daily covid 11.5.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record, with 21 more deaths, including an Enid woman, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 2,101 new cases, a 1.6% increase, took the overall statewide total to 129,873 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahioma in March.

Of those cases, 16,765 were active, a single-day increase of 838, and 111,695, or 86%, have recovered, including 1,242 since Wednesday. There have been 1,413 deaths statewide in which COVID-19 was officially determined to be the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Thursday were three in the 50-64 age group, women in Garfield and Payne counties and a Beckham County man, and 18 in the 65 and older age group, three men and two women in Oklahoma County, a man and a woman each in Carter and Cleveland counties, two women in Tulsa County, men in Jackson, Osage, Rogers, Washington and Washita counties and women in Comanche and Pottawatomie counties.

Oklahoman COVID-19-related deaths, at 1.5% Thursday, continued to outpace the national one-day rate of .5%, according to OSDH. As of Thursday morning, there were nearly 9.49 million cases in the United States, with 5.5 million active and 3.74 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 233,717 Americans as of Thursday morning's OSDH report.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March rose by 234 to 9,338, based on OSDH data Thursday. Of those, 1,055 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 337 in intensive care, as of Wednesday evening, according to the OSDH Executive Report.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who were positive for COVID-19, a decrease of one, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17, also a decrease of one, but the hospital also had six discharges since Wednesday. Neither facility reported any deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributor on Thursday.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide with a 99% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 68 cases and four under investigation for the virus.

Garfield County saw a gain of 29 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,628, with 297 of those active, a single-day decrease of one, and 2,301 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 26 cases for a total of 2,401, with 261 active and 2,110 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were 14 in Major, 11 in Woodward, 10 in Kingfisher, five in Grant, two each in Blaine and Noble and one in Woods.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 10 in Fairview, eight in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Okarche, three in Ringwood, two each in Medford and Mooreland and one each in Alva, Canton, Cashion, Cherokee, Lamont, Meno, Pond Creek, Wakita and Waukomis.

State numbers

OSDH reported 1,688,812 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,543,634, or 91.4% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 67,721 Oklahoma women and 62,097 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Thursday morning. There were 55 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 635 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 34.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 495 in the 36-49 age group, 393 in the 50-64 age group, 285 in the 65 and older age group, 249 in the 5-17 age group and 42 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 2,392 in the 0-4 age group, 12,487 in the 5-17 age group, 44,555 in the 18-35 age group, 27,892 in the 36-49 age group, 23,982 in the 50-64 age group and 18,552 in the 65 and older age group. There were 13 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,413 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,140 have been 65 and older and 215 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 806, than women, 607, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 70 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 244 in Oklahoma County; 221 in Tulsa County; 110 in Cleveland County; 56 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 30 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Comanche, Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; 17 in Mayes County; 16 each in Bryan, Kay, McClain and Osage counties; 15 each in Jackson and Payne counties; 14 each in Beckham, Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Adair and Carter counties; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Love and Washita counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,628 cases, 2,301 recovered, 297 active and 30 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 5, Nov. 2Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,319 cases, 1,219 recovered, 94 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.

• Kingfisher with 618 cases, 544 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 233 cases, 204 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 230 cases, 167 recovered, 60 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 229 cases, 175 recovered, 52 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 197 cases, 179 recovered and 18 active;

• Alfalfa with 140 cases, 120 recovered and 20 active;

• Grant with 126 cases, 97 recovered, 27 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,401 in Enid (261 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 347 in Woodward (73 active); 267 in Kingfisher (42 active); 197 in Hennessey (nine active); 170 in Alva (15 active); 134 in Fairview (34 active); 85 in Watonga (13 active); 77 in Okarche (13 active); 62 in Helena (one active); 51 in Mooreland (10 active); 46 in Garber (nine active); 45 in Waukomis (five active); 44 in Pond Creek (seven active); 42 each in Cashion (five active) and Lahoma (five active); 38 in Cherokee (nine active); 37 each in Dover (two active) and Canton (six active); 33 in Okeene; 32 each in Medford (three active) and Ringwood (nine active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 20 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (one active); 14 each in Longdale (two active) and Meno (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Nash (two active) and Waynoka (two active); 12 in Lamont (three active); 11 in Mulhall (five active); nine in Orlando (one active); eight in Jet; seven each in Drummond (one active), Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,214 cases, with 1,068 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,141 cases, with 996 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per city 11.5.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 20192 205 17599 2020-11-05
TULSA 15427 153 13796 2020-11-05
NORMAN 4693 60 4118 2020-11-05
EDMOND 4569 29 3803 2020-11-05
BROKEN ARROW 4525 46 3955 2020-11-05
OTHER*** 2894 21 2449 2020-11-05
STILLWATER 2457 8 2249 2020-11-05
ENID 2401 30 2110 2020-11-05
YUKON 2163 9 1864 2020-11-05
LAWTON 1801 17 1493 2020-11-05
MOORE 1654 18 1397 2020-11-05
CLAREMORE 1603 49 1302 2020-11-05
GUYMON 1497 10 1393 2020-11-05
SHAWNEE 1473 15 1244 2020-11-05
OWASSO 1349 5 1140 2020-11-05
MUSKOGEE 1229 21 975 2020-11-05
BARTLESVILLE 1172 38 1034 2020-11-05
TAHLEQUAH 1100 4 943 2020-11-05
ALTUS 1077 15 950 2020-11-05
DURANT 1073 9 883 2020-11-05
JENKS 1027 9 939 2020-11-05
MCALESTER 1025 19 911 2020-11-05
BIXBY 997 5 856 2020-11-05
EL RENO 984 8 778 2020-11-05
FORT SUPPLY 894 2 887 2020-11-05
CHICKASHA 829 11 767 2020-11-05
ADA 821 3 611 2020-11-05
MIAMI 798 13 725 2020-11-05
SAPULPA 797 15 678 2020-11-05
ARDMORE 795 10 642 2020-11-05
TAFT 768 2 735 2020-11-05
SAND SPRINGS 734 7 629 2020-11-05
MUSTANG 721 4 632 2020-11-05
PONCA CITY 715 13 630 2020-11-05
BROKEN BOW 680 25 591 2020-11-05
CHOCTAW 625 5 534 2020-11-05
BETHANY 607 6 513 2020-11-05
STILWELL 602 10 443 2020-11-05
DUNCAN 597 4 459 2020-11-05
BLANCHARD 594 3 509 2020-11-05
LEXINGTON 590 6 509 2020-11-05
CLINTON 574 1 517 2020-11-05
VINITA 565 2 513 2020-11-05
IDABEL 552 9 481 2020-11-05
GLENPOOL 546 5 481 2020-11-05
SALLISAW 542 4 473 2020-11-05
ELK CITY 533 7 452 2020-11-05
OKMULGEE 529 7 441 2020-11-05
GUTHRIE 523 0 461 2020-11-05
GROVE 516 19 438 2020-11-05
COLLINSVILLE 514 3 435 2020-11-05
POTEAU 512 6 451 2020-11-05
HOMINY 510 2 496 2020-11-05
SEMINOLE 490 4 401 2020-11-05
WEATHERFORD 483 5 446 2020-11-05
SKIATOOK 477 8 411 2020-11-05
COWETA 466 15 391 2020-11-05
ANADARKO 458 9 409 2020-11-05
PURCELL 439 7 349 2020-11-05
MCLOUD 439 1 400 2020-11-05
NEWCASTLE 420 4 351 2020-11-05
SAYRE 414 7 366 2020-11-05
HENRYETTA 412 7 336 2020-11-05
ATOKA 406 0 355 2020-11-05
TUTTLE 392 5 312 2020-11-05
WAGONER 351 6 300 2020-11-05
TECUMSEH 347 1 293 2020-11-05
WOODWARD 347 3 271 2020-11-05
HUGO 345 2 284 2020-11-05
JAY 338 2 285 2020-11-05
PRYOR CREEK 338 9 303 2020-11-05
PAULS VALLEY 330 2 231 2020-11-05
CUSHING 323 3 279 2020-11-05
NOBLE 322 5 272 2020-11-05
MULDROW 319 3 269 2020-11-05
HOLDENVILLE 299 4 256 2020-11-05
BOLEY 296 4 81 2020-11-05
PIEDMONT 293 3 262 2020-11-05
HEAVENER 291 7 259 2020-11-05
HARRAH 277 3 244 2020-11-05
CHECOTAH 270 5 235 2020-11-05
SPIRO 269 1 235 2020-11-05
STIGLER 268 4 210 2020-11-05
KINGFISHER 267 1 224 2020-11-05
WEWOKA 255 1 212 2020-11-05
BRISTOW 253 9 220 2020-11-05
EUFAULA 249 6 208 2020-11-05
MIDWEST CITY 247 8 197 2020-11-05
SULPHUR 234 3 184 2020-11-05
HINTON 230 0 201 2020-11-05
LOCUST GROVE 223 0 195 2020-11-05
CALERA 222 1 180 2020-11-05
FORT GIBSON 222 4 176 2020-11-05
MADILL 219 1 166 2020-11-05
WARR ACRES 217 0 197 2020-11-05
VIAN 204 3 169 2020-11-05
MARIETTA 202 0 174 2020-11-05
CATOOSA 199 2 159 2020-11-05
HENNESSEY 197 2 186 2020-11-05
CHANDLER 189 10 166 2020-11-05
CHELSEA 187 3 164 2020-11-05
OKEMAH 187 3 125 2020-11-05
SPENCER 185 2 163 2020-11-05
SALINA 181 1 144 2020-11-05
ANTLERS 180 6 144 2020-11-05
AFTON 179 2 157 2020-11-05
NOWATA 175 3 156 2020-11-05
PRAGUE 175 0 137 2020-11-05
LINDSAY 173 2 136 2020-11-05
DEL CITY 171 0 140 2020-11-05
MEEKER 171 10 140 2020-11-05
ALVA 170 0 155 2020-11-05
TISHOMINGO 168 3 146 2020-11-05
CLEVELAND 167 3 150 2020-11-05
SPERRY 166 2 143 2020-11-05
MOUNDS 160 3 145 2020-11-05
ROLAND 160 1 141 2020-11-05
WESTVILLE 159 2 120 2020-11-05
INOLA 156 3 143 2020-11-05
MANNFORD 151 4 132 2020-11-05
MARLOW 149 1 99 2020-11-05
DEWEY 148 1 133 2020-11-05
VALLIANT 147 3 120 2020-11-05
NICHOLS HILLS 147 0 118 2020-11-05
HOOKER 145 0 132 2020-11-05
TALIHINA 140 6 113 2020-11-05
JONES 140 2 118 2020-11-05
POCOLA 139 3 127 2020-11-05
MORRIS 139 0 118 2020-11-05
CHOUTEAU 139 6 110 2020-11-05
PERKINS 139 2 118 2020-11-05
OOLOGAH 139 0 120 2020-11-05
WASHINGTON 137 0 118 2020-11-05
FAIRVIEW 134 0 100 2020-11-05
WISTER 134 1 119 2020-11-05
BEGGS 132 0 107 2020-11-05
MANGUM 130 8 110 2020-11-05
HASKELL 130 1 112 2020-11-05
PAWHUSKA 130 1 117 2020-11-05
FREDERICK 129 4 110 2020-11-05
WYNNEWOOD 124 1 83 2020-11-05
PAWNEE 122 1 102 2020-11-05
KANSAS 121 4 87 2020-11-05
ELGIN 120 1 92 2020-11-05
HULBERT 118 2 102 2020-11-05
COMMERCE 118 2 109 2020-11-05
STROUD 117 0 99 2020-11-05
CACHE 117 0 89 2020-11-05
WYANDOTTE 116 1 103 2020-11-05
HOWE 115 0 110 2020-11-05
COMANCHE 114 3 98 2020-11-05
COLCORD 114 1 93 2020-11-05
WILBURTON 113 1 89 2020-11-05
KINGSTON 112 1 87 2020-11-05
LUTHER 107 2 76 2020-11-05
GORE 106 3 87 2020-11-05
DAVIS 104 0 88 2020-11-05
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 89 2020-11-05
STRATFORD 103 0 79 2020-11-05
FAIRLAND 103 1 87 2020-11-05
HOBART 101 2 85 2020-11-05
BLACKWELL 101 1 72 2020-11-05
APACHE 100 2 86 2020-11-05
COLBERT 99 4 83 2020-11-05
COALGATE 96 0 66 2020-11-05
CADDO 96 0 74 2020-11-05
CARNEGIE 93 2 82 2020-11-05
KONAWA 93 1 59 2020-11-05
HAWORTH 93 2 81 2020-11-05
PERRY 91 1 68 2020-11-05
BARNSDALL 91 2 80 2020-11-05
WALTERS 89 1 75 2020-11-05
KIEFER 86 0 69 2020-11-05
GOODWELL 86 0 78 2020-11-05
NEWKIRK 86 1 67 2020-11-05
TEXHOMA 86 0 86 2020-11-05
KELLYVILLE 86 2 75 2020-11-05
WATONGA 85 0 72 2020-11-05
BOKCHITO 85 1 59 2020-11-05
KEOTA 84 0 76 2020-11-05
MEAD 83 1 73 2020-11-05
PADEN 82 0 63 2020-11-05
FORT COBB 81 0 75 2020-11-05
CAMERON 79 0 71 2020-11-05
QUAPAW 79 2 65 2020-11-05
BINGER 79 9 63 2020-11-05
HARTSHORNE 79 0 68 2020-11-05
LONE GROVE 78 1 69 2020-11-05
OKARCHE 77 2 62 2020-11-05
WELLSTON 74 0 64 2020-11-05
HOLLIS 73 0 59 2020-11-05
WETUMKA 72 1 59 2020-11-05
WARNER 72 0 55 2020-11-05
HYDRO 70 1 59 2020-11-05
DRUMRIGHT 70 1 65 2020-11-05
TONKAWA 70 0 55 2020-11-05
MINCO 69 0 63 2020-11-05
ELMORE CITY 69 0 61 2020-11-05
MAYSVILLE 69 3 56 2020-11-05
WATTS 68 0 57 2020-11-05
TALALA 68 0 62 2020-11-05
WAYNE 68 1 52 2020-11-05
BLAIR 67 0 58 2020-11-05
CRESCENT 67 1 59 2020-11-05
ARCADIA 66 0 53 2020-11-05
PORTER 65 1 55 2020-11-05
RED ROCK 65 1 48 2020-11-05
BOKOSHE 65 0 60 2020-11-05
HELENA 62 0 61 2020-11-05
ALEX 62 0 55 2020-11-05
WILSON 61 0 49 2020-11-05
FLETCHER 61 1 53 2020-11-05
CEMENT 60 0 57 2020-11-05
FORT TOWSON 57 0 53 2020-11-05
YALE 57 2 51 2020-11-05
PORUM 56 1 49 2020-11-05
EARLSBORO 56 0 52 2020-11-05
ADAIR 56 0 43 2020-11-05
BOSWELL 55 0 46 2020-11-05
QUINTON 54 0 43 2020-11-05
STONEWALL 52 1 40 2020-11-05
MOORELAND 51 1 40 2020-11-05
NEW CORDELL 50 0 44 2020-11-05
PAOLI 49 1 30 2020-11-05
BIG CABIN 49 2 40 2020-11-05
WEBBERS FALLS 49 0 36 2020-11-05
BENNINGTON 48 0 26 2020-11-05
WELCH 48 0 37 2020-11-05
BEAVER 48 0 36 2020-11-05
NINNEKAH 47 1 41 2020-11-05
GARBER 46 0 37 2020-11-05
GEARY 45 0 40 2020-11-05
WAUKOMIS 45 0 40 2020-11-05
WELEETKA 44 1 32 2020-11-05
TYRONE 44 0 34 2020-11-05
ALLEN 44 2 33 2020-11-05
POND CREEK 44 0 37 2020-11-05
CALUMET 43 0 31 2020-11-05
BLUEJACKET 43 1 34 2020-11-05
THOMAS 43 0 37 2020-11-05
OCHELATA 43 1 38 2020-11-05
RUSH SPRINGS 43 0 34 2020-11-05
SHADY POINT 43 0 35 2020-11-05
LAHOMA 42 0 37 2020-11-05
OKTAHA 42 0 32 2020-11-05
FAIRFAX 42 0 33 2020-11-05
CASHION 42 0 37 2020-11-05
RED OAK 41 0 34 2020-11-05
ROFF 40 0 24 2020-11-05
DEWAR 40 0 34 2020-11-05
CHEYENNE 40 1 34 2020-11-05
CYRIL 39 1 36 2020-11-05
BUFFALO 39 2 33 2020-11-05
RINGLING 39 0 31 2020-11-05
MORRISON 39 0 23 2020-11-05
DAVENPORT 39 0 33 2020-11-05
RAMONA 39 2 35 2020-11-05
CHEROKEE 38 0 29 2020-11-05
MCCURTAIN 38 1 33 2020-11-05
DELAWARE 38 1 30 2020-11-05
BURNS FLAT 38 0 30 2020-11-05
GERONIMO 38 0 34 2020-11-05
SASAKWA 37 0 35 2020-11-05
INDIAHOMA 37 1 32 2020-11-05
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-11-05
ARKOMA 37 0 31 2020-11-05
SPAVINAW 37 0 30 2020-11-05
COPAN 37 1 29 2020-11-05
HAMMON 37 1 34 2020-11-05
KIOWA 37 1 29 2020-11-05
CANTON 37 1 30 2020-11-05
PANAMA 36 1 27 2020-11-05
KREBS 36 1 31 2020-11-05
MAUD 36 0 33 2020-11-05
LAVERNE 35 0 30 2020-11-05
OLUSTEE 35 0 25 2020-11-05
GARVIN 34 0 29 2020-11-05
ASHER 34 0 27 2020-11-05
GRACEMONT 33 1 27 2020-11-05
GLENCOE 33 1 29 2020-11-05
JENNINGS 33 1 30 2020-11-05
OKEENE 33 0 33 2020-11-05
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-05
WAURIKA 32 0 26 2020-11-05
MEDFORD 32 0 29 2020-11-05
SOPER 32 0 27 2020-11-05
CANUTE 32 0 23 2020-11-05
RINGWOOD 32 0 23 2020-11-05
AMBER 32 0 26 2020-11-05
SNYDER 31 0 20 2020-11-05
VERDEN 31 0 30 2020-11-05
THACKERVILLE 31 0 22 2020-11-05
ARAPAHO 31 0 28 2020-11-05
MILBURN 30 1 25 2020-11-05
WANETTE 30 0 26 2020-11-05
CLAYTON 30 0 26 2020-11-05
GRANITE 30 0 24 2020-11-05
GANS 30 0 24 2020-11-05
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-11-05
COUNCIL HILL 29 0 18 2020-11-05
DEPEW 28 1 26 2020-11-05
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-05
LOOKEBA 27 2 23 2020-11-05
OILTON 27 1 22 2020-11-05
UNION CITY 27 0 24 2020-11-05
RIPLEY 26 0 21 2020-11-05
RATTAN 25 0 22 2020-11-05
MANNSVILLE 25 0 19 2020-11-05
CANEY 25 0 21 2020-11-05
TIPTON 25 0 16 2020-11-05
RAVIA 24 0 18 2020-11-05
VELMA 24 1 19 2020-11-05
TERLTON 24 0 22 2020-11-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 24 1 18 2020-11-05
MARBLE CITY 23 0 14 2020-11-05
SEILING 23 0 22 2020-11-05
OAKS 23 1 17 2020-11-05
ACHILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-05
WHITEFIELD 22 0 17 2020-11-05
LANGLEY 22 0 21 2020-11-05
KINTA 22 0 20 2020-11-05
ERICK 22 0 19 2020-11-05
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 21 2020-11-05
BRAGGS 21 0 17 2020-11-05
MILL CREEK 20 0 15 2020-11-05
SCHULTER 20 0 14 2020-11-05
POCASSET 20 0 20 2020-11-05
CORN 20 0 17 2020-11-05
HANNA 20 0 18 2020-11-05
HEALDTON 20 0 13 2020-11-05
KAW CITY 20 1 18 2020-11-05
WAKITA 20 1 7 2020-11-05
AGRA 20 1 16 2020-11-05
SAVANNA 20 0 17 2020-11-05
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-05
CANADIAN 19 0 15 2020-11-05
PITTSBURG 19 0 17 2020-11-05
LEHIGH 18 0 15 2020-11-05
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-05
SENTINEL 18 0 17 2020-11-05
COYLE 18 0 10 2020-11-05
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-05
STUART 17 0 17 2020-11-05
KENEFIC 17 0 14 2020-11-05
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-11-05
BILLINGS 17 1 12 2020-11-05
CLEO SPRINGS 17 0 13 2020-11-05
WANN 17 0 10 2020-11-05
COVINGTON 17 0 13 2020-11-05
TEMPLE 17 2 12 2020-11-05
AMES 16 0 15 2020-11-05
LANGSTON 16 0 15 2020-11-05
GRANDFIELD 16 0 11 2020-11-05
KETCHUM 16 0 15 2020-11-05
CROWDER 16 0 12 2020-11-05
FOSS 16 0 12 2020-11-05
CALVIN 15 1 10 2020-11-05
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-05
RYAN 15 0 12 2020-11-05
VICI 15 0 15 2020-11-05
STERLING 15 0 14 2020-11-05
BYARS 14 0 11 2020-11-05
HARDESTY 14 0 12 2020-11-05
MENO 14 0 11 2020-11-05
CASTLE 14 0 14 2020-11-05
PRUE 14 0 12 2020-11-05
LONGDALE 14 0 12 2020-11-05
TRYON 14 0 13 2020-11-05
KREMLIN 13 0 11 2020-11-05
NASH 13 0 11 2020-11-05
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-05
SHATTUCK 13 0 7 2020-11-05
ELDORADO 13 0 8 2020-11-05
WAYNOKA 13 0 11 2020-11-05
BURLINGTON 13 0 10 2020-11-05
BURBANK 12 0 10 2020-11-05
FARGO 12 0 9 2020-11-05
LAMONT 12 0 9 2020-11-05
REYDON 12 0 8 2020-11-05
SPARKS 12 0 11 2020-11-05
SAWYER 12 0 9 2020-11-05
ROOSEVELT 12 0 12 2020-11-05
BOYNTON 12 0 10 2020-11-05
DUSTIN 11 0 9 2020-11-05
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-11-05
FOSTER 11 0 8 2020-11-05
BUTLER 11 0 10 2020-11-05
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-05
MULHALL 11 0 6 2020-11-05
AVANT 11 0 10 2020-11-05
ROCKY 11 0 10 2020-11-05
BERNICE 11 0 9 2020-11-05
RATLIFF CITY 11 0 8 2020-11-05
SHIDLER 10 0 9 2020-11-05
TUPELO 10 0 6 2020-11-05
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 6 2020-11-05
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-11-05
DIBBLE 10 0 9 2020-11-05
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-05
CUSTER CITY 10 0 9 2020-11-05
GOLDSBY 9 0 7 2020-11-05
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-05
GOTEBO 9 0 9 2020-11-05
TALOGA 9 0 5 2020-11-05
MARTHA 9 0 7 2020-11-05
CHATTANOOGA 9 0 5 2020-11-05
ORLANDO 9 0 8 2020-11-05
WAPANUCKA 9 0 7 2020-11-05
RANDLETT 9 0 7 2020-11-05
FRANCIS 8 0 3 2020-11-05
RALSTON 8 0 8 2020-11-05
GOULD 8 0 4 2020-11-05
INDIANOLA 8 0 6 2020-11-05
JET 8 0 8 2020-11-05
DRUMMOND 7 0 6 2020-11-05
WYNONA 7 0 6 2020-11-05
FITZHUGH 7 0 7 2020-11-05
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-05
BESSIE 7 1 4 2020-11-05
GAGE 7 0 5 2020-11-05
LAMAR 7 0 7 2020-11-05
SHARON 7 0 5 2020-11-05
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-11-05
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-05
FORGAN 7 0 6 2020-11-05
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-11-05
LOCO 6 0 5 2020-11-05
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-05
CARMEN 6 0 5 2020-11-05
TERRAL 6 0 2 2020-11-05
FAXON 6 0 4 2020-11-05
MARSHALL 6 0 5 2020-11-05
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-05
ALINE 6 0 1 2020-11-05
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-11-05
HILLSDALE 5 0 4 2020-11-05
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-11-05
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-05
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-11-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-05
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-11-05
NICOMA PARK 4 0 1 2020-11-05
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-05
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-11-05
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-05
ARNETT 4 0 2 2020-11-05
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-05
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-05
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-05
DEVOL 3 0 2 2020-11-05
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-05
MEDICINE PARK 3 0 2 2020-11-05
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-11-05
CROMWELL 2 0 1 2020-11-05
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-11-05
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-05
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-11-05
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-05
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-05
COLONY 2 0 2 2020-11-05
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-05
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-05
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-05
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-05
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-05
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-11-05
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-05
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-05
DACOMA 1 0 0 2020-11-05
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-05
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-05
NORGE 1 0 1 2020-11-05
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-05
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-05
BRAMAN 1 0 1 2020-11-05
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-05

Oklahoma per county 11.5.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 25948 244 22239 2020-11-05
TULSA 23656 221 20839 2020-11-05
CLEVELAND 9021 110 7914 2020-11-05
CANADIAN 4411 24 3758 2020-11-05
PAYNE 3042 15 2754 2020-11-05
COMANCHE 2759 21 2327 2020-11-05
ROGERS 2727 56 2294 2020-11-05
GARFIELD 2628 30 2301 2020-11-05
MUSKOGEE 2567 28 2168 2020-11-05
POTTAWATOMIE 2442 18 2098 2020-11-05
WAGONER 2053 31 1845 2020-11-05
TEXAS 1910 10 1767 2020-11-05
LE FLORE 1833 25 1616 2020-11-05
BRYAN 1801 16 1456 2020-11-05
MCCURTAIN 1750 41 1512 2020-11-05
GRADY 1748 18 1558 2020-11-05
CREEK 1731 40 1500 2020-11-05
MCCLAIN 1521 16 1242 2020-11-05
CHEROKEE 1495 8 1275 2020-11-05
OSAGE 1477 16 1347 2020-11-05
WASHINGTON 1439 43 1271 2020-11-05
DELAWARE 1381 30 1150 2020-11-05
SEQUOYAH 1374 14 1168 2020-11-05
OKMULGEE 1365 14 1135 2020-11-05
PITTSBURG 1365 21 1197 2020-11-05
OTTAWA 1340 21 1194 2020-11-05
WOODWARD 1330 6 1231 2020-11-05
JACKSON 1239 15 1079 2020-11-05
CADDO 1230 26 1086 2020-11-05
CUSTER 1168 7 1061 2020-11-05
MAYES 1060 17 901 2020-11-05
PONTOTOC 993 5 740 2020-11-05
CARTER 991 12 802 2020-11-05
BECKHAM 988 14 850 2020-11-05
KAY 984 16 833 2020-11-05
LOGAN 934 2 821 2020-11-05
ADAIR 912 12 687 2020-11-05
SEMINOLE 900 7 731 2020-11-05
STEPHENS 893 9 679 2020-11-05
LINCOLN 891 22 750 2020-11-05
GARVIN 863 8 637 2020-11-05
CRAIG 676 2 600 2020-11-05
OKFUSKEE 628 8 319 2020-11-05
KINGFISHER 618 5 544 2020-11-05
MCINTOSH 559 11 470 2020-11-05
CHOCTAW 513 2 428 2020-11-05
ATOKA 491 1 431 2020-11-05
HUGHES 441 7 370 2020-11-05
HASKELL 440 5 363 2020-11-05
PAWNEE 364 5 321 2020-11-05
MURRAY 355 3 285 2020-11-05
MARSHALL 336 2 258 2020-11-05
JOHNSTON 332 4 271 2020-11-05
PUSHMATAHA 313 6 263 2020-11-05
LOVE 306 1 264 2020-11-05
NOWATA 292 4 245 2020-11-05
LATIMER 241 3 193 2020-11-05
BLAINE 233 1 204 2020-11-05
NOBLE 230 3 167 2020-11-05
MAJOR 229 2 175 2020-11-05
KIOWA 206 3 168 2020-11-05
WASHITA 203 1 167 2020-11-05
WOODS 197 0 179 2020-11-05
TILLMAN 174 4 140 2020-11-05
GREER 164 8 138 2020-11-05
ALFALFA 140 0 120 2020-11-05
COAL 132 0 91 2020-11-05
GRANT 126 2 97 2020-11-05
COTTON 117 3 94 2020-11-05
BEAVER 109 1 84 2020-11-05
DEWEY 95 1 86 2020-11-05
ROGER MILLS 95 4 79 2020-11-05
JEFFERSON 94 0 73 2020-11-05
HARPER 83 2 70 2020-11-05
HARMON 79 0 62 2020-11-05
CIMARRON 43 0 39 2020-11-05
ELLIS 33 0 22 2020-11-05
26 0 2 2020-11-05

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you