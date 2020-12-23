COVID daily 12.23.20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,656 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths, including a Dover woman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 269,276, with 35,471 active and 231,522 recovered, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,283 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 43 deaths reported Wednesday, 30 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Bryan County, one woman in Canadian County, one woman in Cleveland County, two women and one man in Comanche County, one woman in Cotton County, two women in Creek County, one man in Custer County, one man in Grady County, one woman in Logan County, one man and one woman in Marshall County, one man in Mayes County, two women in Oklahoma County, one woman in Payne County, one woman in Rogers County, two men in Stephens County, three women and five men in Tulsa County and one man in Wagoner County.

Ten deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman in Bryan County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Cleveland County, one man in Comanche County, one woman in Kingfisher County, one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man in Rogers County and two women in Tulsa County. Three of the deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one man in Creek County, one man in McIntosh County and one man in Washington County.

Garfield County has seen 5,119 cases of the virus, a single-day increase of 120, with 521 active and 4,556 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,560 have been in Enid, where 425 remain active and 4,095 have recovered.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating 15 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 21 COVID-19-positive patients and one new death.

State update

There have been 141,710 Oklahoma women and 127,402 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 164 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,907 in the 0-4 age group, 28,744 in the 5-17 age group, 86,474 in the 18-35 age group, 58,752 in the 36-49 age group, 51,596 in the 50-64 age group and 38,770 in the 65 and older age group. There were 33 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 1,829 have been 65 and older and 358 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.79% of the total. There have been 75 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 20 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,275, than women, 1,008, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 410 in Oklahoma; 361 in Tulsa; 145 in Cleveland; 82 in Rogers; 61 in Creek; 54 each in Washington and Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 48 each in Muskogee and Canadian; 43 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Jackson and Grady; 30 each in Kay, Brya and Lincoln; 29 each in Pottawatomie amd Le FLore; 28 in Custer; 26 each in Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 each in Pittsburg and Mayes; 22 in Stephens; 21 in McClain; 20 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 17 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter, Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Seminole and McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Kingfisher and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha, Johnston, Marhsall and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,355 cases, 2,145 recovered, 200 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,271 cases, 1,100 recovered, 162 active and nine deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey and Dover and one from Kingfisher.

• Noble with 902 cases, 739 recovered, 158 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 873 cases, 639 recovered, 231 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Woods with 841 cases, 685 recovered, 152 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 680 cases, 610 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 594 cases, 512 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 350 cases, 282 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,107 cases, with 1,911 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,394 cases, with 2,132 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 cases with 28 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 79 Wednesday, with 107 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena is one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Wednesday marks the 19th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility. 

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 16 at James Crabtree. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 16 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and four in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.23.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 54519 410 47327 2020-12-23
TULSA 44818 361 39184 2020-12-23
CLEVELAND 17604 145 15075 2020-12-23
CANADIAN 9842 48 8727 2020-12-23
COMANCHE 6517 54 5729 2020-12-23
MUSKOGEE 6070 48 4992 2020-12-23
ROGERS 5961 82 5006 2020-12-23
PAYNE 5477 26 4884 2020-12-23
GARFIELD 5119 42 4556 2020-12-23
POTTAWATOMIE 5067 29 4347 2020-12-23
WAGONER 4114 43 3370 2020-12-23
CREEK 3784 61 3214 2020-12-23
BRYAN 3660 30 3110 2020-12-23
GRADY 3595 36 3203 2020-12-23
CHEROKEE 3415 17 2696 2020-12-23
MCCLAIN 3297 21 2861 2020-12-23
LE FLORE 3269 29 2883 2020-12-23
KAY 2942 30 2350 2020-12-23
WASHINGTON 2935 54 2510 2020-12-23
TEXAS 2876 16 2672 2020-12-23
PONTOTOC 2811 17 2346 2020-12-23
OSAGE 2744 24 2374 2020-12-23
CUSTER 2727 28 2425 2020-12-23
MCCURTAIN 2722 50 2365 2020-12-23
DELAWARE 2704 43 2226 2020-12-23
PITTSBURG 2672 23 2231 2020-12-23
STEPHENS 2650 22 2171 2020-12-23
CADDO 2618 39 2276 2020-12-23
OTTAWA 2501 26 2084 2020-12-23
CARTER 2484 16 2071 2020-12-23
OKMULGEE 2388 26 1998 2020-12-23
WOODWARD 2355 10 2145 2020-12-23
LOGAN 2333 7 1950 2020-12-23
MAYES 2313 23 1896 2020-12-23
SEQUOYAH 2289 16 1950 2020-12-23
JACKSON 2265 36 2060 2020-12-23
GARVIN 2100 18 1774 2020-12-23
LINCOLN 1960 30 1667 2020-12-23
BECKHAM 1819 20 1582 2020-12-23
ADAIR 1729 13 1343 2020-12-23
SEMINOLE 1665 15 1380 2020-12-23
CRAIG 1364 5 1137 2020-12-23
OKFUSKEE 1333 15 1124 2020-12-23
KINGFISHER 1271 9 1100 2020-12-23
ATOKA 1198 3 1015 2020-12-23
MCINTOSH 1176 15 952 2020-12-23
MARSHALL 1052 6 928 2020-12-23
MURRAY 1019 6 828 2020-12-23
CHOCTAW 979 6 813 2020-12-23
PAWNEE 935 9 744 2020-12-23
NOBLE 902 5 739 2020-12-23
ALFALFA 873 3 639 2020-12-23
WOODS 841 4 685 2020-12-23
LOVE 825 1 724 2020-12-23
HASKELL 783 7 681 2020-12-23
JOHNSTON 768 6 614 2020-12-23
HUGHES 746 8 638 2020-12-23
WASHITA 689 3 567 2020-12-23
MAJOR 680 4 610 2020-12-23
NOWATA 618 8 499 2020-12-23
BLAINE 594 3 512 2020-12-23
PUSHMATAHA 548 6 460 2020-12-23
KIOWA 516 10 449 2020-12-23
TILLMAN 510 8 433 2020-12-23
LATIMER 455 4 359 2020-12-23
COAL 433 4 347 2020-12-23
DEWEY 397 3 331 2020-12-23
COTTON 394 10 324 2020-12-23
JEFFERSON 380 2 307 2020-12-23
GREER 355 9 317 2020-12-23
GRANT 350 5 282 2020-12-23
HARPER 335 3 311 2020-12-23
ELLIS 292 0 264 2020-12-23
BEAVER 289 2 266 2020-12-23
ROGER MILLS 243 6 208 2020-12-23
HARMON 197 0 168 2020-12-23
105 0 41 2020-12-23
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-23

Oklahoma per city 12.23.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 41337 322 35812 2020-12-23
TULSA 27176 236 23946 2020-12-23
EDMOND 10398 59 9027 2020-12-23
BROKEN ARROW 9454 75 8053 2020-12-23
NORMAN 8742 81 7631 2020-12-23
OTHER*** 5529 31 4673 2020-12-23
YUKON 5300 17 4640 2020-12-23
ENID 4560 40 4095 2020-12-23
LAWTON 4434 42 3863 2020-12-23
STILLWATER 4136 12 3726 2020-12-23
MOORE 3797 23 3254 2020-12-23
CLAREMORE 3604 66 3027 2020-12-23
SHAWNEE 3142 23 2692 2020-12-23
MUSKOGEE 3049 37 2381 2020-12-23
OWASSO 3023 11 2584 2020-12-23
TAHLEQUAH 2474 10 1953 2020-12-23
BARTLESVILLE 2355 46 2020 2020-12-23
ADA 2316 12 1941 2020-12-23
DURANT 2180 17 1843 2020-12-23
GUYMON 2160 16 1999 2020-12-23
PONCA CITY 2159 15 1737 2020-12-23
BIXBY 1980 11 1729 2020-12-23
ALTUS 1915 34 1742 2020-12-23
ARDMORE 1900 11 1600 2020-12-23
MCALESTER 1899 21 1590 2020-12-23
SAND SPRINGS 1843 18 1608 2020-12-23
JENKS 1775 14 1585 2020-12-23
SAPULPA 1746 26 1532 2020-12-23
EL RENO 1693 13 1569 2020-12-23
DUNCAN 1657 14 1366 2020-12-23
MUSTANG 1648 13 1469 2020-12-23
CHICKASHA 1564 21 1412 2020-12-23
TAFT 1558 2 1508 2020-12-23
MIAMI 1436 18 1191 2020-12-23
GUTHRIE 1431 3 1206 2020-12-23
COLLINSVILLE 1368 5 1106 2020-12-23
CHOCTAW 1359 9 1159 2020-12-23
BLANCHARD 1341 7 1153 2020-12-23
BETHANY 1328 12 1149 2020-12-23
CLINTON 1274 12 1128 2020-12-23
WOODWARD 1213 7 1033 2020-12-23
STILWELL 1190 11 900 2020-12-23
WEATHERFORD 1147 12 1024 2020-12-23
COWETA 1084 16 898 2020-12-23
ELK CITY 1077 9 912 2020-12-23
VINITA 1075 4 930 2020-12-23
SKIATOOK 1007 8 846 2020-12-23
GROVE 986 30 840 2020-12-23
POTEAU 975 8 854 2020-12-23
BROKEN BOW 969 27 847 2020-12-23
OKMULGEE 963 14 784 2020-12-23
SALLISAW 951 6 793 2020-12-23
GLENPOOL 946 9 807 2020-12-23
IDABEL 932 14 820 2020-12-23
ATOKA 920 2 792 2020-12-23
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 910 2020-12-23
PURCELL 916 9 800 2020-12-23
ANADARKO 896 15 791 2020-12-23
TUTTLE 877 6 776 2020-12-23
SEMINOLE 870 9 731 2020-12-23
PRYOR CREEK 856 11 695 2020-12-23
LEXINGTON 855 8 744 2020-12-23
NEWCASTLE 804 5 706 2020-12-23
TECUMSEH 749 2 640 2020-12-23
ALVA 741 4 621 2020-12-23
NOBLE 734 7 605 2020-12-23
PAULS VALLEY 734 5 611 2020-12-23
CUSHING 719 6 608 2020-12-23
MCLOUD 718 3 639 2020-12-23
WAGONER 712 9 579 2020-12-23
PIEDMONT 682 5 596 2020-12-23
HARRAH 664 5 541 2020-12-23
MADILL 659 3 596 2020-12-23
SULPHUR 644 5 538 2020-12-23
HENRYETTA 643 9 555 2020-12-23
HOMINY 635 2 597 2020-12-23
MARLOW 630 3 512 2020-12-23
HELENA 629 1 456 2020-12-23
JAY 627 3 505 2020-12-23
SAYRE 624 10 564 2020-12-23
HUGO 621 5 528 2020-12-23
MARIETTA 574 0 503 2020-12-23
FORT GIBSON 572 7 435 2020-12-23
CHECOTAH 569 7 464 2020-12-23
BOLEY 552 7 532 2020-12-23
BRISTOW 547 12 447 2020-12-23
EUFAULA 541 9 436 2020-12-23
KINGFISHER 504 1 439 2020-12-23
OKEMAH 492 5 363 2020-12-23
STIGLER 487 6 422 2020-12-23
MULDROW 481 3 414 2020-12-23
HOLDENVILLE 463 4 411 2020-12-23
HEAVENER 459 8 397 2020-12-23
CATOOSA 453 7 398 2020-12-23
CHANDLER 453 12 385 2020-12-23
LINDSAY 451 4 403 2020-12-23
CALERA 440 1 387 2020-12-23
HENNESSEY 436 2 376 2020-12-23
SPIRO 427 1 393 2020-12-23
PERRY 421 3 324 2020-12-23
WEWOKA 419 3 342 2020-12-23
LOCUST GROVE 415 0 347 2020-12-23
ELGIN 413 4 343 2020-12-23
WARR ACRES 411 1 360 2020-12-23
CLEVELAND 407 5 337 2020-12-23
SPENCER 407 6 342 2020-12-23
FAIRVIEW 403 2 377 2020-12-23
AFTON 400 2 339 2020-12-23
KINGSTON 385 3 322 2020-12-23
MIDWEST CITY 384 9 326 2020-12-23
MOUNDS 384 6 306 2020-12-23
PRAGUE 379 1 325 2020-12-23
CACHE 375 2 340 2020-12-23
JONES 373 3 307 2020-12-23
INOLA 365 3 287 2020-12-23
TISHOMINGO 363 3 284 2020-12-23
MANNFORD 362 6 311 2020-12-23
SPERRY 360 2 301 2020-12-23
HINTON 355 0 333 2020-12-23
CHELSEA 354 5 311 2020-12-23
NOWATA 348 6 292 2020-12-23
BLACKWELL 346 6 281 2020-12-23
SALINA 344 2 286 2020-12-23
MEEKER 341 13 294 2020-12-23
DAVIS 339 0 262 2020-12-23
FREDERICK 332 7 282 2020-12-23
DEL CITY 331 1 287 2020-12-23
PAWNEE 325 1 239 2020-12-23
PERKINS 325 3 278 2020-12-23
VIAN 322 3 284 2020-12-23
COALGATE 319 4 260 2020-12-23
WYNNEWOOD 309 2 251 2020-12-23
ANTLERS 303 6 249 2020-12-23
APACHE 303 2 233 2020-12-23
CARNEGIE 303 5 240 2020-12-23
PAWHUSKA 301 3 262 2020-12-23
CHOUTEAU 300 7 252 2020-12-23
HULBERT 300 3 244 2020-12-23
OOLOGAH 298 2 255 2020-12-23
WESTVILLE 291 2 234 2020-12-23
DEWEY 289 3 250 2020-12-23
HASKELL 288 1 230 2020-12-23
WASHINGTON 285 1 258 2020-12-23
STRATFORD 274 0 232 2020-12-23
COMANCHE 271 4 211 2020-12-23
COLCORD 269 1 211 2020-12-23
NEWKIRK 254 1 198 2020-12-23
HOOKER 253 0 237 2020-12-23
NICHOLS HILLS 249 0 225 2020-12-23
ROLAND 247 1 225 2020-12-23
WILBURTON 246 2 175 2020-12-23
BEGGS 244 3 208 2020-12-23
MORRIS 240 0 214 2020-12-23
STROUD 240 2 210 2020-12-23
MANGUM 239 9 216 2020-12-23
WISTER 239 1 212 2020-12-23
VALLIANT 237 3 196 2020-12-23
COMMERCE 237 2 200 2020-12-23
WALTERS 236 3 187 2020-12-23
TALIHINA 236 6 202 2020-12-23
KANSAS 236 6 188 2020-12-23
POCOLA 234 3 218 2020-12-23
WATONGA 232 0 194 2020-12-23
KONAWA 231 2 187 2020-12-23
LUTHER 226 3 182 2020-12-23
GORE 219 3 174 2020-12-23
MEAD 211 2 177 2020-12-23
WYANDOTTE 204 1 174 2020-12-23
HOBART 201 5 177 2020-12-23
TONKAWA 201 6 153 2020-12-23
LONE GROVE 200 1 174 2020-12-23
MINCO 200 0 179 2020-12-23
COLBERT 199 7 152 2020-12-23
PORUM 198 2 133 2020-12-23
NEW CORDELL 198 0 172 2020-12-23
CADDO 197 1 176 2020-12-23
WARNER 196 0 131 2020-12-23
FAIRLAND 191 1 170 2020-12-23
WELLSTON 188 0 167 2020-12-23
HOWE 188 0 164 2020-12-23
HARTSHORNE 185 0 153 2020-12-23
QUAPAW 184 2 142 2020-12-23
ARCADIA 182 0 163 2020-12-23
BILLINGS 180 1 164 2020-12-23
ELMORE CITY 174 3 147 2020-12-23
FLETCHER 174 2 147 2020-12-23
LAVERNE 174 1 158 2020-12-23
WAURIKA 173 0 141 2020-12-23
BOKCHITO 173 1 152 2020-12-23
HOLLIS 171 0 145 2020-12-23
PORTER 171 1 131 2020-12-23
ADAIR 168 1 128 2020-12-23
KIEFER 168 1 148 2020-12-23
WILSON 167 1 142 2020-12-23
DRUMRIGHT 163 2 123 2020-12-23
BLAIR 161 0 149 2020-12-23
KELLYVILLE 161 2 138 2020-12-23
PADEN 160 0 127 2020-12-23
TALALA 159 1 139 2020-12-23
WAYNE 158 1 121 2020-12-23
STONEWALL 158 1 123 2020-12-23
MAYSVILLE 157 4 133 2020-12-23
CASHION 157 0 121 2020-12-23
HAWORTH 156 3 133 2020-12-23
HYDRO 153 2 134 2020-12-23
KEOTA 152 0 134 2020-12-23
OKARCHE 149 4 135 2020-12-23
EARLSBORO 148 0 122 2020-12-23
TEXHOMA 148 0 142 2020-12-23
BARNSDALL 148 4 129 2020-12-23
BEAVER 148 1 139 2020-12-23
SHATTUCK 144 0 128 2020-12-23
ALLEN 143 2 120 2020-12-23
WRIGHT CITY 143 0 114 2020-12-23
BINGER 140 10 120 2020-12-23
CRESCENT 139 1 116 2020-12-23
FORT COBB 137 0 127 2020-12-23
RUSH SPRINGS 136 1 114 2020-12-23
GOODWELL 135 0 128 2020-12-23
WAUKOMIS 134 0 114 2020-12-23
CAMERON 134 0 117 2020-12-23
MOORELAND 131 1 114 2020-12-23
BOSWELL 131 1 103 2020-12-23
CYRIL 131 2 114 2020-12-23
YALE 126 3 107 2020-12-23
BUFFALO 126 2 118 2020-12-23
RED ROCK 126 1 108 2020-12-23
WELCH 123 1 84 2020-12-23
SEILING 123 1 105 2020-12-23
CEMENT 121 0 110 2020-12-23
PAOLI 119 1 95 2020-12-23
ROFF 119 1 98 2020-12-23
WETUMKA 118 1 92 2020-12-23
BIG CABIN 116 2 91 2020-12-23
HEALDTON 116 2 78 2020-12-23
GERONIMO 115 1 100 2020-12-23
BOKOSHE 114 0 105 2020-12-23
THOMAS 113 0 108 2020-12-23
RINGWOOD 113 0 99 2020-12-23
MEDFORD 112 1 92 2020-12-23
WATTS 112 0 96 2020-12-23
CHEROKEE 111 1 72 2020-12-23
RINGLING 111 1 85 2020-12-23
GEARY 110 0 104 2020-12-23
NINNEKAH 110 1 97 2020-12-23
SNYDER 109 4 93 2020-12-23
QUINTON 108 0 92 2020-12-23
MAUD 108 0 81 2020-12-23
JENNINGS 108 1 86 2020-12-23
ARAPAHO 107 4 91 2020-12-23
GLENCOE 105 2 88 2020-12-23
FORT TOWSON 104 0 81 2020-12-23
POND CREEK 103 0 85 2020-12-23
CANTON 102 2 83 2020-12-23
BLUEJACKET 102 1 76 2020-12-23
SHADY POINT 102 0 83 2020-12-23
MORRISON 102 0 87 2020-12-23
OCHELATA 101 1 84 2020-12-23
INDIAHOMA 101 1 93 2020-12-23
WEBBERS FALLS 99 0 75 2020-12-23
WELEETKA 98 3 80 2020-12-23
FAIRFAX 98 1 87 2020-12-23
LEEDEY 98 2 89 2020-12-23
RAMONA 97 3 83 2020-12-23
CANUTE 97 0 85 2020-12-23
OKTAHA 97 0 83 2020-12-23
BURNS FLAT 95 1 69 2020-12-23
BENNINGTON 95 1 83 2020-12-23
GARBER 94 0 73 2020-12-23
ALEX 94 2 83 2020-12-23
GRANITE 93 0 80 2020-12-23
THACKERVILLE 91 0 82 2020-12-23
PANAMA 91 1 82 2020-12-23
LAHOMA 90 3 76 2020-12-23
OKEENE 90 0 78 2020-12-23
TEMPLE 90 6 76 2020-12-23
VICI 89 0 71 2020-12-23
CALUMET 89 0 84 2020-12-23
GRACEMONT 88 1 80 2020-12-23
HAMMON 87 2 81 2020-12-23
DEPEW 85 1 64 2020-12-23
CHEYENNE 85 1 70 2020-12-23
COPAN 85 1 72 2020-12-23
UNION CITY 84 0 68 2020-12-23
MOUNTAIN VIEW 83 1 67 2020-12-23
TYRONE 82 0 75 2020-12-23
KREBS 77 1 57 2020-12-23
SENTINEL 77 0 66 2020-12-23
TIPTON 76 0 61 2020-12-23
KIOWA 75 1 62 2020-12-23
DELAWARE 75 1 61 2020-12-23
RED OAK 75 0 61 2020-12-23
ASHER 74 0 64 2020-12-23
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-23
DOVER 72 2 65 2020-12-23
CANEY 72 0 62 2020-12-23
LOOKEBA 71 2 60 2020-12-23
DAVENPORT 70 0 59 2020-12-23
SPAVINAW 70 0 49 2020-12-23
WANETTE 70 0 61 2020-12-23
COUNCIL HILL 70 1 58 2020-12-23
AMBER 69 0 63 2020-12-23
BRAGGS 69 1 52 2020-12-23
STRINGTOWN 68 1 45 2020-12-23
SOPER 67 0 55 2020-12-23
MANNSVILLE 67 0 57 2020-12-23
ARKOMA 66 1 57 2020-12-23
GARVIN 66 0 58 2020-12-23
SASAKWA 65 0 58 2020-12-23
CLAYTON 65 0 56 2020-12-23
ERICK 64 1 58 2020-12-23
GRANDFIELD 63 1 56 2020-12-23
TERLTON 63 1 55 2020-12-23
MILBURN 62 1 48 2020-12-23
RYAN 62 0 50 2020-12-23
FARGO 61 0 56 2020-12-23
FOSS 61 0 49 2020-12-23
VELMA 60 1 53 2020-12-23
DEWAR 60 0 49 2020-12-23
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-23
ARNETT 59 0 55 2020-12-23
MILL CREEK 58 0 47 2020-12-23
CHATTANOOGA 58 1 54 2020-12-23
MCCURTAIN 58 1 54 2020-12-23
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-23
BYARS 55 0 48 2020-12-23
SAVANNA 54 0 39 2020-12-23
OILTON 54 2 49 2020-12-23
TUPELO 54 0 37 2020-12-23
OAKS 53 1 30 2020-12-23
AGRA 52 1 43 2020-12-23
TRYON 51 0 43 2020-12-23
MULHALL 50 0 39 2020-12-23
RAVIA 49 0 38 2020-12-23
GANS 49 0 45 2020-12-23
CLEO SPRINGS 48 0 40 2020-12-23
WAYNOKA 48 0 30 2020-12-23
WANN 48 1 36 2020-12-23
CARNEY 48 0 41 2020-12-23
CANADIAN 47 0 38 2020-12-23
POCASSET 47 1 38 2020-12-23
RATTAN 47 0 41 2020-12-23
PITTSBURG 47 0 40 2020-12-23
DUSTIN 47 1 40 2020-12-23
REYDON 45 0 38 2020-12-23
CORN 45 1 38 2020-12-23
STERLING 44 0 37 2020-12-23
LEHIGH 42 0 39 2020-12-23
COVINGTON 41 0 29 2020-12-23
RIPLEY 41 1 36 2020-12-23
SHIDLER 41 0 36 2020-12-23
KETCHUM 41 1 32 2020-12-23
COYLE 41 0 33 2020-12-23
KINTA 40 0 31 2020-12-23
KREMLIN 40 0 31 2020-12-23
KAW CITY 40 1 33 2020-12-23
MENO 40 0 34 2020-12-23
LENAPAH 40 0 29 2020-12-23
BOYNTON 40 0 32 2020-12-23
RANDLETT 40 1 35 2020-12-23
GAGE 40 0 37 2020-12-23
HAILEYVILLE 39 0 33 2020-12-23
STUART 39 0 34 2020-12-23
DILL CITY 39 0 25 2020-12-23
SPRINGER 38 1 31 2020-12-23
NASH 37 0 28 2020-12-23
LANGLEY 37 0 31 2020-12-23
LONGDALE 37 0 32 2020-12-23
AMES 37 0 29 2020-12-23
LAMONT 37 1 25 2020-12-23
ORLANDO 36 0 30 2020-12-23
MARBLE CITY 36 0 28 2020-12-23
WHITEFIELD 36 0 33 2020-12-23
CROWDER 36 0 29 2020-12-23
WYNONA 35 1 25 2020-12-23
KENEFIC 35 0 33 2020-12-23
WAPANUCKA 35 1 28 2020-12-23
ALINE 35 1 32 2020-12-23
CUSTER CITY 34 0 28 2020-12-23
INDIANOLA 34 0 32 2020-12-23
RATLIFF CITY 34 0 25 2020-12-23
SPARKS 33 0 28 2020-12-23
CALVIN 33 1 27 2020-12-23
CASTLE 33 0 26 2020-12-23
LONE WOLF 33 0 29 2020-12-23
TALOGA 32 0 29 2020-12-23
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-23
ACHILLE 32 0 25 2020-12-23
SAWYER 32 0 24 2020-12-23
RALSTON 31 1 21 2020-12-23
SCHULTER 31 0 24 2020-12-23
DRUMMOND 31 0 30 2020-12-23
LOCO 30 0 27 2020-12-23
HARDESTY 30 0 28 2020-12-23
BURBANK 30 0 27 2020-12-23
MARLAND 30 0 29 2020-12-23
FORGAN 29 0 27 2020-12-23
ELDORADO 29 0 26 2020-12-23
WAKITA 29 2 24 2020-12-23
TERRAL 28 1 20 2020-12-23
GOLDSBY 28 0 27 2020-12-23
FOSTER 27 0 23 2020-12-23
ROOSEVELT 27 0 25 2020-12-23
LANGSTON 27 1 22 2020-12-23
CARTER 27 0 25 2020-12-23
SHARON 26 0 22 2020-12-23
MOUNTAIN PARK 26 0 25 2020-12-23
GOULD 26 0 22 2020-12-23
FAXON 25 0 24 2020-12-23
BERNICE 25 0 23 2020-12-23
OKAY 25 0 16 2020-12-23
CARMEN 25 0 15 2020-12-23
JET 25 0 22 2020-12-23
AVANT 24 0 20 2020-12-23
FREEDOM 24 0 15 2020-12-23
DEER CREEK 24 1 19 2020-12-23
FAIRMONT 24 0 21 2020-12-23
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-23
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-23
HANNA 23 0 21 2020-12-23
GOLTRY 23 0 19 2020-12-23
BURLINGTON 22 0 19 2020-12-23
CAMARGO 22 0 12 2020-12-23
PRUE 22 0 21 2020-12-23
MARSHALL 22 0 18 2020-12-23
DEVOL 22 0 22 2020-12-23
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-23
OSAGE 21 0 19 2020-12-23
HASTINGS 21 0 16 2020-12-23
COLONY 20 0 14 2020-12-23
FRANCIS 19 1 17 2020-12-23
FOYIL 18 0 16 2020-12-23
HUNTER 18 0 12 2020-12-23
WILLOW 18 0 16 2020-12-23
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-23
GOTEBO 18 0 16 2020-12-23
BESSIE 18 1 16 2020-12-23
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-23
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-23
NICOMA PARK 15 0 14 2020-12-23
MARTHA 15 1 12 2020-12-23
DISNEY 15 0 12 2020-12-23
EAKLY 15 0 11 2020-12-23
LAMAR 14 0 9 2020-12-23
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-23
DACOMA 14 0 10 2020-12-23
ALDERSON 14 0 11 2020-12-23
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-23
BOWLEGS 12 0 9 2020-12-23
HILLSDALE 12 0 9 2020-12-23
BRADLEY 12 0 12 2020-12-23
BRAMAN 12 0 8 2020-12-23
HITCHCOCK 11 0 9 2020-12-23
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 9 2020-12-23
MEDICINE PARK 11 0 9 2020-12-23
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 8 2020-12-23
BROMIDE 10 1 8 2020-12-23
CROMWELL 8 0 4 2020-12-23
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-23
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-23
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-23
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-23
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-23
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-23
DOUGHERTY 4 0 4 2020-12-23
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-23
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-23
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-23
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-23
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-23
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-23
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-23
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-23
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-23
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-23
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-23
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-23
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-23
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-23
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-23
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-23
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-23
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-23
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-23
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-23
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-23
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-23
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-23
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-23
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-23
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-23

