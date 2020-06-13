ENID, Okla. — A day after posting the single-most number of COVID-19 cases in a day, Oklahoma has again topped that number, with 225 new cases but no deaths reported Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Garfield County also gained a new case, which was reported in the 73701 zip code of Enid, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases topped out at 8,073, another 3% increase from Friday's 7,848, which also saw a 3% rise with 222 more cases, OSDH data shows.
The number of active cases in the state Saturday was 1,219, and the number of those recovered was at 6,495, with 104 of those since Friday's report, according to OSDH.
Tulsa and Oklahoma counties recorded 82 and 44 of the new cases, respectively. Payne gained 25, with 22 of those in the county seat of Stillwater, and Comanche County, in southwest Oklahoma, gained 14.
State numbers
There have been 1,111 total hospitalizations, with 149 confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 hospitalized currently and 66 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH.
Of the 252,624 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 242,587, or just more than 96%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 127in the 0-4 age range, 391 in the 5-17 age range, 2,318 in the 18-35 age range, 1,785 in the 36-49 age range, 1,652 in the 50-64 age range and 1,800 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,240 or 52.52%, have been female, and 3,807, or 47.15%, have been male. Twenty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care particularly hard in Oklahoma, with 1,085, or 13.8%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Friday evening. There have been 981 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 194 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.13.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1561
|64
|1283
|TULSA
|1525
|62
|1034
|TEXAS
|968
|6
|943
|CLEVELAND
|544
|40
|475
|WASHINGTON
|348
|37
|299
|COMANCHE
|333
|4
|294
|CADDO
|175
|10
|154
|WAGONER
|168
|17
|134
|CANADIAN
|148
|3
|131
|MCCURTAIN
|143
|2
|73
|GRADY
|116
|3
|98
|MCCLAIN
|113
|4
|103
|DELAWARE
|107
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|106
|8
|90
|CREEK
|105
|7
|89
|CHOCTAW
|102
|1
|60
|PAYNE
|97
|1
|45
|ADAIR
|96
|4
|87
|ROGERS
|95
|5
|79
|MUSKOGEE
|74
|8
|48
|POTTAWATOMIE
|67
|4
|58
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|KAY
|65
|7
|49
|CARTER
|57
|1
|49
|MAYES
|56
|4
|28
|BRYAN
|48
|1
|27
|GARFIELD
|46
|1
|26
|STEPHENS
|44
|1
|38
|CHEROKEE
|43
|1
|31
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|39
|CUSTER
|41
|0
|31
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|31
|OTTAWA
|37
|2
|33
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|24
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|25
|JACKSON
|30
|3
|22
|OKMULGEE
|29
|0
|25
|NOWATA
|25
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|23
|1
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LOVE
|22
|0
|18
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|PONTOTOC
|21
|2
|15
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|17
|SEQUOYAH
|20
|3
|13
|LE FLORE
|19
|1
|13
|MCINTOSH
|16
|1
|12
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MARSHALL
|15
|0
|11
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|WOODWARD
|9
|0
|4
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|9
|NOBLE
|9
|0
|7
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|2
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|6
|1
|4
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|5
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|4
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.13.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1246
|58
|1020
|TULSA
|1088
|48
|767
|GUYMON
|805
|6
|787
|BARTLESVILLE
|290
|35
|246
|LAWTON
|286
|4
|259
|NORMAN
|253
|23
|227
|EDMOND
|239
|9
|192
|BROKEN ARROW
|219
|11
|145
|OTHER***
|141
|3
|106
|MOORE
|141
|9
|119
|JENKS
|92
|0
|32
|HUGO
|91
|1
|52
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|YUKON
|86
|1
|76
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|72
|GROVE
|77
|16
|59
|STILLWATER
|72
|0
|23
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|50
|CLAREMORE
|65
|5
|53
|COWETA
|65
|12
|51
|SKIATOOK
|62
|7
|51
|PONCA CITY
|61
|5
|49
|BROKEN BOW
|58
|1
|25
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|46
|MUSKOGEE
|52
|6
|32
|ARDMORE
|49
|1
|41
|OWASSO
|48
|1
|35
|SAND SPRINGS
|47
|2
|39
|SAPULPA
|45
|3
|38
|SHAWNEE
|44
|4
|36
|WAGONER
|44
|4
|38
|ENID
|43
|1
|23
|GLENPOOL
|41
|0
|26
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|BIXBY
|38
|0
|26
|IDABEL
|36
|0
|21
|TAHLEQUAH
|35
|1
|24
|WEATHERFORD
|33
|0
|25
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|WESTVILLE
|28
|0
|26
|ALTUS
|28
|3
|20
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|23
|BLANCHARD
|27
|0
|24
|BETHANY
|27
|1
|24
|DURANT
|26
|0
|15
|ANADARKO
|26
|1
|18
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|19
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|23
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|25
|0
|21
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIAMI
|21
|2
|17
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|CHOCTAW
|20
|1
|18
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|18
|GUTHRIE
|19
|0
|17
|VALLIANT
|18
|0
|16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|18
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|18
|1
|11
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|HOMINY
|16
|0
|10
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|ADA
|15
|0
|13
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|10
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|5
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|WRIGHT CITY
|12
|0
|3
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|12
|0
|10
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|MARIETTA
|11
|0
|7
|NEWCASTLE
|10
|1
|8
|CHECOTAH
|10
|1
|8
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|KINGSTON
|10
|0
|6
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|JAY
|9
|0
|8
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|8
|0
|3
|CHOUTEAU
|8
|2
|4
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|MOUNDS
|8
|0
|5
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|GORE
|8
|1
|6
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|7
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|ATOKA
|7
|0
|2
|SALINA
|7
|0
|1
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|5
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|WAYNE
|6
|0
|5
|INOLA
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|COLCORD
|6
|0
|4
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|JONES
|6
|0
|5
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|5
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|2
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|MEAD
|5
|1
|2
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|3
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|3
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|EUFAULA
|5
|0
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|MADILL
|5
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|1
|WATONGA
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|RED ROCK
|4
|0
|2
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|1
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|2
|0
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|PERKINS
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|SHADY POINT
|2
|0
|1
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|HEAVENER
|2
|0
|1
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|WARNER
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 46 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine recovered cases; Woodward County with nine cases, four recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 43 in Enid (20 active); eight in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (one active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Longdale, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
