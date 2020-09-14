You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Oklahoma has more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases; 869 reported Monday

Covid daily 9.14.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma now has more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19, as the number of additional cases rose by 869 Monday to top out at 70,223 since the first case was confirmed in the state in March.

Active cases were recorded at 10,311, a single-day increase of 422, while 59,007 have recovered in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 905 Oklahomans who have died, with COVID-19 as the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH. No additional deaths were reported on Monday.

As of last week, there have been more than 1 million specimens tested, with 920,176, or nearly 92%, of those negative, according to the OSDH. The number of tests confirmed positive by the Health Department is less than 1.8% of the state's estimated population of 3,956,971, according to www.census.gov.

Garfield County saw an increase of 18 COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,333, with 321 active, a single-day increase of 14, and 995 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 17 to 1,255 total cases, with 299 active and 939 recovered, according to the OSDH website.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, three in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Major and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included 10 in Woodward and one each in Fairmont, Helena, Waukomis and Waynoka. The city of Kingfisher saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 357 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 212 in the 36-49 age group, 147 in the 50-64 age group, 87 in the 65 and older age group, 61 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,485 in the 0-4 age group, 6,430 in the 5-17 age group, 25,670 in the 18-35 age group, 14,905 in the 36-49 age group, 12,245 in the 50-64 age group and 9,486 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 37,002 have been women and 33,165 have been men. There were 56 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 905 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 723 have been 65 and older and 143 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 495, than women, 410, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 175 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 28 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,333 cases, 995 recovered, 321 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 303 cases, 266 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 150 cases, 101 recovered and 58 active; Noble with 131 cases, 107 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 98 cases, 76 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 67 cases, 55 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 16 recovered and 21 active; Woods with 33 cases, 27 recovered and six active; and Grant with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,255 in Enid (299 active); 139 in Hennessey (11 active); 108 in Kingfisher (17 active); 108 in Woodward (37 active); 47 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (five active); 30 in Helena (20 active); 29 in Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (five active); 22 in Fort Supply (21 active); 19 in Canton (nine active); 18 in Garber; 15 each in Cashion and Ringwood (two active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings and Lamont; six each in Fairmont (five active), Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (2 active), Covington, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two in Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 675 cases, with 509 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 571 cases, with 423 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.14.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 15293 175 13342 2020-09-14
TULSA 15202 144 13419 2020-09-14
CLEVELAND 5002 68 3989 2020-09-14
PAYNE 1801 5 1296 2020-09-14
CANADIAN 1752 13 1533 2020-09-14
MUSKOGEE 1593 19 1330 2020-09-14
ROGERS 1546 46 1282 2020-09-14
COMANCHE 1384 12 1247 2020-09-14
GARFIELD 1333 17 995 2020-09-14
WAGONER 1327 23 1152 2020-09-14
TEXAS 1321 8 1191 2020-09-14
MCCURTAIN 1160 32 966 2020-09-14
POTTAWATOMIE 1064 9 870 2020-09-14
CREEK 974 28 819 2020-09-14
WASHINGTON 916 40 788 2020-09-14
CHEROKEE 881 7 657 2020-09-14
LE FLORE 869 16 720 2020-09-14
PITTSBURG 825 19 592 2020-09-14
BRYAN 742 4 617 2020-09-14
OSAGE 733 13 649 2020-09-14
OTTAWA 724 4 558 2020-09-14
OKMULGEE 719 5 606 2020-09-14
GRADY 714 7 534 2020-09-14
SEQUOYAH 708 9 559 2020-09-14
MCCLAIN 698 6 585 2020-09-14
JACKSON 650 9 576 2020-09-14
CADDO 646 20 544 2020-09-14
DELAWARE 638 23 530 2020-09-14
ADAIR 530 10 405 2020-09-14
MAYES 497 10 402 2020-09-14
CARTER 469 8 408 2020-09-14
KAY 442 13 319 2020-09-14
CUSTER 402 0 342 2020-09-14
CRAIG 379 1 133 2020-09-14
SEMINOLE 377 5 312 2020-09-14
LOGAN 363 1 308 2020-09-14
LINCOLN 354 9 297 2020-09-14
STEPHENS 320 5 240 2020-09-14
GARVIN 311 4 258 2020-09-14
KINGFISHER 303 2 266 2020-09-14
PONTOTOC 300 3 242 2020-09-14
MCINTOSH 278 4 230 2020-09-14
CHOCTAW 274 2 244 2020-09-14
HUGHES 261 4 213 2020-09-14
ATOKA 243 1 160 2020-09-14
PAWNEE 232 3 216 2020-09-14
HASKELL 211 4 158 2020-09-14
BECKHAM 174 1 123 2020-09-14
WOODWARD 159 0 101 2020-09-14
MARSHALL 157 1 131 2020-09-14
LOVE 146 1 119 2020-09-14
PUSHMATAHA 137 1 127 2020-09-14
NOBLE 131 2 107 2020-09-14
LATIMER 125 2 108 2020-09-14
JOHNSTON 124 3 100 2020-09-14
NOWATA 122 2 101 2020-09-14
OKFUSKEE 118 4 97 2020-09-14
MURRAY 107 1 89 2020-09-14
BLAINE 98 1 76 2020-09-14
GREER 97 8 79 2020-09-14
TILLMAN 78 1 66 2020-09-14
MAJOR 67 1 55 2020-09-14
COAL 65 0 59 2020-09-14
COTTON 64 2 31 2020-09-14
KIOWA 58 2 44 2020-09-14
47 0 0 2020-09-14
WASHITA 46 0 39 2020-09-14
BEAVER 46 0 44 2020-09-14
DEWEY 44 1 20 2020-09-14
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-14
ALFALFA 37 0 16 2020-09-14
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-14
WOODS 33 0 27 2020-09-14
GRANT 32 0 28 2020-09-14
HARPER 25 0 18 2020-09-14
CIMARRON 21 0 14 2020-09-14
ROGER MILLS 17 1 13 2020-09-14
ELLIS 7 0 6 2020-09-14

Oklahoma per city 9.14.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12456 151 10953 2020-09-14
TULSA 10290 102 9147 2020-09-14
BROKEN ARROW 2801 30 2433 2020-09-14
NORMAN 2672 35 1998 2020-09-14
EDMOND 2179 21 1870 2020-09-14
OTHER*** 1683 13 1384 2020-09-14
STILLWATER 1498 3 1045 2020-09-14
ENID 1255 17 939 2020-09-14
GUYMON 1044 8 950 2020-09-14
CLAREMORE 949 43 767 2020-09-14
YUKON 879 6 788 2020-09-14
MOORE 858 13 752 2020-09-14
LAWTON 826 11 732 2020-09-14
BARTLESVILLE 760 37 644 2020-09-14
TAFT 744 2 673 2020-09-14
JENKS 724 2 667 2020-09-14
OWASSO 722 2 619 2020-09-14
TAHLEQUAH 653 3 489 2020-09-14
MCALESTER 623 17 425 2020-09-14
ALTUS 590 9 524 2020-09-14
MUSKOGEE 579 12 437 2020-09-14
SHAWNEE 574 8 451 2020-09-14
BIXBY 573 4 498 2020-09-14
BROKEN BOW 477 22 392 2020-09-14
DURANT 464 1 383 2020-09-14
SAPULPA 432 10 361 2020-09-14
MIAMI 427 3 313 2020-09-14
SAND SPRINGS 400 4 332 2020-09-14
ARDMORE 392 6 340 2020-09-14
IDABEL 379 5 330 2020-09-14
CHICKASHA 367 4 254 2020-09-14
LEXINGTON 362 4 317 2020-09-14
STILWELL 353 8 254 2020-09-14
BETHANY 350 4 297 2020-09-14
GLENPOOL 350 4 307 2020-09-14
EL RENO 336 4 268 2020-09-14
PONCA CITY 336 10 251 2020-09-14
VINITA 322 1 91 2020-09-14
MCLOUD 299 1 271 2020-09-14
COWETA 294 13 257 2020-09-14
ANADARKO 290 5 248 2020-09-14
MUSTANG 288 2 257 2020-09-14
OKMULGEE 288 3 232 2020-09-14
SKIATOOK 282 8 248 2020-09-14
COLLINSVILLE 281 1 244 2020-09-14
CHOCTAW 266 3 215 2020-09-14
SALLISAW 264 2 210 2020-09-14
GROVE 263 17 212 2020-09-14
PURCELL 246 3 211 2020-09-14
ADA 239 1 196 2020-09-14
BLANCHARD 234 1 190 2020-09-14
CLINTON 221 0 196 2020-09-14
HENRYETTA 219 2 189 2020-09-14
DUNCAN 213 3 160 2020-09-14
WAGONER 210 5 178 2020-09-14
HUGO 206 2 182 2020-09-14
ATOKA 204 0 125 2020-09-14
POTEAU 198 2 161 2020-09-14
HEAVENER 193 6 162 2020-09-14
HOMINY 186 2 170 2020-09-14
NOBLE 183 2 146 2020-09-14
HOLDENVILLE 182 3 148 2020-09-14
CUSHING 182 2 154 2020-09-14
GUTHRIE 176 0 150 2020-09-14
MULDROW 172 3 142 2020-09-14
TUTTLE 167 2 138 2020-09-14
SEMINOLE 163 3 129 2020-09-14
MIDWEST CITY 161 4 122 2020-09-14
NEWCASTLE 161 3 136 2020-09-14
BRISTOW 156 6 133 2020-09-14
WARR ACRES 154 0 140 2020-09-14
WEWOKA 153 1 133 2020-09-14
PRYOR CREEK 150 4 130 2020-09-14
SPIRO 142 1 122 2020-09-14
EUFAULA 140 2 112 2020-09-14
HENNESSEY 139 2 126 2020-09-14
WEATHERFORD 132 0 105 2020-09-14
STIGLER 131 3 100 2020-09-14
PAULS VALLEY 130 1 116 2020-09-14
HINTON 129 0 123 2020-09-14
CHECOTAH 127 2 110 2020-09-14
JAY 126 1 115 2020-09-14
CLEVELAND 125 3 115 2020-09-14
TECUMSEH 123 0 88 2020-09-14
VIAN 123 3 94 2020-09-14
PIEDMONT 118 1 102 2020-09-14
CATOOSA 113 0 99 2020-09-14
ELK CITY 109 1 78 2020-09-14
CHANDLER 109 8 87 2020-09-14
KINGFISHER 108 0 91 2020-09-14
SPENCER 108 1 95 2020-09-14
WOODWARD 108 0 71 2020-09-14
LOCUST GROVE 106 0 86 2020-09-14
AFTON 105 0 94 2020-09-14
HOOKER 105 0 101 2020-09-14
MADILL 103 1 89 2020-09-14
DEL CITY 98 0 80 2020-09-14
FORT GIBSON 96 4 73 2020-09-14
SPERRY 96 2 79 2020-09-14
MOUNDS 94 3 80 2020-09-14
HARRAH 94 0 78 2020-09-14
CALERA 91 1 77 2020-09-14
INOLA 91 3 70 2020-09-14
NICHOLS HILLS 89 0 68 2020-09-14
MANNFORD 87 3 67 2020-09-14
MARIETTA 87 0 75 2020-09-14
CHELSEA 86 0 75 2020-09-14
WESTVILLE 85 2 77 2020-09-14
HASKELL 85 1 74 2020-09-14
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-14
SALINA 81 1 64 2020-09-14
WRIGHT CITY 80 0 61 2020-09-14
ROLAND 80 0 71 2020-09-14
DEWEY 80 1 76 2020-09-14
CHOUTEAU 79 5 59 2020-09-14
NOWATA 79 2 64 2020-09-14
TALIHINA 77 3 66 2020-09-14
COMMERCE 76 0 60 2020-09-14
WYANDOTTE 74 1 60 2020-09-14
LINDSAY 74 2 64 2020-09-14
JONES 74 2 56 2020-09-14
VALLIANT 73 1 57 2020-09-14
PERKINS 71 1 59 2020-09-14
TEXHOMA 69 0 60 2020-09-14
HULBERT 68 2 48 2020-09-14
POCOLA 67 3 58 2020-09-14
MORRIS 66 0 58 2020-09-14
PRAGUE 66 0 59 2020-09-14
SULPHUR 64 1 55 2020-09-14
OKEMAH 64 2 50 2020-09-14
WASHINGTON 63 0 53 2020-09-14
TISHOMINGO 63 2 51 2020-09-14
BEGGS 63 0 50 2020-09-14
PAWNEE 63 0 60 2020-09-14
ANTLERS 62 1 56 2020-09-14
SAYRE 61 0 43 2020-09-14
WISTER 60 0 42 2020-09-14
COLCORD 60 1 52 2020-09-14
FREDERICK 59 1 54 2020-09-14
WILBURTON 58 1 53 2020-09-14
HAWORTH 58 2 49 2020-09-14
KELLYVILLE 57 2 53 2020-09-14
OOLOGAH 56 0 51 2020-09-14
HARTSHORNE 55 0 53 2020-09-14
COMANCHE 55 1 36 2020-09-14
GOODWELL 54 0 39 2020-09-14
PERRY 54 0 42 2020-09-14
KANSAS 53 2 39 2020-09-14
STROUD 53 0 46 2020-09-14
GORE 52 1 27 2020-09-14
KINGSTON 52 0 41 2020-09-14
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-14
WATONGA 47 0 37 2020-09-14
WALTERS 47 0 22 2020-09-14
LUTHER 46 0 33 2020-09-14
PAWHUSKA 46 0 42 2020-09-14
COALGATE 46 0 42 2020-09-14
WETUMKA 45 0 39 2020-09-14
CADDO 44 0 35 2020-09-14
FAIRLAND 43 0 41 2020-09-14
MARLOW 42 0 38 2020-09-14
HOWE 42 0 35 2020-09-14
MEAD 41 1 34 2020-09-14
KIEFER 41 0 36 2020-09-14
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-14
BLACKWELL 41 1 33 2020-09-14
APACHE 40 1 30 2020-09-14
QUAPAW 40 0 28 2020-09-14
CACHE 40 0 34 2020-09-14
ELGIN 39 0 35 2020-09-14
MEEKER 39 0 33 2020-09-14
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-14
BOKOSHE 38 0 34 2020-09-14
DAVIS 38 0 33 2020-09-14
CRESCENT 38 0 36 2020-09-14
WATTS 37 0 30 2020-09-14
OKARCHE 37 0 34 2020-09-14
RED ROCK 37 1 30 2020-09-14
KEOTA 37 0 27 2020-09-14
DRUMRIGHT 36 0 34 2020-09-14
QUINTON 36 0 30 2020-09-14
KONAWA 36 1 28 2020-09-14
COLBERT 36 0 35 2020-09-14
NEWKIRK 35 1 13 2020-09-14
WAYNE 34 0 33 2020-09-14
WYNNEWOOD 33 1 22 2020-09-14
FAIRVIEW 33 0 28 2020-09-14
MAYSVILLE 33 0 24 2020-09-14
CARNEGIE 32 1 23 2020-09-14
BARNSDALL 32 2 22 2020-09-14
HELENA 30 0 10 2020-09-14
WILSON 30 0 27 2020-09-14
WARNER 30 0 22 2020-09-14
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-14
ARCADIA 29 0 24 2020-09-14
MOORELAND 29 0 24 2020-09-14
RAMONA 28 1 20 2020-09-14
WEBBERS FALLS 28 0 16 2020-09-14
TALALA 28 0 24 2020-09-14
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-14
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-14
CAMERON 27 0 20 2020-09-14
BIG CABIN 27 1 22 2020-09-14
ALVA 27 0 22 2020-09-14
FORT COBB 26 0 21 2020-09-14
HOBART 26 1 17 2020-09-14
ELMORE CITY 25 0 21 2020-09-14
BOSWELL 24 0 23 2020-09-14
EARLSBORO 24 0 21 2020-09-14
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-14
WELCH 24 0 18 2020-09-14
DEWAR 24 0 22 2020-09-14
TYRONE 23 0 17 2020-09-14
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-14
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-14
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-14
ADAIR 23 0 19 2020-09-14
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-14
CEMENT 22 0 13 2020-09-14
GARVIN 22 0 18 2020-09-14
FORT SUPPLY 22 0 1 2020-09-14
BOKCHITO 22 1 16 2020-09-14
OKTAHA 22 0 15 2020-09-14
KREBS 21 1 11 2020-09-14
GERONIMO 21 0 21 2020-09-14
ALEX 21 0 12 2020-09-14
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-14
YALE 21 0 16 2020-09-14
THOMAS 21 0 16 2020-09-14
STRATFORD 21 0 13 2020-09-14
TONKAWA 21 0 16 2020-09-14
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-14
STONEWALL 21 1 14 2020-09-14
DELAWARE 21 0 14 2020-09-14
MAUD 20 0 18 2020-09-14
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-14
GRACEMONT 20 1 18 2020-09-14
MINCO 20 0 18 2020-09-14
BOISE CITY 20 0 13 2020-09-14
CANTON 19 1 10 2020-09-14
INDIAHOMA 19 0 14 2020-09-14
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-14
MCCURTAIN 19 1 11 2020-09-14
FORT TOWSON 18 0 16 2020-09-14
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-14
LEEDEY 18 1 1 2020-09-14
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-14
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-14
RED OAK 18 0 14 2020-09-14
WELEETKA 17 1 12 2020-09-14
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-14
FLETCHER 17 0 15 2020-09-14
JENNINGS 17 0 16 2020-09-14
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-14
CYRIL 16 1 13 2020-09-14
MORRISON 16 0 15 2020-09-14
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-14
ALLEN 16 1 12 2020-09-14
GANS 16 0 13 2020-09-14
ASHER 16 0 14 2020-09-14
CASHION 15 0 15 2020-09-14
BLUEJACKET 15 0 7 2020-09-14
RINGWOOD 15 0 13 2020-09-14
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-14
GEARY 15 0 14 2020-09-14
SHADY POINT 15 0 11 2020-09-14
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-14
MILBURN 15 1 12 2020-09-14
PAOLI 15 0 13 2020-09-14
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-14
CANADIAN 15 0 11 2020-09-14
LOOKEBA 14 2 8 2020-09-14
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-14
PANAMA 13 1 11 2020-09-14
LANGLEY 13 0 9 2020-09-14
OILTON 13 1 5 2020-09-14
AMBER 13 0 10 2020-09-14
SPAVINAW 13 0 8 2020-09-14
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-14
BUFFALO 13 0 9 2020-09-14
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-14
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-14
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-14
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-14
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-14
LAVERNE 12 0 9 2020-09-14
KINTA 12 0 11 2020-09-14
ROFF 12 0 10 2020-09-14
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-14
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-14
HYDRO 12 0 11 2020-09-14
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-14
NINNEKAH 12 0 7 2020-09-14
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-14
CHEYENNE 11 1 10 2020-09-14
MEDFORD 11 0 10 2020-09-14
LAHOMA 11 0 8 2020-09-14
SAVANNA 11 0 10 2020-09-14
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-14
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-14
WANETTE 11 0 9 2020-09-14
SNYDER 11 0 10 2020-09-14
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-14
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-14
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-14
DOVER 10 0 6 2020-09-14
CROWDER 10 0 7 2020-09-14
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-14
SPRINGER 10 1 6 2020-09-14
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-14
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-14
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-14
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-14
OPTIMA 10 0 10 2020-09-14
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-14
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-14
GRANITE 9 0 5 2020-09-14
KENEFIC 9 0 8 2020-09-14
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-14
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-14
VERDEN 9 0 7 2020-09-14
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-14
BOYNTON 8 0 6 2020-09-14
LANGSTON 8 0 6 2020-09-14
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-14
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-14
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-14
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-14
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-14
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-14
TRYON 7 0 6 2020-09-14
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-14
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-14
STUART 7 0 5 2020-09-14
RAVIA 7 0 6 2020-09-14
VELMA 7 1 5 2020-09-14
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-14
RATTAN 7 0 7 2020-09-14
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-14
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-14
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-14
WHITEFIELD 7 0 4 2020-09-14
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 0 5 2020-09-14
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-14
VICI 6 0 4 2020-09-14
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-14
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-14
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-14
FAIRMONT 6 0 1 2020-09-14
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-14
GRANDFIELD 6 0 1 2020-09-14
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-14
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-14
OKEENE 6 0 4 2020-09-14
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-14
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-14
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-14
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-14
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-14
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-14
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-14
KREMLIN 5 0 3 2020-09-14
DAVENPORT 5 0 3 2020-09-14
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-14
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-14
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-14
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-14
ORLANDO 5 0 5 2020-09-14
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-14
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-14
SAWYER 5 0 3 2020-09-14
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-14
BRADLEY 5 0 3 2020-09-14
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-14
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-14
SHIDLER 4 0 2 2020-09-14
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-14
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-14
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-14
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-14
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-14
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-14
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-14
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-14
OAKS 4 1 2 2020-09-14
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-14
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-14
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-14
CHEROKEE 3 0 2 2020-09-14
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-14
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-14
DIBBLE 3 0 0 2020-09-14
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-14
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-14
HAMMON 3 0 2 2020-09-14
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-14
NASH 3 0 1 2020-09-14
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-14
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-14
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-14
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 2 2020-09-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-14
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-14
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-14
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-14
FOSTER 3 0 1 2020-09-14
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2 2020-09-14
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-14
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-14
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-14
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-14
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-14
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-14
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-14
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-14
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-14
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-14
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-14
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-14
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-14
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-14
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-14
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-14
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-14
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-14
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-14
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-14
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-14
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-14
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-14
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-14
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-14
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-14
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-14
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-14
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-14
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-14
WAYNOKA 1 0 0 2020-09-14
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-14
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-14
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-14
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-14
REYDON 1 0 0 2020-09-14
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-14
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-14
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-14
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-14
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-14

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

