OSDH reports 1st COVID-19 death involving Enid nursing home

ENID, Okla. — The first death associated with COVID-19 involving an Enid longterm care facility was reported Thursday evening by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH's Executive Order Report shows 14 cases of the virus among staff or residents of longterm or nursing home facilities in Garfield County, with 13 recovered and one death. A facility listing shows the death under Kenwood Manor, a longterm care facility at 502 W. Pine.

The administration at Kenwood Manor could not immediately be reached for comment.

Despite a county listing of 14 cases, the longterm care lists included in the Executive Order Report shows 15 recovered cases in Enid: five at The Living Center, a COVID-19-only facility, four at The Arbors and two each at Golden Oaks, Greenbrier and The Commons.

Download PDF COVID-19 Executive Order Report Aug. 6, 2020

The evening report follows the OSDH's Thursday morning report confirming another 10 deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Garfield County, while the number of active cases decreased even as 837 new cases were announced statewide.

Garfield County gained another seven COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to OSDH, bringing its total to 370, with 80 of those active, a decrease of seven since Wednesday's report. The county has gained a total of 72 cases in the last seven days, 33 of those reported Saturday, to bring the average case per day to 10.29 in the last week, based on OSDH data. 

Enid Public Schools, which is making decisions based on the OSDH COVID-19 alert map that uses cases per day as part of its formula, will wait until that map is released Friday before making an announcement concerning the opening of school. The map is based on the last seven days from Friday through Thursday. As of Thursday, Garfield County was in the orange alert, or moderate risk, which means the county was seeing more than 14.39 new cases daily per 100,000 average population. Garfield County's population is listed at 61,056 based on 2019 estimated reported at census.gov.

"Currently we have plans to go to an A/B schedule," Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications for the district, said Thursday. That schedule has half the district's students starting school Thursday and the other half on Friday next week.

Statewide, the number of overall cases reached 41,401 on Thursday, according to OSDH, a 2.1% single-day increase. Overall deaths was listed at 593 since the virus was detected, an increase of 57 in the last seven days.

With the reported death of a man in the 65 and older age group, Garfield County now has a total of five deaths associated with COVID-19, all Enid residents, according the OSDH. Other deaths reported Thursday by OSDH include three men from Marshall, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and three women from Canadian, Cleveland and Tulsa counties in the 65 and older age group and two women from Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties and an Ottawa County man in the 50-64 age range.

Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases included one each in Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data. 

State numbers

Active cases in the state fell by 110 to 6,488 on Thursday, and there were 34,320, just less than 83% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, considered recovered, with 937 of those since Wednesday's OSDH report.

Of the 681,848 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 633,252, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.

There have been 3,797 cumulative hospitalizations statewide, a single-day increase of 52, according to OSDH. Of those, 561 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, a decrease of 82, with 216, an increase of nine in intensive care, OSDH reported in Thursday evening's Executive Report.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported seven patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated Thursday afternoon, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients, according to spokeswomen for the Enid hospitals.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 289 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 183 in the 36-49 group, 163 in the 50-64 group, 111 in the 65 and older group, 78 in the 5-17 group and 14 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 966 in the 0-4 age group, 3,619 in the 5-17 age group, 14,730 in the 18-35 age group, 9,051 in the 36-49 age group, 7,401 in the 50-64 age group and 5,634 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 21,601 have been female and 19,763 have been male. There were 37 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 593 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 468 have been 65 and older and 98 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 321, than women, 272, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.

OSDH reports 75.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 43.5% of the deaths, 258, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,525 cases among long-term care residents and 903 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.

Data shows deaths in 52 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 109 in Oklahoma County; 105 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.6.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 10113 109 8450
TULSA 9969 105 8457
CLEVELAND 2909 55 2495
CANADIAN 1152 7 969
TEXAS 1046 7 1016
ROGERS 902 16 672
MCCURTAIN 839 28 729
WAGONER 805 23 650
COMANCHE 795 10 721
PAYNE 698 4 620
WASHINGTON 606 39 511
CREEK 552 13 432
JACKSON 504 5 423
MUSKOGEE 486 16 336
OKMULGEE 441 3 344
GRADY 428 7 381
POTTAWATOMIE 427 9 318
MCCLAIN 424 4 370
DELAWARE 412 19 357
BRYAN 410 1 333
GARFIELD 396 5 311
CADDO 392 16 298
CHEROKEE 391 2 251
OSAGE 391 11 332
OTTAWA 358 3 299
CARTER 326 4 267
ADAIR 325 6 231
SEQUOYAH 309 4 199
MAYES 305 6 236
LE FLORE 298 1 175
PITTSBURG 252 3 160
KAY 233 11 186
SEMINOLE 221 5 144
GARVIN 220 4 186
CUSTER 202 0 169
LOGAN 198 1 161
STEPHENS 192 2 153
PONTOTOC 188 2 152
CHOCTAW 173 1 157
MCINTOSH 166 1 126
LINCOLN 152 2 106
PAWNEE 130 3 112
HUGHES 124 1 83
KINGFISHER 115 0 98
PUSHMATAHA 105 0 80
MARSHALL 102 1 78
NOBLE 83 2 70
GREER 82 8 69
LATIMER 80 1 53
CRAIG 78 0 64
LOVE 69 0 64
MURRAY 69 0 55
ATOKA 67 0 63
OKFUSKEE 60 0 40
TILLMAN 58 1 52
NOWATA 57 1 53
BECKHAM 52 1 35
HASKELL 50 0 31
JOHNSTON 45 0 33
BLAINE 40 0 34
BEAVER 36 0 36
WOODWARD 36 0 32
JEFFERSON 32 0 26
COAL 31 0 25
KIOWA 27 1 26
MAJOR 27 1 23
HARMON 27 0 13
WASHITA 26 0 23
WOODS 19 0 15
COTTON 18 2 15
GRANT 12 0 9
HARPER 9 0 6
ROGER MILLS 8 0 7
DEWEY 8 0 7
6 0 0
ELLIS 3 0 3
ALFALFA 3 0 3
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.6.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 8246 94 6857
TULSA 6848 78 5827
BROKEN ARROW 1684 24 1346
EDMOND 1462 17 1257
NORMAN 1435 31 1241
GUYMON 861 7 845
OTHER*** 754 6 624
YUKON 631 4 521
MOORE 617 11 527
LAWTON 597 9 537
JENKS 582 0 546
CLAREMORE 562 13 404
STILLWATER 557 3 502
BARTLESVILLE 478 37 407
ALTUS 456 5 384
OWASSO 410 2 361
BROKEN BOW 376 22 331
ENID 370 5 291
MUSKOGEE 347 12 236
BIXBY 347 2 296
SHAWNEE 288 8 217
IDABEL 278 4 238
TAHLEQUAH 278 2 178
ARDMORE 266 2 224
SAPULPA 262 4 221
GLENPOOL 255 1 223
DURANT 255 0 209
BETHANY 238 1 207
CHICKASHA 222 4 203
SAND SPRINGS 221 3 175
STILWELL 211 5 139
COWETA 197 13 157
MIAMI 197 3 181
PONCA CITY 194 8 159
SKIATOOK 189 7 165
MUSTANG 186 1 168
COLLINSVILLE 175 1 151
EL RENO 175 1 141
GROVE 171 16 146
MCALESTER 171 3 109
PURCELL 168 3 142
OKMULGEE 165 2 139
LEXINGTON 165 1 146
CHOCTAW 155 2 126
ANADARKO 148 3 100
ADA 144 0 117
HENRYETTA 140 1 104
HUGO 140 1 129
BLANCHARD 134 1 119
SALLISAW 133 1 84
WAGONER 124 5 94
DUNCAN 123 1 92
WARR ACRES 122 0 95
CLINTON 120 0 94
GUTHRIE 111 0 95
HINTON 107 0 97
NOBLE 106 1 85
NEWCASTLE 105 1 91
WEWOKA 103 1 61
TUTTLE 100 2 85
PAULS VALLEY 99 1 89
PRYOR CREEK 98 2 79
HOOKER 93 0 92
MIDWEST CITY 91 2 74
HOLDENVILLE 87 1 61
JAY 85 1 82
CHECOTAH 83 1 68
MULDROW 82 1 55
CUSHING 79 1 59
SEMINOLE 79 3 58
MANGUM 78 8 66
PIEDMONT 76 1 69
EUFAULA 76 0 54
BRISTOW 73 2 46
CATOOSA 72 0 52
MADILL 72 1 54
HEAVENER 69 0 29
WEATHERFORD 68 0 61
AFTON 68 0 59
DEL CITY 67 0 52
CLEVELAND 66 3 53
WESTVILLE 65 1 56
LOCUST GROVE 64 0 53
SPENCER 62 1 53
SPERRY 61 1 48
DEWEY 60 1 48
POTEAU 60 0 39
LINDSAY 59 2 47
TALIHINA 58 1 38
WRIGHT CITY 58 0 43
FORT GIBSON 57 3 45
VINITA 56 0 46
INOLA 54 2 38
KINGFISHER 54 0 45
SALINA 53 1 36
HARRAH 52 0 38
ATOKA 52 0 48
NICHOLS HILLS 52 0 48
MCLOUD 51 1 38
MOUNDS 48 1 42
KELLYVILLE 48 2 37
MARIETTA 47 0 45
COMMERCE 47 0 44
HOMINY 47 2 41
JONES 46 1 34
FREDERICK 46 1 41
BINGER 46 9 37
CHOUTEAU 46 3 37
MANNFORD 45 1 28
PAWNEE 45 0 41
CALERA 44 0 39
MORRIS 44 0 28
ANTLERS 43 0 28
TEXHOMA 43 0 32
TECUMSEH 43 0 29
SULPHUR 43 0 36
COLCORD 42 1 37
CHELSEA 42 0 32
HAWORTH 41 1 35
OOLOGAH 41 0 33
ELK CITY 41 1 26
VALLIANT 41 0 41
BEGGS 40 0 31
WILBURTON 39 1 24
HASKELL 39 0 34
VIAN 39 1 26
HULBERT 38 0 21
PRAGUE 37 0 24
WYANDOTTE 36 0 15
PERKINS 35 0 33
WASHINGTON 35 0 32
SPIRO 34 0 22
MARLOW 33 0 30
PERRY 33 0 29
WOODWARD 32 0 28
STROUD 32 0 21
CHANDLER 31 1 23
KIEFER 31 0 25
COMANCHE 31 1 29
NOWATA 30 1 29
KINGSTON 30 0 24
STIGLER 29 0 18
PAWHUSKA 28 0 23
WETUMKA 27 0 17
HENNESSEY 27 0 22
RED ROCK 26 1 21
OKARCHE 26 0 24
ELGIN 26 0 25
DAVIS 26 0 19
MEAD 26 1 14
CACHE 25 0 22
WAYNE 25 0 21
FAIRLAND 25 0 17
OCHELATA 25 1 21
BOKOSHE 25 0 12
FAIRFAX 24 0 19
HOLLIS 24 0 12
OKEMAH 24 0 18
GORE 24 1 17
COALGATE 23 0 17
ROLAND 23 0 12
CADDO 23 0 16
COLBERT 23 0 21
KANSAS 22 0 12
CLAYTON 22 0 17
HARTSHORNE 22 0 17
WILSON 21 0 13
COPAN 21 0 15
MEEKER 21 0 16
WATTS 21 0 17
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
APACHE 20 0 15
LUTHER 20 0 20
MAYSVILLE 19 0 16
LONE GROVE 19 1 17
ELMORE CITY 18 0 17
WISTER 18 0 17
POCOLA 18 0 14
PORUM 17 1 11
PORTER 17 0 16
ARCADIA 17 0 16
MAUD 17 0 11
KONAWA 17 1 12
TYRONE 17 0 15
FORT COBB 16 0 15
WYNNEWOOD 16 1 12
CAMERON 16 0 6
TISHOMINGO 16 0 10
WATONGA 16 0 12
OLUSTEE 16 0 15
BLACKWELL 16 1 13
PADEN 16 0 7
BLAIR 16 0 14
ALVA 16 0 12
BIG CABIN 15 1 10
GARVIN 15 0 14
DEWAR 15 0 10
WEBBERS FALLS 15 0 4
GLENCOE 15 0 14
QUAPAW 14 0 9
GERONIMO 14 0 7
WALTERS 13 0 12
WELEETKA 13 0 10
CASHION 13 0 12
GOODWELL 13 0 13
EARLSBORO 13 0 9
MINCO 13 0 9
WELLSTON 12 0 8
FAIRVIEW 12 0 11
CYRIL 12 1 9
YALE 12 0 11
FORT TOWSON 12 0 11
RAMONA 12 0 12
BOKCHITO 11 0 8
ALEX 11 0 10
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 10
WAURIKA 11 0 7
TALALA 11 0 10
GEARY 11 0 11
TIPTON 11 0 10
SAYRE 11 0 9
SAVANNA 11 0 4
RINGLING 11 0 10
STONEWALL 11 1 9
ALLEN 11 1 6
ADAIR 11 0 9
WELCH 10 0 9
CEMENT 10 0 6
GRACEMONT 10 0 7
TONKAWA 10 0 9
JENNINGS 10 0 10
CARNEGIE 10 1 5
CRESCENT 10 0 9
KEOTA 10 0 3
BEAVER 9 0 8
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
DEPEW 9 1 7
ROFF 9 0 8
FLETCHER 9 0 9
NEWKIRK 9 1 5
DELAWARE 9 0 8
HEALDTON 9 0 5
HOBART 9 0 9
HOWE 9 0 5
ASHER 9 0 6
WAUKOMIS 9 0 7
WARNER 9 0 8
BURNS FLAT 9 0 9
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
BOSWELL 9 0 8
QUINTON 9 0 9
WANETTE 9 0 6
KAW CITY 9 1 4
RYAN 9 0 8
DRUMRIGHT 9 0 7
MANNSVILLE 9 0 8
MORRISON 8 0 8
TAFT 8 0 6
KREBS 8 0 2
OPTIMA 8 0 8
INDIAHOMA 8 0 7
OKTAHA 8 0 5
GANS 8 0 4
AMBER 7 0 7
SHADY POINT 7 0 5
OSAGE 7 0 7
KIOWA 7 0 5
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
CANADIAN 7 0 4
LEHIGH 7 0 7
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7
RED OAK 7 0 3
SPAVINAW 7 0 4
SASAKWA 7 0 5
STRATFORD 7 0 3
PAOLI 7 0 7
CANEY 6 0 6
THOMAS 6 0 5
PANAMA 6 0 6
DISNEY 6 0 2
POCASSET 6 0 6
VERDEN 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
BURBANK 6 0 3
ACHILLE 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
LANGLEY 6 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 5
ALBION 5 0 5
POND CREEK 5 0 5
RIPLEY 5 0 5
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
BOYNTON 5 0 3
UNION CITY 5 0 5
SPRINGER 5 1 3
AGRA 5 1 3
WANN 5 0 4
ARKOMA 5 0 4
LAHOMA 5 0 5
PRUE 5 0 5
LAVERNE 5 0 3
TERLTON 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
GARBER 5 0 4
CARNEY 5 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3
SENTINEL 4 0 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
HYDRO 4 0 4
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
BRAGGS 4 0 3
AVANT 4 0 0
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
KETCHUM 4 0 3
CROWDER 4 0 3
NINNEKAH 4 0 4
MEDFORD 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 4
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
THACKERVILLE 4 0 3
BOLEY 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 4
KENEFIC 4 0 2
GOULD 4 0 2
BUFFALO 4 0 3
RATTAN 4 0 3
GRANITE 3 0 2
LANGSTON 3 0 3
HAILEYVILLE 3 0 2
CALVIN 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 3
DOVER 3 0 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
WYNONA 3 0 2
LAMAR 3 0 2
BERNICE 3 0 3
OKEENE 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
CASTLE 3 0 3
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3
MILBURN 3 0 1
SCHULTER 3 0 2
SOPER 3 0 2
OAKS 3 0 3
TRYON 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 3
CORN 3 0 2
BILLINGS 3 1 0
HANNA 3 0 0
DILL CITY 3 0 3
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
BRADLEY 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
CANTON 2 0 2
SLICK 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
OILTON 2 1 1
LAMONT 2 0 1
VELMA 2 0 0
SAWYER 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
ELDORADO 2 0 1
MENO 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 2
INDIANOLA 2 0 0
OKAY 2 0 2
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
HASTINGS 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 2
MARLAND 2 0 1
MOORELAND 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
SHIDLER 2 0 1
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
MARTHA 2 0 2
EAKLY 2 0 0
HILLSDALE 1 0 0
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 1
DAVIDSON 1 0 0
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
DRUMMOND 1 0 0
BESSIE 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
FOSTER 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 1
WAKITA 1 0 0
SPARKS 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0
DUSTIN 1 0 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 396 cases, 311 recovered, 80 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursday, one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 115 cases, 98 recovered and 17 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 40 cases, 34 recovered and six active; Woodward with 36 cases, 32 recovered and four active; Major with 27 cases, 23 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, nine recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 370 in Enid (74 active); 54 in Kingfisher (nine active); 32 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 26 in Okarche (two active); 16 each in Alva (four active) and Watonga (four active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Fairview (one active); nine in Waukomis (two active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (one active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena, Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland, Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 192 cases, with 146 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 178 cases, with 146 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

