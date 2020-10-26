ENID, Okla. — More than 100,000 Oklahomans have contracted and recovered from the Coronavirus, a rate of 85.5%, since it was first detected in the state March 6, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma gained 663 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
The .6% increase in cases statewide took the cumulative number to 117,399, with 15,791 of those active, a single-day decrease of 155, and 100,357 recovered, including 816 since Sunday's OSDH report. There have been 1,251 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.
The OSDH reported two deaths in Garfield County, both Enid residents, over the weekend. Newly reported deaths on Monday were two men in the 65 and older age group from Okfuskee and Oklahoma counties.
Cumulative hospitalizations rose by 139 since Friday to top out at 8,404, according to OSDH. Current hospitalizations will be released by the OSDH during its evening Executive Report.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Monday it had 11 inpatients testing positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 12 COVID-19-positive inpatients as of Friday.
Garfield County saw a gain of 17 COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,415, with 354 of those active, a single-day increase of four, and 2,034 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 17 cases for a total of 2,211, with 311 active and 1,873 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Kingfisher, five in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Blaine and two in Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included five in Fairview, four in Kingfisher, two each in Cherokee, Okarche, Watonga and Woodward and one each in Alva, Canton, Dover, Helena and Hennessey. Seiling saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 61,133 Oklahoma women and 56,116 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 150 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 187 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 34.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 162 in the 36-49 age group, 131 in the 65 and older age group, 117 in the 50-64 age group, 63 in the 5-17 age group and eight in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,180 in the 0-4 age group, 11,221 in the 5-17 age group, 40,689 in the 18-35 age group, 25,123 in the 36-49 age group, 21,510 in the 50-64 age group and 16,669 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.8.
Of the overall 1,251 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,003 have been 65 and older and 193 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 698, than women, 553, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 228 in Oklahoma County; 200 in Tulsa County; 89 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 39 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 29 in Wagoner County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 26 in Caddo County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 in Pottawatomie County; 13 each in Jackson, Mayes, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and Bryan counties; 10 each in Carter, McClain, McIntosh and Texas counties; nine in Ottawa County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; seven in Okfuskee County; six each in Garvin and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Custer, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,415 cases, 2,034 recovered, 354 active and 27 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,245 cases, 1,173 recovered, 67 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 552 cases, 470 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 212 cases, 167 recovered, 44 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 181 cases, 137 recovered and 44 active;
• Noble with 175 cases, 158 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 175 cases, 133 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 120 cases, 102 recovered and 18 active;
• Grant with 99 cases, 72 recovered, 26 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,211 in Enid (311 active); 892 Fort Supply (eight active); 275 in Woodward (50 active); 221 in Kingfisher (45 active); 191 in Hennessey (10 active); 156 in Alva (40 active); 101 in Fairview (29 active); 75 in Watonga (17 active); 68 in Okarche (19 active); 62 in Helena (four active); 45 in Mooreland (six active); 42 in Waukomis (13 active); 40 in Cashion (eight active); 36 each in Garber (three active) and Lahoma (nine active); 35 in Dover (five active); 34 in Pond Creek (11 active); 33 each in Okeene (six active) and Canton (eight active); 30 in Cherokee (seven active); 27 in Medford (three active); 23 in Ringwood (three active); 22 in Seiling (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 14 each in Covington (four active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Kremlin (two active) and Meno (two active); 10 each in Burlington (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Jet (two active); six each in Drummond (one active), Hunter, Mullhall and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (two active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four each in Goltry and Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,129 cases, with 974 recovered and 17 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,063 cases, with 884 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were three cases with one recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.26.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|23726
|228
|20420
|2020-10-26
|TULSA
|21692
|200
|19164
|2020-10-26
|CLEVELAND
|8331
|89
|7157
|2020-10-26
|CANADIAN
|3896
|23
|3097
|2020-10-26
|PAYNE
|2804
|12
|2580
|2020-10-26
|ROGERS
|2418
|54
|2090
|2020-10-26
|GARFIELD
|2415
|27
|2034
|2020-10-26
|COMANCHE
|2390
|17
|2021
|2020-10-26
|MUSKOGEE
|2327
|28
|1994
|2020-10-26
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2181
|14
|1775
|2020-10-26
|WAGONER
|1886
|29
|1687
|2020-10-26
|TEXAS
|1786
|10
|1680
|2020-10-26
|LE FLORE
|1651
|22
|1459
|2020-10-26
|MCCURTAIN
|1616
|39
|1383
|2020-10-26
|GRADY
|1612
|16
|1384
|2020-10-26
|CREEK
|1568
|37
|1358
|2020-10-26
|BRYAN
|1528
|11
|1229
|2020-10-26
|CHEROKEE
|1382
|8
|1189
|2020-10-26
|OSAGE
|1377
|13
|1253
|2020-10-26
|MCCLAIN
|1316
|10
|1106
|2020-10-26
|WASHINGTON
|1316
|41
|1131
|2020-10-26
|DELAWARE
|1248
|27
|1028
|2020-10-26
|PITTSBURG
|1247
|20
|1076
|2020-10-26
|WOODWARD
|1245
|5
|1173
|2020-10-26
|SEQUOYAH
|1234
|13
|1026
|2020-10-26
|OTTAWA
|1231
|9
|1070
|2020-10-26
|OKMULGEE
|1224
|8
|950
|2020-10-26
|CADDO
|1146
|26
|980
|2020-10-26
|JACKSON
|1116
|13
|973
|2020-10-26
|CUSTER
|1085
|4
|957
|2020-10-26
|MAYES
|972
|13
|790
|2020-10-26
|BECKHAM
|904
|11
|706
|2020-10-26
|KAY
|866
|16
|761
|2020-10-26
|LOGAN
|849
|2
|702
|2020-10-26
|CARTER
|846
|10
|680
|2020-10-26
|ADAIR
|795
|11
|617
|2020-10-26
|LINCOLN
|785
|21
|652
|2020-10-26
|SEMINOLE
|784
|6
|609
|2020-10-26
|PONTOTOC
|784
|4
|575
|2020-10-26
|STEPHENS
|711
|8
|544
|2020-10-26
|GARVIN
|661
|6
|533
|2020-10-26
|CRAIG
|618
|2
|563
|2020-10-26
|KINGFISHER
|552
|3
|470
|2020-10-26
|OKFUSKEE
|543
|7
|216
|2020-10-26
|MCINTOSH
|506
|10
|402
|2020-10-26
|CHOCTAW
|453
|2
|376
|2020-10-26
|ATOKA
|436
|1
|370
|2020-10-26
|HUGHES
|398
|4
|330
|2020-10-26
|HASKELL
|377
|5
|323
|2020-10-26
|PAWNEE
|331
|5
|289
|2020-10-26
|MURRAY
|303
|2
|238
|2020-10-26
|JOHNSTON
|287
|4
|243
|2020-10-26
|PUSHMATAHA
|275
|5
|229
|2020-10-26
|LOVE
|271
|1
|244
|2020-10-26
|MARSHALL
|271
|2
|226
|2020-10-26
|NOWATA
|255
|4
|194
|2020-10-26
|BLAINE
|212
|1
|167
|2020-10-26
|LATIMER
|209
|2
|162
|2020-10-26
|WASHITA
|181
|0
|141
|2020-10-26
|WOODS
|181
|0
|137
|2020-10-26
|KIOWA
|176
|3
|138
|2020-10-26
|MAJOR
|175
|2
|133
|2020-10-26
|NOBLE
|175
|3
|158
|2020-10-26
|GREER
|150
|8
|121
|2020-10-26
|TILLMAN
|148
|3
|122
|2020-10-26
|ALFALFA
|120
|0
|102
|2020-10-26
|GRANT
|99
|1
|72
|2020-10-26
|COTTON
|98
|3
|76
|2020-10-26
|COAL
|97
|0
|77
|2020-10-26
|DEWEY
|92
|1
|76
|2020-10-26
|ROGER MILLS
|89
|4
|74
|2020-10-26
|BEAVER
|88
|1
|76
|2020-10-26
|JEFFERSON
|78
|0
|63
|2020-10-26
|HARPER
|70
|1
|44
|2020-10-26
|HARMON
|69
|0
|59
|2020-10-26
|CIMARRON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-10-26
|ELLIS
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
Oklahoma per city 10.26.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|18715
|193
|16273
|2020-10-26
|TULSA
|14288
|138
|12744
|2020-10-26
|NORMAN
|4320
|46
|3766
|2020-10-26
|BROKEN ARROW
|4126
|42
|3604
|2020-10-26
|EDMOND
|4062
|26
|3376
|2020-10-26
|OTHER***
|2585
|18
|2228
|2020-10-26
|STILLWATER
|2279
|8
|2143
|2020-10-26
|ENID
|2211
|27
|1873
|2020-10-26
|YUKON
|1889
|8
|1601
|2020-10-26
|LAWTON
|1549
|14
|1280
|2020-10-26
|MOORE
|1469
|15
|1256
|2020-10-26
|GUYMON
|1412
|10
|1336
|2020-10-26
|CLAREMORE
|1405
|49
|1196
|2020-10-26
|SHAWNEE
|1302
|13
|1012
|2020-10-26
|OWASSO
|1170
|3
|1029
|2020-10-26
|BARTLESVILLE
|1082
|38
|925
|2020-10-26
|MUSKOGEE
|1074
|21
|866
|2020-10-26
|TAHLEQUAH
|1028
|4
|879
|2020-10-26
|ALTUS
|978
|13
|864
|2020-10-26
|JENKS
|969
|6
|892
|2020-10-26
|MCALESTER
|943
|18
|820
|2020-10-26
|DURANT
|930
|8
|755
|2020-10-26
|BIXBY
|899
|5
|764
|2020-10-26
|FORT SUPPLY
|892
|2
|882
|2020-10-26
|EL RENO
|855
|8
|524
|2020-10-26
|CHICKASHA
|798
|10
|698
|2020-10-26
|TAFT
|749
|2
|734
|2020-10-26
|MIAMI
|747
|7
|645
|2020-10-26
|SAPULPA
|707
|13
|602
|2020-10-26
|ARDMORE
|678
|8
|553
|2020-10-26
|MUSTANG
|659
|4
|542
|2020-10-26
|SAND SPRINGS
|656
|6
|581
|2020-10-26
|PONCA CITY
|655
|13
|595
|2020-10-26
|ADA
|647
|1
|471
|2020-10-26
|BROKEN BOW
|634
|23
|542
|2020-10-26
|LEXINGTON
|574
|5
|411
|2020-10-26
|CHOCTAW
|558
|4
|474
|2020-10-26
|BETHANY
|546
|6
|476
|2020-10-26
|BLANCHARD
|536
|2
|450
|2020-10-26
|CLINTON
|533
|1
|464
|2020-10-26
|VINITA
|530
|1
|485
|2020-10-26
|STILWELL
|528
|9
|396
|2020-10-26
|IDABEL
|513
|9
|453
|2020-10-26
|GLENPOOL
|508
|5
|428
|2020-10-26
|HOMINY
|500
|2
|485
|2020-10-26
|SALLISAW
|496
|4
|391
|2020-10-26
|OKMULGEE
|480
|5
|366
|2020-10-26
|ELK CITY
|479
|6
|400
|2020-10-26
|DUNCAN
|479
|4
|356
|2020-10-26
|GUTHRIE
|474
|0
|391
|2020-10-26
|GROVE
|473
|19
|398
|2020-10-26
|POTEAU
|462
|5
|403
|2020-10-26
|WEATHERFORD
|455
|3
|402
|2020-10-26
|COLLINSVILLE
|449
|2
|400
|2020-10-26
|ANADARKO
|439
|9
|383
|2020-10-26
|SEMINOLE
|425
|4
|324
|2020-10-26
|SKIATOOK
|423
|8
|373
|2020-10-26
|COWETA
|410
|14
|366
|2020-10-26
|MCLOUD
|408
|1
|372
|2020-10-26
|SAYRE
|393
|5
|277
|2020-10-26
|PURCELL
|377
|4
|319
|2020-10-26
|HENRYETTA
|372
|3
|279
|2020-10-26
|ATOKA
|368
|0
|308
|2020-10-26
|NEWCASTLE
|367
|3
|308
|2020-10-26
|TUTTLE
|326
|5
|269
|2020-10-26
|PRYOR CREEK
|319
|6
|256
|2020-10-26
|WAGONER
|319
|6
|259
|2020-10-26
|TECUMSEH
|303
|0
|256
|2020-10-26
|JAY
|302
|1
|249
|2020-10-26
|HUGO
|298
|2
|258
|2020-10-26
|CUSHING
|293
|2
|236
|2020-10-26
|NOBLE
|291
|3
|248
|2020-10-26
|MULDROW
|286
|3
|246
|2020-10-26
|BOLEY
|283
|3
|42
|2020-10-26
|HOLDENVILLE
|279
|3
|231
|2020-10-26
|WOODWARD
|275
|2
|223
|2020-10-26
|HEAVENER
|268
|7
|240
|2020-10-26
|PIEDMONT
|268
|3
|237
|2020-10-26
|CHECOTAH
|250
|4
|199
|2020-10-26
|HARRAH
|242
|2
|209
|2020-10-26
|PAULS VALLEY
|237
|2
|194
|2020-10-26
|SPIRO
|236
|1
|218
|2020-10-26
|BRISTOW
|234
|9
|207
|2020-10-26
|EUFAULA
|228
|6
|181
|2020-10-26
|WEWOKA
|227
|1
|191
|2020-10-26
|STIGLER
|221
|4
|186
|2020-10-26
|KINGFISHER
|221
|1
|175
|2020-10-26
|MIDWEST CITY
|218
|8
|180
|2020-10-26
|LOCUST GROVE
|210
|0
|173
|2020-10-26
|WARR ACRES
|206
|0
|183
|2020-10-26
|HINTON
|205
|0
|189
|2020-10-26
|SULPHUR
|199
|2
|156
|2020-10-26
|FORT GIBSON
|192
|4
|152
|2020-10-26
|HENNESSEY
|191
|2
|179
|2020-10-26
|CALERA
|187
|1
|158
|2020-10-26
|VIAN
|184
|3
|152
|2020-10-26
|CHANDLER
|181
|10
|156
|2020-10-26
|MARIETTA
|178
|0
|163
|2020-10-26
|SPENCER
|174
|2
|146
|2020-10-26
|MADILL
|173
|1
|141
|2020-10-26
|CHELSEA
|172
|2
|140
|2020-10-26
|CATOOSA
|171
|2
|146
|2020-10-26
|SALINA
|167
|1
|126
|2020-10-26
|AFTON
|163
|1
|144
|2020-10-26
|NOWATA
|160
|3
|124
|2020-10-26
|ALVA
|156
|0
|116
|2020-10-26
|TISHOMINGO
|155
|3
|130
|2020-10-26
|CLEVELAND
|154
|3
|142
|2020-10-26
|ANTLERS
|153
|5
|124
|2020-10-26
|DEL CITY
|152
|0
|130
|2020-10-26
|MEEKER
|151
|9
|126
|2020-10-26
|MOUNDS
|151
|3
|131
|2020-10-26
|INOLA
|149
|3
|128
|2020-10-26
|SPERRY
|147
|2
|131
|2020-10-26
|ROLAND
|142
|0
|128
|2020-10-26
|MANNFORD
|141
|4
|121
|2020-10-26
|LINDSAY
|139
|2
|113
|2020-10-26
|PRAGUE
|136
|0
|108
|2020-10-26
|WESTVILLE
|135
|2
|112
|2020-10-26
|OKEMAH
|133
|3
|91
|2020-10-26
|DEWEY
|132
|1
|117
|2020-10-26
|HOOKER
|131
|0
|120
|2020-10-26
|JONES
|130
|2
|105
|2020-10-26
|POCOLA
|129
|3
|117
|2020-10-26
|NICHOLS HILLS
|128
|0
|108
|2020-10-26
|VALLIANT
|127
|3
|103
|2020-10-26
|PERKINS
|123
|2
|107
|2020-10-26
|MANGUM
|122
|8
|96
|2020-10-26
|MORRIS
|122
|0
|98
|2020-10-26
|WISTER
|122
|1
|102
|2020-10-26
|WASHINGTON
|121
|0
|107
|2020-10-26
|PAWHUSKA
|121
|0
|94
|2020-10-26
|HASKELL
|121
|1
|106
|2020-10-26
|CHOUTEAU
|120
|6
|104
|2020-10-26
|TALIHINA
|120
|3
|101
|2020-10-26
|OOLOGAH
|120
|0
|105
|2020-10-26
|FREDERICK
|118
|3
|99
|2020-10-26
|BEGGS
|113
|0
|92
|2020-10-26
|COMMERCE
|112
|1
|102
|2020-10-26
|HOWE
|110
|0
|105
|2020-10-26
|HULBERT
|107
|2
|97
|2020-10-26
|PAWNEE
|106
|1
|88
|2020-10-26
|MARLOW
|105
|1
|86
|2020-10-26
|WYANDOTTE
|104
|1
|94
|2020-10-26
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|85
|2020-10-26
|KANSAS
|102
|3
|77
|2020-10-26
|FAIRVIEW
|101
|0
|72
|2020-10-26
|WILBURTON
|101
|1
|75
|2020-10-26
|COMANCHE
|101
|2
|86
|2020-10-26
|STROUD
|100
|0
|83
|2020-10-26
|ELGIN
|96
|1
|72
|2020-10-26
|COLCORD
|96
|1
|81
|2020-10-26
|WYNNEWOOD
|95
|1
|68
|2020-10-26
|GORE
|95
|3
|82
|2020-10-26
|KINGSTON
|93
|1
|81
|2020-10-26
|HOBART
|92
|2
|70
|2020-10-26
|COLBERT
|91
|0
|52
|2020-10-26
|APACHE
|91
|2
|69
|2020-10-26
|DAVIS
|90
|0
|72
|2020-10-26
|FAIRLAND
|89
|0
|72
|2020-10-26
|CACHE
|89
|0
|65
|2020-10-26
|HAWORTH
|89
|2
|75
|2020-10-26
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|81
|2020-10-26
|LUTHER
|85
|2
|69
|2020-10-26
|CARNEGIE
|85
|2
|68
|2020-10-26
|BARNSDALL
|82
|2
|73
|2020-10-26
|WALTERS
|78
|1
|59
|2020-10-26
|KELLYVILLE
|78
|2
|69
|2020-10-26
|KEOTA
|77
|0
|73
|2020-10-26
|BLACKWELL
|77
|1
|60
|2020-10-26
|MEAD
|76
|1
|64
|2020-10-26
|WATONGA
|75
|0
|58
|2020-10-26
|STRATFORD
|75
|0
|60
|2020-10-26
|GOODWELL
|75
|0
|69
|2020-10-26
|FORT COBB
|74
|0
|68
|2020-10-26
|CADDO
|73
|0
|60
|2020-10-26
|LONE GROVE
|73
|1
|51
|2020-10-26
|COALGATE
|71
|0
|55
|2020-10-26
|HARTSHORNE
|71
|0
|63
|2020-10-26
|BINGER
|71
|9
|57
|2020-10-26
|PERRY
|70
|1
|64
|2020-10-26
|KIEFER
|70
|0
|65
|2020-10-26
|QUAPAW
|70
|0
|63
|2020-10-26
|CAMERON
|70
|0
|57
|2020-10-26
|KONAWA
|69
|1
|46
|2020-10-26
|DRUMRIGHT
|69
|1
|60
|2020-10-26
|OKARCHE
|68
|0
|49
|2020-10-26
|TONKAWA
|67
|0
|45
|2020-10-26
|PADEN
|67
|0
|45
|2020-10-26
|NEWKIRK
|67
|1
|61
|2020-10-26
|HYDRO
|66
|0
|45
|2020-10-26
|HOLLIS
|66
|0
|56
|2020-10-26
|WELLSTON
|64
|0
|52
|2020-10-26
|MINCO
|63
|0
|54
|2020-10-26
|WETUMKA
|63
|0
|53
|2020-10-26
|WARNER
|63
|0
|47
|2020-10-26
|BOKCHITO
|63
|1
|46
|2020-10-26
|HELENA
|62
|0
|58
|2020-10-26
|ELMORE CITY
|62
|0
|51
|2020-10-26
|CRESCENT
|62
|1
|50
|2020-10-26
|TALALA
|61
|0
|57
|2020-10-26
|MAYSVILLE
|61
|2
|53
|2020-10-26
|ALEX
|60
|0
|52
|2020-10-26
|BOKOSHE
|60
|0
|57
|2020-10-26
|BLAIR
|60
|0
|48
|2020-10-26
|PORTER
|60
|1
|53
|2020-10-26
|WATTS
|59
|0
|52
|2020-10-26
|ARCADIA
|59
|0
|45
|2020-10-26
|CEMENT
|57
|0
|44
|2020-10-26
|EARLSBORO
|55
|0
|47
|2020-10-26
|YALE
|55
|1
|45
|2020-10-26
|FLETCHER
|55
|0
|39
|2020-10-26
|WAYNE
|54
|1
|42
|2020-10-26
|FORT TOWSON
|54
|0
|38
|2020-10-26
|RED ROCK
|51
|1
|43
|2020-10-26
|PORUM
|50
|1
|44
|2020-10-26
|ADAIR
|48
|0
|38
|2020-10-26
|WILSON
|48
|0
|43
|2020-10-26
|BOSWELL
|47
|0
|40
|2020-10-26
|QUINTON
|47
|0
|41
|2020-10-26
|NEW CORDELL
|46
|0
|36
|2020-10-26
|MOORELAND
|45
|1
|38
|2020-10-26
|NINNEKAH
|43
|0
|38
|2020-10-26
|BIG CABIN
|43
|1
|36
|2020-10-26
|WAUKOMIS
|42
|0
|29
|2020-10-26
|WEBBERS FALLS
|41
|0
|34
|2020-10-26
|GEARY
|41
|0
|32
|2020-10-26
|CASHION
|40
|0
|32
|2020-10-26
|STONEWALL
|40
|1
|32
|2020-10-26
|WELEETKA
|39
|1
|24
|2020-10-26
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|36
|2020-10-26
|OCHELATA
|38
|1
|33
|2020-10-26
|RAMONA
|38
|1
|32
|2020-10-26
|DEWAR
|38
|0
|30
|2020-10-26
|CHEYENNE
|38
|1
|33
|2020-10-26
|THOMAS
|37
|0
|35
|2020-10-26
|TYRONE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-10-26
|WELCH
|37
|0
|35
|2020-10-26
|BEAVER
|37
|0
|32
|2020-10-26
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|32
|2020-10-26
|ALLEN
|36
|2
|26
|2020-10-26
|SHADY POINT
|36
|0
|29
|2020-10-26
|LAHOMA
|36
|0
|27
|2020-10-26
|DAVENPORT
|36
|0
|30
|2020-10-26
|GARBER
|36
|0
|33
|2020-10-26
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-26
|DOVER
|35
|0
|30
|2020-10-26
|BLUEJACKET
|35
|1
|27
|2020-10-26
|RUSH SPRINGS
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|KREBS
|35
|1
|28
|2020-10-26
|SASAKWA
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-26
|MAUD
|35
|0
|28
|2020-10-26
|INDIAHOMA
|34
|1
|28
|2020-10-26
|RED OAK
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-26
|OKTAHA
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|BUFFALO
|34
|1
|23
|2020-10-26
|FAIRFAX
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-26
|POND CREEK
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|GERONIMO
|34
|0
|28
|2020-10-26
|CANTON
|33
|1
|24
|2020-10-26
|RINGLING
|33
|0
|29
|2020-10-26
|PAOLI
|33
|0
|24
|2020-10-26
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|27
|2020-10-26
|BURNS FLAT
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|SPAVINAW
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|28
|2020-10-26
|CALUMET
|31
|0
|20
|2020-10-26
|KIOWA
|31
|1
|22
|2020-10-26
|DELAWARE
|31
|1
|27
|2020-10-26
|GLENCOE
|30
|0
|28
|2020-10-26
|GARVIN
|30
|0
|27
|2020-10-26
|CHEROKEE
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-26
|VERDEN
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-26
|ARKOMA
|29
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|PANAMA
|29
|1
|26
|2020-10-26
|COPAN
|29
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|BOISE CITY
|29
|0
|27
|2020-10-26
|ROFF
|29
|0
|21
|2020-10-26
|LAVERNE
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-26
|CANUTE
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-26
|GRACEMONT
|29
|1
|26
|2020-10-26
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-26
|BENNINGTON
|28
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|ASHER
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-26
|SOPER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-10-26
|MEDFORD
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-26
|WANETTE
|27
|0
|26
|2020-10-26
|MILBURN
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-26
|OLUSTEE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-26
|DEPEW
|26
|1
|24
|2020-10-26
|ARAPAHO
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-26
|AMBER
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-26
|GANS
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-26
|OILTON
|25
|1
|17
|2020-10-26
|UNION CITY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-26
|WAURIKA
|25
|0
|20
|2020-10-26
|MORRISON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-10-26
|LOOKEBA
|24
|2
|19
|2020-10-26
|GRANITE
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-26
|RINGWOOD
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-26
|RATTAN
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-26
|SEILING
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-26
|THACKERVILLE
|22
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-26
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|TERLTON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-10-26
|ACHILLE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-26
|KINTA
|21
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|SNYDER
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|BRAGGS
|20
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|RIPLEY
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|CANEY
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-26
|COUNCIL HILL
|19
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|19
|1
|14
|2020-10-26
|ERICK
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|15
|2020-10-26
|HANNA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|OAKS
|18
|1
|16
|2020-10-26
|RAVIA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|PITTSBURG
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|CANADIAN
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|VELMA
|18
|1
|14
|2020-10-26
|SENTINEL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-26
|TIPTON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|SAVANNA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-26
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|AGRA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-26
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-26
|STUART
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|CORN
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|HEALDTON
|17
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-26
|STERLING
|16
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|LENAPAH
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|WHITEFIELD
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|KETCHUM
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|MILL CREEK
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-26
|SCHULTER
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|VICI
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-26
|MARBLE CITY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|LANGSTON
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-26
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|KENEFIC
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|TRYON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|COVINGTON
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|WAKITA
|14
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|LONE WOLF
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|RYAN
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|FOSS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|12
|2020-10-26
|AMES
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|PRUE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|WANN
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|CLEO SPRINGS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-26
|BYARS
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|KREMLIN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|MENO
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-26
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|SAWYER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|DUSTIN
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|GRANDFIELD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|AVANT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-10-26
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|CALVIN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-26
|BURLINGTON
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|ELDORADO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|NASH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|BERNICE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|FARGO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|SPARKS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|LAMONT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|SHIDLER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-26
|REYDON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|FOSTER
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-26
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|RATLIFF CITY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|GOLDSBY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|OKAY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|JET
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|CARTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-26
|TALOGA
|7
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|DRUMMOND
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|TUPELO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|WYNONA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|SHARON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|GAGE
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|FORGAN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|LOCO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-26
|MARSHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|TERRAL
|5
|0
|0
|2020-10-26
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|CARMEN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-26
|FAXON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|FRANCIS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|RANDLETT
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-26
|HILLSDALE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-26
|KEYES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|FANSHAWE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-26
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-26
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|COLONY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-26
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-26
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|NORGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-26
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-26
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|ALINE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-26
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
