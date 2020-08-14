OSDH reports Garfield County back in moderate COVID-19 risk, 7th Enid resident dies

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has risen back into the moderate risk level for COVID-19 as another death and 26 more cases were reported in the county Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH reported four counties were added to the "orange" risk zone, considered to be moderate. Some counties were lowered from orange to "yellow," the low risk color code on the map. Four were added in the northwestern region of Oklahoma, based on a comparison to last week's risk assessment map.
In addition to Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher and Major counties were upgraded from low to moderate risk, which is defined as trending more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population, according to OSDH.
Garfield County was the highest in the region at 24.57 cases per 100,000, an increase from 11.73 reported Aug. 7 by the OSDH. Grant County is at 16.48, Kingfisher County is at 16.31 and Major County is at 18.73.
Enid Public Schools' current policy is to hold a split A/B schedule, with only half the students attending in person and the other half through distance learning, if the county goes into a moderate risk. However, school administrators said last week classes will held in person for students who did not sign up for total virtual learning for the first seven days of school, which began Thursday.
The EPS Board of Education will meet Monday to determine if they will change the policy to allow for the COVID-19 positive cases to reach 35-49 cases per 100,000 before implementing an A/B schedule.
OSDH reported a cumulative 555 cases in Garfield County on Friday, an increase of 26 compared to Thursday's report. Of those cases, 167 are active.
The death of an Enid woman in the 65 and older age group was reported Friday, the second consecutive day OSDH reported a local resident in that age range succumbed to the virus.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two each in Blaine and Major and one each in Alfalfa and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 15 in Enid; three in Hennessey; two each in Fairview and Okarche; and one each in Cashion, Garber, Hillsdale, Kingfisher, Longdale, Seiling, Watonga and Woodward. Fairmont, Goltry and Kremlin all picked up their first cases, with one each also on Thursday, according to OSDH.
State numbers
Overall in Oklahoma, there were 794 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, including the one reported in Garfield County, on Friday, according to the OSDH. The state has 27 counties in the orange, or moderate risk zone; 49 counties in the yellow or low risk zone; and one county in the green, or "new normal," risk zone.
The 1.7% increase brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 46,897 in Oklahoma, with 6,971 active, an increase of 161, and 39,282, or 83.8%, who have recovered, including 627 since Thursday's report.
There have been 644 Oklahomans — 1.4% of those confirmed to have tested positive for the virus — who have died. These individuals had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, according to Rob Crissinger, manager with communications and media relations for the Health Department.
Other deaths reported Friday in the state were an Oklahoma County woman and two men from Oklahoma and Rogers counties in the 65 and older group and two men from Oklahoma and Osage counties in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.
There have been 3,953 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 52, according to OSDH data Friday. Of those, 567 were hospitalized, a decrease of 33, with 240 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 18, as of the OSDH Executive Report Thursday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has three patients with the virus, as of Friday.
There have been 751,437 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 696,345, nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 280 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 172 in the 36-49 group, 142 in the 50-64 group, 132 in the 65 and older group, 50 in the 5-17 group and 19 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,068 in the 0-4 age group, 4,156 in the 5-17 age group, 16,520 in the 18-35 age group, 10,289 in the 36-49 age group, 8,402 in the 50-64 age group and 6,460 in the 65 and older age group. There were two of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 24,531 have been female and 22,325 have been male. There were 41 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 644 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 508 have been 65 and older and 108 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 18 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 351, than women, 293, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 270, or 42.3% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,676 cases among long-term care residents and 981 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 124 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware and Rogers counties; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Kay County; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Garfield, Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 555 cases, 381 recovered, 167 active and seven deaths, including one reported Aug. 13, one reported Aug. 6, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April. Others in the region are Kingfisher with 151 cases, 122 recovered and 29 active; Noble with 89 cases, 76 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 47 cases, 37 recovered and 10 active; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Major with 38 cases, 29 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 12 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with five cases, three recovered and two active.
Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors, Golden Oaks and The Living Center; two each at The Commons, Homes of Greenbrier and Kenwood Manor; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 526 in Enid (152 active); 65 in Kingfisher (10 active); 45 in Hennessey (12 active); 36 in Woodward (four active); 31 in Okarche (six active); 22 in Fairview (seven active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (two active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); seven in Mooreland (five active); six each in Billings (four active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four in Freedom; three each in Dover, Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (one active), Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Ames (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 284 cases, with 189 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 230 cases, with 167 recovered and three deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.14.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|11312
|124
|9573
|2020-08-14
|TULSA
|11130
|113
|9657
|2020-08-14
|CLEVELAND
|3151
|56
|2748
|2020-08-14
|CANADIAN
|1298
|9
|1100
|2020-08-14
|ROGERS
|1081
|20
|806
|2020-08-14
|TEXAS
|1076
|7
|1046
|2020-08-14
|WAGONER
|940
|23
|760
|2020-08-14
|MCCURTAIN
|884
|28
|765
|2020-08-14
|COMANCHE
|875
|10
|792
|2020-08-14
|PAYNE
|788
|4
|684
|2020-08-14
|WASHINGTON
|676
|39
|558
|2020-08-14
|CREEK
|663
|15
|536
|2020-08-14
|MUSKOGEE
|559
|16
|420
|2020-08-14
|GARFIELD
|555
|7
|381
|2020-08-14
|JACKSON
|535
|7
|478
|2020-08-14
|OKMULGEE
|500
|3
|417
|2020-08-14
|BRYAN
|494
|1
|387
|2020-08-14
|CHEROKEE
|481
|2
|335
|2020-08-14
|POTTAWATOMIE
|480
|9
|384
|2020-08-14
|MCCLAIN
|473
|4
|409
|2020-08-14
|DELAWARE
|461
|20
|382
|2020-08-14
|GRADY
|460
|7
|406
|2020-08-14
|CADDO
|456
|18
|360
|2020-08-14
|OSAGE
|456
|12
|376
|2020-08-14
|PITTSBURG
|419
|4
|228
|2020-08-14
|LE FLORE
|405
|1
|271
|2020-08-14
|OTTAWA
|405
|3
|355
|2020-08-14
|SEQUOYAH
|384
|4
|270
|2020-08-14
|ADAIR
|361
|6
|274
|2020-08-14
|CARTER
|361
|5
|306
|2020-08-14
|MAYES
|360
|7
|272
|2020-08-14
|KAY
|256
|11
|219
|2020-08-14
|SEMINOLE
|253
|5
|180
|2020-08-14
|GARVIN
|238
|4
|208
|2020-08-14
|LOGAN
|237
|1
|193
|2020-08-14
|LINCOLN
|224
|3
|141
|2020-08-14
|CUSTER
|222
|0
|195
|2020-08-14
|STEPHENS
|215
|3
|171
|2020-08-14
|PONTOTOC
|208
|2
|177
|2020-08-14
|CHOCTAW
|207
|1
|169
|2020-08-14
|MCINTOSH
|207
|1
|174
|2020-08-14
|HUGHES
|172
|2
|118
|2020-08-14
|PAWNEE
|153
|3
|124
|2020-08-14
|KINGFISHER
|151
|0
|122
|2020-08-14
|MARSHALL
|119
|1
|100
|2020-08-14
|PUSHMATAHA
|111
|0
|98
|2020-08-14
|LATIMER
|96
|2
|76
|2020-08-14
|CRAIG
|92
|1
|76
|2020-08-14
|NOBLE
|89
|2
|76
|2020-08-14
|GREER
|83
|8
|70
|2020-08-14
|ATOKA
|81
|0
|67
|2020-08-14
|HASKELL
|81
|1
|43
|2020-08-14
|LOVE
|79
|0
|69
|2020-08-14
|MURRAY
|79
|0
|66
|2020-08-14
|OKFUSKEE
|76
|1
|55
|2020-08-14
|BECKHAM
|67
|1
|43
|2020-08-14
|NOWATA
|62
|1
|55
|2020-08-14
|TILLMAN
|59
|1
|57
|2020-08-14
|JOHNSTON
|53
|0
|40
|2020-08-14
|WOODWARD
|47
|0
|37
|2020-08-14
|BLAINE
|45
|0
|38
|2020-08-14
|COAL
|43
|0
|32
|2020-08-14
|BEAVER
|39
|0
|39
|2020-08-14
|MAJOR
|38
|1
|29
|2020-08-14
|JEFFERSON
|33
|0
|29
|2020-08-14
|HARMON
|32
|0
|25
|2020-08-14
|WASHITA
|32
|0
|27
|2020-08-14
|KIOWA
|31
|1
|27
|2020-08-14
|COTTON
|21
|2
|15
|2020-08-14
|WOODS
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-14
|GRANT
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|DEWEY
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|HARPER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|ROGER MILLS
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-14
|ELLIS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|ALFALFA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|4
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|CIMARRON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
Oklahoma per city 8.14.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|9291
|104
|7776
|2020-08-14
|TULSA
|7598
|82
|6651
|2020-08-14
|BROKEN ARROW
|1970
|24
|1602
|2020-08-14
|EDMOND
|1581
|19
|1410
|2020-08-14
|NORMAN
|1542
|31
|1363
|2020-08-14
|OTHER***
|889
|8
|734
|2020-08-14
|GUYMON
|882
|7
|863
|2020-08-14
|YUKON
|685
|6
|604
|2020-08-14
|CLAREMORE
|661
|18
|481
|2020-08-14
|MOORE
|658
|12
|575
|2020-08-14
|LAWTON
|641
|9
|583
|2020-08-14
|STILLWATER
|624
|3
|538
|2020-08-14
|JENKS
|601
|1
|575
|2020-08-14
|BARTLESVILLE
|548
|37
|444
|2020-08-14
|ENID
|516
|7
|357
|2020-08-14
|OWASSO
|486
|2
|406
|2020-08-14
|ALTUS
|484
|7
|434
|2020-08-14
|BIXBY
|395
|3
|330
|2020-08-14
|BROKEN BOW
|384
|22
|339
|2020-08-14
|MUSKOGEE
|375
|12
|295
|2020-08-14
|TAHLEQUAH
|348
|2
|239
|2020-08-14
|SHAWNEE
|326
|8
|256
|2020-08-14
|DURANT
|311
|0
|242
|2020-08-14
|SAPULPA
|303
|4
|258
|2020-08-14
|MCALESTER
|303
|4
|161
|2020-08-14
|ARDMORE
|300
|3
|253
|2020-08-14
|IDABEL
|295
|4
|256
|2020-08-14
|BETHANY
|266
|1
|229
|2020-08-14
|GLENPOOL
|266
|2
|248
|2020-08-14
|SAND SPRINGS
|254
|4
|209
|2020-08-14
|COWETA
|238
|13
|185
|2020-08-14
|STILWELL
|236
|5
|166
|2020-08-14
|CHICKASHA
|232
|4
|206
|2020-08-14
|MUSTANG
|218
|2
|176
|2020-08-14
|MIAMI
|211
|3
|195
|2020-08-14
|EL RENO
|209
|1
|157
|2020-08-14
|SKIATOOK
|203
|7
|178
|2020-08-14
|PONCA CITY
|201
|8
|176
|2020-08-14
|COLLINSVILLE
|199
|1
|171
|2020-08-14
|OKMULGEE
|194
|2
|156
|2020-08-14
|GROVE
|191
|17
|155
|2020-08-14
|LEXINGTON
|185
|1
|160
|2020-08-14
|PURCELL
|185
|3
|157
|2020-08-14
|CHOCTAW
|174
|2
|151
|2020-08-14
|ANADARKO
|173
|4
|134
|2020-08-14
|ADA
|163
|0
|138
|2020-08-14
|SALLISAW
|160
|1
|119
|2020-08-14
|HUGO
|159
|1
|138
|2020-08-14
|HENRYETTA
|156
|1
|137
|2020-08-14
|BLANCHARD
|144
|1
|128
|2020-08-14
|WAGONER
|143
|5
|114
|2020-08-14
|DUNCAN
|141
|2
|106
|2020-08-14
|WARR ACRES
|132
|0
|119
|2020-08-14
|CLINTON
|128
|0
|117
|2020-08-14
|GUTHRIE
|122
|0
|106
|2020-08-14
|HOLDENVILLE
|121
|2
|82
|2020-08-14
|NEWCASTLE
|118
|1
|103
|2020-08-14
|PRYOR CREEK
|117
|2
|93
|2020-08-14
|NOBLE
|117
|1
|102
|2020-08-14
|HINTON
|116
|0
|106
|2020-08-14
|BRISTOW
|114
|3
|76
|2020-08-14
|TUTTLE
|112
|2
|92
|2020-08-14
|WEWOKA
|111
|1
|83
|2020-08-14
|MIDWEST CITY
|107
|2
|87
|2020-08-14
|MULDROW
|107
|1
|70
|2020-08-14
|PAULS VALLEY
|105
|1
|97
|2020-08-14
|SEMINOLE
|102
|3
|68
|2020-08-14
|JAY
|98
|1
|87
|2020-08-14
|HEAVENER
|98
|0
|57
|2020-08-14
|CUSHING
|97
|1
|84
|2020-08-14
|CHECOTAH
|97
|1
|87
|2020-08-14
|EUFAULA
|96
|0
|80
|2020-08-14
|HOOKER
|94
|0
|93
|2020-08-14
|PIEDMONT
|86
|1
|77
|2020-08-14
|CATOOSA
|86
|0
|67
|2020-08-14
|POTEAU
|85
|0
|59
|2020-08-14
|MADILL
|83
|1
|73
|2020-08-14
|MANGUM
|78
|8
|66
|2020-08-14
|CLEVELAND
|78
|3
|59
|2020-08-14
|DEL CITY
|75
|0
|58
|2020-08-14
|CHANDLER
|74
|2
|27
|2020-08-14
|AFTON
|74
|0
|65
|2020-08-14
|LOCUST GROVE
|73
|0
|59
|2020-08-14
|SPENCER
|73
|1
|60
|2020-08-14
|WEATHERFORD
|73
|0
|64
|2020-08-14
|WESTVILLE
|69
|1
|61
|2020-08-14
|WRIGHT CITY
|66
|0
|47
|2020-08-14
|FORT GIBSON
|66
|3
|50
|2020-08-14
|SPERRY
|66
|1
|56
|2020-08-14
|INOLA
|66
|2
|49
|2020-08-14
|VINITA
|65
|1
|54
|2020-08-14
|KINGFISHER
|65
|0
|55
|2020-08-14
|SALINA
|64
|1
|42
|2020-08-14
|HOMINY
|64
|2
|45
|2020-08-14
|TALIHINA
|61
|2
|50
|2020-08-14
|LINDSAY
|61
|2
|52
|2020-08-14
|MOUNDS
|60
|1
|52
|2020-08-14
|CHELSEA
|60
|0
|40
|2020-08-14
|DEWEY
|60
|1
|56
|2020-08-14
|MCLOUD
|59
|1
|51
|2020-08-14
|CALERA
|59
|0
|44
|2020-08-14
|ATOKA
|58
|0
|52
|2020-08-14
|HARRAH
|56
|0
|45
|2020-08-14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|56
|0
|51
|2020-08-14
|COMMERCE
|54
|0
|47
|2020-08-14
|CHOUTEAU
|54
|4
|38
|2020-08-14
|PAWNEE
|53
|0
|45
|2020-08-14
|MARIETTA
|51
|0
|48
|2020-08-14
|HASKELL
|51
|0
|38
|2020-08-14
|TEXHOMA
|51
|0
|43
|2020-08-14
|MANNFORD
|51
|1
|39
|2020-08-14
|VIAN
|51
|1
|34
|2020-08-14
|ELK CITY
|50
|1
|32
|2020-08-14
|SPIRO
|50
|0
|29
|2020-08-14
|KELLYVILLE
|50
|2
|43
|2020-08-14
|STIGLER
|49
|1
|24
|2020-08-14
|PRAGUE
|49
|0
|38
|2020-08-14
|MORRIS
|49
|0
|38
|2020-08-14
|ANTLERS
|49
|0
|42
|2020-08-14
|WILBURTON
|48
|1
|36
|2020-08-14
|SULPHUR
|48
|0
|43
|2020-08-14
|FREDERICK
|47
|1
|45
|2020-08-14
|TECUMSEH
|47
|0
|37
|2020-08-14
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-14
|COLCORD
|46
|1
|39
|2020-08-14
|JONES
|46
|2
|39
|2020-08-14
|WYANDOTTE
|46
|0
|35
|2020-08-14
|HENNESSEY
|45
|0
|33
|2020-08-14
|HAWORTH
|45
|1
|38
|2020-08-14
|HULBERT
|44
|0
|29
|2020-08-14
|VALLIANT
|43
|0
|41
|2020-08-14
|BEGGS
|43
|0
|39
|2020-08-14
|OOLOGAH
|42
|0
|39
|2020-08-14
|STROUD
|40
|0
|28
|2020-08-14
|PERKINS
|37
|0
|34
|2020-08-14
|PAWHUSKA
|36
|0
|27
|2020-08-14
|KINGSTON
|36
|0
|27
|2020-08-14
|WASHINGTON
|36
|0
|35
|2020-08-14
|MARLOW
|35
|0
|31
|2020-08-14
|OKEMAH
|35
|0
|25
|2020-08-14
|NOWATA
|35
|1
|29
|2020-08-14
|WOODWARD
|35
|0
|31
|2020-08-14
|HARTSHORNE
|34
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|WETUMKA
|34
|0
|21
|2020-08-14
|PERRY
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-14
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-14
|COALGATE
|33
|0
|24
|2020-08-14
|COMANCHE
|32
|1
|30
|2020-08-14
|DAVIS
|31
|0
|23
|2020-08-14
|OKARCHE
|31
|0
|25
|2020-08-14
|WAYNE
|30
|0
|25
|2020-08-14
|FAIRLAND
|30
|0
|28
|2020-08-14
|HOLLIS
|29
|0
|22
|2020-08-14
|ROLAND
|29
|0
|20
|2020-08-14
|MEAD
|29
|1
|23
|2020-08-14
|CACHE
|29
|0
|26
|2020-08-14
|ELGIN
|28
|0
|27
|2020-08-14
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-08-14
|CADDO
|28
|0
|21
|2020-08-14
|CRESCENT
|27
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|BLACKWELL
|27
|1
|20
|2020-08-14
|RED ROCK
|27
|1
|24
|2020-08-14
|GORE
|26
|1
|20
|2020-08-14
|BOKOSHE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-14
|FAIRFAX
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-14
|COLBERT
|26
|0
|22
|2020-08-14
|PORUM
|25
|1
|16
|2020-08-14
|KANSAS
|25
|0
|17
|2020-08-14
|APACHE
|25
|1
|19
|2020-08-14
|POCOLA
|24
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|COPAN
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|LUTHER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-08-14
|WATTS
|23
|0
|21
|2020-08-14
|MEEKER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-08-14
|WILSON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-08-14
|FAIRVIEW
|22
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|WISTER
|22
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|BARNSDALL
|22
|2
|18
|2020-08-14
|MAYSVILLE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-08-14
|TISHOMINGO
|21
|0
|14
|2020-08-14
|WATONGA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-08-14
|ELMORE CITY
|20
|0
|18
|2020-08-14
|KONAWA
|20
|1
|14
|2020-08-14
|FORT COBB
|19
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|QUAPAW
|19
|0
|13
|2020-08-14
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|15
|2020-08-14
|BLAIR
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-14
|HOWE
|19
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|ARCADIA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-14
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-08-14
|PADEN
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|PORTER
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-14
|CARNEGIE
|18
|1
|9
|2020-08-14
|BIG CABIN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-08-14
|ALVA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-14
|CAMERON
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|KEOTA
|17
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|DEWAR
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|GRACEMONT
|17
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|BOSWELL
|16
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|GERONIMO
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-14
|TALALA
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|ADAIR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|MAUD
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-14
|SAYRE
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|15
|2020-08-14
|WELEETKA
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|DEPEW
|15
|1
|10
|2020-08-14
|QUINTON
|15
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|KIOWA
|14
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|FORT TOWSON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|MINCO
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-14
|RAMONA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|EARLSBORO
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|CASHION
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-14
|RUSH SPRINGS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|WELLSTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|YALE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|BOKCHITO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-14
|WARNER
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|ALLEN
|12
|1
|10
|2020-08-14
|ASHER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|10
|2020-08-14
|WAURIKA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|CEMENT
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-14
|INDIAHOMA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|TAFT
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|STONEWALL
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-14
|OKTAHA
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|JENNINGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|DRUMRIGHT
|11
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|FLETCHER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|GARBER
|11
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|GEARY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|ALEX
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-14
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|HOBART
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|GANS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|WELCH
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-14
|STRATFORD
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|AMBER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|NEWKIRK
|10
|1
|7
|2020-08-14
|KREBS
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|ROFF
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|RED OAK
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|ARKOMA
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|KAW CITY
|10
|1
|7
|2020-08-14
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|THOMAS
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|HEALDTON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|MORRISON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|MCCURTAIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|SHADY POINT
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|CARNEY
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|HAILEYVILLE
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|DELAWARE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|BEAVER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-14
|THACKERVILLE
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-14
|CHEYENNE
|8
|1
|6
|2020-08-14
|PAOLI
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|TEMPLE
|8
|2
|3
|2020-08-14
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|2020-08-14
|PANAMA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|BRAGGS
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|ARAPAHO
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|MOORELAND
|7
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-14
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|LAVERNE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|SNYDER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|HYDRO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|BILLINGS
|6
|1
|1
|2020-08-14
|PRUE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-14
|LAHOMA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|SEILING
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|CROWDER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|KENEFIC
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|NINNEKAH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-14
|KETCHUM
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|RIPLEY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|SOPER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|MILBURN
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|COUNCIL HILL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|AVANT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|MEDFORD
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-14
|AGRA
|5
|1
|4
|2020-08-14
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|SCHULTER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|BOLEY
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-14
|MARBLE CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|DILL CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|SHATTUCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|CASTLE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-14
|CORN
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|HANNA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-14
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|TRYON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|DOVER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|OILTON
|3
|1
|1
|2020-08-14
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|HELENA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|PITTSBURG
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|VELMA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-14
|BLUEJACKET
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|LAMONT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|WHITEFIELD
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|DUSTIN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|DRUMMOND
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|TUPELO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|BOISE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-14
|GAGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|KEYES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|NASH
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|CUSTER CITY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|ERICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|AMES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
|KREMLIN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-14
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-14
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.