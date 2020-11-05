ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record, with 21 more deaths, including an Enid woman, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 2,101 new cases, a 1.6% increase, took the overall statewide total to 129,873 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahioma in March.
Of those cases, 16,765 were active, a single-day increase of 838, and 111,695, or 86%, have recovered, including 1,242 since Wednesday. There have been 1,413 deaths statewide in which COVID-19 was officially determined to be the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Thursday were three in the 50-64 age group, women in Garfield and Payne counties and a Beckham County man, and 18 in the 65 and older age group, three men and two women in Oklahoma County, a man and a woman each in Carter and Cleveland counties, two women in Tulsa County, men in Jackson, Osage, Rogers, Washington and Washita counties and women in Comanche and Pottawatomie counties.
Oklahoman COVID-19-related deaths, at 1.5% Thursday, continued to outpace the national one-day rate of .5%, according to OSDH. As of Thursday morning, there were nearly 9.49 million cases in the United States, with 5.5 million active and 3.74 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 233,717 Americans as of Thursday morning's OSDH report.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March rose by 234 to 9,338, based on OSDH data Thursday. Of those, 1,055 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 337 in intensive care, as of Wednesday evening, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who were positive for COVID-19, a decrease of one, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17, also a decrease of one, but the hospital also had six discharges since Wednesday. Neither facility reported any deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributor on Thursday.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide with a 99% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 68 cases and four under investigation for the virus.
Garfield County saw a gain of 29 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,628, with 297 of those active, a single-day decrease of one, and 2,301 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 26 cases for a total of 2,401, with 261 active and 2,110 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were 14 in Major, 11 in Woodward, 10 in Kingfisher, five in Grant, two each in Blaine and Noble and one in Woods.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 10 in Fairview, eight in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Okarche, three in Ringwood, two each in Medford and Mooreland and one each in Alva, Canton, Cashion, Cherokee, Lamont, Meno, Pond Creek, Wakita and Waukomis.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,688,812 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,543,634, or 91.4% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 67,721 Oklahoma women and 62,097 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Thursday morning. There were 55 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 635 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 34.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 495 in the 36-49 age group, 393 in the 50-64 age group, 285 in the 65 and older age group, 249 in the 5-17 age group and 42 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 2,392 in the 0-4 age group, 12,487 in the 5-17 age group, 44,555 in the 18-35 age group, 27,892 in the 36-49 age group, 23,982 in the 50-64 age group and 18,552 in the 65 and older age group. There were 13 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,413 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,140 have been 65 and older and 215 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 806, than women, 607, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 70 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 244 in Oklahoma County; 221 in Tulsa County; 110 in Cleveland County; 56 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 30 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Comanche, Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; 17 in Mayes County; 16 each in Bryan, Kay, McClain and Osage counties; 15 each in Jackson and Payne counties; 14 each in Beckham, Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Adair and Carter counties; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Love and Washita counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,628 cases, 2,301 recovered, 297 active and 30 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 5, Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,319 cases, 1,219 recovered, 94 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 618 cases, 544 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 233 cases, 204 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 230 cases, 167 recovered, 60 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 229 cases, 175 recovered, 52 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 197 cases, 179 recovered and 18 active;
• Alfalfa with 140 cases, 120 recovered and 20 active;
• Grant with 126 cases, 97 recovered, 27 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,401 in Enid (261 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 347 in Woodward (73 active); 267 in Kingfisher (42 active); 197 in Hennessey (nine active); 170 in Alva (15 active); 134 in Fairview (34 active); 85 in Watonga (13 active); 77 in Okarche (13 active); 62 in Helena (one active); 51 in Mooreland (10 active); 46 in Garber (nine active); 45 in Waukomis (five active); 44 in Pond Creek (seven active); 42 each in Cashion (five active) and Lahoma (five active); 38 in Cherokee (nine active); 37 each in Dover (two active) and Canton (six active); 33 in Okeene; 32 each in Medford (three active) and Ringwood (nine active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 20 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (one active); 14 each in Longdale (two active) and Meno (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Nash (two active) and Waynoka (two active); 12 in Lamont (three active); 11 in Mulhall (five active); nine in Orlando (one active); eight in Jet; seven each in Drummond (one active), Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,214 cases, with 1,068 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,141 cases, with 996 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per city 11.5.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|20192
|205
|17599
|2020-11-05
|TULSA
|15427
|153
|13796
|2020-11-05
|NORMAN
|4693
|60
|4118
|2020-11-05
|EDMOND
|4569
|29
|3803
|2020-11-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|4525
|46
|3955
|2020-11-05
|OTHER***
|2894
|21
|2449
|2020-11-05
|STILLWATER
|2457
|8
|2249
|2020-11-05
|ENID
|2401
|30
|2110
|2020-11-05
|YUKON
|2163
|9
|1864
|2020-11-05
|LAWTON
|1801
|17
|1493
|2020-11-05
|MOORE
|1654
|18
|1397
|2020-11-05
|CLAREMORE
|1603
|49
|1302
|2020-11-05
|GUYMON
|1497
|10
|1393
|2020-11-05
|SHAWNEE
|1473
|15
|1244
|2020-11-05
|OWASSO
|1349
|5
|1140
|2020-11-05
|MUSKOGEE
|1229
|21
|975
|2020-11-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|1172
|38
|1034
|2020-11-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|1100
|4
|943
|2020-11-05
|ALTUS
|1077
|15
|950
|2020-11-05
|DURANT
|1073
|9
|883
|2020-11-05
|JENKS
|1027
|9
|939
|2020-11-05
|MCALESTER
|1025
|19
|911
|2020-11-05
|BIXBY
|997
|5
|856
|2020-11-05
|EL RENO
|984
|8
|778
|2020-11-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|894
|2
|887
|2020-11-05
|CHICKASHA
|829
|11
|767
|2020-11-05
|ADA
|821
|3
|611
|2020-11-05
|MIAMI
|798
|13
|725
|2020-11-05
|SAPULPA
|797
|15
|678
|2020-11-05
|ARDMORE
|795
|10
|642
|2020-11-05
|TAFT
|768
|2
|735
|2020-11-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|734
|7
|629
|2020-11-05
|MUSTANG
|721
|4
|632
|2020-11-05
|PONCA CITY
|715
|13
|630
|2020-11-05
|BROKEN BOW
|680
|25
|591
|2020-11-05
|CHOCTAW
|625
|5
|534
|2020-11-05
|BETHANY
|607
|6
|513
|2020-11-05
|STILWELL
|602
|10
|443
|2020-11-05
|DUNCAN
|597
|4
|459
|2020-11-05
|BLANCHARD
|594
|3
|509
|2020-11-05
|LEXINGTON
|590
|6
|509
|2020-11-05
|CLINTON
|574
|1
|517
|2020-11-05
|VINITA
|565
|2
|513
|2020-11-05
|IDABEL
|552
|9
|481
|2020-11-05
|GLENPOOL
|546
|5
|481
|2020-11-05
|SALLISAW
|542
|4
|473
|2020-11-05
|ELK CITY
|533
|7
|452
|2020-11-05
|OKMULGEE
|529
|7
|441
|2020-11-05
|GUTHRIE
|523
|0
|461
|2020-11-05
|GROVE
|516
|19
|438
|2020-11-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|514
|3
|435
|2020-11-05
|POTEAU
|512
|6
|451
|2020-11-05
|HOMINY
|510
|2
|496
|2020-11-05
|SEMINOLE
|490
|4
|401
|2020-11-05
|WEATHERFORD
|483
|5
|446
|2020-11-05
|SKIATOOK
|477
|8
|411
|2020-11-05
|COWETA
|466
|15
|391
|2020-11-05
|ANADARKO
|458
|9
|409
|2020-11-05
|PURCELL
|439
|7
|349
|2020-11-05
|MCLOUD
|439
|1
|400
|2020-11-05
|NEWCASTLE
|420
|4
|351
|2020-11-05
|SAYRE
|414
|7
|366
|2020-11-05
|HENRYETTA
|412
|7
|336
|2020-11-05
|ATOKA
|406
|0
|355
|2020-11-05
|TUTTLE
|392
|5
|312
|2020-11-05
|WAGONER
|351
|6
|300
|2020-11-05
|TECUMSEH
|347
|1
|293
|2020-11-05
|WOODWARD
|347
|3
|271
|2020-11-05
|HUGO
|345
|2
|284
|2020-11-05
|JAY
|338
|2
|285
|2020-11-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|338
|9
|303
|2020-11-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|330
|2
|231
|2020-11-05
|CUSHING
|323
|3
|279
|2020-11-05
|NOBLE
|322
|5
|272
|2020-11-05
|MULDROW
|319
|3
|269
|2020-11-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|299
|4
|256
|2020-11-05
|BOLEY
|296
|4
|81
|2020-11-05
|PIEDMONT
|293
|3
|262
|2020-11-05
|HEAVENER
|291
|7
|259
|2020-11-05
|HARRAH
|277
|3
|244
|2020-11-05
|CHECOTAH
|270
|5
|235
|2020-11-05
|SPIRO
|269
|1
|235
|2020-11-05
|STIGLER
|268
|4
|210
|2020-11-05
|KINGFISHER
|267
|1
|224
|2020-11-05
|WEWOKA
|255
|1
|212
|2020-11-05
|BRISTOW
|253
|9
|220
|2020-11-05
|EUFAULA
|249
|6
|208
|2020-11-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|247
|8
|197
|2020-11-05
|SULPHUR
|234
|3
|184
|2020-11-05
|HINTON
|230
|0
|201
|2020-11-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|223
|0
|195
|2020-11-05
|CALERA
|222
|1
|180
|2020-11-05
|FORT GIBSON
|222
|4
|176
|2020-11-05
|MADILL
|219
|1
|166
|2020-11-05
|WARR ACRES
|217
|0
|197
|2020-11-05
|VIAN
|204
|3
|169
|2020-11-05
|MARIETTA
|202
|0
|174
|2020-11-05
|CATOOSA
|199
|2
|159
|2020-11-05
|HENNESSEY
|197
|2
|186
|2020-11-05
|CHANDLER
|189
|10
|166
|2020-11-05
|CHELSEA
|187
|3
|164
|2020-11-05
|OKEMAH
|187
|3
|125
|2020-11-05
|SPENCER
|185
|2
|163
|2020-11-05
|SALINA
|181
|1
|144
|2020-11-05
|ANTLERS
|180
|6
|144
|2020-11-05
|AFTON
|179
|2
|157
|2020-11-05
|NOWATA
|175
|3
|156
|2020-11-05
|PRAGUE
|175
|0
|137
|2020-11-05
|LINDSAY
|173
|2
|136
|2020-11-05
|DEL CITY
|171
|0
|140
|2020-11-05
|MEEKER
|171
|10
|140
|2020-11-05
|ALVA
|170
|0
|155
|2020-11-05
|TISHOMINGO
|168
|3
|146
|2020-11-05
|CLEVELAND
|167
|3
|150
|2020-11-05
|SPERRY
|166
|2
|143
|2020-11-05
|MOUNDS
|160
|3
|145
|2020-11-05
|ROLAND
|160
|1
|141
|2020-11-05
|WESTVILLE
|159
|2
|120
|2020-11-05
|INOLA
|156
|3
|143
|2020-11-05
|MANNFORD
|151
|4
|132
|2020-11-05
|MARLOW
|149
|1
|99
|2020-11-05
|DEWEY
|148
|1
|133
|2020-11-05
|VALLIANT
|147
|3
|120
|2020-11-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|147
|0
|118
|2020-11-05
|HOOKER
|145
|0
|132
|2020-11-05
|TALIHINA
|140
|6
|113
|2020-11-05
|JONES
|140
|2
|118
|2020-11-05
|POCOLA
|139
|3
|127
|2020-11-05
|MORRIS
|139
|0
|118
|2020-11-05
|CHOUTEAU
|139
|6
|110
|2020-11-05
|PERKINS
|139
|2
|118
|2020-11-05
|OOLOGAH
|139
|0
|120
|2020-11-05
|WASHINGTON
|137
|0
|118
|2020-11-05
|FAIRVIEW
|134
|0
|100
|2020-11-05
|WISTER
|134
|1
|119
|2020-11-05
|BEGGS
|132
|0
|107
|2020-11-05
|MANGUM
|130
|8
|110
|2020-11-05
|HASKELL
|130
|1
|112
|2020-11-05
|PAWHUSKA
|130
|1
|117
|2020-11-05
|FREDERICK
|129
|4
|110
|2020-11-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|124
|1
|83
|2020-11-05
|PAWNEE
|122
|1
|102
|2020-11-05
|KANSAS
|121
|4
|87
|2020-11-05
|ELGIN
|120
|1
|92
|2020-11-05
|HULBERT
|118
|2
|102
|2020-11-05
|COMMERCE
|118
|2
|109
|2020-11-05
|STROUD
|117
|0
|99
|2020-11-05
|CACHE
|117
|0
|89
|2020-11-05
|WYANDOTTE
|116
|1
|103
|2020-11-05
|HOWE
|115
|0
|110
|2020-11-05
|COMANCHE
|114
|3
|98
|2020-11-05
|COLCORD
|114
|1
|93
|2020-11-05
|WILBURTON
|113
|1
|89
|2020-11-05
|KINGSTON
|112
|1
|87
|2020-11-05
|LUTHER
|107
|2
|76
|2020-11-05
|GORE
|106
|3
|87
|2020-11-05
|DAVIS
|104
|0
|88
|2020-11-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|89
|2020-11-05
|STRATFORD
|103
|0
|79
|2020-11-05
|FAIRLAND
|103
|1
|87
|2020-11-05
|HOBART
|101
|2
|85
|2020-11-05
|BLACKWELL
|101
|1
|72
|2020-11-05
|APACHE
|100
|2
|86
|2020-11-05
|COLBERT
|99
|4
|83
|2020-11-05
|COALGATE
|96
|0
|66
|2020-11-05
|CADDO
|96
|0
|74
|2020-11-05
|CARNEGIE
|93
|2
|82
|2020-11-05
|KONAWA
|93
|1
|59
|2020-11-05
|HAWORTH
|93
|2
|81
|2020-11-05
|PERRY
|91
|1
|68
|2020-11-05
|BARNSDALL
|91
|2
|80
|2020-11-05
|WALTERS
|89
|1
|75
|2020-11-05
|KIEFER
|86
|0
|69
|2020-11-05
|GOODWELL
|86
|0
|78
|2020-11-05
|NEWKIRK
|86
|1
|67
|2020-11-05
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|86
|2020-11-05
|KELLYVILLE
|86
|2
|75
|2020-11-05
|WATONGA
|85
|0
|72
|2020-11-05
|BOKCHITO
|85
|1
|59
|2020-11-05
|KEOTA
|84
|0
|76
|2020-11-05
|MEAD
|83
|1
|73
|2020-11-05
|PADEN
|82
|0
|63
|2020-11-05
|FORT COBB
|81
|0
|75
|2020-11-05
|CAMERON
|79
|0
|71
|2020-11-05
|QUAPAW
|79
|2
|65
|2020-11-05
|BINGER
|79
|9
|63
|2020-11-05
|HARTSHORNE
|79
|0
|68
|2020-11-05
|LONE GROVE
|78
|1
|69
|2020-11-05
|OKARCHE
|77
|2
|62
|2020-11-05
|WELLSTON
|74
|0
|64
|2020-11-05
|HOLLIS
|73
|0
|59
|2020-11-05
|WETUMKA
|72
|1
|59
|2020-11-05
|WARNER
|72
|0
|55
|2020-11-05
|HYDRO
|70
|1
|59
|2020-11-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|70
|1
|65
|2020-11-05
|TONKAWA
|70
|0
|55
|2020-11-05
|MINCO
|69
|0
|63
|2020-11-05
|ELMORE CITY
|69
|0
|61
|2020-11-05
|MAYSVILLE
|69
|3
|56
|2020-11-05
|WATTS
|68
|0
|57
|2020-11-05
|TALALA
|68
|0
|62
|2020-11-05
|WAYNE
|68
|1
|52
|2020-11-05
|BLAIR
|67
|0
|58
|2020-11-05
|CRESCENT
|67
|1
|59
|2020-11-05
|ARCADIA
|66
|0
|53
|2020-11-05
|PORTER
|65
|1
|55
|2020-11-05
|RED ROCK
|65
|1
|48
|2020-11-05
|BOKOSHE
|65
|0
|60
|2020-11-05
|HELENA
|62
|0
|61
|2020-11-05
|ALEX
|62
|0
|55
|2020-11-05
|WILSON
|61
|0
|49
|2020-11-05
|FLETCHER
|61
|1
|53
|2020-11-05
|CEMENT
|60
|0
|57
|2020-11-05
|FORT TOWSON
|57
|0
|53
|2020-11-05
|YALE
|57
|2
|51
|2020-11-05
|PORUM
|56
|1
|49
|2020-11-05
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|52
|2020-11-05
|ADAIR
|56
|0
|43
|2020-11-05
|BOSWELL
|55
|0
|46
|2020-11-05
|QUINTON
|54
|0
|43
|2020-11-05
|STONEWALL
|52
|1
|40
|2020-11-05
|MOORELAND
|51
|1
|40
|2020-11-05
|NEW CORDELL
|50
|0
|44
|2020-11-05
|PAOLI
|49
|1
|30
|2020-11-05
|BIG CABIN
|49
|2
|40
|2020-11-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|49
|0
|36
|2020-11-05
|BENNINGTON
|48
|0
|26
|2020-11-05
|WELCH
|48
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|BEAVER
|48
|0
|36
|2020-11-05
|NINNEKAH
|47
|1
|41
|2020-11-05
|GARBER
|46
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|GEARY
|45
|0
|40
|2020-11-05
|WAUKOMIS
|45
|0
|40
|2020-11-05
|WELEETKA
|44
|1
|32
|2020-11-05
|TYRONE
|44
|0
|34
|2020-11-05
|ALLEN
|44
|2
|33
|2020-11-05
|POND CREEK
|44
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|CALUMET
|43
|0
|31
|2020-11-05
|BLUEJACKET
|43
|1
|34
|2020-11-05
|THOMAS
|43
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|OCHELATA
|43
|1
|38
|2020-11-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|43
|0
|34
|2020-11-05
|SHADY POINT
|43
|0
|35
|2020-11-05
|LAHOMA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|OKTAHA
|42
|0
|32
|2020-11-05
|FAIRFAX
|42
|0
|33
|2020-11-05
|CASHION
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-05
|RED OAK
|41
|0
|34
|2020-11-05
|ROFF
|40
|0
|24
|2020-11-05
|DEWAR
|40
|0
|34
|2020-11-05
|CHEYENNE
|40
|1
|34
|2020-11-05
|CYRIL
|39
|1
|36
|2020-11-05
|BUFFALO
|39
|2
|33
|2020-11-05
|RINGLING
|39
|0
|31
|2020-11-05
|MORRISON
|39
|0
|23
|2020-11-05
|DAVENPORT
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-05
|RAMONA
|39
|2
|35
|2020-11-05
|CHEROKEE
|38
|0
|29
|2020-11-05
|MCCURTAIN
|38
|1
|33
|2020-11-05
|DELAWARE
|38
|1
|30
|2020-11-05
|BURNS FLAT
|38
|0
|30
|2020-11-05
|GERONIMO
|38
|0
|34
|2020-11-05
|SASAKWA
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-05
|INDIAHOMA
|37
|1
|32
|2020-11-05
|DOVER
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-05
|ARKOMA
|37
|0
|31
|2020-11-05
|SPAVINAW
|37
|0
|30
|2020-11-05
|COPAN
|37
|1
|29
|2020-11-05
|HAMMON
|37
|1
|34
|2020-11-05
|KIOWA
|37
|1
|29
|2020-11-05
|CANTON
|37
|1
|30
|2020-11-05
|PANAMA
|36
|1
|27
|2020-11-05
|KREBS
|36
|1
|31
|2020-11-05
|MAUD
|36
|0
|33
|2020-11-05
|LAVERNE
|35
|0
|30
|2020-11-05
|OLUSTEE
|35
|0
|25
|2020-11-05
|GARVIN
|34
|0
|29
|2020-11-05
|ASHER
|34
|0
|27
|2020-11-05
|GRACEMONT
|33
|1
|27
|2020-11-05
|GLENCOE
|33
|1
|29
|2020-11-05
|JENNINGS
|33
|1
|30
|2020-11-05
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-11-05
|BOISE CITY
|32
|0
|31
|2020-11-05
|WAURIKA
|32
|0
|26
|2020-11-05
|MEDFORD
|32
|0
|29
|2020-11-05
|SOPER
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-05
|CANUTE
|32
|0
|23
|2020-11-05
|RINGWOOD
|32
|0
|23
|2020-11-05
|AMBER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-11-05
|SNYDER
|31
|0
|20
|2020-11-05
|VERDEN
|31
|0
|30
|2020-11-05
|THACKERVILLE
|31
|0
|22
|2020-11-05
|ARAPAHO
|31
|0
|28
|2020-11-05
|MILBURN
|30
|1
|25
|2020-11-05
|WANETTE
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-05
|CLAYTON
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-05
|GRANITE
|30
|0
|24
|2020-11-05
|GANS
|30
|0
|24
|2020-11-05
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-11-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|29
|0
|18
|2020-11-05
|DEPEW
|28
|1
|26
|2020-11-05
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-11-05
|LOOKEBA
|27
|2
|23
|2020-11-05
|OILTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-11-05
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|24
|2020-11-05
|RIPLEY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-05
|RATTAN
|25
|0
|22
|2020-11-05
|MANNSVILLE
|25
|0
|19
|2020-11-05
|CANEY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-11-05
|TIPTON
|25
|0
|16
|2020-11-05
|RAVIA
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-05
|VELMA
|24
|1
|19
|2020-11-05
|TERLTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-11-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|24
|1
|18
|2020-11-05
|MARBLE CITY
|23
|0
|14
|2020-11-05
|SEILING
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-05
|OAKS
|23
|1
|17
|2020-11-05
|ACHILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-05
|WHITEFIELD
|22
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-05
|KINTA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-05
|ERICK
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-05
|BRAGGS
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|MILL CREEK
|20
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|SCHULTER
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-05
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|20
|2020-11-05
|CORN
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|HANNA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-11-05
|HEALDTON
|20
|0
|13
|2020-11-05
|KAW CITY
|20
|1
|18
|2020-11-05
|WAKITA
|20
|1
|7
|2020-11-05
|AGRA
|20
|1
|16
|2020-11-05
|SAVANNA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-05
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|PITTSBURG
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|LEHIGH
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|LENAPAH
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|SENTINEL
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|COYLE
|18
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|STUART
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|KENEFIC
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-05
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-05
|BILLINGS
|17
|1
|12
|2020-11-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-05
|WANN
|17
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|COVINGTON
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-05
|TEMPLE
|17
|2
|12
|2020-11-05
|AMES
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|LANGSTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|GRANDFIELD
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|KETCHUM
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|CROWDER
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|FOSS
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|CALVIN
|15
|1
|10
|2020-11-05
|LONE WOLF
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-05
|RYAN
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|VICI
|15
|0
|15
|2020-11-05
|STERLING
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-05
|BYARS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|HARDESTY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|MENO
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-11-05
|PRUE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|LONGDALE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|TRYON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-05
|KREMLIN
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|NASH
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|SHATTUCK
|13
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|WAYNOKA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|BURLINGTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|BURBANK
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|FARGO
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|LAMONT
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|REYDON
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|SPARKS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|SAWYER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-05
|BOYNTON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|DUSTIN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|FOSTER
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|BUTLER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-05
|MULHALL
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|AVANT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|ROCKY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|BERNICE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|TUPELO
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-11-05
|DIBBLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-05
|CUSTER CITY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|GOLDSBY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|CARTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-05
|TALOGA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|ORLANDO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|WAPANUCKA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|RANDLETT
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|FRANCIS
|8
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|GOULD
|8
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|INDIANOLA
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|JET
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-05
|DRUMMOND
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|WYNONA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|BESSIE
|7
|1
|4
|2020-11-05
|GAGE
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|SHARON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|KEYES
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|FORGAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-05
|LOCO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|CARMEN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|FAXON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|MARSHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-05
|ALINE
|6
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-05
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|NICOMA PARK
|4
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-05
|ARNETT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|DEVOL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|CROMWELL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-11-05
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|COLONY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|BROMIDE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|DACOMA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-05
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|NORGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-05
Oklahoma per county 11.5.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|25948
|244
|22239
|2020-11-05
|TULSA
|23656
|221
|20839
|2020-11-05
|CLEVELAND
|9021
|110
|7914
|2020-11-05
|CANADIAN
|4411
|24
|3758
|2020-11-05
|PAYNE
|3042
|15
|2754
|2020-11-05
|COMANCHE
|2759
|21
|2327
|2020-11-05
|ROGERS
|2727
|56
|2294
|2020-11-05
|GARFIELD
|2628
|30
|2301
|2020-11-05
|MUSKOGEE
|2567
|28
|2168
|2020-11-05
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2442
|18
|2098
|2020-11-05
|WAGONER
|2053
|31
|1845
|2020-11-05
|TEXAS
|1910
|10
|1767
|2020-11-05
|LE FLORE
|1833
|25
|1616
|2020-11-05
|BRYAN
|1801
|16
|1456
|2020-11-05
|MCCURTAIN
|1750
|41
|1512
|2020-11-05
|GRADY
|1748
|18
|1558
|2020-11-05
|CREEK
|1731
|40
|1500
|2020-11-05
|MCCLAIN
|1521
|16
|1242
|2020-11-05
|CHEROKEE
|1495
|8
|1275
|2020-11-05
|OSAGE
|1477
|16
|1347
|2020-11-05
|WASHINGTON
|1439
|43
|1271
|2020-11-05
|DELAWARE
|1381
|30
|1150
|2020-11-05
|SEQUOYAH
|1374
|14
|1168
|2020-11-05
|OKMULGEE
|1365
|14
|1135
|2020-11-05
|PITTSBURG
|1365
|21
|1197
|2020-11-05
|OTTAWA
|1340
|21
|1194
|2020-11-05
|WOODWARD
|1330
|6
|1231
|2020-11-05
|JACKSON
|1239
|15
|1079
|2020-11-05
|CADDO
|1230
|26
|1086
|2020-11-05
|CUSTER
|1168
|7
|1061
|2020-11-05
|MAYES
|1060
|17
|901
|2020-11-05
|PONTOTOC
|993
|5
|740
|2020-11-05
|CARTER
|991
|12
|802
|2020-11-05
|BECKHAM
|988
|14
|850
|2020-11-05
|KAY
|984
|16
|833
|2020-11-05
|LOGAN
|934
|2
|821
|2020-11-05
|ADAIR
|912
|12
|687
|2020-11-05
|SEMINOLE
|900
|7
|731
|2020-11-05
|STEPHENS
|893
|9
|679
|2020-11-05
|LINCOLN
|891
|22
|750
|2020-11-05
|GARVIN
|863
|8
|637
|2020-11-05
|CRAIG
|676
|2
|600
|2020-11-05
|OKFUSKEE
|628
|8
|319
|2020-11-05
|KINGFISHER
|618
|5
|544
|2020-11-05
|MCINTOSH
|559
|11
|470
|2020-11-05
|CHOCTAW
|513
|2
|428
|2020-11-05
|ATOKA
|491
|1
|431
|2020-11-05
|HUGHES
|441
|7
|370
|2020-11-05
|HASKELL
|440
|5
|363
|2020-11-05
|PAWNEE
|364
|5
|321
|2020-11-05
|MURRAY
|355
|3
|285
|2020-11-05
|MARSHALL
|336
|2
|258
|2020-11-05
|JOHNSTON
|332
|4
|271
|2020-11-05
|PUSHMATAHA
|313
|6
|263
|2020-11-05
|LOVE
|306
|1
|264
|2020-11-05
|NOWATA
|292
|4
|245
|2020-11-05
|LATIMER
|241
|3
|193
|2020-11-05
|BLAINE
|233
|1
|204
|2020-11-05
|NOBLE
|230
|3
|167
|2020-11-05
|MAJOR
|229
|2
|175
|2020-11-05
|KIOWA
|206
|3
|168
|2020-11-05
|WASHITA
|203
|1
|167
|2020-11-05
|WOODS
|197
|0
|179
|2020-11-05
|TILLMAN
|174
|4
|140
|2020-11-05
|GREER
|164
|8
|138
|2020-11-05
|ALFALFA
|140
|0
|120
|2020-11-05
|COAL
|132
|0
|91
|2020-11-05
|GRANT
|126
|2
|97
|2020-11-05
|COTTON
|117
|3
|94
|2020-11-05
|BEAVER
|109
|1
|84
|2020-11-05
|DEWEY
|95
|1
|86
|2020-11-05
|ROGER MILLS
|95
|4
|79
|2020-11-05
|JEFFERSON
|94
|0
|73
|2020-11-05
|HARPER
|83
|2
|70
|2020-11-05
|HARMON
|79
|0
|62
|2020-11-05
|CIMARRON
|43
|0
|39
|2020-11-05
|ELLIS
|33
|0
|22
|2020-11-05
|26
|0
|2
|2020-11-05
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
