ENID, Okla. — The state saw a 2% increase in day-to-day COVID-19 cases, and the number of those active topped the 1,000 mark once again, but Northwest Oklahoma numbers continue to stay steady, according to data from the state Health Department.
“Cases per day have been picking up since June 2,” said Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases increased from 7,480 on Wednesday to 7,626 on Thursday, a jump of 146 more cases, according to OSDH. One case was reported in Woodward County. There were no other new cases nor deaths in Northwest Oklahoma, according toThursday morning's OSDH report.
Two more deaths that occurred between June 1-9, a Tulsa County woman in the 65 and older age group and a McCurtain County woman in the 50-64 age group, were confirmed to be COVID-19-related OSDH reported Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 cases currently active is 1,006, which compares to 959 reported Wednesday and 649 on May 30, according to OSDH data.
Jackson spoke of "isolated pockets of transmission" throughout the state that may in part be causing those numbers to rise, but she was encouraged that even though the trend line has been going up since the first of the month "the numbers are still so small."
"I think we still are learning about the virus," she said, speaking in regard to the impact of outside factors such as the changing of seasons or chances of catching the virus multiple times.
About the time the trend of cases started climbing, the state began loosening restrictions dealing with the COVID-19 virus, and the city of Enid soon followed suit. But Jackson said it is too early to tell how that is affecting the outcome.
"Particularly in Garfield County, I don't see a spike yet," she said. "I still think it is early in Phase 3.
"We've done some testing this week and still are waiting on results. There's some potential to have some pockets in our community as well," she said. "We will see cases continue, in part, as we keep opening."
The best thing for Northwest Oklahoma residents to remember is that COVID-19 remains a threat, and precautions are needed, Jackson said.
Continuing to wash hands, use hand sanitizer, practice safe distancing and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible are paramount to keeping the number of cases down.
While there have been arguments about the effectiveness of masks, she said continuing to wear masks when distancing is not possible could help prevent the spread of other illnesses to those more vulnerable.
"It's not about you," Jackson said, adding masks could prevent spread from those who are carriers but are not showing symptoms.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 31 cases, 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, eight recovered; Woodward County with nine cases, four recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 28 in Enid (six active); seven in Woodward (four active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (two active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Longdale, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
State numbers
There have been 1,092 total hospitalizations, with 153 hospitalized currently and 63 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 6,263, or 82.17%, who have recovered, 97 of those since Wednesday's OSDH report.
Of the 243,214 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 233,819, or just more than 96%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 114 in the 0-4 age range, 346 in the 5-17 age range, 2,112 in the 18-35 age range, 1,694 in the 36-49 age range, 1,590 in the 50-64 age range and 1,770 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.7, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,027 or 52.81%, have been female, and 3,581, or 46.96%, have been male. Eighteen are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 357 deaths in the state, 287, or 80.39%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.97%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.24%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.4%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 180 or 50.42%, than women, 177 or 49.57%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care particularly hard in Oklahoma, with 1,061, or 14.3%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 971 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 191 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, Kay and Muskogee counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.11.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1461
|64
|1246
|TULSA
|1372
|62
|987
|TEXAS
|956
|6
|924
|CLEVELAND
|533
|40
|462
|WASHINGTON
|344
|37
|289
|COMANCHE
|317
|3
|286
|CADDO
|173
|10
|148
|WAGONER
|164
|17
|132
|CANADIAN
|144
|3
|127
|MCCURTAIN
|122
|2
|64
|GRADY
|115
|3
|89
|MCCLAIN
|112
|4
|102
|DELAWARE
|104
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|104
|8
|89
|CREEK
|101
|7
|86
|CHOCTAW
|101
|1
|52
|ADAIR
|95
|4
|85
|ROGERS
|92
|5
|78
|MUSKOGEE
|69
|7
|37
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|POTTAWATOMIE
|66
|4
|57
|KAY
|64
|7
|48
|PAYNE
|60
|1
|45
|CARTER
|57
|1
|45
|BRYAN
|47
|1
|26
|MAYES
|46
|4
|28
|STEPHENS
|44
|1
|38
|PITTSBURG
|44
|3
|38
|CHEROKEE
|39
|1
|28
|CUSTER
|38
|0
|23
|OTTAWA
|36
|2
|33
|PAWNEE
|35
|2
|30
|GARFIELD
|31
|1
|25
|JACKSON
|30
|3
|22
|SEMINOLE
|30
|3
|22
|OKMULGEE
|29
|0
|24
|BEAVER
|29
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|24
|1
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|22
|1
|18
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|15
|LOVE
|20
|0
|16
|PONTOTOC
|20
|2
|12
|SEQUOYAH
|19
|3
|13
|LE FLORE
|17
|1
|13
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|MARSHALL
|13
|0
|10
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|WOODWARD
|9
|0
|4
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|8
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|COAL
|6
|0
|2
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|5
|PUSHMATAHA
|6
|0
|2
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|3
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|ATOKA
|5
|0
|2
|JOHNSTON
|4
|0
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.11.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1168
|58
|989
|TULSA
|996
|47
|728
|GUYMON
|794
|6
|772
|BARTLESVILLE
|287
|35
|235
|LAWTON
|272
|3
|254
|NORMAN
|253
|23
|222
|EDMOND
|217
|9
|183
|BROKEN ARROW
|196
|11
|145
|MOORE
|137
|9
|116
|OTHER***
|132
|3
|102
|HUGO
|91
|1
|45
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|86
|YUKON
|84
|1
|72
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|72
|GROVE
|76
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|JENKS
|66
|0
|25
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|47
|COWETA
|65
|12
|50
|CLAREMORE
|64
|6
|53
|PONCA CITY
|61
|5
|49
|SKIATOOK
|60
|7
|51
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|46
|MUSKOGEE
|49
|5
|21
|ARDMORE
|49
|1
|37
|BROKEN BOW
|48
|1
|21
|OWASSO
|46
|1
|34
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|SHAWNEE
|43
|4
|35
|SAPULPA
|43
|3
|37
|SAND SPRINGS
|42
|2
|39
|BINGER
|40
|9
|30
|STILLWATER
|38
|0
|23
|GLENPOOL
|36
|0
|24
|BIXBY
|34
|0
|25
|MCALESTER
|33
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|IDABEL
|31
|0
|18
|TAHLEQUAH
|31
|1
|22
|WEATHERFORD
|30
|0
|20
|ENID
|28
|1
|22
|ALTUS
|28
|3
|20
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|23
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|24
|BETHANY
|27
|1
|24
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|BLANCHARD
|26
|0
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|DURANT
|25
|0
|14
|NOBLE
|25
|1
|22
|ANADARKO
|24
|1
|14
|MIDWEST CITY
|24
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|23
|0
|21
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|CLEVELAND
|22
|2
|19
|MUSTANG
|22
|1
|20
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|MIAMI
|20
|2
|17
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|17
|GUTHRIE
|18
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|18
|0
|16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|18
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|17
|1
|11
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|EL RENO
|15
|1
|12
|HOMINY
|15
|0
|10
|ADA
|14
|0
|10
|LEXINGTON
|14
|0
|12
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|SEMINOLE
|13
|2
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|9
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|OKMULGEE
|12
|0
|9
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|MARIETTA
|10
|0
|6
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|NEWCASTLE
|10
|1
|7
|WRIGHT CITY
|10
|0
|2
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|9
|CHECOTAH
|9
|1
|7
|JAY
|9
|0
|8
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|5
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|8
|0
|3
|LOCUST GROVE
|8
|0
|5
|KINGSTON
|8
|0
|5
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|MOUNDS
|7
|0
|5
|CHOUTEAU
|7
|2
|4
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|GORE
|7
|1
|6
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|4
|SALINA
|6
|0
|1
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|MEAD
|5
|1
|2
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|3
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|PAWNEE
|5
|0
|5
|ALVA
|5
|0
|3
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|1
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|1
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|4
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|MADILL
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|KIEFER
|4
|0
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|FORT TOWSON
|4
|0
|3
|WATONGA
|4
|0
|4
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|1
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|1
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|3
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|2
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|1
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|1
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|3
|0
|2
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|0
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|1
|0
|0
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|1
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|WARNER
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|0
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
