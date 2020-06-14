ENID, Okla. — Four additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday, while the state overall saw a rise of 158 positive tests, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Sunday in the state.
Garfield and Blaine counties gained one case each, while Woodward County had two more, according to OSDH data.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 47 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 recovered cases; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Blaine with 10 cases, nine recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 44 in Enid (21 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five in in Alva (one active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active) and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
State numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,231, a 2% increase compared to Saturday's 8,073, OSDH data shows.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 130 in the 0-4 age range, 406 in the 5-17 age range, 2,389 in the 18-35 age range, 1,811 in the 36-49 age range, 1,684 in the 50-64 age range and 1,811 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,306 or 52.31%, have been female, and 3,896, or 47.33%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.14.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1597
|64
|1295
|TULSA
|1564
|62
|1044
|TEXAS
|975
|6
|944
|CLEVELAND
|546
|40
|477
|WASHINGTON
|348
|37
|300
|COMANCHE
|337
|4
|294
|CADDO
|175
|10
|156
|WAGONER
|169
|17
|135
|CANADIAN
|150
|3
|131
|MCCURTAIN
|148
|2
|77
|GRADY
|117
|3
|101
|MCCLAIN
|116
|4
|104
|OSAGE
|112
|8
|90
|DELAWARE
|108
|16
|84
|CREEK
|106
|7
|89
|CHOCTAW
|102
|1
|90
|PAYNE
|100
|1
|45
|ROGERS
|97
|5
|79
|ADAIR
|96
|4
|87
|MUSKOGEE
|77
|8
|48
|POTTAWATOMIE
|71
|4
|59
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|KAY
|65
|7
|49
|CARTER
|57
|1
|49
|MAYES
|56
|4
|28
|BRYAN
|48
|1
|33
|CHEROKEE
|48
|1
|31
|GARFIELD
|47
|1
|26
|STEPHENS
|45
|1
|39
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|39
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|32
|CUSTER
|41
|0
|31
|OTTAWA
|37
|2
|33
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|24
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|27
|JACKSON
|30
|3
|23
|OKMULGEE
|30
|0
|25
|GARVIN
|28
|1
|17
|NOWATA
|25
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|24
|2
|20
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LOVE
|23
|0
|18
|LOGAN
|23
|1
|19
|SEQUOYAH
|21
|3
|14
|PONTOTOC
|21
|2
|15
|LE FLORE
|20
|1
|13
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|16
|1
|12
|MARSHALL
|15
|0
|11
|NOBLE
|14
|0
|7
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|12
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|5
|MURRAY
|11
|0
|5
|BLAINE
|10
|0
|9
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|3
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|6
|1
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|5
|0
|3
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.14.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1271
|58
|1028
|TULSA
|1116
|48
|772
|GUYMON
|811
|6
|787
|LAWTON
|290
|4
|259
|BARTLESVILLE
|290
|35
|247
|NORMAN
|255
|23
|228
|EDMOND
|249
|9
|195
|BROKEN ARROW
|220
|11
|148
|OTHER***
|142
|3
|109
|MOORE
|141
|9
|120
|JENKS
|99
|0
|33
|HUGO
|91
|1
|81
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|YUKON
|88
|1
|76
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|80
|3
|72
|GROVE
|77
|16
|59
|STILLWATER
|75
|0
|23
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|CLAREMORE
|66
|5
|53
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|51
|COWETA
|65
|12
|51
|SKIATOOK
|64
|7
|51
|PONCA CITY
|61
|5
|49
|BROKEN BOW
|60
|1
|27
|MUSKOGEE
|55
|6
|32
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|46
|ARDMORE
|49
|1
|41
|OWASSO
|48
|1
|35
|SAND SPRINGS
|48
|2
|40
|SHAWNEE
|48
|4
|37
|SAPULPA
|46
|3
|38
|ENID
|44
|1
|23
|WAGONER
|44
|4
|38
|GLENPOOL
|42
|0
|27
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|TAHLEQUAH
|40
|1
|24
|BIXBY
|39
|0
|26
|IDABEL
|36
|0
|21
|WEATHERFORD
|33
|0
|25
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|WESTVILLE
|28
|0
|26
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|25
|ALTUS
|28
|3
|21
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|24
|BETHANY
|27
|1
|25
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|19
|DURANT
|26
|0
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|23
|ANADARKO
|26
|1
|18
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|COLLINSVILLE
|25
|0
|21
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|MIAMI
|21
|2
|17
|CHOCTAW
|20
|1
|18
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|19
|0
|17
|GUTHRIE
|19
|0
|17
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|18
|1
|11
|HOMINY
|18
|0
|10
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|ADA
|15
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|10
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|5
|PAULS VALLEY
|14
|0
|8
|WRIGHT CITY
|14
|0
|4
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|13
|0
|10
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|11
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|NEWCASTLE
|11
|1
|8
|MARIETTA
|11
|0
|7
|COMANCHE
|11
|1
|8
|SULPHUR
|11
|0
|5
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|KINGSTON
|10
|0
|6
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|4
|CHECOTAH
|10
|1
|8
|RED ROCK
|9
|0
|2
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|JAY
|9
|0
|8
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|MOUNDS
|8
|0
|5
|CHOUTEAU
|8
|2
|4
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|ATOKA
|7
|0
|2
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|6
|INOLA
|7
|0
|6
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|5
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|4
|SALINA
|7
|0
|1
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|WAYNE
|6
|0
|5
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|JONES
|6
|0
|5
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|LINDSAY
|5
|0
|4
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|MADILL
|5
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|MEAD
|5
|1
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|EUFAULA
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|3
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|2
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|3
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|2
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|WATONGA
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|2
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|3
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|PERKINS
|2
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|2
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|0
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|2
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|0
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|WARNER
|1
|0
|0
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.