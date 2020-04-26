ENID, Okla. — Kingfisher County recorded another COVID-19 case, as state numbers rose at a lower 1.9% rate to 3,253 cumulative cases with one additional death Sunday, April 26, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Other than the Kingfisher case, there were no new cases nor deaths reported in Northwest Oklahoma.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center did report a patient with COVID-19 being treated as of Sunday morning after being clear of the virus on Saturday. But it is not known whether it was a new case not yet recorded or a patient previously counted in Garfield or an another county. There were no COVID-19 patients in Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid as of Saturday.
The state has recorded 195 deaths associated with the virus since it was first recorded by OSDH on March 6. The most recent death was a woman 65 or older in Wagoner County.
As the numbers of the COVID-19 virus eased in the state this past week by nearly 2% over the prior week, Gov. Kevin Stitt allowed some non-essential businesses to open by appointment Friday ahead of the April 30 expiration of his "Safer at Home" order that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home.
The governor also said that this will take effect if a city does not have a stricter declaration in place, which Enid does. Enid’s declaration closes these personal care businesses through April 30. Therefore, this restriction remains.
“The city does not have a declaration extending past April 30 and is currently working on a reopening plan to announce on Monday, April 27,” Enid Mayor George Pankonin said.
Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning, said she does expect a resurgence of cases in Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma as businesses begin to open up again but the region is better equipped to handle a resurgence with more testing and social distancing awareness.
Officials have been pleased the numbers of COVID-19 in Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma have remained low as compared to some areas of the state. Jackson said testing is ongoing at the Health Department and local hospitals and by some health care providers.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with six recovered; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded two cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Sunday morning.
State numbers
There have been 2,139 testing positive for COVID-19 who have recovered, including 59, or 2.8%, in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.
There have been 30 cases in the 0-4 range, 82 in the 5-17 range, 643 in the 18-35 range, 698 in the 36-49 range, 775 in the 50-64 range and 1,024 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Sunday. Of those testing positive, 1,818 have been female, 1,427 have been male and 8 have been reported as unknown gender.
Of the 195 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 156, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 29, or 14.8%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 5, or 2.6%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.6%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 103 or 52.8%, than women, 92 or 47.2%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 29 in Oklahoma County; 27 each in Cleveland and Tulsa counties; 15 in Washington County; 14 in Wagoner County; 10 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; six each in Caddo, Creek, Greer and Kay counties; four each in Muskogee and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Stephens, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Sunday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 696 in Oklahoma County; 491 in Tulsa County; 403 in Cleveland County; 229 in Washington County; 114 in Wagoner County; 91 in Canadian County; 90 in Delaware County; 79 in Comanche County; 76 in Creek County; 73 in Texas County; 72 in Osage County; 64 in Greer County; 58 in Caddo County; 55 in Adair County; 47 each in Kay and Rogers counties; 44 in Payne County; 40 in Pottawatomie County; 34 in Grady County; 30 in McClain County; 29 each in Ottawa and Pawnee counties; 26 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 25 in Pittsburg County; 21 in Mayes County; 20 each in Nowata and Stephens counties; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 in Jackson County; 13 each in Garvin and Logan counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 in Garfield County; 10 each in Custer, Lincoln and Pontotoc counties; nine each in Craig and LeFlore counties; eight each in Kingfisher, McCurtain and Seminole counties; six each in Bryan and Noble counties; five each in Beckham, Cotton, Haskell and Latimer counties; four in Kiowa County; three each in Beaver, Choctaw, Johnston and Woods counties; two each in Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Sunday morning.
State and local emergency orders
Facing growing pressure to jump-start the state’s economy, Oklahoma’s governor said Wednesday, April 22, that starting Friday, April 24, “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — can reopen for appointments in communities that don’t have more stringent closure restrictions in place, Stitt said.
Then on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can again hold in-person services and meetings provided staff and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services and keep nursery areas closed, Stitt said.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
