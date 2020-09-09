You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Oklahoma gains 876 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths announced Wednesday; Garfield County up by 22 positives

Daily COVID-19 count 9.9.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 876 cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.3% increase brought the cumulative case total to 65,929 since March, with 9,661 of those currently active, a single-day decrease of 269, and 55,406, or 84%, recovered.

There have been 863 deaths overall. Of those announced Wednesday, eight were in the 65 and older age group: a man and a woman from Tulsa County, men from Cleveland, Creek, Kiowa, LeFlore and Nowata counties and a Comanche County woman. The death of a Tulsa County woman in the 18-36 age group also was reported. None of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.

Garfield County saw an increase of 22 cases on Wednesday for an overall total of 1,206, with 235 active, a single-day increase of four, and 367 recovered. Enid cases increased by 21 on Wednesday for a total of 1,136, with 309 of those active, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were four in Woodward, three in Blaine, two in Woods and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher Major and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Woodward, two eachin Alva, Dover and Okeene and one each in Helena, Lahoma, Meno and Watonga. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.

State numbers

There have been 966,019 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 887,607, or 91.9% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 360 on Wednesday. The age group makes up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 185 in the 36-49 age group, 140 in the 50-64 age group; 95 in the 65 and older age group, 82 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,424 in the 0-4 age group, 6,016 in the 5-17 age group, 23,937 in the 18-35 age group, 14,037 in the 36-49 age group, 11,508 in the 50-64 age group and 8,998 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.3. 

There have been 5,137 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 116, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Tuesday evening. Of those, 462 were in hospitals, as of Tuesday, who have or are suspected of having the virus and 202 of those were in intensive care.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 12 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients with the virus on Wednesday. The OSDH reported 24 current hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Tuesday's Executive Report.

Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 34,894 have been women and 30,999 have been men. There were 36 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 863 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 689 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 470, than women, 393, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 357, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,236 cases among long-term care residents and 1,271 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 143 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 each in Creek and Wagoner counties; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 in LeFlore County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,206 cases, 867 recovered, 325 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 290 cases, 251 recovered, 47 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 136 cases, 89 recovered and 47 active; Noble with 119 cases, 99 recovered, 18 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 91 cases, 68 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 58 cases, 47 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 25 recovered and eight active; Grant with 30 cases, 26 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 14 recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,136 in Enid (309 active); 138 in Hennessey (14 active); 100 in Kingfisher (18 active); 95 in Woodward (35 active); 42 in Watonga (nine active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (eight active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 13 in Helena (four active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Medford (three active) and Seiling; 10 in Lahoma (three active); nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active) and Okeene (four active); six in Longdale; five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (three active) and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 606 cases, with 446 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 525 cases, with 361 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.9.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
TULSA 14655 143 12797 2020-09-09
OKLAHOMA 14543 168 12771 2020-09-09
CLEVELAND 4621 67 3704 2020-09-09
CANADIAN 1664 13 1468 2020-09-09
PAYNE 1595 5 1085 2020-09-09
MUSKOGEE 1484 17 967 2020-09-09
ROGERS 1478 42 1225 2020-09-09
COMANCHE 1318 12 1206 2020-09-09
TEXAS 1279 7 1150 2020-09-09
WAGONER 1270 23 1103 2020-09-09
GARFIELD 1206 14 867 2020-09-09
MCCURTAIN 1112 31 926 2020-09-09
POTTAWATOMIE 980 9 785 2020-09-09
CREEK 919 23 767 2020-09-09
WASHINGTON 890 40 740 2020-09-09
LE FLORE 809 11 629 2020-09-09
CHEROKEE 802 7 599 2020-09-09
OSAGE 718 12 617 2020-09-09
OKMULGEE 688 5 581 2020-09-09
BRYAN 678 3 577 2020-09-09
PITTSBURG 667 18 557 2020-09-09
SEQUOYAH 651 8 542 2020-09-09
MCCLAIN 647 4 548 2020-09-09
OTTAWA 646 4 501 2020-09-09
JACKSON 628 9 568 2020-09-09
CADDO 613 20 513 2020-09-09
DELAWARE 600 22 510 2020-09-09
GRADY 600 7 500 2020-09-09
ADAIR 510 10 380 2020-09-09
MAYES 471 10 379 2020-09-09
CARTER 446 7 388 2020-09-09
KAY 383 12 286 2020-09-09
CUSTER 376 0 317 2020-09-09
SEMINOLE 360 5 293 2020-09-09
LOGAN 343 1 288 2020-09-09
LINCOLN 339 9 285 2020-09-09
STEPHENS 294 4 236 2020-09-09
KINGFISHER 290 2 251 2020-09-09
GARVIN 288 4 251 2020-09-09
PONTOTOC 272 3 229 2020-09-09
CHOCTAW 259 2 230 2020-09-09
MCINTOSH 257 4 221 2020-09-09
HUGHES 244 4 201 2020-09-09
PAWNEE 228 3 204 2020-09-09
HASKELL 194 4 151 2020-09-09
CRAIG 182 1 115 2020-09-09
ATOKA 172 1 128 2020-09-09
BECKHAM 146 1 116 2020-09-09
MARSHALL 143 1 126 2020-09-09
WOODWARD 136 0 89 2020-09-09
LOVE 134 1 99 2020-09-09
PUSHMATAHA 132 1 123 2020-09-09
JOHNSTON 120 2 81 2020-09-09
NOBLE 119 2 99 2020-09-09
LATIMER 118 2 107 2020-09-09
NOWATA 117 2 93 2020-09-09
OKFUSKEE 116 3 91 2020-09-09
MURRAY 102 1 86 2020-09-09
GREER 93 8 77 2020-09-09
BLAINE 91 1 68 2020-09-09
TILLMAN 73 1 63 2020-09-09
COAL 63 0 52 2020-09-09
MAJOR 58 1 47 2020-09-09
COTTON 57 2 25 2020-09-09
55 0 0 2020-09-09
KIOWA 54 2 41 2020-09-09
WASHITA 45 0 39 2020-09-09
BEAVER 44 0 44 2020-09-09
HARMON 40 0 35 2020-09-09
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-09
WOODS 33 0 25 2020-09-09
GRANT 30 0 26 2020-09-09
DEWEY 26 1 19 2020-09-09
HARPER 22 0 18 2020-09-09
ALFALFA 20 0 14 2020-09-09
CIMARRON 16 0 14 2020-09-09
ROGER MILLS 14 1 13 2020-09-09
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-09

Oklahoma per city 9.9.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11894 146 10542 2020-09-09
TULSA 9959 101 8729 2020-09-09
BROKEN ARROW 2669 29 2326 2020-09-09
NORMAN 2434 35 1792 2020-09-09
EDMOND 2041 21 1751 2020-09-09
OTHER*** 1583 11 1297 2020-09-09
STILLWATER 1304 3 853 2020-09-09
ENID 1136 14 813 2020-09-09
GUYMON 1016 7 924 2020-09-09
CLAREMORE 910 39 731 2020-09-09
YUKON 835 6 753 2020-09-09
MOORE 812 13 729 2020-09-09
LAWTON 789 11 707 2020-09-09
BARTLESVILLE 738 37 606 2020-09-09
JENKS 711 2 641 2020-09-09
TAFT 696 0 339 2020-09-09
OWASSO 683 2 589 2020-09-09
TAHLEQUAH 593 3 438 2020-09-09
ALTUS 568 9 515 2020-09-09
BIXBY 546 4 480 2020-09-09
MUSKOGEE 531 12 414 2020-09-09
SHAWNEE 520 8 405 2020-09-09
MCALESTER 475 16 396 2020-09-09
BROKEN BOW 459 22 378 2020-09-09
DURANT 419 1 357 2020-09-09
SAPULPA 407 8 338 2020-09-09
SAND SPRINGS 377 4 305 2020-09-09
ARDMORE 373 5 322 2020-09-09
IDABEL 370 5 316 2020-09-09
MIAMI 368 3 274 2020-09-09
LEXINGTON 354 3 312 2020-09-09
GLENPOOL 345 4 287 2020-09-09
STILWELL 339 8 243 2020-09-09
BETHANY 330 3 285 2020-09-09
EL RENO 317 4 263 2020-09-09
PONCA CITY 296 9 222 2020-09-09
COWETA 291 13 252 2020-09-09
CHICKASHA 291 4 242 2020-09-09
MCLOUD 286 1 254 2020-09-09
MUSTANG 280 2 248 2020-09-09
ANADARKO 279 5 232 2020-09-09
OKMULGEE 276 3 220 2020-09-09
SKIATOOK 275 8 228 2020-09-09
COLLINSVILLE 265 1 236 2020-09-09
GROVE 251 17 204 2020-09-09
SALLISAW 244 2 205 2020-09-09
PURCELL 236 3 208 2020-09-09
CHOCTAW 235 2 203 2020-09-09
ADA 218 1 182 2020-09-09
CLINTON 211 0 183 2020-09-09
BLANCHARD 210 1 170 2020-09-09
HENRYETTA 207 2 185 2020-09-09
DUNCAN 196 2 156 2020-09-09
HUGO 193 2 171 2020-09-09
WAGONER 193 5 163 2020-09-09
POTEAU 183 2 147 2020-09-09
HOMINY 183 2 166 2020-09-09
HEAVENER 182 2 142 2020-09-09
CUSHING 174 2 142 2020-09-09
HOLDENVILLE 171 3 143 2020-09-09
GUTHRIE 170 0 140 2020-09-09
NOBLE 169 2 138 2020-09-09
MULDROW 163 3 136 2020-09-09
TUTTLE 155 2 124 2020-09-09
NEWCASTLE 153 1 126 2020-09-09
SEMINOLE 152 3 123 2020-09-09
BRISTOW 151 5 127 2020-09-09
WEWOKA 148 1 126 2020-09-09
MIDWEST CITY 147 4 114 2020-09-09
WARR ACRES 147 0 134 2020-09-09
PRYOR CREEK 139 4 123 2020-09-09
HENNESSEY 138 2 122 2020-09-09
SPIRO 136 1 82 2020-09-09
ATOKA 135 0 96 2020-09-09
VINITA 130 1 78 2020-09-09
EUFAULA 130 2 109 2020-09-09
HINTON 126 0 122 2020-09-09
CLEVELAND 125 3 107 2020-09-09
STIGLER 122 3 99 2020-09-09
PAULS VALLEY 122 1 115 2020-09-09
WEATHERFORD 121 0 97 2020-09-09
JAY 119 1 110 2020-09-09
CHECOTAH 118 2 105 2020-09-09
TECUMSEH 109 0 70 2020-09-09
PIEDMONT 108 1 94 2020-09-09
VIAN 108 2 92 2020-09-09
CATOOSA 108 0 97 2020-09-09
SPENCER 106 1 90 2020-09-09
CHANDLER 105 8 87 2020-09-09
HOOKER 104 0 100 2020-09-09
LOCUST GROVE 102 0 81 2020-09-09
KINGFISHER 100 0 82 2020-09-09
AFTON 96 0 88 2020-09-09
WOODWARD 95 0 60 2020-09-09
MADILL 95 1 87 2020-09-09
SPERRY 94 2 75 2020-09-09
ELK CITY 92 1 73 2020-09-09
DEL CITY 91 0 73 2020-09-09
MOUNDS 89 2 74 2020-09-09
FORT GIBSON 87 4 71 2020-09-09
INOLA 87 3 68 2020-09-09
HARRAH 85 0 70 2020-09-09
WESTVILLE 84 2 72 2020-09-09
CALERA 84 0 70 2020-09-09
MANGUM 83 8 71 2020-09-09
MARIETTA 82 0 64 2020-09-09
NICHOLS HILLS 82 0 65 2020-09-09
HASKELL 81 1 72 2020-09-09
CHELSEA 80 0 70 2020-09-09
SALINA 78 1 61 2020-09-09
MANNFORD 78 2 64 2020-09-09
ROLAND 78 0 68 2020-09-09
DEWEY 78 1 68 2020-09-09
CHOUTEAU 75 5 58 2020-09-09
TALIHINA 75 3 64 2020-09-09
LINDSAY 74 2 62 2020-09-09
WRIGHT CITY 74 0 61 2020-09-09
NOWATA 73 2 59 2020-09-09
JONES 70 2 51 2020-09-09
WYANDOTTE 69 1 56 2020-09-09
PERKINS 67 1 52 2020-09-09
COMMERCE 65 0 58 2020-09-09
PRAGUE 65 0 58 2020-09-09
MORRIS 65 0 55 2020-09-09
VALLIANT 65 1 51 2020-09-09
TEXHOMA 65 0 58 2020-09-09
HULBERT 63 2 46 2020-09-09
OKEMAH 63 1 43 2020-09-09
PAWNEE 62 0 59 2020-09-09
POCOLA 61 2 55 2020-09-09
ANTLERS 59 1 56 2020-09-09
WASHINGTON 59 0 47 2020-09-09
SULPHUR 59 1 54 2020-09-09
TISHOMINGO 59 2 35 2020-09-09
FREDERICK 58 1 51 2020-09-09
KELLYVILLE 57 2 52 2020-09-09
COLCORD 57 1 52 2020-09-09
BEGGS 56 0 47 2020-09-09
OOLOGAH 56 0 50 2020-09-09
HARTSHORNE 55 0 52 2020-09-09
WILBURTON 55 1 53 2020-09-09
HAWORTH 54 2 46 2020-09-09
WISTER 52 0 40 2020-09-09
STROUD 52 0 46 2020-09-09
SAYRE 51 0 41 2020-09-09
COMANCHE 49 1 35 2020-09-09
GOODWELL 49 0 30 2020-09-09
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-09
PERRY 47 0 40 2020-09-09
KANSAS 46 2 37 2020-09-09
KINGSTON 46 0 38 2020-09-09
PAWHUSKA 45 0 41 2020-09-09
COALGATE 45 0 36 2020-09-09
MARLOW 43 0 38 2020-09-09
WETUMKA 42 0 37 2020-09-09
FAIRLAND 42 0 38 2020-09-09
WATONGA 42 0 33 2020-09-09
WALTERS 41 0 17 2020-09-09
GORE 40 1 26 2020-09-09
CADDO 40 0 33 2020-09-09
BLACKWELL 40 1 32 2020-09-09
KIEFER 39 0 34 2020-09-09
LUTHER 39 0 31 2020-09-09
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-09
HOWE 39 0 33 2020-09-09
CACHE 38 0 34 2020-09-09
MEAD 38 1 32 2020-09-09
QUAPAW 38 0 22 2020-09-09
HOLLIS 38 0 33 2020-09-09
CRESCENT 38 0 35 2020-09-09
DAVIS 37 0 32 2020-09-09
BOKOSHE 37 0 32 2020-09-09
ELGIN 37 0 35 2020-09-09
WATTS 36 0 28 2020-09-09
APACHE 36 1 24 2020-09-09
QUINTON 36 0 30 2020-09-09
MEEKER 36 0 31 2020-09-09
COLBERT 35 0 32 2020-09-09
KONAWA 35 1 24 2020-09-09
DRUMRIGHT 35 0 28 2020-09-09
OKARCHE 35 0 32 2020-09-09
RED ROCK 34 1 28 2020-09-09
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-09
WYNNEWOOD 33 1 20 2020-09-09
KEOTA 32 0 24 2020-09-09
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-09
FAIRVIEW 30 0 24 2020-09-09
PORUM 29 1 27 2020-09-09
CARNEGIE 28 1 21 2020-09-09
WARNER 28 0 20 2020-09-09
MOORELAND 28 0 24 2020-09-09
MAYSVILLE 28 0 23 2020-09-09
WILSON 28 0 26 2020-09-09
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-09
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-09
ARCADIA 27 0 24 2020-09-09
ALVA 27 0 19 2020-09-09
BIG CABIN 27 1 21 2020-09-09
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-09
FORT COBB 26 0 20 2020-09-09
RAMONA 26 1 18 2020-09-09
HOBART 24 1 15 2020-09-09
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-09
DEWAR 24 0 20 2020-09-09
EARLSBORO 24 0 18 2020-09-09
BOSWELL 23 0 21 2020-09-09
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-09
WELCH 23 0 15 2020-09-09
CAMERON 23 0 19 2020-09-09
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-09
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-09
ELMORE CITY 23 0 21 2020-09-09
WEBBERS FALLS 22 0 15 2020-09-09
ADAIR 22 0 17 2020-09-09
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-09
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-09
OKTAHA 21 0 15 2020-09-09
TYRONE 21 0 16 2020-09-09
DELAWARE 21 0 12 2020-09-09
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-09
DEPEW 21 1 19 2020-09-09
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-09
GARVIN 21 0 16 2020-09-09
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-09
TONKAWA 19 0 15 2020-09-09
MCCURTAIN 19 1 10 2020-09-09
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-09
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-09
INDIAHOMA 18 0 13 2020-09-09
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-09
MAUD 18 0 15 2020-09-09
STRATFORD 17 0 12 2020-09-09
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-09
YALE 17 0 14 2020-09-09
KREBS 17 1 10 2020-09-09
CEMENT 17 0 13 2020-09-09
THOMAS 17 0 13 2020-09-09
MINCO 17 0 17 2020-09-09
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-09
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-09
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-09
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-09
GANS 16 0 13 2020-09-09
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-09
NEWKIRK 16 1 12 2020-09-09
RED OAK 16 0 14 2020-09-09
MORRISON 16 0 12 2020-09-09
JENNINGS 16 0 16 2020-09-09
HAILEYVILLE 16 0 14 2020-09-09
STONEWALL 15 1 14 2020-09-09
BLUEJACKET 15 0 4 2020-09-09
MILBURN 15 0 11 2020-09-09
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-09
TERLTON 15 0 12 2020-09-09
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-09
BOISE CITY 15 0 13 2020-09-09
CANADIAN 15 0 10 2020-09-09
FLETCHER 15 0 15 2020-09-09
ALEX 15 0 12 2020-09-09
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-09
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-09
RINGLING 14 0 12 2020-09-09
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-09
RINGWOOD 14 0 11 2020-09-09
GEARY 14 0 14 2020-09-09
BEAVER 14 0 14 2020-09-09
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-09
SHADY POINT 13 0 10 2020-09-09
NEW CORDELL 13 0 10 2020-09-09
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-09
HELENA 13 0 9 2020-09-09
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-09
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-09
SNYDER 12 0 9 2020-09-09
THACKERVILLE 12 0 9 2020-09-09
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-09
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-09
SPAVINAW 12 0 7 2020-09-09
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-09
WAUKOMIS 12 0 11 2020-09-09
CANEY 12 0 11 2020-09-09
MEDFORD 11 0 8 2020-09-09
KINTA 11 0 10 2020-09-09
HYDRO 11 0 8 2020-09-09
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-09
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-09
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-09
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-09
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-09
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-09
AMBER 11 0 10 2020-09-09
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-09
LANGLEY 11 0 7 2020-09-09
BUFFALO 11 0 9 2020-09-09
LAVERNE 11 0 9 2020-09-09
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-09
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-09
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-09
OILTON 10 1 5 2020-09-09
LAHOMA 10 0 7 2020-09-09
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-09
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-09
OSAGE 10 0 9 2020-09-09
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-09
CHEYENNE 10 1 9 2020-09-09
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-09
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-09
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-09
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-09
VERDEN 9 0 7 2020-09-09
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-09
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-09
DOVER 9 0 6 2020-09-09
AGRA 8 1 6 2020-09-09
NINNEKAH 8 0 7 2020-09-09
BOYNTON 8 0 5 2020-09-09
FORT SUPPLY 8 0 1 2020-09-09
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-09
LANGSTON 8 0 4 2020-09-09
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-09
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-09
STUART 7 0 4 2020-09-09
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-09
OKEENE 7 0 3 2020-09-09
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-09
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-09
POND CREEK 7 0 6 2020-09-09
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-09
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-09
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-09
GRANITE 7 0 4 2020-09-09
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-09
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-09
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-09
HARDESTY 7 0 6 2020-09-09
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-09
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-09
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-09
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-09
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-09
CORN 6 0 5 2020-09-09
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-09
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-09
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-09
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-09
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-09
TRYON 6 0 6 2020-09-09
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-09
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-09
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-09
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-09
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-09
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-09
DAVENPORT 5 0 1 2020-09-09
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-09
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-09
FAIRMONT 5 0 1 2020-09-09
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-09
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-09
KREMLIN 5 0 2 2020-09-09
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-09
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-09
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-09
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-09
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-09
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-09
LEEDEY 4 1 1 2020-09-09
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-09
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-09
GRANDFIELD 4 0 1 2020-09-09
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-09
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-09
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-09
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-09
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-09
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-09
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-09
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-09
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-09
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-09
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-09
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-09
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-09
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-09
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-09
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-09
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-09
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-09
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-09
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-09
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-09
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-09
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-09
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-09
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-09
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-09
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-09
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-09
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-09
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-09
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-09
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-09
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-09
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-09
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-09
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-09
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-09
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-09
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-09
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-09
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-09
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-09
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-09
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-09
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-09
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-09
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-09
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-09
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-09
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-09
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-09
HAMMON 2 0 2 2020-09-09
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-09
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-09
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-09
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-09
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-09
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-09
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-09
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-09
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-09
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-09
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-09
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-09
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-09
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-09
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-09
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-09
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-09
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-09
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-09
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-09
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-09
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-09
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-09

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

