ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,349 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, including a Woodward resident, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

The 1.1% increase took the cumulative number to 124,111, with 15,684 of those active, a single-day increase of 551, and 107,082, or 86.3%, recovered, including 790 since Saturday. There have been 1,345 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.

Deaths reported Sunday were four women and four men, all in the 65 and older age group. Counties of residence were one each in Custer, Jackson, McClain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pottawatomie and Woodward. OSDH does not distinguish age and gender of those who have died by their counties of residence on the weekends.

Garfield County saw a gain of 22 COVID-19 cases on Sunday for a total of 2,543, with 318 of those active, a single-day increase of two, and 2,197 recovered. Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday included 12 in Major, six each in Blaine and Noble, five in Woodward, three each in Kingfisher and Woodward and two in Alfalfa.

State numbers

There have been 64,700 Oklahoma women and 59,307 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 104 listed as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,288 in the 0-4 age group, 11,851 in the 5-17 age group, 42,810 in the 18-35 age group, 26,576 in the 36-49 age group, 22,867 in the 50-64 age group and 17,711 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,345 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,085 have been 65 and older and 204 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 41 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 761, than women, 584, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 232 in Oklahoma County; 214 in Tulsa County; 105 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 in Pittsburg counties; 19 in Ottawa County; 18 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 each in Mayes, Osage and Pottawatomie counties; 14 each in Bryan, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh and Texas counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; seven in Custer; six each in Garvin, Hughes, Pushmataha, Seminole and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,543 cases, 2,197 recovered, 318 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,297 cases, 1,195 recovered, 96 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.

• Kingfisher with 591 cases, 509 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 225 cases, 186 recovered, 38 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 205 cases, 164 recovered, 38 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 204 cases, 159 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 190 cases, 154 recovered and 36 active;

• Alfalfa with 132 cases, 117 recovered and 15 active;

• Grant with 114 cases, 82 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,329 in Enid (289 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 321 in Woodward (79 active); 249 in Kingfisher (51 active); 196 in Hennessey (12 active); 163 in Alva (31 active); 118 in Fairview (23 active); 82 in Watonga (19 active); 72 in Okarche (14 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 47 in Mooreland (eight active); 44 in Waukomis (seven active); 44 in Garber (eight active); 42 in Cashion (five active); 41 in Pond Creek (12 active); 38 in Lahoma (six active); 37 in Dover (two active); 35 in Cherokee (eight active); 34 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (two active); 29 in Medford (three active); 27 in Ringwood (six active); 22 in Seiling; 18 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Cleo Springs (five active); 14 each in Ames (two active) and Longdale (two active); 13 each in Kremlin (three active), Meno (four active) and Waynoka (two active) 12 in Burlington (three active); 11 in Nash (two active); 10 each in Lamont (one active) and Mulhall (four active); eight each in Jet and Orlando (one active); seven each in Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six in Drummond (one active); five each in Carmen (one active), Freedom, Hillsdale (one active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two each in Aline (one active) and Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,195 cases, with 1,032 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,111 cases, with 963 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were three cases with two recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATH RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 24869 232 21466 2020-11-01
TULSA 22742 214 20205 2020-11-01
CLEVELAND 8726 105 7603 2020-11-01
CANADIAN 4208 23 3503 2020-11-01
PAYNE 2917 14 2689 2020-11-01
ROGERS 2608 55 2216 2020-11-01
COMANCHE 2590 18 2188 2020-11-01
GARFIELD 2543 28 2197 2020-11-01
MUSKOGEE 2461 28 2090 2020-11-01
POTTAWATOMIE 2326 15 1916 2020-11-01
WAGONER 1995 31 1788 2020-11-01
TEXAS 1849 10 1728 2020-11-01
LE FLORE 1749 24 1543 2020-11-01
GRADY 1692 16 1477 2020-11-01
MCCURTAIN 1671 41 1460 2020-11-01
BRYAN 1655 14 1359 2020-11-01
CREEK 1651 39 1440 2020-11-01
CHEROKEE 1439 8 1242 2020-11-01
OSAGE 1427 15 1314 2020-11-01
MCCLAIN 1416 14 1178 2020-11-01
WASHINGTON 1397 42 1222 2020-11-01
DELAWARE 1319 28 1106 2020-11-01
OKMULGEE 1313 14 1067 2020-11-01
PITTSBURG 1303 21 1161 2020-11-01
SEQUOYAH 1302 14 1106 2020-11-01
OTTAWA 1300 19 1139 2020-11-01
WOODWARD 1297 6 1195 2020-11-01
JACKSON 1189 14 1043 2020-11-01
CADDO 1187 26 1049 2020-11-01
CUSTER 1129 7 1027 2020-11-01
MAYES 1018 15 858 2020-11-01
BECKHAM 949 11 803 2020-11-01
CARTER 924 10 752 2020-11-01
KAY 920 16 788 2020-11-01
LOGAN 907 2 769 2020-11-01
PONTOTOC 877 5 669 2020-11-01
ADAIR 855 11 654 2020-11-01
SEMINOLE 847 6 698 2020-11-01
LINCOLN 836 22 710 2020-11-01
STEPHENS 813 8 619 2020-11-01
GARVIN 774 6 596 2020-11-01
CRAIG 649 2 583 2020-11-01
KINGFISHER 591 3 509 2020-11-01
OKFUSKEE 582 8 299 2020-11-01
MCINTOSH 526 10 450 2020-11-01
CHOCTAW 488 2 401 2020-11-01
ATOKA 467 1 404 2020-11-01
HUGHES 422 6 349 2020-11-01
HASKELL 404 5 346 2020-11-01
PAWNEE 349 5 309 2020-11-01
MURRAY 337 3 272 2020-11-01
JOHNSTON 310 4 254 2020-11-01
PUSHMATAHA 298 6 246 2020-11-01
MARSHALL 295 2 253 2020-11-01
LOVE 292 1 256 2020-11-01
NOWATA 272 4 229 2020-11-01
LATIMER 231 2 182 2020-11-01
BLAINE 225 1 186 2020-11-01
NOBLE 205 3 164 2020-11-01
MAJOR 204 2 159 2020-11-01
WASHITA 193 0 158 2020-11-01
KIOWA 191 3 157 2020-11-01
WOODS 190 0 154 2020-11-01
TILLMAN 160 4 134 2020-11-01
GREER 159 8 132 2020-11-01
ALFALFA 132 0 117 2020-11-01
COAL 119 0 86 2020-11-01
GRANT 114 2 82 2020-11-01
COTTON 110 3 85 2020-11-01
BEAVER 99 1 82 2020-11-01
DEWEY 94 1 85 2020-11-01
ROGER MILLS 92 4 77 2020-11-01
JEFFERSON 90 0 67 2020-11-01
HARPER 80 2 62 2020-11-01
HARMON 78 0 61 2020-11-01
CIMARRON 40 0 39 2020-11-01
ELLIS 30 0 19 2020-11-01
3 0 1 2020-11-01

Oklahoma per city 11.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 19509 196 17017 2020-11-01
TULSA 14914 148 13408 2020-11-01
NORMAN 4519 59 3993 2020-11-01
BROKEN ARROW 4367 44 3803 2020-11-01
EDMOND 4333 26 3629 2020-11-01
OTHER*** 2695 18 2360 2020-11-01
STILLWATER 2359 8 2213 2020-11-01
ENID 2329 28 2012 2020-11-01
YUKON 2061 8 1739 2020-11-01
LAWTON 1704 15 1390 2020-11-01
MOORE 1567 17 1335 2020-11-01
CLAREMORE 1518 49 1258 2020-11-01
GUYMON 1463 10 1369 2020-11-01
SHAWNEE 1402 13 1099 2020-11-01
OWASSO 1264 4 1101 2020-11-01
MUSKOGEE 1156 21 930 2020-11-01
BARTLESVILLE 1141 38 998 2020-11-01
TAHLEQUAH 1066 4 918 2020-11-01
ALTUS 1037 14 921 2020-11-01
DURANT 1000 8 835 2020-11-01
JENKS 990 8 920 2020-11-01
MCALESTER 985 19 885 2020-11-01
BIXBY 954 5 825 2020-11-01
EL RENO 936 8 709 2020-11-01
FORT SUPPLY 894 2 887 2020-11-01
CHICKASHA 815 10 732 2020-11-01
MIAMI 785 12 691 2020-11-01
TAFT 766 2 735 2020-11-01
SAPULPA 749 14 649 2020-11-01
ARDMORE 747 8 605 2020-11-01
ADA 721 2 552 2020-11-01
SAND SPRINGS 696 7 612 2020-11-01
MUSTANG 691 4 590 2020-11-01
PONCA CITY 689 13 611 2020-11-01
BROKEN BOW 654 25 566 2020-11-01
CHOCTAW 594 5 510 2020-11-01
BETHANY 580 6 501 2020-11-01
LEXINGTON 576 6 462 2020-11-01
BLANCHARD 573 2 485 2020-11-01
STILWELL 571 9 421 2020-11-01
CLINTON 557 1 501 2020-11-01
DUNCAN 553 4 412 2020-11-01
VINITA 547 2 501 2020-11-01
GLENPOOL 531 5 464 2020-11-01
IDABEL 529 9 468 2020-11-01
SALLISAW 521 4 438 2020-11-01
GUTHRIE 511 0 423 2020-11-01
OKMULGEE 510 7 416 2020-11-01
ELK CITY 509 6 428 2020-11-01
HOMINY 504 2 494 2020-11-01
GROVE 497 19 421 2020-11-01
POTEAU 486 5 434 2020-11-01
COLLINSVILLE 480 3 426 2020-11-01
WEATHERFORD 467 5 432 2020-11-01
SEMINOLE 457 4 376 2020-11-01
SKIATOOK 450 8 399 2020-11-01
ANADARKO 446 9 397 2020-11-01
COWETA 439 15 381 2020-11-01
MCLOUD 417 1 388 2020-11-01
SAYRE 402 5 344 2020-11-01
PURCELL 401 6 336 2020-11-01
NEWCASTLE 395 4 327 2020-11-01
HENRYETTA 394 7 315 2020-11-01
ATOKA 386 0 336 2020-11-01
TUTTLE 362 5 295 2020-11-01
WAGONER 337 6 287 2020-11-01
TECUMSEH 333 1 274 2020-11-01
HUGO 330 2 271 2020-11-01
PRYOR CREEK 328 7 284 2020-11-01
JAY 326 2 274 2020-11-01
WOODWARD 321 3 239 2020-11-01
NOBLE 315 4 263 2020-11-01
CUSHING 309 3 260 2020-11-01
MULDROW 304 3 261 2020-11-01
BOLEY 293 4 78 2020-11-01
HOLDENVILLE 291 4 243 2020-11-01
PAULS VALLEY 290 2 213 2020-11-01
PIEDMONT 280 3 255 2020-11-01
HEAVENER 280 7 249 2020-11-01
SPIRO 257 1 225 2020-11-01
CHECOTAH 254 4 221 2020-11-01
KINGFISHER 249 1 197 2020-11-01
HARRAH 249 2 224 2020-11-01
WEWOKA 245 1 208 2020-11-01
STIGLER 244 4 198 2020-11-01
BRISTOW 241 9 215 2020-11-01
EUFAULA 240 6 203 2020-11-01
MIDWEST CITY 228 8 191 2020-11-01
SULPHUR 222 3 180 2020-11-01
HINTON 219 0 198 2020-11-01
LOCUST GROVE 216 0 187 2020-11-01
WARR ACRES 213 0 191 2020-11-01
FORT GIBSON 210 4 168 2020-11-01
CALERA 200 1 171 2020-11-01
HENNESSEY 196 2 182 2020-11-01
VIAN 194 3 161 2020-11-01
MARIETTA 192 0 170 2020-11-01
CATOOSA 192 2 151 2020-11-01
MADILL 189 1 163 2020-11-01
CHANDLER 186 10 165 2020-11-01
CHELSEA 183 3 154 2020-11-01
SPENCER 178 2 160 2020-11-01
SALINA 172 1 135 2020-11-01
AFTON 170 2 152 2020-11-01
ANTLERS 170 6 134 2020-11-01
NOWATA 166 3 148 2020-11-01
LINDSAY 164 2 128 2020-11-01
ALVA 163 0 132 2020-11-01
DEL CITY 162 0 137 2020-11-01
CLEVELAND 160 3 146 2020-11-01
TISHOMINGO 160 3 139 2020-11-01
SPERRY 158 2 137 2020-11-01
MEEKER 155 10 138 2020-11-01
PRAGUE 155 0 120 2020-11-01
MOUNDS 154 3 136 2020-11-01
OKEMAH 154 3 115 2020-11-01
INOLA 151 3 138 2020-11-01
ROLAND 150 1 133 2020-11-01
MANNFORD 149 4 129 2020-11-01
DEWEY 143 1 127 2020-11-01
WESTVILLE 140 2 116 2020-11-01
JONES 138 2 112 2020-11-01
NICHOLS HILLS 137 0 114 2020-11-01
HOOKER 137 0 125 2020-11-01
OOLOGAH 136 0 116 2020-11-01
POCOLA 135 3 121 2020-11-01
VALLIANT 134 3 115 2020-11-01
MORRIS 134 0 109 2020-11-01
PERKINS 132 2 114 2020-11-01
WASHINGTON 130 0 115 2020-11-01
CHOUTEAU 130 6 108 2020-11-01
WISTER 129 1 109 2020-11-01
MANGUM 128 8 104 2020-11-01
TALIHINA 128 5 106 2020-11-01
BEGGS 126 0 102 2020-11-01
MARLOW 126 1 94 2020-11-01
PAWHUSKA 124 1 112 2020-11-01
FREDERICK 124 4 106 2020-11-01
HASKELL 122 1 108 2020-11-01
FAIRVIEW 118 0 95 2020-11-01
COMMERCE 117 2 107 2020-11-01
PAWNEE 115 1 98 2020-11-01
WYANDOTTE 113 1 98 2020-11-01
STROUD 112 0 93 2020-11-01
ELGIN 111 1 81 2020-11-01
WILBURTON 111 1 88 2020-11-01
HULBERT 111 2 98 2020-11-01
HOWE 111 0 109 2020-11-01
KANSAS 109 3 83 2020-11-01
WYNNEWOOD 109 1 77 2020-11-01
CACHE 106 0 79 2020-11-01
COMANCHE 105 2 95 2020-11-01
COLCORD 105 1 88 2020-11-01
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 88 2020-11-01
KINGSTON 101 1 85 2020-11-01
DAVIS 100 0 80 2020-11-01
HOBART 98 2 80 2020-11-01
GORE 98 3 84 2020-11-01
LUTHER 97 2 73 2020-11-01
COLBERT 97 3 65 2020-11-01
FAIRLAND 96 1 78 2020-11-01
APACHE 94 2 80 2020-11-01
HAWORTH 90 2 81 2020-11-01
BLACKWELL 89 1 63 2020-11-01
STRATFORD 89 0 71 2020-11-01
CARNEGIE 88 2 79 2020-11-01
COALGATE 86 0 63 2020-11-01
TEXHOMA 86 0 85 2020-11-01
WALTERS 85 1 68 2020-11-01
BARNSDALL 85 2 76 2020-11-01
KELLYVILLE 85 2 71 2020-11-01
CADDO 83 0 67 2020-11-01
WATONGA 82 0 63 2020-11-01
PERRY 82 1 66 2020-11-01
KONAWA 82 1 56 2020-11-01
FORT COBB 81 0 70 2020-11-01
KEOTA 79 0 73 2020-11-01
MEAD 78 1 69 2020-11-01
KIEFER 77 0 66 2020-11-01
GOODWELL 77 0 74 2020-11-01
PADEN 76 0 61 2020-11-01
BINGER 75 9 62 2020-11-01
HARTSHORNE 75 0 66 2020-11-01
LONE GROVE 74 1 62 2020-11-01
QUAPAW 74 1 65 2020-11-01
CAMERON 74 0 65 2020-11-01
HOLLIS 73 0 58 2020-11-01
OKARCHE 72 0 58 2020-11-01
BOKCHITO 72 1 53 2020-11-01
NEWKIRK 71 1 64 2020-11-01
DRUMRIGHT 69 1 63 2020-11-01
HYDRO 68 1 52 2020-11-01
WARNER 68 0 51 2020-11-01
MINCO 68 0 59 2020-11-01
WETUMKA 68 0 57 2020-11-01
WELLSTON 66 0 59 2020-11-01
MAYSVILLE 65 2 55 2020-11-01
BLAIR 65 0 55 2020-11-01
TALALA 65 0 58 2020-11-01
CRESCENT 64 1 56 2020-11-01
ARCADIA 64 0 50 2020-11-01
ELMORE CITY 63 0 58 2020-11-01
WATTS 63 0 54 2020-11-01
BOKOSHE 63 0 59 2020-11-01
HELENA 62 0 60 2020-11-01
ALEX 62 0 53 2020-11-01
TONKAWA 61 0 52 2020-11-01
FLETCHER 60 0 50 2020-11-01
RED ROCK 60 1 46 2020-11-01
PORTER 59 1 55 2020-11-01
CEMENT 59 0 54 2020-11-01
WAYNE 59 1 46 2020-11-01
EARLSBORO 56 0 50 2020-11-01
FORT TOWSON 55 0 46 2020-11-01
YALE 55 2 47 2020-11-01
ADAIR 55 0 39 2020-11-01
PORUM 53 1 46 2020-11-01
WILSON 53 0 46 2020-11-01
BOSWELL 53 0 41 2020-11-01
QUINTON 51 0 43 2020-11-01
STONEWALL 49 1 37 2020-11-01
NEW CORDELL 49 0 42 2020-11-01
MOORELAND 47 1 38 2020-11-01
WELCH 46 0 36 2020-11-01
WEBBERS FALLS 45 0 35 2020-11-01
WAUKOMIS 44 0 37 2020-11-01
BIG CABIN 44 2 40 2020-11-01
GARBER 44 0 36 2020-11-01
NINNEKAH 44 0 38 2020-11-01
GEARY 43 0 36 2020-11-01
PAOLI 42 0 28 2020-11-01
CASHION 42 0 37 2020-11-01
OCHELATA 42 1 35 2020-11-01
BEAVER 41 0 36 2020-11-01
DEWAR 41 0 32 2020-11-01
POND CREEK 41 0 29 2020-11-01
WELEETKA 41 1 28 2020-11-01
THOMAS 40 0 37 2020-11-01
CHEYENNE 40 1 34 2020-11-01
ALLEN 40 2 30 2020-11-01
BENNINGTON 40 0 26 2020-11-01
RED OAK 40 0 30 2020-11-01
BLUEJACKET 40 1 28 2020-11-01
DAVENPORT 39 0 31 2020-11-01
TYRONE 39 0 32 2020-11-01
RAMONA 39 2 34 2020-11-01
FAIRFAX 39 0 33 2020-11-01
CYRIL 38 1 36 2020-11-01
SHADY POINT 38 0 31 2020-11-01
LAHOMA 38 0 32 2020-11-01
INDIAHOMA 37 1 31 2020-11-01
RUSH SPRINGS 37 0 31 2020-11-01
RINGLING 37 0 30 2020-11-01
BUFFALO 37 2 29 2020-11-01
BURNS FLAT 37 0 27 2020-11-01
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-11-01
SPAVINAW 37 0 28 2020-11-01
ARKOMA 36 0 29 2020-11-01
HAMMON 36 1 33 2020-11-01
MCCURTAIN 36 1 33 2020-11-01
OKTAHA 36 0 26 2020-11-01
KREBS 35 1 31 2020-11-01
MAUD 35 0 31 2020-11-01
SASAKWA 35 0 33 2020-11-01
GERONIMO 35 0 33 2020-11-01
CHEROKEE 35 0 27 2020-11-01
CALUMET 35 0 26 2020-11-01
PANAMA 35 1 27 2020-11-01
LAVERNE 34 0 26 2020-11-01
CANTON 34 1 26 2020-11-01
KIOWA 33 1 28 2020-11-01
GARVIN 33 0 29 2020-11-01
ROFF 33 0 23 2020-11-01
OKEENE 33 0 31 2020-11-01
DELAWARE 33 1 30 2020-11-01
COPAN 32 0 29 2020-11-01
GRACEMONT 32 1 27 2020-11-01
GLENCOE 32 0 29 2020-11-01
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-01
JENNINGS 32 1 30 2020-11-01
VERDEN 31 0 28 2020-11-01
AMBER 31 0 24 2020-11-01
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-11-01
WANETTE 30 0 26 2020-11-01
OLUSTEE 30 0 25 2020-11-01
ASHER 30 0 27 2020-11-01
WAURIKA 30 0 23 2020-11-01
ARAPAHO 30 0 25 2020-11-01
MEDFORD 29 0 26 2020-11-01
THACKERVILLE 29 0 19 2020-11-01
SOPER 29 0 24 2020-11-01
CANUTE 29 0 21 2020-11-01
GANS 29 0 24 2020-11-01
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-01
MORRISON 28 0 23 2020-11-01
SNYDER 28 0 20 2020-11-01
CLAYTON 28 0 25 2020-11-01
MILBURN 28 1 25 2020-11-01
RINGWOOD 27 0 21 2020-11-01
DEPEW 27 1 24 2020-11-01
GRANITE 27 0 24 2020-11-01
UNION CITY 27 0 22 2020-11-01
OILTON 27 1 20 2020-11-01
LOOKEBA 26 2 22 2020-11-01
RATTAN 25 0 21 2020-11-01
COUNCIL HILL 24 0 15 2020-11-01
RIPLEY 24 0 18 2020-11-01
TERLTON 23 0 21 2020-11-01
ERICK 22 0 18 2020-11-01
ACHILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-01
LANGLEY 22 0 21 2020-11-01
RAVIA 22 0 17 2020-11-01
KINTA 22 0 20 2020-11-01
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 19 2020-11-01
CANEY 22 0 19 2020-11-01
SEILING 22 0 22 2020-11-01
VELMA 21 1 15 2020-11-01
MANNSVILLE 21 0 17 2020-11-01
OAKS 21 1 16 2020-11-01
BRAGGS 21 0 13 2020-11-01
TIPTON 21 0 15 2020-11-01
HANNA 20 0 17 2020-11-01
POCASSET 20 0 19 2020-11-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 20 1 17 2020-11-01
SCHULTER 19 0 12 2020-11-01
CORN 19 0 15 2020-11-01
CANADIAN 19 0 15 2020-11-01
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-01
AGRA 19 1 16 2020-11-01
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-11-01
SAVANNA 18 0 17 2020-11-01
HEALDTON 18 0 12 2020-11-01
SENTINEL 18 0 17 2020-11-01
PITTSBURG 18 0 12 2020-11-01
WHITEFIELD 18 0 16 2020-11-01
WAKITA 18 1 5 2020-11-01
MILL CREEK 17 0 14 2020-11-01
TEMPLE 17 2 12 2020-11-01
LEHIGH 17 0 15 2020-11-01
COVINGTON 17 0 12 2020-11-01
STUART 17 0 16 2020-11-01
LENAPAH 17 0 15 2020-11-01
BILLINGS 17 1 12 2020-11-01
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-01
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-11-01
LANGSTON 16 0 15 2020-11-01
CLEO SPRINGS 16 0 11 2020-11-01
KETCHUM 16 0 15 2020-11-01
VICI 15 0 15 2020-11-01
STERLING 15 0 13 2020-11-01
KENEFIC 15 0 12 2020-11-01
MARBLE CITY 15 0 12 2020-11-01
FOSS 15 0 12 2020-11-01
WANN 15 0 10 2020-11-01
CASTLE 14 0 13 2020-11-01
LONGDALE 14 0 12 2020-11-01
AMES 14 0 12 2020-11-01
TRYON 14 0 12 2020-11-01
RYAN 14 0 11 2020-11-01
WAYNOKA 13 0 11 2020-11-01
MENO 13 0 9 2020-11-01
LONE WOLF 13 0 11 2020-11-01
CROWDER 13 0 12 2020-11-01
KREMLIN 13 0 10 2020-11-01
COYLE 13 0 9 2020-11-01
BYARS 13 0 9 2020-11-01
ELDORADO 13 0 8 2020-11-01
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-01
HARDESTY 13 0 12 2020-11-01
FARGO 13 0 8 2020-11-01
ROOSEVELT 12 0 11 2020-11-01
PRUE 12 0 12 2020-11-01
GRANDFIELD 12 0 10 2020-11-01
BURLINGTON 12 0 9 2020-11-01
DUSTIN 12 0 8 2020-11-01
BURBANK 11 0 6 2020-11-01
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-01
CALVIN 11 1 9 2020-11-01
BOYNTON 11 0 9 2020-11-01
SAWYER 11 0 9 2020-11-01
SPARKS 11 0 9 2020-11-01
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-11-01
NASH 11 0 9 2020-11-01
MULHALL 10 0 6 2020-11-01
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-11-01
FOSTER 10 0 8 2020-11-01
ROCKY 10 0 10 2020-11-01
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-01
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-11-01
AVANT 10 0 9 2020-11-01
BERNICE 10 0 8 2020-11-01
REYDON 10 0 8 2020-11-01
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-01
LAMONT 10 0 9 2020-11-01
SHIDLER 10 0 7 2020-11-01
RANDLETT 9 0 6 2020-11-01
RATLIFF CITY 9 0 7 2020-11-01
CUSTER CITY 9 0 8 2020-11-01
SHATTUCK 9 0 7 2020-11-01
MARTHA 9 0 5 2020-11-01
GOTEBO 9 0 8 2020-11-01
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-01
DIBBLE 9 0 9 2020-11-01
TALOGA 9 0 4 2020-11-01
WAPANUCKA 8 0 7 2020-11-01
RALSTON 8 0 7 2020-11-01
JET 8 0 8 2020-11-01
ORLANDO 8 0 7 2020-11-01
TUPELO 8 0 5 2020-11-01
FORGAN 7 0 6 2020-11-01
FITZHUGH 7 0 6 2020-11-01
SHARON 7 0 5 2020-11-01
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-11-01
GOLDSBY 7 0 6 2020-11-01
FRANCIS 7 0 3 2020-11-01
GOULD 7 0 4 2020-11-01
INDIANOLA 7 0 6 2020-11-01
CHATTANOOGA 7 0 5 2020-11-01
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-01
GAGE 7 0 4 2020-11-01
LAMAR 7 0 6 2020-11-01
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-11-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 5 2020-11-01
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-01
LOCO 6 0 4 2020-11-01
TERRAL 6 0 1 2020-11-01
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-01
FAXON 6 0 4 2020-11-01
WYNONA 6 0 5 2020-11-01
DRUMMOND 6 0 5 2020-11-01
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-11-01
CARMEN 5 0 4 2020-11-01
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-01
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-11-01
HILLSDALE 5 0 4 2020-11-01
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-11-01
MARSHALL 5 0 4 2020-11-01
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-11-01
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-11-01
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-01
ARNETT 4 0 2 2020-11-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-11-01
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-01
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-11-01
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-01
KEYES 3 0 3 2020-11-01
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-01
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-01
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-01
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-01
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 2 2020-11-01
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-01
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-01
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-01
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-01
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-11-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-01
CROMWELL 2 0 1 2020-11-01
COLONY 2 0 1 2020-11-01
ALINE 2 0 1 2020-11-01
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-11-01
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-11-01
NICOMA PARK 2 0 1 2020-11-01
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-01
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-01
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-01
DACOMA 1 0 0 2020-11-01
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-01
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-11-01
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-01
DEVOL 1 0 1 2020-11-01
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-01
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-01
NORGE 1 0 1 2020-11-01
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-11-01
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-11-01

Long-term care cases

Cases gained at local and area long-term care facilities since the last report on Tuesday include one each at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Greenbrier Nursing Home, in Enid, and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kingfisher County, according to the weekly report released Friday by the OSDH.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 23 with 16 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, eight recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, six with five recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, three with two recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the weekly report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; six with three recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, three with recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

