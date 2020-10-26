COVID daily 10.26.20
ENID, Okla. — More than 100,000 Oklahomans have contracted and recovered from the Coronavirus, a rate of 85.5%, since it was first detected in the state March 6, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Oklahoma gained 663 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.

The .6% increase in cases statewide took the cumulative number to 117,399, with 15,791 of those active, a single-day decrease of 155, and 100,357 recovered, including 816 since Sunday's OSDH report. There have been 1,251 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.

The OSDH reported two deaths in Garfield County, both Enid residents, over the weekend. Newly reported deaths on Monday were two men in the 65 and older age group from Okfuskee and Oklahoma counties.

Cumulative hospitalizations rose by 139 since Friday to top out at 8,404, according to OSDH. Current hospitalizations will be released by the OSDH during its evening Executive Report.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Monday it had 11 inpatients testing positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 12 COVID-19-positive inpatients as of Friday.

Garfield County saw a gain of 17 COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,415, with 354 of those active, a single-day increase of four, and 2,034 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 17 cases for a total of 2,211, with 311 active and 1,873 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Kingfisher, five in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Blaine and two in Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included five in Fairview, four in Kingfisher, two each in Cherokee, Okarche, Watonga and Woodward and one each in Alva, Canton, Dover, Helena and Hennessey. Seiling saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 61,133 Oklahoma women and 56,116 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 150 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 187 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 34.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 162 in the 36-49 age group, 131 in the 65 and older age group, 117 in the 50-64 age group, 63 in the 5-17 age group and eight in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,180 in the 0-4 age group, 11,221 in the 5-17 age group, 40,689 in the 18-35 age group, 25,123 in the 36-49 age group, 21,510 in the 50-64 age group and 16,669 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.8.

Of the overall 1,251 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,003 have been 65 and older and 193 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 698, than women, 553, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 228 in Oklahoma County; 200 in Tulsa County; 89 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 39 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 29 in Wagoner County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 26 in Caddo County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 in Pottawatomie County; 13 each in Jackson, Mayes, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and Bryan counties; 10 each in Carter, McClain, McIntosh and Texas counties; nine in Ottawa County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; seven in Okfuskee County; six each in Garvin and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Custer, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,415 cases, 2,034 recovered, 354 active and 27 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,245 cases, 1,173 recovered, 67 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 552 cases, 470 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 212 cases, 167 recovered, 44 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 181 cases, 137 recovered and 44 active;

• Noble with 175 cases, 158 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 175 cases, 133 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 120 cases, 102 recovered and 18 active;

• Grant with 99 cases, 72 recovered, 26 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,211 in Enid (311 active); 892 Fort Supply (eight active); 275 in Woodward (50 active); 221 in Kingfisher (45 active); 191 in Hennessey (10 active); 156 in Alva (40 active); 101 in Fairview (29 active); 75 in Watonga (17 active); 68 in Okarche (19 active); 62 in Helena (four active); 45 in Mooreland (six active); 42 in Waukomis (13 active); 40 in Cashion (eight active); 36 each in Garber (three active) and Lahoma (nine active); 35 in Dover (five active); 34 in Pond Creek (11 active); 33 each in Okeene (six active) and Canton (eight active); 30 in Cherokee (seven active); 27 in Medford (three active); 23 in Ringwood (three active); 22 in Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 14 each in Covington (four active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Kremlin (two active) and Meno (two active); 10 each in Burlington (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Jet (two active); six each in Drummond (one active), Hunter, Mullhall and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (two active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four each in Goltry and Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,129 cases, with 974 recovered and 17 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,063 cases, with 884 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were three cases with one recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.26.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 23726 228 20420 2020-10-26
TULSA 21692 200 19164 2020-10-26
CLEVELAND 8331 89 7157 2020-10-26
CANADIAN 3896 23 3097 2020-10-26
PAYNE 2804 12 2580 2020-10-26
ROGERS 2418 54 2090 2020-10-26
GARFIELD 2415 27 2034 2020-10-26
COMANCHE 2390 17 2021 2020-10-26
MUSKOGEE 2327 28 1994 2020-10-26
POTTAWATOMIE 2181 14 1775 2020-10-26
WAGONER 1886 29 1687 2020-10-26
TEXAS 1786 10 1680 2020-10-26
LE FLORE 1651 22 1459 2020-10-26
MCCURTAIN 1616 39 1383 2020-10-26
GRADY 1612 16 1384 2020-10-26
CREEK 1568 37 1358 2020-10-26
BRYAN 1528 11 1229 2020-10-26
CHEROKEE 1382 8 1189 2020-10-26
OSAGE 1377 13 1253 2020-10-26
MCCLAIN 1316 10 1106 2020-10-26
WASHINGTON 1316 41 1131 2020-10-26
DELAWARE 1248 27 1028 2020-10-26
PITTSBURG 1247 20 1076 2020-10-26
WOODWARD 1245 5 1173 2020-10-26
SEQUOYAH 1234 13 1026 2020-10-26
OTTAWA 1231 9 1070 2020-10-26
OKMULGEE 1224 8 950 2020-10-26
CADDO 1146 26 980 2020-10-26
JACKSON 1116 13 973 2020-10-26
CUSTER 1085 4 957 2020-10-26
MAYES 972 13 790 2020-10-26
BECKHAM 904 11 706 2020-10-26
KAY 866 16 761 2020-10-26
LOGAN 849 2 702 2020-10-26
CARTER 846 10 680 2020-10-26
ADAIR 795 11 617 2020-10-26
LINCOLN 785 21 652 2020-10-26
SEMINOLE 784 6 609 2020-10-26
PONTOTOC 784 4 575 2020-10-26
STEPHENS 711 8 544 2020-10-26
GARVIN 661 6 533 2020-10-26
CRAIG 618 2 563 2020-10-26
KINGFISHER 552 3 470 2020-10-26
OKFUSKEE 543 7 216 2020-10-26
MCINTOSH 506 10 402 2020-10-26
CHOCTAW 453 2 376 2020-10-26
ATOKA 436 1 370 2020-10-26
HUGHES 398 4 330 2020-10-26
HASKELL 377 5 323 2020-10-26
PAWNEE 331 5 289 2020-10-26
MURRAY 303 2 238 2020-10-26
JOHNSTON 287 4 243 2020-10-26
PUSHMATAHA 275 5 229 2020-10-26
LOVE 271 1 244 2020-10-26
MARSHALL 271 2 226 2020-10-26
NOWATA 255 4 194 2020-10-26
BLAINE 212 1 167 2020-10-26
LATIMER 209 2 162 2020-10-26
WASHITA 181 0 141 2020-10-26
WOODS 181 0 137 2020-10-26
KIOWA 176 3 138 2020-10-26
MAJOR 175 2 133 2020-10-26
NOBLE 175 3 158 2020-10-26
GREER 150 8 121 2020-10-26
TILLMAN 148 3 122 2020-10-26
ALFALFA 120 0 102 2020-10-26
GRANT 99 1 72 2020-10-26
COTTON 98 3 76 2020-10-26
COAL 97 0 77 2020-10-26
DEWEY 92 1 76 2020-10-26
ROGER MILLS 89 4 74 2020-10-26
BEAVER 88 1 76 2020-10-26
JEFFERSON 78 0 63 2020-10-26
HARPER 70 1 44 2020-10-26
HARMON 69 0 59 2020-10-26
CIMARRON 37 0 33 2020-10-26
ELLIS 22 0 17 2020-10-26
6 0 3 2020-10-26

Oklahoma per city 10.26.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 18715 193 16273 2020-10-26
TULSA 14288 138 12744 2020-10-26
NORMAN 4320 46 3766 2020-10-26
BROKEN ARROW 4126 42 3604 2020-10-26
EDMOND 4062 26 3376 2020-10-26
OTHER*** 2585 18 2228 2020-10-26
STILLWATER 2279 8 2143 2020-10-26
ENID 2211 27 1873 2020-10-26
YUKON 1889 8 1601 2020-10-26
LAWTON 1549 14 1280 2020-10-26
MOORE 1469 15 1256 2020-10-26
GUYMON 1412 10 1336 2020-10-26
CLAREMORE 1405 49 1196 2020-10-26
SHAWNEE 1302 13 1012 2020-10-26
OWASSO 1170 3 1029 2020-10-26
BARTLESVILLE 1082 38 925 2020-10-26
MUSKOGEE 1074 21 866 2020-10-26
TAHLEQUAH 1028 4 879 2020-10-26
ALTUS 978 13 864 2020-10-26
JENKS 969 6 892 2020-10-26
MCALESTER 943 18 820 2020-10-26
DURANT 930 8 755 2020-10-26
BIXBY 899 5 764 2020-10-26
FORT SUPPLY 892 2 882 2020-10-26
EL RENO 855 8 524 2020-10-26
CHICKASHA 798 10 698 2020-10-26
TAFT 749 2 734 2020-10-26
MIAMI 747 7 645 2020-10-26
SAPULPA 707 13 602 2020-10-26
ARDMORE 678 8 553 2020-10-26
MUSTANG 659 4 542 2020-10-26
SAND SPRINGS 656 6 581 2020-10-26
PONCA CITY 655 13 595 2020-10-26
ADA 647 1 471 2020-10-26
BROKEN BOW 634 23 542 2020-10-26
LEXINGTON 574 5 411 2020-10-26
CHOCTAW 558 4 474 2020-10-26
BETHANY 546 6 476 2020-10-26
BLANCHARD 536 2 450 2020-10-26
CLINTON 533 1 464 2020-10-26
VINITA 530 1 485 2020-10-26
STILWELL 528 9 396 2020-10-26
IDABEL 513 9 453 2020-10-26
GLENPOOL 508 5 428 2020-10-26
HOMINY 500 2 485 2020-10-26
SALLISAW 496 4 391 2020-10-26
OKMULGEE 480 5 366 2020-10-26
ELK CITY 479 6 400 2020-10-26
DUNCAN 479 4 356 2020-10-26
GUTHRIE 474 0 391 2020-10-26
GROVE 473 19 398 2020-10-26
POTEAU 462 5 403 2020-10-26
WEATHERFORD 455 3 402 2020-10-26
COLLINSVILLE 449 2 400 2020-10-26
ANADARKO 439 9 383 2020-10-26
SEMINOLE 425 4 324 2020-10-26
SKIATOOK 423 8 373 2020-10-26
COWETA 410 14 366 2020-10-26
MCLOUD 408 1 372 2020-10-26
SAYRE 393 5 277 2020-10-26
PURCELL 377 4 319 2020-10-26
HENRYETTA 372 3 279 2020-10-26
ATOKA 368 0 308 2020-10-26
NEWCASTLE 367 3 308 2020-10-26
TUTTLE 326 5 269 2020-10-26
PRYOR CREEK 319 6 256 2020-10-26
WAGONER 319 6 259 2020-10-26
TECUMSEH 303 0 256 2020-10-26
JAY 302 1 249 2020-10-26
HUGO 298 2 258 2020-10-26
CUSHING 293 2 236 2020-10-26
NOBLE 291 3 248 2020-10-26
MULDROW 286 3 246 2020-10-26
BOLEY 283 3 42 2020-10-26
HOLDENVILLE 279 3 231 2020-10-26
WOODWARD 275 2 223 2020-10-26
HEAVENER 268 7 240 2020-10-26
PIEDMONT 268 3 237 2020-10-26
CHECOTAH 250 4 199 2020-10-26
HARRAH 242 2 209 2020-10-26
PAULS VALLEY 237 2 194 2020-10-26
SPIRO 236 1 218 2020-10-26
BRISTOW 234 9 207 2020-10-26
EUFAULA 228 6 181 2020-10-26
WEWOKA 227 1 191 2020-10-26
STIGLER 221 4 186 2020-10-26
KINGFISHER 221 1 175 2020-10-26
MIDWEST CITY 218 8 180 2020-10-26
LOCUST GROVE 210 0 173 2020-10-26
WARR ACRES 206 0 183 2020-10-26
HINTON 205 0 189 2020-10-26
SULPHUR 199 2 156 2020-10-26
FORT GIBSON 192 4 152 2020-10-26
HENNESSEY 191 2 179 2020-10-26
CALERA 187 1 158 2020-10-26
VIAN 184 3 152 2020-10-26
CHANDLER 181 10 156 2020-10-26
MARIETTA 178 0 163 2020-10-26
SPENCER 174 2 146 2020-10-26
MADILL 173 1 141 2020-10-26
CHELSEA 172 2 140 2020-10-26
CATOOSA 171 2 146 2020-10-26
SALINA 167 1 126 2020-10-26
AFTON 163 1 144 2020-10-26
NOWATA 160 3 124 2020-10-26
ALVA 156 0 116 2020-10-26
TISHOMINGO 155 3 130 2020-10-26
CLEVELAND 154 3 142 2020-10-26
ANTLERS 153 5 124 2020-10-26
DEL CITY 152 0 130 2020-10-26
MEEKER 151 9 126 2020-10-26
MOUNDS 151 3 131 2020-10-26
INOLA 149 3 128 2020-10-26
SPERRY 147 2 131 2020-10-26
ROLAND 142 0 128 2020-10-26
MANNFORD 141 4 121 2020-10-26
LINDSAY 139 2 113 2020-10-26
PRAGUE 136 0 108 2020-10-26
WESTVILLE 135 2 112 2020-10-26
OKEMAH 133 3 91 2020-10-26
DEWEY 132 1 117 2020-10-26
HOOKER 131 0 120 2020-10-26
JONES 130 2 105 2020-10-26
POCOLA 129 3 117 2020-10-26
NICHOLS HILLS 128 0 108 2020-10-26
VALLIANT 127 3 103 2020-10-26
PERKINS 123 2 107 2020-10-26
MANGUM 122 8 96 2020-10-26
MORRIS 122 0 98 2020-10-26
WISTER 122 1 102 2020-10-26
WASHINGTON 121 0 107 2020-10-26
PAWHUSKA 121 0 94 2020-10-26
HASKELL 121 1 106 2020-10-26
CHOUTEAU 120 6 104 2020-10-26
TALIHINA 120 3 101 2020-10-26
OOLOGAH 120 0 105 2020-10-26
FREDERICK 118 3 99 2020-10-26
BEGGS 113 0 92 2020-10-26
COMMERCE 112 1 102 2020-10-26
HOWE 110 0 105 2020-10-26
HULBERT 107 2 97 2020-10-26
PAWNEE 106 1 88 2020-10-26
MARLOW 105 1 86 2020-10-26
WYANDOTTE 104 1 94 2020-10-26
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 85 2020-10-26
KANSAS 102 3 77 2020-10-26
FAIRVIEW 101 0 72 2020-10-26
WILBURTON 101 1 75 2020-10-26
COMANCHE 101 2 86 2020-10-26
STROUD 100 0 83 2020-10-26
ELGIN 96 1 72 2020-10-26
COLCORD 96 1 81 2020-10-26
WYNNEWOOD 95 1 68 2020-10-26
GORE 95 3 82 2020-10-26
KINGSTON 93 1 81 2020-10-26
HOBART 92 2 70 2020-10-26
COLBERT 91 0 52 2020-10-26
APACHE 91 2 69 2020-10-26
DAVIS 90 0 72 2020-10-26
FAIRLAND 89 0 72 2020-10-26
CACHE 89 0 65 2020-10-26
HAWORTH 89 2 75 2020-10-26
TEXHOMA 86 0 81 2020-10-26
LUTHER 85 2 69 2020-10-26
CARNEGIE 85 2 68 2020-10-26
BARNSDALL 82 2 73 2020-10-26
WALTERS 78 1 59 2020-10-26
KELLYVILLE 78 2 69 2020-10-26
KEOTA 77 0 73 2020-10-26
BLACKWELL 77 1 60 2020-10-26
MEAD 76 1 64 2020-10-26
WATONGA 75 0 58 2020-10-26
STRATFORD 75 0 60 2020-10-26
GOODWELL 75 0 69 2020-10-26
FORT COBB 74 0 68 2020-10-26
CADDO 73 0 60 2020-10-26
LONE GROVE 73 1 51 2020-10-26
COALGATE 71 0 55 2020-10-26
HARTSHORNE 71 0 63 2020-10-26
BINGER 71 9 57 2020-10-26
PERRY 70 1 64 2020-10-26
KIEFER 70 0 65 2020-10-26
QUAPAW 70 0 63 2020-10-26
CAMERON 70 0 57 2020-10-26
KONAWA 69 1 46 2020-10-26
DRUMRIGHT 69 1 60 2020-10-26
OKARCHE 68 0 49 2020-10-26
TONKAWA 67 0 45 2020-10-26
PADEN 67 0 45 2020-10-26
NEWKIRK 67 1 61 2020-10-26
HYDRO 66 0 45 2020-10-26
HOLLIS 66 0 56 2020-10-26
WELLSTON 64 0 52 2020-10-26
MINCO 63 0 54 2020-10-26
WETUMKA 63 0 53 2020-10-26
WARNER 63 0 47 2020-10-26
BOKCHITO 63 1 46 2020-10-26
HELENA 62 0 58 2020-10-26
ELMORE CITY 62 0 51 2020-10-26
CRESCENT 62 1 50 2020-10-26
TALALA 61 0 57 2020-10-26
MAYSVILLE 61 2 53 2020-10-26
ALEX 60 0 52 2020-10-26
BOKOSHE 60 0 57 2020-10-26
BLAIR 60 0 48 2020-10-26
PORTER 60 1 53 2020-10-26
WATTS 59 0 52 2020-10-26
ARCADIA 59 0 45 2020-10-26
CEMENT 57 0 44 2020-10-26
EARLSBORO 55 0 47 2020-10-26
YALE 55 1 45 2020-10-26
FLETCHER 55 0 39 2020-10-26
WAYNE 54 1 42 2020-10-26
FORT TOWSON 54 0 38 2020-10-26
RED ROCK 51 1 43 2020-10-26
PORUM 50 1 44 2020-10-26
ADAIR 48 0 38 2020-10-26
WILSON 48 0 43 2020-10-26
BOSWELL 47 0 40 2020-10-26
QUINTON 47 0 41 2020-10-26
NEW CORDELL 46 0 36 2020-10-26
MOORELAND 45 1 38 2020-10-26
NINNEKAH 43 0 38 2020-10-26
BIG CABIN 43 1 36 2020-10-26
WAUKOMIS 42 0 29 2020-10-26
WEBBERS FALLS 41 0 34 2020-10-26
GEARY 41 0 32 2020-10-26
CASHION 40 0 32 2020-10-26
STONEWALL 40 1 32 2020-10-26
WELEETKA 39 1 24 2020-10-26
CYRIL 38 1 36 2020-10-26
OCHELATA 38 1 33 2020-10-26
RAMONA 38 1 32 2020-10-26
DEWAR 38 0 30 2020-10-26
CHEYENNE 38 1 33 2020-10-26
THOMAS 37 0 35 2020-10-26
TYRONE 37 0 32 2020-10-26
WELCH 37 0 35 2020-10-26
BEAVER 37 0 32 2020-10-26
HAMMON 36 1 32 2020-10-26
ALLEN 36 2 26 2020-10-26
SHADY POINT 36 0 29 2020-10-26
LAHOMA 36 0 27 2020-10-26
DAVENPORT 36 0 30 2020-10-26
GARBER 36 0 33 2020-10-26
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-26
DOVER 35 0 30 2020-10-26
BLUEJACKET 35 1 27 2020-10-26
RUSH SPRINGS 35 0 26 2020-10-26
KREBS 35 1 28 2020-10-26
SASAKWA 35 0 25 2020-10-26
MAUD 35 0 28 2020-10-26
INDIAHOMA 34 1 28 2020-10-26
RED OAK 34 0 25 2020-10-26
OKTAHA 34 0 23 2020-10-26
BUFFALO 34 1 23 2020-10-26
FAIRFAX 34 0 32 2020-10-26
POND CREEK 34 0 23 2020-10-26
GERONIMO 34 0 28 2020-10-26
CANTON 33 1 24 2020-10-26
RINGLING 33 0 29 2020-10-26
PAOLI 33 0 24 2020-10-26
OKEENE 33 0 27 2020-10-26
BURNS FLAT 32 0 23 2020-10-26
SPAVINAW 32 0 26 2020-10-26
JENNINGS 32 1 28 2020-10-26
CALUMET 31 0 20 2020-10-26
KIOWA 31 1 22 2020-10-26
DELAWARE 31 1 27 2020-10-26
GLENCOE 30 0 28 2020-10-26
GARVIN 30 0 27 2020-10-26
CHEROKEE 30 0 23 2020-10-26
LEEDEY 30 1 26 2020-10-26
VERDEN 30 0 25 2020-10-26
ARKOMA 29 0 26 2020-10-26
PANAMA 29 1 26 2020-10-26
COPAN 29 0 26 2020-10-26
BOISE CITY 29 0 27 2020-10-26
ROFF 29 0 21 2020-10-26
LAVERNE 29 0 19 2020-10-26
CANUTE 29 0 19 2020-10-26
GRACEMONT 29 1 26 2020-10-26
CARNEY 28 0 24 2020-10-26
BENNINGTON 28 0 26 2020-10-26
ASHER 28 0 24 2020-10-26
SOPER 28 0 21 2020-10-26
MEDFORD 27 0 24 2020-10-26
WANETTE 27 0 26 2020-10-26
MILBURN 27 1 24 2020-10-26
OLUSTEE 26 0 23 2020-10-26
CLAYTON 26 0 25 2020-10-26
DEPEW 26 1 24 2020-10-26
ARAPAHO 26 0 25 2020-10-26
AMBER 25 0 23 2020-10-26
GANS 25 0 22 2020-10-26
OILTON 25 1 17 2020-10-26
UNION CITY 25 0 21 2020-10-26
WAURIKA 25 0 20 2020-10-26
MORRISON 24 0 22 2020-10-26
LOOKEBA 24 2 19 2020-10-26
GRANITE 24 0 21 2020-10-26
RINGWOOD 23 0 20 2020-10-26
RATTAN 23 0 18 2020-10-26
SEILING 22 0 20 2020-10-26
THACKERVILLE 22 0 15 2020-10-26
LANGLEY 22 0 19 2020-10-26
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 17 2020-10-26
TERLTON 22 0 21 2020-10-26
ACHILLE 21 0 18 2020-10-26
KINTA 21 0 15 2020-10-26
SNYDER 20 0 17 2020-10-26
POCASSET 20 0 17 2020-10-26
BRAGGS 20 0 11 2020-10-26
RIPLEY 20 0 14 2020-10-26
CANEY 19 0 17 2020-10-26
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-26
COUNCIL HILL 19 0 10 2020-10-26
MOUNTAIN VIEW 19 1 14 2020-10-26
ERICK 19 0 17 2020-10-26
SPRINGER 19 1 15 2020-10-26
HANNA 19 0 15 2020-10-26
OAKS 18 1 16 2020-10-26
RAVIA 18 0 17 2020-10-26
MANNSVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-26
PITTSBURG 18 0 10 2020-10-26
CANADIAN 18 0 14 2020-10-26
VELMA 18 1 14 2020-10-26
SENTINEL 18 0 16 2020-10-26
TIPTON 17 0 14 2020-10-26
SAVANNA 17 0 16 2020-10-26
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-26
AGRA 17 1 14 2020-10-26
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-26
STUART 17 0 15 2020-10-26
CORN 17 0 15 2020-10-26
HEALDTON 17 0 9 2020-10-26
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-26
STERLING 16 0 5 2020-10-26
LENAPAH 16 0 12 2020-10-26
WHITEFIELD 16 0 14 2020-10-26
LEHIGH 16 0 15 2020-10-26
KETCHUM 15 0 14 2020-10-26
MILL CREEK 15 0 14 2020-10-26
SCHULTER 15 0 11 2020-10-26
VICI 15 0 13 2020-10-26
MARBLE CITY 15 0 12 2020-10-26
LANGSTON 15 0 15 2020-10-26
CASTLE 14 0 10 2020-10-26
KENEFIC 14 0 12 2020-10-26
TRYON 14 0 11 2020-10-26
COVINGTON 14 0 10 2020-10-26
WAKITA 14 0 4 2020-10-26
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 10 2020-10-26
LONE WOLF 13 0 9 2020-10-26
LONGDALE 13 0 11 2020-10-26
RYAN 13 0 11 2020-10-26
FOSS 13 0 11 2020-10-26
BILLINGS 13 1 12 2020-10-26
AMES 13 0 12 2020-10-26
ROOSEVELT 12 0 10 2020-10-26
WAYNOKA 12 0 11 2020-10-26
PRUE 12 0 11 2020-10-26
WANN 12 0 10 2020-10-26
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-26
CLEO SPRINGS 12 0 11 2020-10-26
HARDESTY 12 0 12 2020-10-26
BYARS 11 0 6 2020-10-26
DILL CITY 11 0 9 2020-10-26
KREMLIN 11 0 9 2020-10-26
MENO 11 0 9 2020-10-26
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-10-26
BURBANK 11 0 6 2020-10-26
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-26
SAWYER 10 0 8 2020-10-26
DUSTIN 10 0 7 2020-10-26
GRANDFIELD 10 0 6 2020-10-26
AVANT 10 0 9 2020-10-26
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-10-26
ROCKY 10 0 9 2020-10-26
CALVIN 10 0 9 2020-10-26
DISNEY 10 0 9 2020-10-26
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-26
BURLINGTON 10 0 8 2020-10-26
ELDORADO 10 0 7 2020-10-26
NASH 10 0 8 2020-10-26
MARTHA 9 0 4 2020-10-26
GOTEBO 9 0 8 2020-10-26
CUSTER CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-26
DIBBLE 9 0 8 2020-10-26
BERNICE 9 0 8 2020-10-26
FARGO 9 0 8 2020-10-26
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-26
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-26
SHIDLER 9 0 6 2020-10-26
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-26
REYDON 9 0 7 2020-10-26
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-26
FOSTER 8 0 8 2020-10-26
ORLANDO 8 0 7 2020-10-26
RALSTON 8 0 5 2020-10-26
WAPANUCKA 8 0 6 2020-10-26
RATLIFF CITY 8 0 7 2020-10-26
GOLDSBY 7 0 6 2020-10-26
SHATTUCK 7 0 7 2020-10-26
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-10-26
OKAY 7 0 6 2020-10-26
JET 7 0 5 2020-10-26
FITZHUGH 7 0 6 2020-10-26
LAMAR 7 0 5 2020-10-26
CARTER 7 0 7 2020-10-26
TALOGA 7 0 1 2020-10-26
DRUMMOND 6 0 5 2020-10-26
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-10-26
TUPELO 6 0 3 2020-10-26
WYNONA 6 0 5 2020-10-26
SHARON 6 0 4 2020-10-26
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-26
HUNTER 6 0 6 2020-10-26
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 3 2020-10-26
GAGE 6 0 2 2020-10-26
FORGAN 6 0 6 2020-10-26
LOCO 6 0 3 2020-10-26
MULHALL 6 0 6 2020-10-26
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-26
MARSHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-26
TERRAL 5 0 0 2020-10-26
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-26
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-26
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-10-26
CARMEN 5 0 3 2020-10-26
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 5 2020-10-26
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-26
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-26
FAXON 4 0 3 2020-10-26
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-26
FRANCIS 4 0 3 2020-10-26
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-10-26
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-10-26
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-26
RANDLETT 4 0 4 2020-10-26
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-26
HILLSDALE 4 0 3 2020-10-26
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-26
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-26
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-26
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-26
KEYES 3 0 2 2020-10-26
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-10-26
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-26
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 2 2020-10-26
FANSHAWE 2 0 0 2020-10-26
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-26
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-26
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-26
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-10-26
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-26
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-10-26
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-26
COLONY 2 0 1 2020-10-26
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-26
KENDRICK 2 0 1 2020-10-26
DEVOL 1 0 1 2020-10-26
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-26
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-26
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-10-26
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-26
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-26
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-26
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-10-26
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-26
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-26
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-26
NORGE 1 0 0 2020-10-26
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-26
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-10-26
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-26
ALINE 1 0 1 2020-10-26
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-26
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-26
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-26

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

