ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths, bringing the overall total to more than 3,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

Four of the deaths reported were from Northwestern Oklahoma: a man and a woman from Enid, one Woodward woman and a Blaine County man.

The .4% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 358,374, with 36,136 of those active, a single-day decrease of 3,450, and 319,201 recovered, including 4,965 since Monday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,037 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 43 deaths reported Tuesday, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: four Delaware County women, three women and one man in Oklahoma County, three Tulsa County women, one woman and one man in Garfield County, one man each in from Blaine, Cleveland, Comanche, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Pittsburg, Stephens and Washington counties and one woman each in Caddo, Canadian, Craig, Jackson, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne and Woodward counties.

The other nine deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Tulsa County, one man each from Comanche, Creek, Grady, Murray, Muskogee and Oklahoma counties and one Wagoner County woman.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,095, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 14 COVID-19 patients and reported no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 14 patients with no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 20 Tuesday for a total of 6,391, with 502 active and 5,836, or 91.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,626, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 442 active cases in the city and 5,135 recovered. Of the county’s 53 deaths, 49 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,537 cases, with 2,306 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,024 cases, with 2,767 recovered and 17 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 53 deaths in Garfield County, with 49 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included 46 in Woodward, 10 in Kingfisher, four each in Major and Grant, two each in Wiids and Blain and one each in Noble and one in Alfalfa.

State update

There have been 189,701 Oklahoma women and 168,624 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 49 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,665 in the 0-4 age group, 38,255 in the 5-17 age group, 113,177 in the 18-35 age group, 77,772 in the 36-49 age group, 69,937 in the 50-64 age group and 52,519 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,415 have been 65 and older and 482 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 111 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,712, than women, 1,324, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There was one person listed as unknown gender.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 507 in Oklahoma; 502 in Tulsa; 191 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 89 in Comanche; 81 in Creek; 68 in Washington; 63 in Wagoner; 60 in Muskogee; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 53 in Garfield; 50 in Delaware; 48 in Kay; 46 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Caddo; 40 in Jackson; 39 in Custer; 37 in Lincoln; 36 in Payne; 35 in Stephens; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Osage; 33 in Ottawa; 32 in McClain; 31 in Pontotoc; 28 in Mayes; 26 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 25 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 each in Pawnee and Texas; 17 each in Adair and Logan; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 14 in Murray; 12 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Tillman; 10 in Greer; nine in Marshall; eight each in Choctaw, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Coal, Haskell and Latimer; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,849 cases, 2,655 recovered, 182 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,748 cases, 1,585 recovered, 148 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,165 cases, 1,038 recovered, 119 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,105 cases, 1,037 recovered, 63 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,044 cases, 968 recovered, 71 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 831 cases, 757 recovered, 70 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 803 cases, 719 recovered, 79 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 457 cases, 425 recovered, 27 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 65 Tuesday, with 114 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Five inmates were in quarantine at Enid Community Corrections Center on Tuesday, and the other facilities had nobody in quarantine or isolation.

Oklahoma per county 01.19.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 69587 507 62525 2021-01-19
TULSA 58851 502 52274 2021-01-19
CLEVELAND 23922 191 21006 2021-01-19
CANADIAN 13242 59 12094 2021-01-19
COMANCHE 8863 89 7718 2021-01-19
ROGERS 8284 91 7345 2021-01-19
MUSKOGEE 7888 60 6939 2021-01-19
PAYNE 7200 36 6602 2021-01-19
POTTAWATOMIE 6710 46 6084 2021-01-19
GARFIELD 6391 53 5836 2021-01-19
WAGONER 6218 63 5383 2021-01-19
CREEK 5208 81 4530 2021-01-19
BRYAN 4858 44 4286 2021-01-19
GRADY 4858 46 4395 2021-01-19
CHEROKEE 4744 25 4084 2021-01-19
CARTER 4498 20 3718 2021-01-19
LE FLORE 4482 34 4058 2021-01-19
MCCLAIN 4351 32 3862 2021-01-19
KAY 4297 48 3763 2021-01-19
PONTOTOC 3999 31 3496 2021-01-19
WASHINGTON 3877 68 3392 2021-01-19
STEPHENS 3863 35 3451 2021-01-19
DELAWARE 3814 50 3308 2021-01-19
PITTSBURG 3772 26 3376 2021-01-19
OSAGE 3751 34 3332 2021-01-19
CUSTER 3563 39 3305 2021-01-19
LOGAN 3334 17 2918 2021-01-19
CADDO 3330 43 2963 2021-01-19
MCCURTAIN 3277 57 2978 2021-01-19
SEQUOYAH 3273 23 2863 2021-01-19
TEXAS 3244 18 3083 2021-01-19
OTTAWA 3234 33 2961 2021-01-19
MAYES 3232 28 2819 2021-01-19
OKMULGEE 3105 34 2800 2021-01-19
GARVIN 2968 23 2603 2021-01-19
WOODWARD 2849 12 2655 2021-01-19
JACKSON 2609 40 2393 2021-01-19
LINCOLN 2592 37 2325 2021-01-19
ADAIR 2544 17 2103 2021-01-19
BECKHAM 2329 26 2129 2021-01-19
SEMINOLE 2293 25 2025 2021-01-19
KINGFISHER 1748 15 1585 2021-01-19
CRAIG 1725 8 1553 2021-01-19
MCINTOSH 1646 22 1417 2021-01-19
OKFUSKEE 1580 16 1456 2021-01-19
MURRAY 1560 14 1340 2021-01-19
ATOKA 1556 6 1412 2021-01-19
MARSHALL 1532 9 1322 2021-01-19
PAWNEE 1363 18 1173 2021-01-19
CHOCTAW 1353 8 1207 2021-01-19
LOVE 1246 8 1073 2021-01-19
NOBLE 1165 8 1038 2021-01-19
WOODS 1105 5 1037 2021-01-19
JOHNSTON 1102 12 944 2021-01-19
HASKELL 1049 7 930 2021-01-19
ALFALFA 1044 5 968 2021-01-19
HUGHES 980 12 860 2021-01-19
WASHITA 941 5 863 2021-01-19
NOWATA 912 12 779 2021-01-19
PUSHMATAHA 841 8 766 2021-01-19
MAJOR 831 4 757 2021-01-19
BLAINE 803 5 719 2021-01-19
LATIMER 668 7 595 2021-01-19
KIOWA 663 12 585 2021-01-19
TILLMAN 658 11 582 2021-01-19
COAL 584 7 528 2021-01-19
JEFFERSON 583 4 514 2021-01-19
COTTON 533 12 446 2021-01-19
DEWEY 482 4 451 2021-01-19
GRANT 457 5 425 2021-01-19
GREER 438 10 395 2021-01-19
HARPER 379 3 356 2021-01-19
BEAVER 351 3 334 2021-01-19
ROGER MILLS 350 6 273 2021-01-19
ELLIS 330 1 310 2021-01-19
HARMON 249 1 231 2021-01-19
146 0 93 2021-01-19
CIMARRON 117 1 104 2021-01-19

Oklahoma per city 01.19.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 52593 400 46760 2021-01-18
TULSA 35091 325 30818 2021-01-18
EDMOND 14026 71 12461 2021-01-18
BROKEN ARROW 12706 103 11189 2021-01-18
NORMAN 11326 100 9926 2021-01-18
OTHER*** 7497 43 6493 2021-01-18
YUKON 7163 21 6425 2021-01-18
LAWTON 5908 66 5070 2021-01-18
ENID 5608 47 5073 2021-01-18
STILLWATER 5179 16 4697 2021-01-18
MOORE 5153 32 4504 2021-01-18
CLAREMORE 4833 69 4233 2021-01-18
MUSKOGEE 4260 46 3532 2021-01-18
OWASSO 4238 25 3731 2021-01-18
SHAWNEE 4135 34 3716 2021-01-18
ARDMORE 3353 15 2688 2021-01-18
TAHLEQUAH 3349 16 2865 2021-01-18
ADA 3262 25 2804 2021-01-18
PONCA CITY 3139 30 2734 2021-01-18
BARTLESVILLE 3014 55 2626 2021-01-18
DURANT 2909 25 2529 2021-01-18
BIXBY 2711 16 2386 2021-01-18
MCALESTER 2639 22 2345 2021-01-18
SAND SPRINGS 2582 26 2192 2021-01-18
GUYMON 2436 18 2287 2021-01-18
DUNCAN 2409 20 2117 2021-01-18
JENKS 2289 14 2034 2021-01-18
SAPULPA 2285 34 2021 2021-01-18
EL RENO 2194 13 2030 2021-01-18
ALTUS 2171 36 1988 2021-01-18
MUSTANG 2133 18 1897 2021-01-18
GUTHRIE 1998 10 1729 2021-01-18
CHICKASHA 1976 26 1747 2021-01-18
COLLINSVILLE 1903 11 1634 2021-01-18
CHOCTAW 1871 10 1642 2021-01-18
MIAMI 1815 21 1648 2021-01-18
BLANCHARD 1795 9 1576 2021-01-18
STILWELL 1705 15 1364 2021-01-18
BETHANY 1624 14 1466 2021-01-18
WOODWARD 1584 8 1428 2021-01-18
TAFT 1563 2 1547 2021-01-18
CLINTON 1552 21 1407 2021-01-18
WEATHERFORD 1540 14 1435 2021-01-18
COWETA 1526 20 1327 2021-01-18
ELK CITY 1412 13 1277 2021-01-18
SKIATOOK 1353 8 1200 2021-01-18
VINITA 1338 6 1181 2021-01-18
GROVE 1309 30 1123 2021-01-18
POTEAU 1284 10 1143 2021-01-18
GLENPOOL 1276 11 1099 2021-01-18
OKMULGEE 1273 18 1112 2021-01-18
TUTTLE 1260 9 1139 2021-01-18
SALLISAW 1260 11 1084 2021-01-18
PRYOR CREEK 1215 14 1055 2021-01-18
ATOKA 1199 4 1074 2021-01-18
PURCELL 1199 11 1056 2021-01-18
SEMINOLE 1191 12 1033 2021-01-18
WAGONER 1179 11 967 2021-01-18
CUSHING 1166 9 1079 2021-01-18
ANADARKO 1154 16 986 2021-01-18
BROKEN BOW 1144 29 1027 2021-01-18
IDABEL 1091 14 987 2021-01-18
LEXINGTON 1051 11 940 2021-01-18
PAULS VALLEY 1047 7 927 2021-01-18
NEWCASTLE 1047 7 923 2021-01-18
NOBLE 1013 12 868 2021-01-18
SULPHUR 993 9 839 2021-01-18
TECUMSEH 984 5 873 2021-01-18
PIEDMONT 957 5 863 2021-01-18
MCLOUD 933 5 844 2021-01-18
ALVA 925 5 866 2021-01-18
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-18
HARRAH 915 6 800 2021-01-18
FORT GIBSON 894 8 731 2021-01-18
MADILL 892 4 773 2021-01-18
JAY 880 4 744 2021-01-18
MARLOW 846 7 753 2021-01-18
MARIETTA 842 6 714 2021-01-18
HUGO 816 7 738 2021-01-18
CHECOTAH 804 9 699 2021-01-18
HENRYETTA 785 11 707 2021-01-18
MULDROW 779 3 658 2021-01-18
BRISTOW 767 17 636 2021-01-18
EUFAULA 752 13 619 2021-01-18
SAYRE 745 11 699 2021-01-18
HOMINY 713 2 672 2021-01-18
HELENA 696 2 653 2021-01-18
KINGFISHER 689 4 620 2021-01-18
STIGLER 662 6 574 2021-01-18
LINDSAY 653 5 552 2021-01-18
OKEMAH 631 6 548 2021-01-18
KINGSTON 630 4 515 2021-01-18
CATOOSA 621 9 536 2021-01-18
HEAVENER 594 8 540 2021-01-18
HOLDENVILLE 591 6 528 2021-01-18
ELGIN 589 7 530 2021-01-18
CHANDLER 589 13 510 2021-01-18
WEWOKA 583 7 496 2021-01-18
CALERA 583 3 516 2021-01-18
CLEVELAND 576 7 512 2021-01-18
HENNESSEY 567 5 509 2021-01-18
LOCUST GROVE 566 0 480 2021-01-18
PERRY 558 3 486 2021-01-18
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-18
SPIRO 553 1 507 2021-01-18
INOLA 544 3 476 2021-01-18
AFTON 541 2 487 2021-01-18
NOWATA 541 8 423 2021-01-18
MANNFORD 538 8 438 2021-01-18
MOUNDS 523 6 454 2021-01-18
BLACKWELL 518 8 444 2021-01-18
CHELSEA 514 6 447 2021-01-18
TISHOMINGO 511 5 425 2021-01-18
DAVIS 507 2 427 2021-01-18
CACHE 503 5 436 2021-01-18
SPERRY 497 2 428 2021-01-18
SPENCER 488 7 426 2021-01-18
WARR ACRES 486 1 444 2021-01-18
JONES 474 4 435 2021-01-18
SALINA 472 2 383 2021-01-18
PRAGUE 472 4 435 2021-01-18
WESTVILLE 470 2 374 2021-01-18
FAIRVIEW 461 2 418 2021-01-18
ANTLERS 459 6 392 2021-01-18
MIDWEST CITY 457 11 390 2021-01-18
PERKINS 457 4 395 2021-01-18
VIAN 457 4 397 2021-01-18
COMANCHE 446 6 372 2021-01-18
PAWNEE 445 7 370 2021-01-18
DEL CITY 443 4 374 2021-01-18
PAWHUSKA 443 6 378 2021-01-18
HULBERT 442 3 359 2021-01-18
HINTON 432 0 409 2021-01-18
COALGATE 432 5 385 2021-01-18
COLCORD 421 3 357 2021-01-18
HASKELL 416 1 366 2021-01-18
WYNNEWOOD 415 3 363 2021-01-18
OOLOGAH 414 2 357 2021-01-18
MEEKER 406 13 366 2021-01-18
CHOUTEAU 397 8 345 2021-01-18
DEWEY 397 4 339 2021-01-18
APACHE 392 3 349 2021-01-18
FREDERICK 390 8 344 2021-01-18
WILBURTON 383 5 332 2021-01-18
STRATFORD 381 1 330 2021-01-18
ROLAND 370 1 306 2021-01-18
KANSAS 362 6 307 2021-01-18
CARNEGIE 361 7 315 2021-01-18
TALIHINA 361 7 318 2021-01-18
LONE GROVE 358 1 290 2021-01-18
NEWKIRK 356 2 306 2021-01-18
WISTER 355 1 329 2021-01-18
WASHINGTON 341 2 312 2021-01-18
NICHOLS HILLS 338 0 306 2021-01-18
BEGGS 331 4 301 2021-01-18
STROUD 327 3 281 2021-01-18
KONAWA 323 4 278 2021-01-18
POCOLA 322 3 285 2021-01-18
WALTERS 318 3 272 2021-01-18
MINCO 314 0 289 2021-01-18
WILSON 309 1 235 2021-01-18
HOOKER 306 0 285 2021-01-18
WATONGA 305 1 271 2021-01-18
LUTHER 298 4 251 2021-01-18
TONKAWA 294 8 248 2021-01-18
COMMERCE 294 2 263 2021-01-18
MORRIS 293 1 277 2021-01-18
VALLIANT 293 4 272 2021-01-18
WELLSTON 292 0 262 2021-01-18
GORE 291 4 255 2021-01-18
HARTSHORNE 289 0 247 2021-01-18
MANGUM 287 10 257 2021-01-18
WYANDOTTE 278 2 248 2021-01-18
COLBERT 278 9 230 2021-01-18
QUAPAW 277 4 246 2021-01-18
NEW CORDELL 276 0 252 2021-01-18
HOBART 267 6 232 2021-01-18
CADDO 263 1 234 2021-01-18
HOWE 263 0 227 2021-01-18
WARNER 259 0 226 2021-01-18
FAIRLAND 256 1 234 2021-01-18
FLETCHER 253 2 220 2021-01-18
MEAD 253 3 231 2021-01-18
PORUM 252 2 223 2021-01-18
ELMORE CITY 251 3 220 2021-01-18
PORTER 242 5 207 2021-01-18
ARCADIA 238 0 215 2021-01-18
HEALDTON 238 2 182 2021-01-18
WAURIKA 237 2 212 2021-01-18
KELLYVILLE 234 2 206 2021-01-18
STONEWALL 225 1 200 2021-01-18
KIEFER 224 1 203 2021-01-18
ADAIR 224 1 196 2021-01-18
BOKCHITO 224 1 196 2021-01-18
TALALA 224 2 191 2021-01-18
MAYSVILLE 222 4 192 2021-01-18
DRUMRIGHT 220 4 183 2021-01-18
WAYNE 220 2 189 2021-01-18
CRESCENT 219 2 192 2021-01-18
HOLLIS 219 1 203 2021-01-18
ALLEN 218 2 185 2021-01-18
OKARCHE 217 4 204 2021-01-18
CASHION 216 0 194 2021-01-18
PADEN 212 0 197 2021-01-18
EARLSBORO 210 0 182 2021-01-18
HYDRO 207 2 181 2021-01-18
RINGLING 202 1 159 2021-01-18
BLAIR 202 1 176 2021-01-18
BARNSDALL 201 4 170 2021-01-18
WRIGHT CITY 199 1 165 2021-01-18
RUSH SPRINGS 197 2 177 2021-01-18
BOSWELL 196 1 164 2021-01-18
BILLINGS 195 1 185 2021-01-18
LAVERNE 195 1 186 2021-01-18
CAMERON 185 0 169 2021-01-18
WAUKOMIS 184 0 163 2021-01-18
HAWORTH 184 3 166 2021-01-18
WATTS 183 0 150 2021-01-18
BINGER 183 10 159 2021-01-18
KEOTA 183 0 167 2021-01-18
BEAVER 181 1 171 2021-01-18
FORT COBB 179 0 150 2021-01-18
CHEROKEE 178 1 152 2021-01-18
BIG CABIN 173 2 148 2021-01-18
CEMENT 171 0 157 2021-01-18
YALE 171 4 147 2021-01-18
ROFF 169 1 149 2021-01-18
TEXHOMA 169 0 160 2021-01-18
MOORELAND 168 1 147 2021-01-18
SHATTUCK 165 1 154 2021-01-18
GERONIMO 163 2 138 2021-01-18
THOMAS 163 0 154 2021-01-18
PAOLI 161 2 150 2021-01-18
CYRIL 158 2 145 2021-01-18
OKEENE 158 0 134 2021-01-18
MAUD 157 0 133 2021-01-18
OCHELATA 157 2 132 2021-01-18
QUINTON 156 0 129 2021-01-18
WETUMKA 155 3 123 2021-01-18
GLENCOE 155 2 135 2021-01-18
CHEYENNE 154 1 100 2021-01-18
RED ROCK 154 2 128 2021-01-18
FAIRFAX 153 1 134 2021-01-18
BOKOSHE 152 0 137 2021-01-18
ARAPAHO 151 4 136 2021-01-18
MORRISON 150 1 135 2021-01-18
WELCH 149 1 143 2021-01-18
SEILING 148 1 142 2021-01-18
GOODWELL 148 0 144 2021-01-18
BUFFALO 145 2 133 2021-01-18
MEDFORD 145 1 132 2021-01-18
RINGWOOD 144 0 130 2021-01-18
THACKERVILLE 143 1 115 2021-01-18
RAMONA 141 4 109 2021-01-18
JENNINGS 140 1 119 2021-01-18
OKTAHA 139 0 113 2021-01-18
NINNEKAH 139 1 129 2021-01-18
WELEETKA 138 3 116 2021-01-18
SHADY POINT 138 1 122 2021-01-18
FORT TOWSON 136 0 121 2021-01-18
UNION CITY 134 1 116 2021-01-18
GEARY 132 0 124 2021-01-18
BURNS FLAT 132 1 119 2021-01-18
POND CREEK 130 0 120 2021-01-18
TEMPLE 130 8 97 2021-01-18
BLUEJACKET 129 1 118 2021-01-18
PANAMA 127 1 109 2021-01-18
COPAN 126 1 106 2021-01-18
SNYDER 125 5 112 2021-01-18
CALUMET 125 0 118 2021-01-18
GRACEMONT 124 1 109 2021-01-18
CLAYTON 123 0 112 2021-01-18
CANTON 123 2 105 2021-01-18
DEPEW 122 2 103 2021-01-18
CANUTE 121 0 109 2021-01-18
KREBS 120 1 100 2021-01-18
INDIAHOMA 119 1 109 2021-01-18
WEBBERS FALLS 119 0 104 2021-01-18
RED OAK 119 0 102 2021-01-18
GARBER 119 1 114 2021-01-18
WANETTE 119 0 111 2021-01-18
BENNINGTON 118 2 106 2021-01-18
GRANITE 117 0 106 2021-01-18
VICI 116 0 107 2021-01-18
ALEX 111 2 95 2021-01-18
LEEDEY 111 4 104 2021-01-18
LAHOMA 110 4 95 2021-01-18
HAMMON 110 2 99 2021-01-18
KIOWA 110 2 98 2021-01-18
MILBURN 109 2 80 2021-01-18
MANNSVILLE 108 1 84 2021-01-18
SPAVINAW 108 0 92 2021-01-18
ARKOMA 107 1 78 2021-01-18
MOUNTAIN VIEW 107 1 93 2021-01-18
DAVENPORT 103 0 83 2021-01-18
MULHALL 101 0 85 2021-01-18
CANEY 101 1 90 2021-01-18
RYAN 100 0 90 2021-01-18
SENTINEL 98 0 93 2021-01-18
SOPER 97 0 84 2021-01-18
GRANDFIELD 97 1 89 2021-01-18
TIPTON 97 2 86 2021-01-18
COUNCIL HILL 97 2 91 2021-01-18
VELMA 97 1 86 2021-01-18
ASHER 96 0 84 2021-01-18
OAKS 96 1 75 2021-01-18
TERLTON 96 1 83 2021-01-18
WAYNOKA 94 0 89 2021-01-18
BRAGGS 93 1 83 2021-01-18
ERICK 92 1 76 2021-01-18
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-18
DOVER 88 2 81 2021-01-18
DELAWARE 87 2 80 2021-01-18
SASAKWA 86 0 78 2021-01-18
BYARS 86 1 73 2021-01-18
GARVIN 84 0 78 2021-01-18
AMBER 83 0 77 2021-01-18
STRINGTOWN 82 1 74 2021-01-18
LOOKEBA 82 2 75 2021-01-18
FOSS 80 0 76 2021-01-18
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-18
MILL CREEK 79 0 73 2021-01-18
AGRA 79 1 69 2021-01-18
TUPELO 79 0 73 2021-01-18
SPRINGER 78 1 63 2021-01-18
CHATTANOOGA 77 1 66 2021-01-18
MCCURTAIN 76 1 62 2021-01-18
RATLIFF CITY 76 0 58 2021-01-18
OILTON 74 2 62 2021-01-18
RAVIA 74 1 61 2021-01-18
VERDEN 74 1 66 2021-01-18
CUSTER CITY 73 0 63 2021-01-18
GANS 72 0 62 2021-01-18
DEWAR 71 0 64 2021-01-18
WANN 70 1 61 2021-01-18
OLUSTEE 69 0 62 2021-01-18
SAVANNA 67 0 59 2021-01-18
STERLING 67 1 59 2021-01-18
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-18
COVINGTON 66 0 60 2021-01-18
POCASSET 63 1 58 2021-01-18
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-18
CORN 63 2 56 2021-01-18
KINTA 62 0 54 2021-01-18
CANADIAN 62 0 57 2021-01-18
TRYON 62 0 55 2021-01-18
PITTSBURG 61 0 58 2021-01-18
KREMLIN 60 0 54 2021-01-18
CARNEY 60 1 55 2021-01-18
STUART 58 0 51 2021-01-18
DILL CITY 58 0 56 2021-01-18
HAILEYVILLE 57 0 49 2021-01-18
RATTAN 56 0 52 2021-01-18
KAW CITY 56 1 47 2021-01-18
KETCHUM 56 1 48 2021-01-18
LAMONT 55 1 51 2021-01-18
DUSTIN 55 1 46 2021-01-18
MARBLE CITY 55 0 47 2021-01-18
SHIDLER 54 0 49 2021-01-18
COYLE 54 0 49 2021-01-18
REYDON 54 0 44 2021-01-18
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-18
ORLANDO 53 0 43 2021-01-18
BOYNTON 53 0 43 2021-01-18
LONGDALE 53 0 46 2021-01-18
AMES 53 0 49 2021-01-18
SAWYER 52 0 40 2021-01-18
LANGLEY 52 0 44 2021-01-18
LENAPAH 50 0 46 2021-01-18
RIPLEY 49 1 44 2021-01-18
RANDLETT 49 1 44 2021-01-18
WHITEFIELD 49 0 43 2021-01-18
WAPANUCKA 48 1 41 2021-01-18
MARLAND 48 0 39 2021-01-18
NASH 48 0 46 2021-01-18
KENEFIC 48 0 41 2021-01-18
LOCO 48 0 41 2021-01-18
MENO 47 0 42 2021-01-18
LEHIGH 47 0 44 2021-01-18
OKAY 47 0 34 2021-01-18
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-18
CALVIN 46 1 38 2021-01-18
CROWDER 46 0 41 2021-01-18
ALINE 46 2 41 2021-01-18
CASTLE 45 0 41 2021-01-18
DRUMMOND 45 0 38 2021-01-18
INDIANOLA 45 0 44 2021-01-18
LONE WOLF 45 0 41 2021-01-18
WYNONA 44 1 41 2021-01-18
TERRAL 44 1 38 2021-01-18
FAIRMONT 42 0 37 2021-01-18
PRUE 42 1 32 2021-01-18
ACHILLE 40 0 33 2021-01-18
WAKITA 40 2 36 2021-01-18
FORGAN 39 1 34 2021-01-18
SCHULTER 39 0 35 2021-01-18
MOUNTAIN PARK 38 0 32 2021-01-18
SPARKS 38 1 33 2021-01-18
CARTER 38 0 35 2021-01-18
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-18
FAXON 38 0 33 2021-01-18
RALSTON 38 1 37 2021-01-18
COLONY 37 0 32 2021-01-18
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-18
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-18
CARMEN 36 0 32 2021-01-18
ROOSEVELT 35 0 29 2021-01-18
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-18
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-18
GOLDSBY 33 0 30 2021-01-18
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-18
MARSHALL 33 0 29 2021-01-18
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-18
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-18
JET 32 0 29 2021-01-18
HASTINGS 32 0 27 2021-01-18
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-18
GOLTRY 31 0 28 2021-01-18
FREEDOM 31 0 29 2021-01-18
OSAGE 31 0 25 2021-01-18
ROCKY 31 0 29 2021-01-18
AVANT 29 0 27 2021-01-18
NICOMA PARK 28 1 21 2021-01-18
FRANCIS 28 1 22 2021-01-18
HANNA 28 0 27 2021-01-18
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-18
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-18
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-18
DEER CREEK 27 1 24 2021-01-18
WILLOW 26 0 24 2021-01-18
BURLINGTON 26 0 24 2021-01-18
BESSIE 26 1 22 2021-01-18
FITZHUGH 25 0 20 2021-01-18
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-18
DACOMA 25 0 24 2021-01-18
HUNTER 25 0 22 2021-01-18
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-18
GOTEBO 24 0 21 2021-01-18
EAKLY 24 0 18 2021-01-18
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 19 2021-01-18
MILLERTON 20 2 18 2021-01-18
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-18
DISNEY 20 0 16 2021-01-18
MANITOU 19 0 16 2021-01-18
LAMAR 19 0 16 2021-01-18
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-18
KEYES 18 0 14 2021-01-18
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-18
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-18
BRADLEY 17 0 17 2021-01-18
BROMIDE 17 1 12 2021-01-18
HILLSDALE 16 0 13 2021-01-18
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-18
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-18
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-18
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-18
DOUGHERTY 14 0 11 2021-01-18
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-18
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-18
CROMWELL 12 1 10 2021-01-18
PEORIA 10 0 8 2021-01-18
FANSHAWE 8 0 7 2021-01-18
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-18
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-18
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-18
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-18
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-18
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-18
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-18
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-18
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-18
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-18
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-18
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-18
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-18
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-18
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-18
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-18
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-18
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-18
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-18
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-18
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-18
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-18
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-18
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-18
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-18
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-18
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-18
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-18
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-18
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-18

