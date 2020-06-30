breaking editor's pick topical featured

OSDH reports 585 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths in Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.30.20

There have been 13,757 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 387 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Another record single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was set on Tuesday, as 585 new cases and two additional deaths were confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

It was an increase of 4.44%, with the total number of cases reaching 13,757, according to OSDH data.

A new positive test was confirmed in the 73703 ZIP code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 67 cases, OSDH data shows. Two new cases also were reported in Alva in Woods County, and there was one less in Hennessey in Kingfisher County. OSDH has reported numbers in communities may be readjusted as addresses are confirmed.

New deaths reported were a Mayes County woman in the 36-49 age group and a Rogers County man in the 65 and older age group.

The number of active cases also rose Tuesday, increasing by 85 in a single-day period to 3,285, while the number of those recovered since the virus was confirmed in the state reached 10,085, or 73% of the total, with 498 since Monday's report.

There have been 1,520 Oklahomans testing positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, an increase of 31 compared to Monday. Of those, 315 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, with 111 in intensive care, according to OSDH data Monday evening. 

State numbers

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 246 in the 0-4 age range, 818 in the 5-17 age range, 4,764 in the 18-35 age range, 3,113 in the 36-49 age range, 2,513 in the 50-64 age range and 2,2301 in the 65 and older age range. There were two cases marked "age unknown."

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 227, or just less than 39%, reported on Tuesday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 12 in 0-4, 49 in 5-17, 132 in 36-49, 94 in 50-64 and 70 in 65 and older.

Of those testing positive, 6,949, or 50.51%, have been female, and 6,801 or 49.44%, have been male. Seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.9, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 387 deaths in the state, 309, or 79.85%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.02%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.58%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 198 or 51.17%, than women, 189 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.30.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3424 67 2325
OKLAHOMA 2913 70 2039
TEXAS 987 6 971
CLEVELAND 886 40 645
MCCURTAIN 471 4 220
COMANCHE 406 5 356
WASHINGTON 398 39 343
PAYNE 382 1 235
CANADIAN 280 3 205
WAGONER 266 19 190
CADDO 186 11 167
ROGERS 178 6 126
OSAGE 165 8 134
MCCLAIN 159 4 128
DELAWARE 152 16 105
CREEK 144 7 114
GRADY 137 5 115
MUSKOGEE 118 11 77
ADAIR 115 4 104
CHOCTAW 112 1 103
POTTAWATOMIE 104 4 77
KAY 97 7 68
BRYAN 94 1 68
CARTER 92 1 71
MAYES 81 5 60
CHEROKEE 77 1 59
GARVIN 70 1 48
OTTAWA 70 2 42
GARFIELD 67 2 54
GREER 66 7 57
STEPHENS 63 1 50
OKMULGEE 62 0 41
PITTSBURG 58 3 46
MCINTOSH 57 1 35
PAWNEE 56 2 44
CUSTER 55 0 50
LOGAN 49 1 26
SEMINOLE 40 3 32
SEQUOYAH 40 3 21
PONTOTOC 39 2 22
NOBLE 39 0 29
JACKSON 38 3 26
NOWATA 34 1 28
LE FLORE 32 1 23
MARSHALL 32 0 24
LOVE 30 0 28
BEAVER 30 0 30
LINCOLN 29 2 24
KINGFISHER 26 0 20
TILLMAN 23 1 22
ATOKA 22 0 13
CRAIG 21 0 18
MURRAY 18 0 13
OKFUSKEE 14 0 7
BLAINE 14 0 11
JOHNSTON 12 0 8
WOODWARD 12 0 11
LATIMER 11 1 6
BECKHAM 11 0 8
PUSHMATAHA 11 0 8
HUGHES 10 0 6
KIOWA 10 1 5
HASKELL 10 0 7
COAL 8 0 6
JEFFERSON 8 0 4
MAJOR 8 1 7
WOODS 7 0 5
COTTON 6 2 3
DEWEY 5 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 1
HARMON 1 0 0
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.30.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2343 52 1578
OKLAHOMA CITY 2334 63 1602
GUYMON 821 6 807
EDMOND 456 10 347
NORMAN 437 23 311
BROKEN ARROW 437 14 300
JENKS 359 0 264
STILLWATER 339 0 205
LAWTON 323 5 293
BARTLESVILLE 322 37 276
OTHER*** 241 3 180
MOORE 217 9 160
BROKEN BOW 209 2 95
YUKON 150 1 122
IDABEL 148 1 61
GLENPOOL 120 0 77
OWASSO 108 1 69
CLAREMORE 103 5 75
SKIATOOK 99 7 78
PURCELL 98 3 84
HUGO 98 1 91
PONCA CITY 93 5 67
GROVE 91 16 67
MUSKOGEE 90 8 53
HOOKER 90 0 90
COWETA 89 12 61
HINTON 89 0 87
BIXBY 82 0 49
ARDMORE 80 1 61
CHICKASHA 73 4 59
SHAWNEE 72 4 49
SAND SPRINGS 70 2 56
MANGUM 66 7 57
ENID 64 2 51
SAPULPA 62 3 51
STILWELL 59 4 52
WAGONER 57 4 45
TAHLEQUAH 55 1 47
BETHANY 53 1 34
COLLINSVILLE 52 1 34
DURANT 48 0 36
MIAMI 48 2 23
EL RENO 47 1 20
MUSTANG 44 1 30
DUNCAN 43 0 32
BINGER 41 9 32
MCALESTER 40 3 31
WEATHERFORD 38 0 36
BLANCHARD 37 0 30
ALTUS 36 3 24
WESTVILLE 36 0 33
CHOCTAW 36 1 24
WRIGHT CITY 35 0 18
MIDWEST CITY 35 2 24
DEWEY 34 1 33
PAULS VALLEY 34 0 26
CLEVELAND 33 2 24
GUTHRIE 32 0 21
NICHOLS HILLS 32 0 26
OKMULGEE 31 0 17
ANADARKO 30 1 25
CHECOTAH 30 1 19
TUTTLE 30 1 23
NOBLE 29 1 24
KELLYVILLE 29 2 25
ADA 29 0 18
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
VALLIANT 27 0 19
PIEDMONT 26 0 22
WARR ACRES 26 0 17
JAY 25 0 14
PRYOR CREEK 24 1 19
HOMINY 24 0 20
NEWCASTLE 23 1 14
FREDERICK 23 1 22
EUFAULA 23 0 12
CUSHING 23 1 20
LEXINGTON 22 0 16
HAWORTH 21 0 8
RED ROCK 21 0 17
OCHELATA 21 1 17
VINITA 20 0 17
SALLISAW 19 0 8
LINDSAY 19 0 13
NOWATA 18 1 13
MARIETTA 18 0 16
LOCUST GROVE 18 0 13
SPENCER 18 0 13
INOLA 18 0 9
CHOUTEAU 18 3 11
WEWOKA 17 0 14
TYRONE 17 0 15
SULPHUR 17 0 13
ATOKA 17 0 11
SEMINOLE 17 2 14
KINGSTON 17 0 14
DEL CITY 17 0 14
MADILL 15 0 10
HARRAH 15 0 10
SPERRY 15 0 13
PAWNEE 15 0 11
AFTON 15 0 14
CLINTON 14 0 11
WATTS 14 0 14
PERKINS 14 0 6
JONES 13 0 12
MCLOUD 13 0 11
CATOOSA 13 0 11
GOODWELL 13 0 13
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
BEGGS 12 0 11
OOLOGAH 12 0 9
MOUNDS 12 0 11
FORT GIBSON 12 2 9
COMANCHE 12 1 11
COLCORD 11 0 8
PERRY 11 0 6
WOODWARD 11 0 9
SALINA 10 0 6
HASKELL 10 0 9
HULBERT 10 0 5
CALERA 10 0 7
WAYNE 10 0 9
TECUMSEH 10 0 9
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
GORE 9 1 7
WILBURTON 9 1 4
ELK CITY 9 0 6
HENRYETTA 9 0 6
KIEFER 9 0 6
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ARCADIA 9 0 8
ELGIN 9 0 8
RAMONA 9 0 7
BRISTOW 8 0 8
MULDROW 8 1 4
ALEX 8 0 8
KINGFISHER 8 0 6
BEAVER 8 0 8
OKEMAH 8 0 2
HENNESSEY 8 0 8
ALVA 7 0 5
COALGATE 7 0 5
WASHINGTON 7 0 5
WATONGA 7 0 5
OKARCHE 7 0 5
GARVIN 7 0 3
MARLOW 7 0 6
COLBERT 7 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
HOLDENVILLE 6 0 3
PRAGUE 6 0 5
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
DELAWARE 6 0 5
CADDO 6 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 6 1 2
WISTER 6 0 6
STIGLER 6 0 4
HEAVENER 6 0 5
APACHE 6 0 4
COPAN 6 0 6
CHANDLER 6 1 4
MANNFORD 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 6
MEAD 6 1 4
CACHE 5 0 5
MAYSVILLE 5 0 3
FAIRFAX 5 0 3
COMMERCE 5 0 4
STROUD 5 0 4
JENNINGS 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
CHELSEA 5 0 2
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
ANTLERS 5 0 3
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
TONKAWA 4 0 2
TALALA 4 0 2
FLETCHER 4 0 3
RINGLING 4 0 2
MEEKER 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 3
BOKOSHE 4 0 1
BOSWELL 4 0 3
PORUM 4 1 1
WARNER 4 0 4
KONAWA 4 1 2
FORGAN 4 0 4
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
VIAN 4 1 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
TALIHINA 4 1 2
FAIRVIEW 4 0 4
WILSON 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
PRUE 4 0 3
CANADIAN 4 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
WELEETKA 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
QUINTON 3 0 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
WYANDOTTE 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
WETUMKA 3 0 2
NEWKIRK 3 1 1
CASHION 3 0 1
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
MORRISON 3 0 2
AGRA 3 1 1
DEPEW 3 1 2
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
SPIRO 3 0 1
ALLEN 3 1 2
HOBART 3 0 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
CANEY 3 0 0
MILLERTON 2 0 1
ROFF 2 0 0
MORRIS 2 0 0
ELMORE CITY 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
GLENCOE 2 0 1
LAHOMA 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 1
KINTA 2 0 2
ORLANDO 2 0 0
ACHILLE 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
CRESCENT 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 1
SASAKWA 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
DAVIS 2 0 0
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
RINGWOOD 2 0 2
MINCO 2 0 1
RYAN 2 0 0
TERLTON 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 0
MULHALL 2 0 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
SOPER 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BERNICE 1 0 0
KANSAS 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
MARBLE CITY 1 0 0
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0
FRANCIS 1 0 0
HYDRO 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
QUAPAW 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
RIPLEY 1 0 0
KIOWA 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 0
DILL CITY 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
HOLLIS 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
MARSHALL 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
SENTINEL 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 67 cases, 54 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 39 cases, 29 recovered; Kingfisher with 26 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 64 in Enid (13 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); eight each in Hennessey and Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Alva (two active), Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 22 cases with 17 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0