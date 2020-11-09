ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained another 2,197 COVID-19 cases Monday, as the number of active cases topped 20,000, and six more deaths, including a Kingfisher County man, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.6% increase took the total number of COVID-19 cases to 138,455 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those, 20,129, or 14.5%, are active, an increase of 339, with 116,882, or 84.4% recovered, including 1,852 since OSDH's weekend report.

Garfield County cases increased by 46 as of Monday, according to OSDH. After seeing an influx of thousands of cases over the weekend, the county has gained 165 since Friday morning, based on OSDH data, which averages to more than 65.5 cases a day per 100,000 population. That trend puts it on track to go over the threshold allowing in-person education at Enid Public Schools, according to district policy adopted earlier this school year by the Enid Board of Education.

Should Garfield County have more than 50 cases on a daily average per 100,000 by the end of the week, the district would go to distance learning for all students for two weeks, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.

"We will not make any official decision until that (Oklahoma State Department of Health risk assessment) map comes out on Friday," she said. However, the district is following the numbers and can start making preparations beforehand if the new cases do not reduce enough toward the end of the week.

If the school does go to long-distance learning as of Friday , Johnson said, the district would be out of the school buildings for the following two weeks, with the first week using long-distance learning before students dismiss for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 23-27. The district is out the entire week for the holiday.

OSDH announced Saturday "significant community spread" plus a backlog of cases resulting from the transfer from a manual to electronic reporting system were responsible for the record 4,507 cases reported over the weekend.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the virus were listed at 9,621 on Monday morning, an increase of 183. Of those, 1,102 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, an increase of 77 since Friday, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Monday night. There were 334 in intensive care, an increase of eight, the report shows.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide with a 96% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 60 cases, an increase of seven, and two under investigation for the virus.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 20 patients and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 18 that were positive for COVID-19, hospital spokeswomen said Monday. Each reported a COVID-19-related death over the weekend. Bass was on patient divert because of its overall census Monday night, but COVID-19 was a factor, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead at Bass.

St. Mary's also has had issues with capacity, according to Krista Roberts, CEO.

"During this unprecedented time we have intermittently had to go on saturation/divert because of capacity and staffing issues," Roberts said. "We want to continue to remind the public if they are experiencing a serious medical or emergent condition not to delay seeking medical treatment."

Statewide there have been 1,444 total deaths in which COVID-19 was confirmed as the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.

In addition to the Kingfisher County resident, who was in the 50-64 age group, OSDH announced the deaths of five more, all in the 65 and older age group: women in Cleveland, McIntosh and Oklahoma counties and men in Kay and Pontotoc counties. None of the deaths reported Monday were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were 23 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, eight in Major, five in Woods, four each in Blaine and Noble, three in Grant and two in Alfalfa, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 41 in Enid, 21 in Woodward, five each in Alva, Fairview and Kremlin, four in Watonga, three in Kingfisher, two each in Billings, Covington, Lahoma, Mulhall and Seiling and one each in Aline, Canton, Cashion, Helena, Medford, Meno, Mooreland, Ringwood, Sharon and Waynoka. 

School numbers

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff members in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 rose sharply Monday.

The district reports 523 people are either in positive-test isolation or close-contact quarantine, according to figures on the EPS website Monday. That is up from 395 on Friday.

The number of positive tests went up to 47 on Monday, rising from 36 on Friday and 27 on Thursday.

Six entire classes are quarantined and doing distance learning, including two each at Hayes and Monroe elementary schools, and one each at Glenwood and Taft elementary schools. Although only two classes at Hayes officially are in quarantine, district officials decided to transition all 238 students to distance learning in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Enid High School leads the district with 18 positive cases — 13 students and five staff members. That's up from 10 cases Friday. Hayes and Monroe each have seven positive cases. At Hayes, the breakdown is five staff members and two students, while at Monroe it is four staff members and three students.

Longfellow Middle School has four positive cases, three staff members and one student. McKinley Elementary School has two positive cases among students. Schools with one positive case are Emerson Middle School, one staff member; Waller Middle School, one student; Garfield Elementary School, one staff member; Glenwood, one student; and Taft, one staff member.

Two staff members in transportation, one staff member in the Administrative Services Center and one staff member in IT also are in positive-test isolation.

Enid High has the most people affected, with 160 people in positive-test isolation or close-contact quarantine. Monroe is next with 104, while Hayes has 62.

Autry Technology Center reported two more positive cases of COVID-19.

One person was on campus, primarily in the health wing, Wednesday and Thursday. Another was primarily in the northwest wing Thursday and Friday.

Both now are isolating at home since they tested positive. All areas were closed temporarily, according to the school, and were sanitized and deep cleaned.

State numbers

OSDH reported 1,746,641 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,593,041, or 91.2% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 72,385 Oklahoma women and 66,013 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 57 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 689 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 34.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 447 in the 36-49 age group, 443 in the 50-64 age group, 311 in the 5-17 age group, 293 in the 65 and older age group and 32 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,555 in the 0-4 age group, 13,608 in the 5-17 age group, 47,246 in the 18-35 age group, 29,751 in the 36-49 age group, 25,613 in the 50-64 age group and 19,672 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,444 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,166 have been 65 and older and 220 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 823, than women, 621, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 250 in Oklahoma County; 226 in Tulsa County; 112 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 each in Garfield and Wagoner counties; 30 in Delaware County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady, Jackson, Kay and Pottawatomie counties; 17 each in Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Bryan and McClain counties; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 each in Carter and McIntosh counties; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pontotoc, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell and Pawnee counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,793 cases, 2,431 recovered, 331 active and 31 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 8Nov. 5Nov. 2Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,393 cases, 1,267 recovered, 120 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26;

• Kingfisher with 646 cases, 571 recovered, 69 active and six deaths, including one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; there also have been three in Okarche, part of which is in Canadian County, reported Nov. 9 and Nov. 2;

• Major with 272 cases, 190 recovered, 80 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Blaine with 263 cases, 219 recovered, 42 active and two deaths, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;

• Noble with 262 cases, 179 recovered, 80 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 256 cases, 186 recovered and 70 active;

• Alfalfa with 153 cases, 128 recovered and 25 active;

• Grant with 143 cases, 111 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,559 in Enid (297 active); 895 Fort Supply (five active); 402 in Woodward (97 active); 281 in Kingfisher (37 active); 223 in Alva (62 active); 207 in Hennessey (15 active); 160 in Fairview (51 active); 101 in Watonga (22 active); 80 in Okarche (12 active); 64 in Helena (two active); 55 in Mooreland (12 active); 49 in Pond Creek (eight active); 48 in Garber (10 active); 45 each in Canton (10 active), Lahoma (six active) and Waukomis (four active); 44 each in Cashion (five active) and Cherokee (12 active); 39 in Ringwood (13 active); 37 each in Dover (one active) and Medford (seven active); 34 in Okeene; 33 in Seiling (10 active); 24 in Billings (11 active); 21 each in Cleo Springs (seven active) and Wakita (six active); 20 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 15 each in Longdale (two active), Meno (three active) and Nash (two active); 14 each in Kremlin (two active), Mulhall (six active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 in Burlington (one active); 12 in Lamont (three active); 11 in Aline (10 active); 10 in Orlando (two active); nine in Jet (one active); eight each in Drummond (two active) and Sharon (three active); seven each in Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six each in Carmen (one active), Hitchcock (one active) and Marshall (one active); five in Hillsdale; four each in Dacoma (three active) and Goltry; and three in Deer Creek (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,302 cases, with 1,134 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,234 cases, with 1,076 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were six cases with five recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

The OSDH has reported 32 deaths in Enid and 31 deaths in Garfield County. A request for clarification from the Health Department has not yet been fulfilled.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

Oklahoma per county 11.9.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 27871 250 23301 2020-11-08
TULSA 24663 226 21542 2020-11-08
CLEVELAND 9598 112 8182 2020-11-08
CANADIAN 4768 24 3999 2020-11-08
PAYNE 3228 15 2817 2020-11-08
COMANCHE 3003 22 2522 2020-11-08
ROGERS 2874 57 2418 2020-11-08
MUSKOGEE 2802 28 2263 2020-11-08
GARFIELD 2793 31 2431 2020-11-08
POTTAWATOMIE 2537 18 2200 2020-11-08
WAGONER 2111 31 1898 2020-11-08
TEXAS 1996 10 1809 2020-11-08
BRYAN 1981 16 1560 2020-11-08
LE FLORE 1906 25 1666 2020-11-08
GRADY 1868 18 1631 2020-11-08
CREEK 1849 40 1555 2020-11-08
MCCURTAIN 1824 41 1548 2020-11-08
MCCLAIN 1656 16 1305 2020-11-08
CHEROKEE 1598 8 1327 2020-11-08
OSAGE 1529 17 1379 2020-11-08
WASHINGTON 1527 43 1314 2020-11-08
SEQUOYAH 1482 14 1203 2020-11-08
DELAWARE 1465 30 1207 2020-11-08
PITTSBURG 1437 21 1238 2020-11-08
OKMULGEE 1430 14 1192 2020-11-08
WOODWARD 1393 6 1267 2020-11-08
OTTAWA 1391 21 1234 2020-11-08
JACKSON 1313 18 1106 2020-11-08
CUSTER 1305 7 1103 2020-11-08
CADDO 1294 26 1116 2020-11-08
PONTOTOC 1154 6 839 2020-11-08
MAYES 1120 17 930 2020-11-08
KAY 1112 18 887 2020-11-08
CARTER 1089 12 865 2020-11-08
BECKHAM 1018 15 889 2020-11-08
GARVIN 990 8 710 2020-11-08
LOGAN 987 2 867 2020-11-08
STEPHENS 976 9 745 2020-11-08
ADAIR 971 13 725 2020-11-08
SEMINOLE 957 7 772 2020-11-08
LINCOLN 942 23 777 2020-11-08
CRAIG 700 2 616 2020-11-08
OKFUSKEE 656 8 527 2020-11-08
KINGFISHER 646 6 571 2020-11-08
MCINTOSH 601 12 495 2020-11-08
CHOCTAW 544 2 449 2020-11-08
ATOKA 520 1 453 2020-11-08
HASKELL 495 5 382 2020-11-08
HUGHES 464 7 390 2020-11-08
MURRAY 407 3 314 2020-11-08
PAWNEE 389 5 329 2020-11-08
MARSHALL 385 2 275 2020-11-08
JOHNSTON 366 4 287 2020-11-08
PUSHMATAHA 334 6 282 2020-11-08
LOVE 330 1 275 2020-11-08
NOWATA 308 4 259 2020-11-08
MAJOR 272 2 190 2020-11-08
BLAINE 263 2 219 2020-11-08
NOBLE 262 3 179 2020-11-08
WOODS 256 0 186 2020-11-08
LATIMER 251 3 209 2020-11-08
KIOWA 222 3 176 2020-11-08
WASHITA 220 2 181 2020-11-08
TILLMAN 196 4 152 2020-11-08
GREER 175 8 145 2020-11-08
COAL 169 0 101 2020-11-08
ALFALFA 153 0 128 2020-11-08
GRANT 143 2 111 2020-11-08
COTTON 125 3 100 2020-11-08
BEAVER 122 1 89 2020-11-08
DEWEY 112 1 91 2020-11-08
JEFFERSON 103 1 77 2020-11-08
ROGER MILLS 102 4 82 2020-11-08
HARPER 95 2 75 2020-11-08
87 0 9 2020-11-08
HARMON 85 0 70 2020-11-08
CIMARRON 45 0 39 2020-11-08
ELLIS 44 0 30 2020-11-08

Oklahoma per city 11.9.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 21598 209 18313 2020-11-08
TULSA 15991 156 14201 2020-11-08
NORMAN 5018 62 4234 2020-11-08
EDMOND 4948 29 4068 2020-11-08
BROKEN ARROW 4724 47 4075 2020-11-08
OTHER*** 3114 21 2599 2020-11-08
STILLWATER 2572 8 2293 2020-11-08
ENID 2559 32 2230 2020-11-08
YUKON 2388 9 1966 2020-11-08
LAWTON 1996 18 1618 2020-11-08
MOORE 1766 18 1464 2020-11-08
CLAREMORE 1704 49 1377 2020-11-08
GUYMON 1561 10 1429 2020-11-08
SHAWNEE 1529 15 1309 2020-11-08
OWASSO 1443 5 1221 2020-11-08
MUSKOGEE 1372 21 1033 2020-11-08
BARTLESVILLE 1242 38 1069 2020-11-08
DURANT 1193 9 950 2020-11-08
TAHLEQUAH 1183 4 983 2020-11-08
ALTUS 1142 18 970 2020-11-08
MCALESTER 1071 19 932 2020-11-08
JENKS 1055 9 954 2020-11-08
BIXBY 1051 5 904 2020-11-08
EL RENO 1025 8 856 2020-11-08
ADA 954 4 691 2020-11-08
FORT SUPPLY 895 2 888 2020-11-08
ARDMORE 874 10 696 2020-11-08
CHICKASHA 873 11 793 2020-11-08
SAPULPA 845 15 711 2020-11-08
MIAMI 833 13 744 2020-11-08
PONCA CITY 785 13 656 2020-11-08
TAFT 783 2 737 2020-11-08
SAND SPRINGS 779 7 657 2020-11-08
MUSTANG 772 4 667 2020-11-08
BROKEN BOW 702 25 603 2020-11-08
CHOCTAW 665 5 556 2020-11-08
BLANCHARD 663 3 533 2020-11-08
BETHANY 646 6 536 2020-11-08
DUNCAN 642 4 504 2020-11-08
CLINTON 641 1 544 2020-11-08
STILWELL 640 11 464 2020-11-08
LEXINGTON 611 6 525 2020-11-08
IDABEL 591 9 489 2020-11-08
SALLISAW 590 4 487 2020-11-08
VINITA 579 2 523 2020-11-08
COLLINSVILLE 558 3 453 2020-11-08
GLENPOOL 556 6 497 2020-11-08
GUTHRIE 555 0 488 2020-11-08
ELK CITY 554 7 473 2020-11-08
GROVE 551 19 461 2020-11-08
OKMULGEE 549 7 463 2020-11-08
POTEAU 535 6 469 2020-11-08
WEATHERFORD 534 5 459 2020-11-08
SEMINOLE 523 4 424 2020-11-08
HOMINY 515 2 500 2020-11-08
SKIATOOK 494 8 432 2020-11-08
ANADARKO 488 9 415 2020-11-08
COWETA 487 15 408 2020-11-08
PURCELL 476 7 368 2020-11-08
MCLOUD 457 1 412 2020-11-08
NEWCASTLE 450 4 367 2020-11-08
HENRYETTA 437 7 354 2020-11-08
SAYRE 422 8 382 2020-11-08
ATOKA 422 0 374 2020-11-08
TUTTLE 416 5 329 2020-11-08
WOODWARD 402 3 302 2020-11-08
PRYOR CREEK 366 9 308 2020-11-08
WAGONER 366 6 310 2020-11-08
HUGO 363 2 298 2020-11-08
PAULS VALLEY 357 2 266 2020-11-08
TECUMSEH 356 1 311 2020-11-08
JAY 355 2 297 2020-11-08
NOBLE 348 5 285 2020-11-08
CUSHING 339 3 288 2020-11-08
MULDROW 337 3 277 2020-11-08
PIEDMONT 334 3 279 2020-11-08
HOLDENVILLE 312 4 269 2020-11-08
HARRAH 312 4 256 2020-11-08
STIGLER 308 4 224 2020-11-08
HEAVENER 297 7 265 2020-11-08
BOLEY 297 4 268 2020-11-08
CHECOTAH 284 5 248 2020-11-08
SPIRO 283 1 247 2020-11-08
KINGFISHER 281 1 243 2020-11-08
BRISTOW 268 9 222 2020-11-08
EUFAULA 267 7 217 2020-11-08
WEWOKA 266 1 218 2020-11-08
MIDWEST CITY 264 8 206 2020-11-08
SULPHUR 261 3 205 2020-11-08
MADILL 257 1 181 2020-11-08
FORT GIBSON 256 4 192 2020-11-08
HINTON 237 0 210 2020-11-08
LOCUST GROVE 236 0 196 2020-11-08
WARR ACRES 234 1 203 2020-11-08
CALERA 233 1 190 2020-11-08
ALVA 223 0 161 2020-11-08
VIAN 222 3 177 2020-11-08
MARIETTA 219 0 180 2020-11-08
CATOOSA 213 2 177 2020-11-08
HENNESSEY 207 2 190 2020-11-08
LINDSAY 206 2 149 2020-11-08
CHELSEA 206 3 175 2020-11-08
CHANDLER 205 10 169 2020-11-08
OKEMAH 201 3 136 2020-11-08
SPENCER 197 2 164 2020-11-08
AFTON 194 2 162 2020-11-08
PRAGUE 193 0 150 2020-11-08
ANTLERS 190 6 158 2020-11-08
SALINA 187 1 151 2020-11-08
NOWATA 186 3 162 2020-11-08
DEL CITY 183 0 145 2020-11-08
TISHOMINGO 181 3 149 2020-11-08
MEEKER 176 11 143 2020-11-08
CLEVELAND 175 3 151 2020-11-08
SPERRY 174 2 151 2020-11-08
MOUNDS 173 3 147 2020-11-08
MARLOW 172 1 113 2020-11-08
ROLAND 171 1 145 2020-11-08
MANNFORD 168 4 137 2020-11-08
WESTVILLE 167 2 126 2020-11-08
INOLA 161 3 144 2020-11-08
FAIRVIEW 160 0 109 2020-11-08
DEWEY 158 1 137 2020-11-08
PAWHUSKA 155 2 119 2020-11-08
PERKINS 155 2 124 2020-11-08
HOOKER 153 0 135 2020-11-08
NICHOLS HILLS 152 0 130 2020-11-08
JONES 150 2 128 2020-11-08
MORRIS 150 0 122 2020-11-08
WASHINGTON 149 0 123 2020-11-08
VALLIANT 148 3 127 2020-11-08
POCOLA 147 3 131 2020-11-08
HASKELL 144 1 117 2020-11-08
FREDERICK 143 4 115 2020-11-08
WYNNEWOOD 142 1 100 2020-11-08
TALIHINA 141 6 115 2020-11-08
WISTER 141 1 121 2020-11-08
CHOUTEAU 140 6 117 2020-11-08
OOLOGAH 140 1 130 2020-11-08
MANGUM 140 8 115 2020-11-08
BEGGS 138 0 116 2020-11-08
ELGIN 136 1 101 2020-11-08
PAWNEE 136 1 106 2020-11-08
CACHE 129 0 100 2020-11-08
HULBERT 127 2 105 2020-11-08
KINGSTON 126 1 89 2020-11-08
BLACKWELL 125 2 88 2020-11-08
COALGATE 125 0 74 2020-11-08
STRATFORD 124 0 85 2020-11-08
DAVIS 124 0 95 2020-11-08
KANSAS 123 4 98 2020-11-08
COMMERCE 123 2 112 2020-11-08
COMANCHE 123 3 101 2020-11-08
WYANDOTTE 120 1 108 2020-11-08
COLCORD 119 1 96 2020-11-08
STROUD 119 0 101 2020-11-08
GORE 119 3 87 2020-11-08
WILBURTON 118 1 97 2020-11-08
HOWE 117 0 110 2020-11-08
LUTHER 113 2 89 2020-11-08
PERRY 107 1 73 2020-11-08
CARNEGIE 106 2 84 2020-11-08
HOBART 106 2 88 2020-11-08
CADDO 105 0 83 2020-11-08
FAIRLAND 105 1 93 2020-11-08
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 90 2020-11-08
KONAWA 103 1 69 2020-11-08
COLBERT 103 4 88 2020-11-08
APACHE 102 2 90 2020-11-08
WATONGA 101 0 79 2020-11-08
NEWKIRK 101 1 68 2020-11-08
BOKCHITO 99 1 66 2020-11-08
WALTERS 96 1 78 2020-11-08
HAWORTH 95 2 84 2020-11-08
KEOTA 94 0 80 2020-11-08
BARNSDALL 94 2 83 2020-11-08
MEAD 93 1 76 2020-11-08
GOODWELL 90 0 79 2020-11-08
KELLYVILLE 90 2 78 2020-11-08
KIEFER 89 0 74 2020-11-08
PADEN 86 0 70 2020-11-08
TEXHOMA 86 0 86 2020-11-08
HARTSHORNE 85 0 72 2020-11-08
BINGER 85 9 64 2020-11-08
LONE GROVE 84 1 71 2020-11-08
TONKAWA 84 0 64 2020-11-08
MAYSVILLE 82 3 58 2020-11-08
FORT COBB 82 0 78 2020-11-08
QUAPAW 82 2 68 2020-11-08
OKARCHE 80 3 65 2020-11-08
DRUMRIGHT 79 1 66 2020-11-08
ELMORE CITY 79 0 62 2020-11-08
HOLLIS 79 0 66 2020-11-08
WARNER 79 0 60 2020-11-08
CAMERON 78 0 74 2020-11-08
WELLSTON 75 0 65 2020-11-08
MINCO 74 0 66 2020-11-08
WETUMKA 74 1 61 2020-11-08
WAYNE 73 1 56 2020-11-08
HYDRO 73 1 64 2020-11-08
BLAIR 72 0 61 2020-11-08
TALALA 71 0 63 2020-11-08
RED ROCK 71 1 55 2020-11-08
WATTS 70 0 61 2020-11-08
PORTER 70 1 55 2020-11-08
ALEX 70 0 61 2020-11-08
ARCADIA 69 0 60 2020-11-08
CRESCENT 68 1 61 2020-11-08
BOKOSHE 68 0 61 2020-11-08
PORUM 67 1 51 2020-11-08
FLETCHER 66 1 57 2020-11-08
WILSON 66 0 51 2020-11-08
STONEWALL 65 1 46 2020-11-08
HELENA 64 0 62 2020-11-08
CEMENT 63 0 59 2020-11-08
ADAIR 61 0 46 2020-11-08
YALE 60 2 51 2020-11-08
EARLSBORO 59 0 52 2020-11-08
FORT TOWSON 58 0 53 2020-11-08
QUINTON 58 0 48 2020-11-08
BOSWELL 57 0 47 2020-11-08
NINNEKAH 57 1 42 2020-11-08
BENNINGTON 56 0 28 2020-11-08
BEAVER 56 0 39 2020-11-08
MOORELAND 55 1 42 2020-11-08
WEBBERS FALLS 54 0 37 2020-11-08
PAOLI 54 1 36 2020-11-08
NEW CORDELL 54 0 47 2020-11-08
BIG CABIN 53 2 41 2020-11-08
WELEETKA 52 1 35 2020-11-08
ALLEN 51 2 36 2020-11-08
POND CREEK 49 0 41 2020-11-08
THOMAS 49 0 39 2020-11-08
WELCH 49 0 39 2020-11-08
ROFF 48 0 30 2020-11-08
BLUEJACKET 48 1 35 2020-11-08
GARBER 48 0 38 2020-11-08
RUSH SPRINGS 47 0 40 2020-11-08
TYRONE 47 0 34 2020-11-08
GEARY 47 0 41 2020-11-08
CALUMET 46 0 36 2020-11-08
SHADY POINT 46 0 35 2020-11-08
CANTON 45 2 33 2020-11-08
OKTAHA 45 0 35 2020-11-08
LAHOMA 45 0 39 2020-11-08
WAUKOMIS 45 0 41 2020-11-08
OCHELATA 45 1 39 2020-11-08
FAIRFAX 44 0 35 2020-11-08
CASHION 44 0 39 2020-11-08
RED OAK 44 0 40 2020-11-08
CHEROKEE 44 0 32 2020-11-08
GERONIMO 43 0 35 2020-11-08
BUFFALO 43 2 34 2020-11-08
RAMONA 43 2 36 2020-11-08
CYRIL 42 1 36 2020-11-08
LAVERNE 42 0 32 2020-11-08
HAMMON 42 1 34 2020-11-08
CHEYENNE 42 1 35 2020-11-08
INDIAHOMA 42 1 32 2020-11-08
DAVENPORT 41 0 36 2020-11-08
DELAWARE 41 1 31 2020-11-08
BURNS FLAT 40 1 36 2020-11-08
RINGLING 40 0 32 2020-11-08
MORRISON 40 0 24 2020-11-08
DEWAR 40 0 35 2020-11-08
COPAN 40 1 30 2020-11-08
SPAVINAW 39 0 32 2020-11-08
MCCURTAIN 39 1 34 2020-11-08
RINGWOOD 39 0 26 2020-11-08
KIOWA 38 1 33 2020-11-08
ARKOMA 38 0 32 2020-11-08
PANAMA 38 1 28 2020-11-08
KREBS 38 1 32 2020-11-08
ASHER 38 0 30 2020-11-08
WAURIKA 37 0 26 2020-11-08
MILBURN 37 1 29 2020-11-08
THACKERVILLE 37 0 26 2020-11-08
DOVER 37 0 36 2020-11-08
SASAKWA 37 0 36 2020-11-08
MEDFORD 37 0 30 2020-11-08
MAUD 37 0 33 2020-11-08
ARAPAHO 37 0 28 2020-11-08
SOPER 36 0 30 2020-11-08
OLUSTEE 36 0 27 2020-11-08
GARVIN 36 0 30 2020-11-08
COUNCIL HILL 35 0 22 2020-11-08
GLENCOE 35 1 29 2020-11-08
SNYDER 35 0 24 2020-11-08
LEEDEY 34 1 29 2020-11-08
WANETTE 34 0 28 2020-11-08
JENNINGS 34 1 30 2020-11-08
OKEENE 34 0 34 2020-11-08
CLAYTON 33 0 27 2020-11-08
GRACEMONT 33 1 28 2020-11-08
SEILING 33 0 23 2020-11-08
CANEY 32 0 22 2020-11-08
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-08
CANUTE 32 0 26 2020-11-08
AMBER 32 0 28 2020-11-08
VERDEN 32 0 30 2020-11-08
GANS 30 0 24 2020-11-08
GRANITE 30 0 26 2020-11-08
LOOKEBA 30 2 23 2020-11-08
RATTAN 29 0 23 2020-11-08
DEPEW 29 1 26 2020-11-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 29 1 19 2020-11-08
OILTON 28 1 22 2020-11-08
RIPLEY 28 0 23 2020-11-08
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-08
UNION CITY 27 0 25 2020-11-08
TIPTON 27 0 19 2020-11-08
RAVIA 27 0 19 2020-11-08
TERLTON 26 0 22 2020-11-08
MANNSVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-08
VELMA 26 1 20 2020-11-08
ACHILLE 24 0 20 2020-11-08
KINTA 24 0 20 2020-11-08
BRAGGS 24 0 20 2020-11-08
BILLINGS 24 1 12 2020-11-08
KAW CITY 23 1 18 2020-11-08
OAKS 23 1 18 2020-11-08
GRANDFIELD 23 0 15 2020-11-08
LANGLEY 23 0 22 2020-11-08
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 21 2020-11-08
MARBLE CITY 22 0 14 2020-11-08
ERICK 22 0 21 2020-11-08
MILL CREEK 22 0 17 2020-11-08
AGRA 22 1 16 2020-11-08
HEALDTON 22 0 16 2020-11-08
WHITEFIELD 22 0 19 2020-11-08
CLEO SPRINGS 21 0 14 2020-11-08
PITTSBURG 21 0 18 2020-11-08
SAVANNA 21 0 18 2020-11-08
CORN 21 0 17 2020-11-08
WAKITA 21 1 14 2020-11-08
LEHIGH 20 0 15 2020-11-08
CROWDER 20 0 13 2020-11-08
SCHULTER 20 0 14 2020-11-08
OPTIMA 20 0 18 2020-11-08
COVINGTON 20 0 16 2020-11-08
SHATTUCK 20 0 10 2020-11-08
HANNA 20 0 18 2020-11-08
POCASSET 20 0 20 2020-11-08
CANADIAN 20 0 16 2020-11-08
COYLE 19 0 14 2020-11-08
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-08
FOSS 19 0 13 2020-11-08
VICI 18 0 15 2020-11-08
RYAN 18 0 12 2020-11-08
KETCHUM 18 0 16 2020-11-08
WANN 18 0 14 2020-11-08
STUART 18 0 17 2020-11-08
SENTINEL 18 0 17 2020-11-08
TEMPLE 18 2 13 2020-11-08
HARDESTY 18 0 12 2020-11-08
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-08
AMES 18 0 15 2020-11-08
LANGSTON 17 0 16 2020-11-08
KENEFIC 17 0 14 2020-11-08
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-08
TUPELO 16 0 7 2020-11-08
CALVIN 16 1 13 2020-11-08
STERLING 16 0 15 2020-11-08
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-08
BOYNTON 15 0 11 2020-11-08
SAWYER 15 0 10 2020-11-08
NASH 15 0 13 2020-11-08
MENO 15 0 12 2020-11-08
AVANT 15 0 10 2020-11-08
BYARS 15 0 13 2020-11-08
TRYON 15 0 14 2020-11-08
LONGDALE 15 0 13 2020-11-08
CASTLE 14 0 14 2020-11-08
MULHALL 14 0 8 2020-11-08
FARGO 14 0 12 2020-11-08
SPARKS 14 0 11 2020-11-08
KREMLIN 14 0 12 2020-11-08
WAYNOKA 14 0 11 2020-11-08
DUSTIN 14 0 9 2020-11-08
BUTLER 14 0 10 2020-11-08
PRUE 14 0 12 2020-11-08
INDIANOLA 14 0 8 2020-11-08
ROCKY 13 0 10 2020-11-08
BURLINGTON 13 0 12 2020-11-08
ELDORADO 13 0 9 2020-11-08
FOSTER 13 0 11 2020-11-08
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-08
BURBANK 12 0 10 2020-11-08
CUSTER CITY 12 0 9 2020-11-08
LAMONT 12 0 9 2020-11-08
SHIDLER 12 0 9 2020-11-08
ROOSEVELT 12 0 12 2020-11-08
RATLIFF CITY 12 0 8 2020-11-08
DILL CITY 12 0 11 2020-11-08
STRINGTOWN 12 1 9 2020-11-08
REYDON 12 0 9 2020-11-08
GOTEBO 11 0 9 2020-11-08
ALINE 11 0 1 2020-11-08
FRANCIS 11 0 4 2020-11-08
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-08
BERNICE 11 0 10 2020-11-08
CHATTANOOGA 10 0 6 2020-11-08
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-08
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-08
GAGE 10 0 7 2020-11-08
GOLDSBY 10 0 7 2020-11-08
ORLANDO 10 0 8 2020-11-08
FORGAN 10 0 6 2020-11-08
DIBBLE 10 0 9 2020-11-08
RANDLETT 9 0 7 2020-11-08
MARTHA 9 0 7 2020-11-08
WAPANUCKA 9 0 7 2020-11-08
JET 9 0 8 2020-11-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 9 0 6 2020-11-08
TALOGA 9 0 9 2020-11-08
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-08
RALSTON 8 0 8 2020-11-08
FITZHUGH 8 0 7 2020-11-08
GOULD 8 0 5 2020-11-08
SHARON 8 0 5 2020-11-08
FAXON 8 0 6 2020-11-08
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-08
DRUMMOND 8 0 6 2020-11-08
BESSIE 8 1 4 2020-11-08
ALDERSON 8 0 7 2020-11-08
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-08
FREEDOM 7 0 5 2020-11-08
WYNONA 7 0 6 2020-11-08
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-08
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-08
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-08
CARMEN 6 0 5 2020-11-08
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-08
LOCO 6 0 6 2020-11-08
TERRAL 6 1 5 2020-11-08
MARLAND 6 0 4 2020-11-08
HITCHCOCK 6 0 5 2020-11-08
MARSHALL 6 0 5 2020-11-08
HASTINGS 5 0 4 2020-11-08
NICOMA PARK 5 0 1 2020-11-08
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-08
HILLSDALE 5 0 5 2020-11-08
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-08
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-08
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-08
ARNETT 4 0 4 2020-11-08
DACOMA 4 0 1 2020-11-08
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 1 2020-11-08
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-08
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-08
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-08
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-08
DEER CREEK 3 1 1 2020-11-08
MEDICINE PARK 3 0 3 2020-11-08
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-08
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-08
DEVOL 3 0 3 2020-11-08
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-08
COLONY 2 0 2 2020-11-08
NORGE 2 0 1 2020-11-08
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-08
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-08
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-08
BRAMAN 2 0 1 2020-11-08
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-08
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-08
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-08
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-08
CROMWELL 2 0 2 2020-11-08
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-08
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-08
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-08
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-08
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-08
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-08
MANITOU 1 0 0 2020-11-08
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-08
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-08
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-08
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-08
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-08

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

