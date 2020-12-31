ENID, Okla. — Two Kingfisher County residents were among 36 COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday by Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also recorded 3,906 new cases across the state.
The 1.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative statewide total to 290,936, with 32,604 active, an increase of 241, and 255,843 recovered, including 3,629 since Wednesday’s report.
New COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 23 for a cumulative 5,394, with 414 of those active, a single-day decrease of 49, according to OSDH. There have been 4,937, or 91.5%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.
Of those cases, 4,778, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 341 remain active, a single-day decrease of 36, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There have been 4,937 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.
Statewide there have been 2,489 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.
A man in the 50-64 age range and a woman in the 65 and older age range from Hennessey and Kingfisher were among the deaths reported Thursday.
There were 29 other deaths reported in the 65 and older age range: three men and a woman from Oklahoma County; three women and a man each from Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties; two men from Rogers County; a man and a woman each from Comanche and Kay counties; men from Canadian, McCurtain, Nowata, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Texas counties; and women from Jackson, Lincoln, McClain, McIntosh and Washington counties.
There were three other deaths in the 50-64 age range: men from Murray and Oklahoma counties and a Wagoner County woman. There were two from the 36-49 age range: men from Carter and Oklahoma counties, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 247 to 17,059, according to the OSDH on Thursday. Of those, 1,608 currently were hospitalized — a decrease of 316 from Wednesday — with 473 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 28, according to the OSDH Thursday evening Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 1,014 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
OSDH is not planning to update its website nor report data on Friday due to the New Year's Day holiday. Reporting will resume Saturday with Thursday's data and Sunday with weekend information.
Locally, there were 18 COVID-19 patients and no new deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not be available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 96 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday included 21 in Woods, 13 in Blaine, 12 in Noble, nine in Alfalfa, five in Major and four each in Kingfisher and Woodward, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 153,543 Oklahoma women and 137,178 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Thursday. There were 215 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,277 in the 0-4 age group, 30,908 in the 5-17 age group, 92,674 in the 18-35 age group, 63,587 in the 36-49 age group, 56,103 in the 50-64 age group and 42,334 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,489 deaths in the state, 1,989 have been 65 and older and 390 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 87 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,395, than women, 1,094, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 441 in Oklahoma; 399 in Tulsa; 163 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 60 each in Comanche and Washington; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 46 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie; 33 each in Kay and Lincoln; 32 in Bryan; 31 in Custer; 30 in Le Flore; 28 each in McClain, Ottawa and Payne; 27 in Okmulgee; 26 in Osage; 25 in Pontotoc; 24 in Mayes; 23 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 18 each in Carter, Garvin, McIntosh and Seminole; 17 each in Cherokee and Texas; 16 in Sequoyah; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 12 each in Kingfisher and Pawnee; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray and Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,461 cases, 2,306 recovered, 145 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,357 cases, 1,221 recovered, 124 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 984 cases, 853 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 981 cases, 773 recovered, 203 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 932 cases, 847 recovered, 81 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 716 cases, 656 recovered, 56 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 660 cases, 582 recovered, 75 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 380 cases, 334 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,201 cases, with 2,027 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,517 cases, with 2,314 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 rose by 14 to 73 Thursday, with 101 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena rose by 10 to top out at 19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included nine and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.31.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|57993
|441
|51597
|2020-12-31
|TULSA
|48124
|399
|42911
|2020-12-31
|CLEVELAND
|19231
|163
|16702
|2020-12-31
|CANADIAN
|10582
|52
|9600
|2020-12-31
|COMANCHE
|6994
|60
|6195
|2020-12-31
|ROGERS
|6566
|85
|5646
|2020-12-31
|MUSKOGEE
|6526
|48
|5698
|2020-12-31
|PAYNE
|5883
|28
|5314
|2020-12-31
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5552
|37
|4823
|2020-12-31
|GARFIELD
|5394
|43
|4937
|2020-12-31
|WAGONER
|4650
|46
|3892
|2020-12-31
|CREEK
|4079
|64
|3576
|2020-12-31
|BRYAN
|3980
|32
|3436
|2020-12-31
|GRADY
|3848
|37
|3472
|2020-12-31
|CHEROKEE
|3671
|17
|3096
|2020-12-31
|LE FLORE
|3590
|30
|3137
|2020-12-31
|MCCLAIN
|3561
|28
|3139
|2020-12-31
|KAY
|3312
|33
|2772
|2020-12-31
|PONTOTOC
|3135
|25
|2647
|2020-12-31
|WASHINGTON
|3129
|60
|2786
|2020-12-31
|STEPHENS
|3029
|23
|2500
|2020-12-31
|OSAGE
|3016
|26
|2637
|2020-12-31
|PITTSBURG
|3010
|23
|2541
|2020-12-31
|CUSTER
|2981
|31
|2635
|2020-12-31
|TEXAS
|2956
|17
|2813
|2020-12-31
|MCCURTAIN
|2937
|52
|2532
|2020-12-31
|DELAWARE
|2915
|44
|2531
|2020-12-31
|CADDO
|2785
|39
|2462
|2020-12-31
|CARTER
|2754
|18
|2340
|2020-12-31
|OTTAWA
|2728
|28
|2392
|2020-12-31
|OKMULGEE
|2600
|27
|2228
|2020-12-31
|MAYES
|2565
|24
|2133
|2020-12-31
|LOGAN
|2547
|8
|2200
|2020-12-31
|SEQUOYAH
|2479
|16
|2148
|2020-12-31
|WOODWARD
|2461
|10
|2306
|2020-12-31
|JACKSON
|2336
|37
|2160
|2020-12-31
|GARVIN
|2306
|18
|1993
|2020-12-31
|LINCOLN
|2108
|33
|1848
|2020-12-31
|BECKHAM
|1964
|22
|1742
|2020-12-31
|ADAIR
|1870
|14
|1518
|2020-12-31
|SEMINOLE
|1820
|18
|1542
|2020-12-31
|CRAIG
|1457
|7
|1298
|2020-12-31
|OKFUSKEE
|1414
|15
|1247
|2020-12-31
|KINGFISHER
|1357
|12
|1221
|2020-12-31
|MCINTOSH
|1326
|18
|1098
|2020-12-31
|ATOKA
|1307
|3
|1144
|2020-12-31
|MURRAY
|1164
|9
|959
|2020-12-31
|MARSHALL
|1123
|6
|1005
|2020-12-31
|CHOCTAW
|1076
|6
|913
|2020-12-31
|PAWNEE
|1065
|12
|881
|2020-12-31
|NOBLE
|984
|7
|853
|2020-12-31
|WOODS
|981
|5
|773
|2020-12-31
|ALFALFA
|932
|4
|847
|2020-12-31
|LOVE
|906
|6
|791
|2020-12-31
|HASKELL
|878
|7
|737
|2020-12-31
|JOHNSTON
|837
|10
|715
|2020-12-31
|HUGHES
|828
|9
|701
|2020-12-31
|WASHITA
|757
|3
|654
|2020-12-31
|MAJOR
|716
|4
|656
|2020-12-31
|NOWATA
|681
|9
|582
|2020-12-31
|BLAINE
|660
|3
|582
|2020-12-31
|PUSHMATAHA
|625
|6
|502
|2020-12-31
|KIOWA
|544
|11
|484
|2020-12-31
|TILLMAN
|544
|9
|496
|2020-12-31
|LATIMER
|532
|5
|429
|2020-12-31
|COAL
|478
|4
|404
|2020-12-31
|JEFFERSON
|436
|3
|363
|2020-12-31
|COTTON
|422
|10
|357
|2020-12-31
|DEWEY
|421
|3
|377
|2020-12-31
|GRANT
|380
|5
|334
|2020-12-31
|GREER
|379
|9
|341
|2020-12-31
|HARPER
|345
|3
|327
|2020-12-31
|ELLIS
|309
|1
|287
|2020-12-31
|BEAVER
|308
|2
|287
|2020-12-31
|ROGER MILLS
|253
|6
|226
|2020-12-31
|236
|0
|110
|2020-12-31
|HARMON
|201
|0
|183
|2020-12-31
|CIMARRON
|107
|1
|102
|2020-12-31
Oklahoma per city 12.31.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|44153
|349
|39051
|2020-12-31
|TULSA
|29026
|262
|26038
|2020-12-31
|EDMOND
|11118
|62
|9908
|2020-12-31
|BROKEN ARROW
|10332
|82
|8996
|2020-12-31
|NORMAN
|9341
|88
|8341
|2020-12-31
|OTHER***
|6112
|35
|5256
|2020-12-31
|YUKON
|5755
|18
|5168
|2020-12-31
|ENID
|4778
|41
|4396
|2020-12-31
|LAWTON
|4752
|46
|4171
|2020-12-31
|STILLWATER
|4433
|13
|4024
|2020-12-31
|MOORE
|4168
|27
|3621
|2020-12-31
|CLAREMORE
|3942
|68
|3383
|2020-12-31
|SHAWNEE
|3441
|28
|2985
|2020-12-31
|OWASSO
|3357
|14
|2897
|2020-12-31
|MUSKOGEE
|3343
|37
|2797
|2020-12-31
|TAHLEQUAH
|2649
|10
|2245
|2020-12-31
|ADA
|2568
|20
|2173
|2020-12-31
|BARTLESVILLE
|2488
|50
|2231
|2020-12-31
|PONCA CITY
|2441
|16
|2038
|2020-12-31
|DURANT
|2386
|19
|2046
|2020-12-31
|GUYMON
|2212
|17
|2108
|2020-12-31
|BIXBY
|2169
|13
|1923
|2020-12-31
|MCALESTER
|2144
|21
|1808
|2020-12-31
|ARDMORE
|2094
|13
|1799
|2020-12-31
|SAND SPRINGS
|2004
|20
|1770
|2020-12-31
|ALTUS
|1963
|34
|1831
|2020-12-31
|JENKS
|1913
|14
|1713
|2020-12-31
|DUNCAN
|1882
|14
|1565
|2020-12-31
|SAPULPA
|1854
|27
|1673
|2020-12-31
|MUSTANG
|1764
|15
|1621
|2020-12-31
|EL RENO
|1761
|13
|1640
|2020-12-31
|CHICKASHA
|1648
|22
|1509
|2020-12-31
|TAFT
|1559
|2
|1542
|2020-12-31
|GUTHRIE
|1551
|4
|1350
|2020-12-31
|MIAMI
|1547
|19
|1368
|2020-12-31
|CHOCTAW
|1485
|9
|1285
|2020-12-31
|COLLINSVILLE
|1484
|6
|1277
|2020-12-31
|BLANCHARD
|1457
|8
|1278
|2020-12-31
|BETHANY
|1402
|13
|1260
|2020-12-31
|CLINTON
|1361
|15
|1193
|2020-12-31
|WOODWARD
|1296
|7
|1170
|2020-12-31
|STILWELL
|1284
|12
|1022
|2020-12-31
|WEATHERFORD
|1250
|12
|1134
|2020-12-31
|COWETA
|1201
|17
|1022
|2020-12-31
|ELK CITY
|1177
|11
|1027
|2020-12-31
|VINITA
|1133
|6
|1024
|2020-12-31
|SKIATOOK
|1100
|8
|973
|2020-12-31
|POTEAU
|1055
|8
|925
|2020-12-31
|OKMULGEE
|1050
|14
|887
|2020-12-31
|GROVE
|1046
|30
|924
|2020-12-31
|BROKEN BOW
|1031
|28
|895
|2020-12-31
|GLENPOOL
|1021
|9
|895
|2020-12-31
|SALLISAW
|1015
|6
|893
|2020-12-31
|ATOKA
|1011
|2
|881
|2020-12-31
|PURCELL
|1002
|11
|867
|2020-12-31
|IDABEL
|989
|14
|873
|2020-12-31
|PRYOR CREEK
|953
|12
|797
|2020-12-31
|ANADARKO
|951
|15
|835
|2020-12-31
|TUTTLE
|951
|6
|850
|2020-12-31
|SEMINOLE
|928
|10
|813
|2020-12-31
|LEXINGTON
|922
|10
|786
|2020-12-31
|FORT SUPPLY
|919
|2
|912
|2020-12-31
|NEWCASTLE
|850
|6
|768
|2020-12-31
|ALVA
|837
|5
|688
|2020-12-31
|TECUMSEH
|826
|4
|716
|2020-12-31
|WAGONER
|818
|9
|679
|2020-12-31
|NOBLE
|816
|10
|689
|2020-12-31
|PAULS VALLEY
|810
|5
|704
|2020-12-31
|MCLOUD
|776
|3
|691
|2020-12-31
|CUSHING
|773
|7
|681
|2020-12-31
|HARRAH
|744
|5
|630
|2020-12-31
|SULPHUR
|736
|7
|611
|2020-12-31
|PIEDMONT
|736
|5
|654
|2020-12-31
|MARLOW
|701
|4
|593
|2020-12-31
|HUGO
|685
|5
|580
|2020-12-31
|MADILL
|683
|3
|634
|2020-12-31
|HENRYETTA
|681
|10
|597
|2020-12-31
|JAY
|672
|4
|583
|2020-12-31
|HOMINY
|667
|2
|628
|2020-12-31
|SAYRE
|661
|10
|604
|2020-12-31
|CHECOTAH
|653
|8
|536
|2020-12-31
|FORT GIBSON
|648
|7
|522
|2020-12-31
|HELENA
|645
|2
|618
|2020-12-31
|MARIETTA
|625
|5
|548
|2020-12-31
|EUFAULA
|606
|11
|502
|2020-12-31
|BRISTOW
|593
|13
|508
|2020-12-31
|STIGLER
|556
|6
|454
|2020-12-31
|BOLEY
|554
|7
|538
|2020-12-31
|KINGFISHER
|534
|3
|477
|2020-12-31
|OKEMAH
|534
|5
|441
|2020-12-31
|MULDROW
|530
|3
|454
|2020-12-31
|HOLDENVILLE
|515
|4
|447
|2020-12-31
|LINDSAY
|497
|4
|436
|2020-12-31
|HEAVENER
|492
|8
|438
|2020-12-31
|CATOOSA
|491
|7
|438
|2020-12-31
|CHANDLER
|485
|12
|423
|2020-12-31
|CALERA
|481
|1
|424
|2020-12-31
|CLEVELAND
|469
|5
|403
|2020-12-31
|WEWOKA
|469
|4
|379
|2020-12-31
|PERRY
|468
|3
|401
|2020-12-31
|HENNESSEY
|465
|3
|427
|2020-12-31
|ELGIN
|465
|4
|401
|2020-12-31
|LOCUST GROVE
|455
|0
|379
|2020-12-31
|AFTON
|453
|2
|395
|2020-12-31
|SPIRO
|451
|1
|422
|2020-12-31
|WARR ACRES
|435
|1
|395
|2020-12-31
|SPENCER
|432
|7
|382
|2020-12-31
|KINGSTON
|430
|3
|362
|2020-12-31
|MOUNDS
|423
|6
|362
|2020-12-31
|FAIRVIEW
|418
|2
|390
|2020-12-31
|PRAGUE
|417
|3
|363
|2020-12-31
|INOLA
|406
|3
|347
|2020-12-31
|CACHE
|405
|3
|358
|2020-12-31
|MIDWEST CITY
|404
|10
|348
|2020-12-31
|CHELSEA
|403
|6
|335
|2020-12-31
|JONES
|399
|3
|349
|2020-12-31
|MANNFORD
|396
|6
|343
|2020-12-31
|TISHOMINGO
|396
|4
|341
|2020-12-31
|SPERRY
|395
|2
|340
|2020-12-31
|BLACKWELL
|390
|7
|324
|2020-12-31
|DAVIS
|385
|1
|317
|2020-12-31
|NOWATA
|381
|6
|326
|2020-12-31
|SALINA
|370
|2
|307
|2020-12-31
|HINTON
|368
|0
|354
|2020-12-31
|PAWNEE
|359
|4
|281
|2020-12-31
|VIAN
|355
|3
|299
|2020-12-31
|PERKINS
|355
|3
|313
|2020-12-31
|DEL CITY
|354
|1
|307
|2020-12-31
|COALGATE
|352
|4
|300
|2020-12-31
|MEEKER
|351
|13
|323
|2020-12-31
|FREDERICK
|345
|8
|315
|2020-12-31
|CHOUTEAU
|340
|7
|282
|2020-12-31
|ANTLERS
|338
|6
|274
|2020-12-31
|WYNNEWOOD
|332
|2
|286
|2020-12-31
|APACHE
|330
|3
|276
|2020-12-31
|PAWHUSKA
|329
|4
|283
|2020-12-31
|OOLOGAH
|326
|2
|289
|2020-12-31
|HASKELL
|324
|1
|274
|2020-12-31
|HULBERT
|324
|3
|277
|2020-12-31
|COMANCHE
|323
|4
|252
|2020-12-31
|CARNEGIE
|321
|5
|276
|2020-12-31
|WESTVILLE
|320
|2
|261
|2020-12-31
|DEWEY
|312
|4
|280
|2020-12-31
|STRATFORD
|305
|0
|264
|2020-12-31
|WASHINGTON
|299
|2
|273
|2020-12-31
|TALIHINA
|293
|6
|221
|2020-12-31
|WILBURTON
|292
|3
|233
|2020-12-31
|COLCORD
|291
|1
|248
|2020-12-31
|WISTER
|284
|1
|230
|2020-12-31
|NEWKIRK
|282
|2
|240
|2020-12-31
|VALLIANT
|271
|3
|224
|2020-12-31
|BEGGS
|271
|3
|230
|2020-12-31
|HOOKER
|267
|0
|248
|2020-12-31
|KONAWA
|264
|3
|215
|2020-12-31
|MORRIS
|263
|0
|230
|2020-12-31
|NICHOLS HILLS
|262
|0
|242
|2020-12-31
|KANSAS
|261
|6
|227
|2020-12-31
|WALTERS
|259
|3
|212
|2020-12-31
|ROLAND
|257
|1
|239
|2020-12-31
|STROUD
|255
|2
|228
|2020-12-31
|COMMERCE
|254
|2
|226
|2020-12-31
|MANGUM
|254
|9
|228
|2020-12-31
|POCOLA
|252
|3
|229
|2020-12-31
|GORE
|247
|3
|200
|2020-12-31
|WATONGA
|243
|0
|217
|2020-12-31
|LUTHER
|237
|3
|209
|2020-12-31
|TONKAWA
|226
|7
|187
|2020-12-31
|WYANDOTTE
|222
|2
|197
|2020-12-31
|MEAD
|222
|2
|197
|2020-12-31
|MINCO
|221
|0
|197
|2020-12-31
|PORUM
|218
|2
|180
|2020-12-31
|NEW CORDELL
|218
|0
|193
|2020-12-31
|CADDO
|217
|1
|189
|2020-12-31
|QUAPAW
|217
|2
|169
|2020-12-31
|LONE GROVE
|216
|1
|191
|2020-12-31
|WARNER
|216
|0
|183
|2020-12-31
|HOBART
|212
|6
|196
|2020-12-31
|FAIRLAND
|209
|1
|189
|2020-12-31
|COLBERT
|208
|7
|177
|2020-12-31
|HOWE
|204
|0
|183
|2020-12-31
|HARTSHORNE
|203
|0
|175
|2020-12-31
|WELLSTON
|201
|0
|182
|2020-12-31
|ELMORE CITY
|194
|3
|164
|2020-12-31
|WAURIKA
|192
|1
|162
|2020-12-31
|ARCADIA
|191
|0
|183
|2020-12-31
|BOKCHITO
|189
|1
|164
|2020-12-31
|PORTER
|189
|1
|161
|2020-12-31
|FLETCHER
|189
|2
|163
|2020-12-31
|ADAIR
|186
|1
|151
|2020-12-31
|STONEWALL
|184
|1
|152
|2020-12-31
|BILLINGS
|183
|1
|175
|2020-12-31
|KIEFER
|182
|1
|166
|2020-12-31
|WILSON
|182
|1
|157
|2020-12-31
|PADEN
|181
|0
|149
|2020-12-31
|LAVERNE
|179
|1
|170
|2020-12-31
|WAYNE
|178
|1
|144
|2020-12-31
|KELLYVILLE
|175
|2
|151
|2020-12-31
|DRUMRIGHT
|175
|2
|142
|2020-12-31
|HOLLIS
|175
|0
|157
|2020-12-31
|CASHION
|174
|0
|147
|2020-12-31
|MAYSVILLE
|173
|4
|144
|2020-12-31
|BLAIR
|169
|1
|151
|2020-12-31
|TALALA
|168
|1
|154
|2020-12-31
|ALLEN
|167
|2
|139
|2020-12-31
|HYDRO
|165
|2
|151
|2020-12-31
|HAWORTH
|165
|3
|141
|2020-12-31
|EARLSBORO
|164
|0
|141
|2020-12-31
|KEOTA
|162
|0
|146
|2020-12-31
|WRIGHT CITY
|162
|0
|127
|2020-12-31
|CRESCENT
|161
|1
|131
|2020-12-31
|BEAVER
|161
|1
|150
|2020-12-31
|BARNSDALL
|161
|4
|141
|2020-12-31
|OKARCHE
|157
|4
|143
|2020-12-31
|TEXHOMA
|154
|0
|149
|2020-12-31
|SHATTUCK
|154
|1
|139
|2020-12-31
|CAMERON
|151
|0
|133
|2020-12-31
|BINGER
|149
|10
|128
|2020-12-31
|RUSH SPRINGS
|149
|1
|132
|2020-12-31
|CYRIL
|144
|2
|121
|2020-12-31
|WAUKOMIS
|143
|0
|127
|2020-12-31
|CHEROKEE
|143
|1
|101
|2020-12-31
|FORT COBB
|142
|0
|134
|2020-12-31
|BOSWELL
|140
|1
|122
|2020-12-31
|GOODWELL
|139
|0
|133
|2020-12-31
|MOORELAND
|138
|1
|125
|2020-12-31
|WELCH
|137
|1
|115
|2020-12-31
|ROFF
|137
|1
|106
|2020-12-31
|BIG CABIN
|136
|2
|107
|2020-12-31
|CEMENT
|136
|0
|115
|2020-12-31
|YALE
|136
|3
|120
|2020-12-31
|HEALDTON
|134
|2
|99
|2020-12-31
|SEILING
|132
|1
|118
|2020-12-31
|BUFFALO
|131
|2
|123
|2020-12-31
|PAOLI
|130
|1
|111
|2020-12-31
|RED ROCK
|130
|2
|117
|2020-12-31
|THOMAS
|130
|0
|116
|2020-12-31
|ARAPAHO
|129
|4
|107
|2020-12-31
|GERONIMO
|128
|1
|105
|2020-12-31
|RINGLING
|127
|1
|102
|2020-12-31
|GLENCOE
|126
|2
|101
|2020-12-31
|WETUMKA
|125
|2
|99
|2020-12-31
|FAIRFAX
|124
|1
|94
|2020-12-31
|OKEENE
|124
|0
|106
|2020-12-31
|MEDFORD
|121
|1
|108
|2020-12-31
|WATTS
|121
|0
|105
|2020-12-31
|MAUD
|120
|0
|103
|2020-12-31
|QUINTON
|119
|0
|99
|2020-12-31
|NINNEKAH
|119
|1
|106
|2020-12-31
|BOKOSHE
|118
|0
|112
|2020-12-31
|RINGWOOD
|118
|0
|108
|2020-12-31
|MORRISON
|118
|1
|95
|2020-12-31
|JENNINGS
|115
|1
|100
|2020-12-31
|OCHELATA
|114
|2
|96
|2020-12-31
|GEARY
|113
|0
|107
|2020-12-31
|FORT TOWSON
|113
|0
|96
|2020-12-31
|SHADY POINT
|112
|0
|94
|2020-12-31
|BLUEJACKET
|112
|1
|98
|2020-12-31
|SNYDER
|112
|4
|100
|2020-12-31
|WELEETKA
|109
|3
|92
|2020-12-31
|POND CREEK
|109
|0
|98
|2020-12-31
|BURNS FLAT
|108
|1
|89
|2020-12-31
|CANTON
|107
|2
|91
|2020-12-31
|INDIAHOMA
|106
|1
|97
|2020-12-31
|GARBER
|106
|0
|96
|2020-12-31
|WEBBERS FALLS
|104
|0
|89
|2020-12-31
|LEEDEY
|102
|2
|94
|2020-12-31
|OKTAHA
|102
|0
|94
|2020-12-31
|CANUTE
|102
|0
|88
|2020-12-31
|THACKERVILLE
|102
|0
|89
|2020-12-31
|BENNINGTON
|101
|1
|88
|2020-12-31
|VICI
|101
|0
|85
|2020-12-31
|RAMONA
|100
|3
|87
|2020-12-31
|ALEX
|99
|2
|88
|2020-12-31
|GRACEMONT
|99
|1
|87
|2020-12-31
|GRANITE
|98
|0
|91
|2020-12-31
|PANAMA
|97
|1
|84
|2020-12-31
|COPAN
|97
|1
|80
|2020-12-31
|LAHOMA
|95
|3
|86
|2020-12-31
|TEMPLE
|94
|6
|81
|2020-12-31
|HAMMON
|94
|2
|83
|2020-12-31
|DEPEW
|93
|1
|81
|2020-12-31
|KREBS
|92
|1
|67
|2020-12-31
|CALUMET
|92
|0
|90
|2020-12-31
|UNION CITY
|92
|1
|84
|2020-12-31
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|91
|1
|74
|2020-12-31
|CHEYENNE
|90
|1
|79
|2020-12-31
|KIOWA
|88
|1
|70
|2020-12-31
|RED OAK
|86
|0
|70
|2020-12-31
|WANETTE
|86
|0
|67
|2020-12-31
|CLAYTON
|85
|0
|62
|2020-12-31
|COUNCIL HILL
|84
|1
|68
|2020-12-31
|TYRONE
|83
|0
|77
|2020-12-31
|TIPTON
|82
|0
|76
|2020-12-31
|DELAWARE
|80
|2
|73
|2020-12-31
|CANEY
|79
|0
|67
|2020-12-31
|SPAVINAW
|79
|0
|64
|2020-12-31
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2020-12-31
|SENTINEL
|79
|0
|73
|2020-12-31
|RYAN
|78
|0
|60
|2020-12-31
|ASHER
|78
|0
|70
|2020-12-31
|VELMA
|77
|1
|59
|2020-12-31
|DAVENPORT
|76
|0
|67
|2020-12-31
|WAYNOKA
|76
|0
|37
|2020-12-31
|SASAKWA
|75
|0
|61
|2020-12-31
|SOPER
|74
|0
|60
|2020-12-31
|TERLTON
|74
|1
|64
|2020-12-31
|GARVIN
|74
|0
|62
|2020-12-31
|BRAGGS
|74
|1
|63
|2020-12-31
|LOOKEBA
|73
|2
|66
|2020-12-31
|DOVER
|73
|2
|69
|2020-12-31
|GRANDFIELD
|73
|1
|67
|2020-12-31
|AMBER
|72
|0
|68
|2020-12-31
|STRINGTOWN
|71
|1
|62
|2020-12-31
|MILBURN
|70
|2
|58
|2020-12-31
|MANNSVILLE
|69
|0
|65
|2020-12-31
|FOSS
|67
|0
|60
|2020-12-31
|MILL CREEK
|67
|0
|57
|2020-12-31
|ARKOMA
|67
|1
|64
|2020-12-31
|OAKS
|66
|1
|45
|2020-12-31
|ERICK
|66
|1
|60
|2020-12-31
|ARNETT
|64
|0
|61
|2020-12-31
|TUPELO
|63
|0
|46
|2020-12-31
|MULHALL
|63
|0
|51
|2020-12-31
|DEWAR
|63
|0
|57
|2020-12-31
|FARGO
|62
|0
|61
|2020-12-31
|MCCURTAIN
|61
|1
|57
|2020-12-31
|VERDEN
|61
|1
|58
|2020-12-31
|CHATTANOOGA
|60
|1
|58
|2020-12-31
|OILTON
|60
|2
|51
|2020-12-31
|BYARS
|59
|1
|54
|2020-12-31
|AGRA
|59
|1
|49
|2020-12-31
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|54
|2020-12-31
|SAVANNA
|56
|0
|52
|2020-12-31
|TRYON
|54
|0
|48
|2020-12-31
|GANS
|54
|0
|46
|2020-12-31
|CANADIAN
|54
|0
|46
|2020-12-31
|RAVIA
|54
|1
|44
|2020-12-31
|WANN
|52
|1
|44
|2020-12-31
|CARNEY
|51
|0
|42
|2020-12-31
|COVINGTON
|51
|0
|38
|2020-12-31
|RATTAN
|51
|0
|44
|2020-12-31
|CUSTER CITY
|51
|0
|33
|2020-12-31
|KINTA
|51
|0
|35
|2020-12-31
|CLEO SPRINGS
|50
|0
|44
|2020-12-31
|PITTSBURG
|50
|0
|45
|2020-12-31
|CORN
|50
|1
|46
|2020-12-31
|DILL CITY
|49
|0
|34
|2020-12-31
|STERLING
|48
|0
|41
|2020-12-31
|RATLIFF CITY
|48
|0
|33
|2020-12-31
|POCASSET
|48
|1
|46
|2020-12-31
|DUSTIN
|47
|1
|42
|2020-12-31
|KETCHUM
|46
|1
|39
|2020-12-31
|COYLE
|46
|0
|37
|2020-12-31
|LAMONT
|45
|1
|36
|2020-12-31
|REYDON
|45
|0
|42
|2020-12-31
|KREMLIN
|45
|0
|39
|2020-12-31
|SPRINGER
|45
|1
|37
|2020-12-31
|SHIDLER
|45
|0
|41
|2020-12-31
|HAILEYVILLE
|44
|0
|37
|2020-12-31
|KAW CITY
|44
|1
|36
|2020-12-31
|LENAPAH
|43
|0
|36
|2020-12-31
|LONGDALE
|43
|0
|37
|2020-12-31
|MARBLE CITY
|43
|0
|33
|2020-12-31
|BOYNTON
|43
|0
|39
|2020-12-31
|STUART
|43
|0
|40
|2020-12-31
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|34
|2020-12-31
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-31
|RIPLEY
|42
|1
|40
|2020-12-31
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|38
|2020-12-31
|GAGE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-12-31
|MENO
|40
|0
|40
|2020-12-31
|WYNONA
|40
|1
|34
|2020-12-31
|NASH
|40
|0
|35
|2020-12-31
|AMES
|40
|0
|36
|2020-12-31
|LANGLEY
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-31
|CASTLE
|39
|0
|31
|2020-12-31
|WHITEFIELD
|39
|0
|36
|2020-12-31
|WAPANUCKA
|39
|1
|29
|2020-12-31
|LOCO
|38
|0
|30
|2020-12-31
|ALINE
|38
|1
|34
|2020-12-31
|ORLANDO
|38
|0
|34
|2020-12-31
|CROWDER
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-31
|CALVIN
|37
|1
|30
|2020-12-31
|LONE WOLF
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-31
|DRUMMOND
|36
|0
|30
|2020-12-31
|SAWYER
|36
|0
|30
|2020-12-31
|KENEFIC
|36
|0
|34
|2020-12-31
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|31
|2020-12-31
|MARLAND
|35
|0
|29
|2020-12-31
|ACHILLE
|35
|0
|29
|2020-12-31
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|31
|2020-12-31
|RALSTON
|34
|1
|30
|2020-12-31
|SCHULTER
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-31
|WAKITA
|33
|2
|26
|2020-12-31
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-31
|CARMEN
|32
|0
|24
|2020-12-31
|FORGAN
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-31
|TERRAL
|32
|1
|26
|2020-12-31
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|32
|2020-12-31
|BURBANK
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-31
|FOSTER
|31
|0
|27
|2020-12-31
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2020-12-31
|CARTER
|30
|0
|25
|2020-12-31
|LANGSTON
|30
|1
|26
|2020-12-31
|ROOSEVELT
|29
|0
|24
|2020-12-31
|OKAY
|29
|0
|24
|2020-12-31
|FAXON
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-31
|BERNICE
|29
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|JET
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-31
|GOLDSBY
|29
|0
|27
|2020-12-31
|FAIRMONT
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-31
|SHARON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|HANNA
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|FREEDOM
|26
|0
|20
|2020-12-31
|GOULD
|26
|0
|25
|2020-12-31
|MARSHALL
|26
|0
|20
|2020-12-31
|DAVIDSON
|25
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2020-12-31
|OSAGE
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|HASTINGS
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-31
|GOLTRY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|AVANT
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-31
|CAMARGO
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-31
|PRUE
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-31
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|BURLINGTON
|23
|0
|23
|2020-12-31
|COLONY
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-31
|WILLOW
|21
|0
|17
|2020-12-31
|BESSIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-12-31
|FRANCIS
|20
|1
|18
|2020-12-31
|DACOMA
|20
|0
|12
|2020-12-31
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|17
|2020-12-31
|FOYIL
|19
|0
|18
|2020-12-31
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-31
|NICOMA PARK
|18
|0
|14
|2020-12-31
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|18
|2020-12-31
|MILLERTON
|17
|1
|16
|2020-12-31
|EAKLY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-12-31
|DISNEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-31
|FITZHUGH
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-31
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-31
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-31
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|13
|2020-12-31
|BRAMAN
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-31
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2020-12-31
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-31
|HITCHCOCK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-31
|WAINWRIGHT
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-31
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-31
|BRADLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-31
|MEDICINE PARK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-31
|BROMIDE
|12
|1
|8
|2020-12-31
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-31
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-31
|CROMWELL
|10
|0
|5
|2020-12-31
|DOUGHERTY
|8
|0
|4
|2020-12-31
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2020-12-31
|PEORIA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-12-31
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-12-31
|MANITOU
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-31
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-31
|GENE AUTRY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|HALLETT
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-31
|VERA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-31
|FANSHAWE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-31
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-31
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-31
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-31
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|BLACKBURN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-31
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-31
