ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma officially topped 100,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, with a gain of 797 new positives Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also reported six more deaths in the state.
The .8% increase took the total number of cases to 100,184 in Oklahoma, with 13,815 of those active, a single-day increase of 46, and 85,265, or 85%, recovered, including 745 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Garfield County cases rose by 12 to 2,064, with 376 of those active and 1,666 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained eight cases for a total of 1,901, with 325 active and 1,554 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there have been 1,104 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Five of the deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older range: four men in Custer, Garvin, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Cleveland County woman. A Tulsa County man was in the 36-49 age group.
There have been a cumulative 7,284 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 160 since Friday, according to the OSDH on Monday. Of those, 691 COVID-19 patients and 69 under investigation for the virus were in hospitals as of Monday evening, with 277 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
According to an OSDH survey of hospitals in the state, with 93% compliance, ICU beds available overall were at 11%. Medical/surgery beds were at 21% as of Monday.
Hospitalizations in the northwest region involving COVID-19 were down considerably from the last report on Friday, however. OSDH's Executive Report released Monday evening shows 34 in the region, compared to 45 on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients and one new death, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 12 inpatients positive for the virus.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were four in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Major, two each in Blaine, Grant and Woodward and one in Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Cashion and Kingfisher, two each in Fairview, Lahoma and Pond Creek and one each in Alva, Burlington, Carmen, Burlington, Celo Springs, Ringwood, Waukomis.
State numbers
OSDH reports 1,353,634 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,240,518, or 91.6% of those negative as of Monday. Those testing positive represent 2.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 52,197 Oklahoma women and 47,870 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 117 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 252 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 35.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 174 in the 36-49 age group, 161 in the 50-64 age group, 129 in the 65 and older age group, 71 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,920 in the 0-4 age group, 9,635 in the 5-17 age group, 35,472 in the 18-35 age group, 21,276 in the 36-49 age group, 17,943 in the 50-64 age group and 13,922 in the 65 and older age group. There were 16 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5.
Of the overall 1,104 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 888 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 35 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 618, than women, 486, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 421, or 38%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,140 cases among long-term care residents and 1,793 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 202 in Oklahoma County; 178 in Tulsa County; 83 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six each in Garvin, Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.
Long-term care cases
The Commons, in Enid, gained three more COVID-19 cases and saw six more recovered, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 16 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,064 cases, 1,666 recovered, 376 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,167 cases, 1,095 recovered, 67 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 449 cases, 380 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 163 cases, 147 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 157 cases, 135 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Major with 127 cases, 97 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 123 cases, 112 recovered and 11 active;
• Alfalfa with 93 cases, 74 recovered and 19 active;
• Grant with 67 cases, 53 recovered, 13 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,901 in Enid (325 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 218 in Woodward (42 active); 176 in Hennessey (15 active); 166 in Kingfisher (29 active); 106 in Alva (eight active); 64 in Fairview (17 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 31 in Waukomis (12 active); 31 in Cashion (eight active); 26 each in Canton (three active) and Dover (six active); 25 in Lahoma (10 active); 22 each in Medford (five active) and Okeene (three active); 21 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (three active); 20 in Pond Creek (six active); 18 in Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont (six active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 11 in Cleo Springs (three active); 10 each in Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Burlington (four active) and Hitchcock; four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita; three in Carmen (two active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,002 cases, with 839 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 888 cases, with 706 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.12.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|20620
|202
|17811
|2020-10-12
|TULSA
|19255
|178
|17012
|2020-10-12
|CLEVELAND
|7077
|83
|6079
|2020-10-12
|CANADIAN
|2898
|19
|2427
|2020-10-12
|PAYNE
|2566
|8
|2318
|2020-10-12
|ROGERS
|2125
|53
|1833
|2020-10-12
|MUSKOGEE
|2087
|26
|1754
|2020-10-12
|GARFIELD
|2064
|22
|1666
|2020-10-12
|COMANCHE
|1913
|13
|1659
|2020-10-12
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1768
|11
|1378
|2020-10-12
|TEXAS
|1673
|10
|1547
|2020-10-12
|WAGONER
|1658
|27
|1479
|2020-10-12
|MCCURTAIN
|1415
|35
|1223
|2020-10-12
|LE FLORE
|1413
|21
|1186
|2020-10-12
|CREEK
|1359
|35
|1158
|2020-10-12
|GRADY
|1350
|13
|1133
|2020-10-12
|CHEROKEE
|1248
|8
|1043
|2020-10-12
|OSAGE
|1235
|13
|1005
|2020-10-12
|BRYAN
|1210
|5
|986
|2020-10-12
|WOODWARD
|1167
|5
|1095
|2020-10-12
|WASHINGTON
|1120
|41
|964
|2020-10-12
|PITTSBURG
|1087
|20
|938
|2020-10-12
|MCCLAIN
|1086
|7
|884
|2020-10-12
|SEQUOYAH
|1055
|12
|892
|2020-10-12
|OTTAWA
|1053
|8
|875
|2020-10-12
|DELAWARE
|1052
|26
|741
|2020-10-12
|CADDO
|975
|22
|788
|2020-10-12
|OKMULGEE
|959
|8
|828
|2020-10-12
|JACKSON
|943
|10
|794
|2020-10-12
|CUSTER
|924
|2
|732
|2020-10-12
|MAYES
|811
|11
|640
|2020-10-12
|KAY
|745
|15
|629
|2020-10-12
|BECKHAM
|728
|8
|539
|2020-10-12
|ADAIR
|686
|10
|561
|2020-10-12
|CARTER
|672
|9
|552
|2020-10-12
|LOGAN
|653
|2
|527
|2020-10-12
|LINCOLN
|648
|10
|460
|2020-10-12
|SEMINOLE
|629
|6
|457
|2020-10-12
|CRAIG
|574
|1
|505
|2020-10-12
|PONTOTOC
|558
|3
|440
|2020-10-12
|STEPHENS
|526
|6
|440
|2020-10-12
|GARVIN
|504
|6
|386
|2020-10-12
|KINGFISHER
|449
|2
|380
|2020-10-12
|MCINTOSH
|398
|8
|323
|2020-10-12
|CHOCTAW
|376
|2
|317
|2020-10-12
|ATOKA
|360
|1
|307
|2020-10-12
|HASKELL
|332
|4
|277
|2020-10-12
|HUGHES
|327
|4
|280
|2020-10-12
|PAWNEE
|286
|5
|251
|2020-10-12
|JOHNSTON
|247
|4
|186
|2020-10-12
|LOVE
|236
|1
|194
|2020-10-12
|MURRAY
|227
|2
|155
|2020-10-12
|PUSHMATAHA
|225
|3
|175
|2020-10-12
|MARSHALL
|218
|2
|182
|2020-10-12
|OKFUSKEE
|215
|5
|133
|2020-10-12
|NOWATA
|197
|4
|142
|2020-10-12
|LATIMER
|167
|2
|135
|2020-10-12
|NOBLE
|163
|3
|147
|2020-10-12
|BLAINE
|157
|1
|135
|2020-10-12
|WASHITA
|128
|0
|89
|2020-10-12
|MAJOR
|127
|2
|97
|2020-10-12
|GREER
|123
|8
|97
|2020-10-12
|TILLMAN
|123
|2
|106
|2020-10-12
|WOODS
|123
|0
|112
|2020-10-12
|KIOWA
|115
|2
|78
|2020-10-12
|ALFALFA
|93
|0
|74
|2020-10-12
|ROGER MILLS
|78
|1
|54
|2020-10-12
|COAL
|77
|0
|70
|2020-10-12
|COTTON
|76
|3
|62
|2020-10-12
|DEWEY
|75
|1
|64
|2020-10-12
|BEAVER
|73
|0
|62
|2020-10-12
|GRANT
|67
|1
|53
|2020-10-12
|HARMON
|59
|0
|45
|2020-10-12
|JEFFERSON
|58
|0
|42
|2020-10-12
|HARPER
|41
|1
|29
|2020-10-12
|CIMARRON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-12
|32
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-12
Oklahoma per city 10.12.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|16484
|172
|14339
|2020-10-12
|TULSA
|12795
|125
|11378
|2020-10-12
|NORMAN
|3739
|41
|3252
|2020-10-12
|BROKEN ARROW
|3600
|35
|3156
|2020-10-12
|EDMOND
|3263
|23
|2754
|2020-10-12
|OTHER***
|2236
|15
|1912
|2020-10-12
|STILLWATER
|2138
|6
|1927
|2020-10-12
|ENID
|1901
|22
|1554
|2020-10-12
|YUKON
|1459
|6
|1222
|2020-10-12
|GUYMON
|1334
|10
|1227
|2020-10-12
|CLAREMORE
|1254
|49
|1058
|2020-10-12
|MOORE
|1245
|15
|1044
|2020-10-12
|LAWTON
|1229
|11
|1033
|2020-10-12
|OWASSO
|1015
|3
|869
|2020-10-12
|SHAWNEE
|995
|10
|763
|2020-10-12
|TAHLEQUAH
|931
|4
|762
|2020-10-12
|BARTLESVILLE
|925
|38
|794
|2020-10-12
|MUSKOGEE
|925
|19
|701
|2020-10-12
|FORT SUPPLY
|883
|2
|865
|2020-10-12
|JENKS
|883
|6
|810
|2020-10-12
|ALTUS
|838
|10
|708
|2020-10-12
|MCALESTER
|831
|18
|714
|2020-10-12
|BIXBY
|772
|5
|672
|2020-10-12
|DURANT
|748
|2
|623
|2020-10-12
|TAFT
|745
|2
|732
|2020-10-12
|CHICKASHA
|692
|8
|595
|2020-10-12
|MIAMI
|641
|6
|525
|2020-10-12
|SAPULPA
|602
|12
|514
|2020-10-12
|PONCA CITY
|591
|12
|506
|2020-10-12
|BROKEN BOW
|574
|22
|499
|2020-10-12
|SAND SPRINGS
|572
|5
|493
|2020-10-12
|ARDMORE
|550
|7
|459
|2020-10-12
|EL RENO
|521
|8
|426
|2020-10-12
|MUSTANG
|503
|3
|432
|2020-10-12
|VINITA
|493
|1
|438
|2020-10-12
|HOMINY
|486
|2
|358
|2020-10-12
|BETHANY
|474
|5
|416
|2020-10-12
|CHOCTAW
|460
|4
|378
|2020-10-12
|STILWELL
|455
|8
|358
|2020-10-12
|ADA
|454
|1
|359
|2020-10-12
|IDABEL
|451
|6
|400
|2020-10-12
|BLANCHARD
|444
|1
|341
|2020-10-12
|GLENPOOL
|443
|4
|397
|2020-10-12
|CLINTON
|438
|0
|354
|2020-10-12
|LEXINGTON
|434
|5
|366
|2020-10-12
|ELK CITY
|410
|3
|290
|2020-10-12
|SALLISAW
|403
|4
|349
|2020-10-12
|WEATHERFORD
|395
|2
|299
|2020-10-12
|COLLINSVILLE
|395
|1
|344
|2020-10-12
|ANADARKO
|394
|6
|325
|2020-10-12
|GROVE
|391
|18
|307
|2020-10-12
|POTEAU
|383
|5
|293
|2020-10-12
|OKMULGEE
|375
|5
|326
|2020-10-12
|GUTHRIE
|374
|0
|288
|2020-10-12
|MCLOUD
|370
|1
|327
|2020-10-12
|COWETA
|366
|14
|323
|2020-10-12
|SKIATOOK
|366
|8
|321
|2020-10-12
|DUNCAN
|340
|4
|291
|2020-10-12
|SEMINOLE
|335
|4
|218
|2020-10-12
|PURCELL
|318
|3
|266
|2020-10-12
|ATOKA
|303
|0
|255
|2020-10-12
|NEWCASTLE
|296
|3
|244
|2020-10-12
|SAYRE
|291
|5
|235
|2020-10-12
|HENRYETTA
|285
|3
|241
|2020-10-12
|TUTTLE
|270
|4
|217
|2020-10-12
|JAY
|265
|1
|148
|2020-10-12
|TECUMSEH
|265
|0
|188
|2020-10-12
|HUGO
|262
|2
|233
|2020-10-12
|WAGONER
|260
|6
|225
|2020-10-12
|MULDROW
|258
|3
|215
|2020-10-12
|PRYOR CREEK
|252
|4
|212
|2020-10-12
|NOBLE
|248
|3
|207
|2020-10-12
|HEAVENER
|238
|6
|209
|2020-10-12
|CUSHING
|235
|2
|216
|2020-10-12
|HOLDENVILLE
|229
|3
|195
|2020-10-12
|PIEDMONT
|226
|2
|188
|2020-10-12
|WOODWARD
|218
|2
|174
|2020-10-12
|SPIRO
|214
|1
|187
|2020-10-12
|BRISTOW
|208
|9
|180
|2020-10-12
|HARRAH
|201
|1
|156
|2020-10-12
|MIDWEST CITY
|200
|7
|170
|2020-10-12
|WEWOKA
|199
|1
|170
|2020-10-12
|STIGLER
|197
|3
|150
|2020-10-12
|EUFAULA
|194
|5
|153
|2020-10-12
|WARR ACRES
|189
|0
|174
|2020-10-12
|CHECOTAH
|187
|3
|154
|2020-10-12
|PAULS VALLEY
|182
|2
|153
|2020-10-12
|HINTON
|178
|0
|152
|2020-10-12
|LOCUST GROVE
|177
|0
|131
|2020-10-12
|HENNESSEY
|176
|2
|159
|2020-10-12
|KINGFISHER
|166
|0
|137
|2020-10-12
|CHANDLER
|161
|9
|121
|2020-10-12
|FORT GIBSON
|159
|4
|117
|2020-10-12
|MARIETTA
|154
|0
|124
|2020-10-12
|SPENCER
|153
|2
|132
|2020-10-12
|VIAN
|153
|3
|134
|2020-10-12
|CALERA
|151
|1
|123
|2020-10-12
|SULPHUR
|149
|2
|100
|2020-10-12
|AFTON
|146
|1
|117
|2020-10-12
|CLEVELAND
|145
|3
|136
|2020-10-12
|CATOOSA
|143
|2
|128
|2020-10-12
|SALINA
|138
|1
|101
|2020-10-12
|CHELSEA
|137
|1
|115
|2020-10-12
|TISHOMINGO
|136
|3
|102
|2020-10-12
|MOUNDS
|135
|3
|118
|2020-10-12
|MADILL
|134
|1
|116
|2020-10-12
|MEEKER
|133
|0
|62
|2020-10-12
|DEL CITY
|133
|0
|112
|2020-10-12
|SPERRY
|131
|2
|114
|2020-10-12
|NOWATA
|128
|3
|86
|2020-10-12
|INOLA
|127
|3
|113
|2020-10-12
|MANNFORD
|124
|4
|103
|2020-10-12
|ROLAND
|123
|0
|99
|2020-10-12
|ANTLERS
|120
|3
|86
|2020-10-12
|WESTVILLE
|119
|2
|104
|2020-10-12
|HOOKER
|118
|0
|113
|2020-10-12
|POCOLA
|114
|3
|94
|2020-10-12
|LINDSAY
|111
|2
|93
|2020-10-12
|HASKELL
|111
|1
|99
|2020-10-12
|CHOUTEAU
|111
|6
|89
|2020-10-12
|NICHOLS HILLS
|110
|0
|97
|2020-10-12
|JONES
|107
|2
|85
|2020-10-12
|ALVA
|106
|0
|98
|2020-10-12
|DEWEY
|106
|1
|94
|2020-10-12
|PRAGUE
|105
|0
|80
|2020-10-12
|TALIHINA
|102
|3
|78
|2020-10-12
|PERKINS
|102
|1
|94
|2020-10-12
|OOLOGAH
|101
|0
|87
|2020-10-12
|FREDERICK
|101
|2
|84
|2020-10-12
|COMMERCE
|101
|1
|91
|2020-10-12
|WISTER
|99
|1
|92
|2020-10-12
|VALLIANT
|99
|3
|86
|2020-10-12
|HOWE
|99
|0
|88
|2020-10-12
|MANGUM
|98
|8
|79
|2020-10-12
|HULBERT
|98
|2
|88
|2020-10-12
|WRIGHT CITY
|96
|0
|78
|2020-10-12
|MORRIS
|96
|0
|80
|2020-10-12
|OKEMAH
|93
|3
|74
|2020-10-12
|WYANDOTTE
|93
|1
|79
|2020-10-12
|WASHINGTON
|93
|0
|81
|2020-10-12
|MARLOW
|90
|0
|73
|2020-10-12
|BEGGS
|89
|0
|81
|2020-10-12
|PAWHUSKA
|89
|0
|57
|2020-10-12
|GORE
|89
|2
|75
|2020-10-12
|PAWNEE
|87
|1
|68
|2020-10-12
|HAWORTH
|83
|2
|62
|2020-10-12
|KINGSTON
|82
|1
|64
|2020-10-12
|KANSAS
|82
|3
|66
|2020-10-12
|COMANCHE
|80
|1
|68
|2020-10-12
|COLCORD
|79
|1
|65
|2020-10-12
|WILBURTON
|79
|1
|65
|2020-10-12
|TEXHOMA
|78
|0
|74
|2020-10-12
|STROUD
|76
|0
|61
|2020-10-12
|KEOTA
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-12
|KELLYVILLE
|71
|2
|60
|2020-10-12
|BARNSDALL
|70
|2
|53
|2020-10-12
|ELGIN
|69
|1
|51
|2020-10-12
|FORT COBB
|68
|0
|51
|2020-10-12
|DAVIS
|68
|0
|49
|2020-10-12
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|67
|2020-10-12
|FAIRLAND
|67
|0
|54
|2020-10-12
|LUTHER
|67
|1
|57
|2020-10-12
|PERRY
|66
|1
|61
|2020-10-12
|APACHE
|65
|2
|46
|2020-10-12
|MEAD
|64
|1
|47
|2020-10-12
|QUAPAW
|64
|0
|53
|2020-10-12
|FAIRVIEW
|64
|0
|47
|2020-10-12
|HARTSHORNE
|64
|0
|60
|2020-10-12
|CARNEGIE
|63
|1
|46
|2020-10-12
|CACHE
|63
|0
|55
|2020-10-12
|BINGER
|63
|9
|45
|2020-10-12
|WYNNEWOOD
|61
|1
|42
|2020-10-12
|KIEFER
|61
|0
|56
|2020-10-12
|WATONGA
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-12
|NEWKIRK
|60
|1
|43
|2020-10-12
|WALTERS
|58
|1
|48
|2020-10-12
|DRUMRIGHT
|58
|0
|45
|2020-10-12
|HELENA
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-12
|CADDO
|57
|0
|55
|2020-10-12
|STRATFORD
|57
|0
|33
|2020-10-12
|HOBART
|57
|1
|34
|2020-10-12
|HOLLIS
|56
|0
|42
|2020-10-12
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|53
|2020-10-12
|CAMERON
|55
|0
|42
|2020-10-12
|PORTER
|55
|0
|49
|2020-10-12
|MAYSVILLE
|54
|2
|39
|2020-10-12
|BLACKWELL
|54
|1
|47
|2020-10-12
|ALEX
|54
|0
|45
|2020-10-12
|BOKOSHE
|54
|0
|51
|2020-10-12
|WETUMKA
|53
|0
|49
|2020-10-12
|WATTS
|51
|0
|45
|2020-10-12
|CRESCENT
|51
|1
|42
|2020-10-12
|TALALA
|51
|0
|49
|2020-10-12
|WARNER
|49
|0
|35
|2020-10-12
|LONE GROVE
|49
|1
|32
|2020-10-12
|KONAWA
|48
|1
|37
|2020-10-12
|COLBERT
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-12
|YALE
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-12
|EARLSBORO
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-12
|OKARCHE
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-12
|BOKCHITO
|45
|1
|31
|2020-10-12
|ELMORE CITY
|45
|0
|33
|2020-10-12
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|42
|2020-10-12
|MINCO
|43
|0
|36
|2020-10-12
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|40
|2020-10-12
|BLAIR
|42
|0
|35
|2020-10-12
|WELLSTON
|42
|0
|26
|2020-10-12
|BOLEY
|42
|1
|7
|2020-10-12
|HYDRO
|41
|0
|31
|2020-10-12
|TONKAWA
|41
|0
|33
|2020-10-12
|WAYNE
|41
|0
|36
|2020-10-12
|WILSON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-10-12
|ARCADIA
|40
|0
|32
|2020-10-12
|PADEN
|40
|0
|26
|2020-10-12
|CEMENT
|39
|0
|33
|2020-10-12
|FLETCHER
|39
|0
|25
|2020-10-12
|ADAIR
|39
|0
|28
|2020-10-12
|WEBBERS FALLS
|39
|0
|26
|2020-10-12
|BIG CABIN
|39
|1
|31
|2020-10-12
|BOSWELL
|38
|0
|28
|2020-10-12
|FORT TOWSON
|37
|0
|30
|2020-10-12
|MOORELAND
|37
|1
|31
|2020-10-12
|PORUM
|36
|1
|31
|2020-10-12
|NINNEKAH
|35
|0
|34
|2020-10-12
|WELCH
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-12
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-12
|CHEYENNE
|35
|1
|20
|2020-10-12
|THOMAS
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-12
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-12
|OCHELATA
|33
|1
|27
|2020-10-12
|GARBER
|33
|0
|28
|2020-10-12
|DAVENPORT
|32
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|RAMONA
|32
|1
|29
|2020-10-12
|FAIRFAX
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-12
|HAMMON
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-12
|NEW CORDELL
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-12
|CYRIL
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-12
|SHADY POINT
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-12
|CASHION
|31
|0
|23
|2020-10-12
|WAUKOMIS
|31
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|STONEWALL
|31
|1
|26
|2020-10-12
|BLUEJACKET
|30
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|MAUD
|30
|0
|26
|2020-10-12
|DEWAR
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-12
|GEARY
|29
|0
|24
|2020-10-12
|KREBS
|28
|1
|22
|2020-10-12
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-12
|BEAVER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-10-12
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|24
|2020-10-12
|DELAWARE
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-12
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|24
|2020-10-12
|JENNINGS
|28
|1
|22
|2020-10-12
|GLENCOE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-12
|BENNINGTON
|27
|0
|16
|2020-10-12
|CANTON
|26
|1
|22
|2020-10-12
|BOISE CITY
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-12
|DOVER
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|WELEETKA
|26
|1
|17
|2020-10-12
|SPAVINAW
|26
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|GERONIMO
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-12
|COPAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-12
|PANAMA
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-12
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-12
|ARAPAHO
|25
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|LAHOMA
|25
|0
|15
|2020-10-12
|OKTAHA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|PAOLI
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-12
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|22
|2020-10-12
|VERDEN
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|WANETTE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|AMBER
|24
|0
|15
|2020-10-12
|ASHER
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|OLUSTEE
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-12
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|24
|2020-10-12
|GANS
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|RINGLING
|24
|0
|17
|2020-10-12
|RUSH SPRINGS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|MILBURN
|23
|1
|17
|2020-10-12
|INDIAHOMA
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|ROFF
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|SASAKWA
|23
|0
|15
|2020-10-12
|BURNS FLAT
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|ARKOMA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-12
|BUFFALO
|22
|1
|14
|2020-10-12
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|OKEENE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-12
|MEDFORD
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-12
|CARNEY
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-12
|LOOKEBA
|21
|2
|17
|2020-10-12
|GRANITE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-12
|CHEROKEE
|21
|0
|15
|2020-10-12
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|WAURIKA
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-12
|SOPER
|20
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|TERLTON
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-12
|KIOWA
|20
|1
|16
|2020-10-12
|CANUTE
|20
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|POND CREEK
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|OAKS
|19
|1
|9
|2020-10-12
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-12
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|13
|2020-10-12
|LAVERNE
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|CALUMET
|18
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|UNION CITY
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-12
|OILTON
|18
|1
|12
|2020-10-12
|SEILING
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-12
|RATTAN
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-12
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-12
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|AGRA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-10-12
|SPRINGER
|16
|1
|13
|2020-10-12
|POCASSET
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-12
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-12
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-12
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|SNYDER
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-12
|CANEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|SAVANNA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|LEHIGH
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|CORN
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-12
|VELMA
|15
|1
|10
|2020-10-12
|KINTA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-12
|HANNA
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-12
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|14
|1
|11
|2020-10-12
|ERICK
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|LANGSTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-12
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-12
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-12
|MILL CREEK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|STUART
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|LENAPAH
|12
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|AMES
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|BILLINGS
|12
|1
|10
|2020-10-12
|WHITEFIELD
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|FOSS
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-12
|TRYON
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|CLEO SPRINGS
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|COVINGTON
|10
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|VICI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-12
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|CASTLE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|STRINGTOWN
|9
|1
|7
|2020-10-12
|KREMLIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|PRUE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|CALVIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-12
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|WANN
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|AVANT
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|WAYNOKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|PITTSBURG
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-12
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|FARGO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|OKAY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|BERNICE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|WAPANUCKA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|REYDON
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-12
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|NASH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-12
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|BYARS
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|GOTEBO
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|FITZHUGH
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|MARTHA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|CARTER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-12
|BURLINGTON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|SHARON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|JET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|BESSIE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-12
|CARMEN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|STERLING
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|VERA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-12
|LOCO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|ROCKY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|FAXON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-12
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|PEORIA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-12
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-12
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-12
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
