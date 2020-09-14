OSDH: Oklahoma has more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases; 869 reported Monday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma now has more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19, as the number of additional cases rose by 869 Monday to top out at 70,223 since the first case was confirmed in the state in March.
Active cases were recorded at 10,311, a single-day increase of 422, while 59,007 have recovered in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 905 Oklahomans who have died, with COVID-19 as the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH. No additional deaths were reported on Monday.
As of last week, there have been more than 1 million specimens tested, with 920,176, or nearly 92%, of those negative, according to the OSDH. The number of tests confirmed positive by the Health Department is less than 1.8% of the state's estimated population of 3,956,971, according to www.census.gov.
Garfield County saw an increase of 18 COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,333, with 321 active, a single-day increase of 14, and 995 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 17 to 1,255 total cases, with 299 active and 939 recovered, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, three in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Major and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included 10 in Woodward and one each in Fairmont, Helena, Waukomis and Waynoka. The city of Kingfisher saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 357 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 212 in the 36-49 age group, 147 in the 50-64 age group, 87 in the 65 and older age group, 61 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,485 in the 0-4 age group, 6,430 in the 5-17 age group, 25,670 in the 18-35 age group, 14,905 in the 36-49 age group, 12,245 in the 50-64 age group and 9,486 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 37,002 have been women and 33,165 have been men. There were 56 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 905 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 723 have been 65 and older and 143 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 495, than women, 410, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 175 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 28 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,333 cases, 995 recovered, 321 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 303 cases, 266 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 150 cases, 101 recovered and 58 active; Noble with 131 cases, 107 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 98 cases, 76 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 67 cases, 55 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 16 recovered and 21 active; Woods with 33 cases, 27 recovered and six active; and Grant with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,255 in Enid (299 active); 139 in Hennessey (11 active); 108 in Kingfisher (17 active); 108 in Woodward (37 active); 47 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (five active); 30 in Helena (20 active); 29 in Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (five active); 22 in Fort Supply (21 active); 19 in Canton (nine active); 18 in Garber; 15 each in Cashion and Ringwood (two active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings and Lamont; six each in Fairmont (five active), Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (2 active), Covington, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two in Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 675 cases, with 509 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 571 cases, with 423 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.14.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|15293
|175
|13342
|2020-09-14
|TULSA
|15202
|144
|13419
|2020-09-14
|CLEVELAND
|5002
|68
|3989
|2020-09-14
|PAYNE
|1801
|5
|1296
|2020-09-14
|CANADIAN
|1752
|13
|1533
|2020-09-14
|MUSKOGEE
|1593
|19
|1330
|2020-09-14
|ROGERS
|1546
|46
|1282
|2020-09-14
|COMANCHE
|1384
|12
|1247
|2020-09-14
|GARFIELD
|1333
|17
|995
|2020-09-14
|WAGONER
|1327
|23
|1152
|2020-09-14
|TEXAS
|1321
|8
|1191
|2020-09-14
|MCCURTAIN
|1160
|32
|966
|2020-09-14
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1064
|9
|870
|2020-09-14
|CREEK
|974
|28
|819
|2020-09-14
|WASHINGTON
|916
|40
|788
|2020-09-14
|CHEROKEE
|881
|7
|657
|2020-09-14
|LE FLORE
|869
|16
|720
|2020-09-14
|PITTSBURG
|825
|19
|592
|2020-09-14
|BRYAN
|742
|4
|617
|2020-09-14
|OSAGE
|733
|13
|649
|2020-09-14
|OTTAWA
|724
|4
|558
|2020-09-14
|OKMULGEE
|719
|5
|606
|2020-09-14
|GRADY
|714
|7
|534
|2020-09-14
|SEQUOYAH
|708
|9
|559
|2020-09-14
|MCCLAIN
|698
|6
|585
|2020-09-14
|JACKSON
|650
|9
|576
|2020-09-14
|CADDO
|646
|20
|544
|2020-09-14
|DELAWARE
|638
|23
|530
|2020-09-14
|ADAIR
|530
|10
|405
|2020-09-14
|MAYES
|497
|10
|402
|2020-09-14
|CARTER
|469
|8
|408
|2020-09-14
|KAY
|442
|13
|319
|2020-09-14
|CUSTER
|402
|0
|342
|2020-09-14
|CRAIG
|379
|1
|133
|2020-09-14
|SEMINOLE
|377
|5
|312
|2020-09-14
|LOGAN
|363
|1
|308
|2020-09-14
|LINCOLN
|354
|9
|297
|2020-09-14
|STEPHENS
|320
|5
|240
|2020-09-14
|GARVIN
|311
|4
|258
|2020-09-14
|KINGFISHER
|303
|2
|266
|2020-09-14
|PONTOTOC
|300
|3
|242
|2020-09-14
|MCINTOSH
|278
|4
|230
|2020-09-14
|CHOCTAW
|274
|2
|244
|2020-09-14
|HUGHES
|261
|4
|213
|2020-09-14
|ATOKA
|243
|1
|160
|2020-09-14
|PAWNEE
|232
|3
|216
|2020-09-14
|HASKELL
|211
|4
|158
|2020-09-14
|BECKHAM
|174
|1
|123
|2020-09-14
|WOODWARD
|159
|0
|101
|2020-09-14
|MARSHALL
|157
|1
|131
|2020-09-14
|LOVE
|146
|1
|119
|2020-09-14
|PUSHMATAHA
|137
|1
|127
|2020-09-14
|NOBLE
|131
|2
|107
|2020-09-14
|LATIMER
|125
|2
|108
|2020-09-14
|JOHNSTON
|124
|3
|100
|2020-09-14
|NOWATA
|122
|2
|101
|2020-09-14
|OKFUSKEE
|118
|4
|97
|2020-09-14
|MURRAY
|107
|1
|89
|2020-09-14
|BLAINE
|98
|1
|76
|2020-09-14
|GREER
|97
|8
|79
|2020-09-14
|TILLMAN
|78
|1
|66
|2020-09-14
|MAJOR
|67
|1
|55
|2020-09-14
|COAL
|65
|0
|59
|2020-09-14
|COTTON
|64
|2
|31
|2020-09-14
|KIOWA
|58
|2
|44
|2020-09-14
|47
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|WASHITA
|46
|0
|39
|2020-09-14
|BEAVER
|46
|0
|44
|2020-09-14
|DEWEY
|44
|1
|20
|2020-09-14
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-14
|ALFALFA
|37
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|JEFFERSON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-14
|WOODS
|33
|0
|27
|2020-09-14
|GRANT
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-14
|HARPER
|25
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|CIMARRON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|ROGER MILLS
|17
|1
|13
|2020-09-14
|ELLIS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
Oklahoma per city 9.14.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12456
|151
|10953
|2020-09-14
|TULSA
|10290
|102
|9147
|2020-09-14
|BROKEN ARROW
|2801
|30
|2433
|2020-09-14
|NORMAN
|2672
|35
|1998
|2020-09-14
|EDMOND
|2179
|21
|1870
|2020-09-14
|OTHER***
|1683
|13
|1384
|2020-09-14
|STILLWATER
|1498
|3
|1045
|2020-09-14
|ENID
|1255
|17
|939
|2020-09-14
|GUYMON
|1044
|8
|950
|2020-09-14
|CLAREMORE
|949
|43
|767
|2020-09-14
|YUKON
|879
|6
|788
|2020-09-14
|MOORE
|858
|13
|752
|2020-09-14
|LAWTON
|826
|11
|732
|2020-09-14
|BARTLESVILLE
|760
|37
|644
|2020-09-14
|TAFT
|744
|2
|673
|2020-09-14
|JENKS
|724
|2
|667
|2020-09-14
|OWASSO
|722
|2
|619
|2020-09-14
|TAHLEQUAH
|653
|3
|489
|2020-09-14
|MCALESTER
|623
|17
|425
|2020-09-14
|ALTUS
|590
|9
|524
|2020-09-14
|MUSKOGEE
|579
|12
|437
|2020-09-14
|SHAWNEE
|574
|8
|451
|2020-09-14
|BIXBY
|573
|4
|498
|2020-09-14
|BROKEN BOW
|477
|22
|392
|2020-09-14
|DURANT
|464
|1
|383
|2020-09-14
|SAPULPA
|432
|10
|361
|2020-09-14
|MIAMI
|427
|3
|313
|2020-09-14
|SAND SPRINGS
|400
|4
|332
|2020-09-14
|ARDMORE
|392
|6
|340
|2020-09-14
|IDABEL
|379
|5
|330
|2020-09-14
|CHICKASHA
|367
|4
|254
|2020-09-14
|LEXINGTON
|362
|4
|317
|2020-09-14
|STILWELL
|353
|8
|254
|2020-09-14
|BETHANY
|350
|4
|297
|2020-09-14
|GLENPOOL
|350
|4
|307
|2020-09-14
|EL RENO
|336
|4
|268
|2020-09-14
|PONCA CITY
|336
|10
|251
|2020-09-14
|VINITA
|322
|1
|91
|2020-09-14
|MCLOUD
|299
|1
|271
|2020-09-14
|COWETA
|294
|13
|257
|2020-09-14
|ANADARKO
|290
|5
|248
|2020-09-14
|MUSTANG
|288
|2
|257
|2020-09-14
|OKMULGEE
|288
|3
|232
|2020-09-14
|SKIATOOK
|282
|8
|248
|2020-09-14
|COLLINSVILLE
|281
|1
|244
|2020-09-14
|CHOCTAW
|266
|3
|215
|2020-09-14
|SALLISAW
|264
|2
|210
|2020-09-14
|GROVE
|263
|17
|212
|2020-09-14
|PURCELL
|246
|3
|211
|2020-09-14
|ADA
|239
|1
|196
|2020-09-14
|BLANCHARD
|234
|1
|190
|2020-09-14
|CLINTON
|221
|0
|196
|2020-09-14
|HENRYETTA
|219
|2
|189
|2020-09-14
|DUNCAN
|213
|3
|160
|2020-09-14
|WAGONER
|210
|5
|178
|2020-09-14
|HUGO
|206
|2
|182
|2020-09-14
|ATOKA
|204
|0
|125
|2020-09-14
|POTEAU
|198
|2
|161
|2020-09-14
|HEAVENER
|193
|6
|162
|2020-09-14
|HOMINY
|186
|2
|170
|2020-09-14
|NOBLE
|183
|2
|146
|2020-09-14
|HOLDENVILLE
|182
|3
|148
|2020-09-14
|CUSHING
|182
|2
|154
|2020-09-14
|GUTHRIE
|176
|0
|150
|2020-09-14
|MULDROW
|172
|3
|142
|2020-09-14
|TUTTLE
|167
|2
|138
|2020-09-14
|SEMINOLE
|163
|3
|129
|2020-09-14
|MIDWEST CITY
|161
|4
|122
|2020-09-14
|NEWCASTLE
|161
|3
|136
|2020-09-14
|BRISTOW
|156
|6
|133
|2020-09-14
|WARR ACRES
|154
|0
|140
|2020-09-14
|WEWOKA
|153
|1
|133
|2020-09-14
|PRYOR CREEK
|150
|4
|130
|2020-09-14
|SPIRO
|142
|1
|122
|2020-09-14
|EUFAULA
|140
|2
|112
|2020-09-14
|HENNESSEY
|139
|2
|126
|2020-09-14
|WEATHERFORD
|132
|0
|105
|2020-09-14
|STIGLER
|131
|3
|100
|2020-09-14
|PAULS VALLEY
|130
|1
|116
|2020-09-14
|HINTON
|129
|0
|123
|2020-09-14
|CHECOTAH
|127
|2
|110
|2020-09-14
|JAY
|126
|1
|115
|2020-09-14
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|115
|2020-09-14
|TECUMSEH
|123
|0
|88
|2020-09-14
|VIAN
|123
|3
|94
|2020-09-14
|PIEDMONT
|118
|1
|102
|2020-09-14
|CATOOSA
|113
|0
|99
|2020-09-14
|ELK CITY
|109
|1
|78
|2020-09-14
|CHANDLER
|109
|8
|87
|2020-09-14
|KINGFISHER
|108
|0
|91
|2020-09-14
|SPENCER
|108
|1
|95
|2020-09-14
|WOODWARD
|108
|0
|71
|2020-09-14
|LOCUST GROVE
|106
|0
|86
|2020-09-14
|AFTON
|105
|0
|94
|2020-09-14
|HOOKER
|105
|0
|101
|2020-09-14
|MADILL
|103
|1
|89
|2020-09-14
|DEL CITY
|98
|0
|80
|2020-09-14
|FORT GIBSON
|96
|4
|73
|2020-09-14
|SPERRY
|96
|2
|79
|2020-09-14
|MOUNDS
|94
|3
|80
|2020-09-14
|HARRAH
|94
|0
|78
|2020-09-14
|CALERA
|91
|1
|77
|2020-09-14
|INOLA
|91
|3
|70
|2020-09-14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|89
|0
|68
|2020-09-14
|MANNFORD
|87
|3
|67
|2020-09-14
|MARIETTA
|87
|0
|75
|2020-09-14
|CHELSEA
|86
|0
|75
|2020-09-14
|WESTVILLE
|85
|2
|77
|2020-09-14
|HASKELL
|85
|1
|74
|2020-09-14
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-14
|SALINA
|81
|1
|64
|2020-09-14
|WRIGHT CITY
|80
|0
|61
|2020-09-14
|ROLAND
|80
|0
|71
|2020-09-14
|DEWEY
|80
|1
|76
|2020-09-14
|CHOUTEAU
|79
|5
|59
|2020-09-14
|NOWATA
|79
|2
|64
|2020-09-14
|TALIHINA
|77
|3
|66
|2020-09-14
|COMMERCE
|76
|0
|60
|2020-09-14
|WYANDOTTE
|74
|1
|60
|2020-09-14
|LINDSAY
|74
|2
|64
|2020-09-14
|JONES
|74
|2
|56
|2020-09-14
|VALLIANT
|73
|1
|57
|2020-09-14
|PERKINS
|71
|1
|59
|2020-09-14
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|60
|2020-09-14
|HULBERT
|68
|2
|48
|2020-09-14
|POCOLA
|67
|3
|58
|2020-09-14
|MORRIS
|66
|0
|58
|2020-09-14
|PRAGUE
|66
|0
|59
|2020-09-14
|SULPHUR
|64
|1
|55
|2020-09-14
|OKEMAH
|64
|2
|50
|2020-09-14
|WASHINGTON
|63
|0
|53
|2020-09-14
|TISHOMINGO
|63
|2
|51
|2020-09-14
|BEGGS
|63
|0
|50
|2020-09-14
|PAWNEE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-09-14
|ANTLERS
|62
|1
|56
|2020-09-14
|SAYRE
|61
|0
|43
|2020-09-14
|WISTER
|60
|0
|42
|2020-09-14
|COLCORD
|60
|1
|52
|2020-09-14
|FREDERICK
|59
|1
|54
|2020-09-14
|WILBURTON
|58
|1
|53
|2020-09-14
|HAWORTH
|58
|2
|49
|2020-09-14
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|53
|2020-09-14
|OOLOGAH
|56
|0
|51
|2020-09-14
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|53
|2020-09-14
|COMANCHE
|55
|1
|36
|2020-09-14
|GOODWELL
|54
|0
|39
|2020-09-14
|PERRY
|54
|0
|42
|2020-09-14
|KANSAS
|53
|2
|39
|2020-09-14
|STROUD
|53
|0
|46
|2020-09-14
|GORE
|52
|1
|27
|2020-09-14
|KINGSTON
|52
|0
|41
|2020-09-14
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-14
|WATONGA
|47
|0
|37
|2020-09-14
|WALTERS
|47
|0
|22
|2020-09-14
|LUTHER
|46
|0
|33
|2020-09-14
|PAWHUSKA
|46
|0
|42
|2020-09-14
|COALGATE
|46
|0
|42
|2020-09-14
|WETUMKA
|45
|0
|39
|2020-09-14
|CADDO
|44
|0
|35
|2020-09-14
|FAIRLAND
|43
|0
|41
|2020-09-14
|MARLOW
|42
|0
|38
|2020-09-14
|HOWE
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-14
|MEAD
|41
|1
|34
|2020-09-14
|KIEFER
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-14
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-14
|BLACKWELL
|41
|1
|33
|2020-09-14
|APACHE
|40
|1
|30
|2020-09-14
|QUAPAW
|40
|0
|28
|2020-09-14
|CACHE
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-14
|ELGIN
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-14
|MEEKER
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-14
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-14
|BOKOSHE
|38
|0
|34
|2020-09-14
|DAVIS
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-14
|CRESCENT
|38
|0
|36
|2020-09-14
|WATTS
|37
|0
|30
|2020-09-14
|OKARCHE
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-14
|RED ROCK
|37
|1
|30
|2020-09-14
|KEOTA
|37
|0
|27
|2020-09-14
|DRUMRIGHT
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-14
|QUINTON
|36
|0
|30
|2020-09-14
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|28
|2020-09-14
|COLBERT
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-14
|NEWKIRK
|35
|1
|13
|2020-09-14
|WAYNE
|34
|0
|33
|2020-09-14
|WYNNEWOOD
|33
|1
|22
|2020-09-14
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|28
|2020-09-14
|MAYSVILLE
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-14
|CARNEGIE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-09-14
|BARNSDALL
|32
|2
|22
|2020-09-14
|HELENA
|30
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|WILSON
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-14
|WARNER
|30
|0
|22
|2020-09-14
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-14
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-14
|MOORELAND
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-14
|RAMONA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-09-14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|28
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|TALALA
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-14
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-14
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-14
|CAMERON
|27
|0
|20
|2020-09-14
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-14
|ALVA
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-14
|FORT COBB
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-14
|HOBART
|26
|1
|17
|2020-09-14
|ELMORE CITY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-14
|BOSWELL
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-14
|EARLSBORO
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-14
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-14
|WELCH
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-14
|TYRONE
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-14
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-14
|LONE GROVE
|23
|1
|21
|2020-09-14
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-14
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-14
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-14
|CEMENT
|22
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|GARVIN
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|FORT SUPPLY
|22
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|BOKCHITO
|22
|1
|16
|2020-09-14
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|KREBS
|21
|1
|11
|2020-09-14
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-14
|ALEX
|21
|0
|12
|2020-09-14
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|YALE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|THOMAS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|STRATFORD
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|TONKAWA
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-14
|STONEWALL
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-14
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|MAUD
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|GRACEMONT
|20
|1
|18
|2020-09-14
|MINCO
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|BOISE CITY
|20
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|CANTON
|19
|1
|10
|2020-09-14
|INDIAHOMA
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|MCCURTAIN
|19
|1
|11
|2020-09-14
|FORT TOWSON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-14
|LEEDEY
|18
|1
|1
|2020-09-14
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|RED OAK
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|WELEETKA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-14
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-14
|FLETCHER
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|JENNINGS
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-14
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|9
|2020-09-14
|CYRIL
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-14
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|ALLEN
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-14
|GANS
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|ASHER
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|CASHION
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-14
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|RINGWOOD
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|GEARY
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-14
|SHADY POINT
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|RINGLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-14
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-14
|PAOLI
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-14
|CANADIAN
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|8
|2020-09-14
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-14
|PANAMA
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-14
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|OILTON
|13
|1
|5
|2020-09-14
|AMBER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|SPAVINAW
|13
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|BUFFALO
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-14
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-14
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-14
|KAW CITY
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-14
|LAVERNE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|KINTA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|ROFF
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|HYDRO
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|SASAKWA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|NINNEKAH
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|CHEYENNE
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-14
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|SAVANNA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|WANETTE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-14
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|DOVER
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|SPRINGER
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-14
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-14
|OPTIMA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-14
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|GRANITE
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-14
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|VERDEN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|LANGSTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-14
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|CORN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|TRYON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-14
|STUART
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|VELMA
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-14
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-14
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-14
|WHITEFIELD
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-14
|VICI
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|FAIRMONT
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|COYLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-14
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|SAWYER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-14
|BRADLEY
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|SHIDLER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-14
|OAKS
|4
|1
|2
|2020-09-14
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|DIBBLE
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|HAMMON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|NASH
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|MENO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|LONE WOLF
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-14
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|ALDERSON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-14
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|WAYNOKA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|REYDON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-14
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-14
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.