ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,656 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths, including a Dover woman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 269,276, with 35,471 active and 231,522 recovered, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,283 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 43 deaths reported Wednesday, 30 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Bryan County, one woman in Canadian County, one woman in Cleveland County, two women and one man in Comanche County, one woman in Cotton County, two women in Creek County, one man in Custer County, one man in Grady County, one woman in Logan County, one man and one woman in Marshall County, one man in Mayes County, two women in Oklahoma County, one woman in Payne County, one woman in Rogers County, two men in Stephens County, three women and five men in Tulsa County and one man in Wagoner County.
Ten deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman in Bryan County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Cleveland County, one man in Comanche County, one woman in Kingfisher County, one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man in Rogers County and two women in Tulsa County. Three of the deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one man in Creek County, one man in McIntosh County and one man in Washington County.
Garfield County has seen 5,119 cases of the virus, a single-day increase of 120, with 521 active and 4,556 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,560 have been in Enid, where 425 remain active and 4,095 have recovered.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating 15 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 21 COVID-19-positive patients and one new death.
State update
There have been 141,710 Oklahoma women and 127,402 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 164 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,907 in the 0-4 age group, 28,744 in the 5-17 age group, 86,474 in the 18-35 age group, 58,752 in the 36-49 age group, 51,596 in the 50-64 age group and 38,770 in the 65 and older age group. There were 33 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 1,829 have been 65 and older and 358 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.79% of the total. There have been 75 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 20 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,275, than women, 1,008, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 410 in Oklahoma; 361 in Tulsa; 145 in Cleveland; 82 in Rogers; 61 in Creek; 54 each in Washington and Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 48 each in Muskogee and Canadian; 43 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Jackson and Grady; 30 each in Kay, Brya and Lincoln; 29 each in Pottawatomie amd Le FLore; 28 in Custer; 26 each in Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 each in Pittsburg and Mayes; 22 in Stephens; 21 in McClain; 20 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 17 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter, Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Seminole and McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Kingfisher and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha, Johnston, Marhsall and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,355 cases, 2,145 recovered, 200 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,271 cases, 1,100 recovered, 162 active and nine deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey and Dover and one from Kingfisher.
• Noble with 902 cases, 739 recovered, 158 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 873 cases, 639 recovered, 231 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Woods with 841 cases, 685 recovered, 152 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 680 cases, 610 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 594 cases, 512 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 350 cases, 282 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,107 cases, with 1,911 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,394 cases, with 2,132 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 cases with 28 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 79 Wednesday, with 107 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena is one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Wednesday marks the 19th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 16 at James Crabtree. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 16 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and four in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.23.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|54519
|410
|47327
|2020-12-23
|TULSA
|44818
|361
|39184
|2020-12-23
|CLEVELAND
|17604
|145
|15075
|2020-12-23
|CANADIAN
|9842
|48
|8727
|2020-12-23
|COMANCHE
|6517
|54
|5729
|2020-12-23
|MUSKOGEE
|6070
|48
|4992
|2020-12-23
|ROGERS
|5961
|82
|5006
|2020-12-23
|PAYNE
|5477
|26
|4884
|2020-12-23
|GARFIELD
|5119
|42
|4556
|2020-12-23
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5067
|29
|4347
|2020-12-23
|WAGONER
|4114
|43
|3370
|2020-12-23
|CREEK
|3784
|61
|3214
|2020-12-23
|BRYAN
|3660
|30
|3110
|2020-12-23
|GRADY
|3595
|36
|3203
|2020-12-23
|CHEROKEE
|3415
|17
|2696
|2020-12-23
|MCCLAIN
|3297
|21
|2861
|2020-12-23
|LE FLORE
|3269
|29
|2883
|2020-12-23
|KAY
|2942
|30
|2350
|2020-12-23
|WASHINGTON
|2935
|54
|2510
|2020-12-23
|TEXAS
|2876
|16
|2672
|2020-12-23
|PONTOTOC
|2811
|17
|2346
|2020-12-23
|OSAGE
|2744
|24
|2374
|2020-12-23
|CUSTER
|2727
|28
|2425
|2020-12-23
|MCCURTAIN
|2722
|50
|2365
|2020-12-23
|DELAWARE
|2704
|43
|2226
|2020-12-23
|PITTSBURG
|2672
|23
|2231
|2020-12-23
|STEPHENS
|2650
|22
|2171
|2020-12-23
|CADDO
|2618
|39
|2276
|2020-12-23
|OTTAWA
|2501
|26
|2084
|2020-12-23
|CARTER
|2484
|16
|2071
|2020-12-23
|OKMULGEE
|2388
|26
|1998
|2020-12-23
|WOODWARD
|2355
|10
|2145
|2020-12-23
|LOGAN
|2333
|7
|1950
|2020-12-23
|MAYES
|2313
|23
|1896
|2020-12-23
|SEQUOYAH
|2289
|16
|1950
|2020-12-23
|JACKSON
|2265
|36
|2060
|2020-12-23
|GARVIN
|2100
|18
|1774
|2020-12-23
|LINCOLN
|1960
|30
|1667
|2020-12-23
|BECKHAM
|1819
|20
|1582
|2020-12-23
|ADAIR
|1729
|13
|1343
|2020-12-23
|SEMINOLE
|1665
|15
|1380
|2020-12-23
|CRAIG
|1364
|5
|1137
|2020-12-23
|OKFUSKEE
|1333
|15
|1124
|2020-12-23
|KINGFISHER
|1271
|9
|1100
|2020-12-23
|ATOKA
|1198
|3
|1015
|2020-12-23
|MCINTOSH
|1176
|15
|952
|2020-12-23
|MARSHALL
|1052
|6
|928
|2020-12-23
|MURRAY
|1019
|6
|828
|2020-12-23
|CHOCTAW
|979
|6
|813
|2020-12-23
|PAWNEE
|935
|9
|744
|2020-12-23
|NOBLE
|902
|5
|739
|2020-12-23
|ALFALFA
|873
|3
|639
|2020-12-23
|WOODS
|841
|4
|685
|2020-12-23
|LOVE
|825
|1
|724
|2020-12-23
|HASKELL
|783
|7
|681
|2020-12-23
|JOHNSTON
|768
|6
|614
|2020-12-23
|HUGHES
|746
|8
|638
|2020-12-23
|WASHITA
|689
|3
|567
|2020-12-23
|MAJOR
|680
|4
|610
|2020-12-23
|NOWATA
|618
|8
|499
|2020-12-23
|BLAINE
|594
|3
|512
|2020-12-23
|PUSHMATAHA
|548
|6
|460
|2020-12-23
|KIOWA
|516
|10
|449
|2020-12-23
|TILLMAN
|510
|8
|433
|2020-12-23
|LATIMER
|455
|4
|359
|2020-12-23
|COAL
|433
|4
|347
|2020-12-23
|DEWEY
|397
|3
|331
|2020-12-23
|COTTON
|394
|10
|324
|2020-12-23
|JEFFERSON
|380
|2
|307
|2020-12-23
|GREER
|355
|9
|317
|2020-12-23
|GRANT
|350
|5
|282
|2020-12-23
|HARPER
|335
|3
|311
|2020-12-23
|ELLIS
|292
|0
|264
|2020-12-23
|BEAVER
|289
|2
|266
|2020-12-23
|ROGER MILLS
|243
|6
|208
|2020-12-23
|HARMON
|197
|0
|168
|2020-12-23
|105
|0
|41
|2020-12-23
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|96
|2020-12-23
Oklahoma per city 12.23.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|41337
|322
|35812
|2020-12-23
|TULSA
|27176
|236
|23946
|2020-12-23
|EDMOND
|10398
|59
|9027
|2020-12-23
|BROKEN ARROW
|9454
|75
|8053
|2020-12-23
|NORMAN
|8742
|81
|7631
|2020-12-23
|OTHER***
|5529
|31
|4673
|2020-12-23
|YUKON
|5300
|17
|4640
|2020-12-23
|ENID
|4560
|40
|4095
|2020-12-23
|LAWTON
|4434
|42
|3863
|2020-12-23
|STILLWATER
|4136
|12
|3726
|2020-12-23
|MOORE
|3797
|23
|3254
|2020-12-23
|CLAREMORE
|3604
|66
|3027
|2020-12-23
|SHAWNEE
|3142
|23
|2692
|2020-12-23
|MUSKOGEE
|3049
|37
|2381
|2020-12-23
|OWASSO
|3023
|11
|2584
|2020-12-23
|TAHLEQUAH
|2474
|10
|1953
|2020-12-23
|BARTLESVILLE
|2355
|46
|2020
|2020-12-23
|ADA
|2316
|12
|1941
|2020-12-23
|DURANT
|2180
|17
|1843
|2020-12-23
|GUYMON
|2160
|16
|1999
|2020-12-23
|PONCA CITY
|2159
|15
|1737
|2020-12-23
|BIXBY
|1980
|11
|1729
|2020-12-23
|ALTUS
|1915
|34
|1742
|2020-12-23
|ARDMORE
|1900
|11
|1600
|2020-12-23
|MCALESTER
|1899
|21
|1590
|2020-12-23
|SAND SPRINGS
|1843
|18
|1608
|2020-12-23
|JENKS
|1775
|14
|1585
|2020-12-23
|SAPULPA
|1746
|26
|1532
|2020-12-23
|EL RENO
|1693
|13
|1569
|2020-12-23
|DUNCAN
|1657
|14
|1366
|2020-12-23
|MUSTANG
|1648
|13
|1469
|2020-12-23
|CHICKASHA
|1564
|21
|1412
|2020-12-23
|TAFT
|1558
|2
|1508
|2020-12-23
|MIAMI
|1436
|18
|1191
|2020-12-23
|GUTHRIE
|1431
|3
|1206
|2020-12-23
|COLLINSVILLE
|1368
|5
|1106
|2020-12-23
|CHOCTAW
|1359
|9
|1159
|2020-12-23
|BLANCHARD
|1341
|7
|1153
|2020-12-23
|BETHANY
|1328
|12
|1149
|2020-12-23
|CLINTON
|1274
|12
|1128
|2020-12-23
|WOODWARD
|1213
|7
|1033
|2020-12-23
|STILWELL
|1190
|11
|900
|2020-12-23
|WEATHERFORD
|1147
|12
|1024
|2020-12-23
|COWETA
|1084
|16
|898
|2020-12-23
|ELK CITY
|1077
|9
|912
|2020-12-23
|VINITA
|1075
|4
|930
|2020-12-23
|SKIATOOK
|1007
|8
|846
|2020-12-23
|GROVE
|986
|30
|840
|2020-12-23
|POTEAU
|975
|8
|854
|2020-12-23
|BROKEN BOW
|969
|27
|847
|2020-12-23
|OKMULGEE
|963
|14
|784
|2020-12-23
|SALLISAW
|951
|6
|793
|2020-12-23
|GLENPOOL
|946
|9
|807
|2020-12-23
|IDABEL
|932
|14
|820
|2020-12-23
|ATOKA
|920
|2
|792
|2020-12-23
|FORT SUPPLY
|917
|2
|910
|2020-12-23
|PURCELL
|916
|9
|800
|2020-12-23
|ANADARKO
|896
|15
|791
|2020-12-23
|TUTTLE
|877
|6
|776
|2020-12-23
|SEMINOLE
|870
|9
|731
|2020-12-23
|PRYOR CREEK
|856
|11
|695
|2020-12-23
|LEXINGTON
|855
|8
|744
|2020-12-23
|NEWCASTLE
|804
|5
|706
|2020-12-23
|TECUMSEH
|749
|2
|640
|2020-12-23
|ALVA
|741
|4
|621
|2020-12-23
|NOBLE
|734
|7
|605
|2020-12-23
|PAULS VALLEY
|734
|5
|611
|2020-12-23
|CUSHING
|719
|6
|608
|2020-12-23
|MCLOUD
|718
|3
|639
|2020-12-23
|WAGONER
|712
|9
|579
|2020-12-23
|PIEDMONT
|682
|5
|596
|2020-12-23
|HARRAH
|664
|5
|541
|2020-12-23
|MADILL
|659
|3
|596
|2020-12-23
|SULPHUR
|644
|5
|538
|2020-12-23
|HENRYETTA
|643
|9
|555
|2020-12-23
|HOMINY
|635
|2
|597
|2020-12-23
|MARLOW
|630
|3
|512
|2020-12-23
|HELENA
|629
|1
|456
|2020-12-23
|JAY
|627
|3
|505
|2020-12-23
|SAYRE
|624
|10
|564
|2020-12-23
|HUGO
|621
|5
|528
|2020-12-23
|MARIETTA
|574
|0
|503
|2020-12-23
|FORT GIBSON
|572
|7
|435
|2020-12-23
|CHECOTAH
|569
|7
|464
|2020-12-23
|BOLEY
|552
|7
|532
|2020-12-23
|BRISTOW
|547
|12
|447
|2020-12-23
|EUFAULA
|541
|9
|436
|2020-12-23
|KINGFISHER
|504
|1
|439
|2020-12-23
|OKEMAH
|492
|5
|363
|2020-12-23
|STIGLER
|487
|6
|422
|2020-12-23
|MULDROW
|481
|3
|414
|2020-12-23
|HOLDENVILLE
|463
|4
|411
|2020-12-23
|HEAVENER
|459
|8
|397
|2020-12-23
|CATOOSA
|453
|7
|398
|2020-12-23
|CHANDLER
|453
|12
|385
|2020-12-23
|LINDSAY
|451
|4
|403
|2020-12-23
|CALERA
|440
|1
|387
|2020-12-23
|HENNESSEY
|436
|2
|376
|2020-12-23
|SPIRO
|427
|1
|393
|2020-12-23
|PERRY
|421
|3
|324
|2020-12-23
|WEWOKA
|419
|3
|342
|2020-12-23
|LOCUST GROVE
|415
|0
|347
|2020-12-23
|ELGIN
|413
|4
|343
|2020-12-23
|WARR ACRES
|411
|1
|360
|2020-12-23
|CLEVELAND
|407
|5
|337
|2020-12-23
|SPENCER
|407
|6
|342
|2020-12-23
|FAIRVIEW
|403
|2
|377
|2020-12-23
|AFTON
|400
|2
|339
|2020-12-23
|KINGSTON
|385
|3
|322
|2020-12-23
|MIDWEST CITY
|384
|9
|326
|2020-12-23
|MOUNDS
|384
|6
|306
|2020-12-23
|PRAGUE
|379
|1
|325
|2020-12-23
|CACHE
|375
|2
|340
|2020-12-23
|JONES
|373
|3
|307
|2020-12-23
|INOLA
|365
|3
|287
|2020-12-23
|TISHOMINGO
|363
|3
|284
|2020-12-23
|MANNFORD
|362
|6
|311
|2020-12-23
|SPERRY
|360
|2
|301
|2020-12-23
|HINTON
|355
|0
|333
|2020-12-23
|CHELSEA
|354
|5
|311
|2020-12-23
|NOWATA
|348
|6
|292
|2020-12-23
|BLACKWELL
|346
|6
|281
|2020-12-23
|SALINA
|344
|2
|286
|2020-12-23
|MEEKER
|341
|13
|294
|2020-12-23
|DAVIS
|339
|0
|262
|2020-12-23
|FREDERICK
|332
|7
|282
|2020-12-23
|DEL CITY
|331
|1
|287
|2020-12-23
|PAWNEE
|325
|1
|239
|2020-12-23
|PERKINS
|325
|3
|278
|2020-12-23
|VIAN
|322
|3
|284
|2020-12-23
|COALGATE
|319
|4
|260
|2020-12-23
|WYNNEWOOD
|309
|2
|251
|2020-12-23
|ANTLERS
|303
|6
|249
|2020-12-23
|APACHE
|303
|2
|233
|2020-12-23
|CARNEGIE
|303
|5
|240
|2020-12-23
|PAWHUSKA
|301
|3
|262
|2020-12-23
|CHOUTEAU
|300
|7
|252
|2020-12-23
|HULBERT
|300
|3
|244
|2020-12-23
|OOLOGAH
|298
|2
|255
|2020-12-23
|WESTVILLE
|291
|2
|234
|2020-12-23
|DEWEY
|289
|3
|250
|2020-12-23
|HASKELL
|288
|1
|230
|2020-12-23
|WASHINGTON
|285
|1
|258
|2020-12-23
|STRATFORD
|274
|0
|232
|2020-12-23
|COMANCHE
|271
|4
|211
|2020-12-23
|COLCORD
|269
|1
|211
|2020-12-23
|NEWKIRK
|254
|1
|198
|2020-12-23
|HOOKER
|253
|0
|237
|2020-12-23
|NICHOLS HILLS
|249
|0
|225
|2020-12-23
|ROLAND
|247
|1
|225
|2020-12-23
|WILBURTON
|246
|2
|175
|2020-12-23
|BEGGS
|244
|3
|208
|2020-12-23
|MORRIS
|240
|0
|214
|2020-12-23
|STROUD
|240
|2
|210
|2020-12-23
|MANGUM
|239
|9
|216
|2020-12-23
|WISTER
|239
|1
|212
|2020-12-23
|VALLIANT
|237
|3
|196
|2020-12-23
|COMMERCE
|237
|2
|200
|2020-12-23
|WALTERS
|236
|3
|187
|2020-12-23
|TALIHINA
|236
|6
|202
|2020-12-23
|KANSAS
|236
|6
|188
|2020-12-23
|POCOLA
|234
|3
|218
|2020-12-23
|WATONGA
|232
|0
|194
|2020-12-23
|KONAWA
|231
|2
|187
|2020-12-23
|LUTHER
|226
|3
|182
|2020-12-23
|GORE
|219
|3
|174
|2020-12-23
|MEAD
|211
|2
|177
|2020-12-23
|WYANDOTTE
|204
|1
|174
|2020-12-23
|HOBART
|201
|5
|177
|2020-12-23
|TONKAWA
|201
|6
|153
|2020-12-23
|LONE GROVE
|200
|1
|174
|2020-12-23
|MINCO
|200
|0
|179
|2020-12-23
|COLBERT
|199
|7
|152
|2020-12-23
|PORUM
|198
|2
|133
|2020-12-23
|NEW CORDELL
|198
|0
|172
|2020-12-23
|CADDO
|197
|1
|176
|2020-12-23
|WARNER
|196
|0
|131
|2020-12-23
|FAIRLAND
|191
|1
|170
|2020-12-23
|WELLSTON
|188
|0
|167
|2020-12-23
|HOWE
|188
|0
|164
|2020-12-23
|HARTSHORNE
|185
|0
|153
|2020-12-23
|QUAPAW
|184
|2
|142
|2020-12-23
|ARCADIA
|182
|0
|163
|2020-12-23
|BILLINGS
|180
|1
|164
|2020-12-23
|ELMORE CITY
|174
|3
|147
|2020-12-23
|FLETCHER
|174
|2
|147
|2020-12-23
|LAVERNE
|174
|1
|158
|2020-12-23
|WAURIKA
|173
|0
|141
|2020-12-23
|BOKCHITO
|173
|1
|152
|2020-12-23
|HOLLIS
|171
|0
|145
|2020-12-23
|PORTER
|171
|1
|131
|2020-12-23
|ADAIR
|168
|1
|128
|2020-12-23
|KIEFER
|168
|1
|148
|2020-12-23
|WILSON
|167
|1
|142
|2020-12-23
|DRUMRIGHT
|163
|2
|123
|2020-12-23
|BLAIR
|161
|0
|149
|2020-12-23
|KELLYVILLE
|161
|2
|138
|2020-12-23
|PADEN
|160
|0
|127
|2020-12-23
|TALALA
|159
|1
|139
|2020-12-23
|WAYNE
|158
|1
|121
|2020-12-23
|STONEWALL
|158
|1
|123
|2020-12-23
|MAYSVILLE
|157
|4
|133
|2020-12-23
|CASHION
|157
|0
|121
|2020-12-23
|HAWORTH
|156
|3
|133
|2020-12-23
|HYDRO
|153
|2
|134
|2020-12-23
|KEOTA
|152
|0
|134
|2020-12-23
|OKARCHE
|149
|4
|135
|2020-12-23
|EARLSBORO
|148
|0
|122
|2020-12-23
|TEXHOMA
|148
|0
|142
|2020-12-23
|BARNSDALL
|148
|4
|129
|2020-12-23
|BEAVER
|148
|1
|139
|2020-12-23
|SHATTUCK
|144
|0
|128
|2020-12-23
|ALLEN
|143
|2
|120
|2020-12-23
|WRIGHT CITY
|143
|0
|114
|2020-12-23
|BINGER
|140
|10
|120
|2020-12-23
|CRESCENT
|139
|1
|116
|2020-12-23
|FORT COBB
|137
|0
|127
|2020-12-23
|RUSH SPRINGS
|136
|1
|114
|2020-12-23
|GOODWELL
|135
|0
|128
|2020-12-23
|WAUKOMIS
|134
|0
|114
|2020-12-23
|CAMERON
|134
|0
|117
|2020-12-23
|MOORELAND
|131
|1
|114
|2020-12-23
|BOSWELL
|131
|1
|103
|2020-12-23
|CYRIL
|131
|2
|114
|2020-12-23
|YALE
|126
|3
|107
|2020-12-23
|BUFFALO
|126
|2
|118
|2020-12-23
|RED ROCK
|126
|1
|108
|2020-12-23
|WELCH
|123
|1
|84
|2020-12-23
|SEILING
|123
|1
|105
|2020-12-23
|CEMENT
|121
|0
|110
|2020-12-23
|PAOLI
|119
|1
|95
|2020-12-23
|ROFF
|119
|1
|98
|2020-12-23
|WETUMKA
|118
|1
|92
|2020-12-23
|BIG CABIN
|116
|2
|91
|2020-12-23
|HEALDTON
|116
|2
|78
|2020-12-23
|GERONIMO
|115
|1
|100
|2020-12-23
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|105
|2020-12-23
|THOMAS
|113
|0
|108
|2020-12-23
|RINGWOOD
|113
|0
|99
|2020-12-23
|MEDFORD
|112
|1
|92
|2020-12-23
|WATTS
|112
|0
|96
|2020-12-23
|CHEROKEE
|111
|1
|72
|2020-12-23
|RINGLING
|111
|1
|85
|2020-12-23
|GEARY
|110
|0
|104
|2020-12-23
|NINNEKAH
|110
|1
|97
|2020-12-23
|SNYDER
|109
|4
|93
|2020-12-23
|QUINTON
|108
|0
|92
|2020-12-23
|MAUD
|108
|0
|81
|2020-12-23
|JENNINGS
|108
|1
|86
|2020-12-23
|ARAPAHO
|107
|4
|91
|2020-12-23
|GLENCOE
|105
|2
|88
|2020-12-23
|FORT TOWSON
|104
|0
|81
|2020-12-23
|POND CREEK
|103
|0
|85
|2020-12-23
|CANTON
|102
|2
|83
|2020-12-23
|BLUEJACKET
|102
|1
|76
|2020-12-23
|SHADY POINT
|102
|0
|83
|2020-12-23
|MORRISON
|102
|0
|87
|2020-12-23
|OCHELATA
|101
|1
|84
|2020-12-23
|INDIAHOMA
|101
|1
|93
|2020-12-23
|WEBBERS FALLS
|99
|0
|75
|2020-12-23
|WELEETKA
|98
|3
|80
|2020-12-23
|FAIRFAX
|98
|1
|87
|2020-12-23
|LEEDEY
|98
|2
|89
|2020-12-23
|RAMONA
|97
|3
|83
|2020-12-23
|CANUTE
|97
|0
|85
|2020-12-23
|OKTAHA
|97
|0
|83
|2020-12-23
|BURNS FLAT
|95
|1
|69
|2020-12-23
|BENNINGTON
|95
|1
|83
|2020-12-23
|GARBER
|94
|0
|73
|2020-12-23
|ALEX
|94
|2
|83
|2020-12-23
|GRANITE
|93
|0
|80
|2020-12-23
|THACKERVILLE
|91
|0
|82
|2020-12-23
|PANAMA
|91
|1
|82
|2020-12-23
|LAHOMA
|90
|3
|76
|2020-12-23
|OKEENE
|90
|0
|78
|2020-12-23
|TEMPLE
|90
|6
|76
|2020-12-23
|VICI
|89
|0
|71
|2020-12-23
|CALUMET
|89
|0
|84
|2020-12-23
|GRACEMONT
|88
|1
|80
|2020-12-23
|HAMMON
|87
|2
|81
|2020-12-23
|DEPEW
|85
|1
|64
|2020-12-23
|CHEYENNE
|85
|1
|70
|2020-12-23
|COPAN
|85
|1
|72
|2020-12-23
|UNION CITY
|84
|0
|68
|2020-12-23
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|83
|1
|67
|2020-12-23
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|75
|2020-12-23
|KREBS
|77
|1
|57
|2020-12-23
|SENTINEL
|77
|0
|66
|2020-12-23
|TIPTON
|76
|0
|61
|2020-12-23
|KIOWA
|75
|1
|62
|2020-12-23
|DELAWARE
|75
|1
|61
|2020-12-23
|RED OAK
|75
|0
|61
|2020-12-23
|ASHER
|74
|0
|64
|2020-12-23
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-23
|DOVER
|72
|2
|65
|2020-12-23
|CANEY
|72
|0
|62
|2020-12-23
|LOOKEBA
|71
|2
|60
|2020-12-23
|DAVENPORT
|70
|0
|59
|2020-12-23
|SPAVINAW
|70
|0
|49
|2020-12-23
|WANETTE
|70
|0
|61
|2020-12-23
|COUNCIL HILL
|70
|1
|58
|2020-12-23
|AMBER
|69
|0
|63
|2020-12-23
|BRAGGS
|69
|1
|52
|2020-12-23
|STRINGTOWN
|68
|1
|45
|2020-12-23
|SOPER
|67
|0
|55
|2020-12-23
|MANNSVILLE
|67
|0
|57
|2020-12-23
|ARKOMA
|66
|1
|57
|2020-12-23
|GARVIN
|66
|0
|58
|2020-12-23
|SASAKWA
|65
|0
|58
|2020-12-23
|CLAYTON
|65
|0
|56
|2020-12-23
|ERICK
|64
|1
|58
|2020-12-23
|GRANDFIELD
|63
|1
|56
|2020-12-23
|TERLTON
|63
|1
|55
|2020-12-23
|MILBURN
|62
|1
|48
|2020-12-23
|RYAN
|62
|0
|50
|2020-12-23
|FARGO
|61
|0
|56
|2020-12-23
|FOSS
|61
|0
|49
|2020-12-23
|VELMA
|60
|1
|53
|2020-12-23
|DEWAR
|60
|0
|49
|2020-12-23
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-23
|ARNETT
|59
|0
|55
|2020-12-23
|MILL CREEK
|58
|0
|47
|2020-12-23
|CHATTANOOGA
|58
|1
|54
|2020-12-23
|MCCURTAIN
|58
|1
|54
|2020-12-23
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-23
|BYARS
|55
|0
|48
|2020-12-23
|SAVANNA
|54
|0
|39
|2020-12-23
|OILTON
|54
|2
|49
|2020-12-23
|TUPELO
|54
|0
|37
|2020-12-23
|OAKS
|53
|1
|30
|2020-12-23
|AGRA
|52
|1
|43
|2020-12-23
|TRYON
|51
|0
|43
|2020-12-23
|MULHALL
|50
|0
|39
|2020-12-23
|RAVIA
|49
|0
|38
|2020-12-23
|GANS
|49
|0
|45
|2020-12-23
|CLEO SPRINGS
|48
|0
|40
|2020-12-23
|WAYNOKA
|48
|0
|30
|2020-12-23
|WANN
|48
|1
|36
|2020-12-23
|CARNEY
|48
|0
|41
|2020-12-23
|CANADIAN
|47
|0
|38
|2020-12-23
|POCASSET
|47
|1
|38
|2020-12-23
|RATTAN
|47
|0
|41
|2020-12-23
|PITTSBURG
|47
|0
|40
|2020-12-23
|DUSTIN
|47
|1
|40
|2020-12-23
|REYDON
|45
|0
|38
|2020-12-23
|CORN
|45
|1
|38
|2020-12-23
|STERLING
|44
|0
|37
|2020-12-23
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|39
|2020-12-23
|COVINGTON
|41
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|RIPLEY
|41
|1
|36
|2020-12-23
|SHIDLER
|41
|0
|36
|2020-12-23
|KETCHUM
|41
|1
|32
|2020-12-23
|COYLE
|41
|0
|33
|2020-12-23
|KINTA
|40
|0
|31
|2020-12-23
|KREMLIN
|40
|0
|31
|2020-12-23
|KAW CITY
|40
|1
|33
|2020-12-23
|MENO
|40
|0
|34
|2020-12-23
|LENAPAH
|40
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|BOYNTON
|40
|0
|32
|2020-12-23
|RANDLETT
|40
|1
|35
|2020-12-23
|GAGE
|40
|0
|37
|2020-12-23
|HAILEYVILLE
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-23
|STUART
|39
|0
|34
|2020-12-23
|DILL CITY
|39
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|SPRINGER
|38
|1
|31
|2020-12-23
|NASH
|37
|0
|28
|2020-12-23
|LANGLEY
|37
|0
|31
|2020-12-23
|LONGDALE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-23
|AMES
|37
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|LAMONT
|37
|1
|25
|2020-12-23
|ORLANDO
|36
|0
|30
|2020-12-23
|MARBLE CITY
|36
|0
|28
|2020-12-23
|WHITEFIELD
|36
|0
|33
|2020-12-23
|CROWDER
|36
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|WYNONA
|35
|1
|25
|2020-12-23
|KENEFIC
|35
|0
|33
|2020-12-23
|WAPANUCKA
|35
|1
|28
|2020-12-23
|ALINE
|35
|1
|32
|2020-12-23
|CUSTER CITY
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-23
|INDIANOLA
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-23
|RATLIFF CITY
|34
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|SPARKS
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-23
|CALVIN
|33
|1
|27
|2020-12-23
|CASTLE
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-23
|LONE WOLF
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|BUTLER
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-23
|ACHILLE
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|SAWYER
|32
|0
|24
|2020-12-23
|RALSTON
|31
|1
|21
|2020-12-23
|SCHULTER
|31
|0
|24
|2020-12-23
|DRUMMOND
|31
|0
|30
|2020-12-23
|LOCO
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-23
|HARDESTY
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-23
|BURBANK
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-23
|MARLAND
|30
|0
|29
|2020-12-23
|FORGAN
|29
|0
|27
|2020-12-23
|ELDORADO
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-23
|WAKITA
|29
|2
|24
|2020-12-23
|TERRAL
|28
|1
|20
|2020-12-23
|GOLDSBY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-23
|FOSTER
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-23
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|LANGSTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-12-23
|CARTER
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|SHARON
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-23
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|26
|0
|25
|2020-12-23
|GOULD
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-23
|FAXON
|25
|0
|24
|2020-12-23
|BERNICE
|25
|0
|23
|2020-12-23
|OKAY
|25
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|CARMEN
|25
|0
|15
|2020-12-23
|JET
|25
|0
|22
|2020-12-23
|AVANT
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-23
|FREEDOM
|24
|0
|15
|2020-12-23
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|19
|2020-12-23
|FAIRMONT
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-23
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-23
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-23
|HANNA
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-23
|GOLTRY
|23
|0
|19
|2020-12-23
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-23
|CAMARGO
|22
|0
|12
|2020-12-23
|PRUE
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-23
|MARSHALL
|22
|0
|18
|2020-12-23
|DEVOL
|22
|0
|22
|2020-12-23
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-23
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-23
|HASTINGS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|COLONY
|20
|0
|14
|2020-12-23
|FRANCIS
|19
|1
|17
|2020-12-23
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|HUNTER
|18
|0
|12
|2020-12-23
|WILLOW
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|BESSIE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-12-23
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-23
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-23
|NICOMA PARK
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-23
|MARTHA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-12-23
|DISNEY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-23
|EAKLY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-12-23
|LAMAR
|14
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-23
|DACOMA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-12-23
|ALDERSON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-12-23
|FITZHUGH
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-23
|BOWLEGS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|HILLSDALE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-23
|BRAMAN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-12-23
|HITCHCOCK
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|MEDICINE PARK
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-23
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|11
|0
|8
|2020-12-23
|BROMIDE
|10
|1
|8
|2020-12-23
|CROMWELL
|8
|0
|4
|2020-12-23
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-23
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-23
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-23
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-23
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-23
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-23
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-23
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-23
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-23
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-23
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-23
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-12-23
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-23
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-23
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.