OSDH reports 283 new COVID-19 cases in state, 1 in Garfield County, on Sunday

ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 283, including one in Garfield County, for 15,928 overall cases, with no deaths reported Sunday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County now has a total of 79 cases, according to OSDH data, with 77 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 61 have recovered, with the remaining 18 active cases in Enid.
The county has seen an increase of 51 cases, 282%, since June 5, when it had 28 confirmed cases overall, based on OSDH information.
There were no other cases reported Sunday in Northwest area counties, but Blaine County was readjusted down by one case on the OSDH website.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state rose by two, to 3,284, from Saturday, while those recovering from the virus saw a single-day increase of 281 for a total of 12,246 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 121 more reported on Sunday, making up more than 42.75% of the new cases, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 9 in 0-4, 22 in 5-17, 51 in 36-49, 48 in 50-64 and 32 in 65 and older.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 296 in the 0-4 age range, 1,002 in the 5-17 age range, 5,689 in the 18-35 age range, 3,547 in the 36-49 age range, 2,860 in the 50-64 age range and 2,534 in the 65 and older age range.
Of those testing positive, 8,061, or 50.61%, have been female, and 7,811 or 49.04%, have been male. Fifty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 398 deaths in the state, 319, or 80.15%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 15.83%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.51%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.51%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 204 or 51.26%, than women, 194 or 48.74%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 72 in Tulsa County; 70 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 7.5.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|4035
|72
|3073
|OKLAHOMA
|3479
|70
|2516
|CLEVELAND
|1052
|40
|802
|TEXAS
|993
|6
|981
|MCCURTAIN
|542
|7
|383
|COMANCHE
|447
|7
|385
|PAYNE
|426
|1
|325
|WASHINGTON
|407
|39
|355
|CANADIAN
|337
|3
|253
|WAGONER
|310
|19
|225
|ROGERS
|217
|6
|154
|MCCLAIN
|198
|4
|149
|CADDO
|195
|11
|173
|OSAGE
|185
|8
|154
|DELAWARE
|175
|16
|121
|CREEK
|174
|7
|132
|GRADY
|173
|5
|133
|MUSKOGEE
|138
|11
|89
|CARTER
|128
|1
|79
|BRYAN
|124
|1
|82
|ADAIR
|121
|4
|108
|CHOCTAW
|119
|1
|105
|POTTAWATOMIE
|117
|4
|89
|KAY
|111
|7
|83
|OKMULGEE
|95
|0
|54
|MAYES
|94
|5
|70
|GARVIN
|91
|1
|61
|CHEROKEE
|90
|1
|73
|OTTAWA
|81
|2
|51
|GARFIELD
|79
|2
|61
|MCINTOSH
|67
|1
|49
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|STEPHENS
|65
|1
|55
|CUSTER
|64
|0
|53
|PITTSBURG
|64
|3
|50
|LOGAN
|60
|1
|39
|PAWNEE
|58
|2
|50
|JACKSON
|48
|3
|29
|SEQUOYAH
|47
|3
|30
|PONTOTOC
|45
|2
|31
|SEMINOLE
|43
|3
|33
|NOBLE
|40
|1
|32
|MARSHALL
|37
|0
|28
|NOWATA
|37
|1
|35
|LINCOLN
|35
|2
|28
|LE FLORE
|35
|1
|29
|KINGFISHER
|32
|0
|23
|BEAVER
|32
|0
|32
|LOVE
|31
|0
|30
|ATOKA
|25
|0
|13
|TILLMAN
|25
|1
|23
|MURRAY
|22
|0
|16
|CRAIG
|21
|0
|19
|PUSHMATAHA
|17
|0
|10
|BLAINE
|17
|0
|15
|OKFUSKEE
|16
|0
|12
|LATIMER
|15
|1
|8
|JOHNSTON
|13
|0
|12
|HUGHES
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|13
|0
|11
|HASKELL
|12
|0
|10
|KIOWA
|12
|1
|7
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|JEFFERSON
|10
|0
|5
|COAL
|9
|0
|7
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|7
|COTTON
|7
|2
|3
|WOODS
|6
|0
|5
|WASHITA
|5
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARMON
|2
|0
|0
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.5.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2755
|63
|1983
|TULSA
|2755
|56
|2102
|GUYMON
|827
|6
|817
|EDMOND
|542
|10
|430
|NORMAN
|541
|23
|401
|BROKEN ARROW
|537
|15
|371
|JENKS
|403
|0
|350
|STILLWATER
|373
|0
|288
|LAWTON
|355
|7
|305
|BARTLESVILLE
|329
|37
|282
|OTHER***
|279
|3
|223
|BROKEN BOW
|248
|4
|164
|MOORE
|247
|9
|197
|YUKON
|183
|1
|144
|IDABEL
|175
|2
|123
|OWASSO
|134
|1
|96
|GLENPOOL
|133
|0
|107
|CLAREMORE
|124
|5
|88
|ARDMORE
|111
|1
|67
|PURCELL
|108
|3
|89
|SKIATOOK
|107
|7
|91
|BIXBY
|106
|0
|71
|HUGO
|105
|1
|93
|PONCA CITY
|105
|5
|78
|COWETA
|101
|12
|68
|GROVE
|98
|16
|72
|MUSKOGEE
|98
|8
|64
|CHICKASHA
|95
|4
|68
|HINTON
|90
|0
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|BETHANY
|85
|1
|40
|SHAWNEE
|82
|4
|60
|SAND SPRINGS
|81
|2
|61
|SAPULPA
|78
|3
|58
|ENID
|77
|2
|59
|DURANT
|68
|0
|44
|COLLINSVILLE
|68
|1
|46
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|TAHLEQUAH
|65
|1
|53
|STILWELL
|63
|4
|54
|WAGONER
|63
|4
|52
|EL RENO
|60
|1
|30
|MIAMI
|54
|2
|32
|BLANCHARD
|54
|0
|37
|MUSTANG
|51
|1
|41
|CHOCTAW
|47
|1
|31
|DUNCAN
|45
|0
|37
|MCALESTER
|44
|3
|34
|WEATHERFORD
|43
|0
|38
|MIDWEST CITY
|42
|2
|29
|BINGER
|42
|9
|32
|ALTUS
|41
|3
|27
|PAULS VALLEY
|40
|0
|30
|GUTHRIE
|39
|0
|26
|WESTVILLE
|37
|0
|35
|TUTTLE
|37
|1
|31
|WRIGHT CITY
|36
|0
|27
|OKMULGEE
|36
|0
|26
|CLEVELAND
|35
|2
|27
|CHECOTAH
|35
|1
|27
|ADA
|35
|0
|26
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|NICHOLS HILLS
|33
|0
|31
|ANADARKO
|32
|1
|26
|NEWCASTLE
|32
|1
|21
|WARR ACRES
|32
|0
|22
|NOBLE
|31
|1
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|30
|2
|26
|JAY
|30
|0
|20
|CUSHING
|29
|1
|20
|VALLIANT
|27
|0
|24
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|PRYOR CREEK
|27
|1
|23
|EUFAULA
|27
|0
|17
|PIEDMONT
|27
|0
|24
|LINDSAY
|25
|0
|16
|SPERRY
|25
|0
|17
|HOMINY
|25
|0
|23
|DEL CITY
|24
|0
|16
|LEXINGTON
|24
|0
|21
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|CHOUTEAU
|22
|3
|12
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|HAWORTH
|22
|0
|16
|HENRYETTA
|22
|0
|7
|SPENCER
|22
|0
|16
|ATOKA
|21
|0
|11
|RED ROCK
|21
|1
|17
|SEMINOLE
|20
|2
|15
|SALLISAW
|20
|0
|13
|LOCUST GROVE
|20
|0
|16
|VINITA
|20
|0
|18
|INOLA
|20
|0
|17
|NOWATA
|20
|1
|18
|MADILL
|19
|0
|13
|CLINTON
|18
|0
|12
|SULPHUR
|18
|0
|15
|MARIETTA
|18
|0
|18
|KINGSTON
|18
|0
|15
|COLCORD
|17
|0
|12
|HARRAH
|17
|0
|12
|PERKINS
|17
|0
|11
|WEWOKA
|17
|0
|14
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|SALINA
|16
|0
|6
|AFTON
|16
|0
|14
|MCLOUD
|16
|0
|11
|FORT GIBSON
|15
|2
|10
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|15
|MOUNDS
|15
|0
|12
|CATOOSA
|15
|0
|13
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|JONES
|15
|0
|13
|PAWHUSKA
|14
|0
|13
|OOLOGAH
|14
|0
|9
|HASKELL
|14
|0
|10
|CALERA
|13
|0
|9
|MORRIS
|13
|0
|1
|BEGGS
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PERRY
|12
|0
|9
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|MULDROW
|12
|1
|7
|WASHINGTON
|11
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|9
|KINGFISHER
|11
|0
|6
|WILBURTON
|11
|1
|6
|ELGIN
|11
|0
|9
|HENNESSEY
|10
|0
|9
|RAMONA
|10
|0
|8
|CHANDLER
|10
|1
|6
|WAYNE
|10
|0
|10
|ARCADIA
|10
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|10
|0
|8
|OKEMAH
|10
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|10
|MEAD
|10
|1
|4
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|8
|COLBERT
|9
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|OKARCHE
|9
|0
|6
|MANNFORD
|9
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|9
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|9
|0
|7
|APACHE
|8
|0
|6
|WYNNEWOOD
|8
|1
|4
|LONE GROVE
|8
|0
|3
|GARVIN
|8
|0
|7
|HOLDENVILLE
|8
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|CACHE
|8
|0
|5
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|FORT COBB
|7
|0
|7
|ANTLERS
|7
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|7
|0
|7
|CHELSEA
|7
|0
|3
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|6
|STIGLER
|7
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|7
|0
|6
|FAIRFAX
|7
|0
|5
|COMMERCE
|7
|0
|4
|CADDO
|7
|0
|4
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|ELMORE CITY
|6
|0
|3
|STROUD
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|ALVA
|6
|0
|5
|MAYSVILLE
|6
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|6
|BLACKWELL
|5
|0
|4
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|MEEKER
|5
|0
|4
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|MINCO
|5
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|BOKOSHE
|5
|0
|4
|INDIAHOMA
|5
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|PORUM
|5
|1
|3
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|RUSH SPRINGS
|5
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FLETCHER
|4
|0
|4
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|PAOLI
|4
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|OLUSTEE
|4
|0
|0
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|WILSON
|4
|0
|4
|RINGLING
|4
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|4
|1
|2
|WETUMKA
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|4
|DAVIS
|4
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|4
|0
|1
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|4
|TALALA
|4
|0
|4
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|3
|HOBART
|4
|0
|2
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|QUINTON
|4
|0
|2
|SPIRO
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|ORLANDO
|3
|0
|2
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|CLAYTON
|3
|0
|2
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|CASHION
|3
|0
|3
|WYANDOTTE
|3
|0
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|RYAN
|3
|0
|1
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|3
|0
|2
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|2
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|EARLSBORO
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|2
|DEWAR
|3
|0
|1
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|BERNICE
|2
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|2
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|2
|WAURIKA
|2
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|0
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|POCOLA
|2
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|2
|LEHIGH
|2
|0
|1
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|MARBLE CITY
|2
|0
|0
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|2
|HOLLIS
|2
|0
|0
|KIOWA
|2
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|2
|0
|1
|WALTERS
|2
|0
|0
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|2
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|2
|SNYDER
|2
|0
|2
|CANEY
|2
|0
|0
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|RED OAK
|2
|0
|1
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|MAUD
|2
|0
|1
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BOYNTON
|1
|0
|0
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|KEOTA
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|CEMENT
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|TIPTON
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 79 cases, 61 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 32 recovered; Kingfisher with 32 cases, 23 recovered; Blaine with 17 cases, 15 recovered; Woodward with 13 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with six cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 77 in Enid (18 active); 11 each in Kingfisher (five active) and Woodward (two active); 10 in Hennessey (one active); nine each in Okarche (three active) and Watonga (two active); six in Alva (one active); four each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 48 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 27 cases with 21 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.