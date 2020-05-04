ENID, Okla. — There were no COVID-19-associated deaths for the second consecutive day reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, May 4, 2020, but cases continued to increase by 1.8%.
OSDH also reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Blaine County, which had been the last Northwest Oklahoma county without a positive test. No other new cases were reported in Northwest Oklahoma. Seventy-one of the state's 77 counties are COVID-19 positive.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 17 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 19 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with seven recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered; and Blaine County has one case.
State numbers
There have been 4,044 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday, May 4, an increase of 72 cases in the last 24 hours, and 238 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
The Health Department reported Monday that 2,682 Oklahomans, just more than 66%, have recovered from the virus, with 47 of those in the past 24 hours.
Those testing positive are 44 in the 0-4 age range, 126 in the 5-17 age range, 847 in the 18-35 age range, 859 in the 36-49 age range, 944 in the 50-64 age range and 1,222 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Monday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.4, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,291, or 56.65%, have been female, 1,746, or 43.18%, have been male and 7 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 841 in Oklahoma County; 639 in Tulsa County; 436 in Cleveland County; 276 in Washington County; 236 in Texas County; 122 in Wagoner County; 102 each in Canadian and Comanche counties; 91 in Delaware County; 80 in Creek County; 78 in Osage County; 77 in McClain County; 72 in Caddo County; 67 in Rogers County; 65 each in Adair and Greer and counties; 52 in Pottawatomie County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 40 in Grady County; 38 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 in Pawnee County; 27 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 in Nowata County; 19 in Garfield County; 17 in Jackson County; 16 each in Logan and Okmulgee counties; 14 each in Beaver, Garvin, Lincoln and Tillman counties; 13 in LeFlore County; 12 each in Craig, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 11 in Custer County; 10 in Pontotoc County; nine in Bryan County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six each in Beckham and Noble counties; five each in Cotton, Haskell, Kiowa and Latimer counties; four in Carter County; three each in Choctaw, Johnston, Major, McIntosh and Woods counties; two each in Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Monday morning.
Of the 238 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 192, or 80.67%, have been 65 and older; 35, or 14.71%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.52%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.1%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 124 or 52.1%, than women, 114 or 47.9%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Seventy percent have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.5, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 34 in Tulsa County; 33 in Oklahoma County; 30 in Cleveland County; 23 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 13 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven Kay County; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian and Sequoyah counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Sunday morning.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method. More than 42,000 mandatory tests are expected to be completed by the end of May, according to OSDH.
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Just more than 18% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 96 people have died in those facilities, according to state data released in the last executive report on Friday afternoon. Those reports are not filed on weekends.
The OSDH weekly report released Friday there are 533 residents and 248 staff members of long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 in March and April. There are 85 residents and 1 staff member who tested positive who have died, according to OSDH.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.