ENID, Okla. — An Alva woman was one of seven COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday, as case numbers continued to rise, with 1,702 more confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.2% increase took the overall number of cases to 140,157, with 2,827 of those in Garfield County, a single-day gain of 34, according to OSDH, which reported on its Executive Report Tuesday evening that 99% of the specimens resulting in newly reported cases were collected between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.
OSDH is five days into its upcoming weekly risk map for COVID-19, and Garfield County has seen an average daily COVID-19 case count of 65.2, based on OSDH data. That is over the 50-case average Enid Public Schools board has set as a trigger to enact distance learning for all students. District officials said the official call will be made Friday morning when the OSDH map is released on whether to hold in-person classes for the coming week.
Of the overall state cases, 20,632 are active, a single-day increase of 503, with 118,074 recovered, including 1,192 since Monday's report. There have been 1,451 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 or complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
In addition to the Woods County resident, its first death to COVID-19, OSDH announced the deaths of five others in the 65 and older age group: two Tulsa County men, women from Cleveland and Creek counties and a Pottawtomie County man. The death of a Logan county man in the 50-60 age group also was reported.
Thirty-two deaths have been Enid residents, according to OSDH, which officially has reported only 31 deaths in Garfield County. The discrepancy is under investigation by the Health Department, said Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman. As of Tuesday, there were no other deaths attributed to the virus in other Garfield County towns, according to OSDH.
Local hospitals have reported recent COVID-19-related deaths, but reports are confirmed by OSDH before becoming part of the official COVID-19 data, officials have said. Hospitals do not release any identifying factors such as age, gender or residence.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients and one new death on Tuesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 20 patients positive for the virus.
Statewide, cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the virus were listed at 9,682 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 61. Of those, 1,248 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, a single-day increase of 46, with 340 in intensive care, an increase of six, as of Tuesday's Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 72 cases, an increase of 12, and two more under investigation for the virus.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 24 in Woodward, 10 each in Kingfisher and Major, six in Noble, five in Blaine and two each in Alfalfa and Grant, according to OSDH. Woods County saw a reduction of three cases.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 31 in Enid, 24 in Woodward, nine in Fairview, five each in Hennessey and Watonga, four each in Alva and Kingfisher, three in Billings and one each in Carmen, Cashion, Kremlin, Meno, Ringwood and Waynoka.
School numbers
The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff members in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 continued to rise Tuesday.
The district reports 561 people are either in positive-test isolation or close-contact quarantine, according to figures on the EPS website Tuesday, up from 523 on Monday. That number was 395 on Friday.
The number of positive cases rose to 51, up from 47 on Monday. On Friday, the number of positive cases was 36.
Enid High School leads the district with 20 positive cases — 15 students and five staff members. That's up from 18 on Monday and 10 on Friday.
Hayes and Monroe elementary schools each have seven positive cases. At Hayes there are two students and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, while at Monroe there are three students and four staff members.
Longfellow Middle School has four positive cases, three staff members and one student. Waller Middle School has three positive cases, two staff members and one student, up from one case Monday. McKinley Elementary School has three positive cases among students.
Schools with one positive case are Emerson Middle School, one staff member; Garfield Elementary School, one staff member; Glenwood Elementary School, one student; and Taft Elementary School, one staff member.
Two staff members in transportation and one staff member in IT also are in positive-test isolation.
Five entire classes in the district are quarantined and doing distance learning, including two at Hayes, and one each at Monroe, Glenwood and Taft. One class at Monroe no longer is in quarantine.
Although only two classes at Hayes officially are in quarantine, district officials decided to transition all 238 students to distance learning this week in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Autry Technology Center reported two more positive cases of COVID-19.
One person was on campus, primarily in the health wing, Wednesday and Thursday. Another was primarily in the northwest wing Thursday and Friday. Both now are isolating at home since they tested positive. All areas were closed temporarily, according to the school, and were sanitized and deep cleaned.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,759,745 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,605,803, or 91.25% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 73,293 Oklahoma women and 66,821 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 43 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 493 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 34.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 374 in the 36-49 age group, 337 in the 50-64 age group, 268 in the 65 and older age group, 195 in the 5-17 age group and 37 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,592 in the 0-4 age group, 13,803 in the 5-17 age group, 47739 in the 18-35 age group, 29,751 in the 36-49 age group, 25,950 in the 50-64 age group and 19,940 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,451 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,172 have been 65 and older and 221 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 827, than women, 624, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 250 in Oklahoma County; 228 in Tulsa County; 113 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 31 each in Garfield and Wagoner counties; 30 in Delaware County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 19 in Pottawatomie County; 18 each in Grady, Jackson and Kay counties; 17 each in Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Bryan and McClain counties; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 each in Carter and McIntosh counties; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pontotoc, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell and Pawnee counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,827 cases, 2,460 recovered, 336 active and 31 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 8, Nov. 5, Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,417 cases, 1,272 recovered, 139 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26;
• Kingfisher with 656 cases, 576 recovered, 74 active and six deaths, including one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; there also have been three in Okarche, part of which is in Canadian County, reported Nov. 9 and Nov. 2;
• Major with 282 cases, 196 recovered, 84 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Blaine with 268 cases, 222 recovered, 44 active and two deaths, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;
• Noble with 268 cases, 189 recovered, 76 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 253 cases, 190 recovered, 62 active and one death, an Alva woman reported Nov. 10;
• Alfalfa with 155 cases, 132 recovered and 23 active;
• Grant with 145 cases, 113 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,590 in Enid (308 active); 895 Fort Supply (five active); 426 in Woodward (116 active); 285 in Kingfisher (38 active); 219 in Alva (54 active); 212 in Hennessey (19 active); 169 in Fairview (56 active); 106 in Watonga (26 active); 80 in Okarche (12 active); 64 in Helena (two active); 55 in Mooreland (12 active); 49 in Pond Creek (eight active); 48 in Garber (three active); 45 each in Canton (eight active), Cashion (six active), Lahoma (six active) and Waukomis (four active); 44 in Cherokee (11 active); 39 in Ringwood (13 active); 38 in Medford (eight active); 37 in Dover (one active); 34 in Okeene; 33 in Seiling (10 active); 27 in Billings (11 active); 21 each in Cleo Springs (seven active) and Wakita (six active); 20 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 16 in Meno (three active); 15 each in Kremlin (three active), Longdale (two active), Nash (two active) and Waynoka (three active); 14 in Mulhall (four active); 13 in Burlington; 12 in Lamont (two active); 11 in Aline (nine active); 10 in Orlando (two active); nine in Jet (one active); eight each in Drummond (two active) and Sharon (three active); seven each in Carmen (one active), Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six each in Hitchcock (one active) and Marshall (one active); five in Hillsdale; and four each in Dacoma, Deer Creek (two active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,314 cases, with 1,143 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,249 cases, with 1,085 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were six cases with five recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
