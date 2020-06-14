COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.14.20

There have been 8,231 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 74 counties (outlined in red) and 359 deaths in 46 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Four additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday, while the state overall saw a rise of 158 positive tests, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Sunday in the state.

Garfield and Blaine counties gained one case each, while Woodward County had two more, according to OSDH data.  

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 47 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 recovered cases; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Blaine with 10 cases, nine recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 44 in Enid (21 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five in in Alva (one active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active) and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

State numbers

Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,231, a 2% increase compared to Saturday's 8,073, OSDH data shows.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 130 in the 0-4 age range, 406 in the 5-17 age range, 2,389 in the 18-35 age range, 1,811 in the 36-49 age range, 1,684 in the 50-64 age range and 1,811 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,306 or 52.31%, have been female, and 3,896, or 47.33%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.14.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 1597 64 1295
TULSA 1564 62 1044
TEXAS 975 6 944
CLEVELAND 546 40 477
WASHINGTON 348 37 300
COMANCHE 337 4 294
CADDO 175 10 156
WAGONER 169 17 135
CANADIAN 150 3 131
MCCURTAIN 148 2 77
GRADY 117 3 101
MCCLAIN 116 4 104
OSAGE 112 8 90
DELAWARE 108 16 84
CREEK 106 7 89
CHOCTAW 102 1 90
PAYNE 100 1 45
ROGERS 97 5 79
ADAIR 96 4 87
MUSKOGEE 77 8 48
POTTAWATOMIE 71 4 59
GREER 66 7 57
KAY 65 7 49
CARTER 57 1 49
MAYES 56 4 28
BRYAN 48 1 33
CHEROKEE 48 1 31
GARFIELD 47 1 26
STEPHENS 45 1 39
PITTSBURG 43 3 39
PAWNEE 41 2 32
CUSTER 41 0 31
OTTAWA 37 2 33
SEMINOLE 31 3 24
BEAVER 30 0 27
JACKSON 30 3 23
OKMULGEE 30 0 25
GARVIN 28 1 17
NOWATA 25 1 22
LINCOLN 24 2 20
TILLMAN 23 1 22
LOVE 23 0 18
LOGAN 23 1 19
SEQUOYAH 21 3 14
PONTOTOC 21 2 15
LE FLORE 20 1 13
CRAIG 16 0 15
MCINTOSH 16 1 12
MARSHALL 15 0 11
NOBLE 14 0 7
KINGFISHER 12 0 12
WOODWARD 11 0 5
MURRAY 11 0 5
BLAINE 10 0 9
ATOKA 8 0 3
BECKHAM 8 0 7
PUSHMATAHA 7 0 3
HASKELL 6 0 6
COAL 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 4
LATIMER 6 1 4
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
MAJOR 6 1 5
WOODS 5 0 4
JOHNSTON 5 0 3
COTTON 5 2 3
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 2
HUGHES 3 0 3
GRANT 2 0 2
WASHITA 2 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.14.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1271 58 1028
TULSA 1116 48 772
GUYMON 811 6 787
LAWTON 290 4 259
BARTLESVILLE 290 35 247
NORMAN 255 23 228
EDMOND 249 9 195
BROKEN ARROW 220 11 148
OTHER*** 142 3 109
MOORE 141 9 120
JENKS 99 0 33
HUGO 91 1 81
HOOKER 90 0 88
YUKON 88 1 76
HINTON 88 0 87
PURCELL 80 3 72
GROVE 77 16 59
STILLWATER 75 0 23
MANGUM 66 7 57
CLAREMORE 66 5 53
CHICKASHA 65 3 51
COWETA 65 12 51
SKIATOOK 64 7 51
PONCA CITY 61 5 49
BROKEN BOW 60 1 27
MUSKOGEE 55 6 32
STILWELL 52 4 46
ARDMORE 49 1 41
OWASSO 48 1 35
SAND SPRINGS 48 2 40
SHAWNEE 48 4 37
SAPULPA 46 3 38
ENID 44 1 23
WAGONER 44 4 38
GLENPOOL 42 0 27
BINGER 40 9 31
TAHLEQUAH 40 1 24
BIXBY 39 0 26
IDABEL 36 0 21
WEATHERFORD 33 0 25
MCALESTER 32 3 28
DEWEY 32 1 30
WESTVILLE 28 0 26
BLANCHARD 28 0 25
ALTUS 28 3 21
DUNCAN 27 0 25
TEXHOMA 27 0 24
BETHANY 27 1 25
CLEVELAND 26 2 19
DURANT 26 0 20
NOBLE 26 1 23
ANADARKO 26 1 18
KELLYVILLE 25 2 22
COLLINSVILLE 25 0 21
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 20
FREDERICK 23 1 22
MUSTANG 23 1 20
MIAMI 21 2 17
CHOCTAW 20 1 18
CUSHING 20 1 19
TUTTLE 19 0 19
NICHOLS HILLS 19 0 17
GUTHRIE 19 0 17
VALLIANT 19 0 17
PRYOR CREEK 18 1 11
HOMINY 18 0 10
TYRONE 16 0 13
EL RENO 16 1 12
ADA 15 0 13
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
VINITA 15 0 14
SEMINOLE 14 2 10
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 5
PAULS VALLEY 14 0 8
WRIGHT CITY 14 0 4
GOODWELL 13 0 13
SPENCER 13 0 12
OKMULGEE 13 0 10
WEWOKA 13 0 11
NOWATA 13 1 11
LEXINGTON 13 0 12
DEL CITY 12 0 9
WATTS 12 0 12
OCHELATA 12 1 10
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
AFTON 12 0 12
NEWCASTLE 11 1 8
MARIETTA 11 0 7
COMANCHE 11 1 8
SULPHUR 11 0 5
FORT GIBSON 10 2 7
KINGSTON 10 0 6
MCLOUD 10 0 10
WOODWARD 10 0 4
CHECOTAH 10 1 8
RED ROCK 9 0 2
HARRAH 9 0 9
SPERRY 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
BEGGS 9 0 9
JAY 9 0 8
GORE 9 1 6
BRISTOW 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
MOUNDS 8 0 5
CHOUTEAU 8 2 4
BEAVER 8 0 8
CATOOSA 7 0 7
ATOKA 7 0 2
SALLISAW 7 0 6
INOLA 7 0 6
ELGIN 7 0 5
COLCORD 7 0 4
SALINA 7 0 1
RAMONA 7 0 7
WAYNE 6 0 5
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
ELK CITY 6 0 5
JONES 6 0 5
HASKELL 6 0 6
ARCADIA 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
PAWNEE 6 0 5
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
MARLOW 6 0 5
BENNINGTON 5 0 4
KIEFER 5 0 3
MANNFORD 5 0 5
LINDSAY 5 0 4
ALVA 5 0 4
COALGATE 5 0 3
MADILL 5 0 5
BARNSDALL 5 2 3
MEAD 5 1 3
JENNINGS 5 0 5
ADAIR 5 0 5
CHANDLER 5 1 3
GRACEMONT 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
EUFAULA 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 3
HAWORTH 5 0 2
CLINTON 5 0 3
CACHE 5 0 4
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
STIGLER 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
OKARCHE 4 0 4
COLBERT 4 0 2
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
ANTLERS 4 0 2
HENRYETTA 4 0 3
WATONGA 4 0 4
DELAWARE 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
GEARY 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
PRAGUE 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
CALERA 3 0 0
FLETCHER 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 2
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
WILSON 3 0 3
APACHE 3 0 3
MULDROW 3 1 2
PORTER 3 0 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
VIAN 3 1 1
HULBERT 3 0 3
HENNESSEY 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
MEEKER 3 0 2
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 1
KONAWA 3 1 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
PERRY 3 0 3
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
PERKINS 2 0 1
QUINTON 2 0 2
CADDO 2 0 2
BOSWELL 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
HEAVENER 2 0 1
CALUMET 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
GARVIN 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
OKEMAH 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
WANN 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 0
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
LENAPAH 2 0 1
MILLERTON 1 0 0
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
TALALA 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
SNYDER 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 0
MEDFORD 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 0
KINTA 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
AGRA 1 1 0
DOVER 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
HYDRO 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 0
CRESCENT 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 0
FOSS 1 0 0
MINCO 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
CLAYTON 1 0 0
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 0
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
WARNER 1 0 0
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

