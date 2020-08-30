OSDH: Oklahoma sees daily increase of 667 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw another 667 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of confirmed cases reached 58,020, a 1.2% increase, on Sunday with 8,288 of those cases active, a single-day increase of 339. There have been 48,933 who have recovered, including 326 since Saturday's OSDH report.
Additional deaths reported Sunday were two women in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma and Cleveland counties, according to OSDH data.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 28 to a cumulative 960, with 323 of those active, according to OSDH. Enid saw its cases reach past 900, with a cumulative 902, a single-day increase of 25, and 310 of those active.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were two each in Kingfisher and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Kremlin and one each in Hennessey, Kingfisher, Ringwood and Seiling. Woodward saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 5,961,094 COVID-19 cases confirmed, a single-day increase of 47,153, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,637,719 are active, 2,140,614 have recovered and 182,761 have died.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 263 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 137 in the 36-49 age group, 113 in the 50-64 age group, 98 in the 65 and older age group, 48 in the 5-17 group and seven in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,280 in the 0-4 age group, 5,240 in the 5-17 age group, 20,495 in the 18-35 age group, 12,605 in the 36-49 age group, 10,323 in the 50-64 age group and 8,073 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 30,206, or 52.1%, have been female and 27,449, or 47.3%, have been male. There were 39 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 799 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 635 have been 65 and older and 129 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 25 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 437, than women, 362, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Data shows deaths in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 155 in Oklahoma County; 132 in Tulsa County; 64 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Canadian and Comanche counties; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Adair, Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Carter and Cherokee counties; five each in Leflore, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Johnston, Kiowa, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 960 cases, 625 recovered, 323 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 257 cases, 171 recovered and 82 active; Noble with 104 cases, 87 recovered, 15 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 88 cases, 58 recovered and 30 active; Blaine with 73 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Major with 49 cases, 40 recovered, eight active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 24 cases, 20 recovered and four active; Woods with 24 cases, 23 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 12 cases, six recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 877 in Enid (310 active); 121 in Hennessey (59 active); 88 in Kingfisher (15 active); 60 in Woodward (17 active); 36 in Watonga (16 active); 32 in Okarche (two active); 25 in Fairview (three active); 23 in Mooreland (13 active); 18 each in Alva and Garber (five active); 14 in Cashion; 12 in Seiling (four active); 11 in Ringwood (five active); 10 in Waukomis (one active); nine in Canton (five active); eight in Helena (four active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma and Medford (one active); six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active), Kremlin (two active), Okeene (one active) and Orlando; three each in Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall, Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 486 cases, with 311 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 410 cases, with 266 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 12 at Golden Oaks, with 11 recovered and one death; six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening. The OSDH does not release long-term care data per facility on the weekends.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers Health Care in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 55 recovered and one death, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; and 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and two recovered cases at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.