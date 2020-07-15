OSDH: Oklahoma sees 1,075 single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths

ENID, Okla. — More than 1,000 Oklahomans, including the state's governor, tested positive for COVID-19, since Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday morning he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.
Statewide, the number of overall COVID-19 cases increased by 1,075 to 22,813, according to OSDH's daily report, which also announced four more deaths — three men in Creek, Kay and Oklahoma counties and a Tulsa County woman, all in the 65 and older age group.
Cumulative deaths associated with the virus in the state is 432, 1.89% of the total number of cases, according to OSDH. Of those deaths, 80% have been 65 and older, based on OSDH data.
The cumulative number of Oklahomans hospitalized increased by 54 to 2,170 compared to Monday's OSDH report. Of those, 561 currently are in hospitals based on the OSDH latest Executive Report filed Tuesday night.
A total of 450,338 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 424,512, or 94.3%, negative, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
The OSDH website — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ — had not been fully updated as of noon on Wednesday. County and city information had not been updated.
However, an interactive map posted online by the OSDH shows there were single-day gains in Northwest Oklahoma, including six more cases in Garfield County, four in Kingfisher County, two in Noble County and one in Major County.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
