ENID, Okla. — All but one of Oklahoma's 77 counties were in the orange, or moderate, risk for COVID-19 when the data was released Friday by the state Health Department.
Dewey County was the lone exception, falling under the yellow, or low risk, with only 2.9 average new cases per day, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County's average this past week was 35.8, a slight decrease from 38.6 new cases per day per 100,000 population reported Oct. 30, the OSDH reports.
The designation ensured Enid Public Schools will continue with in-person classes. The district's board has adopted a plan for distance learning should the number of cases go past 50 per 100,000 population.
New COVID-19 cases increased by 1,878 on Friday, with 16 more deaths, including a Canton man, reported by the OSDH.
The 1.4% increase took the overall statewide case total to 129,873 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those cases, 17,095 were active, a single-day increase of 330, and 113,227, or just less than 86%, have recovered, including 1,532 since Thursday. There have been 1,429 deaths statewide in which COVID-19 was officially determined to be the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.
In addition to the Blaine County man, deaths reported Friday in the 65 and older age group were two men and women each in Oklahoma County, two men and a woman in Tulsa County, men in Beckham, Jefferson and Kay counties and women in Adair, Comanche and Jackson counties. Deaths in the 50-64 age group were women in Jackson and Tulsa counties.
Oklahoman COVID-19-related deaths, at 1.1% Friday, continued to outpace the national one-day rate of .5%, according to OSDH. As of Friday morning, there were 9.6 million cases in the United States, with nearly 5.6 million active and 3.78 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 234,927 Americans as of Friday morning's OSDH report.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March rose by 100 to 9,438, based on OSDH data Friday. Of those, 1,025 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 326 in intensive care, as of Thursday evening, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who were positive for COVID-19 and one death Friday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 patients positive for the virus on Friday.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide with a 99% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 53 cases, a decrease of 15, and two under investigation for the virus.
Garfield County saw a gain of 36 COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 2,664, with 301 of those active, a single-day increase of four, and 2,333 recovered.
Enid saw a gain of 36 cases for a total of 2,437, with 268 active and 2,138 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were 26 in Woodward, 17 each in Blaine and Major, nine in Noble, eight in Kingfisher, four in Grant, three in Alfalfa and two in Woods.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 11 each in Fairview, Watonga and Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three in Canton, Hennessey and Ringwood, two in Aline, Alva, Billings, Cleo Springs, Medford and Mooreland and one each in Cherokee, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Longdale, Okarche, Pond Creek and Wakita.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,705,067 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,557,850, or 91.4% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 68,779 Oklahoma women and 62,909 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 listed on the OSDH website Friday morning. There were 63 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 597 new cases confirmed Friday, made up 34.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 430 in the 36-49 age group, 339 in the 50-64 age group, 275 in the 65 and older age group, 203 in the 5-17 age group and 31 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 2,423 in the 0-4 age group, 12,690 in the 5-17 age group, 45,152 in the 18-35 age group, 28,322 in the 36-49 age group, 24,321 in the 50-64 age group and 18,827 in the 65 and older age group. There were 16 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,429 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,154 have been 65 and older and 217 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 814, than women, 615, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 248 in Oklahoma County; 225 in Tulsa County; 110 in Cleveland County; 56 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 30 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 22 each in Comanche and Lincoln counties; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 18 each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; 17 each in Jackson, Kay and Mayes counties; 16 each in Bryan, McClain and Osage counties; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 in Carter County; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 in Texas County; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Washita counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,664 cases, 2,333 recovered, 301 active and 30 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 5, Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,345 cases, 1,249 recovered, 90 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 626 cases, 550 recovered, 71 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 250 cases, 207 recovered, 41 active and two death, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;
• Major with 246 cases, 179 recovered, 65 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Noble with 239 cases, 169 recovered, 67 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 199 cases, 182 recovered and 17 active;
• Alfalfa with 143 cases, 121 recovered and 22 active;
• Grant with 130 cases, 99 recovered, 29 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,437 in Enid (268 active); 895 Fort Supply (six active); 358 in Woodward (69 active); 272 in Kingfisher (42 active); 200 in Hennessey (11 active); 172 in Alva (14 active); 145 in Fairview (42 active); 96 in Watonga (22 active); 78 in Okarche (14 active); 62 in Helena (one active); 53 in Mooreland (10 active); 46 in Garber (nine active); 45 each in Pond Creek (six active) and Waukomis (four active); 42 each in Cashion (four active) and Lahoma (five active); 40 in Canton (seven active); 39 in Cherokee (10 active); 37 in Dover (two active); 35 in Ringwood (11 active); 34 in Medford (five active); 33 in Okeene; 23 in Seiling (one active); 21 in Wakita (13 active); 19 each in Billings (six active) and Cleo Springs (six active); 17 each in Covington (three active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (one active); 15 in Longdale (three active); 14 in Meno (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (one active), Nash (two active) and Waynoka (two active); 12 in Lamont (three active); 11 in Mulhall (five active); nine in Orlando (one active); eight each in Aline (seven active) and Jet; seven each in Drummond (one active), Hunter and Sharon (two active); six each in Carmen (one active), Hitchcock (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom and Hillsdale (one active); four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
