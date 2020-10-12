covid daily 10.12.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma officially topped 100,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, with a gain of 797 new positives Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also reported six more deaths in the state.

The .8% increase took the total number of cases to 100,184 in Oklahoma, with 13,815 of those active, a single-day increase of 46, and 85,265, or 85%, recovered, including 745 since Sunday's OSDH report.

Garfield County cases rose by 12 to 2,064, with 376 of those active and 1,666 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained eight cases for a total of 1,901, with 325 active and 1,554 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there have been 1,104 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Five of the deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older range: four men in Custer, Garvin, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Cleveland County woman. A Tulsa County man was in the 36-49 age group.

There have been a cumulative 7,284 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 160 since Friday, according to the OSDH on Monday. Of those, 691 COVID-19 patients and 69 under investigation for the virus were in hospitals as of Monday evening, with 277 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report.

According to an OSDH survey of hospitals in the state, with 93% compliance, ICU beds available overall were at 11%. Medical/surgery beds were at 21% as of Monday.

Hospitalizations in the northwest region involving COVID-19 were down considerably from the last report on Friday, however. OSDH's Executive Report released Monday evening shows 34 in the region, compared to 45 on Friday.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients and one new death, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 12 inpatients positive for the virus.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were four in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Major, two each in Blaine, Grant and Woodward and one in Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Cashion and Kingfisher, two each in Fairview, Lahoma and Pond Creek and one each in Alva, Burlington, Carmen, Burlington, Celo Springs, Ringwood, Waukomis. 

State numbers

OSDH reports 1,353,634 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,240,518, or 91.6% of those negative as of Monday. Those testing positive represent 2.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 52,197 Oklahoma women and 47,870 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 117 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 252 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 35.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 174 in the 36-49 age group, 161 in the 50-64 age group, 129 in the 65 and older age group, 71 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,920 in the 0-4 age group, 9,635 in the 5-17 age group, 35,472 in the 18-35 age group, 21,276 in the 36-49 age group, 17,943 in the 50-64 age group and 13,922 in the 65 and older age group. There were 16 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5. 

Of the overall 1,104 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 888 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 35 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 618, than women, 486, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 421, or 38%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,140 cases among long-term care residents and 1,793 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 202 in Oklahoma County; 178 in Tulsa County; 83 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six each in Garvin, Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.

Long-term care cases

The Commons, in Enid, gained three more COVID-19 cases and saw six more recovered, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 16 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,064 cases, 1,666 recovered, 376 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,167 cases, 1,095 recovered, 67 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 449 cases, 380 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 163 cases, 147 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 157 cases, 135 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Major with 127 cases, 97 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 123 cases, 112 recovered and 11 active;

• Alfalfa with 93 cases, 74 recovered and 19 active;

• Grant with 67 cases, 53 recovered, 13 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,901 in Enid (325 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 218 in Woodward (42 active); 176 in Hennessey (15 active); 166 in Kingfisher (29 active); 106 in Alva (eight active); 64 in Fairview (17 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 31 in Waukomis (12 active); 31 in Cashion (eight active); 26 each in Canton (three active) and Dover (six active); 25 in Lahoma (10 active); 22 each in Medford (five active) and Okeene (three active); 21 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (three active); 20 in Pond Creek (six active); 18 in Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont (six active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 11 in Cleo Springs (three active); 10 each in Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Burlington (four active) and Hitchcock; four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita; three in Carmen (two active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,002 cases, with 839 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 888 cases, with 706 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.12.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 20620 202 17811 2020-10-12
TULSA 19255 178 17012 2020-10-12
CLEVELAND 7077 83 6079 2020-10-12
CANADIAN 2898 19 2427 2020-10-12
PAYNE 2566 8 2318 2020-10-12
ROGERS 2125 53 1833 2020-10-12
MUSKOGEE 2087 26 1754 2020-10-12
GARFIELD 2064 22 1666 2020-10-12
COMANCHE 1913 13 1659 2020-10-12
POTTAWATOMIE 1768 11 1378 2020-10-12
TEXAS 1673 10 1547 2020-10-12
WAGONER 1658 27 1479 2020-10-12
MCCURTAIN 1415 35 1223 2020-10-12
LE FLORE 1413 21 1186 2020-10-12
CREEK 1359 35 1158 2020-10-12
GRADY 1350 13 1133 2020-10-12
CHEROKEE 1248 8 1043 2020-10-12
OSAGE 1235 13 1005 2020-10-12
BRYAN 1210 5 986 2020-10-12
WOODWARD 1167 5 1095 2020-10-12
WASHINGTON 1120 41 964 2020-10-12
PITTSBURG 1087 20 938 2020-10-12
MCCLAIN 1086 7 884 2020-10-12
SEQUOYAH 1055 12 892 2020-10-12
OTTAWA 1053 8 875 2020-10-12
DELAWARE 1052 26 741 2020-10-12
CADDO 975 22 788 2020-10-12
OKMULGEE 959 8 828 2020-10-12
JACKSON 943 10 794 2020-10-12
CUSTER 924 2 732 2020-10-12
MAYES 811 11 640 2020-10-12
KAY 745 15 629 2020-10-12
BECKHAM 728 8 539 2020-10-12
ADAIR 686 10 561 2020-10-12
CARTER 672 9 552 2020-10-12
LOGAN 653 2 527 2020-10-12
LINCOLN 648 10 460 2020-10-12
SEMINOLE 629 6 457 2020-10-12
CRAIG 574 1 505 2020-10-12
PONTOTOC 558 3 440 2020-10-12
STEPHENS 526 6 440 2020-10-12
GARVIN 504 6 386 2020-10-12
KINGFISHER 449 2 380 2020-10-12
MCINTOSH 398 8 323 2020-10-12
CHOCTAW 376 2 317 2020-10-12
ATOKA 360 1 307 2020-10-12
HASKELL 332 4 277 2020-10-12
HUGHES 327 4 280 2020-10-12
PAWNEE 286 5 251 2020-10-12
JOHNSTON 247 4 186 2020-10-12
LOVE 236 1 194 2020-10-12
MURRAY 227 2 155 2020-10-12
PUSHMATAHA 225 3 175 2020-10-12
MARSHALL 218 2 182 2020-10-12
OKFUSKEE 215 5 133 2020-10-12
NOWATA 197 4 142 2020-10-12
LATIMER 167 2 135 2020-10-12
NOBLE 163 3 147 2020-10-12
BLAINE 157 1 135 2020-10-12
WASHITA 128 0 89 2020-10-12
MAJOR 127 2 97 2020-10-12
GREER 123 8 97 2020-10-12
TILLMAN 123 2 106 2020-10-12
WOODS 123 0 112 2020-10-12
KIOWA 115 2 78 2020-10-12
ALFALFA 93 0 74 2020-10-12
ROGER MILLS 78 1 54 2020-10-12
COAL 77 0 70 2020-10-12
COTTON 76 3 62 2020-10-12
DEWEY 75 1 64 2020-10-12
BEAVER 73 0 62 2020-10-12
GRANT 67 1 53 2020-10-12
HARMON 59 0 45 2020-10-12
JEFFERSON 58 0 42 2020-10-12
HARPER 41 1 29 2020-10-12
CIMARRON 32 0 30 2020-10-12
32 0 6 2020-10-12
ELLIS 15 0 12 2020-10-12

Oklahoma per city 10.12.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 16484 172 14339 2020-10-12
TULSA 12795 125 11378 2020-10-12
NORMAN 3739 41 3252 2020-10-12
BROKEN ARROW 3600 35 3156 2020-10-12
EDMOND 3263 23 2754 2020-10-12
OTHER*** 2236 15 1912 2020-10-12
STILLWATER 2138 6 1927 2020-10-12
ENID 1901 22 1554 2020-10-12
YUKON 1459 6 1222 2020-10-12
GUYMON 1334 10 1227 2020-10-12
CLAREMORE 1254 49 1058 2020-10-12
MOORE 1245 15 1044 2020-10-12
LAWTON 1229 11 1033 2020-10-12
OWASSO 1015 3 869 2020-10-12
SHAWNEE 995 10 763 2020-10-12
TAHLEQUAH 931 4 762 2020-10-12
BARTLESVILLE 925 38 794 2020-10-12
MUSKOGEE 925 19 701 2020-10-12
FORT SUPPLY 883 2 865 2020-10-12
JENKS 883 6 810 2020-10-12
ALTUS 838 10 708 2020-10-12
MCALESTER 831 18 714 2020-10-12
BIXBY 772 5 672 2020-10-12
DURANT 748 2 623 2020-10-12
TAFT 745 2 732 2020-10-12
CHICKASHA 692 8 595 2020-10-12
MIAMI 641 6 525 2020-10-12
SAPULPA 602 12 514 2020-10-12
PONCA CITY 591 12 506 2020-10-12
BROKEN BOW 574 22 499 2020-10-12
SAND SPRINGS 572 5 493 2020-10-12
ARDMORE 550 7 459 2020-10-12
EL RENO 521 8 426 2020-10-12
MUSTANG 503 3 432 2020-10-12
VINITA 493 1 438 2020-10-12
HOMINY 486 2 358 2020-10-12
BETHANY 474 5 416 2020-10-12
CHOCTAW 460 4 378 2020-10-12
STILWELL 455 8 358 2020-10-12
ADA 454 1 359 2020-10-12
IDABEL 451 6 400 2020-10-12
BLANCHARD 444 1 341 2020-10-12
GLENPOOL 443 4 397 2020-10-12
CLINTON 438 0 354 2020-10-12
LEXINGTON 434 5 366 2020-10-12
ELK CITY 410 3 290 2020-10-12
SALLISAW 403 4 349 2020-10-12
WEATHERFORD 395 2 299 2020-10-12
COLLINSVILLE 395 1 344 2020-10-12
ANADARKO 394 6 325 2020-10-12
GROVE 391 18 307 2020-10-12
POTEAU 383 5 293 2020-10-12
OKMULGEE 375 5 326 2020-10-12
GUTHRIE 374 0 288 2020-10-12
MCLOUD 370 1 327 2020-10-12
COWETA 366 14 323 2020-10-12
SKIATOOK 366 8 321 2020-10-12
DUNCAN 340 4 291 2020-10-12
SEMINOLE 335 4 218 2020-10-12
PURCELL 318 3 266 2020-10-12
ATOKA 303 0 255 2020-10-12
NEWCASTLE 296 3 244 2020-10-12
SAYRE 291 5 235 2020-10-12
HENRYETTA 285 3 241 2020-10-12
TUTTLE 270 4 217 2020-10-12
JAY 265 1 148 2020-10-12
TECUMSEH 265 0 188 2020-10-12
HUGO 262 2 233 2020-10-12
WAGONER 260 6 225 2020-10-12
MULDROW 258 3 215 2020-10-12
PRYOR CREEK 252 4 212 2020-10-12
NOBLE 248 3 207 2020-10-12
HEAVENER 238 6 209 2020-10-12
CUSHING 235 2 216 2020-10-12
HOLDENVILLE 229 3 195 2020-10-12
PIEDMONT 226 2 188 2020-10-12
WOODWARD 218 2 174 2020-10-12
SPIRO 214 1 187 2020-10-12
BRISTOW 208 9 180 2020-10-12
HARRAH 201 1 156 2020-10-12
MIDWEST CITY 200 7 170 2020-10-12
WEWOKA 199 1 170 2020-10-12
STIGLER 197 3 150 2020-10-12
EUFAULA 194 5 153 2020-10-12
WARR ACRES 189 0 174 2020-10-12
CHECOTAH 187 3 154 2020-10-12
PAULS VALLEY 182 2 153 2020-10-12
HINTON 178 0 152 2020-10-12
LOCUST GROVE 177 0 131 2020-10-12
HENNESSEY 176 2 159 2020-10-12
KINGFISHER 166 0 137 2020-10-12
CHANDLER 161 9 121 2020-10-12
FORT GIBSON 159 4 117 2020-10-12
MARIETTA 154 0 124 2020-10-12
SPENCER 153 2 132 2020-10-12
VIAN 153 3 134 2020-10-12
CALERA 151 1 123 2020-10-12
SULPHUR 149 2 100 2020-10-12
AFTON 146 1 117 2020-10-12
CLEVELAND 145 3 136 2020-10-12
CATOOSA 143 2 128 2020-10-12
SALINA 138 1 101 2020-10-12
CHELSEA 137 1 115 2020-10-12
TISHOMINGO 136 3 102 2020-10-12
MOUNDS 135 3 118 2020-10-12
MADILL 134 1 116 2020-10-12
MEEKER 133 0 62 2020-10-12
DEL CITY 133 0 112 2020-10-12
SPERRY 131 2 114 2020-10-12
NOWATA 128 3 86 2020-10-12
INOLA 127 3 113 2020-10-12
MANNFORD 124 4 103 2020-10-12
ROLAND 123 0 99 2020-10-12
ANTLERS 120 3 86 2020-10-12
WESTVILLE 119 2 104 2020-10-12
HOOKER 118 0 113 2020-10-12
POCOLA 114 3 94 2020-10-12
LINDSAY 111 2 93 2020-10-12
HASKELL 111 1 99 2020-10-12
CHOUTEAU 111 6 89 2020-10-12
NICHOLS HILLS 110 0 97 2020-10-12
JONES 107 2 85 2020-10-12
ALVA 106 0 98 2020-10-12
DEWEY 106 1 94 2020-10-12
PRAGUE 105 0 80 2020-10-12
TALIHINA 102 3 78 2020-10-12
PERKINS 102 1 94 2020-10-12
OOLOGAH 101 0 87 2020-10-12
FREDERICK 101 2 84 2020-10-12
COMMERCE 101 1 91 2020-10-12
WISTER 99 1 92 2020-10-12
VALLIANT 99 3 86 2020-10-12
HOWE 99 0 88 2020-10-12
MANGUM 98 8 79 2020-10-12
HULBERT 98 2 88 2020-10-12
WRIGHT CITY 96 0 78 2020-10-12
MORRIS 96 0 80 2020-10-12
OKEMAH 93 3 74 2020-10-12
WYANDOTTE 93 1 79 2020-10-12
WASHINGTON 93 0 81 2020-10-12
MARLOW 90 0 73 2020-10-12
BEGGS 89 0 81 2020-10-12
PAWHUSKA 89 0 57 2020-10-12
GORE 89 2 75 2020-10-12
PAWNEE 87 1 68 2020-10-12
HAWORTH 83 2 62 2020-10-12
KINGSTON 82 1 64 2020-10-12
KANSAS 82 3 66 2020-10-12
COMANCHE 80 1 68 2020-10-12
COLCORD 79 1 65 2020-10-12
WILBURTON 79 1 65 2020-10-12
TEXHOMA 78 0 74 2020-10-12
STROUD 76 0 61 2020-10-12
KEOTA 72 0 68 2020-10-12
KELLYVILLE 71 2 60 2020-10-12
BARNSDALL 70 2 53 2020-10-12
ELGIN 69 1 51 2020-10-12
FORT COBB 68 0 51 2020-10-12
DAVIS 68 0 49 2020-10-12
GOODWELL 68 0 67 2020-10-12
FAIRLAND 67 0 54 2020-10-12
LUTHER 67 1 57 2020-10-12
PERRY 66 1 61 2020-10-12
APACHE 65 2 46 2020-10-12
MEAD 64 1 47 2020-10-12
QUAPAW 64 0 53 2020-10-12
FAIRVIEW 64 0 47 2020-10-12
HARTSHORNE 64 0 60 2020-10-12
CARNEGIE 63 1 46 2020-10-12
CACHE 63 0 55 2020-10-12
BINGER 63 9 45 2020-10-12
WYNNEWOOD 61 1 42 2020-10-12
KIEFER 61 0 56 2020-10-12
WATONGA 60 0 53 2020-10-12
NEWKIRK 60 1 43 2020-10-12
WALTERS 58 1 48 2020-10-12
DRUMRIGHT 58 0 45 2020-10-12
HELENA 57 0 51 2020-10-12
CADDO 57 0 55 2020-10-12
STRATFORD 57 0 33 2020-10-12
HOBART 57 1 34 2020-10-12
HOLLIS 56 0 42 2020-10-12
COALGATE 56 0 53 2020-10-12
CAMERON 55 0 42 2020-10-12
PORTER 55 0 49 2020-10-12
MAYSVILLE 54 2 39 2020-10-12
BLACKWELL 54 1 47 2020-10-12
ALEX 54 0 45 2020-10-12
BOKOSHE 54 0 51 2020-10-12
WETUMKA 53 0 49 2020-10-12
WATTS 51 0 45 2020-10-12
CRESCENT 51 1 42 2020-10-12
TALALA 51 0 49 2020-10-12
WARNER 49 0 35 2020-10-12
LONE GROVE 49 1 32 2020-10-12
KONAWA 48 1 37 2020-10-12
COLBERT 48 0 42 2020-10-12
YALE 47 0 39 2020-10-12
EARLSBORO 46 0 39 2020-10-12
OKARCHE 46 0 39 2020-10-12
BOKCHITO 45 1 31 2020-10-12
ELMORE CITY 45 0 33 2020-10-12
RED ROCK 45 1 42 2020-10-12
MINCO 43 0 36 2020-10-12
QUINTON 42 0 40 2020-10-12
BLAIR 42 0 35 2020-10-12
WELLSTON 42 0 26 2020-10-12
BOLEY 42 1 7 2020-10-12
HYDRO 41 0 31 2020-10-12
TONKAWA 41 0 33 2020-10-12
WAYNE 41 0 36 2020-10-12
WILSON 40 0 34 2020-10-12
ARCADIA 40 0 32 2020-10-12
PADEN 40 0 26 2020-10-12
CEMENT 39 0 33 2020-10-12
FLETCHER 39 0 25 2020-10-12
ADAIR 39 0 28 2020-10-12
WEBBERS FALLS 39 0 26 2020-10-12
BIG CABIN 39 1 31 2020-10-12
BOSWELL 38 0 28 2020-10-12
FORT TOWSON 37 0 30 2020-10-12
MOORELAND 37 1 31 2020-10-12
PORUM 36 1 31 2020-10-12
NINNEKAH 35 0 34 2020-10-12
WELCH 35 0 32 2020-10-12
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-12
CHEYENNE 35 1 20 2020-10-12
THOMAS 34 0 32 2020-10-12
TYRONE 34 0 31 2020-10-12
OCHELATA 33 1 27 2020-10-12
GARBER 33 0 28 2020-10-12
DAVENPORT 32 0 18 2020-10-12
RAMONA 32 1 29 2020-10-12
FAIRFAX 32 0 30 2020-10-12
HAMMON 32 0 27 2020-10-12
NEW CORDELL 32 0 23 2020-10-12
CYRIL 32 1 24 2020-10-12
SHADY POINT 31 0 25 2020-10-12
CASHION 31 0 23 2020-10-12
WAUKOMIS 31 0 19 2020-10-12
STONEWALL 31 1 26 2020-10-12
BLUEJACKET 30 0 19 2020-10-12
MAUD 30 0 26 2020-10-12
DEWAR 30 0 25 2020-10-12
GEARY 29 0 24 2020-10-12
KREBS 28 1 22 2020-10-12
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-12
BEAVER 28 0 21 2020-10-12
GRACEMONT 28 1 24 2020-10-12
DELAWARE 28 1 25 2020-10-12
ALLEN 28 1 24 2020-10-12
JENNINGS 28 1 22 2020-10-12
GLENCOE 28 0 24 2020-10-12
BENNINGTON 27 0 16 2020-10-12
CANTON 26 1 22 2020-10-12
BOISE CITY 26 0 25 2020-10-12
DOVER 26 0 20 2020-10-12
WELEETKA 26 1 17 2020-10-12
SPAVINAW 26 0 18 2020-10-12
GERONIMO 26 0 23 2020-10-12
COPAN 26 0 23 2020-10-12
PANAMA 26 1 21 2020-10-12
CLAYTON 26 0 23 2020-10-12
ARAPAHO 25 0 20 2020-10-12
LAHOMA 25 0 15 2020-10-12
OKTAHA 25 0 19 2020-10-12
PAOLI 25 0 21 2020-10-12
RED OAK 24 0 22 2020-10-12
VERDEN 24 0 20 2020-10-12
WANETTE 24 0 19 2020-10-12
AMBER 24 0 15 2020-10-12
ASHER 24 0 20 2020-10-12
OLUSTEE 24 0 20 2020-10-12
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-12
GARVIN 24 0 24 2020-10-12
GANS 24 0 18 2020-10-12
RINGLING 24 0 17 2020-10-12
RUSH SPRINGS 23 0 19 2020-10-12
MILBURN 23 1 17 2020-10-12
INDIAHOMA 23 0 19 2020-10-12
ROFF 23 0 14 2020-10-12
SASAKWA 23 0 15 2020-10-12
BURNS FLAT 23 0 14 2020-10-12
ARKOMA 22 0 20 2020-10-12
BUFFALO 22 1 14 2020-10-12
MORRISON 22 0 18 2020-10-12
OKEENE 22 0 19 2020-10-12
MEDFORD 22 0 17 2020-10-12
CARNEY 22 0 22 2020-10-12
LOOKEBA 21 2 17 2020-10-12
GRANITE 21 0 16 2020-10-12
CHEROKEE 21 0 15 2020-10-12
RINGWOOD 21 0 18 2020-10-12
WAURIKA 20 0 15 2020-10-12
SOPER 20 0 11 2020-10-12
TERLTON 20 0 18 2020-10-12
KIOWA 20 1 16 2020-10-12
CANUTE 20 0 10 2020-10-12
POND CREEK 20 0 14 2020-10-12
OAKS 19 1 9 2020-10-12
ACHILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-12
KAW CITY 19 1 13 2020-10-12
LAVERNE 19 0 14 2020-10-12
MANNSVILLE 18 0 10 2020-10-12
LANGLEY 18 0 14 2020-10-12
CALUMET 18 0 11 2020-10-12
UNION CITY 18 0 14 2020-10-12
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-12
OILTON 18 1 12 2020-10-12
SEILING 18 0 16 2020-10-12
RATTAN 17 0 12 2020-10-12
OPTIMA 17 0 16 2020-10-12
FAIRMONT 17 0 11 2020-10-12
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-12
SPRINGER 16 1 13 2020-10-12
POCASSET 16 0 13 2020-10-12
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-12
SENTINEL 16 0 13 2020-10-12
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-12
SNYDER 16 0 12 2020-10-12
CANEY 16 0 14 2020-10-12
SAVANNA 15 0 14 2020-10-12
LEHIGH 15 0 11 2020-10-12
CORN 15 0 13 2020-10-12
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-12
KINTA 15 0 12 2020-10-12
HANNA 15 0 10 2020-10-12
RAVIA 14 0 12 2020-10-12
RIPLEY 14 0 14 2020-10-12
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14 1 11 2020-10-12
ERICK 14 0 10 2020-10-12
LANGSTON 14 0 13 2020-10-12
KETCHUM 14 0 14 2020-10-12
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-12
MARBLE CITY 13 0 8 2020-10-12
TIPTON 13 0 13 2020-10-12
MILL CREEK 13 0 10 2020-10-12
STUART 13 0 11 2020-10-12
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-12
LENAPAH 12 0 6 2020-10-12
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-12
KENEFIC 12 0 11 2020-10-12
AMES 12 0 7 2020-10-12
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-12
LONGDALE 12 0 10 2020-10-12
BILLINGS 12 1 10 2020-10-12
WHITEFIELD 12 0 10 2020-10-12
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-12
FOSS 11 0 6 2020-10-12
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-12
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-12
TRYON 11 0 9 2020-10-12
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 8 2020-10-12
DISNEY 11 0 9 2020-10-12
COVINGTON 10 0 5 2020-10-12
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-12
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-12
LAMONT 10 0 10 2020-10-12
VICI 10 0 9 2020-10-12
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-12
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-12
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-12
CASTLE 9 0 6 2020-10-12
STRINGTOWN 9 1 7 2020-10-12
KREMLIN 9 0 7 2020-10-12
PRUE 9 0 8 2020-10-12
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-12
CALVIN 9 0 7 2020-10-12
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-12
SAWYER 9 0 6 2020-10-12
SPARKS 8 0 8 2020-10-12
WANN 8 0 8 2020-10-12
DUSTIN 8 0 6 2020-10-12
AVANT 8 0 8 2020-10-12
WAYNOKA 8 0 5 2020-10-12
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-12
PITTSBURG 8 0 5 2020-10-12
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-12
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-12
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-12
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-12
FARGO 7 0 6 2020-10-12
OKAY 7 0 5 2020-10-12
BERNICE 7 0 6 2020-10-12
WAPANUCKA 7 0 4 2020-10-12
REYDON 7 0 4 2020-10-12
ROOSEVELT 7 0 7 2020-10-12
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-12
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-12
ALDERSON 7 0 4 2020-10-12
SHATTUCK 7 0 5 2020-10-12
NASH 7 0 6 2020-10-12
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-12
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-12
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-12
INDIANOLA 6 0 4 2020-10-12
BYARS 6 0 2 2020-10-12
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-12
HUNTER 6 0 3 2020-10-12
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-12
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-12
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-12
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-12
GOTEBO 5 0 1 2020-10-12
FITZHUGH 5 0 2 2020-10-12
MARTHA 5 0 3 2020-10-12
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-12
CARTER 5 0 2 2020-10-12
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-12
BURLINGTON 5 0 1 2020-10-12
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-12
FOYIL 4 0 3 2020-10-12
SHARON 4 0 1 2020-10-12
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-12
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-12
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-12
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-12
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-12
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 4 2020-10-12
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-12
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-12
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-12
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-12
JET 4 0 4 2020-10-12
WAKITA 4 0 4 2020-10-12
BESSIE 4 0 4 2020-10-12
CARMEN 3 0 1 2020-10-12
STERLING 3 0 3 2020-10-12
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-12
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-12
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 3 2020-10-12
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-12
VERA 3 0 1 2020-10-12
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-12
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-12
RALSTON 3 0 3 2020-10-12
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-12
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-12
LOCO 2 0 1 2020-10-12
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-12
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-12
ROCKY 2 0 1 2020-10-12
FAXON 2 0 0 2020-10-12
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-12
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-12
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-12
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-12
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-12
REDBIRD 2 0 1 2020-10-12
PEORIA 2 0 1 2020-10-12
KENDRICK 2 0 0 2020-10-12
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-12
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-12
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-12
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-12
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-12
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-12
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-12
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-12
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-12
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-12
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-12
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-12
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-12
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-12
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-12
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-12
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-12
ST. LOUIS 1 0 0 2020-10-12
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-10-12
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-12
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-12
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-12
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-12

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

