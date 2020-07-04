breaking editor's pick topical featured

OSDH: Oklahoma tops 500 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a week

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.4.20

There have been 15,645 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 398 deaths in 48 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw its second highest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 580 new positive tests confirmed, the third time in a week the state topped 500 cases in a 24-hour period, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday's cases represented a 3.85% rise in the overall total, which topped out Saturday at 15,645, according to OSDH data.

The state set a single-day record of new cases on Monday with 585 and saw the number top that mark again on Friday with 526, according to OSDH data.

Northwest Oklahoma increases on Saturday included four more cases each in Blaine and Garfield counties, including three in Enid, and three cases in Kingfisher County. Woodward County gained a case on Saturday, while Woods County lost a case. OSDH officials have said that numbers may fluctuate as addresses of those residents testing positive are confirmed.

There were no deaths in the state associated with COVID-19 reported on Saturday, according to OSDH.

State numbers

The number of active cases in the state continued to rise, with 3,282 on Saturday, a increase of 134 compared to Friday's 3,148, according to OSDH data. The number of those recovering from the virus saw a single-day increase of 446 for a total of 11,965 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 270 more reported on Saturday, making up more than 46% of the new cases, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 8 in 0-4, 47 in 5-17, 112 in 36-49, 96 in 50-64 and 48 in 65 and older.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 287 in the 0-4 age range, 980 in the 5-17 age range, 5,568 in the 18-35 age range, 3,496 in the 36-49 age range, 2,812 in the 50-64 age range and 2,502 in the 65 and older age range.

Of those testing positive, 7,911, or 50.57%, have been female, and 7,680 or 49.09%, have been male. Fifty-four are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 398 deaths in the state, 319, or 80.15%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 15.83%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.51%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.51%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 204 or 51.26%, than women, 194 or 48.74%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 72 in Tulsa County; 70 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 78 cases, 60 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 32 recovered; Kingfisher with 32 cases, 23 recovered; Blaine with 18 cases, 15 recovered; Woodward with 13 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with six cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 75 in Enid (17 active); 11 each in Kingfisher (five active) and Woodward (two active) 10 each in Hennessey (one active) and Watonga (three active); nine in Okarche (three active); six in Alva (one active); four each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 48 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 25 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.

Oklahoma per city 7.4.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, July 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2709 56 2057
OKLAHOMA CITY 2690 63 1926
GUYMON 827 6 814
BROKEN ARROW 533 15 353
NORMAN 531 23 384
EDMOND 526 10 419
JENKS 402 0 340
STILLWATER 368 0 284
LAWTON 351 7 303
BARTLESVILLE 326 37 282
OTHER*** 279 3 219
BROKEN BOW 246 4 160
MOORE 244 9 191
YUKON 175 1 140
IDABEL 169 2 119
GLENPOOL 132 0 105
OWASSO 130 1 92
CLAREMORE 121 5 87
ARDMORE 110 1 65
SKIATOOK 107 7 90
PURCELL 106 3 89
BIXBY 104 0 63
HUGO 104 1 93
PONCA CITY 102 5 76
COWETA 99 12 66
MUSKOGEE 98 8 63
GROVE 96 16 71
CHICKASHA 92 4 67
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 90 0 87
SHAWNEE 81 4 57
SAND SPRINGS 80 2 61
BETHANY 80 1 37
ENID 75 2 58
SAPULPA 75 3 58
DURANT 67 0 42
MANGUM 66 7 57
TAHLEQUAH 65 1 52
COLLINSVILLE 65 1 46
WAGONER 63 4 51
STILWELL 62 4 54
EL RENO 57 1 26
BLANCHARD 54 0 34
MIAMI 54 2 31
MUSTANG 51 1 39
CHOCTAW 47 1 30
DUNCAN 45 0 34
MCALESTER 44 3 33
MIDWEST CITY 43 2 29
BINGER 42 9 32
WEATHERFORD 41 0 38
ALTUS 40 3 27
PAULS VALLEY 40 0 29
WESTVILLE 37 0 35
TUTTLE 37 1 30
WRIGHT CITY 36 0 27
CHECOTAH 35 1 27
CLEVELAND 35 2 26
GUTHRIE 35 0 24
ADA 34 0 25
DEWEY 34 1 33
NICHOLS HILLS 33 0 30
OKMULGEE 32 0 25
ANADARKO 32 1 26
NEWCASTLE 32 1 19
WARR ACRES 30 0 22
NOBLE 30 1 23
KELLYVILLE 29 2 26
JAY 29 0 20
CUSHING 27 1 20
PIEDMONT 27 0 24
VALLIANT 27 0 24
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
EUFAULA 26 0 17
PRYOR CREEK 26 1 22
HOMINY 25 0 23
SPERRY 25 0 15
LEXINGTON 24 0 20
LINDSAY 24 0 15
FREDERICK 23 1 22
CHOUTEAU 22 3 12
HAWORTH 22 0 15
DEL CITY 22 0 16
OCHELATA 22 1 20
ATOKA 21 0 11
SPENCER 21 0 15
RED ROCK 21 1 17
SEMINOLE 20 2 15
VINITA 20 0 18
LOCUST GROVE 20 0 15
INOLA 20 0 17
NOWATA 19 1 16
SALLISAW 19 0 11
MARIETTA 18 0 17
KINGSTON 18 0 15
SULPHUR 18 0 15
MADILL 18 0 13
CLINTON 18 0 12
HARRAH 17 0 12
TYRONE 17 0 15
COLCORD 17 0 12
WEWOKA 17 0 14
MCLOUD 16 0 11
SALINA 16 0 6
AFTON 16 0 14
WATTS 15 0 15
JONES 15 0 13
PAWNEE 15 0 15
PERKINS 15 0 11
FORT GIBSON 15 2 10
CATOOSA 15 0 13
PAWHUSKA 14 0 13
OOLOGAH 14 0 9
MOUNDS 14 0 12
HASKELL 14 0 9
BEGGS 13 0 12
CALERA 13 0 9
GOODWELL 13 0 13
MULDROW 12 1 7
PERRY 12 0 9
COMANCHE 12 1 11
ELGIN 11 0 9
WILBURTON 11 1 5
WOODWARD 11 0 9
WASHINGTON 11 0 7
KINGFISHER 11 0 6
WATONGA 10 0 7
HENRYETTA 10 0 7
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
TECUMSEH 10 0 10
HULBERT 10 0 8
OKEMAH 10 0 6
BRISTOW 10 0 8
HENNESSEY 10 0 9
MEAD 10 1 4
CHANDLER 10 1 6
ARCADIA 10 0 8
WAYNE 10 0 10
COLBERT 9 0 6
KIEFER 9 0 6
OPTIMA 9 0 9
RAMONA 9 0 8
OKARCHE 9 0 6
GORE 9 1 7
ELK CITY 9 0 6
MANNFORD 9 0 6
BEAVER 8 0 8
APACHE 8 0 5
WYNNEWOOD 8 1 2
LONE GROVE 8 0 3
ALEX 8 0 8
GARVIN 8 0 7
CACHE 8 0 5
HOLDENVILLE 8 0 5
MARLOW 7 0 6
CADDO 7 0 3
CHELSEA 7 0 3
DELAWARE 7 0 5
ANTLERS 7 0 3
COALGATE 7 0 6
STIGLER 7 0 4
ALVA 6 0 5
MAYSVILLE 6 0 4
COPAN 6 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
COMMERCE 6 0 4
ELMORE CITY 6 0 3
FORT COBB 6 0 6
PRAGUE 6 0 5
WISTER 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 6
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
RUSH SPRINGS 5 0 4
STROUD 5 0 5
INDIAHOMA 5 0 2
PORUM 5 1 3
FAIRFAX 5 0 4
JENNINGS 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
BOKOSHE 5 0 3
HEAVENER 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
BLACKWELL 5 0 4
FLETCHER 4 0 4
WILSON 4 0 4
WETUMKA 4 0 3
MEEKER 4 0 4
OLUSTEE 4 0 0
FAIRVIEW 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
BOSWELL 4 0 3
PAOLI 4 0 2
SPIRO 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 4
NEWKIRK 4 1 2
MORRIS 4 0 1
TALALA 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 4
TALIHINA 4 1 2
HOBART 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
QUAPAW 4 0 1
TONKAWA 4 0 4
QUINTON 4 0 2
VIAN 4 1 3
KONAWA 4 1 2
CANADIAN 4 0 4
RINGLING 4 0 2
WARNER 4 0 4
RYAN 3 0 1
AGRA 3 1 2
ORLANDO 3 0 2
CLAYTON 3 0 2
WEBBERS FALLS 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
STONEWALL 3 1 1
DEPEW 3 1 2
MINCO 3 0 2
PORTER 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
CASHION 3 0 3
WYANDOTTE 3 0 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
MORRISON 3 0 2
WANN 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
WELEETKA 3 0 3
DAVIS 3 0 1
MULHALL 3 0 2
ASHER 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
WALTERS 2 0 0
ROFF 2 0 0
AMBER 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
HOLLIS 2 0 0
STRATFORD 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
COUNCIL HILL 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
MANNSVILLE 2 0 1
KINTA 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 2
WAURIKA 2 0 1
SNYDER 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
KIOWA 2 0 1
MILLERTON 2 0 2
MAUD 2 0 1
LAHOMA 2 0 2
CRESCENT 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
LEHIGH 2 0 1
BERNICE 2 0 0
SASAKWA 2 0 2
RIPLEY 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 2
KANSAS 2 0 1
POCOLA 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
VERDEN 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 0
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
MARBLE CITY 2 0 0
THOMAS 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
GLENCOE 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
CANEY 2 0 0
CARNEGIE 2 0 2
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
FRANCIS 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MARSHALL 1 0 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
DEWAR 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 0
KEOTA 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
CEMENT 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
TIPTON 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1

Oklahoma per county 7.4.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, July 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3974 72 2996
OKLAHOMA 3393 70 2441
CLEVELAND 1035 40 777
TEXAS 993 6 978
MCCURTAIN 534 7 374
COMANCHE 443 7 381
PAYNE 417 1 321
WASHINGTON 403 39 355
CANADIAN 325 3 242
WAGONER 308 19 217
ROGERS 214 6 151
MCCLAIN 196 4 145
CADDO 193 11 171
OSAGE 182 8 149
DELAWARE 172 16 120
GRADY 169 5 130
CREEK 169 7 128
MUSKOGEE 137 11 88
CARTER 127 1 77
BRYAN 123 1 79
ADAIR 120 4 108
CHOCTAW 118 1 105
POTTAWATOMIE 115 4 86
KAY 108 7 82
MAYES 93 5 68
CHEROKEE 90 1 72
GARVIN 89 1 56
OTTAWA 80 2 50
GARFIELD 78 2 60
OKMULGEE 68 0 52
MCINTOSH 66 1 49
GREER 66 7 57
STEPHENS 65 1 52
PITTSBURG 64 3 49
CUSTER 62 0 53
PAWNEE 58 2 49
LOGAN 55 1 37
JACKSON 47 3 29
SEQUOYAH 46 3 28
PONTOTOC 44 2 30
SEMINOLE 43 3 33
NOBLE 40 1 32
NOWATA 36 1 31
MARSHALL 36 0 28
LE FLORE 35 1 28
LINCOLN 33 2 28
BEAVER 32 0 32
KINGFISHER 32 0 23
LOVE 31 0 29
ATOKA 25 0 13
TILLMAN 25 1 23
MURRAY 21 0 16
CRAIG 21 0 19
BLAINE 18 0 15
PUSHMATAHA 17 0 10
OKFUSKEE 16 0 12
LATIMER 14 1 7
JOHNSTON 13 0 12
HUGHES 13 0 9
WOODWARD 13 0 11
HASKELL 12 0 8
KIOWA 12 1 6
BECKHAM 11 0 8
JEFFERSON 10 0 5
COAL 9 0 7
MAJOR 8 1 7
COTTON 7 2 3
WOODS 6 0 5
WASHITA 5 0 3
DEWEY 4 0 4
HARMON 2 0 0
GRANT 2 0 2
ALFALFA 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

