OSDH reports 10 more deaths, including one in Garfield County, associated with COVID-19

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another 10 deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Garfield County, while the number of active cases decreased even as 837 new cases were announced statewide.
Garfield County gained another seven COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to OSDH, bringing its total to 370, with 80 of those active, a decrease of seven since Wednesday's report. The county has gained a total of 72 cases in the last seven days, 33 of those reported Saturday, to bring the average case per day to 10.29 in the last week, based on OSDH data.
Enid Public Schools, which is making decisions based on the OSDH COVID-19 alert map that uses cases per day as part of its formula, will wait until that map is released Friday before making an announcement concerning the opening of school. The map is based on the last seven days from Friday through Thursday. As of Thursday, Garfield County was in the orange alert, or moderate risk, which means the county was seeing more than 14.39 new cases daily per 100,000 average population. Garfield County's population is listed at 61,056 based on 2019 estimated reported at census.gov.
"Currently we have plans to go to an A/B schedule," Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications for the district, said Thursday. That schedule has half the district's students starting school Thursday and the other half on Friday next week.
Statewide, the number of overall cases reached 41,401 on Thursday, according to OSDH, a 2.1% single-day increase. Overall deaths was listed at 593 since the virus was detected, an increase of 57 in the last seven days.
With the reported death of a man in the 65 and older age group, Garfield County now has a total of five deaths associated with COVID-19, all Enid residents, according the OSDH. Other deaths reported Thursday by OSDH include three men from Marshall, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and three women from Canadian, Cleveland and Tulsa counties in the 65 and older age group and two women from Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties and an Ottawa County man in the 50-64 age range.
Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases included one each in Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data.
Active cases in the state fell by 110 to 6,488 on Thursday, and there were 34,320, just less than 83% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, considered recovered, with 937 of those since Wednesday's OSDH report.
Of the 681,848 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 633,252, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.
There have been 3,797 cumulative hospitalizations statewide, a single-day increase of 52, according to OSDH. Of those, 643 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, with 207 in intensive care, OSDH reported in Wednesday evening's Executive Report.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported seven patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated Thursday afternoon, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients, according to spokeswomen for the Enid hospitals.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 289 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 183 in the 36-49 group, 163 in the 50-64 group, 111 in the 65 and older group, 78 in the 5-17 group and 14 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 966 in the 0-4 age group, 3,619 in the 5-17 age group, 14,730 in the 18-35 age group, 9,051 in the 36-49 age group, 7,401 in the 50-64 age group and 5,634 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 21,601 have been female and 19,763 have been male. There were 37 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 593 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 468 have been 65 and older and 98 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 321, than women, 272, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 44% of the deaths, 254, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,487 cases among long-term care residents and 886 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Wednesday evening.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|10113
|109
|8450
|TULSA
|9969
|105
|8457
|CLEVELAND
|2909
|55
|2495
|CANADIAN
|1152
|7
|969
|TEXAS
|1046
|7
|1016
|ROGERS
|902
|16
|672
|MCCURTAIN
|839
|28
|729
|WAGONER
|805
|23
|650
|COMANCHE
|795
|10
|721
|PAYNE
|698
|4
|620
|WASHINGTON
|606
|39
|511
|CREEK
|552
|13
|432
|JACKSON
|504
|5
|423
|MUSKOGEE
|486
|16
|336
|OKMULGEE
|441
|3
|344
|GRADY
|428
|7
|381
|POTTAWATOMIE
|427
|9
|318
|MCCLAIN
|424
|4
|370
|DELAWARE
|412
|19
|357
|BRYAN
|410
|1
|333
|GARFIELD
|396
|5
|311
|CADDO
|392
|16
|298
|CHEROKEE
|391
|2
|251
|OSAGE
|391
|11
|332
|OTTAWA
|358
|3
|299
|CARTER
|326
|4
|267
|ADAIR
|325
|6
|231
|SEQUOYAH
|309
|4
|199
|MAYES
|305
|6
|236
|LE FLORE
|298
|1
|175
|PITTSBURG
|252
|3
|160
|KAY
|233
|11
|186
|SEMINOLE
|221
|5
|144
|GARVIN
|220
|4
|186
|CUSTER
|202
|0
|169
|LOGAN
|198
|1
|161
|STEPHENS
|192
|2
|153
|PONTOTOC
|188
|2
|152
|CHOCTAW
|173
|1
|157
|MCINTOSH
|166
|1
|126
|LINCOLN
|152
|2
|106
|PAWNEE
|130
|3
|112
|HUGHES
|124
|1
|83
|KINGFISHER
|115
|0
|98
|PUSHMATAHA
|105
|0
|80
|MARSHALL
|102
|1
|78
|NOBLE
|83
|2
|70
|GREER
|82
|8
|69
|LATIMER
|80
|1
|53
|CRAIG
|78
|0
|64
|LOVE
|69
|0
|64
|MURRAY
|69
|0
|55
|ATOKA
|67
|0
|63
|OKFUSKEE
|60
|0
|40
|TILLMAN
|58
|1
|52
|NOWATA
|57
|1
|53
|BECKHAM
|52
|1
|35
|HASKELL
|50
|0
|31
|JOHNSTON
|45
|0
|33
|BLAINE
|40
|0
|34
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|36
|WOODWARD
|36
|0
|32
|JEFFERSON
|32
|0
|26
|COAL
|31
|0
|25
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|26
|MAJOR
|27
|1
|23
|HARMON
|27
|0
|13
|WASHITA
|26
|0
|23
|WOODS
|19
|0
|15
|COTTON
|18
|2
|15
|GRANT
|12
|0
|9
|HARPER
|9
|0
|6
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|7
|DEWEY
|8
|0
|7
|6
|0
|0
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|3
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|3
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.6.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|8246
|94
|6857
|TULSA
|6848
|78
|5827
|BROKEN ARROW
|1684
|24
|1346
|EDMOND
|1462
|17
|1257
|NORMAN
|1435
|31
|1241
|GUYMON
|861
|7
|845
|OTHER***
|754
|6
|624
|YUKON
|631
|4
|521
|MOORE
|617
|11
|527
|LAWTON
|597
|9
|537
|JENKS
|582
|0
|546
|CLAREMORE
|562
|13
|404
|STILLWATER
|557
|3
|502
|BARTLESVILLE
|478
|37
|407
|ALTUS
|456
|5
|384
|OWASSO
|410
|2
|361
|BROKEN BOW
|376
|22
|331
|ENID
|370
|5
|291
|MUSKOGEE
|347
|12
|236
|BIXBY
|347
|2
|296
|SHAWNEE
|288
|8
|217
|IDABEL
|278
|4
|238
|TAHLEQUAH
|278
|2
|178
|ARDMORE
|266
|2
|224
|SAPULPA
|262
|4
|221
|GLENPOOL
|255
|1
|223
|DURANT
|255
|0
|209
|BETHANY
|238
|1
|207
|CHICKASHA
|222
|4
|203
|SAND SPRINGS
|221
|3
|175
|STILWELL
|211
|5
|139
|COWETA
|197
|13
|157
|MIAMI
|197
|3
|181
|PONCA CITY
|194
|8
|159
|SKIATOOK
|189
|7
|165
|MUSTANG
|186
|1
|168
|COLLINSVILLE
|175
|1
|151
|EL RENO
|175
|1
|141
|GROVE
|171
|16
|146
|MCALESTER
|171
|3
|109
|PURCELL
|168
|3
|142
|OKMULGEE
|165
|2
|139
|LEXINGTON
|165
|1
|146
|CHOCTAW
|155
|2
|126
|ANADARKO
|148
|3
|100
|ADA
|144
|0
|117
|HENRYETTA
|140
|1
|104
|HUGO
|140
|1
|129
|BLANCHARD
|134
|1
|119
|SALLISAW
|133
|1
|84
|WAGONER
|124
|5
|94
|DUNCAN
|123
|1
|92
|WARR ACRES
|122
|0
|95
|CLINTON
|120
|0
|94
|GUTHRIE
|111
|0
|95
|HINTON
|107
|0
|97
|NOBLE
|106
|1
|85
|NEWCASTLE
|105
|1
|91
|WEWOKA
|103
|1
|61
|TUTTLE
|100
|2
|85
|PAULS VALLEY
|99
|1
|89
|PRYOR CREEK
|98
|2
|79
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|92
|MIDWEST CITY
|91
|2
|74
|HOLDENVILLE
|87
|1
|61
|JAY
|85
|1
|82
|CHECOTAH
|83
|1
|68
|MULDROW
|82
|1
|55
|CUSHING
|79
|1
|59
|SEMINOLE
|79
|3
|58
|MANGUM
|78
|8
|66
|PIEDMONT
|76
|1
|69
|EUFAULA
|76
|0
|54
|BRISTOW
|73
|2
|46
|CATOOSA
|72
|0
|52
|MADILL
|72
|1
|54
|HEAVENER
|69
|0
|29
|WEATHERFORD
|68
|0
|61
|AFTON
|68
|0
|59
|DEL CITY
|67
|0
|52
|CLEVELAND
|66
|3
|53
|WESTVILLE
|65
|1
|56
|LOCUST GROVE
|64
|0
|53
|SPENCER
|62
|1
|53
|SPERRY
|61
|1
|48
|DEWEY
|60
|1
|48
|POTEAU
|60
|0
|39
|LINDSAY
|59
|2
|47
|TALIHINA
|58
|1
|38
|WRIGHT CITY
|58
|0
|43
|FORT GIBSON
|57
|3
|45
|VINITA
|56
|0
|46
|INOLA
|54
|2
|38
|KINGFISHER
|54
|0
|45
|SALINA
|53
|1
|36
|HARRAH
|52
|0
|38
|ATOKA
|52
|0
|48
|NICHOLS HILLS
|52
|0
|48
|MCLOUD
|51
|1
|38
|MOUNDS
|48
|1
|42
|KELLYVILLE
|48
|2
|37
|MARIETTA
|47
|0
|45
|COMMERCE
|47
|0
|44
|HOMINY
|47
|2
|41
|JONES
|46
|1
|34
|FREDERICK
|46
|1
|41
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|CHOUTEAU
|46
|3
|37
|MANNFORD
|45
|1
|28
|PAWNEE
|45
|0
|41
|CALERA
|44
|0
|39
|MORRIS
|44
|0
|28
|ANTLERS
|43
|0
|28
|TEXHOMA
|43
|0
|32
|TECUMSEH
|43
|0
|29
|SULPHUR
|43
|0
|36
|COLCORD
|42
|1
|37
|CHELSEA
|42
|0
|32
|HAWORTH
|41
|1
|35
|OOLOGAH
|41
|0
|33
|ELK CITY
|41
|1
|26
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|41
|BEGGS
|40
|0
|31
|WILBURTON
|39
|1
|24
|HASKELL
|39
|0
|34
|VIAN
|39
|1
|26
|HULBERT
|38
|0
|21
|PRAGUE
|37
|0
|24
|WYANDOTTE
|36
|0
|15
|PERKINS
|35
|0
|33
|WASHINGTON
|35
|0
|32
|SPIRO
|34
|0
|22
|MARLOW
|33
|0
|30
|PERRY
|33
|0
|29
|WOODWARD
|32
|0
|28
|STROUD
|32
|0
|21
|CHANDLER
|31
|1
|23
|KIEFER
|31
|0
|25
|COMANCHE
|31
|1
|29
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|29
|KINGSTON
|30
|0
|24
|STIGLER
|29
|0
|18
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|23
|WETUMKA
|27
|0
|17
|HENNESSEY
|27
|0
|22
|RED ROCK
|26
|1
|21
|OKARCHE
|26
|0
|24
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|25
|DAVIS
|26
|0
|19
|MEAD
|26
|1
|14
|CACHE
|25
|0
|22
|WAYNE
|25
|0
|21
|FAIRLAND
|25
|0
|17
|OCHELATA
|25
|1
|21
|BOKOSHE
|25
|0
|12
|FAIRFAX
|24
|0
|19
|HOLLIS
|24
|0
|12
|OKEMAH
|24
|0
|18
|GORE
|24
|1
|17
|COALGATE
|23
|0
|17
|ROLAND
|23
|0
|12
|CADDO
|23
|0
|16
|COLBERT
|23
|0
|21
|KANSAS
|22
|0
|12
|CLAYTON
|22
|0
|17
|HARTSHORNE
|22
|0
|17
|WILSON
|21
|0
|13
|COPAN
|21
|0
|15
|MEEKER
|21
|0
|16
|WATTS
|21
|0
|17
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|APACHE
|20
|0
|15
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|20
|MAYSVILLE
|19
|0
|16
|LONE GROVE
|19
|1
|17
|ELMORE CITY
|18
|0
|17
|WISTER
|18
|0
|17
|POCOLA
|18
|0
|14
|PORUM
|17
|1
|11
|PORTER
|17
|0
|16
|ARCADIA
|17
|0
|16
|MAUD
|17
|0
|11
|KONAWA
|17
|1
|12
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|15
|WYNNEWOOD
|16
|1
|12
|CAMERON
|16
|0
|6
|TISHOMINGO
|16
|0
|10
|WATONGA
|16
|0
|12
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|BLACKWELL
|16
|1
|13
|PADEN
|16
|0
|7
|BLAIR
|16
|0
|14
|ALVA
|16
|0
|12
|BIG CABIN
|15
|1
|10
|GARVIN
|15
|0
|14
|DEWAR
|15
|0
|10
|WEBBERS FALLS
|15
|0
|4
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|QUAPAW
|14
|0
|9
|GERONIMO
|14
|0
|7
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|WELEETKA
|13
|0
|10
|CASHION
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|EARLSBORO
|13
|0
|9
|MINCO
|13
|0
|9
|WELLSTON
|12
|0
|8
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|11
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|9
|YALE
|12
|0
|11
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|11
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|BOKCHITO
|11
|0
|8
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|RUSH SPRINGS
|11
|0
|10
|WAURIKA
|11
|0
|7
|TALALA
|11
|0
|10
|GEARY
|11
|0
|11
|TIPTON
|11
|0
|10
|SAYRE
|11
|0
|9
|SAVANNA
|11
|0
|4
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|STONEWALL
|11
|1
|9
|ALLEN
|11
|1
|6
|ADAIR
|11
|0
|9
|WELCH
|10
|0
|9
|CEMENT
|10
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|10
|0
|7
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|JENNINGS
|10
|0
|10
|CARNEGIE
|10
|1
|5
|CRESCENT
|10
|0
|9
|KEOTA
|10
|0
|3
|BEAVER
|9
|0
|8
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|7
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|9
|NEWKIRK
|9
|1
|5
|DELAWARE
|9
|0
|8
|HEALDTON
|9
|0
|5
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|HOWE
|9
|0
|5
|ASHER
|9
|0
|6
|WAUKOMIS
|9
|0
|7
|WARNER
|9
|0
|8
|BURNS FLAT
|9
|0
|9
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|BOSWELL
|9
|0
|8
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|6
|KAW CITY
|9
|1
|4
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|DRUMRIGHT
|9
|0
|7
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|8
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|8
|TAFT
|8
|0
|6
|KREBS
|8
|0
|2
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|7
|OKTAHA
|8
|0
|5
|GANS
|8
|0
|4
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|KIOWA
|7
|0
|5
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|CANADIAN
|7
|0
|4
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|7
|RED OAK
|7
|0
|3
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|4
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|5
|STRATFORD
|7
|0
|3
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|THOMAS
|6
|0
|5
|PANAMA
|6
|0
|6
|DISNEY
|6
|0
|2
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|6
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|3
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|5
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|3
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|SPRINGER
|5
|1
|3
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|WANN
|5
|0
|4
|ARKOMA
|5
|0
|4
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|GARBER
|5
|0
|4
|CARNEY
|5
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|HYDRO
|4
|0
|4
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|BRAGGS
|4
|0
|3
|AVANT
|4
|0
|0
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|KETCHUM
|4
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|4
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|THACKERVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|BOLEY
|4
|0
|2
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|KENEFIC
|4
|0
|2
|GOULD
|4
|0
|2
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|3
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|HAILEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|3
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|WYNONA
|3
|0
|2
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|CASTLE
|3
|0
|3
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|3
|MILBURN
|3
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|3
|0
|2
|SOPER
|3
|0
|2
|OAKS
|3
|0
|3
|TRYON
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|CORN
|3
|0
|2
|BILLINGS
|3
|1
|0
|HANNA
|3
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|3
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|VELMA
|2
|0
|0
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|HELENA
|2
|0
|2
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|0
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|2
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|0
|HILLSDALE
|1
|0
|0
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|DAVIDSON
|1
|0
|0
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|DRUMMOND
|1
|0
|0
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|1
|WAKITA
|1
|0
|0
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|DUSTIN
|1
|0
|0
Data shows deaths in 52 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 109 in Oklahoma County; 105 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 396 cases, 311 recovered, 87 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursday, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 115 cases, 98 recovered and 17 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 40 cases, 34 recovered and six active; Woodward with 36 cases, 32 recovered and four active; Major with 27 cases, 23 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, nine recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 370 in Enid (74 active); 54 in Kingfisher (nine active); 32 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 26 in Okarche (two active); 16 each in Alva (four active) and Watonga (four active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Fairview (one active); nine in Waukomis (two active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (one active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena, Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland, Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 192 cases, with 146 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 178 cases, with 146 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
