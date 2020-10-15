ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 1,221 on Thursday, with 11 more deaths reported in the state, none in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.2% increase took the total number of cases to 103,836 in Oklahoma, with 13,913 of those active, a single-day increase of five, and 88,780 recovered, including 1,205 since Wednesday's OSDH report.
Garfield County cases rose by 36 to 2,131, with 350 of those active and 1,758 recovered, according to OSDH on Thursday. Enid gained 33 cases for a total of 1,965, with 310 active and 1,632 recovered. Officially there have been 23 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there have been 1,143 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Thursday were six men and five women, with nine in the 65 and older range and one each were in the 50-64 and 36-49 age ranges. Counties of residence were four in Oklahoma and one each in Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Delaware, Okfuskee, Payne and Stephens. OSDH did not provide a breakdown of gender and age per county.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 12 inpatients testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Integris Bass had 16 inpatients on Wednesday and did not provide a report Thursday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were five in Woods, four in Kingfisher, three in Alfalfa, two each in Blaine, Grant and Major and one each in Noble and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included five in Alva, three in Waukomis, two each inFairview, Okarche and Pond Creek and one each in Cherokee, Helena, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Mooreland and Woodward.
White House report
A day before the OSDH is set to release its own COVID-19 alert map, Oklahoma remained in the national red zone for cases of the virus, ranking 9th highest in the country, according to the White House report for Oklahoma. The state went down for test positivity, falling into the orange zone with the 8th highest rate in the country.
The national indicator differs from the OSDH ranking, which is released every Friday and has had the majority of the state in the orange, or moderate, category. There had not been a red category reached by an Oklahoma County based on the state model, which can only be obtained with higher daily case averages along with four triggers: less than 5% of ICU beds, surgery beds and ventilators available statewide and less than 5 days of personal protection equipment available.
In the White House report Garfield County ranks among the national red counties, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties.
State numbers
There have been 54,133 Oklahoma women and 49,542 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Thursday morning. There were 161 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 329 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 35.2% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 287 in the 50-64 age group, 279 in the 36-49 age group, 201 in the 65 and older age group, 106 in the 5-17 age group and 17 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,986 in the 0-4 age group, 9,971 in the 5-17 age group, 36,535 in the 18-35 age group, 22,070 in the 36-49 age group, 18,722 in the 50-64 age group and 14,538 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.6.
Of the overall 1,143 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 917 have been 65 and older and 174 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 637, than women, 506, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 425, or 37.5%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,142 cases among long-term care residents and 1,795 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 212 in Oklahoma County; 182 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 27 each in Delaware, Muskogee and Wagoner counties; 23 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 each in Canadian and Pittsburg counties; 15 each in Comanche and Kay counties; 13 each in Grady, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter and Payne counties; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, McClain, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,131 cases, 1,758 recovered, 350 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,176 cases, 1,116 recovered, 55 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 460 cases, 403 recovered, 55 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 167 cases, 153 recovered, 11 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 166 cases, 142 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 137 cases, 116 recovered and 21 active;
• Major with 128 cases, 103 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 101 cases, 79 recovered and 22 active;
• Grant with 70 cases, 55 recovered, 16 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,965 in Enid (310 active); Fort Supply 883 (15 active); 225 in Woodward (31 active); 178 in Hennessey (12 active); 170 in Kingfisher (25 active); 117 in Alva (15 active); 65 in Fairview (14 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 58 in Helena (seven active); 51 in Okarche (10 active); 39 in Mooreland (five active); 33 each in Garber (one active) and Waukomis (13); 32 in Cashion (nine active); 27 each in Canton (three active) and Lahoma (11 active); 26 in Dover (four active); 23 each in Cherokee (five active), Medford (four active) and Okeene (three active); 22 in Pond Creek (eight active); 21 in Ringwood (three active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont (two active); 13 in Billings (two active); 12 each in Ames (four active) and Longdale (one active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (two active) and Waynoka (six active); 10 each in Covington (four active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (one active); eight each Burlington (seven active), Meno and Nash (two active); seven in Orlando; six each in Hunter (two active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Hitchcock and Sharon (three active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall and Wakita; three each in Carmen (one active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,024 cases, with 873 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 927 cases, with 751 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.15.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|21260
|212
|18427
|2020-10-15
|TULSA
|19888
|182
|17426
|2020-10-15
|CLEVELAND
|7337
|85
|6366
|2020-10-15
|CANADIAN
|3073
|20
|2566
|2020-10-15
|PAYNE
|2618
|9
|2398
|2020-10-15
|ROGERS
|2206
|53
|1900
|2020-10-15
|MUSKOGEE
|2133
|27
|1822
|2020-10-15
|GARFIELD
|2131
|23
|1758
|2020-10-15
|COMANCHE
|1990
|15
|1730
|2020-10-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1851
|11
|1485
|2020-10-15
|WAGONER
|1722
|27
|1519
|2020-10-15
|TEXAS
|1698
|10
|1590
|2020-10-15
|LE FLORE
|1495
|21
|1255
|2020-10-15
|MCCURTAIN
|1474
|37
|1259
|2020-10-15
|GRADY
|1414
|13
|1192
|2020-10-15
|CREEK
|1413
|36
|1207
|2020-10-15
|BRYAN
|1286
|5
|1033
|2020-10-15
|CHEROKEE
|1279
|8
|1079
|2020-10-15
|OSAGE
|1266
|13
|1123
|2020-10-15
|WOODWARD
|1176
|5
|1116
|2020-10-15
|WASHINGTON
|1174
|41
|991
|2020-10-15
|MCCLAIN
|1135
|8
|935
|2020-10-15
|PITTSBURG
|1110
|20
|956
|2020-10-15
|OTTAWA
|1098
|8
|917
|2020-10-15
|DELAWARE
|1085
|27
|806
|2020-10-15
|SEQUOYAH
|1083
|13
|925
|2020-10-15
|CADDO
|1022
|23
|844
|2020-10-15
|OKMULGEE
|1002
|8
|873
|2020-10-15
|JACKSON
|980
|11
|829
|2020-10-15
|CUSTER
|968
|2
|790
|2020-10-15
|MAYES
|857
|11
|673
|2020-10-15
|KAY
|775
|15
|659
|2020-10-15
|BECKHAM
|737
|8
|578
|2020-10-15
|ADAIR
|715
|11
|577
|2020-10-15
|CARTER
|703
|9
|573
|2020-10-15
|LOGAN
|696
|2
|563
|2020-10-15
|LINCOLN
|670
|10
|523
|2020-10-15
|SEMINOLE
|655
|6
|496
|2020-10-15
|PONTOTOC
|591
|4
|471
|2020-10-15
|CRAIG
|585
|2
|511
|2020-10-15
|STEPHENS
|562
|8
|452
|2020-10-15
|GARVIN
|547
|6
|412
|2020-10-15
|KINGFISHER
|460
|2
|403
|2020-10-15
|MCINTOSH
|429
|8
|344
|2020-10-15
|CHOCTAW
|393
|2
|337
|2020-10-15
|ATOKA
|373
|1
|316
|2020-10-15
|HUGHES
|345
|4
|283
|2020-10-15
|HASKELL
|342
|5
|289
|2020-10-15
|PAWNEE
|294
|5
|256
|2020-10-15
|JOHNSTON
|251
|4
|202
|2020-10-15
|LOVE
|242
|1
|213
|2020-10-15
|MURRAY
|239
|2
|174
|2020-10-15
|MARSHALL
|235
|2
|189
|2020-10-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|233
|4
|191
|2020-10-15
|OKFUSKEE
|232
|6
|142
|2020-10-15
|NOWATA
|207
|4
|147
|2020-10-15
|NOBLE
|167
|3
|153
|2020-10-15
|BLAINE
|166
|1
|142
|2020-10-15
|LATIMER
|166
|2
|143
|2020-10-15
|KIOWA
|145
|2
|85
|2020-10-15
|WASHITA
|140
|0
|101
|2020-10-15
|WOODS
|137
|0
|116
|2020-10-15
|MAJOR
|128
|2
|103
|2020-10-15
|GREER
|128
|8
|102
|2020-10-15
|TILLMAN
|127
|2
|110
|2020-10-15
|ALFALFA
|101
|0
|79
|2020-10-15
|ROGER MILLS
|81
|2
|57
|2020-10-15
|COAL
|78
|0
|71
|2020-10-15
|COTTON
|77
|3
|63
|2020-10-15
|BEAVER
|76
|0
|64
|2020-10-15
|DEWEY
|76
|1
|66
|2020-10-15
|GRANT
|72
|1
|55
|2020-10-15
|JEFFERSON
|63
|0
|47
|2020-10-15
|HARMON
|61
|0
|50
|2020-10-15
|HARPER
|44
|1
|31
|2020-10-15
|CIMARRON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-15
|21
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
Oklahoma per city 10.15.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|16953
|180
|14825
|2020-10-15
|TULSA
|13167
|127
|11650
|2020-10-15
|NORMAN
|3844
|42
|3372
|2020-10-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|3744
|36
|3246
|2020-10-15
|EDMOND
|3427
|25
|2888
|2020-10-15
|OTHER***
|2301
|16
|1957
|2020-10-15
|STILLWATER
|2172
|7
|1997
|2020-10-15
|ENID
|1965
|23
|1632
|2020-10-15
|YUKON
|1546
|7
|1299
|2020-10-15
|GUYMON
|1353
|10
|1263
|2020-10-15
|MOORE
|1294
|15
|1101
|2020-10-15
|CLAREMORE
|1294
|49
|1099
|2020-10-15
|LAWTON
|1279
|12
|1091
|2020-10-15
|OWASSO
|1061
|3
|900
|2020-10-15
|SHAWNEE
|1050
|10
|828
|2020-10-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|969
|38
|817
|2020-10-15
|MUSKOGEE
|952
|20
|744
|2020-10-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|951
|4
|792
|2020-10-15
|JENKS
|911
|6
|826
|2020-10-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|883
|2
|866
|2020-10-15
|ALTUS
|872
|11
|739
|2020-10-15
|MCALESTER
|844
|18
|724
|2020-10-15
|DURANT
|801
|2
|650
|2020-10-15
|BIXBY
|793
|5
|695
|2020-10-15
|TAFT
|747
|2
|733
|2020-10-15
|CHICKASHA
|720
|8
|619
|2020-10-15
|MIAMI
|669
|6
|551
|2020-10-15
|SAPULPA
|633
|12
|535
|2020-10-15
|PONCA CITY
|609
|12
|526
|2020-10-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|598
|5
|507
|2020-10-15
|BROKEN BOW
|587
|22
|511
|2020-10-15
|ARDMORE
|576
|7
|475
|2020-10-15
|EL RENO
|561
|8
|444
|2020-10-15
|MUSTANG
|533
|3
|454
|2020-10-15
|VINITA
|504
|1
|444
|2020-10-15
|CHOCTAW
|490
|4
|404
|2020-10-15
|HOMINY
|490
|2
|456
|2020-10-15
|BETHANY
|489
|5
|429
|2020-10-15
|ADA
|483
|1
|386
|2020-10-15
|STILWELL
|482
|9
|371
|2020-10-15
|BLANCHARD
|477
|1
|369
|2020-10-15
|IDABEL
|471
|8
|408
|2020-10-15
|CLINTON
|467
|0
|369
|2020-10-15
|GLENPOOL
|456
|5
|401
|2020-10-15
|LEXINGTON
|452
|5
|374
|2020-10-15
|GROVE
|416
|19
|323
|2020-10-15
|SALLISAW
|416
|4
|358
|2020-10-15
|ELK CITY
|413
|3
|323
|2020-10-15
|WEATHERFORD
|412
|2
|339
|2020-10-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|410
|1
|353
|2020-10-15
|POTEAU
|410
|5
|319
|2020-10-15
|ANADARKO
|404
|7
|341
|2020-10-15
|GUTHRIE
|394
|0
|313
|2020-10-15
|OKMULGEE
|390
|5
|346
|2020-10-15
|MCLOUD
|383
|1
|340
|2020-10-15
|COWETA
|382
|14
|328
|2020-10-15
|SKIATOOK
|382
|8
|330
|2020-10-15
|DUNCAN
|367
|4
|297
|2020-10-15
|SEMINOLE
|347
|4
|251
|2020-10-15
|PURCELL
|330
|4
|278
|2020-10-15
|ATOKA
|309
|0
|263
|2020-10-15
|NEWCASTLE
|308
|3
|262
|2020-10-15
|HENRYETTA
|295
|3
|251
|2020-10-15
|SAYRE
|294
|5
|238
|2020-10-15
|TUTTLE
|277
|4
|231
|2020-10-15
|WAGONER
|276
|6
|227
|2020-10-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|275
|4
|222
|2020-10-15
|HUGO
|272
|2
|240
|2020-10-15
|TECUMSEH
|272
|0
|206
|2020-10-15
|MULDROW
|263
|3
|227
|2020-10-15
|JAY
|261
|1
|175
|2020-10-15
|NOBLE
|258
|3
|216
|2020-10-15
|HEAVENER
|249
|6
|214
|2020-10-15
|CUSHING
|243
|2
|218
|2020-10-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|243
|3
|197
|2020-10-15
|PIEDMONT
|239
|2
|199
|2020-10-15
|WOODWARD
|225
|2
|192
|2020-10-15
|SPIRO
|222
|1
|196
|2020-10-15
|BRISTOW
|215
|9
|188
|2020-10-15
|HARRAH
|212
|1
|172
|2020-10-15
|CHECOTAH
|207
|3
|169
|2020-10-15
|WEWOKA
|206
|1
|174
|2020-10-15
|STIGLER
|203
|4
|161
|2020-10-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|202
|8
|174
|2020-10-15
|EUFAULA
|200
|5
|156
|2020-10-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|197
|2
|161
|2020-10-15
|WARR ACRES
|190
|0
|176
|2020-10-15
|HINTON
|190
|0
|160
|2020-10-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|188
|0
|133
|2020-10-15
|HENNESSEY
|178
|2
|164
|2020-10-15
|KINGFISHER
|170
|0
|145
|2020-10-15
|FORT GIBSON
|166
|4
|133
|2020-10-15
|CHANDLER
|163
|9
|134
|2020-10-15
|MARIETTA
|160
|0
|142
|2020-10-15
|SPENCER
|159
|2
|135
|2020-10-15
|CALERA
|157
|1
|130
|2020-10-15
|VIAN
|154
|3
|135
|2020-10-15
|SULPHUR
|153
|2
|111
|2020-10-15
|CATOOSA
|150
|2
|134
|2020-10-15
|MADILL
|148
|1
|119
|2020-10-15
|AFTON
|147
|1
|123
|2020-10-15
|CLEVELAND
|146
|3
|137
|2020-10-15
|SALINA
|143
|1
|105
|2020-10-15
|CHELSEA
|143
|1
|120
|2020-10-15
|MOUNDS
|141
|3
|122
|2020-10-15
|TISHOMINGO
|138
|3
|110
|2020-10-15
|DEL CITY
|137
|0
|116
|2020-10-15
|INOLA
|136
|3
|115
|2020-10-15
|SPERRY
|134
|2
|117
|2020-10-15
|MEEKER
|134
|0
|88
|2020-10-15
|NOWATA
|131
|3
|88
|2020-10-15
|MANNFORD
|130
|4
|110
|2020-10-15
|ROLAND
|130
|0
|103
|2020-10-15
|ANTLERS
|127
|4
|99
|2020-10-15
|POCOLA
|120
|3
|101
|2020-10-15
|WESTVILLE
|120
|2
|105
|2020-10-15
|HOOKER
|119
|0
|115
|2020-10-15
|ALVA
|117
|0
|102
|2020-10-15
|LINDSAY
|114
|2
|97
|2020-10-15
|DEWEY
|114
|1
|95
|2020-10-15
|CHOUTEAU
|113
|6
|93
|2020-10-15
|HASKELL
|113
|1
|100
|2020-10-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|112
|0
|102
|2020-10-15
|PERKINS
|111
|1
|97
|2020-10-15
|JONES
|110
|2
|88
|2020-10-15
|OOLOGAH
|109
|0
|93
|2020-10-15
|HOWE
|108
|0
|93
|2020-10-15
|VALLIANT
|106
|3
|90
|2020-10-15
|TALIHINA
|106
|3
|79
|2020-10-15
|WASHINGTON
|104
|0
|85
|2020-10-15
|MORRIS
|104
|0
|85
|2020-10-15
|COMMERCE
|104
|1
|94
|2020-10-15
|PRAGUE
|104
|0
|91
|2020-10-15
|WISTER
|103
|1
|95
|2020-10-15
|FREDERICK
|103
|2
|88
|2020-10-15
|HULBERT
|102
|2
|91
|2020-10-15
|MANGUM
|101
|8
|83
|2020-10-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|99
|0
|80
|2020-10-15
|OKEMAH
|98
|3
|78
|2020-10-15
|PAWHUSKA
|98
|0
|64
|2020-10-15
|BEGGS
|97
|0
|84
|2020-10-15
|WYANDOTTE
|95
|1
|81
|2020-10-15
|PAWNEE
|92
|1
|71
|2020-10-15
|MARLOW
|91
|1
|77
|2020-10-15
|GORE
|89
|3
|78
|2020-10-15
|HAWORTH
|88
|2
|69
|2020-10-15
|COMANCHE
|87
|2
|70
|2020-10-15
|KINGSTON
|85
|1
|68
|2020-10-15
|STROUD
|84
|0
|65
|2020-10-15
|KANSAS
|83
|3
|72
|2020-10-15
|COLCORD
|81
|1
|66
|2020-10-15
|WILBURTON
|79
|1
|70
|2020-10-15
|TEXHOMA
|79
|0
|76
|2020-10-15
|HOBART
|79
|1
|39
|2020-10-15
|FAIRLAND
|75
|0
|59
|2020-10-15
|DAVIS
|75
|0
|57
|2020-10-15
|ELGIN
|74
|1
|54
|2020-10-15
|LUTHER
|73
|1
|61
|2020-10-15
|BARNSDALL
|73
|2
|60
|2020-10-15
|KEOTA
|73
|0
|70
|2020-10-15
|APACHE
|71
|2
|51
|2020-10-15
|KELLYVILLE
|71
|2
|62
|2020-10-15
|GOODWELL
|70
|0
|68
|2020-10-15
|CARNEGIE
|69
|1
|47
|2020-10-15
|FORT COBB
|68
|0
|60
|2020-10-15
|PERRY
|68
|1
|62
|2020-10-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|66
|1
|47
|2020-10-15
|BINGER
|66
|9
|53
|2020-10-15
|MEAD
|66
|1
|49
|2020-10-15
|CACHE
|65
|0
|59
|2020-10-15
|FAIRVIEW
|65
|0
|51
|2020-10-15
|QUAPAW
|65
|0
|54
|2020-10-15
|HARTSHORNE
|64
|0
|61
|2020-10-15
|KIEFER
|62
|0
|58
|2020-10-15
|NEWKIRK
|62
|1
|48
|2020-10-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|62
|1
|47
|2020-10-15
|STRATFORD
|61
|0
|36
|2020-10-15
|BLACKWELL
|61
|1
|49
|2020-10-15
|WATONGA
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-15
|CADDO
|59
|0
|55
|2020-10-15
|WALTERS
|59
|1
|49
|2020-10-15
|HELENA
|58
|0
|51
|2020-10-15
|HOLLIS
|58
|0
|47
|2020-10-15
|BOKOSHE
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-15
|MAYSVILLE
|57
|2
|39
|2020-10-15
|CAMERON
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-15
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|53
|2020-10-15
|PORTER
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-15
|WETUMKA
|55
|0
|49
|2020-10-15
|ALEX
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-15
|TALALA
|54
|0
|49
|2020-10-15
|COLBERT
|52
|0
|43
|2020-10-15
|ELMORE CITY
|52
|0
|36
|2020-10-15
|CRESCENT
|52
|1
|43
|2020-10-15
|WARNER
|51
|0
|40
|2020-10-15
|OKARCHE
|51
|0
|41
|2020-10-15
|MINCO
|51
|0
|37
|2020-10-15
|WATTS
|51
|0
|45
|2020-10-15
|LONE GROVE
|50
|1
|36
|2020-10-15
|KONAWA
|50
|1
|38
|2020-10-15
|BOKCHITO
|49
|1
|34
|2020-10-15
|HYDRO
|48
|0
|39
|2020-10-15
|WELLSTON
|48
|0
|30
|2020-10-15
|YALE
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-15
|ARCADIA
|47
|0
|36
|2020-10-15
|EARLSBORO
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-15
|PADEN
|46
|0
|28
|2020-10-15
|BLAIR
|45
|0
|37
|2020-10-15
|QUINTON
|45
|0
|41
|2020-10-15
|BOLEY
|45
|2
|7
|2020-10-15
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|43
|2020-10-15
|TONKAWA
|42
|0
|35
|2020-10-15
|BOSWELL
|42
|0
|33
|2020-10-15
|WILSON
|42
|0
|35
|2020-10-15
|CEMENT
|41
|0
|34
|2020-10-15
|WAYNE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-10-15
|PORUM
|41
|1
|32
|2020-10-15
|FLETCHER
|40
|0
|28
|2020-10-15
|ADAIR
|40
|0
|33
|2020-10-15
|BIG CABIN
|39
|1
|32
|2020-10-15
|MOORELAND
|39
|1
|33
|2020-10-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|39
|0
|26
|2020-10-15
|FORT TOWSON
|39
|0
|32
|2020-10-15
|NINNEKAH
|38
|0
|34
|2020-10-15
|CHEYENNE
|37
|1
|24
|2020-10-15
|CYRIL
|36
|1
|27
|2020-10-15
|NEW CORDELL
|36
|0
|26
|2020-10-15
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-15
|WELCH
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-15
|TYRONE
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-15
|THOMAS
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-15
|WAUKOMIS
|33
|0
|20
|2020-10-15
|OCHELATA
|33
|1
|28
|2020-10-15
|RAMONA
|33
|1
|29
|2020-10-15
|SPAVINAW
|33
|0
|21
|2020-10-15
|GARBER
|33
|0
|32
|2020-10-15
|STONEWALL
|32
|1
|27
|2020-10-15
|DAVENPORT
|32
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|HAMMON
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-15
|CASHION
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-15
|DEWAR
|32
|0
|25
|2020-10-15
|FAIRFAX
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-15
|SHADY POINT
|31
|0
|26
|2020-10-15
|MAUD
|31
|0
|26
|2020-10-15
|BLUEJACKET
|30
|1
|22
|2020-10-15
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-15
|GEARY
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-15
|GLENCOE
|29
|0
|27
|2020-10-15
|KREBS
|29
|1
|22
|2020-10-15
|INDIAHOMA
|29
|1
|19
|2020-10-15
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-15
|JENNINGS
|28
|1
|22
|2020-10-15
|GERONIMO
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-15
|DELAWARE
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-15
|WELEETKA
|28
|1
|18
|2020-10-15
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-15
|ALLEN
|28
|2
|24
|2020-10-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|27
|0
|20
|2020-10-15
|BENNINGTON
|27
|0
|18
|2020-10-15
|CANTON
|27
|1
|23
|2020-10-15
|LAHOMA
|27
|0
|16
|2020-10-15
|COPAN
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-15
|ARKOMA
|26
|0
|21
|2020-10-15
|PANAMA
|26
|1
|24
|2020-10-15
|GARVIN
|26
|0
|26
|2020-10-15
|ASHER
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-15
|GANS
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-15
|RINGLING
|26
|0
|19
|2020-10-15
|OKTAHA
|26
|0
|19
|2020-10-15
|WANETTE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|PAOLI
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-15
|BOISE CITY
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-15
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-15
|DOVER
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|ARAPAHO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-15
|SASAKWA
|25
|0
|16
|2020-10-15
|BURNS FLAT
|25
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|VERDEN
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-15
|ROFF
|24
|0
|16
|2020-10-15
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|24
|2020-10-15
|KIOWA
|24
|1
|18
|2020-10-15
|MILBURN
|24
|1
|20
|2020-10-15
|AMBER
|24
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-15
|OLUSTEE
|24
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|CHEROKEE
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-15
|MEDFORD
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-15
|OKEENE
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-15
|GRANITE
|23
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|BUFFALO
|23
|1
|16
|2020-10-15
|CARNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|LOOKEBA
|22
|2
|18
|2020-10-15
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-15
|SOPER
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|CANUTE
|22
|0
|12
|2020-10-15
|POND CREEK
|22
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-15
|WAURIKA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|TERLTON
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-15
|UNION CITY
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|LAVERNE
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|CALUMET
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-15
|OILTON
|19
|1
|14
|2020-10-15
|SEILING
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-15
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|17
|2020-10-15
|OAKS
|19
|1
|13
|2020-10-15
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|18
|2020-10-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|ERICK
|17
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|RATTAN
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-15
|TEMPLE
|17
|2
|13
|2020-10-15
|CANEY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-15
|POCASSET
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-15
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-15
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-15
|SPRINGER
|16
|1
|13
|2020-10-15
|KINTA
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-15
|HANNA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-15
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|16
|2020-10-15
|AGRA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-10-15
|SNYDER
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|15
|1
|11
|2020-10-15
|RAVIA
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-15
|SAVANNA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|CORN
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|VELMA
|15
|1
|10
|2020-10-15
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|TIPTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-15
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-15
|LENAPAH
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|STUART
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-15
|LANGSTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-15
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|WHITEFIELD
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-10-15
|MILL CREEK
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|HEALDTON
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|FOSS
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|AMES
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|PRUE
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|WAYNOKA
|11
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|TRYON
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|COVINGTON
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|CASTLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|7
|2020-10-15
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|WANN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|ROOSEVELT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|VICI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-15
|KREMLIN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|SPARKS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|DUSTIN
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-15
|PITTSBURG
|9
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|CALVIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|GOTEBO
|8
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|NASH
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|BURLINGTON
|8
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|REYDON
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|AVANT
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|FARGO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|OKAY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|WAPANUCKA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|STERLING
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|BERNICE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-15
|FOSTER
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|BYARS
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|CUSTER CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-15
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|FITZHUGH
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|CARTER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|GOLDSBY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|MARTHA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-15
|WYNONA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|LONE WOLF
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|SHARON
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|ROCKY
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|JET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|RALSTON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-15
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|LOCO
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|VERA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|CARMEN
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|FAXON
|3
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-15
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|TERRAL
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-15
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-15
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|KENDRICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-15
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-15
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 19 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the Wednesday Executive Report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
