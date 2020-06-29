OSDH reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, with one in Garfield County, on Monday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 228 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Garfield County, on Monday, as numbers continue to climb in the state.
A new positive test was confirmed in the 73703 Zip Code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 66 cases, OSDH data shows.
Overall, COVID-19 in the state increased by 1.76% to top out at 13,172 Oklahomans confirmed with the virus since the first case was reported in early March. There were no deaths in Monday's OSDH report.
The number of active cases also rose on Monday, increasing by 38 in a single-day period to 3,200. There have been 9,587 who have recovered overall, with 190 of those since Sunday's OSDH report.
State numbers
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 234 in the 0-4 age range, 769 in the 5-17 age range, 4,537 in the 18-35 age range, 2,981 in the 36-49 age range, 2,419 in the 50-64 age range and 2,231 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown" in Monday's data.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 92, or 40%, reported on Monday, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive, 6,650, or 50.49%, have been female, and 6,521 or 49.51%, have been male. One is listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 385 deaths in the state, 308, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.10%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 197 or 51.17%, than women, 188 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.29.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3304
|67
|2126
|OKLAHOMA
|2732
|70
|1962
|TEXAS
|986
|6
|968
|CLEVELAND
|873
|40
|613
|MCCURTAIN
|436
|4
|188
|COMANCHE
|399
|5
|351
|WASHINGTON
|396
|39
|334
|PAYNE
|358
|1
|213
|CANADIAN
|266
|3
|193
|WAGONER
|246
|19
|180
|CADDO
|185
|11
|167
|ROGERS
|167
|5
|115
|OSAGE
|160
|8
|129
|MCCLAIN
|154
|4
|125
|CREEK
|139
|7
|114
|GRADY
|138
|5
|114
|DELAWARE
|136
|16
|99
|ADAIR
|114
|4
|101
|CHOCTAW
|110
|1
|102
|MUSKOGEE
|106
|11
|73
|POTTAWATOMIE
|102
|4
|75
|KAY
|92
|7
|68
|BRYAN
|86
|1
|63
|CARTER
|82
|1
|68
|MAYES
|79
|4
|56
|CHEROKEE
|73
|1
|58
|GARVIN
|69
|1
|44
|GARFIELD
|66
|2
|53
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|OKMULGEE
|61
|0
|37
|PITTSBURG
|58
|3
|45
|CUSTER
|55
|0
|47
|STEPHENS
|55
|1
|48
|PAWNEE
|54
|2
|43
|MCINTOSH
|52
|1
|25
|OTTAWA
|50
|2
|42
|LOGAN
|44
|1
|24
|NOBLE
|38
|0
|27
|PONTOTOC
|38
|2
|22
|SEMINOLE
|37
|3
|30
|JACKSON
|35
|3
|26
|NOWATA
|34
|1
|27
|SEQUOYAH
|32
|3
|20
|LE FLORE
|31
|1
|23
|LOVE
|30
|0
|27
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LINCOLN
|29
|2
|24
|KINGFISHER
|27
|0
|20
|MARSHALL
|26
|0
|20
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|CRAIG
|19
|0
|17
|ATOKA
|19
|0
|9
|MURRAY
|19
|0
|13
|OKFUSKEE
|14
|0
|7
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|11
|JOHNSTON
|12
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|HUGHES
|10
|0
|6
|PUSHMATAHA
|10
|0
|7
|LATIMER
|9
|1
|6
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|7
|COAL
|8
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|8
|1
|5
|COTTON
|6
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|6
|0
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.29.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|TULSA
|2262
|52
|1471
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2182
|63
|1546
|GUYMON
|820
|6
|804
|EDMOND
|439
|10
|327
|NORMAN
|431
|23
|293
|BROKEN ARROW
|412
|14
|281
|JENKS
|349
|0
|210
|BARTLESVILLE
|320
|37
|272
|LAWTON
|318
|5
|290
|STILLWATER
|316
|0
|185
|OTHER***
|228
|3
|171
|MOORE
|214
|9
|154
|BROKEN BOW
|191
|2
|78
|YUKON
|146
|1
|112
|IDABEL
|142
|1
|51
|GLENPOOL
|116
|0
|66
|OWASSO
|102
|1
|65
|HUGO
|97
|1
|91
|CLAREMORE
|97
|5
|71
|PURCELL
|97
|3
|82
|SKIATOOK
|96
|7
|71
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|PONCA CITY
|87
|5
|67
|GROVE
|84
|16
|65
|COWETA
|84
|12
|58
|MUSKOGEE
|79
|8
|49
|BIXBY
|79
|0
|47
|CHICKASHA
|74
|4
|59
|ARDMORE
|71
|1
|58
|SHAWNEE
|70
|4
|49
|SAND SPRINGS
|68
|2
|55
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|ENID
|63
|2
|50
|SAPULPA
|61
|3
|51
|STILWELL
|59
|4
|50
|TAHLEQUAH
|53
|1
|46
|WAGONER
|53
|4
|43
|COLLINSVILLE
|51
|0
|29
|BETHANY
|50
|1
|33
|DURANT
|45
|0
|33
|EL RENO
|43
|1
|20
|MUSTANG
|41
|1
|29
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|MCALESTER
|40
|3
|30
|WEATHERFORD
|38
|0
|35
|BLANCHARD
|36
|0
|30
|CHOCTAW
|36
|1
|24
|DUNCAN
|36
|0
|30
|WESTVILLE
|35
|0
|32
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|PAULS VALLEY
|33
|0
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|33
|2
|24
|ALTUS
|33
|3
|24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|30
|0
|26
|ANADARKO
|30
|1
|25
|OKMULGEE
|30
|0
|17
|CLEVELAND
|30
|2
|24
|WRIGHT CITY
|30
|0
|17
|TUTTLE
|30
|1
|22
|NOBLE
|29
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|25
|GUTHRIE
|29
|0
|20
|MIAMI
|29
|2
|23
|ADA
|28
|0
|18
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|CHECOTAH
|25
|1
|13
|VALLIANT
|25
|0
|19
|WARR ACRES
|25
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|24
|1
|19
|HOMINY
|24
|0
|20
|EUFAULA
|23
|0
|10
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|LEXINGTON
|22
|0
|12
|PIEDMONT
|22
|0
|21
|CUSHING
|22
|1
|20
|RED ROCK
|21
|0
|16
|NEWCASTLE
|21
|1
|14
|OCHELATA
|21
|1
|13
|JAY
|20
|0
|12
|HAWORTH
|19
|0
|7
|LINDSAY
|19
|0
|13
|INOLA
|18
|0
|8
|VINITA
|18
|0
|16
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|13
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|13
|SEMINOLE
|17
|2
|13
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|MARIETTA
|17
|0
|15
|SULPHUR
|17
|0
|13
|DEL CITY
|16
|0
|14
|SPENCER
|16
|0
|13
|KINGSTON
|16
|0
|14
|PAWNEE
|16
|0
|10
|ATOKA
|16
|0
|7
|CHOUTEAU
|15
|2
|8
|SPERRY
|15
|0
|13
|HARRAH
|15
|0
|10
|CLINTON
|14
|0
|9
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|14
|WATTS
|14
|0
|14
|PERKINS
|14
|0
|5
|AFTON
|14
|0
|14
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|MCLOUD
|13
|0
|11
|SALLISAW
|13
|0
|7
|JONES
|13
|0
|10
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|10
|COLCORD
|12
|0
|7
|MOUNDS
|12
|0
|9
|CATOOSA
|12
|0
|9
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|FORT GIBSON
|12
|2
|9
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|9
|PERRY
|11
|0
|5
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|5
|MADILL
|10
|0
|6
|SALINA
|10
|0
|5
|HASKELL
|10
|0
|9
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|7
|OOLOGAH
|10
|0
|9
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|9
|0
|8
|ELGIN
|9
|0
|7
|HENRYETTA
|9
|0
|5
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|RAMONA
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|HENNESSEY
|9
|0
|8
|CALERA
|9
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|OKEMAH
|8
|0
|2
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|ARCADIA
|8
|0
|8
|KINGFISHER
|8
|0
|6
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|OKARCHE
|7
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|7
|0
|6
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|4
|WILBURTON
|7
|1
|4
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|WYNNEWOOD
|6
|1
|2
|GARVIN
|6
|0
|2
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|5
|MANNFORD
|6
|0
|6
|APACHE
|6
|0
|4
|HOLDENVILLE
|6
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|6
|1
|4
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|6
|1
|4
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|MAYSVILLE
|5
|0
|3
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|COMMERCE
|5
|0
|4
|FAIRFAX
|5
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|STIGLER
|5
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|3
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|CHELSEA
|4
|0
|2
|BOKOSHE
|4
|0
|1
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|2
|CADDO
|4
|0
|2
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|AGRA
|4
|1
|0
|RINGLING
|3
|0
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|NEWKIRK
|3
|1
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|TALALA
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|PORUM
|3
|1
|1
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|CASHION
|3
|0
|1
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|SPIRO
|3
|0
|1
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|WETUMKA
|3
|0
|2
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|1
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|MORRISON
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|1
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|0
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|MORRIS
|2
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|0
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|RYAN
|1
|0
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|CANEY
|1
|0
|0
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|ROOSEVELT
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|0
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 66 cases, 53 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 38 cases, 27 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 63 in Enid (13 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); nine in Hennessey (one active); eight in Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 21 cases with 16 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.