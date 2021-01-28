covid daily 1.28.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths, including a Kingfisher woman, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .6% increase brought the total number of cases to 381,430, with 29,171 of those active, a single-day decrease of 684, and 348,836 recovered, including 2,969 since Wednesday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,423 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, 27 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and four women in Tulsa County, two men and one woman in Muskogee County, two women and one man in Oklahoma County, two Rogers County men, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man each in Caddo, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Le Flore, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Johnston, Kingfisher and Washington counties.

The remaining eight deaths were all in the 50-64 age group: one man each in McClain, Nowata and Oklahoma counties and one woman each in Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Creek and Stephens counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,478, according to OSDH on Thursday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 16 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 11 patients and also no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 16 Thursday for a total of 6,754, with 406 active and 6,290, or 93.1%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,955, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 369 active cases and 5,532 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,651 cases, with 2,457 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,231 cases, with 3,009 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 14 in Blaine, nine in Kingfisher, four in Woodward, three in Noble, two in Major and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. No cases were reported in Woods County.

State update

There have been 201,930 Oklahoma women and 179,478 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 22 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,226 in the 0-4 age group, 41,670 in the 5-17 age group, 120,107 in the 18-35 age group, 82,586 in the 36-49 age group, 74,250 in the 50-64 age group and 55,540 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,423 deaths in the state, 2,719 have been 65 and older and 549 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 124 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,932, than women, 1,491, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 565 in Oklahoma; 564 in Tulsa; 216 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 91 in Creek; 76 in Washington; 73 in Muskogee; 67 in Wagoner; 62 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 56 each in Custer and Kay; 55 in Grady; 54 in Delaware; 52 in Pottawatomie; 48 in Caddo; 45 each in Bryan and Stephens; 41 each in Lincoln and Payne; 40 in Jackson; 39 in Le Flor; 38 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 28 in Beckham; 27 each in Garvin and McIntosh; 26 each in Carter and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 each in Pawnee and Texas; 19 in Kingfisher; 18 in Adair; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 14 in Johnston; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Nowata and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson, Latimer and Woods; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,954 cases, 2,788 recovered, 154 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,826 cases, 1,689 recovered, 118 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,214 cases, 1,124 recovered, 82 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,131 cases, 1,083 recovered, 41 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,077 cases, 1,034 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 870 cases, 806 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 862 cases, 777 recovered, 80 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 483 cases, 449 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 21 Thursday with 105 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other Northwest Oklahoma facilities reported any Thursday.

Oklahoma per city 01.28.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 56153 446 51664 2021-01-28
TULSA 37547 369 34419 2021-01-28
EDMOND 14967 83 13861 2021-01-28
BROKEN ARROW 13718 112 12473 2021-01-28
NORMAN 12181 112 11197 2021-01-28
OTHER*** 8258 49 7479 2021-01-28
YUKON 7698 23 7199 2021-01-28
LAWTON 6460 80 5693 2021-01-28
ENID 5955 54 5532 2021-01-28
STILLWATER 5545 21 5126 2021-01-28
MOORE 5530 36 5035 2021-01-28
CLAREMORE 5180 72 4686 2021-01-28
OWASSO 4642 29 4205 2021-01-28
MUSKOGEE 4577 54 3969 2021-01-28
SHAWNEE 4342 39 4027 2021-01-28
ARDMORE 3651 18 3268 2021-01-28
ADA 3578 30 3193 2021-01-28
TAHLEQUAH 3496 22 3185 2021-01-28
PONCA CITY 3448 31 3095 2021-01-28
BARTLESVILLE 3188 63 2888 2021-01-28
DURANT 3115 25 2794 2021-01-28
BIXBY 2957 20 2715 2021-01-28
MCALESTER 2809 22 2591 2021-01-28
SAND SPRINGS 2786 33 2516 2021-01-28
DUNCAN 2619 27 2364 2021-01-28
SAPULPA 2519 36 2241 2021-01-28
GUYMON 2471 20 2385 2021-01-28
JENKS 2466 16 2243 2021-01-28
EL RENO 2255 15 2149 2021-01-28
ALTUS 2247 37 2079 2021-01-28
MUSTANG 2238 18 2110 2021-01-28
GUTHRIE 2122 17 1894 2021-01-28
CHICKASHA 2116 31 1924 2021-01-28
COLLINSVILLE 2076 13 1880 2021-01-28
CHOCTAW 2015 13 1856 2021-01-28
MIAMI 1914 21 1789 2021-01-28
BLANCHARD 1906 11 1736 2021-01-28
STILWELL 1884 15 1584 2021-01-28
BETHANY 1723 14 1586 2021-01-28
WOODWARD 1697 9 1575 2021-01-28
COWETA 1624 20 1480 2021-01-28
CLINTON 1611 32 1473 2021-01-28
WEATHERFORD 1605 20 1516 2021-01-28
TAFT 1565 3 1549 2021-01-28
ELK CITY 1505 13 1351 2021-01-28
SKIATOOK 1476 8 1336 2021-01-28
GROVE 1401 34 1283 2021-01-28
VINITA 1395 6 1290 2021-01-28
GLENPOOL 1365 13 1245 2021-01-28
PRYOR CREEK 1355 16 1247 2021-01-28
POTEAU 1344 12 1269 2021-01-28
OKMULGEE 1343 21 1221 2021-01-28
SALLISAW 1330 12 1222 2021-01-28
TUTTLE 1320 10 1234 2021-01-28
SEMINOLE 1289 13 1159 2021-01-28
WAGONER 1273 12 1138 2021-01-28
PURCELL 1263 16 1151 2021-01-28
ATOKA 1256 5 1177 2021-01-28
CUSHING 1222 10 1139 2021-01-28
ANADARKO 1214 16 1096 2021-01-28
BROKEN BOW 1208 29 1076 2021-01-28
PAULS VALLEY 1133 8 1020 2021-01-28
IDABEL 1130 14 1036 2021-01-28
NEWCASTLE 1115 7 1027 2021-01-28
NOBLE 1107 16 965 2021-01-28
LEXINGTON 1087 12 983 2021-01-28
SULPHUR 1086 12 967 2021-01-28
TECUMSEH 1050 5 968 2021-01-28
PIEDMONT 1022 5 952 2021-01-28
HARRAH 994 8 911 2021-01-28
MCLOUD 993 5 925 2021-01-28
FORT GIBSON 961 11 845 2021-01-28
ALVA 947 6 909 2021-01-28
MADILL 938 6 873 2021-01-28
JAY 927 8 852 2021-01-28
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 916 2021-01-28
MARLOW 901 8 833 2021-01-28
MARIETTA 900 6 810 2021-01-28
MULDROW 868 3 757 2021-01-28
CHECOTAH 857 12 770 2021-01-28
HUGO 850 9 778 2021-01-28
HENRYETTA 823 11 753 2021-01-28
BRISTOW 823 20 745 2021-01-28
EUFAULA 812 15 697 2021-01-28
SAYRE 776 13 722 2021-01-28
HOMINY 729 2 705 2021-01-28
KINGFISHER 720 8 667 2021-01-28
STIGLER 714 7 622 2021-01-28
HELENA 710 2 689 2021-01-28
OKEMAH 697 6 612 2021-01-28
KINGSTON 686 6 613 2021-01-28
LINDSAY 683 5 638 2021-01-28
CATOOSA 668 10 613 2021-01-28
ELGIN 642 8 585 2021-01-28
MANNFORD 638 10 531 2021-01-28
HOLDENVILLE 630 7 560 2021-01-28
WEWOKA 626 7 554 2021-01-28
HEAVENER 619 9 574 2021-01-28
CALERA 616 3 576 2021-01-28
CHANDLER 615 15 559 2021-01-28
CLEVELAND 611 8 571 2021-01-28
LOCUST GROVE 609 0 543 2021-01-28
HENNESSEY 604 5 561 2021-01-28
NOWATA 590 9 526 2021-01-28
INOLA 589 5 538 2021-01-28
PERRY 589 4 537 2021-01-28
BLACKWELL 581 13 511 2021-01-28
SPIRO 579 1 555 2021-01-28
AFTON 568 3 537 2021-01-28
MOUNDS 561 6 506 2021-01-28
DAVIS 561 3 496 2021-01-28
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-01-28
CHELSEA 548 7 500 2021-01-28
SPERRY 544 2 493 2021-01-28
CACHE 540 6 486 2021-01-28
TISHOMINGO 535 6 492 2021-01-28
WARR ACRES 524 1 480 2021-01-28
SPENCER 519 7 473 2021-01-28
JONES 512 4 471 2021-01-28
WESTVILLE 512 3 455 2021-01-28
PRAGUE 501 5 472 2021-01-28
SALINA 500 3 444 2021-01-28
COMANCHE 498 8 441 2021-01-28
PERKINS 494 4 452 2021-01-28
MIDWEST CITY 483 12 426 2021-01-28
FAIRVIEW 482 2 444 2021-01-28
ANTLERS 480 6 435 2021-01-28
DEL CITY 472 6 431 2021-01-28
VIAN 471 4 437 2021-01-28
PAWNEE 465 10 413 2021-01-28
HULBERT 462 3 416 2021-01-28
COALGATE 457 6 422 2021-01-28
PAWHUSKA 456 7 423 2021-01-28
COLCORD 447 3 406 2021-01-28
WYNNEWOOD 446 3 399 2021-01-28
OOLOGAH 446 2 411 2021-01-28
HINTON 445 0 429 2021-01-28
HASKELL 443 3 410 2021-01-28
WILBURTON 432 5 367 2021-01-28
DEWEY 431 5 389 2021-01-28
MEEKER 427 13 389 2021-01-28
APACHE 425 4 374 2021-01-28
CHOUTEAU 417 9 380 2021-01-28
STRATFORD 412 2 372 2021-01-28
FREDERICK 410 10 368 2021-01-28
ROLAND 402 1 358 2021-01-28
LONE GROVE 388 2 349 2021-01-28
TALIHINA 381 8 345 2021-01-28
NEWKIRK 381 2 351 2021-01-28
WISTER 377 2 355 2021-01-28
CARNEGIE 374 8 332 2021-01-28
KANSAS 370 6 346 2021-01-28
NICHOLS HILLS 360 0 342 2021-01-28
STROUD 357 3 327 2021-01-28
WASHINGTON 355 2 333 2021-01-28
KONAWA 354 4 308 2021-01-28
POCOLA 350 3 318 2021-01-28
BEGGS 350 4 329 2021-01-28
WALTERS 347 3 307 2021-01-28
WILSON 331 1 308 2021-01-28
WATONGA 331 1 292 2021-01-28
MINCO 325 0 315 2021-01-28
LUTHER 324 4 294 2021-01-28
TONKAWA 323 10 284 2021-01-28
HARTSHORNE 313 4 275 2021-01-28
HOOKER 311 0 301 2021-01-28
WELLSTON 309 2 287 2021-01-28
COMMERCE 308 2 288 2021-01-28
VALLIANT 307 4 283 2021-01-28
COLBERT 305 9 266 2021-01-28
MANGUM 304 11 271 2021-01-28
MORRIS 302 2 289 2021-01-28
WYANDOTTE 299 2 280 2021-01-28
HOBART 299 7 266 2021-01-28
GORE 297 4 270 2021-01-28
NEW CORDELL 295 0 268 2021-01-28
FLETCHER 289 2 249 2021-01-28
QUAPAW 288 5 270 2021-01-28
HOWE 284 0 264 2021-01-28
CADDO 283 1 258 2021-01-28
MEAD 279 3 244 2021-01-28
PORTER 274 6 235 2021-01-28
PORUM 271 2 245 2021-01-28
WARNER 270 1 243 2021-01-28
FAIRLAND 269 1 260 2021-01-28
ELMORE CITY 266 3 242 2021-01-28
HEALDTON 264 3 221 2021-01-28
ARCADIA 258 0 243 2021-01-28
TALALA 252 2 221 2021-01-28
WAURIKA 250 3 230 2021-01-28
KELLYVILLE 246 2 230 2021-01-28
BOKCHITO 245 1 221 2021-01-28
STONEWALL 238 1 225 2021-01-28
KIEFER 236 1 223 2021-01-28
ADAIR 236 1 212 2021-01-28
MAYSVILLE 235 6 209 2021-01-28
DRUMRIGHT 233 5 207 2021-01-28
WAYNE 233 2 211 2021-01-28
CRESCENT 232 2 214 2021-01-28
ALLEN 226 2 212 2021-01-28
BARNSDALL 225 4 193 2021-01-28
HOLLIS 224 1 206 2021-01-28
CASHION 224 0 207 2021-01-28
RINGLING 224 1 197 2021-01-28
EARLSBORO 223 0 209 2021-01-28
OKARCHE 222 4 211 2021-01-28
PADEN 220 0 208 2021-01-28
BOSWELL 215 1 188 2021-01-28
BLAIR 212 1 192 2021-01-28
RUSH SPRINGS 211 3 188 2021-01-28
HYDRO 211 4 198 2021-01-28
WRIGHT CITY 205 1 180 2021-01-28
LAVERNE 200 1 190 2021-01-28
BILLINGS 198 1 190 2021-01-28
FORT COBB 196 1 174 2021-01-28
KEOTA 196 0 179 2021-01-28
WAUKOMIS 196 0 184 2021-01-28
MOORELAND 196 1 166 2021-01-28
CAMERON 194 0 186 2021-01-28
BEAVER 194 2 176 2021-01-28
BINGER 192 10 168 2021-01-28
HAWORTH 192 3 174 2021-01-28
WATTS 188 0 178 2021-01-28
CHEROKEE 187 1 178 2021-01-28
YALE 185 4 167 2021-01-28
GERONIMO 184 2 159 2021-01-28
ROFF 182 1 161 2021-01-28
BIG CABIN 181 2 167 2021-01-28
PAOLI 177 2 159 2021-01-28
CEMENT 176 0 167 2021-01-28
TEXHOMA 176 0 170 2021-01-28
OKEENE 175 0 162 2021-01-28
QUINTON 174 1 144 2021-01-28
WETUMKA 173 3 147 2021-01-28
THOMAS 171 0 163 2021-01-28
GLENCOE 169 2 149 2021-01-28
CYRIL 169 2 151 2021-01-28
OCHELATA 169 2 148 2021-01-28
SHATTUCK 167 1 161 2021-01-28
ARAPAHO 166 4 149 2021-01-28
MAUD 166 0 157 2021-01-28
CHEYENNE 164 1 138 2021-01-28
BOKOSHE 163 0 150 2021-01-28
FAIRFAX 163 1 150 2021-01-28
WELCH 161 2 146 2021-01-28
RED ROCK 159 2 147 2021-01-28
MORRISON 158 1 147 2021-01-28
RINGWOOD 157 0 145 2021-01-28
MEDFORD 154 1 146 2021-01-28
GOODWELL 153 1 146 2021-01-28
JENNINGS 152 1 131 2021-01-28
SEILING 151 1 147 2021-01-28
NINNEKAH 149 1 135 2021-01-28
BUFFALO 149 2 141 2021-01-28
SHADY POINT 148 1 136 2021-01-28
OKTAHA 147 0 132 2021-01-28
THACKERVILLE 147 1 140 2021-01-28
RAMONA 146 4 133 2021-01-28
FORT TOWSON 144 0 133 2021-01-28
GEARY 142 0 131 2021-01-28
CALUMET 142 0 124 2021-01-28
INDIAHOMA 140 1 121 2021-01-28
WELEETKA 140 3 128 2021-01-28
UNION CITY 140 1 129 2021-01-28
GRACEMONT 138 2 125 2021-01-28
BURNS FLAT 135 1 126 2021-01-28
SNYDER 135 5 121 2021-01-28
PANAMA 133 1 125 2021-01-28
COPAN 133 1 120 2021-01-28
TEMPLE 133 9 113 2021-01-28
DEPEW 133 2 121 2021-01-28
BLUEJACKET 132 1 126 2021-01-28
BENNINGTON 131 2 116 2021-01-28
POND CREEK 130 0 126 2021-01-28
KREBS 130 2 115 2021-01-28
CANTON 129 2 114 2021-01-28
RED OAK 127 0 119 2021-01-28
CLAYTON 126 0 120 2021-01-28
WEBBERS FALLS 124 0 109 2021-01-28
WANETTE 123 0 118 2021-01-28
VICI 122 0 114 2021-01-28
CANUTE 122 0 114 2021-01-28
GRANITE 121 2 115 2021-01-28
GARBER 120 1 117 2021-01-28
HAMMON 118 2 106 2021-01-28
KIOWA 118 2 108 2021-01-28
LEEDEY 117 4 109 2021-01-28
MILBURN 117 2 101 2021-01-28
ALEX 116 2 104 2021-01-28
LAHOMA 116 4 106 2021-01-28
MANNSVILLE 114 1 106 2021-01-28
ARKOMA 113 1 101 2021-01-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 113 1 101 2021-01-28
SPAVINAW 112 1 101 2021-01-28
TERLTON 109 1 93 2021-01-28
DAVENPORT 109 0 102 2021-01-28
TIPTON 108 2 92 2021-01-28
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-01-28
COUNCIL HILL 104 2 94 2021-01-28
RYAN 104 0 97 2021-01-28
GRANDFIELD 103 1 95 2021-01-28
VELMA 103 2 94 2021-01-28
MULHALL 102 0 99 2021-01-28
SENTINEL 101 0 96 2021-01-28
ASHER 101 0 94 2021-01-28
SOPER 100 1 92 2021-01-28
OAKS 100 1 93 2021-01-28
CHATTANOOGA 100 2 76 2021-01-28
ERICK 98 1 89 2021-01-28
BRAGGS 96 1 91 2021-01-28
WAYNOKA 96 0 91 2021-01-28
DELAWARE 95 2 86 2021-01-28
DOVER 93 2 83 2021-01-28
BYARS 93 1 85 2021-01-28
TYRONE 93 0 82 2021-01-28
TUPELO 91 0 81 2021-01-28
MCCURTAIN 90 1 77 2021-01-28
SASAKWA 90 0 85 2021-01-28
AGRA 90 1 73 2021-01-28
OILTON 90 3 70 2021-01-28
AMBER 86 1 81 2021-01-28
LOOKEBA 84 2 78 2021-01-28
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-28
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-01-28
FOSS 82 0 79 2021-01-28
SPRINGER 80 1 75 2021-01-28
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-28
RATLIFF CITY 80 0 73 2021-01-28
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-28
VERDEN 78 1 72 2021-01-28
GANS 76 0 70 2021-01-28
CUSTER CITY 75 0 73 2021-01-28
RAVIA 75 2 69 2021-01-28
WANN 74 2 65 2021-01-28
DEWAR 71 0 66 2021-01-28
OLUSTEE 70 0 66 2021-01-28
RIPLEY 69 1 50 2021-01-28
COVINGTON 68 0 66 2021-01-28
TRYON 68 0 60 2021-01-28
STERLING 67 1 65 2021-01-28
SAVANNA 67 0 67 2021-01-28
CORN 67 3 61 2021-01-28
KINTA 66 0 59 2021-01-28
PITTSBURG 66 0 61 2021-01-28
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-28
CARNEY 66 1 59 2021-01-28
POCASSET 65 1 62 2021-01-28
DUSTIN 64 1 56 2021-01-28
CANADIAN 64 0 60 2021-01-28
LAMONT 63 1 55 2021-01-28
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-28
RATTAN 62 0 55 2021-01-28
HAILEYVILLE 60 0 56 2021-01-28
STUART 60 0 57 2021-01-28
COYLE 60 0 54 2021-01-28
MARBLE CITY 60 0 53 2021-01-28
KREMLIN 60 0 59 2021-01-28
LONGDALE 58 0 52 2021-01-28
KAW CITY 58 1 55 2021-01-28
KETCHUM 58 1 51 2021-01-28
BOYNTON 58 0 53 2021-01-28
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-01-28
ORLANDO 57 0 56 2021-01-28
AMES 56 0 53 2021-01-28
REYDON 56 0 51 2021-01-28
SHIDLER 56 0 53 2021-01-28
NASH 55 0 48 2021-01-28
LENAPAH 55 0 50 2021-01-28
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 53 2021-01-28
SAWYER 54 0 50 2021-01-28
RANDLETT 53 1 49 2021-01-28
WHITEFIELD 52 0 48 2021-01-28
LANGLEY 52 0 46 2021-01-28
DRUMMOND 51 0 44 2021-01-28
KENEFIC 51 1 46 2021-01-28
WAPANUCKA 51 1 42 2021-01-28
CROWDER 50 0 45 2021-01-28
MARLAND 49 0 47 2021-01-28
LONE WOLF 49 0 48 2021-01-28
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-01-28
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-01-28
WYNONA 48 1 43 2021-01-28
MENO 48 0 47 2021-01-28
CASTLE 47 0 44 2021-01-28
OKAY 47 1 40 2021-01-28
ALINE 47 2 43 2021-01-28
CALVIN 47 1 42 2021-01-28
INDIANOLA 46 0 45 2021-01-28
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-28
FAXON 46 0 40 2021-01-28
TERRAL 45 2 42 2021-01-28
PRUE 44 1 41 2021-01-28
CARTER 44 0 38 2021-01-28
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-01-28
FAIRMONT 43 0 40 2021-01-28
ACHILLE 42 0 36 2021-01-28
CARMEN 42 1 35 2021-01-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 37 2021-01-28
RALSTON 41 1 37 2021-01-28
SCHULTER 41 0 38 2021-01-28
FORGAN 40 1 38 2021-01-28
BUTLER 40 0 34 2021-01-28
TALOGA 39 0 38 2021-01-28
FOSTER 39 0 36 2021-01-28
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-01-28
COLONY 39 0 37 2021-01-28
SHARON 38 0 31 2021-01-28
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-28
HASTINGS 38 1 33 2021-01-28
BURBANK 38 0 34 2021-01-28
JET 36 0 32 2021-01-28
LANGSTON 35 1 34 2021-01-28
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-28
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-01-28
GOLDSBY 34 0 32 2021-01-28
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-28
GOLTRY 33 0 32 2021-01-28
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-01-28
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-01-28
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-28
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-28
OSAGE 32 0 28 2021-01-28
EAKLY 30 0 24 2021-01-28
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-01-28
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-28
BESSIE 29 1 24 2021-01-28
DEER CREEK 29 1 27 2021-01-28
FRANCIS 29 1 27 2021-01-28
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-01-28
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-28
NICOMA PARK 28 1 25 2021-01-28
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 23 2021-01-28
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-01-28
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-28
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-28
DACOMA 26 0 25 2021-01-28
GOTEBO 26 0 25 2021-01-28
FITZHUGH 25 0 24 2021-01-28
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-01-28
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-28
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-01-28
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-28
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-28
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-28
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-28
LAMAR 20 0 18 2021-01-28
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-28
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-28
BRAMAN 19 0 18 2021-01-28
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-01-28
HILLSDALE 18 0 17 2021-01-28
BROMIDE 18 1 16 2021-01-28
HITCHCOCK 17 0 14 2021-01-28
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-28
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-28
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-01-28
DOUGHERTY 15 0 14 2021-01-28
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-28
CROMWELL 15 1 10 2021-01-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-28
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-01-28
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-28
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-28
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-28
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-28
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-28
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-01-28
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-01-28
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-28
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-28
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-28
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-01-28
BLACKBURN 4 0 4 2021-01-28
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-01-28
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-28
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-28
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-28
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-01-28
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-28
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-28
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-28
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-28
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-28
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-28
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-28
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-28
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-28
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-28
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-28
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-01-28
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-28

Oklahoma per county 01.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 73876 565 68191 2021-01-28
TULSA 62739 564 57401 2021-01-28
CLEVELAND 25763 216 23443 2021-01-28
CANADIAN 14047 62 13166 2021-01-28
COMANCHE 9892 104 8704 2021-01-28
ROGERS 8928 99 8080 2021-01-28
MUSKOGEE 8328 73 7472 2021-01-28
PAYNE 7679 41 7085 2021-01-28
POTTAWATOMIE 7061 52 6552 2021-01-28
GARFIELD 6754 58 6290 2021-01-28
WAGONER 6727 67 6046 2021-01-28
CREEK 5669 91 5038 2021-01-28
BRYAN 5219 45 4691 2021-01-28
GRADY 5130 55 4731 2021-01-28
CHEROKEE 4953 31 4490 2021-01-28
CARTER 4858 26 4353 2021-01-28
LE FLORE 4721 39 4404 2021-01-28
KAY 4679 56 4199 2021-01-28
MCCLAIN 4567 38 4185 2021-01-28
PONTOTOC 4337 36 3894 2021-01-28
STEPHENS 4185 45 3796 2021-01-28
WASHINGTON 4094 76 3706 2021-01-28
DELAWARE 4013 54 3686 2021-01-28
PITTSBURG 4007 31 3667 2021-01-28
OSAGE 3999 38 3649 2021-01-28
CUSTER 3706 56 3443 2021-01-28
LOGAN 3551 23 3211 2021-01-28
CADDO 3506 48 3175 2021-01-28
SEQUOYAH 3482 24 3146 2021-01-28
MAYES 3470 32 3146 2021-01-28
MCCURTAIN 3422 57 3096 2021-01-28
OTTAWA 3395 34 3190 2021-01-28
TEXAS 3306 21 3184 2021-01-28
OKMULGEE 3261 38 2996 2021-01-28
GARVIN 3172 27 2868 2021-01-28
WOODWARD 2954 12 2788 2021-01-28
ADAIR 2770 18 2383 2021-01-28
LINCOLN 2758 41 2520 2021-01-28
JACKSON 2695 40 2491 2021-01-28
SEMINOLE 2464 26 2207 2021-01-28
BECKHAM 2459 28 2233 2021-01-28
KINGFISHER 1826 19 1689 2021-01-28
CRAIG 1793 8 1660 2021-01-28
MCINTOSH 1749 27 1544 2021-01-28
MURRAY 1702 16 1513 2021-01-28
OKFUSKEE 1659 16 1534 2021-01-28
MARSHALL 1633 12 1492 2021-01-28
ATOKA 1631 8 1531 2021-01-28
PAWNEE 1444 21 1302 2021-01-28
CHOCTAW 1422 11 1295 2021-01-28
LOVE 1325 8 1208 2021-01-28
NOBLE 1214 8 1124 2021-01-28
JOHNSTON 1151 14 1055 2021-01-28
HASKELL 1137 8 998 2021-01-28
WOODS 1131 7 1083 2021-01-28
ALFALFA 1077 5 1034 2021-01-28
HUGHES 1052 13 927 2021-01-28
NOWATA 979 13 881 2021-01-28
WASHITA 979 6 909 2021-01-28
PUSHMATAHA 884 8 811 2021-01-28
MAJOR 870 4 806 2021-01-28
BLAINE 862 5 777 2021-01-28
LATIMER 724 7 643 2021-01-28
KIOWA 722 13 651 2021-01-28
TILLMAN 691 13 618 2021-01-28
JEFFERSON 622 7 567 2021-01-28
COAL 621 8 571 2021-01-28
COTTON 571 13 504 2021-01-28
DEWEY 498 4 471 2021-01-28
GRANT 483 5 449 2021-01-28
GREER 458 13 418 2021-01-28
HARPER 386 3 367 2021-01-28
BEAVER 377 4 345 2021-01-28
ROGER MILLS 368 6 320 2021-01-28
ELLIS 332 1 321 2021-01-28
HARMON 252 1 234 2021-01-28
CIMARRON 120 1 108 2021-01-28
89 0 80 2021-01-28

