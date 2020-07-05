breaking editor's pick topical featured

OSDH reports 283 new COVID-19 cases in state, 1 in Garfield County, on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.5.20

There have been 15,928 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 398 deaths in 48 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 283, including one in Garfield County, for 15,928 overall cases, with no deaths reported Sunday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Garfield County now has a total of 79 cases, according to OSDH data, with 77 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 61 have recovered, with the remaining 18 active cases in Enid.

The county has seen an increase of 51 cases, 282%, since June 5, when it had 28 confirmed cases overall, based on OSDH information. 

There were no other cases reported Sunday in Northwest area counties, but Blaine County was readjusted down by one case on the OSDH website.

State numbers

The number of active cases in the state rose by two, to 3,284, from Saturday, while those recovering from the virus saw a single-day increase of 281 for a total of 12,246 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 121 more reported on Sunday, making up more than 42.75% of the new cases, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 9 in 0-4, 22 in 5-17, 51 in 36-49, 48 in 50-64 and 32 in 65 and older.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 296 in the 0-4 age range, 1,002 in the 5-17 age range, 5,689 in the 18-35 age range, 3,547 in the 36-49 age range, 2,860 in the 50-64 age range and 2,534 in the 65 and older age range.

Of those testing positive, 8,061, or 50.61%, have been female, and 7,811 or 49.04%, have been male. Fifty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 398 deaths in the state, 319, or 80.15%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 15.83%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.51%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.51%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 204 or 51.26%, than women, 194 or 48.74%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 72 in Tulsa County; 70 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 7.5.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 4035 72 3073
OKLAHOMA 3479 70 2516
CLEVELAND 1052 40 802
TEXAS 993 6 981
MCCURTAIN 542 7 383
COMANCHE 447 7 385
PAYNE 426 1 325
WASHINGTON 407 39 355
CANADIAN 337 3 253
WAGONER 310 19 225
ROGERS 217 6 154
MCCLAIN 198 4 149
CADDO 195 11 173
OSAGE 185 8 154
DELAWARE 175 16 121
CREEK 174 7 132
GRADY 173 5 133
MUSKOGEE 138 11 89
CARTER 128 1 79
BRYAN 124 1 82
ADAIR 121 4 108
CHOCTAW 119 1 105
POTTAWATOMIE 117 4 89
KAY 111 7 83
OKMULGEE 95 0 54
MAYES 94 5 70
GARVIN 91 1 61
CHEROKEE 90 1 73
OTTAWA 81 2 51
GARFIELD 79 2 61
MCINTOSH 67 1 49
GREER 66 7 57
STEPHENS 65 1 55
CUSTER 64 0 53
PITTSBURG 64 3 50
LOGAN 60 1 39
PAWNEE 58 2 50
JACKSON 48 3 29
SEQUOYAH 47 3 30
PONTOTOC 45 2 31
SEMINOLE 43 3 33
NOBLE 40 1 32
MARSHALL 37 0 28
NOWATA 37 1 35
LINCOLN 35 2 28
LE FLORE 35 1 29
KINGFISHER 32 0 23
BEAVER 32 0 32
LOVE 31 0 30
ATOKA 25 0 13
TILLMAN 25 1 23
MURRAY 22 0 16
CRAIG 21 0 19
PUSHMATAHA 17 0 10
BLAINE 17 0 15
OKFUSKEE 16 0 12
LATIMER 15 1 8
JOHNSTON 13 0 12
HUGHES 13 0 10
WOODWARD 13 0 11
HASKELL 12 0 10
KIOWA 12 1 7
BECKHAM 11 0 8
JEFFERSON 10 0 5
COAL 9 0 7
MAJOR 8 1 7
COTTON 7 2 3
WOODS 6 0 5
WASHITA 5 0 3
DEWEY 4 0 4
GRANT 2 0 2
HARMON 2 0 0
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.5.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 2755 63 1983
TULSA 2755 56 2102
GUYMON 827 6 817
EDMOND 542 10 430
NORMAN 541 23 401
BROKEN ARROW 537 15 371
JENKS 403 0 350
STILLWATER 373 0 288
LAWTON 355 7 305
BARTLESVILLE 329 37 282
OTHER*** 279 3 223
BROKEN BOW 248 4 164
MOORE 247 9 197
YUKON 183 1 144
IDABEL 175 2 123
OWASSO 134 1 96
GLENPOOL 133 0 107
CLAREMORE 124 5 88
ARDMORE 111 1 67
PURCELL 108 3 89
SKIATOOK 107 7 91
BIXBY 106 0 71
HUGO 105 1 93
PONCA CITY 105 5 78
COWETA 101 12 68
GROVE 98 16 72
MUSKOGEE 98 8 64
CHICKASHA 95 4 68
HINTON 90 0 87
HOOKER 90 0 90
BETHANY 85 1 40
SHAWNEE 82 4 60
SAND SPRINGS 81 2 61
SAPULPA 78 3 58
ENID 77 2 59
DURANT 68 0 44
COLLINSVILLE 68 1 46
MANGUM 66 7 57
TAHLEQUAH 65 1 53
STILWELL 63 4 54
WAGONER 63 4 52
EL RENO 60 1 30
MIAMI 54 2 32
BLANCHARD 54 0 37
MUSTANG 51 1 41
CHOCTAW 47 1 31
DUNCAN 45 0 37
MCALESTER 44 3 34
WEATHERFORD 43 0 38
MIDWEST CITY 42 2 29
BINGER 42 9 32
ALTUS 41 3 27
PAULS VALLEY 40 0 30
GUTHRIE 39 0 26
WESTVILLE 37 0 35
TUTTLE 37 1 31
WRIGHT CITY 36 0 27
OKMULGEE 36 0 26
CLEVELAND 35 2 27
CHECOTAH 35 1 27
ADA 35 0 26
DEWEY 34 1 33
NICHOLS HILLS 33 0 31
ANADARKO 32 1 26
NEWCASTLE 32 1 21
WARR ACRES 32 0 22
NOBLE 31 1 23
KELLYVILLE 30 2 26
JAY 30 0 20
CUSHING 29 1 20
VALLIANT 27 0 24
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
PRYOR CREEK 27 1 23
EUFAULA 27 0 17
PIEDMONT 27 0 24
LINDSAY 25 0 16
SPERRY 25 0 17
HOMINY 25 0 23
DEL CITY 24 0 16
LEXINGTON 24 0 21
FREDERICK 23 1 22
CHOUTEAU 22 3 12
OCHELATA 22 1 20
HAWORTH 22 0 16
HENRYETTA 22 0 7
SPENCER 22 0 16
ATOKA 21 0 11
RED ROCK 21 1 17
SEMINOLE 20 2 15
SALLISAW 20 0 13
LOCUST GROVE 20 0 16
VINITA 20 0 18
INOLA 20 0 17
NOWATA 20 1 18
MADILL 19 0 13
CLINTON 18 0 12
SULPHUR 18 0 15
MARIETTA 18 0 18
KINGSTON 18 0 15
COLCORD 17 0 12
HARRAH 17 0 12
PERKINS 17 0 11
WEWOKA 17 0 14
TYRONE 17 0 15
SALINA 16 0 6
AFTON 16 0 14
MCLOUD 16 0 11
FORT GIBSON 15 2 10
PAWNEE 15 0 15
MOUNDS 15 0 12
CATOOSA 15 0 13
WATTS 15 0 15
JONES 15 0 13
PAWHUSKA 14 0 13
OOLOGAH 14 0 9
HASKELL 14 0 10
CALERA 13 0 9
MORRIS 13 0 1
BEGGS 13 0 12
GOODWELL 13 0 13
PERRY 12 0 9
COMANCHE 12 1 11
MULDROW 12 1 7
WASHINGTON 11 0 7
WOODWARD 11 0 9
KINGFISHER 11 0 6
WILBURTON 11 1 6
ELGIN 11 0 9
HENNESSEY 10 0 9
RAMONA 10 0 8
CHANDLER 10 1 6
WAYNE 10 0 10
ARCADIA 10 0 8
BRISTOW 10 0 8
OKEMAH 10 0 6
TECUMSEH 10 0 10
MEAD 10 1 4
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
HULBERT 10 0 8
COLBERT 9 0 6
OPTIMA 9 0 9
GORE 9 1 7
OKARCHE 9 0 6
MANNFORD 9 0 6
ELK CITY 9 0 6
KIEFER 9 0 6
WATONGA 9 0 7
APACHE 8 0 6
WYNNEWOOD 8 1 4
LONE GROVE 8 0 3
GARVIN 8 0 7
HOLDENVILLE 8 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
CACHE 8 0 5
ALEX 8 0 8
FORT COBB 7 0 7
ANTLERS 7 0 3
DELAWARE 7 0 7
CHELSEA 7 0 3
COALGATE 7 0 6
STIGLER 7 0 5
MARLOW 7 0 6
FAIRFAX 7 0 5
COMMERCE 7 0 4
CADDO 7 0 4
COPAN 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
ELMORE CITY 6 0 3
STROUD 6 0 5
WISTER 6 0 6
PRAGUE 6 0 5
ALVA 6 0 5
MAYSVILLE 6 0 4
ADAIR 6 0 6
BLACKWELL 5 0 4
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
MEEKER 5 0 4
JENNINGS 5 0 5
MINCO 5 0 3
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
BOKOSHE 5 0 4
INDIAHOMA 5 0 2
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
PORUM 5 1 3
HEAVENER 5 0 5
RUSH SPRINGS 5 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FLETCHER 4 0 4
KONAWA 4 1 2
PAOLI 4 0 2
TALIHINA 4 1 2
OLUSTEE 4 0 0
WARNER 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
WILSON 4 0 4
RINGLING 4 0 2
NEWKIRK 4 1 2
WETUMKA 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 4
DAVIS 4 0 1
QUAPAW 4 0 1
FAIRVIEW 4 0 4
TALALA 4 0 4
BOSWELL 4 0 3
HOBART 4 0 2
VIAN 4 1 3
QUINTON 4 0 2
SPIRO 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 4
TONKAWA 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
MCCURTAIN 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
ORLANDO 3 0 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
CLAYTON 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
STRATFORD 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
CASHION 3 0 3
WYANDOTTE 3 0 1
SAYRE 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
RYAN 3 0 1
YALE 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
WEBBERS FALLS 3 0 2
MORRISON 3 0 2
WANN 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
EARLSBORO 3 0 2
AGRA 3 1 2
MULHALL 3 0 2
DEWAR 3 0 1
PORTER 3 0 3
WELEETKA 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
ROFF 2 0 0
BERNICE 2 0 0
GLENCOE 2 0 1
KANSAS 2 0 1
LAHOMA 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 2
WAURIKA 2 0 1
RIPLEY 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 0
SEILING 2 0 2
POCOLA 2 0 1
SASAKWA 2 0 2
LEHIGH 2 0 1
THOMAS 2 0 2
MARBLE CITY 2 0 0
MILLERTON 2 0 2
HOLLIS 2 0 0
KIOWA 2 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 2 0 1
WALTERS 2 0 0
BLAIR 2 0 2
MANNSVILLE 2 0 1
CRESCENT 2 0 2
CARNEGIE 2 0 2
SNYDER 2 0 2
CANEY 2 0 0
LONGDALE 2 0 2
RED OAK 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
MAUD 2 0 1
KINTA 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
BRADLEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
BOYNTON 1 0 0
MARSHALL 1 0 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0
JET 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
FRANCIS 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
KEOTA 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
CEMENT 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
TIPTON 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 79 cases, 61 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 32 recovered; Kingfisher with 32 cases, 23 recovered; Blaine with 17 cases, 15 recovered; Woodward with 13 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with six cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 77 in Enid (18 active); 11 each in Kingfisher (five active) and Woodward (two active); 10 in Hennessey (one active); nine each in Okarche (three active) and Watonga (two active); six in Alva (one active); four each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 48 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 27 cases with 21 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0