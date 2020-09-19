You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 positives up by 1,237; Fort Supply jump reflects hundreds of prison cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,237 COVID-19 cases on Saturday that included a jump of 144 in Fort Supply, corresponding with hundreds of positive tests at a detention facility confirmed by the state Department of Corrections the day before.

William S. Key Correctional Center reported 221 inmates are positive for COVID-19 in the open-dorm, minimum-security prison, according to the ODOC website. Four inmates have been hospitalized and 21 have recovered. There have been seven staff members test positive, with four recovered, according to ODOC on Friday.

Oklahoma State Department of Health had reported 30 COVID-19 cases in the Woodward County town of Fort Supply, where William S. Key is located, on Friday, but the number of positives rose to 174 on Saturday as the case reports began to catch up on the OSDH website.

Overall, in Oklahoma there have been 75,804 cases of the virus confirmed by OSDH since March, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state. Of those, 10,901 are active, a single-day increase of 408, and 63,960, or 84.4%, have recovered.

There have been 943 who have died because or due to complications of the virus, with four of those announced on Saturday.

Two men and two women in the 65 and older age group from Creek, Garvin, Rogers and Wagoner counties made up the most recently confirmed deaths associated with the virus, according to OSDH.

Weekly report

National map of COVID 9.19.20

The number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths associated with the virus all rose in the week of Sept. 11-17 as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report.

There were 6,618 cases confirmed during the week of Sept. 11-17, a 16.7% increase over the week of Sept. 4-10, according the OSDH weekly report released Friday. During the same time period, 5,583 recovered cases were noted, an increase of 9.8% in a week-to-week comparison.

Deaths rose by 31.7%, with 54 reported Sept. 11-17 compared to 41 the week before. 

Hospitalizations also were higher in the past week, with 380 confirmed, a 24.6% increase over the prior period. 

In a breakdown of age groups, those between 15-24 made up the highest percentage, 25.4%, of the new cases between Sept. 11-17, while the 65-74 age group recorded the highest number of deaths at 17, according to the OSDH report. 

positives 9.19.20

Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 20th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The OSDH maintains Oklahomans should seek out testing, with or without symptoms, to assist with contact tracing efforts regarding the virus. OSDH also reports that the recent numbers show community transmission is reflected in the current trend of data, and Oklahomans should practice social distance, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.

Enid and area numbers

Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 26 cases on Saturday, with 289 of those active and 1,157 recovered, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid also saw an increase of 26 cases, with 275 active and 1,091 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 131 in Woodward, 14 in Alfalfa, five in Kingfisher, two in Blaine and one each in Grant, Major and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included 12 in Helena, three in Woodward, two in Hennessey and one each in Cashion, Cherokee, Drummond, Dover, Kingfisher, Longdale, Mooreland, Okeene, Pond Creek and Watonga. Canton saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 473 on Saturday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 261 in the 36-49 age group, 207 in the 50-64 age group, 148 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,563 in the 0-4 age group, 7,077 in the 5-17 age group, 27,765 in the 18-35 age group, 16,017 in the 36-49 age group, 13,178 in the 50-64 age group and 10,199 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 39,851 have been women and 35,929 have been men. There were 28 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 943 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 757 have been 65 and older and 147 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 515, than women, 428, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 387 or 41.2% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,485 cases among long-term care residents and 1,446 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 180 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 47 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,464 cases, 1,157 recovered, 289 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17Sept. 12Sept. 11104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 318 cases, 290 recovered, 26 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 309 cases, 136 recovered and 173 active; Noble with 140 cases, 116 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 108 cases, 89 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 93 cases, 30 recovered and 63 active; Major with 70 cases, 58 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 56 cases, 21 recovered and 35 active; Grant with 38 cases, 30 recovered and eight active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,384 in Enid (275 active); Fort Supply 174 (165 active); 145 in Hennessey (seven active); 121 in Woodward (30 active); 111 in Kingfisher (nine active); 84 in Alva (58 active); 51 in Watonga (11 active); 43 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 18 in Cashion (three active) 17 in Ringwood (four active); 13 each in Dover (four active), Waukomis (two active) and Seiling (one active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Cherokee (four active), Fairmont (two active), Lamont, Longdale (one active),Okeene (one active), Pond Creek (one active) and Orlando (two active); six in Nash (four active); five each in Ames (two active), Covington and Kremlin; four each in Drummond (two active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 747 cases, with 579 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 628 cases, with 506 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.18.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 16435 180 14141 2020-09-19
TULSA 15905 152 14334 2020-09-19
CLEVELAND 5512 68 4550 2020-09-19
PAYNE 2008 6 1600 2020-09-19
CANADIAN 1928 16 1637 2020-09-19
MUSKOGEE 1678 21 1419 2020-09-19
ROGERS 1663 47 1378 2020-09-19
COMANCHE 1479 12 1307 2020-09-19
GARFIELD 1464 18 1157 2020-09-19
TEXAS 1403 8 1271 2020-09-19
WAGONER 1388 24 1228 2020-09-19
MCCURTAIN 1212 33 1032 2020-09-19
POTTAWATOMIE 1177 9 964 2020-09-19
CREEK 1051 30 871 2020-09-19
LE FLORE 978 17 789 2020-09-19
CHEROKEE 973 7 740 2020-09-19
WASHINGTON 948 40 851 2020-09-19
PITTSBURG 865 19 638 2020-09-19
GRADY 855 10 577 2020-09-19
BRYAN 820 4 668 2020-09-19
MCCLAIN 776 6 632 2020-09-19
SEQUOYAH 776 10 626 2020-09-19
OSAGE 771 13 697 2020-09-19
OTTAWA 770 4 657 2020-09-19
OKMULGEE 769 5 660 2020-09-19
JACKSON 698 10 636 2020-09-19
CADDO 695 20 580 2020-09-19
DELAWARE 673 23 571 2020-09-19
ADAIR 574 10 448 2020-09-19
MAYES 530 10 436 2020-09-19
CARTER 502 8 430 2020-09-19
KAY 491 13 365 2020-09-19
CUSTER 475 0 371 2020-09-19
CRAIG 404 1 165 2020-09-19
SEMINOLE 399 5 332 2020-09-19
LOGAN 394 1 334 2020-09-19
LINCOLN 388 10 321 2020-09-19
STEPHENS 374 5 263 2020-09-19
PONTOTOC 345 3 266 2020-09-19
GARVIN 332 5 282 2020-09-19
KINGFISHER 318 2 290 2020-09-19
WOODWARD 309 0 136 2020-09-19
CHOCTAW 299 2 256 2020-09-19
MCINTOSH 291 4 242 2020-09-19
HUGHES 276 4 233 2020-09-19
ATOKA 269 1 183 2020-09-19
BECKHAM 263 1 139 2020-09-19
HASKELL 253 4 184 2020-09-19
PAWNEE 239 3 222 2020-09-19
MARSHALL 170 1 141 2020-09-19
LOVE 164 1 131 2020-09-19
PUSHMATAHA 145 1 130 2020-09-19
NOBLE 140 2 116 2020-09-19
JOHNSTON 139 4 116 2020-09-19
NOWATA 131 3 113 2020-09-19
LATIMER 129 2 116 2020-09-19
OKFUSKEE 127 4 102 2020-09-19
MURRAY 113 1 97 2020-09-19
BLAINE 108 1 89 2020-09-19
GREER 104 8 82 2020-09-19
WOODS 93 0 30 2020-09-19
TILLMAN 81 2 71 2020-09-19
COAL 71 0 61 2020-09-19
70 0 6 2020-09-19
MAJOR 70 1 58 2020-09-19
KIOWA 65 2 50 2020-09-19
COTTON 64 3 52 2020-09-19
DEWEY 58 1 24 2020-09-19
WASHITA 57 0 41 2020-09-19
ALFALFA 56 0 21 2020-09-19
BEAVER 48 0 44 2020-09-19
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-19
JEFFERSON 42 0 35 2020-09-19
GRANT 38 0 30 2020-09-19
HARPER 26 1 22 2020-09-19
ROGER MILLS 26 1 13 2020-09-19
CIMARRON 23 0 17 2020-09-19
ELLIS 8 0 6 2020-09-19

Oklahoma per city 9.18.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 13381 152 11529 2020-09-19
TULSA 10706 108 9732 2020-09-19
NORMAN 2971 35 2439 2020-09-19
BROKEN ARROW 2945 32 2619 2020-09-19
EDMOND 2370 22 2032 2020-09-19
OTHER*** 1780 12 1485 2020-09-19
STILLWATER 1677 4 1318 2020-09-19
ENID 1384 18 1091 2020-09-19
GUYMON 1112 8 1004 2020-09-19
CLAREMORE 1013 44 817 2020-09-19
YUKON 950 6 837 2020-09-19
MOORE 937 13 793 2020-09-19
LAWTON 886 11 766 2020-09-19
BARTLESVILLE 783 37 705 2020-09-19
OWASSO 776 2 678 2020-09-19
JENKS 761 3 706 2020-09-19
TAFT 744 2 692 2020-09-19
TAHLEQUAH 718 3 549 2020-09-19
MCALESTER 644 17 455 2020-09-19
MUSKOGEE 635 14 482 2020-09-19
SHAWNEE 634 8 506 2020-09-19
ALTUS 622 10 577 2020-09-19
BIXBY 605 4 533 2020-09-19
DURANT 515 1 414 2020-09-19
BROKEN BOW 502 22 423 2020-09-19
SAPULPA 465 10 391 2020-09-19
CHICKASHA 454 5 285 2020-09-19
MIAMI 452 3 387 2020-09-19
SAND SPRINGS 431 5 365 2020-09-19
ARDMORE 424 6 361 2020-09-19
STILWELL 388 8 282 2020-09-19
IDABEL 387 5 347 2020-09-19
EL RENO 377 7 296 2020-09-19
PONCA CITY 376 10 286 2020-09-19
LEXINGTON 373 4 322 2020-09-19
BETHANY 371 5 315 2020-09-19
GLENPOOL 367 4 332 2020-09-19
VINITA 344 1 113 2020-09-19
MUSTANG 335 2 272 2020-09-19
ANADARKO 313 5 263 2020-09-19
COWETA 313 13 273 2020-09-19
MCLOUD 312 1 284 2020-09-19
OKMULGEE 307 3 261 2020-09-19
COLLINSVILLE 307 1 260 2020-09-19
SKIATOOK 301 8 266 2020-09-19
CHOCTAW 298 3 232 2020-09-19
SALLISAW 295 3 235 2020-09-19
ADA 277 1 214 2020-09-19
GROVE 277 17 233 2020-09-19
BLANCHARD 275 1 207 2020-09-19
PURCELL 262 3 224 2020-09-19
CLINTON 258 0 208 2020-09-19
DUNCAN 248 3 176 2020-09-19
HENRYETTA 228 2 196 2020-09-19
ATOKA 224 0 146 2020-09-19
HUGO 223 2 190 2020-09-19
WAGONER 219 5 185 2020-09-19
POTEAU 217 3 177 2020-09-19
HEAVENER 205 6 173 2020-09-19
NOBLE 201 2 163 2020-09-19
HOMINY 199 2 182 2020-09-19
HOLDENVILLE 195 3 164 2020-09-19
CUSHING 195 2 167 2020-09-19
GUTHRIE 188 0 167 2020-09-19
NEWCASTLE 185 3 150 2020-09-19
TUTTLE 181 4 143 2020-09-19
MULDROW 179 3 153 2020-09-19
FORT SUPPLY 174 0 9 2020-09-19
SEMINOLE 174 3 141 2020-09-19
ELK CITY 172 1 87 2020-09-19
BRISTOW 171 7 140 2020-09-19
MIDWEST CITY 171 6 140 2020-09-19
WEWOKA 162 1 139 2020-09-19
WEATHERFORD 161 0 118 2020-09-19
WARR ACRES 161 0 146 2020-09-19
PRYOR CREEK 159 4 135 2020-09-19
SPIRO 158 1 135 2020-09-19
TECUMSEH 147 0 105 2020-09-19
EUFAULA 146 2 118 2020-09-19
HENNESSEY 145 2 136 2020-09-19
STIGLER 143 3 108 2020-09-19
PAULS VALLEY 138 1 123 2020-09-19
HINTON 135 0 124 2020-09-19
CHECOTAH 133 2 116 2020-09-19
PIEDMONT 131 1 109 2020-09-19
JAY 130 1 117 2020-09-19
CLEVELAND 130 3 120 2020-09-19
VIAN 130 3 106 2020-09-19
SPENCER 123 1 102 2020-09-19
HARRAH 122 0 87 2020-09-19
CATOOSA 121 0 106 2020-09-19
WOODWARD 121 0 91 2020-09-19
CHANDLER 113 9 91 2020-09-19
LOCUST GROVE 113 0 96 2020-09-19
MADILL 112 1 94 2020-09-19
KINGFISHER 111 0 102 2020-09-19
AFTON 107 0 98 2020-09-19
DEL CITY 106 0 84 2020-09-19
HOOKER 106 0 104 2020-09-19
SPERRY 105 2 88 2020-09-19
MOUNDS 104 3 85 2020-09-19
CALERA 103 1 87 2020-09-19
FORT GIBSON 103 4 81 2020-09-19
MARIETTA 99 0 79 2020-09-19
INOLA 95 3 83 2020-09-19
MANNFORD 95 3 73 2020-09-19
WESTVILLE 94 2 79 2020-09-19
NICHOLS HILLS 94 0 79 2020-09-19
CHELSEA 93 0 80 2020-09-19
HASKELL 91 1 79 2020-09-19
ROLAND 88 0 77 2020-09-19
SAYRE 87 0 49 2020-09-19
MANGUM 86 8 72 2020-09-19
WRIGHT CITY 86 0 64 2020-09-19
CHOUTEAU 86 5 66 2020-09-19
DEWEY 86 1 77 2020-09-19
SALINA 85 1 66 2020-09-19
NOWATA 85 2 72 2020-09-19
PERKINS 84 1 66 2020-09-19
ALVA 84 0 26 2020-09-19
COMMERCE 83 0 66 2020-09-19
LINDSAY 80 2 68 2020-09-19
VALLIANT 80 2 66 2020-09-19
TALIHINA 79 3 69 2020-09-19
WYANDOTTE 78 1 66 2020-09-19
JONES 78 2 65 2020-09-19
HULBERT 76 2 57 2020-09-19
POCOLA 75 3 60 2020-09-19
MORRIS 74 0 65 2020-09-19
WASHINGTON 72 0 59 2020-09-19
TISHOMINGO 71 3 58 2020-09-19
BEGGS 71 0 58 2020-09-19
OKEMAH 71 2 55 2020-09-19
WISTER 69 0 51 2020-09-19
TEXHOMA 69 0 64 2020-09-19
PRAGUE 68 0 64 2020-09-19
HOWE 66 0 41 2020-09-19
OOLOGAH 66 0 55 2020-09-19
SULPHUR 65 1 59 2020-09-19
PAWNEE 65 0 60 2020-09-19
COLCORD 65 1 54 2020-09-19
HAWORTH 64 2 50 2020-09-19
GORE 63 1 38 2020-09-19
ANTLERS 62 1 58 2020-09-19
COMANCHE 62 1 40 2020-09-19
WILBURTON 61 1 57 2020-09-19
HARTSHORNE 61 0 53 2020-09-19
FREDERICK 61 2 55 2020-09-19
KELLYVILLE 60 2 53 2020-09-19
GOODWELL 59 0 52 2020-09-19
KANSAS 59 2 44 2020-09-19
PERRY 58 0 48 2020-09-19
KEOTA 57 0 34 2020-09-19
STROUD 57 0 49 2020-09-19
MARLOW 56 0 41 2020-09-19
KINGSTON 56 0 46 2020-09-19
COALGATE 53 0 45 2020-09-19
WATONGA 51 0 40 2020-09-19
BINGER 51 9 39 2020-09-19
CADDO 49 0 39 2020-09-19
LUTHER 49 0 38 2020-09-19
PAWHUSKA 48 0 44 2020-09-19
FAIRLAND 48 0 42 2020-09-19
WALTERS 47 1 39 2020-09-19
MEEKER 47 0 39 2020-09-19
MEAD 46 1 36 2020-09-19
CACHE 46 0 44 2020-09-19
WETUMKA 46 0 41 2020-09-19
BOKOSHE 46 0 37 2020-09-19
QUAPAW 46 0 34 2020-09-19
KIEFER 45 0 38 2020-09-19
BLACKWELL 44 1 38 2020-09-19
HELENA 43 0 14 2020-09-19
DAVIS 42 0 35 2020-09-19
APACHE 41 1 35 2020-09-19
PORTER 41 0 37 2020-09-19
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-19
CRESCENT 40 0 38 2020-09-19
ELGIN 40 0 36 2020-09-19
DRUMRIGHT 39 0 34 2020-09-19
QUINTON 39 0 32 2020-09-19
RED ROCK 39 1 32 2020-09-19
OKARCHE 38 0 35 2020-09-19
WYNNEWOOD 38 1 29 2020-09-19
COLBERT 38 0 35 2020-09-19
NEWKIRK 38 1 15 2020-09-19
WATTS 37 0 36 2020-09-19
CARNEGIE 36 1 27 2020-09-19
WAYNE 36 0 33 2020-09-19
KONAWA 36 1 30 2020-09-19
WARNER 35 0 26 2020-09-19
MAYSVILLE 34 1 26 2020-09-19
BARNSDALL 34 2 29 2020-09-19
FAIRVIEW 33 0 30 2020-09-19
CAMERON 31 0 22 2020-09-19
MOORELAND 31 0 30 2020-09-19
WILSON 30 0 28 2020-09-19
HOBART 30 1 21 2020-09-19
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-19
EARLSBORO 30 0 24 2020-09-19
ARCADIA 29 0 28 2020-09-19
WEBBERS FALLS 29 0 20 2020-09-19
CEMENT 29 0 19 2020-09-19
TALALA 29 0 27 2020-09-19
RAMONA 29 1 25 2020-09-19
ALEX 28 0 13 2020-09-19
FORT COBB 28 0 25 2020-09-19
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-19
BIG CABIN 28 1 24 2020-09-19
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-19
ELMORE CITY 28 0 22 2020-09-19
MCCURTAIN 27 1 17 2020-09-19
WELCH 27 0 22 2020-09-19
LEEDEY 26 1 1 2020-09-19
TYRONE 26 0 22 2020-09-19
BLAIR 26 0 21 2020-09-19
BOSWELL 26 0 23 2020-09-19
THOMAS 26 0 18 2020-09-19
DEWAR 25 0 22 2020-09-19
BOKCHITO 24 1 19 2020-09-19
MINCO 24 0 18 2020-09-19
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-19
ADAIR 24 0 21 2020-09-19
TONKAWA 24 0 20 2020-09-19
LONE GROVE 24 1 22 2020-09-19
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-19
MAUD 23 0 17 2020-09-19
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-19
FLETCHER 23 0 16 2020-09-19
GERONIMO 23 0 21 2020-09-19
GARVIN 23 0 20 2020-09-19
STONEWALL 23 1 15 2020-09-19
STRATFORD 22 0 19 2020-09-19
KREBS 22 1 14 2020-09-19
WELLSTON 22 0 21 2020-09-19
OKTAHA 22 0 18 2020-09-19
CYRIL 21 1 13 2020-09-19
BOISE CITY 21 0 16 2020-09-19
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-19
CANTON 21 1 17 2020-09-19
FORT TOWSON 21 0 18 2020-09-19
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-19
YALE 21 0 18 2020-09-19
GRACEMONT 20 1 18 2020-09-19
OLUSTEE 20 0 18 2020-09-19
INDIAHOMA 20 0 16 2020-09-19
GARBER 20 0 18 2020-09-19
ASHER 20 0 17 2020-09-19
NINNEKAH 20 0 7 2020-09-19
GLENCOE 20 0 20 2020-09-19
RED OAK 19 0 17 2020-09-19
CASHION 18 0 15 2020-09-19
SHADY POINT 18 0 12 2020-09-19
WELEETKA 18 1 12 2020-09-19
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-19
GANS 18 0 14 2020-09-19
ALLEN 18 1 13 2020-09-19
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-19
JENNINGS 18 0 16 2020-09-19
GEARY 17 0 15 2020-09-19
MORRISON 17 0 16 2020-09-19
RINGWOOD 17 0 13 2020-09-19
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-19
MILBURN 16 1 14 2020-09-19
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-19
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-19
RINGLING 16 0 13 2020-09-19
CANADIAN 16 0 13 2020-09-19
PAOLI 16 0 13 2020-09-19
WANETTE 15 0 13 2020-09-19
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-19
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-19
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-19
NEW CORDELL 15 0 10 2020-09-19
BLUEJACKET 15 0 14 2020-09-19
PANAMA 15 1 11 2020-09-19
GRANITE 15 0 8 2020-09-19
OPTIMA 14 0 11 2020-09-19
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-19
SPAVINAW 14 0 10 2020-09-19
CHEYENNE 14 1 9 2020-09-19
HYDRO 14 0 13 2020-09-19
LOOKEBA 14 2 9 2020-09-19
LAVERNE 13 0 11 2020-09-19
ACHILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-19
BENNINGTON 13 0 10 2020-09-19
OILTON 13 1 7 2020-09-19
SEILING 13 0 12 2020-09-19
BUFFALO 13 1 11 2020-09-19
CARNEY 13 0 11 2020-09-19
SASAKWA 13 0 11 2020-09-19
AMBER 13 0 11 2020-09-19
KAW CITY 13 1 10 2020-09-19
DOVER 13 0 9 2020-09-19
LANGLEY 13 0 11 2020-09-19
ARAPAHO 13 0 13 2020-09-19
KETCHUM 13 0 9 2020-09-19
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-19
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-19
MEDFORD 12 0 11 2020-09-19
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-19
SAVANNA 12 0 11 2020-09-19
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-19
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-19
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-19
BURNS FLAT 12 0 11 2020-09-19
SPRINGER 11 1 6 2020-09-19
VERDEN 11 0 7 2020-09-19
LAHOMA 11 0 11 2020-09-19
LANGSTON 11 0 8 2020-09-19
RATTAN 11 0 7 2020-09-19
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-19
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-19
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-19
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-19
RIPLEY 10 0 10 2020-09-19
CROWDER 10 0 9 2020-09-19
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-19
RYAN 10 0 8 2020-09-19
BRAGGS 10 0 10 2020-09-19
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-19
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-19
SOPER 9 0 8 2020-09-19
WHITEFIELD 9 0 7 2020-09-19
KENEFIC 9 0 9 2020-09-19
VELMA 9 1 6 2020-09-19
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-19
BUTLER 9 0 6 2020-09-19
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-19
COYLE 8 0 6 2020-09-19
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-19
TRYON 8 0 6 2020-09-19
DISNEY 8 0 7 2020-09-19
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-19
RAVIA 8 0 8 2020-09-19
STUART 8 0 7 2020-09-19
SAWYER 7 0 3 2020-09-19
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7 1 5 2020-09-19
CHEROKEE 7 0 3 2020-09-19
LONGDALE 7 0 6 2020-09-19
POND CREEK 7 0 6 2020-09-19
ORLANDO 7 0 5 2020-09-19
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-19
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-19
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-19
HAMMON 7 0 2 2020-09-19
OKEENE 7 0 6 2020-09-19
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-19
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-19
DAVENPORT 7 0 4 2020-09-19
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-19
WANN 7 0 6 2020-09-19
CANUTE 7 0 2 2020-09-19
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-19
STRINGTOWN 7 1 5 2020-09-19
CORN 7 0 6 2020-09-19
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-19
FAIRMONT 7 0 5 2020-09-19
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-19
DIBBLE 6 0 0 2020-09-19
NASH 6 0 2 2020-09-19
BRADLEY 6 0 3 2020-09-19
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-19
DILL CITY 6 0 5 2020-09-19
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-19
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-19
GRANDFIELD 6 0 3 2020-09-19
ELDORADO 6 0 1 2020-09-19
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-19
OAKS 5 1 3 2020-09-19
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-19
SHIDLER 5 0 2 2020-09-19
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-19
KREMLIN 5 0 5 2020-09-19
FOSS 5 0 3 2020-09-19
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-19
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-19
SENTINEL 5 0 4 2020-09-19
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-19
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-19
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-19
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-19
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-19
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-19
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-19
WAPANUCKA 4 0 3 2020-09-19
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-19
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-19
ALDERSON 4 0 2 2020-09-19
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-19
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-19
MENO 4 0 2 2020-09-19
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-19
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-19
LONE WOLF 4 0 2 2020-09-19
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-19
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 3 2020-09-19
ROOSEVELT 4 0 2 2020-09-19
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-19
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-19
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-19
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-19
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-19
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 3 2020-09-19
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-19
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-19
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-19
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-19
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-19
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-19
WAYNOKA 3 0 0 2020-09-19
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-19
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-19
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-19
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-19
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-19
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-19
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-19
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-19
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-19
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-19
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-19
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-19
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-19
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-19
BESSIE 2 0 2 2020-09-19
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-19
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-19
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-19
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-19
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-19
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-19
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-19
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-19
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-19
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-19
CARTER 1 0 1 2020-09-19
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-19
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-19
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-19
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-19
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-19
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-19
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-19
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-19
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-19
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-19
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-19
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-19
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-19
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-19
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-19
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-19
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-19

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with nine recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 69 cases with 64 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 19 cases with 16 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with 15 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

