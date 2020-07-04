OSDH: Oklahoma tops 500 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a week

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw its second highest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 580 new positive tests confirmed, the third time in a week the state topped 500 cases in a 24-hour period, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Saturday's cases represented a 3.85% rise in the overall total, which topped out Saturday at 15,645, according to OSDH data.
The state set a single-day record of new cases on Monday with 585 and saw the number top that mark again on Friday with 526, according to OSDH data.
Northwest Oklahoma increases on Saturday included four more cases each in Blaine and Garfield counties, including three in Enid, and three cases in Kingfisher County. Woodward County gained a case on Saturday, while Woods County lost a case. OSDH officials have said that numbers may fluctuate as addresses of those residents testing positive are confirmed.
There were no deaths in the state associated with COVID-19 reported on Saturday, according to OSDH.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state continued to rise, with 3,282 on Saturday, a increase of 134 compared to Friday's 3,148, according to OSDH data. The number of those recovering from the virus saw a single-day increase of 446 for a total of 11,965 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 270 more reported on Saturday, making up more than 46% of the new cases, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 8 in 0-4, 47 in 5-17, 112 in 36-49, 96 in 50-64 and 48 in 65 and older.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 287 in the 0-4 age range, 980 in the 5-17 age range, 5,568 in the 18-35 age range, 3,496 in the 36-49 age range, 2,812 in the 50-64 age range and 2,502 in the 65 and older age range.
Of those testing positive, 7,911, or 50.57%, have been female, and 7,680 or 49.09%, have been male. Fifty-four are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 398 deaths in the state, 319, or 80.15%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 15.83%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.51%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.51%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 204 or 51.26%, than women, 194 or 48.74%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 72 in Tulsa County; 70 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 78 cases, 60 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 32 recovered; Kingfisher with 32 cases, 23 recovered; Blaine with 18 cases, 15 recovered; Woodward with 13 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with six cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 75 in Enid (17 active); 11 each in Kingfisher (five active) and Woodward (two active) 10 each in Hennessey (one active) and Watonga (three active); nine in Okarche (three active); six in Alva (one active); four each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 48 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 25 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.
Oklahoma per city 7.4.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
Oklahoma per county 7.4.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.