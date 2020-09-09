OSDH: Oklahoma gains 876 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths announced Wednesday; Garfield County up by 22 positives

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 876 cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.3% increase brought the cumulative case total to 65,929 since March, with 9,661 of those currently active, a single-day decrease of 269, and 55,406, or 84%, recovered.
There have been 863 deaths overall. Of those announced Wednesday, eight were in the 65 and older age group: a man and a woman from Tulsa County, men from Cleveland, Creek, Kiowa, LeFlore and Nowata counties and a Comanche County woman. The death of a Tulsa County woman in the 18-36 age group also was reported. None of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.
Garfield County saw an increase of 22 cases on Wednesday for an overall total of 1,206, with 235 active, a single-day increase of four, and 367 recovered. Enid cases increased by 21 on Wednesday for a total of 1,136, with 309 of those active, according to OSDH data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were four in Woodward, three in Blaine, two in Woods and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher Major and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Woodward, two eachin Alva, Dover and Okeene and one each in Helena, Lahoma, Meno and Watonga. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 966,019 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 887,607, or 91.9% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 360 on Wednesday. The age group makes up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 185 in the 36-49 age group, 140 in the 50-64 age group; 95 in the 65 and older age group, 82 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,424 in the 0-4 age group, 6,016 in the 5-17 age group, 23,937 in the 18-35 age group, 14,037 in the 36-49 age group, 11,508 in the 50-64 age group and 8,998 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.3.
There have been 5,137 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 116, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Tuesday evening. Of those, 462 were in hospitals, as of Tuesday, who have or are suspected of having the virus and 202 of those were in intensive care.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 12 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients with the virus on Wednesday. The OSDH reported 24 current hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Tuesday's Executive Report.
Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 34,894 have been women and 30,999 have been men. There were 36 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 863 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 689 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 470, than women, 393, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 357, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,236 cases among long-term care residents and 1,271 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 143 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 each in Creek and Wagoner counties; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 in LeFlore County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,206 cases, 867 recovered, 325 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 290 cases, 251 recovered, 47 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 136 cases, 89 recovered and 47 active; Noble with 119 cases, 99 recovered, 18 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 91 cases, 68 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 58 cases, 47 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 25 recovered and eight active; Grant with 30 cases, 26 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 14 recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,136 in Enid (309 active); 138 in Hennessey (14 active); 100 in Kingfisher (18 active); 95 in Woodward (35 active); 42 in Watonga (nine active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (eight active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 13 in Helena (four active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Medford (three active) and Seiling; 10 in Lahoma (three active); nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active) and Okeene (four active); six in Longdale; five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (three active) and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 606 cases, with 446 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 525 cases, with 361 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.9.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|TULSA
|14655
|143
|12797
|2020-09-09
|OKLAHOMA
|14543
|168
|12771
|2020-09-09
|CLEVELAND
|4621
|67
|3704
|2020-09-09
|CANADIAN
|1664
|13
|1468
|2020-09-09
|PAYNE
|1595
|5
|1085
|2020-09-09
|MUSKOGEE
|1484
|17
|967
|2020-09-09
|ROGERS
|1478
|42
|1225
|2020-09-09
|COMANCHE
|1318
|12
|1206
|2020-09-09
|TEXAS
|1279
|7
|1150
|2020-09-09
|WAGONER
|1270
|23
|1103
|2020-09-09
|GARFIELD
|1206
|14
|867
|2020-09-09
|MCCURTAIN
|1112
|31
|926
|2020-09-09
|POTTAWATOMIE
|980
|9
|785
|2020-09-09
|CREEK
|919
|23
|767
|2020-09-09
|WASHINGTON
|890
|40
|740
|2020-09-09
|LE FLORE
|809
|11
|629
|2020-09-09
|CHEROKEE
|802
|7
|599
|2020-09-09
|OSAGE
|718
|12
|617
|2020-09-09
|OKMULGEE
|688
|5
|581
|2020-09-09
|BRYAN
|678
|3
|577
|2020-09-09
|PITTSBURG
|667
|18
|557
|2020-09-09
|SEQUOYAH
|651
|8
|542
|2020-09-09
|MCCLAIN
|647
|4
|548
|2020-09-09
|OTTAWA
|646
|4
|501
|2020-09-09
|JACKSON
|628
|9
|568
|2020-09-09
|CADDO
|613
|20
|513
|2020-09-09
|DELAWARE
|600
|22
|510
|2020-09-09
|GRADY
|600
|7
|500
|2020-09-09
|ADAIR
|510
|10
|380
|2020-09-09
|MAYES
|471
|10
|379
|2020-09-09
|CARTER
|446
|7
|388
|2020-09-09
|KAY
|383
|12
|286
|2020-09-09
|CUSTER
|376
|0
|317
|2020-09-09
|SEMINOLE
|360
|5
|293
|2020-09-09
|LOGAN
|343
|1
|288
|2020-09-09
|LINCOLN
|339
|9
|285
|2020-09-09
|STEPHENS
|294
|4
|236
|2020-09-09
|KINGFISHER
|290
|2
|251
|2020-09-09
|GARVIN
|288
|4
|251
|2020-09-09
|PONTOTOC
|272
|3
|229
|2020-09-09
|CHOCTAW
|259
|2
|230
|2020-09-09
|MCINTOSH
|257
|4
|221
|2020-09-09
|HUGHES
|244
|4
|201
|2020-09-09
|PAWNEE
|228
|3
|204
|2020-09-09
|HASKELL
|194
|4
|151
|2020-09-09
|CRAIG
|182
|1
|115
|2020-09-09
|ATOKA
|172
|1
|128
|2020-09-09
|BECKHAM
|146
|1
|116
|2020-09-09
|MARSHALL
|143
|1
|126
|2020-09-09
|WOODWARD
|136
|0
|89
|2020-09-09
|LOVE
|134
|1
|99
|2020-09-09
|PUSHMATAHA
|132
|1
|123
|2020-09-09
|JOHNSTON
|120
|2
|81
|2020-09-09
|NOBLE
|119
|2
|99
|2020-09-09
|LATIMER
|118
|2
|107
|2020-09-09
|NOWATA
|117
|2
|93
|2020-09-09
|OKFUSKEE
|116
|3
|91
|2020-09-09
|MURRAY
|102
|1
|86
|2020-09-09
|GREER
|93
|8
|77
|2020-09-09
|BLAINE
|91
|1
|68
|2020-09-09
|TILLMAN
|73
|1
|63
|2020-09-09
|COAL
|63
|0
|52
|2020-09-09
|MAJOR
|58
|1
|47
|2020-09-09
|COTTON
|57
|2
|25
|2020-09-09
|55
|0
|0
|2020-09-09
|KIOWA
|54
|2
|41
|2020-09-09
|WASHITA
|45
|0
|39
|2020-09-09
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|44
|2020-09-09
|HARMON
|40
|0
|35
|2020-09-09
|JEFFERSON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|WOODS
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-09
|GRANT
|30
|0
|26
|2020-09-09
|DEWEY
|26
|1
|19
|2020-09-09
|HARPER
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-09
|ALFALFA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|CIMARRON
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-09
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
Oklahoma per city 9.9.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11894
|146
|10542
|2020-09-09
|TULSA
|9959
|101
|8729
|2020-09-09
|BROKEN ARROW
|2669
|29
|2326
|2020-09-09
|NORMAN
|2434
|35
|1792
|2020-09-09
|EDMOND
|2041
|21
|1751
|2020-09-09
|OTHER***
|1583
|11
|1297
|2020-09-09
|STILLWATER
|1304
|3
|853
|2020-09-09
|ENID
|1136
|14
|813
|2020-09-09
|GUYMON
|1016
|7
|924
|2020-09-09
|CLAREMORE
|910
|39
|731
|2020-09-09
|YUKON
|835
|6
|753
|2020-09-09
|MOORE
|812
|13
|729
|2020-09-09
|LAWTON
|789
|11
|707
|2020-09-09
|BARTLESVILLE
|738
|37
|606
|2020-09-09
|JENKS
|711
|2
|641
|2020-09-09
|TAFT
|696
|0
|339
|2020-09-09
|OWASSO
|683
|2
|589
|2020-09-09
|TAHLEQUAH
|593
|3
|438
|2020-09-09
|ALTUS
|568
|9
|515
|2020-09-09
|BIXBY
|546
|4
|480
|2020-09-09
|MUSKOGEE
|531
|12
|414
|2020-09-09
|SHAWNEE
|520
|8
|405
|2020-09-09
|MCALESTER
|475
|16
|396
|2020-09-09
|BROKEN BOW
|459
|22
|378
|2020-09-09
|DURANT
|419
|1
|357
|2020-09-09
|SAPULPA
|407
|8
|338
|2020-09-09
|SAND SPRINGS
|377
|4
|305
|2020-09-09
|ARDMORE
|373
|5
|322
|2020-09-09
|IDABEL
|370
|5
|316
|2020-09-09
|MIAMI
|368
|3
|274
|2020-09-09
|LEXINGTON
|354
|3
|312
|2020-09-09
|GLENPOOL
|345
|4
|287
|2020-09-09
|STILWELL
|339
|8
|243
|2020-09-09
|BETHANY
|330
|3
|285
|2020-09-09
|EL RENO
|317
|4
|263
|2020-09-09
|PONCA CITY
|296
|9
|222
|2020-09-09
|COWETA
|291
|13
|252
|2020-09-09
|CHICKASHA
|291
|4
|242
|2020-09-09
|MCLOUD
|286
|1
|254
|2020-09-09
|MUSTANG
|280
|2
|248
|2020-09-09
|ANADARKO
|279
|5
|232
|2020-09-09
|OKMULGEE
|276
|3
|220
|2020-09-09
|SKIATOOK
|275
|8
|228
|2020-09-09
|COLLINSVILLE
|265
|1
|236
|2020-09-09
|GROVE
|251
|17
|204
|2020-09-09
|SALLISAW
|244
|2
|205
|2020-09-09
|PURCELL
|236
|3
|208
|2020-09-09
|CHOCTAW
|235
|2
|203
|2020-09-09
|ADA
|218
|1
|182
|2020-09-09
|CLINTON
|211
|0
|183
|2020-09-09
|BLANCHARD
|210
|1
|170
|2020-09-09
|HENRYETTA
|207
|2
|185
|2020-09-09
|DUNCAN
|196
|2
|156
|2020-09-09
|HUGO
|193
|2
|171
|2020-09-09
|WAGONER
|193
|5
|163
|2020-09-09
|POTEAU
|183
|2
|147
|2020-09-09
|HOMINY
|183
|2
|166
|2020-09-09
|HEAVENER
|182
|2
|142
|2020-09-09
|CUSHING
|174
|2
|142
|2020-09-09
|HOLDENVILLE
|171
|3
|143
|2020-09-09
|GUTHRIE
|170
|0
|140
|2020-09-09
|NOBLE
|169
|2
|138
|2020-09-09
|MULDROW
|163
|3
|136
|2020-09-09
|TUTTLE
|155
|2
|124
|2020-09-09
|NEWCASTLE
|153
|1
|126
|2020-09-09
|SEMINOLE
|152
|3
|123
|2020-09-09
|BRISTOW
|151
|5
|127
|2020-09-09
|WEWOKA
|148
|1
|126
|2020-09-09
|MIDWEST CITY
|147
|4
|114
|2020-09-09
|WARR ACRES
|147
|0
|134
|2020-09-09
|PRYOR CREEK
|139
|4
|123
|2020-09-09
|HENNESSEY
|138
|2
|122
|2020-09-09
|SPIRO
|136
|1
|82
|2020-09-09
|ATOKA
|135
|0
|96
|2020-09-09
|VINITA
|130
|1
|78
|2020-09-09
|EUFAULA
|130
|2
|109
|2020-09-09
|HINTON
|126
|0
|122
|2020-09-09
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|107
|2020-09-09
|STIGLER
|122
|3
|99
|2020-09-09
|PAULS VALLEY
|122
|1
|115
|2020-09-09
|WEATHERFORD
|121
|0
|97
|2020-09-09
|JAY
|119
|1
|110
|2020-09-09
|CHECOTAH
|118
|2
|105
|2020-09-09
|TECUMSEH
|109
|0
|70
|2020-09-09
|PIEDMONT
|108
|1
|94
|2020-09-09
|VIAN
|108
|2
|92
|2020-09-09
|CATOOSA
|108
|0
|97
|2020-09-09
|SPENCER
|106
|1
|90
|2020-09-09
|CHANDLER
|105
|8
|87
|2020-09-09
|HOOKER
|104
|0
|100
|2020-09-09
|LOCUST GROVE
|102
|0
|81
|2020-09-09
|KINGFISHER
|100
|0
|82
|2020-09-09
|AFTON
|96
|0
|88
|2020-09-09
|WOODWARD
|95
|0
|60
|2020-09-09
|MADILL
|95
|1
|87
|2020-09-09
|SPERRY
|94
|2
|75
|2020-09-09
|ELK CITY
|92
|1
|73
|2020-09-09
|DEL CITY
|91
|0
|73
|2020-09-09
|MOUNDS
|89
|2
|74
|2020-09-09
|FORT GIBSON
|87
|4
|71
|2020-09-09
|INOLA
|87
|3
|68
|2020-09-09
|HARRAH
|85
|0
|70
|2020-09-09
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|72
|2020-09-09
|CALERA
|84
|0
|70
|2020-09-09
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|71
|2020-09-09
|MARIETTA
|82
|0
|64
|2020-09-09
|NICHOLS HILLS
|82
|0
|65
|2020-09-09
|HASKELL
|81
|1
|72
|2020-09-09
|CHELSEA
|80
|0
|70
|2020-09-09
|SALINA
|78
|1
|61
|2020-09-09
|MANNFORD
|78
|2
|64
|2020-09-09
|ROLAND
|78
|0
|68
|2020-09-09
|DEWEY
|78
|1
|68
|2020-09-09
|CHOUTEAU
|75
|5
|58
|2020-09-09
|TALIHINA
|75
|3
|64
|2020-09-09
|LINDSAY
|74
|2
|62
|2020-09-09
|WRIGHT CITY
|74
|0
|61
|2020-09-09
|NOWATA
|73
|2
|59
|2020-09-09
|JONES
|70
|2
|51
|2020-09-09
|WYANDOTTE
|69
|1
|56
|2020-09-09
|PERKINS
|67
|1
|52
|2020-09-09
|COMMERCE
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-09
|PRAGUE
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-09
|MORRIS
|65
|0
|55
|2020-09-09
|VALLIANT
|65
|1
|51
|2020-09-09
|TEXHOMA
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-09
|HULBERT
|63
|2
|46
|2020-09-09
|OKEMAH
|63
|1
|43
|2020-09-09
|PAWNEE
|62
|0
|59
|2020-09-09
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|55
|2020-09-09
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|56
|2020-09-09
|WASHINGTON
|59
|0
|47
|2020-09-09
|SULPHUR
|59
|1
|54
|2020-09-09
|TISHOMINGO
|59
|2
|35
|2020-09-09
|FREDERICK
|58
|1
|51
|2020-09-09
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|52
|2020-09-09
|COLCORD
|57
|1
|52
|2020-09-09
|BEGGS
|56
|0
|47
|2020-09-09
|OOLOGAH
|56
|0
|50
|2020-09-09
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|52
|2020-09-09
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|53
|2020-09-09
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|46
|2020-09-09
|WISTER
|52
|0
|40
|2020-09-09
|STROUD
|52
|0
|46
|2020-09-09
|SAYRE
|51
|0
|41
|2020-09-09
|COMANCHE
|49
|1
|35
|2020-09-09
|GOODWELL
|49
|0
|30
|2020-09-09
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-09
|PERRY
|47
|0
|40
|2020-09-09
|KANSAS
|46
|2
|37
|2020-09-09
|KINGSTON
|46
|0
|38
|2020-09-09
|PAWHUSKA
|45
|0
|41
|2020-09-09
|COALGATE
|45
|0
|36
|2020-09-09
|MARLOW
|43
|0
|38
|2020-09-09
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-09
|FAIRLAND
|42
|0
|38
|2020-09-09
|WATONGA
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|WALTERS
|41
|0
|17
|2020-09-09
|GORE
|40
|1
|26
|2020-09-09
|CADDO
|40
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|BLACKWELL
|40
|1
|32
|2020-09-09
|KIEFER
|39
|0
|34
|2020-09-09
|LUTHER
|39
|0
|31
|2020-09-09
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-09
|HOWE
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|CACHE
|38
|0
|34
|2020-09-09
|MEAD
|38
|1
|32
|2020-09-09
|QUAPAW
|38
|0
|22
|2020-09-09
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|CRESCENT
|38
|0
|35
|2020-09-09
|DAVIS
|37
|0
|32
|2020-09-09
|BOKOSHE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-09-09
|ELGIN
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-09
|WATTS
|36
|0
|28
|2020-09-09
|APACHE
|36
|1
|24
|2020-09-09
|QUINTON
|36
|0
|30
|2020-09-09
|MEEKER
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-09
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|32
|2020-09-09
|KONAWA
|35
|1
|24
|2020-09-09
|DRUMRIGHT
|35
|0
|28
|2020-09-09
|OKARCHE
|35
|0
|32
|2020-09-09
|RED ROCK
|34
|1
|28
|2020-09-09
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-09
|WYNNEWOOD
|33
|1
|20
|2020-09-09
|KEOTA
|32
|0
|24
|2020-09-09
|BARNSDALL
|31
|2
|21
|2020-09-09
|FAIRVIEW
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-09
|PORUM
|29
|1
|27
|2020-09-09
|CARNEGIE
|28
|1
|21
|2020-09-09
|WARNER
|28
|0
|20
|2020-09-09
|MOORELAND
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-09
|MAYSVILLE
|28
|0
|23
|2020-09-09
|WILSON
|28
|0
|26
|2020-09-09
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-09
|TALALA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-09
|ARCADIA
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-09
|ALVA
|27
|0
|19
|2020-09-09
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|21
|2020-09-09
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-09
|FORT COBB
|26
|0
|20
|2020-09-09
|RAMONA
|26
|1
|18
|2020-09-09
|HOBART
|24
|1
|15
|2020-09-09
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-09
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-09
|EARLSBORO
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-09
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-09
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-09
|WELCH
|23
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|CAMERON
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-09
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-09
|LONE GROVE
|23
|1
|21
|2020-09-09
|ELMORE CITY
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-09
|WEBBERS FALLS
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|ADAIR
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-09
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-09
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-09
|OKTAHA
|21
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|TYRONE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-09
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|BOKCHITO
|21
|1
|16
|2020-09-09
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|19
|2020-09-09
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-09
|GARVIN
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-09
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-09
|TONKAWA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|MCCURTAIN
|19
|1
|10
|2020-09-09
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-09
|INDIAHOMA
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-09
|MAUD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|STRATFORD
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|YALE
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|KREBS
|17
|1
|10
|2020-09-09
|CEMENT
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|THOMAS
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|MINCO
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-09
|CANTON
|17
|1
|7
|2020-09-09
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-09
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-09
|GANS
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|9
|2020-09-09
|NEWKIRK
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-09
|RED OAK
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|JENNINGS
|16
|0
|16
|2020-09-09
|HAILEYVILLE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-09
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|MILBURN
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-09
|BOISE CITY
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|CANADIAN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-09
|ALEX
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|ASHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-09
|RINGLING
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-09
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|GEARY
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-09
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|SHADY POINT
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|NEW CORDELL
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-09
|HELENA
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-09
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|THACKERVILLE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|SPAVINAW
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-09
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|CANEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|KINTA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-09
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-09
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|AMBER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|LANGLEY
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|BUFFALO
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|LAVERNE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-09
|OILTON
|10
|1
|5
|2020-09-09
|LAHOMA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-09
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|9
|2020-09-09
|LEHIGH
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|VERDEN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-09
|DOVER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|AGRA
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-09
|NINNEKAH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|FORT SUPPLY
|8
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|LANGSTON
|8
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-09
|CROWDER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|STUART
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|OKEENE
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-09
|POND CREEK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-09
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|GRANITE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-09
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-09
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-09
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|CORN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|COYLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-09
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|TRYON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-09
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-09
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|FAIRMONT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-09
|LEEDEY
|4
|1
|1
|2020-09-09
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|GRANDFIELD
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-09
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|MENO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-09
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|ALDERSON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-09
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-09
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-09
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-09
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-09
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.