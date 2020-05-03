ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 121 new COVID-19 cases, including one in Garfield County, but no deaths in the state on Sunday, May 3, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
While the OSDH had updated its daily summary via the web, it had not added new COVID-19 cases to its lists per county or city as of 1 p.m. However, its interactive map was updated and shows that Garfield County now has 19 cases, an increase of one since Saturday's report.
No other new cases nor deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday. Officials with the regional OSDH office are expecting numbers to increase, however, as businesses begin to open again following the lifting of state and local restrictions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
State numbers
OSDH's weekly report shows 579 COVID-19 cases reported April 23-29, compared to 660 the week before, a decline of 8.2%. There also was a 4.6% decline in the number of those recovering and a 6.4% decline in deaths, according to the report.
There have been 3,927 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday, May 3, an increase of 3.14% in the last 24 hours, and 238 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
The Health Department reported Sunday that 2,635 Oklahomans, just more than 67%, have recovered from the virus, with 81 of those in the past 24 hours.
Of the 238 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 192, or 80.67%, have been 65 and older; 35, or 14.71%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.52%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.1%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 124 or 52.1%, than women, 114 or 47.9%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Seventy percent have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.5, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 34 in Tulsa County; 33 in Oklahoma County; 30 in Cleveland County; 23 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 13 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven Kay County; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian and Sequoyah counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Sunday morning.
Of the positive cases, there have been 45 in the 0-4 age range, 121 in the 5-17 age range, 830 in the 18-35 age range, 833 in the 36-49 age range, 931 in the 50-64 age range and 1,210 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Sunday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.4, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,252, or 56.76%, have been female, 1,717, or 43.18%, have been male and 3 have been reported as unknown gender.
The OSDH interactive map on Sunday showed positive tests recorded per county in the state were 838 in Oklahoma County; 628 in Tulsa County; 432 in Cleveland County; 273 in Washington County; 210 in Texas County; 122 in Wagoner County; 100 in Canadian County; 98 in Comanche County; 91 in Delaware County; 80 in Creek County; 77 in McClain County; 76 in Osage County; 69 in Caddo County; 66 in Rogers County; 65 each in Adair and Greer and counties; 52 in Pottawatomie County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 39 each in Grady and Pittsburg counties; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 in Pawnee County; 27 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 in Nowata County; 19 in Garfield County; 17 in Jackson County; 16 each in Logan and Okmulgee counties; 14 each in Beaver, Garvin, Lincoln and Tillman counties; 13 in LeFlore County; 12 each in Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Craig and Custer counties; 10 in Pontotoc County; nine in Bryan County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six in Noble County; five each in Beckham, Cotton, Haskell, Kiowa and Latimer counties; four in Carter County; three each in Choctaw, Johnston, Major and Woods counties; two each in Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall, McIntosh and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
As of Saturday, May 2, cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 16 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 19 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with seven recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Saturday morning.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin announced a three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy that began Friday and lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public. The city continues to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and requires vulnerable people 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues, and anyone living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method, a less-invasive test some are calling a "game changer."
The mandatory testing is expected to be completed in the next 30 days, will see more than 42,000 more tests administered.
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Just more than 18% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 96 people have died, according to state data released Friday afternoon.
The OSDH weekly report released Friday there are 533 residents and 248 staff members of long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 in March and April. There are 85 residents and 1 staff member who tested positive who have died, according to OSDH.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
