOMA 51 0 43 2020-08-14
MANNFORD 51 1 39 2020-08-14
VIAN 51 1 34 2020-08-14
ELK CITY 50 1 32 2020-08-14
SPIRO 50 0 29 2020-08-14
KELLYVILLE 50 2 43 2020-08-14
STIGLER 49 1 24 2020-08-14
PRAGUE 49 0 38 2020-08-14
MORRIS 49 0 38 2020-08-14
ANTLERS 49 0 42 2020-08-14
WILBURTON 48 1 36 2020-08-14
SULPHUR 48 0 43 2020-08-14
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-14
TECUMSEH 47 0 37 2020-08-14
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-14
COLCORD 46 1 39 2020-08-14
JONES 46 2 39 2020-08-14
WYANDOTTE 46 0 35 2020-08-14
HENNESSEY 45 0 33 2020-08-14
HAWORTH 45 1 38 2020-08-14
HULBERT 44 0 29 2020-08-14
VALLIANT 43 0 41 2020-08-14
BEGGS 43 0 39 2020-08-14
OOLOGAH 42 0 39 2020-08-14
STROUD 40 0 28 2020-08-14
PERKINS 37 0 34 2020-08-14
PAWHUSKA 36 0 27 2020-08-14
KINGSTON 36 0 27 2020-08-14
WASHINGTON 36 0 35 2020-08-14
MARLOW 35 0 31 2020-08-14
OKEMAH 35 0 25 2020-08-14
NOWATA 35 1 29 2020-08-14
WOODWARD 35 0 31 2020-08-14
HARTSHORNE 34 0 18 2020-08-14
WETUMKA 34 0 21 2020-08-14
PERRY 34 0 31 2020-08-14
KIEFER 33 0 30 2020-08-14
COALGATE 33 0 24 2020-08-14
COMANCHE 32 1 30 2020-08-14
DAVIS 31 0 23 2020-08-14
OKARCHE 31 0 25 2020-08-14
WAYNE 30 0 25 2020-08-14
FAIRLAND 30 0 28 2020-08-14
HOLLIS 29 0 22 2020-08-14
ROLAND 29 0 20 2020-08-14
MEAD 29 1 23 2020-08-14
CACHE 29 0 26 2020-08-14
ELGIN 28 0 27 2020-08-14
OCHELATA 28 1 22 2020-08-14
CADDO 28 0 21 2020-08-14
CRESCENT 27 0 11 2020-08-14
BLACKWELL 27 1 20 2020-08-14
RED ROCK 27 1 24 2020-08-14
GORE 26 1 20 2020-08-14
BOKOSHE 26 0 23 2020-08-14
FAIRFAX 26 0 23 2020-08-14
COLBERT 26 0 22 2020-08-14
PORUM 25 1 16 2020-08-14
KANSAS 25 0 17 2020-08-14
APACHE 25 1 19 2020-08-14
POCOLA 24 0 18 2020-08-14
CLAYTON 23 0 18 2020-08-14
COPAN 23 0 18 2020-08-14
LUTHER 23 0 20 2020-08-14
WATTS 23 0 21 2020-08-14
MEEKER 23 0 20 2020-08-14
WILSON 22 0 21 2020-08-14
FAIRVIEW 22 0 15 2020-08-14
WISTER 22 0 18 2020-08-14
BARNSDALL 22 2 18 2020-08-14
MAYSVILLE 21 0 16 2020-08-14
TISHOMINGO 21 0 14 2020-08-14
WATONGA 20 0 14 2020-08-14
ELMORE CITY 20 0 18 2020-08-14
KONAWA 20 1 14 2020-08-14
FORT COBB 19 0 15 2020-08-14
QUAPAW 19 0 13 2020-08-14
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 15 2020-08-14
BLAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-14
HOWE 19 0 7 2020-08-14
ARCADIA 19 0 16 2020-08-14
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-14
PADEN 18 0 15 2020-08-14
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-14
CARNEGIE 18 1 9 2020-08-14
BIG CABIN 18 1 13 2020-08-14
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-14
CAMERON 18 0 15 2020-08-14
KEOTA 17 0 8 2020-08-14
DEWAR 17 0 11 2020-08-14
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-14
GRACEMONT 17 0 10 2020-08-14
BOSWELL 16 0 8 2020-08-14
GERONIMO 16 0 14 2020-08-14
TALALA 16 0 11 2020-08-14
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 10 2020-08-14
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-14
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-14
ADAIR 16 0 11 2020-08-14
MAUD 16 0 14 2020-08-14
SAYRE 15 0 10 2020-08-14
GLENCOE 15 0 15 2020-08-14
WELEETKA 15 0 10 2020-08-14
DEPEW 15 1 10 2020-08-14
QUINTON 15 0 9 2020-08-14
KIOWA 14 0 5 2020-08-14
FORT TOWSON 14 0 12 2020-08-14
MINCO 14 0 13 2020-08-14
RAMONA 14 0 12 2020-08-14
EARLSBORO 14 0 12 2020-08-14
CASHION 14 0 12 2020-08-14
TONKAWA 14 0 13 2020-08-14
RUSH SPRINGS 13 0 11 2020-08-14
WELLSTON 13 0 10 2020-08-14
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-14
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-14
BOKCHITO 13 0 8 2020-08-14
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-14
WARNER 13 0 8 2020-08-14
ALLEN 12 1 10 2020-08-14
ASHER 12 0 9 2020-08-14
CYRIL 12 1 10 2020-08-14
WAURIKA 12 0 10 2020-08-14
CEMENT 12 0 9 2020-08-14
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-14
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-14
TAFT 12 0 6 2020-08-14
STONEWALL 12 1 9 2020-08-14
OKTAHA 11 0 7 2020-08-14
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-14
DRUMRIGHT 11 0 8 2020-08-14
FLETCHER 11 0 9 2020-08-14
GARBER 11 0 5 2020-08-14
BURNS FLAT 11 0 10 2020-08-14
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-14
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-14
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-14
WAUKOMIS 10 0 7 2020-08-14
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-14
GANS 10 0 6 2020-08-14
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-14
STRATFORD 10 0 7 2020-08-14
AMBER 10 0 7 2020-08-14
NEWKIRK 10 1 7 2020-08-14
KREBS 10 0 7 2020-08-14
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-14
RED OAK 10 0 6 2020-08-14
ARKOMA 10 0 6 2020-08-14
KAW CITY 10 1 7 2020-08-14
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-14
THOMAS 9 0 6 2020-08-14
HEALDTON 9 0 7 2020-08-14
MORRISON 9 0 8 2020-08-14
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-14
MCCURTAIN 9 0 7 2020-08-14
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-14
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-14
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-14
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-14
CARNEY 9 0 6 2020-08-14
SAVANNA 9 0 5 2020-08-14
CANADIAN 9 0 5 2020-08-14
HAILEYVILLE 9 0 4 2020-08-14
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-14
BEAVER 9 0 9 2020-08-14
THACKERVILLE 8 0 4 2020-08-14
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-14
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-14
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-14
TEMPLE 8 2 3 2020-08-14
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-14
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-14
BRAGGS 7 0 4 2020-08-14
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-14
DISNEY 7 0 4 2020-08-14
ARAPAHO 7 0 5 2020-08-14
MOORELAND 7 0 2 2020-08-14
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-14
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-14
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-14
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-14
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-14
SASAKWA 7 0 6 2020-08-14
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-14
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-14
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-14
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-14
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-14
HYDRO 6 0 4 2020-08-14
BILLINGS 6 1 1 2020-08-14
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-14
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-14
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-14
LONGDALE 6 0 4 2020-08-14
SEILING 6 0 4 2020-08-14
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-14
KENEFIC 6 0 3 2020-08-14
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-14
BURBANK 6 0 4 2020-08-14
NINNEKAH 6 0 6 2020-08-14
KETCHUM 6 0 4 2020-08-14
RIPLEY 6 0 5 2020-08-14
SOPER 5 0 2 2020-08-14
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-14
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-14
MILBURN 5 0 2 2020-08-14
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-14
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-14
AVANT 5 0 3 2020-08-14
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-14
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-14
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-14
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-14
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-14
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-14
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-14
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-14
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-14
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-14
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-14
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-14
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-14
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-14
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-14
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-14
CASTLE 4 0 3 2020-08-14
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-14
CORN 4 0 3 2020-08-14
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-14
BUFFALO 4 0 4 2020-08-14
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-14
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-14
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-14
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-14
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-14
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-14
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-14
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-14
DOVER 3 0 3 2020-08-14
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-14
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-14
GRANITE 3 0 3 2020-08-14
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-14
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-14
OILTON 3 1 1 2020-08-14
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-14
HELENA 3 0 2 2020-08-14
PITTSBURG 3 0 2 2020-08-14
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-14
VELMA 3 0 1 2020-08-14
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-14
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3 2020-08-14
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-14
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-14
WAKITA 3 0 0 2020-08-14
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-14
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-14
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-14
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-14
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-14
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-14
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-14
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-14
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-14
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-14
WHITEFIELD 2 0 0 2020-08-14
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-14
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-14
DUSTIN 2 0 1 2020-08-14
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-14
DRUMMOND 2 0 1 2020-08-14
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-14
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-14
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-14
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-14
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-14
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-14
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-14
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-14
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-14
BOISE CITY 2 0 1 2020-08-14
INDIANOLA 2 0 2 2020-08-14
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-14
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-14
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-14
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-14
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-14
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-14
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-14
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-14
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-14
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-14
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-14
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-14
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-14
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-14
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-14
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-14
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-14
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-14
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-14
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-14
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-14
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-14
CUSTER CITY 1 0 0 2020-08-14
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-14
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-14
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-14
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-14
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-14
ERICK 1 0 0 2020-08-14
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-14
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-14
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-14
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-14
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-14
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-14
AMES 1 0 0 2020-08-14
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-14
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-14
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-14
KREMLIN 1 0 0 2020-08-14
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-14

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Tags

