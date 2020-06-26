ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 12,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 395 new cases confirmed and two additional deaths reported in the state, according to a Health Department report.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Kingfisher and Blaine counties each gained a case, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. It was the first time since Monday that no new cases were recorded in Enid.
Deaths reported Friday were an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group and a McCurtain County man in the 50-64 age group. There have been 377 deaths in the state since the first case of the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma March 6, 2020.
State numbers
Overall, the state has 12,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 3.31% increase compared to 11,948 reported on Thursday. Of those, 3,149 are active, 83 more than on Thursday, and 8,817 have recovered, including 310 since Thursday's report, according to OSDH data.
A total of 1,393 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized, a single day increase of 74 compared to Thursday. Of those, 308 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Thursday evening, with 126, a single-day increase of 39, in intensive care.
Of the 312,454 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 298,434, or 95.51%, have been negative. OSDH announced Friday it has a new testing site dashboard — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites — that includes an interactive map with updated site contact information. Officials advise residents to call the test sites to make an appointment or confirm hours of operation.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 217 in the 0-4 age range, 706 in the 5-17 age range, 4,201 in the 18-35 age range, 2,800 in the 36-49 age range, 2,280 in the 50-64 age range and 2,139 in the 65 and older age range.
The number of new cases per age group in one day was 169 in the 18-36 age group, 82 in the 36-49 age group, 61 in the 50-64 age group, 42 in the 65 and older age group, 32 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 6,236, or 50.52%, have been female, and 6,079 or 49.25%, have been male. Twenty-eight are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.3, according to OSDH data.
There have been 1,277, or 10.3%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Thursday evening. There have been 1,022 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 625 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 201 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 377 deaths in the state, 302, or 80.11%, have been 65 and older; 60, or 15.92%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.39%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.59%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 193 or 51.19%, than women, 184 or 48.81%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
OSDH reports 80.1% of all deaths in the state associated with COVID-19 had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 69 in Oklahoma County; 66 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, McCurtain, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.26.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3103
|66
|1866
|OKLAHOMA
|2486
|69
|1809
|TEXAS
|984
|6
|968
|CLEVELAND
|780
|40
|554
|MCCURTAIN
|394
|3
|155
|WASHINGTON
|391
|38
|325
|COMANCHE
|386
|5
|345
|PAYNE
|335
|1
|160
|CANADIAN
|238
|3
|172
|WAGONER
|234
|18
|167
|CADDO
|184
|10
|167
|OSAGE
|154
|8
|118
|ROGERS
|152
|5
|102
|MCCLAIN
|141
|4
|115
|CREEK
|134
|7
|109
|GRADY
|128
|5
|113
|DELAWARE
|124
|16
|97
|ADAIR
|111
|4
|92
|CHOCTAW
|108
|1
|100
|MUSKOGEE
|103
|9
|70
|POTTAWATOMIE
|96
|4
|70
|KAY
|86
|7
|60
|BRYAN
|83
|1
|56
|CARTER
|82
|1
|61
|MAYES
|75
|4
|53
|CHEROKEE
|73
|1
|53
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|GARFIELD
|64
|2
|49
|GARVIN
|58
|1
|31
|PITTSBURG
|55
|3
|43
|STEPHENS
|55
|1
|46
|CUSTER
|54
|0
|43
|OKMULGEE
|54
|0
|35
|PAWNEE
|51
|2
|40
|MCINTOSH
|49
|1
|23
|OTTAWA
|44
|2
|40
|LOGAN
|39
|1
|22
|NOBLE
|36
|0
|17
|SEMINOLE
|36
|3
|30
|JACKSON
|35
|3
|26
|NOWATA
|33
|1
|25
|PONTOTOC
|32
|2
|19
|SEQUOYAH
|31
|3
|18
|LE FLORE
|30
|1
|20
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LOVE
|29
|0
|26
|LINCOLN
|28
|2
|22
|MARSHALL
|25
|0
|18
|KINGFISHER
|25
|0
|15
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|CRAIG
|19
|0
|17
|ATOKA
|16
|0
|9
|MURRAY
|16
|0
|13
|BLAINE
|15
|0
|11
|OKFUSKEE
|12
|0
|6
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|10
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|JOHNSTON
|10
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|10
|0
|7
|LATIMER
|9
|1
|6
|HASKELL
|8
|0
|7
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|5
|HUGHES
|7
|0
|3
|COAL
|7
|0
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|1
|5
|COTTON
|6
|2
|3
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|JEFFERSON
|5
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.26.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2136
|51
|1306
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1980
|62
|1420
|GUYMON
|818
|6
|804
|EDMOND
|406
|10
|295
|NORMAN
|385
|23
|261
|BROKEN ARROW
|381
|13
|254
|JENKS
|330
|0
|160
|BARTLESVILLE
|317
|36
|265
|LAWTON
|308
|5
|288
|STILLWATER
|297
|0
|135
|OTHER***
|215
|3
|155
|MOORE
|188
|9
|144
|BROKEN BOW
|166
|1
|65
|YUKON
|134
|1
|99
|IDABEL
|131
|1
|39
|GLENPOOL
|112
|0
|54
|HUGO
|96
|1
|89
|SKIATOOK
|95
|7
|65
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|CLAREMORE
|90
|5
|66
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|OWASSO
|89
|1
|56
|PURCELL
|89
|3
|76
|GROVE
|83
|16
|65
|PONCA CITY
|82
|5
|59
|COWETA
|82
|12
|56
|MUSKOGEE
|76
|7
|47
|ARDMORE
|71
|1
|52
|BIXBY
|68
|0
|45
|CHICKASHA
|67
|4
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|SHAWNEE
|65
|4
|46
|SAND SPRINGS
|64
|2
|49
|ENID
|61
|2
|46
|STILWELL
|59
|4
|48
|SAPULPA
|58
|3
|48
|TAHLEQUAH
|53
|1
|44
|WAGONER
|53
|4
|41
|COLLINSVILLE
|46
|0
|27
|BETHANY
|44
|1
|31
|DURANT
|43
|0
|30
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|MUSTANG
|39
|1
|28
|WEATHERFORD
|38
|0
|33
|MCALESTER
|37
|3
|29
|DUNCAN
|36
|0
|28
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|32
|WESTVILLE
|33
|0
|28
|ALTUS
|33
|3
|24
|BLANCHARD
|32
|0
|28
|MIDWEST CITY
|31
|2
|24
|EL RENO
|31
|1
|18
|CHOCTAW
|31
|1
|22
|PAULS VALLEY
|30
|0
|14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|30
|0
|23
|ANADARKO
|29
|1
|25
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|25
|NOBLE
|29
|1
|24
|TUTTLE
|28
|1
|20
|WRIGHT CITY
|28
|0
|14
|CLEVELAND
|28
|2
|24
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|GUTHRIE
|27
|0
|19
|OKMULGEE
|27
|0
|16
|CHECOTAH
|25
|1
|12
|MIAMI
|25
|2
|22
|VALLIANT
|25
|0
|19
|ADA
|24
|0
|15
|HOMINY
|23
|0
|20
|PRYOR CREEK
|23
|1
|18
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|CUSHING
|21
|1
|19
|PIEDMONT
|21
|0
|19
|EUFAULA
|21
|0
|9
|OCHELATA
|21
|1
|13
|RED ROCK
|20
|0
|10
|NEWCASTLE
|19
|1
|12
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|12
|WARR ACRES
|18
|0
|17
|VINITA
|18
|0
|16
|LOCUST GROVE
|17
|0
|12
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|MARIETTA
|17
|0
|14
|LEXINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|LINDSAY
|16
|0
|11
|KINGSTON
|16
|0
|13
|DEL CITY
|16
|0
|12
|SEMINOLE
|16
|2
|13
|SULPHUR
|16
|0
|13
|HARRAH
|15
|0
|10
|SPENCER
|15
|0
|13
|HAWORTH
|15
|0
|6
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|7
|WATTS
|14
|0
|12
|CHOUTEAU
|14
|2
|8
|INOLA
|14
|0
|7
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|14
|SPERRY
|14
|0
|11
|ATOKA
|14
|0
|7
|JAY
|14
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|CLINTON
|13
|0
|7
|JONES
|13
|0
|8
|MCLOUD
|13
|0
|10
|AFTON
|13
|0
|13
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|10
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|PERKINS
|12
|0
|3
|SALLISAW
|12
|0
|7
|FORT GIBSON
|12
|2
|8
|MOUNDS
|11
|0
|8
|PERRY
|10
|0
|5
|SALINA
|10
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|7
|COLCORD
|10
|0
|7
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|3
|CATOOSA
|10
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|9
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|8
|OOLOGAH
|9
|0
|7
|TECUMSEH
|9
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|MADILL
|9
|0
|5
|CALERA
|9
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|9
|0
|8
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|WATONGA
|8
|0
|5
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|HENRYETTA
|8
|0
|4
|ARCADIA
|8
|0
|8
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|5
|RAMONA
|8
|0
|7
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|ELGIN
|8
|0
|7
|OKARCHE
|7
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|7
|0
|6
|OKEMAH
|7
|0
|2
|WILBURTON
|7
|1
|4
|KIEFER
|6
|0
|6
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|6
|0
|5
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|GARVIN
|6
|0
|2
|MULDROW
|6
|1
|2
|MANNFORD
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|CHANDLER
|6
|1
|4
|COALGATE
|6
|0
|4
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|LOOKEBA
|5
|0
|3
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|HOLDENVILLE
|5
|0
|2
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|1
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|2
|CADDO
|4
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|APACHE
|4
|0
|4
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|CHELSEA
|4
|0
|2
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|COMMERCE
|4
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|3
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|1
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|CASHION
|3
|0
|0
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|SPIRO
|3
|0
|1
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRFAX
|3
|0
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|0
|BOKOSHE
|3
|0
|0
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|PRUE
|3
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|3
|1
|1
|WANN
|3
|0
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|TALALA
|2
|0
|1
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|1
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|PORUM
|2
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|1
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|0
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|MORRISON
|2
|0
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|MORRIS
|1
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|WETUMKA
|1
|0
|0
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|RYAN
|1
|0
|0
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|0
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 64 cases, 49 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 36 cases, 17 recovered; Kingfisher with 25 cases, 15 recovered; Blaine with 15 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 10 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 61 in Enid (15 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); eight each in Hennessey (three active) and Watonga (three active); seven each in Kingfisher (one active) and Okarche (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (three active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 31 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 19 cases with 15 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
