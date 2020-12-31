daily covid 12.31.20

ENID, Okla. — Two Kingfisher County residents were among 36 COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday by Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also recorded 3,906 new cases across the state.

The 1.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative statewide total to 290,936, with 32,604 active, an increase of 241, and 255,843 recovered, including 3,629 since Wednesday’s report.

New COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 23 for a cumulative 5,394, with 414 of those active, a single-day decrease of 49, according to OSDH. There have been 4,937, or 91.5%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.

Of those cases, 4,778, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 341 remain active, a single-day decrease of 36, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There have been 4,937 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.

Statewide there have been 2,489 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.

A man in the 50-64 age range and a woman in the 65 and older age range from Hennessey and Kingfisher were among the deaths reported Thursday.

There were 29 other deaths reported in the 65 and older age range: three men and a woman from Oklahoma County; three women and a man each from Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties; two men from Rogers County; a man and a woman each from Comanche and Kay counties; men from Canadian, McCurtain, Nowata, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Texas counties; and women from Jackson, Lincoln, McClain, McIntosh and Washington counties.

There were three other deaths in the 50-64 age range: men from Murray and Oklahoma counties and a Wagoner County woman. There were two from the 36-49 age range: men from Carter and Oklahoma counties, according to the OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 247 to 17,059, according to the OSDH on Thursday. Of those, 1,608 currently were hospitalized — a decrease of 316 from Wednesday — with 473 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 28, according to the OSDH Thursday evening Executive Report.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 1,014 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

OSDH is not planning to update its website nor report data on Friday due to the New Year's Day holiday. Reporting will resume Saturday with Thursday's data and Sunday with weekend information.

Locally, there were 18 COVID-19 patients and no new deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not be available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 96 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday included 21 in Woods, 13 in Blaine, 12 in Noble, nine in Alfalfa, five in Major and four each in Kingfisher and Woodward, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 153,543 Oklahoma women and 137,178 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Thursday. There were 215 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,277 in the 0-4 age group, 30,908 in the 5-17 age group, 92,674 in the 18-35 age group, 63,587 in the 36-49 age group, 56,103 in the 50-64 age group and 42,334 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,489 deaths in the state, 1,989 have been 65 and older and 390 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 87 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,395, than women, 1,094, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 441 in Oklahoma; 399 in Tulsa; 163 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 60 each in Comanche and Washington; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 46 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie; 33 each in Kay and Lincoln; 32 in Bryan; 31 in Custer; 30 in Le Flore; 28 each in McClain, Ottawa and Payne; 27 in Okmulgee; 26 in Osage; 25 in Pontotoc; 24 in Mayes; 23 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 18 each in Carter, Garvin, McIntosh and Seminole; 17 each in Cherokee and Texas; 16 in Sequoyah; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 12 each in Kingfisher and Pawnee; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray and Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,461 cases, 2,306 recovered, 145 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,357 cases, 1,221 recovered, 124 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 984 cases, 853 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 981 cases, 773 recovered, 203 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 932 cases, 847 recovered, 81 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 716 cases, 656 recovered, 56 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 660 cases, 582 recovered, 75 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 380 cases, 334 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,201 cases, with 2,027 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,517 cases, with 2,314 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 rose by 14 to 73 Thursday, with 101 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena rose by 10 to top out at 19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included nine and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.31.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 57993 441 51597 2020-12-31
TULSA 48124 399 42911 2020-12-31
CLEVELAND 19231 163 16702 2020-12-31
CANADIAN 10582 52 9600 2020-12-31
COMANCHE 6994 60 6195 2020-12-31
ROGERS 6566 85 5646 2020-12-31
MUSKOGEE 6526 48 5698 2020-12-31
PAYNE 5883 28 5314 2020-12-31
POTTAWATOMIE 5552 37 4823 2020-12-31
GARFIELD 5394 43 4937 2020-12-31
WAGONER 4650 46 3892 2020-12-31
CREEK 4079 64 3576 2020-12-31
BRYAN 3980 32 3436 2020-12-31
GRADY 3848 37 3472 2020-12-31
CHEROKEE 3671 17 3096 2020-12-31
LE FLORE 3590 30 3137 2020-12-31
MCCLAIN 3561 28 3139 2020-12-31
KAY 3312 33 2772 2020-12-31
PONTOTOC 3135 25 2647 2020-12-31
WASHINGTON 3129 60 2786 2020-12-31
STEPHENS 3029 23 2500 2020-12-31
OSAGE 3016 26 2637 2020-12-31
PITTSBURG 3010 23 2541 2020-12-31
CUSTER 2981 31 2635 2020-12-31
TEXAS 2956 17 2813 2020-12-31
MCCURTAIN 2937 52 2532 2020-12-31
DELAWARE 2915 44 2531 2020-12-31
CADDO 2785 39 2462 2020-12-31
CARTER 2754 18 2340 2020-12-31
OTTAWA 2728 28 2392 2020-12-31
OKMULGEE 2600 27 2228 2020-12-31
MAYES 2565 24 2133 2020-12-31
LOGAN 2547 8 2200 2020-12-31
SEQUOYAH 2479 16 2148 2020-12-31
WOODWARD 2461 10 2306 2020-12-31
JACKSON 2336 37 2160 2020-12-31
GARVIN 2306 18 1993 2020-12-31
LINCOLN 2108 33 1848 2020-12-31
BECKHAM 1964 22 1742 2020-12-31
ADAIR 1870 14 1518 2020-12-31
SEMINOLE 1820 18 1542 2020-12-31
CRAIG 1457 7 1298 2020-12-31
OKFUSKEE 1414 15 1247 2020-12-31
KINGFISHER 1357 12 1221 2020-12-31
MCINTOSH 1326 18 1098 2020-12-31
ATOKA 1307 3 1144 2020-12-31
MURRAY 1164 9 959 2020-12-31
MARSHALL 1123 6 1005 2020-12-31
CHOCTAW 1076 6 913 2020-12-31
PAWNEE 1065 12 881 2020-12-31
NOBLE 984 7 853 2020-12-31
WOODS 981 5 773 2020-12-31
ALFALFA 932 4 847 2020-12-31
LOVE 906 6 791 2020-12-31
HASKELL 878 7 737 2020-12-31
JOHNSTON 837 10 715 2020-12-31
HUGHES 828 9 701 2020-12-31
WASHITA 757 3 654 2020-12-31
MAJOR 716 4 656 2020-12-31
NOWATA 681 9 582 2020-12-31
BLAINE 660 3 582 2020-12-31
PUSHMATAHA 625 6 502 2020-12-31
KIOWA 544 11 484 2020-12-31
TILLMAN 544 9 496 2020-12-31
LATIMER 532 5 429 2020-12-31
COAL 478 4 404 2020-12-31
JEFFERSON 436 3 363 2020-12-31
COTTON 422 10 357 2020-12-31
DEWEY 421 3 377 2020-12-31
GRANT 380 5 334 2020-12-31
GREER 379 9 341 2020-12-31
HARPER 345 3 327 2020-12-31
ELLIS 309 1 287 2020-12-31
BEAVER 308 2 287 2020-12-31
ROGER MILLS 253 6 226 2020-12-31
236 0 110 2020-12-31
HARMON 201 0 183 2020-12-31
CIMARRON 107 1 102 2020-12-31

Oklahoma per city 12.31.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 44153 349 39051 2020-12-31
TULSA 29026 262 26038 2020-12-31
EDMOND 11118 62 9908 2020-12-31
BROKEN ARROW 10332 82 8996 2020-12-31
NORMAN 9341 88 8341 2020-12-31
OTHER*** 6112 35 5256 2020-12-31
YUKON 5755 18 5168 2020-12-31
ENID 4778 41 4396 2020-12-31
LAWTON 4752 46 4171 2020-12-31
STILLWATER 4433 13 4024 2020-12-31
MOORE 4168 27 3621 2020-12-31
CLAREMORE 3942 68 3383 2020-12-31
SHAWNEE 3441 28 2985 2020-12-31
OWASSO 3357 14 2897 2020-12-31
MUSKOGEE 3343 37 2797 2020-12-31
TAHLEQUAH 2649 10 2245 2020-12-31
ADA 2568 20 2173 2020-12-31
BARTLESVILLE 2488 50 2231 2020-12-31
PONCA CITY 2441 16 2038 2020-12-31
DURANT 2386 19 2046 2020-12-31
GUYMON 2212 17 2108 2020-12-31
BIXBY 2169 13 1923 2020-12-31
MCALESTER 2144 21 1808 2020-12-31
ARDMORE 2094 13 1799 2020-12-31
SAND SPRINGS 2004 20 1770 2020-12-31
ALTUS 1963 34 1831 2020-12-31
JENKS 1913 14 1713 2020-12-31
DUNCAN 1882 14 1565 2020-12-31
SAPULPA 1854 27 1673 2020-12-31
MUSTANG 1764 15 1621 2020-12-31
EL RENO 1761 13 1640 2020-12-31
CHICKASHA 1648 22 1509 2020-12-31
TAFT 1559 2 1542 2020-12-31
GUTHRIE 1551 4 1350 2020-12-31
MIAMI 1547 19 1368 2020-12-31
CHOCTAW 1485 9 1285 2020-12-31
COLLINSVILLE 1484 6 1277 2020-12-31
BLANCHARD 1457 8 1278 2020-12-31
BETHANY 1402 13 1260 2020-12-31
CLINTON 1361 15 1193 2020-12-31
WOODWARD 1296 7 1170 2020-12-31
STILWELL 1284 12 1022 2020-12-31
WEATHERFORD 1250 12 1134 2020-12-31
COWETA 1201 17 1022 2020-12-31
ELK CITY 1177 11 1027 2020-12-31
VINITA 1133 6 1024 2020-12-31
SKIATOOK 1100 8 973 2020-12-31
POTEAU 1055 8 925 2020-12-31
OKMULGEE 1050 14 887 2020-12-31
GROVE 1046 30 924 2020-12-31
BROKEN BOW 1031 28 895 2020-12-31
GLENPOOL 1021 9 895 2020-12-31
SALLISAW 1015 6 893 2020-12-31
ATOKA 1011 2 881 2020-12-31
PURCELL 1002 11 867 2020-12-31
IDABEL 989 14 873 2020-12-31
PRYOR CREEK 953 12 797 2020-12-31
ANADARKO 951 15 835 2020-12-31
TUTTLE 951 6 850 2020-12-31
SEMINOLE 928 10 813 2020-12-31
LEXINGTON 922 10 786 2020-12-31
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2020-12-31
NEWCASTLE 850 6 768 2020-12-31
ALVA 837 5 688 2020-12-31
TECUMSEH 826 4 716 2020-12-31
WAGONER 818 9 679 2020-12-31
NOBLE 816 10 689 2020-12-31
PAULS VALLEY 810 5 704 2020-12-31
MCLOUD 776 3 691 2020-12-31
CUSHING 773 7 681 2020-12-31
HARRAH 744 5 630 2020-12-31
SULPHUR 736 7 611 2020-12-31
PIEDMONT 736 5 654 2020-12-31
MARLOW 701 4 593 2020-12-31
HUGO 685 5 580 2020-12-31
MADILL 683 3 634 2020-12-31
HENRYETTA 681 10 597 2020-12-31
JAY 672 4 583 2020-12-31
HOMINY 667 2 628 2020-12-31
SAYRE 661 10 604 2020-12-31
CHECOTAH 653 8 536 2020-12-31
FORT GIBSON 648 7 522 2020-12-31
HELENA 645 2 618 2020-12-31
MARIETTA 625 5 548 2020-12-31
EUFAULA 606 11 502 2020-12-31
BRISTOW 593 13 508 2020-12-31
STIGLER 556 6 454 2020-12-31
BOLEY 554 7 538 2020-12-31
KINGFISHER 534 3 477 2020-12-31
OKEMAH 534 5 441 2020-12-31
MULDROW 530 3 454 2020-12-31
HOLDENVILLE 515 4 447 2020-12-31
LINDSAY 497 4 436 2020-12-31
HEAVENER 492 8 438 2020-12-31
CATOOSA 491 7 438 2020-12-31
CHANDLER 485 12 423 2020-12-31
CALERA 481 1 424 2020-12-31
CLEVELAND 469 5 403 2020-12-31
WEWOKA 469 4 379 2020-12-31
PERRY 468 3 401 2020-12-31
HENNESSEY 465 3 427 2020-12-31
ELGIN 465 4 401 2020-12-31
LOCUST GROVE 455 0 379 2020-12-31
AFTON 453 2 395 2020-12-31
SPIRO 451 1 422 2020-12-31
WARR ACRES 435 1 395 2020-12-31
SPENCER 432 7 382 2020-12-31
KINGSTON 430 3 362 2020-12-31
MOUNDS 423 6 362 2020-12-31
FAIRVIEW 418 2 390 2020-12-31
PRAGUE 417 3 363 2020-12-31
INOLA 406 3 347 2020-12-31
CACHE 405 3 358 2020-12-31
MIDWEST CITY 404 10 348 2020-12-31
CHELSEA 403 6 335 2020-12-31
JONES 399 3 349 2020-12-31
MANNFORD 396 6 343 2020-12-31
TISHOMINGO 396 4 341 2020-12-31
SPERRY 395 2 340 2020-12-31
BLACKWELL 390 7 324 2020-12-31
DAVIS 385 1 317 2020-12-31
NOWATA 381 6 326 2020-12-31
SALINA 370 2 307 2020-12-31
HINTON 368 0 354 2020-12-31
PAWNEE 359 4 281 2020-12-31
VIAN 355 3 299 2020-12-31
PERKINS 355 3 313 2020-12-31
DEL CITY 354 1 307 2020-12-31
COALGATE 352 4 300 2020-12-31
MEEKER 351 13 323 2020-12-31
FREDERICK 345 8 315 2020-12-31
CHOUTEAU 340 7 282 2020-12-31
ANTLERS 338 6 274 2020-12-31
WYNNEWOOD 332 2 286 2020-12-31
APACHE 330 3 276 2020-12-31
PAWHUSKA 329 4 283 2020-12-31
OOLOGAH 326 2 289 2020-12-31
HASKELL 324 1 274 2020-12-31
HULBERT 324 3 277 2020-12-31
COMANCHE 323 4 252 2020-12-31
CARNEGIE 321 5 276 2020-12-31
WESTVILLE 320 2 261 2020-12-31
DEWEY 312 4 280 2020-12-31
STRATFORD 305 0 264 2020-12-31
WASHINGTON 299 2 273 2020-12-31
TALIHINA 293 6 221 2020-12-31
WILBURTON 292 3 233 2020-12-31
COLCORD 291 1 248 2020-12-31
WISTER 284 1 230 2020-12-31
NEWKIRK 282 2 240 2020-12-31
VALLIANT 271 3 224 2020-12-31
BEGGS 271 3 230 2020-12-31
HOOKER 267 0 248 2020-12-31
KONAWA 264 3 215 2020-12-31
MORRIS 263 0 230 2020-12-31
NICHOLS HILLS 262 0 242 2020-12-31
KANSAS 261 6 227 2020-12-31
WALTERS 259 3 212 2020-12-31
ROLAND 257 1 239 2020-12-31
STROUD 255 2 228 2020-12-31
COMMERCE 254 2 226 2020-12-31
MANGUM 254 9 228 2020-12-31
POCOLA 252 3 229 2020-12-31
GORE 247 3 200 2020-12-31
WATONGA 243 0 217 2020-12-31
LUTHER 237 3 209 2020-12-31
TONKAWA 226 7 187 2020-12-31
WYANDOTTE 222 2 197 2020-12-31
MEAD 222 2 197 2020-12-31
MINCO 221 0 197 2020-12-31
PORUM 218 2 180 2020-12-31
NEW CORDELL 218 0 193 2020-12-31
CADDO 217 1 189 2020-12-31
QUAPAW 217 2 169 2020-12-31
LONE GROVE 216 1 191 2020-12-31
WARNER 216 0 183 2020-12-31
HOBART 212 6 196 2020-12-31
FAIRLAND 209 1 189 2020-12-31
COLBERT 208 7 177 2020-12-31
HOWE 204 0 183 2020-12-31
HARTSHORNE 203 0 175 2020-12-31
WELLSTON 201 0 182 2020-12-31
ELMORE CITY 194 3 164 2020-12-31
WAURIKA 192 1 162 2020-12-31
ARCADIA 191 0 183 2020-12-31
BOKCHITO 189 1 164 2020-12-31
PORTER 189 1 161 2020-12-31
FLETCHER 189 2 163 2020-12-31
ADAIR 186 1 151 2020-12-31
STONEWALL 184 1 152 2020-12-31
BILLINGS 183 1 175 2020-12-31
KIEFER 182 1 166 2020-12-31
WILSON 182 1 157 2020-12-31
PADEN 181 0 149 2020-12-31
LAVERNE 179 1 170 2020-12-31
WAYNE 178 1 144 2020-12-31
KELLYVILLE 175 2 151 2020-12-31
DRUMRIGHT 175 2 142 2020-12-31
HOLLIS 175 0 157 2020-12-31
CASHION 174 0 147 2020-12-31
MAYSVILLE 173 4 144 2020-12-31
BLAIR 169 1 151 2020-12-31
TALALA 168 1 154 2020-12-31
ALLEN 167 2 139 2020-12-31
HYDRO 165 2 151 2020-12-31
HAWORTH 165 3 141 2020-12-31
EARLSBORO 164 0 141 2020-12-31
KEOTA 162 0 146 2020-12-31
WRIGHT CITY 162 0 127 2020-12-31
CRESCENT 161 1 131 2020-12-31
BEAVER 161 1 150 2020-12-31
BARNSDALL 161 4 141 2020-12-31
OKARCHE 157 4 143 2020-12-31
TEXHOMA 154 0 149 2020-12-31
SHATTUCK 154 1 139 2020-12-31
CAMERON 151 0 133 2020-12-31
BINGER 149 10 128 2020-12-31
RUSH SPRINGS 149 1 132 2020-12-31
CYRIL 144 2 121 2020-12-31
WAUKOMIS 143 0 127 2020-12-31
CHEROKEE 143 1 101 2020-12-31
FORT COBB 142 0 134 2020-12-31
BOSWELL 140 1 122 2020-12-31
GOODWELL 139 0 133 2020-12-31
MOORELAND 138 1 125 2020-12-31
WELCH 137 1 115 2020-12-31
ROFF 137 1 106 2020-12-31
BIG CABIN 136 2 107 2020-12-31
CEMENT 136 0 115 2020-12-31
YALE 136 3 120 2020-12-31
HEALDTON 134 2 99 2020-12-31
SEILING 132 1 118 2020-12-31
BUFFALO 131 2 123 2020-12-31
PAOLI 130 1 111 2020-12-31
RED ROCK 130 2 117 2020-12-31
THOMAS 130 0 116 2020-12-31
ARAPAHO 129 4 107 2020-12-31
GERONIMO 128 1 105 2020-12-31
RINGLING 127 1 102 2020-12-31
GLENCOE 126 2 101 2020-12-31
WETUMKA 125 2 99 2020-12-31
FAIRFAX 124 1 94 2020-12-31
OKEENE 124 0 106 2020-12-31
MEDFORD 121 1 108 2020-12-31
WATTS 121 0 105 2020-12-31
MAUD 120 0 103 2020-12-31
QUINTON 119 0 99 2020-12-31
NINNEKAH 119 1 106 2020-12-31
BOKOSHE 118 0 112 2020-12-31
RINGWOOD 118 0 108 2020-12-31
MORRISON 118 1 95 2020-12-31
JENNINGS 115 1 100 2020-12-31
OCHELATA 114 2 96 2020-12-31
GEARY 113 0 107 2020-12-31
FORT TOWSON 113 0 96 2020-12-31
SHADY POINT 112 0 94 2020-12-31
BLUEJACKET 112 1 98 2020-12-31
SNYDER 112 4 100 2020-12-31
WELEETKA 109 3 92 2020-12-31
POND CREEK 109 0 98 2020-12-31
BURNS FLAT 108 1 89 2020-12-31
CANTON 107 2 91 2020-12-31
INDIAHOMA 106 1 97 2020-12-31
GARBER 106 0 96 2020-12-31
WEBBERS FALLS 104 0 89 2020-12-31
LEEDEY 102 2 94 2020-12-31
OKTAHA 102 0 94 2020-12-31
CANUTE 102 0 88 2020-12-31
THACKERVILLE 102 0 89 2020-12-31
BENNINGTON 101 1 88 2020-12-31
VICI 101 0 85 2020-12-31
RAMONA 100 3 87 2020-12-31
ALEX 99 2 88 2020-12-31
GRACEMONT 99 1 87 2020-12-31
GRANITE 98 0 91 2020-12-31
PANAMA 97 1 84 2020-12-31
COPAN 97 1 80 2020-12-31
LAHOMA 95 3 86 2020-12-31
TEMPLE 94 6 81 2020-12-31
HAMMON 94 2 83 2020-12-31
DEPEW 93 1 81 2020-12-31
KREBS 92 1 67 2020-12-31
CALUMET 92 0 90 2020-12-31
UNION CITY 92 1 84 2020-12-31
MOUNTAIN VIEW 91 1 74 2020-12-31
CHEYENNE 90 1 79 2020-12-31
KIOWA 88 1 70 2020-12-31
RED OAK 86 0 70 2020-12-31
WANETTE 86 0 67 2020-12-31
CLAYTON 85 0 62 2020-12-31
COUNCIL HILL 84 1 68 2020-12-31
TYRONE 83 0 77 2020-12-31
TIPTON 82 0 76 2020-12-31
DELAWARE 80 2 73 2020-12-31
CANEY 79 0 67 2020-12-31
SPAVINAW 79 0 64 2020-12-31
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2020-12-31
SENTINEL 79 0 73 2020-12-31
RYAN 78 0 60 2020-12-31
ASHER 78 0 70 2020-12-31
VELMA 77 1 59 2020-12-31
DAVENPORT 76 0 67 2020-12-31
WAYNOKA 76 0 37 2020-12-31
SASAKWA 75 0 61 2020-12-31
SOPER 74 0 60 2020-12-31
TERLTON 74 1 64 2020-12-31
GARVIN 74 0 62 2020-12-31
BRAGGS 74 1 63 2020-12-31
LOOKEBA 73 2 66 2020-12-31
DOVER 73 2 69 2020-12-31
GRANDFIELD 73 1 67 2020-12-31
AMBER 72 0 68 2020-12-31
STRINGTOWN 71 1 62 2020-12-31
MILBURN 70 2 58 2020-12-31
MANNSVILLE 69 0 65 2020-12-31
FOSS 67 0 60 2020-12-31
MILL CREEK 67 0 57 2020-12-31
ARKOMA 67 1 64 2020-12-31
OAKS 66 1 45 2020-12-31
ERICK 66 1 60 2020-12-31
ARNETT 64 0 61 2020-12-31
TUPELO 63 0 46 2020-12-31
MULHALL 63 0 51 2020-12-31
DEWAR 63 0 57 2020-12-31
FARGO 62 0 61 2020-12-31
MCCURTAIN 61 1 57 2020-12-31
VERDEN 61 1 58 2020-12-31
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 58 2020-12-31
OILTON 60 2 51 2020-12-31
BYARS 59 1 54 2020-12-31
AGRA 59 1 49 2020-12-31
OLUSTEE 56 0 54 2020-12-31
SAVANNA 56 0 52 2020-12-31
TRYON 54 0 48 2020-12-31
GANS 54 0 46 2020-12-31
CANADIAN 54 0 46 2020-12-31
RAVIA 54 1 44 2020-12-31
WANN 52 1 44 2020-12-31
CARNEY 51 0 42 2020-12-31
COVINGTON 51 0 38 2020-12-31
RATTAN 51 0 44 2020-12-31
CUSTER CITY 51 0 33 2020-12-31
KINTA 51 0 35 2020-12-31
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 44 2020-12-31
PITTSBURG 50 0 45 2020-12-31
CORN 50 1 46 2020-12-31
DILL CITY 49 0 34 2020-12-31
STERLING 48 0 41 2020-12-31
RATLIFF CITY 48 0 33 2020-12-31
POCASSET 48 1 46 2020-12-31
DUSTIN 47 1 42 2020-12-31
KETCHUM 46 1 39 2020-12-31
COYLE 46 0 37 2020-12-31
LAMONT 45 1 36 2020-12-31
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-31
KREMLIN 45 0 39 2020-12-31
SPRINGER 45 1 37 2020-12-31
SHIDLER 45 0 41 2020-12-31
HAILEYVILLE 44 0 37 2020-12-31
KAW CITY 44 1 36 2020-12-31
LENAPAH 43 0 36 2020-12-31
LONGDALE 43 0 37 2020-12-31
MARBLE CITY 43 0 33 2020-12-31
BOYNTON 43 0 39 2020-12-31
STUART 43 0 40 2020-12-31
INDIANOLA 43 0 34 2020-12-31
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-31
RIPLEY 42 1 40 2020-12-31
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2020-12-31
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-31
MENO 40 0 40 2020-12-31
WYNONA 40 1 34 2020-12-31
NASH 40 0 35 2020-12-31
AMES 40 0 36 2020-12-31
LANGLEY 39 0 33 2020-12-31
CASTLE 39 0 31 2020-12-31
WHITEFIELD 39 0 36 2020-12-31
WAPANUCKA 39 1 29 2020-12-31
LOCO 38 0 30 2020-12-31
ALINE 38 1 34 2020-12-31
ORLANDO 38 0 34 2020-12-31
CROWDER 38 0 33 2020-12-31
CALVIN 37 1 30 2020-12-31
LONE WOLF 36 0 32 2020-12-31
DRUMMOND 36 0 30 2020-12-31
SAWYER 36 0 30 2020-12-31
KENEFIC 36 0 34 2020-12-31
SPARKS 35 1 31 2020-12-31
MARLAND 35 0 29 2020-12-31
ACHILLE 35 0 29 2020-12-31
BUTLER 34 0 31 2020-12-31
RALSTON 34 1 30 2020-12-31
SCHULTER 33 0 29 2020-12-31
WAKITA 33 2 26 2020-12-31
ELDORADO 33 0 26 2020-12-31
CARMEN 32 0 24 2020-12-31
FORGAN 32 0 30 2020-12-31
TERRAL 32 1 26 2020-12-31
TALOGA 32 0 32 2020-12-31
BURBANK 32 0 28 2020-12-31
FOSTER 31 0 27 2020-12-31
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2020-12-31
CARTER 30 0 25 2020-12-31
LANGSTON 30 1 26 2020-12-31
ROOSEVELT 29 0 24 2020-12-31
OKAY 29 0 24 2020-12-31
FAXON 29 0 26 2020-12-31
BERNICE 29 0 23 2020-12-31
JET 29 0 25 2020-12-31
GOLDSBY 29 0 27 2020-12-31
FAIRMONT 28 0 23 2020-12-31
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 24 2020-12-31
SHARON 27 0 23 2020-12-31
HANNA 26 0 22 2020-12-31
FREEDOM 26 0 20 2020-12-31
GOULD 26 0 25 2020-12-31
MARSHALL 26 0 20 2020-12-31
DAVIDSON 25 0 22 2020-12-31
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2020-12-31
OSAGE 24 0 22 2020-12-31
ROCKY 24 0 23 2020-12-31
HASTINGS 24 0 22 2020-12-31
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-31
GOLTRY 24 0 22 2020-12-31
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-31
CAMARGO 23 0 21 2020-12-31
PRUE 23 0 22 2020-12-31
DEVOL 23 0 23 2020-12-31
BURLINGTON 23 0 23 2020-12-31
COLONY 22 0 19 2020-12-31
WILLOW 21 0 17 2020-12-31
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-31
FRANCIS 20 1 18 2020-12-31
DACOMA 20 0 12 2020-12-31
HUNTER 20 0 17 2020-12-31
FOYIL 19 0 18 2020-12-31
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-31
NICOMA PARK 18 0 14 2020-12-31
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2020-12-31
MILLERTON 17 1 16 2020-12-31
EAKLY 17 0 14 2020-12-31
DISNEY 16 0 14 2020-12-31
FITZHUGH 16 0 12 2020-12-31
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-31
LAMAR 16 0 12 2020-12-31
MARTHA 16 1 13 2020-12-31
BRAMAN 16 0 12 2020-12-31
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2020-12-31
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-31
HITCHCOCK 13 0 10 2020-12-31
WAINWRIGHT 13 0 11 2020-12-31
HILLSDALE 13 0 11 2020-12-31
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2020-12-31
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-31
BROMIDE 12 1 8 2020-12-31
BOWLEGS 11 0 11 2020-12-31
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 10 2020-12-31
CROMWELL 10 0 5 2020-12-31
DOUGHERTY 8 0 4 2020-12-31
ALBION 7 0 6 2020-12-31
PEORIA 7 0 6 2020-12-31
THE VILLAGE 6 0 5 2020-12-31
MANITOU 6 0 4 2020-12-31
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-31
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2020-12-31
HALLETT 4 0 3 2020-12-31
VERA 4 0 4 2020-12-31
FANSHAWE 4 0 3 2020-12-31
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2020-12-31
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-31
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-31
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-31
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-31
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-31
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2020-12-31
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2020-12-31
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-31
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-31
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-31
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-31
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-31
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-31
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-31
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-31
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-31
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-31
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-31
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-31
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-31
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-31
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-31

