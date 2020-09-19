OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 positives up by 1,237; Fort Supply jump reflects hundreds of prison cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,237 COVID-19 cases on Saturday that included a jump of 144 in Fort Supply, corresponding with hundreds of positive tests at a detention facility confirmed by the state Department of Corrections the day before.
William S. Key Correctional Center reported 221 inmates are positive for COVID-19 in the open-dorm, minimum-security prison, according to the ODOC website. Four inmates have been hospitalized and 21 have recovered. There have been seven staff members test positive, with four recovered, according to ODOC on Friday.
Oklahoma State Department of Health had reported 30 COVID-19 cases in the Woodward County town of Fort Supply, where William S. Key is located, on Friday, but the number of positives rose to 174 on Saturday as the case reports began to catch up on the OSDH website.
Overall, in Oklahoma there have been 75,804 cases of the virus confirmed by OSDH since March, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state. Of those, 10,901 are active, a single-day increase of 408, and 63,960, or 84.4%, have recovered.
There have been 943 who have died because or due to complications of the virus, with four of those announced on Saturday.
Two men and two women in the 65 and older age group from Creek, Garvin, Rogers and Wagoner counties made up the most recently confirmed deaths associated with the virus, according to OSDH.
Weekly report
The number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths associated with the virus all rose in the week of Sept. 11-17 as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report.
There were 6,618 cases confirmed during the week of Sept. 11-17, a 16.7% increase over the week of Sept. 4-10, according the OSDH weekly report released Friday. During the same time period, 5,583 recovered cases were noted, an increase of 9.8% in a week-to-week comparison.
Deaths rose by 31.7%, with 54 reported Sept. 11-17 compared to 41 the week before.
Hospitalizations also were higher in the past week, with 380 confirmed, a 24.6% increase over the prior period.
In a breakdown of age groups, those between 15-24 made up the highest percentage, 25.4%, of the new cases between Sept. 11-17, while the 65-74 age group recorded the highest number of deaths at 17, according to the OSDH report.
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 20th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The OSDH maintains Oklahomans should seek out testing, with or without symptoms, to assist with contact tracing efforts regarding the virus. OSDH also reports that the recent numbers show community transmission is reflected in the current trend of data, and Oklahomans should practice social distance, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.
Enid and area numbers
Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 26 cases on Saturday, with 289 of those active and 1,157 recovered, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid also saw an increase of 26 cases, with 275 active and 1,091 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 131 in Woodward, 14 in Alfalfa, five in Kingfisher, two in Blaine and one each in Grant, Major and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included 12 in Helena, three in Woodward, two in Hennessey and one each in Cashion, Cherokee, Drummond, Dover, Kingfisher, Longdale, Mooreland, Okeene, Pond Creek and Watonga. Canton saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 473 on Saturday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 261 in the 36-49 age group, 207 in the 50-64 age group, 148 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,563 in the 0-4 age group, 7,077 in the 5-17 age group, 27,765 in the 18-35 age group, 16,017 in the 36-49 age group, 13,178 in the 50-64 age group and 10,199 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 39,851 have been women and 35,929 have been men. There were 28 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 943 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 757 have been 65 and older and 147 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 515, than women, 428, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 387 or 41.2% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,485 cases among long-term care residents and 1,446 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 180 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 47 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,464 cases, 1,157 recovered, 289 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 318 cases, 290 recovered, 26 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 309 cases, 136 recovered and 173 active; Noble with 140 cases, 116 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 108 cases, 89 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 93 cases, 30 recovered and 63 active; Major with 70 cases, 58 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 56 cases, 21 recovered and 35 active; Grant with 38 cases, 30 recovered and eight active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,384 in Enid (275 active); Fort Supply 174 (165 active); 145 in Hennessey (seven active); 121 in Woodward (30 active); 111 in Kingfisher (nine active); 84 in Alva (58 active); 51 in Watonga (11 active); 43 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 18 in Cashion (three active) 17 in Ringwood (four active); 13 each in Dover (four active), Waukomis (two active) and Seiling (one active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Cherokee (four active), Fairmont (two active), Lamont, Longdale (one active),Okeene (one active), Pond Creek (one active) and Orlando (two active); six in Nash (four active); five each in Ames (two active), Covington and Kremlin; four each in Drummond (two active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 747 cases, with 579 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 628 cases, with 506 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.18.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|16435
|180
|14141
|2020-09-19
|TULSA
|15905
|152
|14334
|2020-09-19
|CLEVELAND
|5512
|68
|4550
|2020-09-19
|PAYNE
|2008
|6
|1600
|2020-09-19
|CANADIAN
|1928
|16
|1637
|2020-09-19
|MUSKOGEE
|1678
|21
|1419
|2020-09-19
|ROGERS
|1663
|47
|1378
|2020-09-19
|COMANCHE
|1479
|12
|1307
|2020-09-19
|GARFIELD
|1464
|18
|1157
|2020-09-19
|TEXAS
|1403
|8
|1271
|2020-09-19
|WAGONER
|1388
|24
|1228
|2020-09-19
|MCCURTAIN
|1212
|33
|1032
|2020-09-19
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1177
|9
|964
|2020-09-19
|CREEK
|1051
|30
|871
|2020-09-19
|LE FLORE
|978
|17
|789
|2020-09-19
|CHEROKEE
|973
|7
|740
|2020-09-19
|WASHINGTON
|948
|40
|851
|2020-09-19
|PITTSBURG
|865
|19
|638
|2020-09-19
|GRADY
|855
|10
|577
|2020-09-19
|BRYAN
|820
|4
|668
|2020-09-19
|MCCLAIN
|776
|6
|632
|2020-09-19
|SEQUOYAH
|776
|10
|626
|2020-09-19
|OSAGE
|771
|13
|697
|2020-09-19
|OTTAWA
|770
|4
|657
|2020-09-19
|OKMULGEE
|769
|5
|660
|2020-09-19
|JACKSON
|698
|10
|636
|2020-09-19
|CADDO
|695
|20
|580
|2020-09-19
|DELAWARE
|673
|23
|571
|2020-09-19
|ADAIR
|574
|10
|448
|2020-09-19
|MAYES
|530
|10
|436
|2020-09-19
|CARTER
|502
|8
|430
|2020-09-19
|KAY
|491
|13
|365
|2020-09-19
|CUSTER
|475
|0
|371
|2020-09-19
|CRAIG
|404
|1
|165
|2020-09-19
|SEMINOLE
|399
|5
|332
|2020-09-19
|LOGAN
|394
|1
|334
|2020-09-19
|LINCOLN
|388
|10
|321
|2020-09-19
|STEPHENS
|374
|5
|263
|2020-09-19
|PONTOTOC
|345
|3
|266
|2020-09-19
|GARVIN
|332
|5
|282
|2020-09-19
|KINGFISHER
|318
|2
|290
|2020-09-19
|WOODWARD
|309
|0
|136
|2020-09-19
|CHOCTAW
|299
|2
|256
|2020-09-19
|MCINTOSH
|291
|4
|242
|2020-09-19
|HUGHES
|276
|4
|233
|2020-09-19
|ATOKA
|269
|1
|183
|2020-09-19
|BECKHAM
|263
|1
|139
|2020-09-19
|HASKELL
|253
|4
|184
|2020-09-19
|PAWNEE
|239
|3
|222
|2020-09-19
|MARSHALL
|170
|1
|141
|2020-09-19
|LOVE
|164
|1
|131
|2020-09-19
|PUSHMATAHA
|145
|1
|130
|2020-09-19
|NOBLE
|140
|2
|116
|2020-09-19
|JOHNSTON
|139
|4
|116
|2020-09-19
|NOWATA
|131
|3
|113
|2020-09-19
|LATIMER
|129
|2
|116
|2020-09-19
|OKFUSKEE
|127
|4
|102
|2020-09-19
|MURRAY
|113
|1
|97
|2020-09-19
|BLAINE
|108
|1
|89
|2020-09-19
|GREER
|104
|8
|82
|2020-09-19
|WOODS
|93
|0
|30
|2020-09-19
|TILLMAN
|81
|2
|71
|2020-09-19
|COAL
|71
|0
|61
|2020-09-19
|70
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|MAJOR
|70
|1
|58
|2020-09-19
|KIOWA
|65
|2
|50
|2020-09-19
|COTTON
|64
|3
|52
|2020-09-19
|DEWEY
|58
|1
|24
|2020-09-19
|WASHITA
|57
|0
|41
|2020-09-19
|ALFALFA
|56
|0
|21
|2020-09-19
|BEAVER
|48
|0
|44
|2020-09-19
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-19
|JEFFERSON
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-19
|GRANT
|38
|0
|30
|2020-09-19
|HARPER
|26
|1
|22
|2020-09-19
|ROGER MILLS
|26
|1
|13
|2020-09-19
|CIMARRON
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-19
|ELLIS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
Oklahoma per city 9.18.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|13381
|152
|11529
|2020-09-19
|TULSA
|10706
|108
|9732
|2020-09-19
|NORMAN
|2971
|35
|2439
|2020-09-19
|BROKEN ARROW
|2945
|32
|2619
|2020-09-19
|EDMOND
|2370
|22
|2032
|2020-09-19
|OTHER***
|1780
|12
|1485
|2020-09-19
|STILLWATER
|1677
|4
|1318
|2020-09-19
|ENID
|1384
|18
|1091
|2020-09-19
|GUYMON
|1112
|8
|1004
|2020-09-19
|CLAREMORE
|1013
|44
|817
|2020-09-19
|YUKON
|950
|6
|837
|2020-09-19
|MOORE
|937
|13
|793
|2020-09-19
|LAWTON
|886
|11
|766
|2020-09-19
|BARTLESVILLE
|783
|37
|705
|2020-09-19
|OWASSO
|776
|2
|678
|2020-09-19
|JENKS
|761
|3
|706
|2020-09-19
|TAFT
|744
|2
|692
|2020-09-19
|TAHLEQUAH
|718
|3
|549
|2020-09-19
|MCALESTER
|644
|17
|455
|2020-09-19
|MUSKOGEE
|635
|14
|482
|2020-09-19
|SHAWNEE
|634
|8
|506
|2020-09-19
|ALTUS
|622
|10
|577
|2020-09-19
|BIXBY
|605
|4
|533
|2020-09-19
|DURANT
|515
|1
|414
|2020-09-19
|BROKEN BOW
|502
|22
|423
|2020-09-19
|SAPULPA
|465
|10
|391
|2020-09-19
|CHICKASHA
|454
|5
|285
|2020-09-19
|MIAMI
|452
|3
|387
|2020-09-19
|SAND SPRINGS
|431
|5
|365
|2020-09-19
|ARDMORE
|424
|6
|361
|2020-09-19
|STILWELL
|388
|8
|282
|2020-09-19
|IDABEL
|387
|5
|347
|2020-09-19
|EL RENO
|377
|7
|296
|2020-09-19
|PONCA CITY
|376
|10
|286
|2020-09-19
|LEXINGTON
|373
|4
|322
|2020-09-19
|BETHANY
|371
|5
|315
|2020-09-19
|GLENPOOL
|367
|4
|332
|2020-09-19
|VINITA
|344
|1
|113
|2020-09-19
|MUSTANG
|335
|2
|272
|2020-09-19
|ANADARKO
|313
|5
|263
|2020-09-19
|COWETA
|313
|13
|273
|2020-09-19
|MCLOUD
|312
|1
|284
|2020-09-19
|OKMULGEE
|307
|3
|261
|2020-09-19
|COLLINSVILLE
|307
|1
|260
|2020-09-19
|SKIATOOK
|301
|8
|266
|2020-09-19
|CHOCTAW
|298
|3
|232
|2020-09-19
|SALLISAW
|295
|3
|235
|2020-09-19
|ADA
|277
|1
|214
|2020-09-19
|GROVE
|277
|17
|233
|2020-09-19
|BLANCHARD
|275
|1
|207
|2020-09-19
|PURCELL
|262
|3
|224
|2020-09-19
|CLINTON
|258
|0
|208
|2020-09-19
|DUNCAN
|248
|3
|176
|2020-09-19
|HENRYETTA
|228
|2
|196
|2020-09-19
|ATOKA
|224
|0
|146
|2020-09-19
|HUGO
|223
|2
|190
|2020-09-19
|WAGONER
|219
|5
|185
|2020-09-19
|POTEAU
|217
|3
|177
|2020-09-19
|HEAVENER
|205
|6
|173
|2020-09-19
|NOBLE
|201
|2
|163
|2020-09-19
|HOMINY
|199
|2
|182
|2020-09-19
|HOLDENVILLE
|195
|3
|164
|2020-09-19
|CUSHING
|195
|2
|167
|2020-09-19
|GUTHRIE
|188
|0
|167
|2020-09-19
|NEWCASTLE
|185
|3
|150
|2020-09-19
|TUTTLE
|181
|4
|143
|2020-09-19
|MULDROW
|179
|3
|153
|2020-09-19
|FORT SUPPLY
|174
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|SEMINOLE
|174
|3
|141
|2020-09-19
|ELK CITY
|172
|1
|87
|2020-09-19
|BRISTOW
|171
|7
|140
|2020-09-19
|MIDWEST CITY
|171
|6
|140
|2020-09-19
|WEWOKA
|162
|1
|139
|2020-09-19
|WEATHERFORD
|161
|0
|118
|2020-09-19
|WARR ACRES
|161
|0
|146
|2020-09-19
|PRYOR CREEK
|159
|4
|135
|2020-09-19
|SPIRO
|158
|1
|135
|2020-09-19
|TECUMSEH
|147
|0
|105
|2020-09-19
|EUFAULA
|146
|2
|118
|2020-09-19
|HENNESSEY
|145
|2
|136
|2020-09-19
|STIGLER
|143
|3
|108
|2020-09-19
|PAULS VALLEY
|138
|1
|123
|2020-09-19
|HINTON
|135
|0
|124
|2020-09-19
|CHECOTAH
|133
|2
|116
|2020-09-19
|PIEDMONT
|131
|1
|109
|2020-09-19
|JAY
|130
|1
|117
|2020-09-19
|CLEVELAND
|130
|3
|120
|2020-09-19
|VIAN
|130
|3
|106
|2020-09-19
|SPENCER
|123
|1
|102
|2020-09-19
|HARRAH
|122
|0
|87
|2020-09-19
|CATOOSA
|121
|0
|106
|2020-09-19
|WOODWARD
|121
|0
|91
|2020-09-19
|CHANDLER
|113
|9
|91
|2020-09-19
|LOCUST GROVE
|113
|0
|96
|2020-09-19
|MADILL
|112
|1
|94
|2020-09-19
|KINGFISHER
|111
|0
|102
|2020-09-19
|AFTON
|107
|0
|98
|2020-09-19
|DEL CITY
|106
|0
|84
|2020-09-19
|HOOKER
|106
|0
|104
|2020-09-19
|SPERRY
|105
|2
|88
|2020-09-19
|MOUNDS
|104
|3
|85
|2020-09-19
|CALERA
|103
|1
|87
|2020-09-19
|FORT GIBSON
|103
|4
|81
|2020-09-19
|MARIETTA
|99
|0
|79
|2020-09-19
|INOLA
|95
|3
|83
|2020-09-19
|MANNFORD
|95
|3
|73
|2020-09-19
|WESTVILLE
|94
|2
|79
|2020-09-19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|94
|0
|79
|2020-09-19
|CHELSEA
|93
|0
|80
|2020-09-19
|HASKELL
|91
|1
|79
|2020-09-19
|ROLAND
|88
|0
|77
|2020-09-19
|SAYRE
|87
|0
|49
|2020-09-19
|MANGUM
|86
|8
|72
|2020-09-19
|WRIGHT CITY
|86
|0
|64
|2020-09-19
|CHOUTEAU
|86
|5
|66
|2020-09-19
|DEWEY
|86
|1
|77
|2020-09-19
|SALINA
|85
|1
|66
|2020-09-19
|NOWATA
|85
|2
|72
|2020-09-19
|PERKINS
|84
|1
|66
|2020-09-19
|ALVA
|84
|0
|26
|2020-09-19
|COMMERCE
|83
|0
|66
|2020-09-19
|LINDSAY
|80
|2
|68
|2020-09-19
|VALLIANT
|80
|2
|66
|2020-09-19
|TALIHINA
|79
|3
|69
|2020-09-19
|WYANDOTTE
|78
|1
|66
|2020-09-19
|JONES
|78
|2
|65
|2020-09-19
|HULBERT
|76
|2
|57
|2020-09-19
|POCOLA
|75
|3
|60
|2020-09-19
|MORRIS
|74
|0
|65
|2020-09-19
|WASHINGTON
|72
|0
|59
|2020-09-19
|TISHOMINGO
|71
|3
|58
|2020-09-19
|BEGGS
|71
|0
|58
|2020-09-19
|OKEMAH
|71
|2
|55
|2020-09-19
|WISTER
|69
|0
|51
|2020-09-19
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|64
|2020-09-19
|PRAGUE
|68
|0
|64
|2020-09-19
|HOWE
|66
|0
|41
|2020-09-19
|OOLOGAH
|66
|0
|55
|2020-09-19
|SULPHUR
|65
|1
|59
|2020-09-19
|PAWNEE
|65
|0
|60
|2020-09-19
|COLCORD
|65
|1
|54
|2020-09-19
|HAWORTH
|64
|2
|50
|2020-09-19
|GORE
|63
|1
|38
|2020-09-19
|ANTLERS
|62
|1
|58
|2020-09-19
|COMANCHE
|62
|1
|40
|2020-09-19
|WILBURTON
|61
|1
|57
|2020-09-19
|HARTSHORNE
|61
|0
|53
|2020-09-19
|FREDERICK
|61
|2
|55
|2020-09-19
|KELLYVILLE
|60
|2
|53
|2020-09-19
|GOODWELL
|59
|0
|52
|2020-09-19
|KANSAS
|59
|2
|44
|2020-09-19
|PERRY
|58
|0
|48
|2020-09-19
|KEOTA
|57
|0
|34
|2020-09-19
|STROUD
|57
|0
|49
|2020-09-19
|MARLOW
|56
|0
|41
|2020-09-19
|KINGSTON
|56
|0
|46
|2020-09-19
|COALGATE
|53
|0
|45
|2020-09-19
|WATONGA
|51
|0
|40
|2020-09-19
|BINGER
|51
|9
|39
|2020-09-19
|CADDO
|49
|0
|39
|2020-09-19
|LUTHER
|49
|0
|38
|2020-09-19
|PAWHUSKA
|48
|0
|44
|2020-09-19
|FAIRLAND
|48
|0
|42
|2020-09-19
|WALTERS
|47
|1
|39
|2020-09-19
|MEEKER
|47
|0
|39
|2020-09-19
|MEAD
|46
|1
|36
|2020-09-19
|CACHE
|46
|0
|44
|2020-09-19
|WETUMKA
|46
|0
|41
|2020-09-19
|BOKOSHE
|46
|0
|37
|2020-09-19
|QUAPAW
|46
|0
|34
|2020-09-19
|KIEFER
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-19
|BLACKWELL
|44
|1
|38
|2020-09-19
|HELENA
|43
|0
|14
|2020-09-19
|DAVIS
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-19
|APACHE
|41
|1
|35
|2020-09-19
|PORTER
|41
|0
|37
|2020-09-19
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-19
|CRESCENT
|40
|0
|38
|2020-09-19
|ELGIN
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-19
|DRUMRIGHT
|39
|0
|34
|2020-09-19
|QUINTON
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-19
|RED ROCK
|39
|1
|32
|2020-09-19
|OKARCHE
|38
|0
|35
|2020-09-19
|WYNNEWOOD
|38
|1
|29
|2020-09-19
|COLBERT
|38
|0
|35
|2020-09-19
|NEWKIRK
|38
|1
|15
|2020-09-19
|WATTS
|37
|0
|36
|2020-09-19
|CARNEGIE
|36
|1
|27
|2020-09-19
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-19
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|30
|2020-09-19
|WARNER
|35
|0
|26
|2020-09-19
|MAYSVILLE
|34
|1
|26
|2020-09-19
|BARNSDALL
|34
|2
|29
|2020-09-19
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-19
|CAMERON
|31
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|MOORELAND
|31
|0
|30
|2020-09-19
|WILSON
|30
|0
|28
|2020-09-19
|HOBART
|30
|1
|21
|2020-09-19
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-19
|EARLSBORO
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-19
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|28
|2020-09-19
|WEBBERS FALLS
|29
|0
|20
|2020-09-19
|CEMENT
|29
|0
|19
|2020-09-19
|TALALA
|29
|0
|27
|2020-09-19
|RAMONA
|29
|1
|25
|2020-09-19
|ALEX
|28
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|FORT COBB
|28
|0
|25
|2020-09-19
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-19
|BIG CABIN
|28
|1
|24
|2020-09-19
|FAIRFAX
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-19
|ELMORE CITY
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|MCCURTAIN
|27
|1
|17
|2020-09-19
|WELCH
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|LEEDEY
|26
|1
|1
|2020-09-19
|TYRONE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|BLAIR
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-19
|BOSWELL
|26
|0
|23
|2020-09-19
|THOMAS
|26
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|DEWAR
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|BOKCHITO
|24
|1
|19
|2020-09-19
|MINCO
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-19
|ADAIR
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-19
|TONKAWA
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-19
|LONE GROVE
|24
|1
|22
|2020-09-19
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-19
|MAUD
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-19
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-19
|FLETCHER
|23
|0
|16
|2020-09-19
|GERONIMO
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-19
|GARVIN
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-19
|STONEWALL
|23
|1
|15
|2020-09-19
|STRATFORD
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-19
|KREBS
|22
|1
|14
|2020-09-19
|WELLSTON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-19
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|CYRIL
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-19
|BOISE CITY
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-19
|DELAWARE
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-19
|CANTON
|21
|1
|17
|2020-09-19
|FORT TOWSON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-19
|YALE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|GRACEMONT
|20
|1
|18
|2020-09-19
|OLUSTEE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-19
|GARBER
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-19
|ASHER
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-19
|NINNEKAH
|20
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|20
|2020-09-19
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-19
|CASHION
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-19
|SHADY POINT
|18
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|WELEETKA
|18
|1
|12
|2020-09-19
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-19
|GANS
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-19
|ALLEN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-19
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-19
|JENNINGS
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-19
|GEARY
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-19
|MORRISON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-19
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-19
|MILBURN
|16
|1
|14
|2020-09-19
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-19
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-09-19
|RINGLING
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|PAOLI
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|WANETTE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-19
|WAURIKA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-19
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-19
|NEW CORDELL
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-19
|PANAMA
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-19
|GRANITE
|15
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|OPTIMA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|ROFF
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|SPAVINAW
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|CHEYENNE
|14
|1
|9
|2020-09-19
|HYDRO
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|9
|2020-09-19
|LAVERNE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|ACHILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|BENNINGTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|OILTON
|13
|1
|7
|2020-09-19
|SEILING
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|BUFFALO
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-19
|CARNEY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|SASAKWA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|AMBER
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-19
|DOVER
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|ARAPAHO
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-19
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|MEDFORD
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|SAVANNA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-19
|BURNS FLAT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|SPRINGER
|11
|1
|6
|2020-09-19
|VERDEN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-19
|LANGSTON
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|RATTAN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|RYAN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|BRAGGS
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-19
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-19
|SOPER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|WHITEFIELD
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-19
|VELMA
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-19
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|BUTLER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|BILLINGS
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-19
|COYLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|TRYON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|DISNEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|RAVIA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-19
|STUART
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-19
|CHEROKEE
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|LONGDALE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|POND CREEK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-19
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|HAMMON
|7
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|OKEENE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|DAVENPORT
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|VICI
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|WANN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|CANUTE
|7
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|STRINGTOWN
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-19
|CORN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-19
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|DIBBLE
|6
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|NASH
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|BRADLEY
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|DILL CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-19
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|ELDORADO
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|OAKS
|5
|1
|3
|2020-09-19
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|SHIDLER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|BERNICE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|FOSS
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|SENTINEL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-19
|WAPANUCKA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|MENO
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|ROOSEVELT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-19
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|WAYNOKA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-19
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-19
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|CARTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-19
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-19
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with nine recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 69 cases with 64 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 19 cases with 16 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with 15 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.