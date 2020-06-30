OSDH reports 585 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths in Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. — Another record single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was set on Tuesday, as 585 new cases and two additional deaths were confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
It was an increase of 4.44%, with the total number of cases reaching 13,757, according to OSDH data.
A new positive test was confirmed in the 73703 ZIP code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 67 cases, OSDH data shows. Two new cases also were reported in Alva in Woods County, and there was one less in Hennessey in Kingfisher County. OSDH has reported numbers in communities may be readjusted as addresses are confirmed.
New deaths reported were a Mayes County woman in the 36-49 age group and a Rogers County man in the 65 and older age group.
The number of active cases also rose Tuesday, increasing by 85 in a single-day period to 3,285, while the number of those recovered since the virus was confirmed in the state reached 10,085, or 73% of the total, with 498 since Monday's report.
There have been 1,520 Oklahomans testing positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, an increase of 31 compared to Monday. Of those, 315 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, with 111 in intensive care, according to OSDH data Monday evening.
State numbers
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 246 in the 0-4 age range, 818 in the 5-17 age range, 4,764 in the 18-35 age range, 3,113 in the 36-49 age range, 2,513 in the 50-64 age range and 2,2301 in the 65 and older age range. There were two cases marked "age unknown."
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 227, or just less than 39%, reported on Tuesday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 12 in 0-4, 49 in 5-17, 132 in 36-49, 94 in 50-64 and 70 in 65 and older.
Of those testing positive, 6,949, or 50.51%, have been female, and 6,801 or 49.44%, have been male. Seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.9, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 387 deaths in the state, 309, or 79.85%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.02%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.58%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 198 or 51.17%, than women, 189 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.30.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3424
|67
|2325
|OKLAHOMA
|2913
|70
|2039
|TEXAS
|987
|6
|971
|CLEVELAND
|886
|40
|645
|MCCURTAIN
|471
|4
|220
|COMANCHE
|406
|5
|356
|WASHINGTON
|398
|39
|343
|PAYNE
|382
|1
|235
|CANADIAN
|280
|3
|205
|WAGONER
|266
|19
|190
|CADDO
|186
|11
|167
|ROGERS
|178
|6
|126
|OSAGE
|165
|8
|134
|MCCLAIN
|159
|4
|128
|DELAWARE
|152
|16
|105
|CREEK
|144
|7
|114
|GRADY
|137
|5
|115
|MUSKOGEE
|118
|11
|77
|ADAIR
|115
|4
|104
|CHOCTAW
|112
|1
|103
|POTTAWATOMIE
|104
|4
|77
|KAY
|97
|7
|68
|BRYAN
|94
|1
|68
|CARTER
|92
|1
|71
|MAYES
|81
|5
|60
|CHEROKEE
|77
|1
|59
|GARVIN
|70
|1
|48
|OTTAWA
|70
|2
|42
|GARFIELD
|67
|2
|54
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|STEPHENS
|63
|1
|50
|OKMULGEE
|62
|0
|41
|PITTSBURG
|58
|3
|46
|MCINTOSH
|57
|1
|35
|PAWNEE
|56
|2
|44
|CUSTER
|55
|0
|50
|LOGAN
|49
|1
|26
|SEMINOLE
|40
|3
|32
|SEQUOYAH
|40
|3
|21
|PONTOTOC
|39
|2
|22
|NOBLE
|39
|0
|29
|JACKSON
|38
|3
|26
|NOWATA
|34
|1
|28
|LE FLORE
|32
|1
|23
|MARSHALL
|32
|0
|24
|LOVE
|30
|0
|28
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LINCOLN
|29
|2
|24
|KINGFISHER
|26
|0
|20
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|ATOKA
|22
|0
|13
|CRAIG
|21
|0
|18
|MURRAY
|18
|0
|13
|OKFUSKEE
|14
|0
|7
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|11
|JOHNSTON
|12
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|LATIMER
|11
|1
|6
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|PUSHMATAHA
|11
|0
|8
|HUGHES
|10
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|10
|1
|5
|HASKELL
|10
|0
|7
|COAL
|8
|0
|6
|JEFFERSON
|8
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|7
|WOODS
|7
|0
|5
|COTTON
|6
|2
|3
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|HARMON
|1
|0
|0
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.30.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2343
|52
|1578
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2334
|63
|1602
|GUYMON
|821
|6
|807
|EDMOND
|456
|10
|347
|NORMAN
|437
|23
|311
|BROKEN ARROW
|437
|14
|300
|JENKS
|359
|0
|264
|STILLWATER
|339
|0
|205
|LAWTON
|323
|5
|293
|BARTLESVILLE
|322
|37
|276
|OTHER***
|241
|3
|180
|MOORE
|217
|9
|160
|BROKEN BOW
|209
|2
|95
|YUKON
|150
|1
|122
|IDABEL
|148
|1
|61
|GLENPOOL
|120
|0
|77
|OWASSO
|108
|1
|69
|CLAREMORE
|103
|5
|75
|SKIATOOK
|99
|7
|78
|PURCELL
|98
|3
|84
|HUGO
|98
|1
|91
|PONCA CITY
|93
|5
|67
|GROVE
|91
|16
|67
|MUSKOGEE
|90
|8
|53
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|COWETA
|89
|12
|61
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|BIXBY
|82
|0
|49
|ARDMORE
|80
|1
|61
|CHICKASHA
|73
|4
|59
|SHAWNEE
|72
|4
|49
|SAND SPRINGS
|70
|2
|56
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|ENID
|64
|2
|51
|SAPULPA
|62
|3
|51
|STILWELL
|59
|4
|52
|WAGONER
|57
|4
|45
|TAHLEQUAH
|55
|1
|47
|BETHANY
|53
|1
|34
|COLLINSVILLE
|52
|1
|34
|DURANT
|48
|0
|36
|MIAMI
|48
|2
|23
|EL RENO
|47
|1
|20
|MUSTANG
|44
|1
|30
|DUNCAN
|43
|0
|32
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|MCALESTER
|40
|3
|31
|WEATHERFORD
|38
|0
|36
|BLANCHARD
|37
|0
|30
|ALTUS
|36
|3
|24
|WESTVILLE
|36
|0
|33
|CHOCTAW
|36
|1
|24
|WRIGHT CITY
|35
|0
|18
|MIDWEST CITY
|35
|2
|24
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|PAULS VALLEY
|34
|0
|26
|CLEVELAND
|33
|2
|24
|GUTHRIE
|32
|0
|21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|32
|0
|26
|OKMULGEE
|31
|0
|17
|ANADARKO
|30
|1
|25
|CHECOTAH
|30
|1
|19
|TUTTLE
|30
|1
|23
|NOBLE
|29
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|25
|ADA
|29
|0
|18
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|VALLIANT
|27
|0
|19
|PIEDMONT
|26
|0
|22
|WARR ACRES
|26
|0
|17
|JAY
|25
|0
|14
|PRYOR CREEK
|24
|1
|19
|HOMINY
|24
|0
|20
|NEWCASTLE
|23
|1
|14
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|EUFAULA
|23
|0
|12
|CUSHING
|23
|1
|20
|LEXINGTON
|22
|0
|16
|HAWORTH
|21
|0
|8
|RED ROCK
|21
|0
|17
|OCHELATA
|21
|1
|17
|VINITA
|20
|0
|17
|SALLISAW
|19
|0
|8
|LINDSAY
|19
|0
|13
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|13
|MARIETTA
|18
|0
|16
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|13
|SPENCER
|18
|0
|13
|INOLA
|18
|0
|9
|CHOUTEAU
|18
|3
|11
|WEWOKA
|17
|0
|14
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|SULPHUR
|17
|0
|13
|ATOKA
|17
|0
|11
|SEMINOLE
|17
|2
|14
|KINGSTON
|17
|0
|14
|DEL CITY
|17
|0
|14
|MADILL
|15
|0
|10
|HARRAH
|15
|0
|10
|SPERRY
|15
|0
|13
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|11
|AFTON
|15
|0
|14
|CLINTON
|14
|0
|11
|WATTS
|14
|0
|14
|PERKINS
|14
|0
|6
|JONES
|13
|0
|12
|MCLOUD
|13
|0
|11
|CATOOSA
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|11
|OOLOGAH
|12
|0
|9
|MOUNDS
|12
|0
|11
|FORT GIBSON
|12
|2
|9
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|COLCORD
|11
|0
|8
|PERRY
|11
|0
|6
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|9
|SALINA
|10
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|10
|0
|9
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|5
|CALERA
|10
|0
|7
|WAYNE
|10
|0
|9
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|9
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|WILBURTON
|9
|1
|4
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|HENRYETTA
|9
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|9
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|ARCADIA
|9
|0
|8
|ELGIN
|9
|0
|8
|RAMONA
|9
|0
|7
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|MULDROW
|8
|1
|4
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|KINGFISHER
|8
|0
|6
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|OKEMAH
|8
|0
|2
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|8
|ALVA
|7
|0
|5
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|OKARCHE
|7
|0
|5
|GARVIN
|7
|0
|3
|MARLOW
|7
|0
|6
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|HOLDENVILLE
|6
|0
|3
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|5
|CADDO
|6
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|6
|1
|2
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|STIGLER
|6
|0
|4
|HEAVENER
|6
|0
|5
|APACHE
|6
|0
|4
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|6
|1
|4
|MANNFORD
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|6
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|MAYSVILLE
|5
|0
|3
|FAIRFAX
|5
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|5
|0
|4
|STROUD
|5
|0
|4
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|CHELSEA
|5
|0
|2
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|ANTLERS
|5
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|2
|TALALA
|4
|0
|2
|FLETCHER
|4
|0
|3
|RINGLING
|4
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|BOKOSHE
|4
|0
|1
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|3
|PORUM
|4
|1
|1
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|4
|WILSON
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|PRUE
|4
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|WYANDOTTE
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|WETUMKA
|3
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|3
|1
|1
|CASHION
|3
|0
|1
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|1
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|SPIRO
|3
|0
|1
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|HOBART
|3
|0
|2
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|CANEY
|3
|0
|0
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|MORRIS
|2
|0
|0
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|1
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|2
|MINCO
|2
|0
|1
|RYAN
|2
|0
|0
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|0
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|BERNICE
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|HOLLIS
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 67 cases, 54 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 39 cases, 29 recovered; Kingfisher with 26 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 64 in Enid (13 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); eight each in Hennessey and Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Alva (two active), Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 22 cases with 17 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.