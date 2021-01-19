ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths, bringing the overall total to more than 3,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
Four of the deaths reported were from Northwestern Oklahoma: a man and a woman from Enid, one Woodward woman and a Blaine County man.
The .4% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 358,374, with 36,136 of those active, a single-day decrease of 3,450, and 319,201 recovered, including 4,965 since Monday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,037 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 43 deaths reported Tuesday, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: four Delaware County women, three women and one man in Oklahoma County, three Tulsa County women, one woman and one man in Garfield County, one man each in from Blaine, Cleveland, Comanche, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Pittsburg, Stephens and Washington counties and one woman each in Caddo, Canadian, Craig, Jackson, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne and Woodward counties.
The other nine deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Tulsa County, one man each from Comanche, Creek, Grady, Murray, Muskogee and Oklahoma counties and one Wagoner County woman.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,095, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 14 COVID-19 patients and reported no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 14 patients with no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 20 Tuesday for a total of 6,391, with 502 active and 5,836, or 91.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,626, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 442 active cases in the city and 5,135 recovered. Of the county’s 53 deaths, 49 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,537 cases, with 2,306 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,024 cases, with 2,767 recovered and 17 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 53 deaths in Garfield County, with 49 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included 46 in Woodward, 10 in Kingfisher, four each in Major and Grant, two each in Wiids and Blain and one each in Noble and one in Alfalfa.
State update
There have been 189,701 Oklahoma women and 168,624 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 49 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,665 in the 0-4 age group, 38,255 in the 5-17 age group, 113,177 in the 18-35 age group, 77,772 in the 36-49 age group, 69,937 in the 50-64 age group and 52,519 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,415 have been 65 and older and 482 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 111 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,712, than women, 1,324, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There was one person listed as unknown gender.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 507 in Oklahoma; 502 in Tulsa; 191 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 89 in Comanche; 81 in Creek; 68 in Washington; 63 in Wagoner; 60 in Muskogee; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 53 in Garfield; 50 in Delaware; 48 in Kay; 46 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Caddo; 40 in Jackson; 39 in Custer; 37 in Lincoln; 36 in Payne; 35 in Stephens; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Osage; 33 in Ottawa; 32 in McClain; 31 in Pontotoc; 28 in Mayes; 26 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 25 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 each in Pawnee and Texas; 17 each in Adair and Logan; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 14 in Murray; 12 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Tillman; 10 in Greer; nine in Marshall; eight each in Choctaw, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Coal, Haskell and Latimer; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,849 cases, 2,655 recovered, 182 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,748 cases, 1,585 recovered, 148 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,165 cases, 1,038 recovered, 119 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,105 cases, 1,037 recovered, 63 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,044 cases, 968 recovered, 71 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 831 cases, 757 recovered, 70 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 803 cases, 719 recovered, 79 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 457 cases, 425 recovered, 27 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 65 Tuesday, with 114 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Five inmates were in quarantine at Enid Community Corrections Center on Tuesday, and the other facilities had nobody in quarantine or isolation.
