OSDH: Low COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Monday do not reflect 'real-time data'

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting its COVID-19 case numbers for Sunday and Monday "are low and do not reflect real-time data" because of "technical data entry issues."
Officials did go on to report its number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at 25,433 on Monday, a single day increase of only 168. Sunday's cases numbers rose by 209 after multiple hundreds of new cases being report daily, including a single-day record of 1,075 on Wednesday.
"OSDH’s Acute Disease Service is working diligently to resolve these technical issues and will continue to provide reporting of COVID-19 information that Oklahomans have come to expect from OSDH," according to Monday's daily report by OSDH. "In the meantime, Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts."
In a later emailed media statement, OSDH said: "Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours.
"When the technical issue is resolved, people can expect to see a significant bulk increase in the number of new cases reported that does not reflect an increase in the rate of infection."
OSDH said it is upgrading its reporting system to "make the data entry process more efficient."
"OSDH and other public health officials throughout the nation are dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry," OSDH said in its media statement.
The state will use CARES Act funding to modernize the data entry system.
The Health Department sent out a press release on Friday saying officials were aware of delays in processing and reporting COVID-19 test results and that OSDH and public health officials nationwide are "dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry."
“We have needed a technical solution since well before the pandemic,” said Deputy Commissioner of Prevention and Preparedness Travis Kirkpatrick. “The backlog we’ve experienced as the state has increased its testing capability has given us the opportunity to incorporate immediate fixes while moving towards developing a permanent solution.”
Health Department contracts require a mandatory turnaround time of 48-72 hours, but only 25% of the testing is from county Health Department sites, according to the OSDH.
"COVID-19 testing that occurs at urgent care clinics, health care provider offices, retailers and pharmacies are sent out of state and can take several days for the OSDH to receive results, typically by fax," according to an OSDH release. "The OSDH Acute Disease Services team manually enters test results as they are reported to the agency, which is time consuming and can delay the process of data reporting and contact tracing."
OSDH reported Friday it is looking at CARES Act funding in an attempt to solve the issues. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to state, local and tribal governments to combat impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.
“We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution,” interim OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye said Friday.
OSDH is testing, on average, 2,000 people a day and is encouraging all Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19. Contract tracing efforts will now include text messaging in addition to phone calls to reach out to those who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
Officials said Monday they will be releasing more information on what those residents can expect to see in a text notification.
Northwest Oklahoma
Of the 168 new cases reported or the state on Monday, four were in Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to OSDH data.
New cases included three in Garfield County and one each in Grant and Kingfisher counties. Blaine County was back at 22 cumulative cases, losing one case due to OSDH adjustments. New cases reported per city included two in Enid and Pond Creek and one in Hennessey.
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 176 cases, 115 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 63 cases, 48 recovered; Noble with 59 cases, 47 recovered and one death; Blaine with 22 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 18 cases, 14 recovered; Major with 16 cases, 14 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 12 cases, eight recovered; Grant with five cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 161 in Enid (56 active); 25 in Kingfisher (seven active); 17 in Hennessey (five active); 15 each in Okarche (three active) and Woodward, (three active); 10 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); seven each in Cashion and Fairview; six in Geary (one active); five in Ringwood (one active); four each in Dover (three active), Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek (four active); three in Longdale (one active); two each in Freedom (two active), Laverne (one active), Marshall, Meno, Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 82 cases with 55 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 79 cases with 49 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
State numbers
Of the overall cases, there are 5,231 that are active and 19,750 who have recovered, including 284 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Increases in cases per age group reported Sunday were 52 in the 18-35 age group, 33 in the 36-49 age group, 29 in the 65 and older age group, 27 in the 50-64 age group, 21 in the 5-17 age group and six in the 0-4 age group.
Cumulative totals as of Sunday were 558 in the 0-4 age group, 1,974 in the 5-17 age group, 9,282 in the 18-35 age group, 5,557 in the 36-49 age group, 4,440 in the 50-64 age group and 3,622 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 13,035, or 51.25%, have been female, and 12,320 or 48.44%, have been male. There are 78 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
There was one death reported on Monday associated with COVID-19, a Tulsa County woman in the 56 and older age range, according to OSDH.
Of the overall 452 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 361 or 79.87%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.27%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 14, or 3.10%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 238, than women, 214, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 85 in Tulsa County; 77 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 14 in Muskogee County; 13 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 10 in Rogers County; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 7.20.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|6316
|85
|5021
|OKLAHOMA
|6301
|77
|4764
|CLEVELAND
|1693
|40
|1329
|TEXAS
|1007
|7
|993
|MCCURTAIN
|695
|13
|551
|CANADIAN
|674
|4
|513
|COMANCHE
|594
|9
|485
|PAYNE
|528
|2
|468
|WASHINGTON
|496
|39
|426
|WAGONER
|464
|19
|351
|ROGERS
|439
|10
|314
|GRADY
|304
|5
|226
|DELAWARE
|293
|19
|217
|MCCLAIN
|289
|4
|241
|CREEK
|272
|9
|205
|MUSKOGEE
|247
|14
|163
|OSAGE
|246
|9
|200
|BRYAN
|240
|1
|165
|CADDO
|226
|11
|189
|OKMULGEE
|219
|0
|137
|OTTAWA
|219
|2
|152
|CARTER
|216
|3
|179
|JACKSON
|215
|3
|74
|POTTAWATOMIE
|211
|5
|142
|MAYES
|177
|5
|107
|GARFIELD
|176
|2
|115
|ADAIR
|172
|4
|135
|CHEROKEE
|150
|1
|121
|KAY
|147
|9
|114
|GARVIN
|146
|3
|120
|CHOCTAW
|143
|1
|122
|STEPHENS
|126
|1
|82
|LOGAN
|120
|1
|88
|CUSTER
|112
|0
|78
|PONTOTOC
|103
|2
|70
|MCINTOSH
|100
|1
|84
|LE FLORE
|89
|1
|54
|PITTSBURG
|87
|3
|69
|SEQUOYAH
|86
|3
|66
|PAWNEE
|85
|3
|66
|SEMINOLE
|84
|4
|50
|GREER
|71
|7
|58
|KINGFISHER
|63
|0
|45
|NOBLE
|59
|1
|47
|LINCOLN
|58
|2
|40
|LOVE
|55
|0
|48
|MARSHALL
|51
|0
|43
|ATOKA
|47
|0
|36
|NOWATA
|41
|1
|37
|PUSHMATAHA
|39
|0
|21
|CRAIG
|37
|0
|26
|BEAVER
|32
|0
|32
|TILLMAN
|32
|1
|25
|MURRAY
|29
|0
|27
|BECKHAM
|27
|0
|19
|LATIMER
|25
|1
|15
|OKFUSKEE
|23
|0
|17
|JOHNSTON
|23
|0
|15
|BLAINE
|22
|0
|17
|HUGHES
|22
|1
|14
|HASKELL
|21
|0
|17
|JEFFERSON
|20
|0
|17
|KIOWA
|18
|1
|15
|WOODWARD
|18
|0
|14
|COAL
|18
|0
|11
|MAJOR
|16
|1
|14
|WASHITA
|12
|0
|6
|COTTON
|12
|2
|8
|WOODS
|12
|0
|8
|DEWEY
|6
|0
|4
|GRANT
|5
|0
|2
|HARMON
|4
|0
|2
|ROGER MILLS
|3
|0
|0
|HARPER
|2
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.20.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|5004
|68
|3732
|TULSA
|4384
|63
|3462
|EDMOND
|978
|10
|793
|BROKEN ARROW
|937
|17
|707
|NORMAN
|867
|23
|695
|GUYMON
|838
|7
|827
|JENKS
|469
|0
|441
|LAWTON
|464
|8
|381
|STILLWATER
|434
|1
|401
|OTHER***
|434
|4
|325
|BARTLESVILLE
|406
|37
|341
|MOORE
|397
|9
|308
|YUKON
|367
|2
|283
|BROKEN BOW
|318
|10
|258
|CLAREMORE
|262
|7
|181
|IDABEL
|224
|2
|176
|OWASSO
|223
|2
|170
|ALTUS
|199
|3
|67
|BIXBY
|198
|2
|153
|ARDMORE
|182
|2
|153
|GLENPOOL
|182
|0
|156
|MUSKOGEE
|180
|11
|116
|CHICKASHA
|171
|4
|123
|ENID
|161
|2
|105
|BETHANY
|151
|1
|120
|DURANT
|150
|0
|96
|SHAWNEE
|146
|5
|97
|GROVE
|139
|16
|102
|MIAMI
|137
|2
|97
|SAPULPA
|135
|3
|98
|SKIATOOK
|135
|7
|114
|PONCA CITY
|132
|7
|103
|COWETA
|127
|13
|94
|PURCELL
|124
|3
|111
|HUGO
|122
|1
|105
|SAND SPRINGS
|121
|2
|93
|MUSTANG
|110
|1
|86
|TAHLEQUAH
|110
|1
|92
|COLLINSVILLE
|110
|1
|87
|EL RENO
|106
|1
|75
|STILWELL
|94
|4
|71
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|91
|HINTON
|90
|0
|89
|CHOCTAW
|90
|2
|68
|BLANCHARD
|89
|0
|72
|OKMULGEE
|87
|0
|46
|ADA
|80
|0
|54
|DUNCAN
|76
|0
|57
|WAGONER
|76
|4
|61
|GUTHRIE
|72
|0
|50
|MIDWEST CITY
|70
|2
|52
|JAY
|70
|1
|51
|PAULS VALLEY
|69
|1
|57
|MANGUM
|69
|7
|57
|TUTTLE
|65
|1
|50
|HENRYETTA
|65
|0
|41
|NEWCASTLE
|64
|1
|48
|WEATHERFORD
|57
|0
|46
|PRYOR CREEK
|57
|1
|36
|MCALESTER
|57
|3
|45
|CHECOTAH
|56
|1
|46
|NOBLE
|54
|1
|43
|WARR ACRES
|53
|0
|43
|PIEDMONT
|50
|0
|39
|CUSHING
|49
|1
|34
|LEXINGTON
|48
|0
|36
|SPENCER
|48
|1
|29
|CLINTON
|47
|0
|27
|WESTVILLE
|46
|0
|42
|CLEVELAND
|46
|3
|38
|ANADARKO
|45
|1
|33
|DEL CITY
|44
|0
|28
|WRIGHT CITY
|44
|0
|32
|SEMINOLE
|44
|2
|25
|LINDSAY
|43
|1
|31
|BINGER
|43
|9
|33
|EUFAULA
|40
|0
|33
|LOCUST GROVE
|39
|0
|25
|NICHOLS HILLS
|38
|0
|33
|CATOOSA
|38
|0
|27
|DEWEY
|38
|1
|36
|MARIETTA
|38
|0
|32
|ATOKA
|37
|0
|29
|VALLIANT
|37
|0
|29
|HOMINY
|37
|0
|27
|CHOUTEAU
|35
|3
|21
|COMMERCE
|35
|0
|25
|SALLISAW
|34
|0
|27
|SPERRY
|34
|1
|24
|VINITA
|33
|0
|23
|COLCORD
|32
|1
|24
|SALINA
|32
|1
|15
|KELLYVILLE
|32
|2
|28
|HAWORTH
|32
|0
|23
|FORT GIBSON
|31
|2
|16
|JONES
|30
|0
|20
|WEWOKA
|30
|1
|20
|MOUNDS
|30
|1
|22
|INOLA
|30
|2
|21
|MADILL
|29
|0
|24
|COMANCHE
|29
|1
|13
|TEXHOMA
|29
|0
|28
|AFTON
|28
|0
|20
|FREDERICK
|28
|1
|23
|PAWNEE
|27
|0
|18
|MCLOUD
|26
|0
|20
|MULDROW
|26
|1
|22
|PERKINS
|26
|0
|20
|NOWATA
|25
|1
|21
|KINGFISHER
|25
|0
|18
|ELK CITY
|24
|0
|16
|HARRAH
|24
|0
|23
|RED ROCK
|23
|1
|21
|WASHINGTON
|23
|0
|20
|PERRY
|22
|0
|14
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|KINGSTON
|22
|0
|19
|CALERA
|22
|0
|13
|BRISTOW
|22
|1
|12
|OOLOGAH
|21
|0
|19
|SULPHUR
|21
|0
|21
|HASKELL
|21
|0
|20
|MORRIS
|21
|0
|16
|MARLOW
|20
|0
|11
|BEGGS
|19
|0
|16
|MANNFORD
|19
|0
|13
|TECUMSEH
|19
|0
|12
|POTEAU
|19
|0
|7
|PAWHUSKA
|18
|0
|14
|ELGIN
|18
|0
|13
|CHELSEA
|18
|0
|14
|HENNESSEY
|17
|0
|12
|TALIHINA
|17
|1
|5
|COLBERT
|17
|0
|16
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|KIEFER
|16
|0
|13
|BARNSDALL
|16
|2
|10
|HOLDENVILLE
|15
|1
|8
|WOODWARD
|15
|0
|12
|OKARCHE
|15
|0
|12
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|MAYSVILLE
|15
|0
|12
|CHANDLER
|14
|1
|11
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|9
|HULBERT
|14
|0
|11
|WAYNE
|14
|0
|11
|ARCADIA
|14
|0
|12
|LONE GROVE
|13
|0
|10
|MEAD
|13
|1
|8
|CLAYTON
|13
|0
|5
|OLUSTEE
|13
|0
|4
|CACHE
|13
|0
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PRAGUE
|13
|0
|9
|WILBURTON
|13
|1
|11
|OKEMAH
|12
|0
|10
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|CADDO
|12
|0
|9
|GORE
|12
|1
|8
|WYNNEWOOD
|11
|1
|10
|FORT COBB
|11
|0
|8
|LUTHER
|11
|0
|8
|COALGATE
|11
|0
|7
|HEAVENER
|11
|0
|8
|SPIRO
|11
|0
|8
|QUAPAW
|11
|0
|7
|STROUD
|11
|0
|7
|ALEX
|10
|0
|9
|STIGLER
|10
|0
|8
|FAIRFAX
|10
|0
|9
|APACHE
|10
|0
|8
|GLENCOE
|10
|0
|10
|ALVA
|10
|0
|8
|WATONGA
|10
|0
|8
|YALE
|9
|0
|4
|WYANDOTTE
|9
|0
|6
|TISHOMINGO
|9
|0
|5
|MEEKER
|9
|0
|5
|PORTER
|9
|0
|7
|COPAN
|9
|0
|8
|ANTLERS
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|HOBART
|8
|0
|7
|WISTER
|8
|0
|6
|DAVIS
|8
|0
|6
|VIAN
|8
|1
|5
|BENNINGTON
|8
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|RINGLING
|8
|0
|5
|DEWAR
|8
|0
|2
|ROFF
|7
|0
|5
|AMBER
|7
|0
|6
|NORTH MIAMI
|7
|0
|6
|FAIRVIEW
|7
|0
|7
|WILSON
|7
|0
|6
|WELEETKA
|7
|0
|5
|PORUM
|7
|1
|4
|FORT TOWSON
|7
|0
|5
|STONEWALL
|7
|1
|5
|KONAWA
|7
|1
|5
|ELMORE CITY
|7
|0
|7
|TONKAWA
|7
|0
|6
|CASHION
|7
|0
|7
|POCOLA
|7
|0
|6
|WALTERS
|7
|0
|5
|FLETCHER
|6
|0
|6
|BOKOSHE
|6
|0
|5
|TALALA
|6
|0
|5
|BLACKWELL
|6
|0
|6
|NEWKIRK
|6
|1
|4
|BOKCHITO
|6
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|6
|HARTSHORNE
|6
|0
|6
|GEARY
|6
|0
|5
|BIG CABIN
|6
|1
|2
|LOOKEBA
|6
|1
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|6
|0
|5
|MCCURTAIN
|6
|0
|4
|WARNER
|6
|0
|5
|EARLSBORO
|6
|0
|5
|BOSWELL
|6
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|6
|MINCO
|6
|0
|4
|WETUMKA
|6
|0
|5
|FAIRLAND
|6
|0
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|6
|0
|5
|RYAN
|6
|0
|6
|HEALDTON
|6
|0
|4
|DEPEW
|5
|1
|3
|SHADY POINT
|5
|0
|4
|QUINTON
|5
|0
|4
|PANAMA
|5
|0
|2
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ACHILLE
|5
|0
|5
|LEHIGH
|5
|0
|3
|RINGWOOD
|5
|0
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|5
|0
|4
|KANSAS
|5
|0
|5
|CRESCENT
|4
|0
|3
|VERDEN
|4
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|MORRISON
|4
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|4
|0
|3
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|ASHER
|4
|0
|3
|CEMENT
|4
|0
|1
|GARBER
|4
|0
|3
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|CANEY
|4
|0
|3
|CARNEGIE
|4
|0
|3
|WEBBERS FALLS
|4
|0
|3
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|PAOLI
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|INDIAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|POND CREEK
|4
|0
|0
|HOLLIS
|4
|0
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|SAYRE
|4
|0
|4
|ARAPAHO
|4
|0
|2
|DOVER
|4
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|PADEN
|3
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|3
|0
|2
|BURNS FLAT
|3
|0
|1
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|0
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|2
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|TIPTON
|3
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|3
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|1
|MAUD
|3
|0
|2
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|CHEYENNE
|3
|0
|0
|VICI
|3
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|3
|0
|1
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|COUNCIL HILL
|3
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|1
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|SASAKWA
|3
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|3
|0
|2
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|KIOWA
|3
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|UNION CITY
|3
|0
|2
|POCASSET
|2
|0
|0
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|GERONIMO
|2
|0
|1
|WAUKOMIS
|2
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|2
|0
|1
|OSAGE
|2
|0
|2
|CAMERON
|2
|0
|2
|LAVERNE
|2
|0
|1
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|2
|HYDRO
|2
|0
|1
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|KAW CITY
|2
|1
|1
|BOYNTON
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|SNYDER
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|NINNEKAH
|2
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|1
|BERNICE
|2
|0
|2
|DILL CITY
|2
|0
|1
|FREEDOM
|2
|0
|0
|OKTAHA
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|1
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|2
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|HAILEYVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|HOWE
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|ELDORADO
|1
|0
|0
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|BURBANK
|1
|0
|1
|WELCH
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|0
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|0
|DRUMRIGHT
|1
|0
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|ALBION
|1
|0
|0
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|0
|ARKOMA
|1
|0
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|CORN
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|CANTON
|1
|0
|0
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|KREBS
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|GANS
|1
|0
|0
Long-term care facilities
Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.
Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
