ENID, Okla. — The state was back up over 100 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, after the slowest rise seen in weeks on Monday, with five more deaths associated with the virus, according to data released from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma now stands at 4,732 cumulative cases of the coronavirus identified since March 6, when the first case officially was recorded in the state. That number represents 119 more cases, a 2.6% increase, compared to 4,613 on Monday, May 11, a day that saw only 24 new cases reported by OSDH.
Four of the deaths reported on Tuesday, May 12, were older than 65 — three women in Cleveland, Greer and Ottawa counties and a man in Tillman County — and one Tulsa County woman was in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.
Garfield County's cases lowered to 21, after being at 22 for several days. Both Major and Kingfisher counties saw an increase of 1 case each on Tuesday. Corresponding to the Garfield County report, Enid also lost a case, while Lahoma now shows 2 cases, according to OSDH data. Okeene also is now at 2 cases, according to OSDH. Blaine County also saw a decrease of one case, going from 3 to 2. A Health Department official confirmed the numbers were different due to address corrections, with some towns close to or located in different counties.
No other new cases nor deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma.
Health Department testing
OSDH confirmed Monday the governor’s ambitious COVID-19 expansion program has overwhelmed state resources, forcing health workers to temporarily scale back testing across the state, but a local official says they may be back on track by the end of this week.
Personnel in Garfield and area counties are hoping to restart testing at both the Health Department and nursing home and longterm care facilities by Thursday, a date that is "still tentative," Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, said Tuesday afternoon.
Testing supplies are plentiful now at the Garfield County Health Department after falling low mid-week last week when officials were asked to stop using saliva testing and go back to sinus cavity swabs as the labs were beginning to be inundated, Jackson said.
Longterm care and nursing home testing was completed in Garfield County, Jackson said, and workers will begin testing in outlying counties of District 2 as soon as they get the green light from the state, which requested they pause in testing this week to allow backlogged labs time to process tests from last week.
Jackson said on Monday the pause will help the labs get caught up and that the wait times should also improve. She said the labs are doing a good job but have had to deal with a large influx of tests from the state facilities.
In addition to Garfield County, District 2 covers covers Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
State numbers
Of the total cases in the state, 3,423 Oklahomans, more than 72%, have recovered from the virus, with 182 of those on Monday. There have been nearly 106,000 tests administered, with 101,082 of those negative, according to OSDH. There have been 840 cumulative hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, with 190 currently in hospitals, 83 of those in intensive care.
Of the 278 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 220, or 79.14%, have been 65 and older; 48, or 17.26%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.16%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.44%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 144 or 51.8%, than women, 134 or 48.20%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. A case in Washington County erroneously marked as a death on April 14 was corrected on the May 12 data, according to an OSDH spokeswoman.
OSDH data on Tuesday shows deaths per county are 43 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 33 in Cleveland County; 28 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 9 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Those testing positive are 53 in the 0-4 age range, 162 in the 5-17 age range, 1,013 in the 18-35 age range, 1,083 in the 36-49 age range, 1,108 in the 50-64 age range and 1,311 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,624 or 55.45%, have been female, and 2,093, or 44.40%, have been male. Fifteen were listed as "unknown" gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 997 in Oklahoma County; 717 in Tulsa County; 457 in Cleveland County; 424 in Texas County; 300 in Washington County; 151 in Comanche County; 130 in Wagoner County; 114 in Canadian County; 109 in Caddo County; 94 in Delaware County; 90 in Osage County; 85 in McClain County; 82 in Creek County; 74 in Adair County; 71 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 54 in Pottawatomie County; 52 in Grady County; 48 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 30 in Cherokee County; 29 each in Muskogee and Pawnee counties; 26 in Mayes County; 23 in Nowata County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 each in Garfield and Seminole counties; 20 in Jackson County; 19 each in Beaver and Tillman counties; 18 in Logan County; 17 in Lincoln County; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 in Garvin County; 14 in Sequoyah; 13 each in LeFlore County; 12 each in Craig, Custer and Bryan County; 10 in Pontotoc County; 9 in Kingfisher County; 8 in McCurtain County; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Beckham, Carter, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer and McIntosh counties; 3 each in Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; 2 each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Marshall and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties and “other,” according to OSDH data released Tuesday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 21 cases, with 13 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded 9 cases, with 8 recovered; Major county has recorded 6 cases, with 2 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with 2 recovered; Blaine County has recorded 2 cases; Grant County has recorded 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded 1 case each, with both recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 19 in Enid, 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva and Fairview; 2 each in Hennessey, Lahoma, Okarche, Okeene and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Longterm care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 776, or just under 17%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Monday afternoon, which also states there have been 125 deaths at longterm care centers and nursing homes.
A resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 19 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, Jackson said.
Approximately 350 tests taken at Garfield County longterm care and nursing centers at the end of April have come back negative, according to Jackson. Others taken last week are pending, as labs work to catch up on results.
Jackson said for those residents wanting to be tested at the Health Department, the best course of action is to call the Health Department, (580) 233-0650, and leave contact information for appointments, and they will be contacted when testing is available. She also said the department is asking employers to refrain from requiring a negative COVID-19 test from the Health Department in order for employees to return to work, which will save tests for more needed situations.
Jackson said there are no testing restrictions at Garfield and other Health Department facilities in District 2, but priority is being giving to those who work or live at longterm care and nursing facilities and those coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
When testing starts again, it will be by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
