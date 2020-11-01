ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,349 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, including a Woodward resident, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
The 1.1% increase took the cumulative number to 124,111, with 15,684 of those active, a single-day increase of 551, and 107,082, or 86.3%, recovered, including 790 since Saturday. There have been 1,345 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.
Deaths reported Sunday were four women and four men, all in the 65 and older age group. Counties of residence were one each in Custer, Jackson, McClain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pottawatomie and Woodward. OSDH does not distinguish age and gender of those who have died by their counties of residence on the weekends.
Garfield County saw a gain of 22 COVID-19 cases on Sunday for a total of 2,543, with 318 of those active, a single-day increase of two, and 2,197 recovered. Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday included 12 in Major, six each in Blaine and Noble, five in Woodward, three each in Kingfisher and Woodward and two in Alfalfa.
State numbers
There have been 64,700 Oklahoma women and 59,307 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Sunday morning. There were 104 listed as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,288 in the 0-4 age group, 11,851 in the 5-17 age group, 42,810 in the 18-35 age group, 26,576 in the 36-49 age group, 22,867 in the 50-64 age group and 17,711 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,345 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,085 have been 65 and older and 204 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 41 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 761, than women, 584, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 232 in Oklahoma County; 214 in Tulsa County; 105 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 in Pittsburg counties; 19 in Ottawa County; 18 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 each in Mayes, Osage and Pottawatomie counties; 14 each in Bryan, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh and Texas counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; seven in Custer; six each in Garvin, Hughes, Pushmataha, Seminole and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,543 cases, 2,197 recovered, 318 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,297 cases, 1,195 recovered, 96 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 591 cases, 509 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 225 cases, 186 recovered, 38 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 205 cases, 164 recovered, 38 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 204 cases, 159 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 190 cases, 154 recovered and 36 active;
• Alfalfa with 132 cases, 117 recovered and 15 active;
• Grant with 114 cases, 82 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,329 in Enid (289 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 321 in Woodward (79 active); 249 in Kingfisher (51 active); 196 in Hennessey (12 active); 163 in Alva (31 active); 118 in Fairview (23 active); 82 in Watonga (19 active); 72 in Okarche (14 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 47 in Mooreland (eight active); 44 in Waukomis (seven active); 44 in Garber (eight active); 42 in Cashion (five active); 41 in Pond Creek (12 active); 38 in Lahoma (six active); 37 in Dover (two active); 35 in Cherokee (eight active); 34 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (two active); 29 in Medford (three active); 27 in Ringwood (six active); 22 in Seiling; 18 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Cleo Springs (five active); 14 each in Ames (two active) and Longdale (two active); 13 each in Kremlin (three active), Meno (four active) and Waynoka (two active) 12 in Burlington (three active); 11 in Nash (two active); 10 each in Lamont (one active) and Mulhall (four active); eight each in Jet and Orlando (one active); seven each in Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six in Drummond (one active); five each in Carmen (one active), Freedom, Hillsdale (one active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two each in Aline (one active) and Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,195 cases, with 1,032 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,111 cases, with 963 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were three cases with two recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 11.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATH
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|24869
|232
|21466
|2020-11-01
|TULSA
|22742
|214
|20205
|2020-11-01
|CLEVELAND
|8726
|105
|7603
|2020-11-01
|CANADIAN
|4208
|23
|3503
|2020-11-01
|PAYNE
|2917
|14
|2689
|2020-11-01
|ROGERS
|2608
|55
|2216
|2020-11-01
|COMANCHE
|2590
|18
|2188
|2020-11-01
|GARFIELD
|2543
|28
|2197
|2020-11-01
|MUSKOGEE
|2461
|28
|2090
|2020-11-01
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2326
|15
|1916
|2020-11-01
|WAGONER
|1995
|31
|1788
|2020-11-01
|TEXAS
|1849
|10
|1728
|2020-11-01
|LE FLORE
|1749
|24
|1543
|2020-11-01
|GRADY
|1692
|16
|1477
|2020-11-01
|MCCURTAIN
|1671
|41
|1460
|2020-11-01
|BRYAN
|1655
|14
|1359
|2020-11-01
|CREEK
|1651
|39
|1440
|2020-11-01
|CHEROKEE
|1439
|8
|1242
|2020-11-01
|OSAGE
|1427
|15
|1314
|2020-11-01
|MCCLAIN
|1416
|14
|1178
|2020-11-01
|WASHINGTON
|1397
|42
|1222
|2020-11-01
|DELAWARE
|1319
|28
|1106
|2020-11-01
|OKMULGEE
|1313
|14
|1067
|2020-11-01
|PITTSBURG
|1303
|21
|1161
|2020-11-01
|SEQUOYAH
|1302
|14
|1106
|2020-11-01
|OTTAWA
|1300
|19
|1139
|2020-11-01
|WOODWARD
|1297
|6
|1195
|2020-11-01
|JACKSON
|1189
|14
|1043
|2020-11-01
|CADDO
|1187
|26
|1049
|2020-11-01
|CUSTER
|1129
|7
|1027
|2020-11-01
|MAYES
|1018
|15
|858
|2020-11-01
|BECKHAM
|949
|11
|803
|2020-11-01
|CARTER
|924
|10
|752
|2020-11-01
|KAY
|920
|16
|788
|2020-11-01
|LOGAN
|907
|2
|769
|2020-11-01
|PONTOTOC
|877
|5
|669
|2020-11-01
|ADAIR
|855
|11
|654
|2020-11-01
|SEMINOLE
|847
|6
|698
|2020-11-01
|LINCOLN
|836
|22
|710
|2020-11-01
|STEPHENS
|813
|8
|619
|2020-11-01
|GARVIN
|774
|6
|596
|2020-11-01
|CRAIG
|649
|2
|583
|2020-11-01
|KINGFISHER
|591
|3
|509
|2020-11-01
|OKFUSKEE
|582
|8
|299
|2020-11-01
|MCINTOSH
|526
|10
|450
|2020-11-01
|CHOCTAW
|488
|2
|401
|2020-11-01
|ATOKA
|467
|1
|404
|2020-11-01
|HUGHES
|422
|6
|349
|2020-11-01
|HASKELL
|404
|5
|346
|2020-11-01
|PAWNEE
|349
|5
|309
|2020-11-01
|MURRAY
|337
|3
|272
|2020-11-01
|JOHNSTON
|310
|4
|254
|2020-11-01
|PUSHMATAHA
|298
|6
|246
|2020-11-01
|MARSHALL
|295
|2
|253
|2020-11-01
|LOVE
|292
|1
|256
|2020-11-01
|NOWATA
|272
|4
|229
|2020-11-01
|LATIMER
|231
|2
|182
|2020-11-01
|BLAINE
|225
|1
|186
|2020-11-01
|NOBLE
|205
|3
|164
|2020-11-01
|MAJOR
|204
|2
|159
|2020-11-01
|WASHITA
|193
|0
|158
|2020-11-01
|KIOWA
|191
|3
|157
|2020-11-01
|WOODS
|190
|0
|154
|2020-11-01
|TILLMAN
|160
|4
|134
|2020-11-01
|GREER
|159
|8
|132
|2020-11-01
|ALFALFA
|132
|0
|117
|2020-11-01
|COAL
|119
|0
|86
|2020-11-01
|GRANT
|114
|2
|82
|2020-11-01
|COTTON
|110
|3
|85
|2020-11-01
|BEAVER
|99
|1
|82
|2020-11-01
|DEWEY
|94
|1
|85
|2020-11-01
|ROGER MILLS
|92
|4
|77
|2020-11-01
|JEFFERSON
|90
|0
|67
|2020-11-01
|HARPER
|80
|2
|62
|2020-11-01
|HARMON
|78
|0
|61
|2020-11-01
|CIMARRON
|40
|0
|39
|2020-11-01
|ELLIS
|30
|0
|19
|2020-11-01
|3
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
Oklahoma per city 11.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|19509
|196
|17017
|2020-11-01
|TULSA
|14914
|148
|13408
|2020-11-01
|NORMAN
|4519
|59
|3993
|2020-11-01
|BROKEN ARROW
|4367
|44
|3803
|2020-11-01
|EDMOND
|4333
|26
|3629
|2020-11-01
|OTHER***
|2695
|18
|2360
|2020-11-01
|STILLWATER
|2359
|8
|2213
|2020-11-01
|ENID
|2329
|28
|2012
|2020-11-01
|YUKON
|2061
|8
|1739
|2020-11-01
|LAWTON
|1704
|15
|1390
|2020-11-01
|MOORE
|1567
|17
|1335
|2020-11-01
|CLAREMORE
|1518
|49
|1258
|2020-11-01
|GUYMON
|1463
|10
|1369
|2020-11-01
|SHAWNEE
|1402
|13
|1099
|2020-11-01
|OWASSO
|1264
|4
|1101
|2020-11-01
|MUSKOGEE
|1156
|21
|930
|2020-11-01
|BARTLESVILLE
|1141
|38
|998
|2020-11-01
|TAHLEQUAH
|1066
|4
|918
|2020-11-01
|ALTUS
|1037
|14
|921
|2020-11-01
|DURANT
|1000
|8
|835
|2020-11-01
|JENKS
|990
|8
|920
|2020-11-01
|MCALESTER
|985
|19
|885
|2020-11-01
|BIXBY
|954
|5
|825
|2020-11-01
|EL RENO
|936
|8
|709
|2020-11-01
|FORT SUPPLY
|894
|2
|887
|2020-11-01
|CHICKASHA
|815
|10
|732
|2020-11-01
|MIAMI
|785
|12
|691
|2020-11-01
|TAFT
|766
|2
|735
|2020-11-01
|SAPULPA
|749
|14
|649
|2020-11-01
|ARDMORE
|747
|8
|605
|2020-11-01
|ADA
|721
|2
|552
|2020-11-01
|SAND SPRINGS
|696
|7
|612
|2020-11-01
|MUSTANG
|691
|4
|590
|2020-11-01
|PONCA CITY
|689
|13
|611
|2020-11-01
|BROKEN BOW
|654
|25
|566
|2020-11-01
|CHOCTAW
|594
|5
|510
|2020-11-01
|BETHANY
|580
|6
|501
|2020-11-01
|LEXINGTON
|576
|6
|462
|2020-11-01
|BLANCHARD
|573
|2
|485
|2020-11-01
|STILWELL
|571
|9
|421
|2020-11-01
|CLINTON
|557
|1
|501
|2020-11-01
|DUNCAN
|553
|4
|412
|2020-11-01
|VINITA
|547
|2
|501
|2020-11-01
|GLENPOOL
|531
|5
|464
|2020-11-01
|IDABEL
|529
|9
|468
|2020-11-01
|SALLISAW
|521
|4
|438
|2020-11-01
|GUTHRIE
|511
|0
|423
|2020-11-01
|OKMULGEE
|510
|7
|416
|2020-11-01
|ELK CITY
|509
|6
|428
|2020-11-01
|HOMINY
|504
|2
|494
|2020-11-01
|GROVE
|497
|19
|421
|2020-11-01
|POTEAU
|486
|5
|434
|2020-11-01
|COLLINSVILLE
|480
|3
|426
|2020-11-01
|WEATHERFORD
|467
|5
|432
|2020-11-01
|SEMINOLE
|457
|4
|376
|2020-11-01
|SKIATOOK
|450
|8
|399
|2020-11-01
|ANADARKO
|446
|9
|397
|2020-11-01
|COWETA
|439
|15
|381
|2020-11-01
|MCLOUD
|417
|1
|388
|2020-11-01
|SAYRE
|402
|5
|344
|2020-11-01
|PURCELL
|401
|6
|336
|2020-11-01
|NEWCASTLE
|395
|4
|327
|2020-11-01
|HENRYETTA
|394
|7
|315
|2020-11-01
|ATOKA
|386
|0
|336
|2020-11-01
|TUTTLE
|362
|5
|295
|2020-11-01
|WAGONER
|337
|6
|287
|2020-11-01
|TECUMSEH
|333
|1
|274
|2020-11-01
|HUGO
|330
|2
|271
|2020-11-01
|PRYOR CREEK
|328
|7
|284
|2020-11-01
|JAY
|326
|2
|274
|2020-11-01
|WOODWARD
|321
|3
|239
|2020-11-01
|NOBLE
|315
|4
|263
|2020-11-01
|CUSHING
|309
|3
|260
|2020-11-01
|MULDROW
|304
|3
|261
|2020-11-01
|BOLEY
|293
|4
|78
|2020-11-01
|HOLDENVILLE
|291
|4
|243
|2020-11-01
|PAULS VALLEY
|290
|2
|213
|2020-11-01
|PIEDMONT
|280
|3
|255
|2020-11-01
|HEAVENER
|280
|7
|249
|2020-11-01
|SPIRO
|257
|1
|225
|2020-11-01
|CHECOTAH
|254
|4
|221
|2020-11-01
|KINGFISHER
|249
|1
|197
|2020-11-01
|HARRAH
|249
|2
|224
|2020-11-01
|WEWOKA
|245
|1
|208
|2020-11-01
|STIGLER
|244
|4
|198
|2020-11-01
|BRISTOW
|241
|9
|215
|2020-11-01
|EUFAULA
|240
|6
|203
|2020-11-01
|MIDWEST CITY
|228
|8
|191
|2020-11-01
|SULPHUR
|222
|3
|180
|2020-11-01
|HINTON
|219
|0
|198
|2020-11-01
|LOCUST GROVE
|216
|0
|187
|2020-11-01
|WARR ACRES
|213
|0
|191
|2020-11-01
|FORT GIBSON
|210
|4
|168
|2020-11-01
|CALERA
|200
|1
|171
|2020-11-01
|HENNESSEY
|196
|2
|182
|2020-11-01
|VIAN
|194
|3
|161
|2020-11-01
|MARIETTA
|192
|0
|170
|2020-11-01
|CATOOSA
|192
|2
|151
|2020-11-01
|MADILL
|189
|1
|163
|2020-11-01
|CHANDLER
|186
|10
|165
|2020-11-01
|CHELSEA
|183
|3
|154
|2020-11-01
|SPENCER
|178
|2
|160
|2020-11-01
|SALINA
|172
|1
|135
|2020-11-01
|AFTON
|170
|2
|152
|2020-11-01
|ANTLERS
|170
|6
|134
|2020-11-01
|NOWATA
|166
|3
|148
|2020-11-01
|LINDSAY
|164
|2
|128
|2020-11-01
|ALVA
|163
|0
|132
|2020-11-01
|DEL CITY
|162
|0
|137
|2020-11-01
|CLEVELAND
|160
|3
|146
|2020-11-01
|TISHOMINGO
|160
|3
|139
|2020-11-01
|SPERRY
|158
|2
|137
|2020-11-01
|MEEKER
|155
|10
|138
|2020-11-01
|PRAGUE
|155
|0
|120
|2020-11-01
|MOUNDS
|154
|3
|136
|2020-11-01
|OKEMAH
|154
|3
|115
|2020-11-01
|INOLA
|151
|3
|138
|2020-11-01
|ROLAND
|150
|1
|133
|2020-11-01
|MANNFORD
|149
|4
|129
|2020-11-01
|DEWEY
|143
|1
|127
|2020-11-01
|WESTVILLE
|140
|2
|116
|2020-11-01
|JONES
|138
|2
|112
|2020-11-01
|NICHOLS HILLS
|137
|0
|114
|2020-11-01
|HOOKER
|137
|0
|125
|2020-11-01
|OOLOGAH
|136
|0
|116
|2020-11-01
|POCOLA
|135
|3
|121
|2020-11-01
|VALLIANT
|134
|3
|115
|2020-11-01
|MORRIS
|134
|0
|109
|2020-11-01
|PERKINS
|132
|2
|114
|2020-11-01
|WASHINGTON
|130
|0
|115
|2020-11-01
|CHOUTEAU
|130
|6
|108
|2020-11-01
|WISTER
|129
|1
|109
|2020-11-01
|MANGUM
|128
|8
|104
|2020-11-01
|TALIHINA
|128
|5
|106
|2020-11-01
|BEGGS
|126
|0
|102
|2020-11-01
|MARLOW
|126
|1
|94
|2020-11-01
|PAWHUSKA
|124
|1
|112
|2020-11-01
|FREDERICK
|124
|4
|106
|2020-11-01
|HASKELL
|122
|1
|108
|2020-11-01
|FAIRVIEW
|118
|0
|95
|2020-11-01
|COMMERCE
|117
|2
|107
|2020-11-01
|PAWNEE
|115
|1
|98
|2020-11-01
|WYANDOTTE
|113
|1
|98
|2020-11-01
|STROUD
|112
|0
|93
|2020-11-01
|ELGIN
|111
|1
|81
|2020-11-01
|WILBURTON
|111
|1
|88
|2020-11-01
|HULBERT
|111
|2
|98
|2020-11-01
|HOWE
|111
|0
|109
|2020-11-01
|KANSAS
|109
|3
|83
|2020-11-01
|WYNNEWOOD
|109
|1
|77
|2020-11-01
|CACHE
|106
|0
|79
|2020-11-01
|COMANCHE
|105
|2
|95
|2020-11-01
|COLCORD
|105
|1
|88
|2020-11-01
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|88
|2020-11-01
|KINGSTON
|101
|1
|85
|2020-11-01
|DAVIS
|100
|0
|80
|2020-11-01
|HOBART
|98
|2
|80
|2020-11-01
|GORE
|98
|3
|84
|2020-11-01
|LUTHER
|97
|2
|73
|2020-11-01
|COLBERT
|97
|3
|65
|2020-11-01
|FAIRLAND
|96
|1
|78
|2020-11-01
|APACHE
|94
|2
|80
|2020-11-01
|HAWORTH
|90
|2
|81
|2020-11-01
|BLACKWELL
|89
|1
|63
|2020-11-01
|STRATFORD
|89
|0
|71
|2020-11-01
|CARNEGIE
|88
|2
|79
|2020-11-01
|COALGATE
|86
|0
|63
|2020-11-01
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|85
|2020-11-01
|WALTERS
|85
|1
|68
|2020-11-01
|BARNSDALL
|85
|2
|76
|2020-11-01
|KELLYVILLE
|85
|2
|71
|2020-11-01
|CADDO
|83
|0
|67
|2020-11-01
|WATONGA
|82
|0
|63
|2020-11-01
|PERRY
|82
|1
|66
|2020-11-01
|KONAWA
|82
|1
|56
|2020-11-01
|FORT COBB
|81
|0
|70
|2020-11-01
|KEOTA
|79
|0
|73
|2020-11-01
|MEAD
|78
|1
|69
|2020-11-01
|KIEFER
|77
|0
|66
|2020-11-01
|GOODWELL
|77
|0
|74
|2020-11-01
|PADEN
|76
|0
|61
|2020-11-01
|BINGER
|75
|9
|62
|2020-11-01
|HARTSHORNE
|75
|0
|66
|2020-11-01
|LONE GROVE
|74
|1
|62
|2020-11-01
|QUAPAW
|74
|1
|65
|2020-11-01
|CAMERON
|74
|0
|65
|2020-11-01
|HOLLIS
|73
|0
|58
|2020-11-01
|OKARCHE
|72
|0
|58
|2020-11-01
|BOKCHITO
|72
|1
|53
|2020-11-01
|NEWKIRK
|71
|1
|64
|2020-11-01
|DRUMRIGHT
|69
|1
|63
|2020-11-01
|HYDRO
|68
|1
|52
|2020-11-01
|WARNER
|68
|0
|51
|2020-11-01
|MINCO
|68
|0
|59
|2020-11-01
|WETUMKA
|68
|0
|57
|2020-11-01
|WELLSTON
|66
|0
|59
|2020-11-01
|MAYSVILLE
|65
|2
|55
|2020-11-01
|BLAIR
|65
|0
|55
|2020-11-01
|TALALA
|65
|0
|58
|2020-11-01
|CRESCENT
|64
|1
|56
|2020-11-01
|ARCADIA
|64
|0
|50
|2020-11-01
|ELMORE CITY
|63
|0
|58
|2020-11-01
|WATTS
|63
|0
|54
|2020-11-01
|BOKOSHE
|63
|0
|59
|2020-11-01
|HELENA
|62
|0
|60
|2020-11-01
|ALEX
|62
|0
|53
|2020-11-01
|TONKAWA
|61
|0
|52
|2020-11-01
|FLETCHER
|60
|0
|50
|2020-11-01
|RED ROCK
|60
|1
|46
|2020-11-01
|PORTER
|59
|1
|55
|2020-11-01
|CEMENT
|59
|0
|54
|2020-11-01
|WAYNE
|59
|1
|46
|2020-11-01
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|50
|2020-11-01
|FORT TOWSON
|55
|0
|46
|2020-11-01
|YALE
|55
|2
|47
|2020-11-01
|ADAIR
|55
|0
|39
|2020-11-01
|PORUM
|53
|1
|46
|2020-11-01
|WILSON
|53
|0
|46
|2020-11-01
|BOSWELL
|53
|0
|41
|2020-11-01
|QUINTON
|51
|0
|43
|2020-11-01
|STONEWALL
|49
|1
|37
|2020-11-01
|NEW CORDELL
|49
|0
|42
|2020-11-01
|MOORELAND
|47
|1
|38
|2020-11-01
|WELCH
|46
|0
|36
|2020-11-01
|WEBBERS FALLS
|45
|0
|35
|2020-11-01
|WAUKOMIS
|44
|0
|37
|2020-11-01
|BIG CABIN
|44
|2
|40
|2020-11-01
|GARBER
|44
|0
|36
|2020-11-01
|NINNEKAH
|44
|0
|38
|2020-11-01
|GEARY
|43
|0
|36
|2020-11-01
|PAOLI
|42
|0
|28
|2020-11-01
|CASHION
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-01
|OCHELATA
|42
|1
|35
|2020-11-01
|BEAVER
|41
|0
|36
|2020-11-01
|DEWAR
|41
|0
|32
|2020-11-01
|POND CREEK
|41
|0
|29
|2020-11-01
|WELEETKA
|41
|1
|28
|2020-11-01
|THOMAS
|40
|0
|37
|2020-11-01
|CHEYENNE
|40
|1
|34
|2020-11-01
|ALLEN
|40
|2
|30
|2020-11-01
|BENNINGTON
|40
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|RED OAK
|40
|0
|30
|2020-11-01
|BLUEJACKET
|40
|1
|28
|2020-11-01
|DAVENPORT
|39
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|TYRONE
|39
|0
|32
|2020-11-01
|RAMONA
|39
|2
|34
|2020-11-01
|FAIRFAX
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-01
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|36
|2020-11-01
|SHADY POINT
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|LAHOMA
|38
|0
|32
|2020-11-01
|INDIAHOMA
|37
|1
|31
|2020-11-01
|RUSH SPRINGS
|37
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|RINGLING
|37
|0
|30
|2020-11-01
|BUFFALO
|37
|2
|29
|2020-11-01
|BURNS FLAT
|37
|0
|27
|2020-11-01
|DOVER
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-01
|SPAVINAW
|37
|0
|28
|2020-11-01
|ARKOMA
|36
|0
|29
|2020-11-01
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|33
|2020-11-01
|MCCURTAIN
|36
|1
|33
|2020-11-01
|OKTAHA
|36
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|KREBS
|35
|1
|31
|2020-11-01
|MAUD
|35
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|SASAKWA
|35
|0
|33
|2020-11-01
|GERONIMO
|35
|0
|33
|2020-11-01
|CHEROKEE
|35
|0
|27
|2020-11-01
|CALUMET
|35
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|PANAMA
|35
|1
|27
|2020-11-01
|LAVERNE
|34
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|CANTON
|34
|1
|26
|2020-11-01
|KIOWA
|33
|1
|28
|2020-11-01
|GARVIN
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-01
|ROFF
|33
|0
|23
|2020-11-01
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|DELAWARE
|33
|1
|30
|2020-11-01
|COPAN
|32
|0
|29
|2020-11-01
|GRACEMONT
|32
|1
|27
|2020-11-01
|GLENCOE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-11-01
|BOISE CITY
|32
|0
|31
|2020-11-01
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|30
|2020-11-01
|VERDEN
|31
|0
|28
|2020-11-01
|AMBER
|31
|0
|24
|2020-11-01
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-11-01
|WANETTE
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|OLUSTEE
|30
|0
|25
|2020-11-01
|ASHER
|30
|0
|27
|2020-11-01
|WAURIKA
|30
|0
|23
|2020-11-01
|ARAPAHO
|30
|0
|25
|2020-11-01
|MEDFORD
|29
|0
|26
|2020-11-01
|THACKERVILLE
|29
|0
|19
|2020-11-01
|SOPER
|29
|0
|24
|2020-11-01
|CANUTE
|29
|0
|21
|2020-11-01
|GANS
|29
|0
|24
|2020-11-01
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-11-01
|MORRISON
|28
|0
|23
|2020-11-01
|SNYDER
|28
|0
|20
|2020-11-01
|CLAYTON
|28
|0
|25
|2020-11-01
|MILBURN
|28
|1
|25
|2020-11-01
|RINGWOOD
|27
|0
|21
|2020-11-01
|DEPEW
|27
|1
|24
|2020-11-01
|GRANITE
|27
|0
|24
|2020-11-01
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|22
|2020-11-01
|OILTON
|27
|1
|20
|2020-11-01
|LOOKEBA
|26
|2
|22
|2020-11-01
|RATTAN
|25
|0
|21
|2020-11-01
|COUNCIL HILL
|24
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|RIPLEY
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-01
|TERLTON
|23
|0
|21
|2020-11-01
|ERICK
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-01
|ACHILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-01
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-01
|RAVIA
|22
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|KINTA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-01
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-01
|CANEY
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-01
|SEILING
|22
|0
|22
|2020-11-01
|VELMA
|21
|1
|15
|2020-11-01
|MANNSVILLE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|OAKS
|21
|1
|16
|2020-11-01
|BRAGGS
|21
|0
|13
|2020-11-01
|TIPTON
|21
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|HANNA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-01
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|20
|1
|17
|2020-11-01
|SCHULTER
|19
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|CORN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-01
|AGRA
|19
|1
|16
|2020-11-01
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-01
|SAVANNA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|HEALDTON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|SENTINEL
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|PITTSBURG
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|WHITEFIELD
|18
|0
|16
|2020-11-01
|WAKITA
|18
|1
|5
|2020-11-01
|MILL CREEK
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-01
|TEMPLE
|17
|2
|12
|2020-11-01
|LEHIGH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|COVINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|STUART
|17
|0
|16
|2020-11-01
|LENAPAH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|BILLINGS
|17
|1
|12
|2020-11-01
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-01
|LANGSTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|CLEO SPRINGS
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|KETCHUM
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|VICI
|15
|0
|15
|2020-11-01
|STERLING
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-01
|KENEFIC
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|MARBLE CITY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|FOSS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|WANN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-01
|LONGDALE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|AMES
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|TRYON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|RYAN
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|WAYNOKA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|MENO
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|LONE WOLF
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|CROWDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|KREMLIN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|COYLE
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|BYARS
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|HARDESTY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|FARGO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|PRUE
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-01
|GRANDFIELD
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|BURLINGTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|DUSTIN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|CALVIN
|11
|1
|9
|2020-11-01
|BOYNTON
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|SAWYER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|SPARKS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-01
|NASH
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|MULHALL
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-11-01
|FOSTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|AVANT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|BERNICE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|REYDON
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-01
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|RANDLETT
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|RATLIFF CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|SHATTUCK
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|CARTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-01
|TALOGA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|JET
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-01
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|TUPELO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|FORGAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|SHARON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|GOLDSBY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|FRANCIS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|GOULD
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|INDIANOLA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|CHATTANOOGA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-01
|GAGE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|LOCO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-01
|FAXON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|WYNONA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|DRUMMOND
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|CARMEN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|MARSHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-01
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|ARNETT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-01
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|KEYES
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-01
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-11-01
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|CROMWELL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|COLONY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|ALINE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|NICOMA PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-01
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-01
|DACOMA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-01
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|NORGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-01
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-01
Long-term care cases
Cases gained at local and area long-term care facilities since the last report on Tuesday include one each at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Greenbrier Nursing Home, in Enid, and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kingfisher County, according to the weekly report released Friday by the OSDH.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 23 with 16 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, eight recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, six with five recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, three with two recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the weekly report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; six with three recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, three with recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.