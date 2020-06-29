breaking editor's pick topical featured

OSDH reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, with one in Garfield County, on Monday

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.29.20

There have been 13,172 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 385 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, June 29, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 228 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Garfield County, on Monday, as numbers continue to climb in the state.

A new positive test was confirmed in the 73703 Zip Code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 66 cases, OSDH data shows.

Overall, COVID-19 in the state increased by 1.76% to top out at 13,172 Oklahomans confirmed with the virus since the first case was reported in early March. There were no deaths in Monday's OSDH report.

The number of active cases also rose on Monday, increasing by 38 in a single-day period to 3,200. There have been 9,587 who have recovered overall, with 190 of those since Sunday's OSDH report.

State numbers

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 234 in the 0-4 age range, 769 in the 5-17 age range, 4,537 in the 18-35 age range, 2,981 in the 36-49 age range, 2,419 in the 50-64 age range and 2,231 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown" in Monday's data.

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 92, or 40%, reported on Monday, according to OSDH.

Of those testing positive, 6,650, or 50.49%, have been female, and 6,521 or 49.51%, have been male. One is listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 385 deaths in the state, 308, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.10%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 197 or 51.17%, than women, 188 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3304 67 2126
OKLAHOMA 2732 70 1962
TEXAS 986 6 968
CLEVELAND 873 40 613
MCCURTAIN 436 4 188
COMANCHE 399 5 351
WASHINGTON 396 39 334
PAYNE 358 1 213
CANADIAN 266 3 193
WAGONER 246 19 180
CADDO 185 11 167
ROGERS 167 5 115
OSAGE 160 8 129
MCCLAIN 154 4 125
CREEK 139 7 114
GRADY 138 5 114
DELAWARE 136 16 99
ADAIR 114 4 101
CHOCTAW 110 1 102
MUSKOGEE 106 11 73
POTTAWATOMIE 102 4 75
KAY 92 7 68
BRYAN 86 1 63
CARTER 82 1 68
MAYES 79 4 56
CHEROKEE 73 1 58
GARVIN 69 1 44
GARFIELD 66 2 53
GREER 66 7 57
OKMULGEE 61 0 37
PITTSBURG 58 3 45
CUSTER 55 0 47
STEPHENS 55 1 48
PAWNEE 54 2 43
MCINTOSH 52 1 25
OTTAWA 50 2 42
LOGAN 44 1 24
NOBLE 38 0 27
PONTOTOC 38 2 22
SEMINOLE 37 3 30
JACKSON 35 3 26
NOWATA 34 1 27
SEQUOYAH 32 3 20
LE FLORE 31 1 23
LOVE 30 0 27
BEAVER 30 0 30
LINCOLN 29 2 24
KINGFISHER 27 0 20
MARSHALL 26 0 20
TILLMAN 23 1 22
CRAIG 19 0 17
ATOKA 19 0 9
MURRAY 19 0 13
OKFUSKEE 14 0 7
BLAINE 14 0 11
JOHNSTON 12 0 8
WOODWARD 12 0 11
BECKHAM 11 0 8
HUGHES 10 0 6
PUSHMATAHA 10 0 7
LATIMER 9 1 6
HASKELL 9 0 7
COAL 8 0 5
MAJOR 8 1 5
KIOWA 8 1 5
COTTON 6 2 3
JEFFERSON 6 0 4
WOODS 5 0 5
DEWEY 5 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
City Cases Deaths Recovered
TULSA 2262 52 1471
OKLAHOMA CITY 2182 63 1546
GUYMON 820 6 804
EDMOND 439 10 327
NORMAN 431 23 293
BROKEN ARROW 412 14 281
JENKS 349 0 210
BARTLESVILLE 320 37 272
LAWTON 318 5 290
STILLWATER 316 0 185
OTHER*** 228 3 171
MOORE 214 9 154
BROKEN BOW 191 2 78
YUKON 146 1 112
IDABEL 142 1 51
GLENPOOL 116 0 66
OWASSO 102 1 65
HUGO 97 1 91
CLAREMORE 97 5 71
PURCELL 97 3 82
SKIATOOK 96 7 71
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 89 0 87
PONCA CITY 87 5 67
GROVE 84 16 65
COWETA 84 12 58
MUSKOGEE 79 8 49
BIXBY 79 0 47
CHICKASHA 74 4 59
ARDMORE 71 1 58
SHAWNEE 70 4 49
SAND SPRINGS 68 2 55
MANGUM 66 7 57
ENID 63 2 50
SAPULPA 61 3 51
STILWELL 59 4 50
TAHLEQUAH 53 1 46
WAGONER 53 4 43
COLLINSVILLE 51 0 29
BETHANY 50 1 33
DURANT 45 0 33
EL RENO 43 1 20
MUSTANG 41 1 29
BINGER 41 9 32
MCALESTER 40 3 30
WEATHERFORD 38 0 35
BLANCHARD 36 0 30
CHOCTAW 36 1 24
DUNCAN 36 0 30
WESTVILLE 35 0 32
DEWEY 34 1 33
PAULS VALLEY 33 0 22
MIDWEST CITY 33 2 24
ALTUS 33 3 24
NICHOLS HILLS 30 0 26
ANADARKO 30 1 25
OKMULGEE 30 0 17
CLEVELAND 30 2 24
WRIGHT CITY 30 0 17
TUTTLE 30 1 22
NOBLE 29 1 24
KELLYVILLE 29 2 25
GUTHRIE 29 0 20
MIAMI 29 2 23
ADA 28 0 18
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
CHECOTAH 25 1 13
VALLIANT 25 0 19
WARR ACRES 25 0 17
PRYOR CREEK 24 1 19
HOMINY 24 0 20
EUFAULA 23 0 10
FREDERICK 23 1 22
LEXINGTON 22 0 12
PIEDMONT 22 0 21
CUSHING 22 1 20
RED ROCK 21 0 16
NEWCASTLE 21 1 14
OCHELATA 21 1 13
JAY 20 0 12
HAWORTH 19 0 7
LINDSAY 19 0 13
INOLA 18 0 8
VINITA 18 0 16
NOWATA 18 1 13
LOCUST GROVE 18 0 13
SEMINOLE 17 2 13
TYRONE 17 0 15
MARIETTA 17 0 15
SULPHUR 17 0 13
DEL CITY 16 0 14
SPENCER 16 0 13
KINGSTON 16 0 14
PAWNEE 16 0 10
ATOKA 16 0 7
CHOUTEAU 15 2 8
SPERRY 15 0 13
HARRAH 15 0 10
CLINTON 14 0 9
WEWOKA 14 0 14
WATTS 14 0 14
PERKINS 14 0 5
AFTON 14 0 14
GOODWELL 13 0 13
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
MCLOUD 13 0 11
SALLISAW 13 0 7
JONES 13 0 10
BEGGS 12 0 10
COLCORD 12 0 7
MOUNDS 12 0 9
CATOOSA 12 0 9
COMANCHE 12 1 11
FORT GIBSON 12 2 9
WOODWARD 11 0 9
PERRY 11 0 5
HULBERT 10 0 5
MADILL 10 0 6
SALINA 10 0 5
HASKELL 10 0 9
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
TECUMSEH 10 0 7
OOLOGAH 10 0 9
ELK CITY 9 0 6
WAYNE 9 0 8
ELGIN 9 0 7
HENRYETTA 9 0 5
GORE 9 1 7
RAMONA 9 0 7
OPTIMA 9 0 9
HENNESSEY 9 0 8
CALERA 9 0 7
BEAVER 8 0 8
OKEMAH 8 0 2
ALEX 8 0 8
ARCADIA 8 0 8
KINGFISHER 8 0 6
BRISTOW 8 0 8
OKARCHE 7 0 5
WASHINGTON 7 0 5
WATONGA 7 0 5
COLBERT 7 0 6
KIEFER 7 0 6
COALGATE 7 0 4
WILBURTON 7 1 4
MEAD 6 1 4
ADAIR 6 0 5
WYNNEWOOD 6 1 2
GARVIN 6 0 2
DELAWARE 6 0 5
MANNFORD 6 0 6
APACHE 6 0 4
HOLDENVILLE 6 0 3
MULDROW 6 1 4
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
CHANDLER 6 1 4
PRAGUE 6 0 5
MARLOW 6 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
MAYSVILLE 5 0 3
HEAVENER 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 5
ALVA 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
COMMERCE 5 0 4
FAIRFAX 5 0 3
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
STIGLER 5 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 3
GEARY 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
CHELSEA 4 0 2
BOKOSHE 4 0 1
ANTLERS 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
BOSWELL 4 0 2
CADDO 4 0 2
TONKAWA 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 2
MEEKER 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
WARNER 4 0 4
KONAWA 4 1 2
VIAN 4 1 3
TALIHINA 4 1 2
AGRA 4 1 0
RINGLING 3 0 2
YALE 3 0 3
NEWKIRK 3 1 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
TALALA 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
PORUM 3 1 1
WILSON 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
CASHION 3 0 1
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
SPIRO 3 0 1
STONEWALL 3 1 1
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
QUINTON 3 0 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 2
CYRIL 3 0 3
WELEETKA 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
WETUMKA 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
CRESCENT 2 0 1
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 1
HOBART 2 0 2
MORRISON 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 1
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
MILLERTON 2 0 1
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
ORLANDO 2 0 0
SASAKWA 2 0 1
THOMAS 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
MULHALL 2 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
LONGDALE 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
DAVIS 2 0 0
KINTA 2 0 2
MORRIS 2 0 0
GLENCOE 2 0 1
ROFF 2 0 0
VERDEN 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
RIPLEY 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
LOCO 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 0
WYNONA 1 0 0
MARBLE CITY 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 0
DISNEY 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
RYAN 1 0 0
DOVER 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MARSHALL 1 0 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
DILL CITY 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
CANEY 1 0 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
FRANCIS 1 0 0
ROOSEVELT 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
FOSS 1 0 0
BRADLEY 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 0
KENEFIC 1 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 66 cases, 53 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 38 cases, 27 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 63 in Enid (13 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); nine in Hennessey (one active); eight in Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 21 cases with 16 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

