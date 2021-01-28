ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths, including a Kingfisher woman, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .6% increase brought the total number of cases to 381,430, with 29,171 of those active, a single-day decrease of 684, and 348,836 recovered, including 2,969 since Wednesday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,423 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the deaths reported Thursday, 27 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and four women in Tulsa County, two men and one woman in Muskogee County, two women and one man in Oklahoma County, two Rogers County men, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man each in Caddo, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Le Flore, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Johnston, Kingfisher and Washington counties.
The remaining eight deaths were all in the 50-64 age group: one man each in McClain, Nowata and Oklahoma counties and one woman each in Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Creek and Stephens counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,478, according to OSDH on Thursday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 16 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 11 patients and also no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 16 Thursday for a total of 6,754, with 406 active and 6,290, or 93.1%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,955, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 369 active cases and 5,532 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,651 cases, with 2,457 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,231 cases, with 3,009 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 14 in Blaine, nine in Kingfisher, four in Woodward, three in Noble, two in Major and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. No cases were reported in Woods County.
State update
There have been 201,930 Oklahoma women and 179,478 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 22 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,226 in the 0-4 age group, 41,670 in the 5-17 age group, 120,107 in the 18-35 age group, 82,586 in the 36-49 age group, 74,250 in the 50-64 age group and 55,540 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,423 deaths in the state, 2,719 have been 65 and older and 549 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 124 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,932, than women, 1,491, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 565 in Oklahoma; 564 in Tulsa; 216 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 91 in Creek; 76 in Washington; 73 in Muskogee; 67 in Wagoner; 62 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 56 each in Custer and Kay; 55 in Grady; 54 in Delaware; 52 in Pottawatomie; 48 in Caddo; 45 each in Bryan and Stephens; 41 each in Lincoln and Payne; 40 in Jackson; 39 in Le Flor; 38 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 28 in Beckham; 27 each in Garvin and McIntosh; 26 each in Carter and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 each in Pawnee and Texas; 19 in Kingfisher; 18 in Adair; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 14 in Johnston; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Nowata and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson, Latimer and Woods; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,954 cases, 2,788 recovered, 154 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,826 cases, 1,689 recovered, 118 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,214 cases, 1,124 recovered, 82 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,131 cases, 1,083 recovered, 41 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,077 cases, 1,034 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 870 cases, 806 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 862 cases, 777 recovered, 80 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 483 cases, 449 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 21 Thursday with 105 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other Northwest Oklahoma facilities reported any Thursday.
Oklahoma per city 01.28.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|56153
|446
|51664
|2021-01-28
|TULSA
|37547
|369
|34419
|2021-01-28
|EDMOND
|14967
|83
|13861
|2021-01-28
|BROKEN ARROW
|13718
|112
|12473
|2021-01-28
|NORMAN
|12181
|112
|11197
|2021-01-28
|OTHER***
|8258
|49
|7479
|2021-01-28
|YUKON
|7698
|23
|7199
|2021-01-28
|LAWTON
|6460
|80
|5693
|2021-01-28
|ENID
|5955
|54
|5532
|2021-01-28
|STILLWATER
|5545
|21
|5126
|2021-01-28
|MOORE
|5530
|36
|5035
|2021-01-28
|CLAREMORE
|5180
|72
|4686
|2021-01-28
|OWASSO
|4642
|29
|4205
|2021-01-28
|MUSKOGEE
|4577
|54
|3969
|2021-01-28
|SHAWNEE
|4342
|39
|4027
|2021-01-28
|ARDMORE
|3651
|18
|3268
|2021-01-28
|ADA
|3578
|30
|3193
|2021-01-28
|TAHLEQUAH
|3496
|22
|3185
|2021-01-28
|PONCA CITY
|3448
|31
|3095
|2021-01-28
|BARTLESVILLE
|3188
|63
|2888
|2021-01-28
|DURANT
|3115
|25
|2794
|2021-01-28
|BIXBY
|2957
|20
|2715
|2021-01-28
|MCALESTER
|2809
|22
|2591
|2021-01-28
|SAND SPRINGS
|2786
|33
|2516
|2021-01-28
|DUNCAN
|2619
|27
|2364
|2021-01-28
|SAPULPA
|2519
|36
|2241
|2021-01-28
|GUYMON
|2471
|20
|2385
|2021-01-28
|JENKS
|2466
|16
|2243
|2021-01-28
|EL RENO
|2255
|15
|2149
|2021-01-28
|ALTUS
|2247
|37
|2079
|2021-01-28
|MUSTANG
|2238
|18
|2110
|2021-01-28
|GUTHRIE
|2122
|17
|1894
|2021-01-28
|CHICKASHA
|2116
|31
|1924
|2021-01-28
|COLLINSVILLE
|2076
|13
|1880
|2021-01-28
|CHOCTAW
|2015
|13
|1856
|2021-01-28
|MIAMI
|1914
|21
|1789
|2021-01-28
|BLANCHARD
|1906
|11
|1736
|2021-01-28
|STILWELL
|1884
|15
|1584
|2021-01-28
|BETHANY
|1723
|14
|1586
|2021-01-28
|WOODWARD
|1697
|9
|1575
|2021-01-28
|COWETA
|1624
|20
|1480
|2021-01-28
|CLINTON
|1611
|32
|1473
|2021-01-28
|WEATHERFORD
|1605
|20
|1516
|2021-01-28
|TAFT
|1565
|3
|1549
|2021-01-28
|ELK CITY
|1505
|13
|1351
|2021-01-28
|SKIATOOK
|1476
|8
|1336
|2021-01-28
|GROVE
|1401
|34
|1283
|2021-01-28
|VINITA
|1395
|6
|1290
|2021-01-28
|GLENPOOL
|1365
|13
|1245
|2021-01-28
|PRYOR CREEK
|1355
|16
|1247
|2021-01-28
|POTEAU
|1344
|12
|1269
|2021-01-28
|OKMULGEE
|1343
|21
|1221
|2021-01-28
|SALLISAW
|1330
|12
|1222
|2021-01-28
|TUTTLE
|1320
|10
|1234
|2021-01-28
|SEMINOLE
|1289
|13
|1159
|2021-01-28
|WAGONER
|1273
|12
|1138
|2021-01-28
|PURCELL
|1263
|16
|1151
|2021-01-28
|ATOKA
|1256
|5
|1177
|2021-01-28
|CUSHING
|1222
|10
|1139
|2021-01-28
|ANADARKO
|1214
|16
|1096
|2021-01-28
|BROKEN BOW
|1208
|29
|1076
|2021-01-28
|PAULS VALLEY
|1133
|8
|1020
|2021-01-28
|IDABEL
|1130
|14
|1036
|2021-01-28
|NEWCASTLE
|1115
|7
|1027
|2021-01-28
|NOBLE
|1107
|16
|965
|2021-01-28
|LEXINGTON
|1087
|12
|983
|2021-01-28
|SULPHUR
|1086
|12
|967
|2021-01-28
|TECUMSEH
|1050
|5
|968
|2021-01-28
|PIEDMONT
|1022
|5
|952
|2021-01-28
|HARRAH
|994
|8
|911
|2021-01-28
|MCLOUD
|993
|5
|925
|2021-01-28
|FORT GIBSON
|961
|11
|845
|2021-01-28
|ALVA
|947
|6
|909
|2021-01-28
|MADILL
|938
|6
|873
|2021-01-28
|JAY
|927
|8
|852
|2021-01-28
|FORT SUPPLY
|923
|2
|916
|2021-01-28
|MARLOW
|901
|8
|833
|2021-01-28
|MARIETTA
|900
|6
|810
|2021-01-28
|MULDROW
|868
|3
|757
|2021-01-28
|CHECOTAH
|857
|12
|770
|2021-01-28
|HUGO
|850
|9
|778
|2021-01-28
|HENRYETTA
|823
|11
|753
|2021-01-28
|BRISTOW
|823
|20
|745
|2021-01-28
|EUFAULA
|812
|15
|697
|2021-01-28
|SAYRE
|776
|13
|722
|2021-01-28
|HOMINY
|729
|2
|705
|2021-01-28
|KINGFISHER
|720
|8
|667
|2021-01-28
|STIGLER
|714
|7
|622
|2021-01-28
|HELENA
|710
|2
|689
|2021-01-28
|OKEMAH
|697
|6
|612
|2021-01-28
|KINGSTON
|686
|6
|613
|2021-01-28
|LINDSAY
|683
|5
|638
|2021-01-28
|CATOOSA
|668
|10
|613
|2021-01-28
|ELGIN
|642
|8
|585
|2021-01-28
|MANNFORD
|638
|10
|531
|2021-01-28
|HOLDENVILLE
|630
|7
|560
|2021-01-28
|WEWOKA
|626
|7
|554
|2021-01-28
|HEAVENER
|619
|9
|574
|2021-01-28
|CALERA
|616
|3
|576
|2021-01-28
|CHANDLER
|615
|15
|559
|2021-01-28
|CLEVELAND
|611
|8
|571
|2021-01-28
|LOCUST GROVE
|609
|0
|543
|2021-01-28
|HENNESSEY
|604
|5
|561
|2021-01-28
|NOWATA
|590
|9
|526
|2021-01-28
|INOLA
|589
|5
|538
|2021-01-28
|PERRY
|589
|4
|537
|2021-01-28
|BLACKWELL
|581
|13
|511
|2021-01-28
|SPIRO
|579
|1
|555
|2021-01-28
|AFTON
|568
|3
|537
|2021-01-28
|MOUNDS
|561
|6
|506
|2021-01-28
|DAVIS
|561
|3
|496
|2021-01-28
|BOLEY
|558
|7
|543
|2021-01-28
|CHELSEA
|548
|7
|500
|2021-01-28
|SPERRY
|544
|2
|493
|2021-01-28
|CACHE
|540
|6
|486
|2021-01-28
|TISHOMINGO
|535
|6
|492
|2021-01-28
|WARR ACRES
|524
|1
|480
|2021-01-28
|SPENCER
|519
|7
|473
|2021-01-28
|JONES
|512
|4
|471
|2021-01-28
|WESTVILLE
|512
|3
|455
|2021-01-28
|PRAGUE
|501
|5
|472
|2021-01-28
|SALINA
|500
|3
|444
|2021-01-28
|COMANCHE
|498
|8
|441
|2021-01-28
|PERKINS
|494
|4
|452
|2021-01-28
|MIDWEST CITY
|483
|12
|426
|2021-01-28
|FAIRVIEW
|482
|2
|444
|2021-01-28
|ANTLERS
|480
|6
|435
|2021-01-28
|DEL CITY
|472
|6
|431
|2021-01-28
|VIAN
|471
|4
|437
|2021-01-28
|PAWNEE
|465
|10
|413
|2021-01-28
|HULBERT
|462
|3
|416
|2021-01-28
|COALGATE
|457
|6
|422
|2021-01-28
|PAWHUSKA
|456
|7
|423
|2021-01-28
|COLCORD
|447
|3
|406
|2021-01-28
|WYNNEWOOD
|446
|3
|399
|2021-01-28
|OOLOGAH
|446
|2
|411
|2021-01-28
|HINTON
|445
|0
|429
|2021-01-28
|HASKELL
|443
|3
|410
|2021-01-28
|WILBURTON
|432
|5
|367
|2021-01-28
|DEWEY
|431
|5
|389
|2021-01-28
|MEEKER
|427
|13
|389
|2021-01-28
|APACHE
|425
|4
|374
|2021-01-28
|CHOUTEAU
|417
|9
|380
|2021-01-28
|STRATFORD
|412
|2
|372
|2021-01-28
|FREDERICK
|410
|10
|368
|2021-01-28
|ROLAND
|402
|1
|358
|2021-01-28
|LONE GROVE
|388
|2
|349
|2021-01-28
|TALIHINA
|381
|8
|345
|2021-01-28
|NEWKIRK
|381
|2
|351
|2021-01-28
|WISTER
|377
|2
|355
|2021-01-28
|CARNEGIE
|374
|8
|332
|2021-01-28
|KANSAS
|370
|6
|346
|2021-01-28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|360
|0
|342
|2021-01-28
|STROUD
|357
|3
|327
|2021-01-28
|WASHINGTON
|355
|2
|333
|2021-01-28
|KONAWA
|354
|4
|308
|2021-01-28
|POCOLA
|350
|3
|318
|2021-01-28
|BEGGS
|350
|4
|329
|2021-01-28
|WALTERS
|347
|3
|307
|2021-01-28
|WILSON
|331
|1
|308
|2021-01-28
|WATONGA
|331
|1
|292
|2021-01-28
|MINCO
|325
|0
|315
|2021-01-28
|LUTHER
|324
|4
|294
|2021-01-28
|TONKAWA
|323
|10
|284
|2021-01-28
|HARTSHORNE
|313
|4
|275
|2021-01-28
|HOOKER
|311
|0
|301
|2021-01-28
|WELLSTON
|309
|2
|287
|2021-01-28
|COMMERCE
|308
|2
|288
|2021-01-28
|VALLIANT
|307
|4
|283
|2021-01-28
|COLBERT
|305
|9
|266
|2021-01-28
|MANGUM
|304
|11
|271
|2021-01-28
|MORRIS
|302
|2
|289
|2021-01-28
|WYANDOTTE
|299
|2
|280
|2021-01-28
|HOBART
|299
|7
|266
|2021-01-28
|GORE
|297
|4
|270
|2021-01-28
|NEW CORDELL
|295
|0
|268
|2021-01-28
|FLETCHER
|289
|2
|249
|2021-01-28
|QUAPAW
|288
|5
|270
|2021-01-28
|HOWE
|284
|0
|264
|2021-01-28
|CADDO
|283
|1
|258
|2021-01-28
|MEAD
|279
|3
|244
|2021-01-28
|PORTER
|274
|6
|235
|2021-01-28
|PORUM
|271
|2
|245
|2021-01-28
|WARNER
|270
|1
|243
|2021-01-28
|FAIRLAND
|269
|1
|260
|2021-01-28
|ELMORE CITY
|266
|3
|242
|2021-01-28
|HEALDTON
|264
|3
|221
|2021-01-28
|ARCADIA
|258
|0
|243
|2021-01-28
|TALALA
|252
|2
|221
|2021-01-28
|WAURIKA
|250
|3
|230
|2021-01-28
|KELLYVILLE
|246
|2
|230
|2021-01-28
|BOKCHITO
|245
|1
|221
|2021-01-28
|STONEWALL
|238
|1
|225
|2021-01-28
|KIEFER
|236
|1
|223
|2021-01-28
|ADAIR
|236
|1
|212
|2021-01-28
|MAYSVILLE
|235
|6
|209
|2021-01-28
|DRUMRIGHT
|233
|5
|207
|2021-01-28
|WAYNE
|233
|2
|211
|2021-01-28
|CRESCENT
|232
|2
|214
|2021-01-28
|ALLEN
|226
|2
|212
|2021-01-28
|BARNSDALL
|225
|4
|193
|2021-01-28
|HOLLIS
|224
|1
|206
|2021-01-28
|CASHION
|224
|0
|207
|2021-01-28
|RINGLING
|224
|1
|197
|2021-01-28
|EARLSBORO
|223
|0
|209
|2021-01-28
|OKARCHE
|222
|4
|211
|2021-01-28
|PADEN
|220
|0
|208
|2021-01-28
|BOSWELL
|215
|1
|188
|2021-01-28
|BLAIR
|212
|1
|192
|2021-01-28
|RUSH SPRINGS
|211
|3
|188
|2021-01-28
|HYDRO
|211
|4
|198
|2021-01-28
|WRIGHT CITY
|205
|1
|180
|2021-01-28
|LAVERNE
|200
|1
|190
|2021-01-28
|BILLINGS
|198
|1
|190
|2021-01-28
|FORT COBB
|196
|1
|174
|2021-01-28
|KEOTA
|196
|0
|179
|2021-01-28
|WAUKOMIS
|196
|0
|184
|2021-01-28
|MOORELAND
|196
|1
|166
|2021-01-28
|CAMERON
|194
|0
|186
|2021-01-28
|BEAVER
|194
|2
|176
|2021-01-28
|BINGER
|192
|10
|168
|2021-01-28
|HAWORTH
|192
|3
|174
|2021-01-28
|WATTS
|188
|0
|178
|2021-01-28
|CHEROKEE
|187
|1
|178
|2021-01-28
|YALE
|185
|4
|167
|2021-01-28
|GERONIMO
|184
|2
|159
|2021-01-28
|ROFF
|182
|1
|161
|2021-01-28
|BIG CABIN
|181
|2
|167
|2021-01-28
|PAOLI
|177
|2
|159
|2021-01-28
|CEMENT
|176
|0
|167
|2021-01-28
|TEXHOMA
|176
|0
|170
|2021-01-28
|OKEENE
|175
|0
|162
|2021-01-28
|QUINTON
|174
|1
|144
|2021-01-28
|WETUMKA
|173
|3
|147
|2021-01-28
|THOMAS
|171
|0
|163
|2021-01-28
|GLENCOE
|169
|2
|149
|2021-01-28
|CYRIL
|169
|2
|151
|2021-01-28
|OCHELATA
|169
|2
|148
|2021-01-28
|SHATTUCK
|167
|1
|161
|2021-01-28
|ARAPAHO
|166
|4
|149
|2021-01-28
|MAUD
|166
|0
|157
|2021-01-28
|CHEYENNE
|164
|1
|138
|2021-01-28
|BOKOSHE
|163
|0
|150
|2021-01-28
|FAIRFAX
|163
|1
|150
|2021-01-28
|WELCH
|161
|2
|146
|2021-01-28
|RED ROCK
|159
|2
|147
|2021-01-28
|MORRISON
|158
|1
|147
|2021-01-28
|RINGWOOD
|157
|0
|145
|2021-01-28
|MEDFORD
|154
|1
|146
|2021-01-28
|GOODWELL
|153
|1
|146
|2021-01-28
|JENNINGS
|152
|1
|131
|2021-01-28
|SEILING
|151
|1
|147
|2021-01-28
|NINNEKAH
|149
|1
|135
|2021-01-28
|BUFFALO
|149
|2
|141
|2021-01-28
|SHADY POINT
|148
|1
|136
|2021-01-28
|OKTAHA
|147
|0
|132
|2021-01-28
|THACKERVILLE
|147
|1
|140
|2021-01-28
|RAMONA
|146
|4
|133
|2021-01-28
|FORT TOWSON
|144
|0
|133
|2021-01-28
|GEARY
|142
|0
|131
|2021-01-28
|CALUMET
|142
|0
|124
|2021-01-28
|INDIAHOMA
|140
|1
|121
|2021-01-28
|WELEETKA
|140
|3
|128
|2021-01-28
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|129
|2021-01-28
|GRACEMONT
|138
|2
|125
|2021-01-28
|BURNS FLAT
|135
|1
|126
|2021-01-28
|SNYDER
|135
|5
|121
|2021-01-28
|PANAMA
|133
|1
|125
|2021-01-28
|COPAN
|133
|1
|120
|2021-01-28
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|113
|2021-01-28
|DEPEW
|133
|2
|121
|2021-01-28
|BLUEJACKET
|132
|1
|126
|2021-01-28
|BENNINGTON
|131
|2
|116
|2021-01-28
|POND CREEK
|130
|0
|126
|2021-01-28
|KREBS
|130
|2
|115
|2021-01-28
|CANTON
|129
|2
|114
|2021-01-28
|RED OAK
|127
|0
|119
|2021-01-28
|CLAYTON
|126
|0
|120
|2021-01-28
|WEBBERS FALLS
|124
|0
|109
|2021-01-28
|WANETTE
|123
|0
|118
|2021-01-28
|VICI
|122
|0
|114
|2021-01-28
|CANUTE
|122
|0
|114
|2021-01-28
|GRANITE
|121
|2
|115
|2021-01-28
|GARBER
|120
|1
|117
|2021-01-28
|HAMMON
|118
|2
|106
|2021-01-28
|KIOWA
|118
|2
|108
|2021-01-28
|LEEDEY
|117
|4
|109
|2021-01-28
|MILBURN
|117
|2
|101
|2021-01-28
|ALEX
|116
|2
|104
|2021-01-28
|LAHOMA
|116
|4
|106
|2021-01-28
|MANNSVILLE
|114
|1
|106
|2021-01-28
|ARKOMA
|113
|1
|101
|2021-01-28
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|113
|1
|101
|2021-01-28
|SPAVINAW
|112
|1
|101
|2021-01-28
|TERLTON
|109
|1
|93
|2021-01-28
|DAVENPORT
|109
|0
|102
|2021-01-28
|TIPTON
|108
|2
|92
|2021-01-28
|CANEY
|104
|1
|99
|2021-01-28
|COUNCIL HILL
|104
|2
|94
|2021-01-28
|RYAN
|104
|0
|97
|2021-01-28
|GRANDFIELD
|103
|1
|95
|2021-01-28
|VELMA
|103
|2
|94
|2021-01-28
|MULHALL
|102
|0
|99
|2021-01-28
|SENTINEL
|101
|0
|96
|2021-01-28
|ASHER
|101
|0
|94
|2021-01-28
|SOPER
|100
|1
|92
|2021-01-28
|OAKS
|100
|1
|93
|2021-01-28
|CHATTANOOGA
|100
|2
|76
|2021-01-28
|ERICK
|98
|1
|89
|2021-01-28
|BRAGGS
|96
|1
|91
|2021-01-28
|WAYNOKA
|96
|0
|91
|2021-01-28
|DELAWARE
|95
|2
|86
|2021-01-28
|DOVER
|93
|2
|83
|2021-01-28
|BYARS
|93
|1
|85
|2021-01-28
|TYRONE
|93
|0
|82
|2021-01-28
|TUPELO
|91
|0
|81
|2021-01-28
|MCCURTAIN
|90
|1
|77
|2021-01-28
|SASAKWA
|90
|0
|85
|2021-01-28
|AGRA
|90
|1
|73
|2021-01-28
|OILTON
|90
|3
|70
|2021-01-28
|AMBER
|86
|1
|81
|2021-01-28
|LOOKEBA
|84
|2
|78
|2021-01-28
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-01-28
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|79
|2021-01-28
|FOSS
|82
|0
|79
|2021-01-28
|SPRINGER
|80
|1
|75
|2021-01-28
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-28
|RATLIFF CITY
|80
|0
|73
|2021-01-28
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|79
|2021-01-28
|VERDEN
|78
|1
|72
|2021-01-28
|GANS
|76
|0
|70
|2021-01-28
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|73
|2021-01-28
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|69
|2021-01-28
|WANN
|74
|2
|65
|2021-01-28
|DEWAR
|71
|0
|66
|2021-01-28
|OLUSTEE
|70
|0
|66
|2021-01-28
|RIPLEY
|69
|1
|50
|2021-01-28
|COVINGTON
|68
|0
|66
|2021-01-28
|TRYON
|68
|0
|60
|2021-01-28
|STERLING
|67
|1
|65
|2021-01-28
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|67
|2021-01-28
|CORN
|67
|3
|61
|2021-01-28
|KINTA
|66
|0
|59
|2021-01-28
|PITTSBURG
|66
|0
|61
|2021-01-28
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-28
|CARNEY
|66
|1
|59
|2021-01-28
|POCASSET
|65
|1
|62
|2021-01-28
|DUSTIN
|64
|1
|56
|2021-01-28
|CANADIAN
|64
|0
|60
|2021-01-28
|LAMONT
|63
|1
|55
|2021-01-28
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-01-28
|RATTAN
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-28
|HAILEYVILLE
|60
|0
|56
|2021-01-28
|STUART
|60
|0
|57
|2021-01-28
|COYLE
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-28
|MARBLE CITY
|60
|0
|53
|2021-01-28
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|59
|2021-01-28
|LONGDALE
|58
|0
|52
|2021-01-28
|KAW CITY
|58
|1
|55
|2021-01-28
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|51
|2021-01-28
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|53
|2021-01-28
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|58
|2021-01-28
|ORLANDO
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-28
|AMES
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-28
|REYDON
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-28
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-28
|NASH
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-28
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-28
|CLEO SPRINGS
|55
|0
|53
|2021-01-28
|SAWYER
|54
|0
|50
|2021-01-28
|RANDLETT
|53
|1
|49
|2021-01-28
|WHITEFIELD
|52
|0
|48
|2021-01-28
|LANGLEY
|52
|0
|46
|2021-01-28
|DRUMMOND
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-28
|KENEFIC
|51
|1
|46
|2021-01-28
|WAPANUCKA
|51
|1
|42
|2021-01-28
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|45
|2021-01-28
|MARLAND
|49
|0
|47
|2021-01-28
|LONE WOLF
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-28
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-28
|LOCO
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-28
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|43
|2021-01-28
|MENO
|48
|0
|47
|2021-01-28
|CASTLE
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-28
|OKAY
|47
|1
|40
|2021-01-28
|ALINE
|47
|2
|43
|2021-01-28
|CALVIN
|47
|1
|42
|2021-01-28
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|45
|2021-01-28
|GAGE
|46
|0
|43
|2021-01-28
|FAXON
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-28
|TERRAL
|45
|2
|42
|2021-01-28
|PRUE
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-28
|CARTER
|44
|0
|38
|2021-01-28
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|39
|2021-01-28
|FAIRMONT
|43
|0
|40
|2021-01-28
|ACHILLE
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-28
|CARMEN
|42
|1
|35
|2021-01-28
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-28
|RALSTON
|41
|1
|37
|2021-01-28
|SCHULTER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-28
|FORGAN
|40
|1
|38
|2021-01-28
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-28
|TALOGA
|39
|0
|38
|2021-01-28
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-28
|ROOSEVELT
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-28
|COLONY
|39
|0
|37
|2021-01-28
|SHARON
|38
|0
|31
|2021-01-28
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-28
|HASTINGS
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-28
|BURBANK
|38
|0
|34
|2021-01-28
|JET
|36
|0
|32
|2021-01-28
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|34
|2021-01-28
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-01-28
|ROCKY
|34
|0
|31
|2021-01-28
|GOLDSBY
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-28
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-28
|GOLTRY
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-28
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-01-28
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-28
|FREEDOM
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-28
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-28
|OSAGE
|32
|0
|28
|2021-01-28
|EAKLY
|30
|0
|24
|2021-01-28
|AVANT
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-28
|HANNA
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-28
|BESSIE
|29
|1
|24
|2021-01-28
|DEER CREEK
|29
|1
|27
|2021-01-28
|FRANCIS
|29
|1
|27
|2021-01-28
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-28
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|25
|2021-01-28
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-28
|WILLOW
|27
|0
|26
|2021-01-28
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-28
|CAMARGO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|DACOMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-28
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-28
|DISNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2021-01-28
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-01-28
|DIBBLE
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-28
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-28
|BRADLEY
|20
|1
|17
|2021-01-28
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-28
|KEYES
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-28
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-28
|BRAMAN
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-28
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-28
|HILLSDALE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-28
|BROMIDE
|18
|1
|16
|2021-01-28
|HITCHCOCK
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-28
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-28
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-28
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-28
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-28
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-28
|CROMWELL
|15
|1
|10
|2021-01-28
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-28
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-28
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-01-28
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-28
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-28
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-28
|VERA
|7
|0
|5
|2021-01-28
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-28
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-01-28
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-28
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-28
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-28
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|3
|2021-01-28
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-28
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-28
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-28
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-28
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|0
|2021-01-28
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-28
