ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 1,221 on Thursday, with 11 more deaths reported in the state, none in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.2% increase took the total number of cases to 103,836 in Oklahoma, with 13,913 of those active, a single-day increase of five, and 88,780 recovered, including 1,205 since Wednesday's OSDH report.

Garfield County cases rose by 36 to 2,131, with 350 of those active and 1,758 recovered, according to OSDH on Thursday. Enid gained 33 cases for a total of 1,965, with 310 active and 1,632 recovered. Officially there have been 23 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there have been 1,143 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Thursday were six men and five women, with nine in the 65 and older range and one each were in the 50-64 and 36-49 age ranges. Counties of residence were four in Oklahoma and one each in Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Delaware, Okfuskee, Payne and Stephens. OSDH did not provide a breakdown of gender and age per county.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 12 inpatients testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Integris Bass had 16 inpatients on Wednesday and did not provide a report Thursday.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were five in Woods, four in Kingfisher, three in Alfalfa, two each in Blaine, Grant and Major and one each in Noble and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included five in Alva, three in Waukomis, two each inFairview, Okarche and Pond Creek and one each in Cherokee, Helena, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Mooreland and Woodward.

White House report

A day before the OSDH is set to release its own COVID-19 alert map, Oklahoma remained in the national red zone for cases of the virus, ranking 9th highest in the country, according to the White House report for Oklahoma. The state went down for test positivity, falling into the orange zone with the 8th highest rate in the country.

The national indicator differs from the OSDH ranking, which is released every Friday and has had the majority of the state in the orange, or moderate, category. There had not been a red category reached by an Oklahoma County based on the state model, which can only be obtained with higher daily case averages along with four triggers: less than 5% of ICU beds, surgery beds and ventilators available statewide and less than 5 days of personal protection equipment available. 

In the White House report Garfield County ranks among the national red counties, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties. 

State numbers

There have been 54,133 Oklahoma women and 49,542 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Thursday morning. There were 161 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 329 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 35.2% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 287 in the 50-64 age group, 279 in the 36-49 age group, 201 in the 65 and older age group, 106 in the 5-17 age group and 17 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,986 in the 0-4 age group, 9,971 in the 5-17 age group, 36,535 in the 18-35 age group, 22,070 in the 36-49 age group, 18,722 in the 50-64 age group and 14,538 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.6. 

Of the overall 1,143 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 917 have been 65 and older and 174 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 637, than women, 506, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 425, or 37.5%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,142 cases among long-term care residents and 1,795 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 212 in Oklahoma County; 182 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 27 each in Delaware, Muskogee and Wagoner counties; 23 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 each in Canadian and Pittsburg counties; 15 each in Comanche and Kay counties; 13 each in Grady, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter and Payne counties; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, McClain, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,131 cases, 1,758 recovered, 350 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,176 cases, 1,116 recovered, 55 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 460 cases, 403 recovered, 55 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 167 cases, 153 recovered, 11 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 166 cases, 142 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 137 cases, 116 recovered and 21 active;

• Major with 128 cases, 103 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 101 cases, 79 recovered and 22 active;

• Grant with 70 cases, 55 recovered, 16 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,965 in Enid (310 active); Fort Supply 883 (15 active); 225 in Woodward (31 active); 178 in Hennessey (12 active); 170 in Kingfisher (25 active); 117 in Alva (15 active); 65 in Fairview (14 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 58 in Helena (seven active); 51 in Okarche (10 active); 39 in Mooreland (five active); 33 each in Garber (one active) and Waukomis (13); 32 in Cashion (nine active); 27 each in Canton (three active) and Lahoma (11 active); 26 in Dover (four active); 23 each in Cherokee (five active), Medford (four active) and Okeene (three active); 22 in Pond Creek (eight active); 21 in Ringwood (three active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont (two active); 13 in Billings (two active); 12 each in Ames (four active) and Longdale (one active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (two active) and Waynoka (six active); 10 each in Covington (four active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (one active); eight each Burlington (seven active), Meno and Nash (two active); seven in Orlando; six each in Hunter (two active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Hitchcock and Sharon (three active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall and Wakita; three each in Carmen (one active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,024 cases, with 873 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 927 cases, with 751 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 21260 212 18427 2020-10-15
TULSA 19888 182 17426 2020-10-15
CLEVELAND 7337 85 6366 2020-10-15
CANADIAN 3073 20 2566 2020-10-15
PAYNE 2618 9 2398 2020-10-15
ROGERS 2206 53 1900 2020-10-15
MUSKOGEE 2133 27 1822 2020-10-15
GARFIELD 2131 23 1758 2020-10-15
COMANCHE 1990 15 1730 2020-10-15
POTTAWATOMIE 1851 11 1485 2020-10-15
WAGONER 1722 27 1519 2020-10-15
TEXAS 1698 10 1590 2020-10-15
LE FLORE 1495 21 1255 2020-10-15
MCCURTAIN 1474 37 1259 2020-10-15
GRADY 1414 13 1192 2020-10-15
CREEK 1413 36 1207 2020-10-15
BRYAN 1286 5 1033 2020-10-15
CHEROKEE 1279 8 1079 2020-10-15
OSAGE 1266 13 1123 2020-10-15
WOODWARD 1176 5 1116 2020-10-15
WASHINGTON 1174 41 991 2020-10-15
MCCLAIN 1135 8 935 2020-10-15
PITTSBURG 1110 20 956 2020-10-15
OTTAWA 1098 8 917 2020-10-15
DELAWARE 1085 27 806 2020-10-15
SEQUOYAH 1083 13 925 2020-10-15
CADDO 1022 23 844 2020-10-15
OKMULGEE 1002 8 873 2020-10-15
JACKSON 980 11 829 2020-10-15
CUSTER 968 2 790 2020-10-15
MAYES 857 11 673 2020-10-15
KAY 775 15 659 2020-10-15
BECKHAM 737 8 578 2020-10-15
ADAIR 715 11 577 2020-10-15
CARTER 703 9 573 2020-10-15
LOGAN 696 2 563 2020-10-15
LINCOLN 670 10 523 2020-10-15
SEMINOLE 655 6 496 2020-10-15
PONTOTOC 591 4 471 2020-10-15
CRAIG 585 2 511 2020-10-15
STEPHENS 562 8 452 2020-10-15
GARVIN 547 6 412 2020-10-15
KINGFISHER 460 2 403 2020-10-15
MCINTOSH 429 8 344 2020-10-15
CHOCTAW 393 2 337 2020-10-15
ATOKA 373 1 316 2020-10-15
HUGHES 345 4 283 2020-10-15
HASKELL 342 5 289 2020-10-15
PAWNEE 294 5 256 2020-10-15
JOHNSTON 251 4 202 2020-10-15
LOVE 242 1 213 2020-10-15
MURRAY 239 2 174 2020-10-15
MARSHALL 235 2 189 2020-10-15
PUSHMATAHA 233 4 191 2020-10-15
OKFUSKEE 232 6 142 2020-10-15
NOWATA 207 4 147 2020-10-15
NOBLE 167 3 153 2020-10-15
BLAINE 166 1 142 2020-10-15
LATIMER 166 2 143 2020-10-15
KIOWA 145 2 85 2020-10-15
WASHITA 140 0 101 2020-10-15
WOODS 137 0 116 2020-10-15
MAJOR 128 2 103 2020-10-15
GREER 128 8 102 2020-10-15
TILLMAN 127 2 110 2020-10-15
ALFALFA 101 0 79 2020-10-15
ROGER MILLS 81 2 57 2020-10-15
COAL 78 0 71 2020-10-15
COTTON 77 3 63 2020-10-15
BEAVER 76 0 64 2020-10-15
DEWEY 76 1 66 2020-10-15
GRANT 72 1 55 2020-10-15
JEFFERSON 63 0 47 2020-10-15
HARMON 61 0 50 2020-10-15
HARPER 44 1 31 2020-10-15
CIMARRON 32 0 30 2020-10-15
21 0 7 2020-10-15
ELLIS 15 0 14 2020-10-15

Oklahoma per city 10.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 16953 180 14825 2020-10-15
TULSA 13167 127 11650 2020-10-15
NORMAN 3844 42 3372 2020-10-15
BROKEN ARROW 3744 36 3246 2020-10-15
EDMOND 3427 25 2888 2020-10-15
OTHER*** 2301 16 1957 2020-10-15
STILLWATER 2172 7 1997 2020-10-15
ENID 1965 23 1632 2020-10-15
YUKON 1546 7 1299 2020-10-15
GUYMON 1353 10 1263 2020-10-15
MOORE 1294 15 1101 2020-10-15
CLAREMORE 1294 49 1099 2020-10-15
LAWTON 1279 12 1091 2020-10-15
OWASSO 1061 3 900 2020-10-15
SHAWNEE 1050 10 828 2020-10-15
BARTLESVILLE 969 38 817 2020-10-15
MUSKOGEE 952 20 744 2020-10-15
TAHLEQUAH 951 4 792 2020-10-15
JENKS 911 6 826 2020-10-15
FORT SUPPLY 883 2 866 2020-10-15
ALTUS 872 11 739 2020-10-15
MCALESTER 844 18 724 2020-10-15
DURANT 801 2 650 2020-10-15
BIXBY 793 5 695 2020-10-15
TAFT 747 2 733 2020-10-15
CHICKASHA 720 8 619 2020-10-15
MIAMI 669 6 551 2020-10-15
SAPULPA 633 12 535 2020-10-15
PONCA CITY 609 12 526 2020-10-15
SAND SPRINGS 598 5 507 2020-10-15
BROKEN BOW 587 22 511 2020-10-15
ARDMORE 576 7 475 2020-10-15
EL RENO 561 8 444 2020-10-15
MUSTANG 533 3 454 2020-10-15
VINITA 504 1 444 2020-10-15
CHOCTAW 490 4 404 2020-10-15
HOMINY 490 2 456 2020-10-15
BETHANY 489 5 429 2020-10-15
ADA 483 1 386 2020-10-15
STILWELL 482 9 371 2020-10-15
BLANCHARD 477 1 369 2020-10-15
IDABEL 471 8 408 2020-10-15
CLINTON 467 0 369 2020-10-15
GLENPOOL 456 5 401 2020-10-15
LEXINGTON 452 5 374 2020-10-15
GROVE 416 19 323 2020-10-15
SALLISAW 416 4 358 2020-10-15
ELK CITY 413 3 323 2020-10-15
WEATHERFORD 412 2 339 2020-10-15
COLLINSVILLE 410 1 353 2020-10-15
POTEAU 410 5 319 2020-10-15
ANADARKO 404 7 341 2020-10-15
GUTHRIE 394 0 313 2020-10-15
OKMULGEE 390 5 346 2020-10-15
MCLOUD 383 1 340 2020-10-15
COWETA 382 14 328 2020-10-15
SKIATOOK 382 8 330 2020-10-15
DUNCAN 367 4 297 2020-10-15
SEMINOLE 347 4 251 2020-10-15
PURCELL 330 4 278 2020-10-15
ATOKA 309 0 263 2020-10-15
NEWCASTLE 308 3 262 2020-10-15
HENRYETTA 295 3 251 2020-10-15
SAYRE 294 5 238 2020-10-15
TUTTLE 277 4 231 2020-10-15
WAGONER 276 6 227 2020-10-15
PRYOR CREEK 275 4 222 2020-10-15
HUGO 272 2 240 2020-10-15
TECUMSEH 272 0 206 2020-10-15
MULDROW 263 3 227 2020-10-15
JAY 261 1 175 2020-10-15
NOBLE 258 3 216 2020-10-15
HEAVENER 249 6 214 2020-10-15
CUSHING 243 2 218 2020-10-15
HOLDENVILLE 243 3 197 2020-10-15
PIEDMONT 239 2 199 2020-10-15
WOODWARD 225 2 192 2020-10-15
SPIRO 222 1 196 2020-10-15
BRISTOW 215 9 188 2020-10-15
HARRAH 212 1 172 2020-10-15
CHECOTAH 207 3 169 2020-10-15
WEWOKA 206 1 174 2020-10-15
STIGLER 203 4 161 2020-10-15
MIDWEST CITY 202 8 174 2020-10-15
EUFAULA 200 5 156 2020-10-15
PAULS VALLEY 197 2 161 2020-10-15
WARR ACRES 190 0 176 2020-10-15
HINTON 190 0 160 2020-10-15
LOCUST GROVE 188 0 133 2020-10-15
HENNESSEY 178 2 164 2020-10-15
KINGFISHER 170 0 145 2020-10-15
FORT GIBSON 166 4 133 2020-10-15
CHANDLER 163 9 134 2020-10-15
MARIETTA 160 0 142 2020-10-15
SPENCER 159 2 135 2020-10-15
CALERA 157 1 130 2020-10-15
VIAN 154 3 135 2020-10-15
SULPHUR 153 2 111 2020-10-15
CATOOSA 150 2 134 2020-10-15
MADILL 148 1 119 2020-10-15
AFTON 147 1 123 2020-10-15
CLEVELAND 146 3 137 2020-10-15
SALINA 143 1 105 2020-10-15
CHELSEA 143 1 120 2020-10-15
MOUNDS 141 3 122 2020-10-15
TISHOMINGO 138 3 110 2020-10-15
DEL CITY 137 0 116 2020-10-15
INOLA 136 3 115 2020-10-15
SPERRY 134 2 117 2020-10-15
MEEKER 134 0 88 2020-10-15
NOWATA 131 3 88 2020-10-15
MANNFORD 130 4 110 2020-10-15
ROLAND 130 0 103 2020-10-15
ANTLERS 127 4 99 2020-10-15
POCOLA 120 3 101 2020-10-15
WESTVILLE 120 2 105 2020-10-15
HOOKER 119 0 115 2020-10-15
ALVA 117 0 102 2020-10-15
LINDSAY 114 2 97 2020-10-15
DEWEY 114 1 95 2020-10-15
CHOUTEAU 113 6 93 2020-10-15
HASKELL 113 1 100 2020-10-15
NICHOLS HILLS 112 0 102 2020-10-15
PERKINS 111 1 97 2020-10-15
JONES 110 2 88 2020-10-15
OOLOGAH 109 0 93 2020-10-15
HOWE 108 0 93 2020-10-15
VALLIANT 106 3 90 2020-10-15
TALIHINA 106 3 79 2020-10-15
WASHINGTON 104 0 85 2020-10-15
MORRIS 104 0 85 2020-10-15
COMMERCE 104 1 94 2020-10-15
PRAGUE 104 0 91 2020-10-15
WISTER 103 1 95 2020-10-15
FREDERICK 103 2 88 2020-10-15
HULBERT 102 2 91 2020-10-15
MANGUM 101 8 83 2020-10-15
WRIGHT CITY 99 0 80 2020-10-15
OKEMAH 98 3 78 2020-10-15
PAWHUSKA 98 0 64 2020-10-15
BEGGS 97 0 84 2020-10-15
WYANDOTTE 95 1 81 2020-10-15
PAWNEE 92 1 71 2020-10-15
MARLOW 91 1 77 2020-10-15
GORE 89 3 78 2020-10-15
HAWORTH 88 2 69 2020-10-15
COMANCHE 87 2 70 2020-10-15
KINGSTON 85 1 68 2020-10-15
STROUD 84 0 65 2020-10-15
KANSAS 83 3 72 2020-10-15
COLCORD 81 1 66 2020-10-15
WILBURTON 79 1 70 2020-10-15
TEXHOMA 79 0 76 2020-10-15
HOBART 79 1 39 2020-10-15
FAIRLAND 75 0 59 2020-10-15
DAVIS 75 0 57 2020-10-15
ELGIN 74 1 54 2020-10-15
LUTHER 73 1 61 2020-10-15
BARNSDALL 73 2 60 2020-10-15
KEOTA 73 0 70 2020-10-15
APACHE 71 2 51 2020-10-15
KELLYVILLE 71 2 62 2020-10-15
GOODWELL 70 0 68 2020-10-15
CARNEGIE 69 1 47 2020-10-15
FORT COBB 68 0 60 2020-10-15
PERRY 68 1 62 2020-10-15
WYNNEWOOD 66 1 47 2020-10-15
BINGER 66 9 53 2020-10-15
MEAD 66 1 49 2020-10-15
CACHE 65 0 59 2020-10-15
FAIRVIEW 65 0 51 2020-10-15
QUAPAW 65 0 54 2020-10-15
HARTSHORNE 64 0 61 2020-10-15
KIEFER 62 0 58 2020-10-15
NEWKIRK 62 1 48 2020-10-15
DRUMRIGHT 62 1 47 2020-10-15
STRATFORD 61 0 36 2020-10-15
BLACKWELL 61 1 49 2020-10-15
WATONGA 60 0 53 2020-10-15
CADDO 59 0 55 2020-10-15
WALTERS 59 1 49 2020-10-15
HELENA 58 0 51 2020-10-15
HOLLIS 58 0 47 2020-10-15
BOKOSHE 57 0 51 2020-10-15
MAYSVILLE 57 2 39 2020-10-15
CAMERON 56 0 50 2020-10-15
COALGATE 56 0 53 2020-10-15
PORTER 56 0 50 2020-10-15
WETUMKA 55 0 49 2020-10-15
ALEX 55 0 50 2020-10-15
TALALA 54 0 49 2020-10-15
COLBERT 52 0 43 2020-10-15
ELMORE CITY 52 0 36 2020-10-15
CRESCENT 52 1 43 2020-10-15
WARNER 51 0 40 2020-10-15
OKARCHE 51 0 41 2020-10-15
MINCO 51 0 37 2020-10-15
WATTS 51 0 45 2020-10-15
LONE GROVE 50 1 36 2020-10-15
KONAWA 50 1 38 2020-10-15
BOKCHITO 49 1 34 2020-10-15
HYDRO 48 0 39 2020-10-15
WELLSTON 48 0 30 2020-10-15
YALE 48 0 42 2020-10-15
ARCADIA 47 0 36 2020-10-15
EARLSBORO 47 0 39 2020-10-15
PADEN 46 0 28 2020-10-15
BLAIR 45 0 37 2020-10-15
QUINTON 45 0 41 2020-10-15
BOLEY 45 2 7 2020-10-15
RED ROCK 45 1 43 2020-10-15
TONKAWA 42 0 35 2020-10-15
BOSWELL 42 0 33 2020-10-15
WILSON 42 0 35 2020-10-15
CEMENT 41 0 34 2020-10-15
WAYNE 41 0 37 2020-10-15
PORUM 41 1 32 2020-10-15
FLETCHER 40 0 28 2020-10-15
ADAIR 40 0 33 2020-10-15
BIG CABIN 39 1 32 2020-10-15
MOORELAND 39 1 33 2020-10-15
WEBBERS FALLS 39 0 26 2020-10-15
FORT TOWSON 39 0 32 2020-10-15
NINNEKAH 38 0 34 2020-10-15
CHEYENNE 37 1 24 2020-10-15
CYRIL 36 1 27 2020-10-15
NEW CORDELL 36 0 26 2020-10-15
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-15
WELCH 35 0 32 2020-10-15
TYRONE 35 0 31 2020-10-15
THOMAS 34 0 32 2020-10-15
WAUKOMIS 33 0 20 2020-10-15
OCHELATA 33 1 28 2020-10-15
RAMONA 33 1 29 2020-10-15
SPAVINAW 33 0 21 2020-10-15
GARBER 33 0 32 2020-10-15
STONEWALL 32 1 27 2020-10-15
DAVENPORT 32 0 22 2020-10-15
HAMMON 32 0 27 2020-10-15
CASHION 32 0 23 2020-10-15
DEWAR 32 0 25 2020-10-15
FAIRFAX 32 0 30 2020-10-15
SHADY POINT 31 0 26 2020-10-15
MAUD 31 0 26 2020-10-15
BLUEJACKET 30 1 22 2020-10-15
BEAVER 30 0 23 2020-10-15
GEARY 30 0 25 2020-10-15
GLENCOE 29 0 27 2020-10-15
KREBS 29 1 22 2020-10-15
INDIAHOMA 29 1 19 2020-10-15
GRACEMONT 28 1 26 2020-10-15
JENNINGS 28 1 22 2020-10-15
GERONIMO 28 0 24 2020-10-15
DELAWARE 28 1 25 2020-10-15
WELEETKA 28 1 18 2020-10-15
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-15
ALLEN 28 2 24 2020-10-15
RUSH SPRINGS 27 0 20 2020-10-15
BENNINGTON 27 0 18 2020-10-15
CANTON 27 1 23 2020-10-15
LAHOMA 27 0 16 2020-10-15
COPAN 27 0 24 2020-10-15
ARKOMA 26 0 21 2020-10-15
PANAMA 26 1 24 2020-10-15
GARVIN 26 0 26 2020-10-15
ASHER 26 0 20 2020-10-15
GANS 26 0 20 2020-10-15
RINGLING 26 0 19 2020-10-15
OKTAHA 26 0 19 2020-10-15
WANETTE 26 0 22 2020-10-15
PAOLI 26 0 23 2020-10-15
BOISE CITY 26 0 25 2020-10-15
CLAYTON 26 0 23 2020-10-15
DOVER 26 0 22 2020-10-15
ARAPAHO 25 0 23 2020-10-15
SASAKWA 25 0 16 2020-10-15
BURNS FLAT 25 0 14 2020-10-15
VERDEN 25 0 21 2020-10-15
ROFF 24 0 16 2020-10-15
RED OAK 24 0 24 2020-10-15
KIOWA 24 1 18 2020-10-15
MILBURN 24 1 20 2020-10-15
AMBER 24 0 17 2020-10-15
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-15
OLUSTEE 24 0 22 2020-10-15
CHEROKEE 23 0 18 2020-10-15
MEDFORD 23 0 19 2020-10-15
OKEENE 23 0 20 2020-10-15
GRANITE 23 0 17 2020-10-15
BUFFALO 23 1 16 2020-10-15
CARNEY 23 0 22 2020-10-15
LOOKEBA 22 2 18 2020-10-15
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-15
SOPER 22 0 17 2020-10-15
CANUTE 22 0 12 2020-10-15
POND CREEK 22 0 14 2020-10-15
RINGWOOD 21 0 18 2020-10-15
WAURIKA 20 0 17 2020-10-15
TERLTON 20 0 18 2020-10-15
UNION CITY 20 0 17 2020-10-15
LAVERNE 20 0 14 2020-10-15
CALUMET 19 0 13 2020-10-15
OILTON 19 1 14 2020-10-15
SEILING 19 0 16 2020-10-15
KAW CITY 19 1 17 2020-10-15
OAKS 19 1 13 2020-10-15
ACHILLE 19 0 18 2020-10-15
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-15
MANNSVILLE 18 0 11 2020-10-15
LANGLEY 18 0 17 2020-10-15
ERICK 17 0 11 2020-10-15
RATTAN 17 0 12 2020-10-15
TEMPLE 17 2 13 2020-10-15
CANEY 17 0 14 2020-10-15
FAIRMONT 17 0 15 2020-10-15
POCASSET 17 0 15 2020-10-15
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-15
LEHIGH 16 0 12 2020-10-15
SPRINGER 16 1 13 2020-10-15
KINTA 16 0 12 2020-10-15
HANNA 16 0 13 2020-10-15
SENTINEL 16 0 16 2020-10-15
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-15
SNYDER 16 0 14 2020-10-15
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 15 1 11 2020-10-15
RAVIA 15 0 13 2020-10-15
SAVANNA 15 0 14 2020-10-15
CORN 15 0 14 2020-10-15
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-15
RIPLEY 14 0 14 2020-10-15
TIPTON 14 0 13 2020-10-15
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-15
KETCHUM 14 0 14 2020-10-15
LENAPAH 14 0 8 2020-10-15
STUART 14 0 12 2020-10-15
LANGSTON 14 0 13 2020-10-15
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-15
WHITEFIELD 13 0 10 2020-10-15
MARBLE CITY 13 0 11 2020-10-15
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-15
MILL CREEK 13 0 11 2020-10-15
LONGDALE 12 0 11 2020-10-15
HEALDTON 12 0 7 2020-10-15
FOSS 12 0 8 2020-10-15
AMES 12 0 8 2020-10-15
KENEFIC 12 0 11 2020-10-15
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-15
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-15
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-15
PRUE 11 0 8 2020-10-15
SCHULTER 11 0 10 2020-10-15
WAYNOKA 11 0 5 2020-10-15
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-15
NORTH MIAMI 11 0 10 2020-10-15
COUNCIL HILL 11 0 9 2020-10-15
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 9 2020-10-15
TRYON 11 0 9 2020-10-15
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-15
COVINGTON 10 0 6 2020-10-15
CASTLE 10 0 8 2020-10-15
STRINGTOWN 10 1 7 2020-10-15
DISNEY 10 0 8 2020-10-15
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-15
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-15
ROOSEVELT 10 0 7 2020-10-15
VICI 10 0 9 2020-10-15
LAMONT 10 0 10 2020-10-15
KREMLIN 9 0 8 2020-10-15
SAWYER 9 0 7 2020-10-15
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-15
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-15
DUSTIN 9 0 6 2020-10-15
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-15
PITTSBURG 9 0 5 2020-10-15
CALVIN 9 0 7 2020-10-15
GOTEBO 8 0 1 2020-10-15
NASH 8 0 6 2020-10-15
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-15
BURLINGTON 8 0 2 2020-10-15
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-15
REYDON 8 0 4 2020-10-15
AVANT 8 0 8 2020-10-15
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-15
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-15
FARGO 7 0 7 2020-10-15
SHATTUCK 7 0 6 2020-10-15
OKAY 7 0 6 2020-10-15
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-15
ALDERSON 7 0 6 2020-10-15
WAPANUCKA 7 0 5 2020-10-15
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-15
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-15
STERLING 7 0 3 2020-10-15
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-15
FOSTER 7 0 3 2020-10-15
BOWLEGS 6 0 5 2020-10-15
BYARS 6 0 3 2020-10-15
CUSTER CITY 6 0 5 2020-10-15
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-15
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-15
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-15
FITZHUGH 6 0 2 2020-10-15
HUNTER 6 0 4 2020-10-15
INDIANOLA 6 0 5 2020-10-15
CARTER 6 0 4 2020-10-15
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-15
GOLDSBY 5 0 4 2020-10-15
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-15
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-15
MARTHA 5 0 3 2020-10-15
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-15
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-15
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 4 2020-10-15
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-15
WYNONA 5 0 4 2020-10-15
LONE WOLF 5 0 4 2020-10-15
SHARON 5 0 2 2020-10-15
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-15
ROCKY 4 0 1 2020-10-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 4 0 3 2020-10-15
JET 4 0 4 2020-10-15
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-15
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-15
WAKITA 4 0 4 2020-10-15
PEORIA 4 0 3 2020-10-15
RALSTON 4 0 3 2020-10-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-15
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-15
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-15
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-15
FOYIL 4 0 3 2020-10-15
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-15
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-15
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-15
LOCO 3 0 1 2020-10-15
VERA 3 0 2 2020-10-15
CARMEN 3 0 2 2020-10-15
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-15
FAXON 3 0 0 2020-10-15
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-15
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-15
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-15
TERRAL 2 0 0 2020-10-15
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-15
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-15
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 1 2020-10-15
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-15
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-15
RANDLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-15
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-15
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-15
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-15
DOUGHERTY 2 0 0 2020-10-15
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-15
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-15
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-15
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-15
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-15
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-15
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-15
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-15
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-15
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-15
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-15
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-15
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-15
KENDRICK 1 0 0 2020-10-15
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-15

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 19 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the Wednesday Executive Report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

