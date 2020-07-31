You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Garfield, other NW Oklahoma counties, elevated to 'moderate risk' for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
Okla COVID county risk map 7-30-20

ENID, Okla. — Seventeen Oklahoma counties, including three in Northwest Oklahoma, were elevated to the "moderate risk" (orange) category for COVID-19 based on the Oklahoma State Department's of Health's weekly alert map.

Blaine, Garfield and Kingfisher went from low risk to moderate, and Alfalfa County was elevated from "new normal" (green) to "low risk" (yellow) after adding three new cases to the one positive, test it had maintained for weeks, according to the map, which was released Friday. Garfield County saw its numbers increase from 201 to 330, including a single-day record increase of 53, during the week encompassing Friday, July 24 to Thursday, July 30, according to OSDH data.

The moderate risk phase is described by OSDH as "many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread."

The remainder of Northwest Oklahoma is in low risk, which means positive cases are present and the risk of infection is elevated. Overall, there are 32 Oklahoma counties in the moderate (orange) risk, 44 in the low (yellow) risk and one in the new normal (green) phases. There are no counties in the designated "high risk" (red) phase.

There were 747 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state Friday, with five more deaths reported, according to the OSDH. Garfield County saw an increase of six cases.

Statewide, the total of cumulative cases rose to 36,487, a 2.1% single-day increase, compared to the prior day's count, according to OSDH. Overall deaths rose to 541.

Three of the five deaths were in the 65 and older age group, two women in Cleveland and Rogers counties and a Creek County man; an Oklahoma County man was in the 50-64 age group; and a Cleveland County woman was in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH.

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,759 were active, a single-day decrease of 34, as of Friday, July 31, and 29,187, just less than 80%, have recovered, including 776 since Thursday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 77 were active on Friday, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 case increases among other Northwest Oklahoma counties on Friday included six in Blaine, five in Kingfisher, three each in Major and Noble and two each in Grant and Woodward.

State numbers

There have been 3,161 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, an increase of 57 since Thursday's OSDH report. Of those, 621 were hospitalized, a decrease of 26, with 253 in intensive care, an increase of nine, based on OSDH data released Thursday evening.

Of the 632,533 specimens taken by OSDH, 589,091 or 93.1%, have been negative for the virus.

Increases of cases per age group were 235 in 18-35, 158 in 50-64, 150 in 36-49, 104 in 65 and older, 89 in 5-17 and 12 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Friday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 842 in the 0-4 age group, 3,101 in the 5-17 age group, 13,060 in the 18-35 age group, 7,958 in the 36-49 age group, 6,474 in the 50-64 age group and 5,052 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 18,932 have been female and 17,526 have been male. There were 29 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.

Of the overall 541 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 429 have been 65 and older and 86 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.2% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 293, than women, 248, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

OSDH reports 76.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 45% of the deaths, 243, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,398 cases among long-term care residents and 837 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.

Data shows deaths in 50 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 98 in Tulsa County; 97 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne and Pittsburg counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 7.31.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, July 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 8910 97 7120
TULSA 8710 98 7307
CLEVELAND 2555 49 1966
TEXAS 1031 7 1003
CANADIAN 1009 5 811
MCCURTAIN 815 25 694
COMANCHE 756 10 686
ROGERS 756 14 539
WAGONER 686 22 557
PAYNE 651 3 573
WASHINGTON 557 39 486
CREEK 473 13 365
JACKSON 468 3 291
MUSKOGEE 416 16 283
GRADY 397 6 346
DELAWARE 390 19 329
MCCLAIN 383 4 334
BRYAN 374 1 291
OKMULGEE 370 2 255
POTTAWATOMIE 359 6 248
OSAGE 351 11 294
CADDO 348 14 241
GARFIELD 330 4 249
OTTAWA 327 2 251
CHEROKEE 301 1 186
CARTER 289 3 238
ADAIR 283 5 199
MAYES 271 6 204
SEQUOYAH 220 4 128
LE FLORE 218 1 119
KAY 207 10 157
GARVIN 197 4 164
SEMINOLE 187 5 99
CUSTER 185 0 135
PITTSBURG 171 3 124
LOGAN 170 1 139
STEPHENS 168 2 143
PONTOTOC 164 2 125
CHOCTAW 160 1 151
MCINTOSH 143 1 110
LINCOLN 118 2 78
PAWNEE 116 3 96
KINGFISHER 101 0 82
HUGHES 100 1 40
MARSHALL 93 0 68
PUSHMATAHA 89 0 57
GREER 80 7 66
NOBLE 77 2 65
CRAIG 69 0 55
LATIMER 64 1 32
LOVE 64 0 60
ATOKA 60 0 48
MURRAY 59 0 45
OKFUSKEE 53 0 28
TILLMAN 53 1 44
NOWATA 51 1 49
BLAINE 45 0 25
BECKHAM 42 0 29
JOHNSTON 39 0 32
BEAVER 36 0 34
HASKELL 35 0 25
WOODWARD 32 0 25
31 0 2
JEFFERSON 29 0 24
COAL 28 0 24
MAJOR 26 1 22
KIOWA 24 1 21
WASHITA 24 0 16
HARMON 22 0 3
COTTON 17 2 13
WOODS 15 0 13
GRANT 11 0 7
ROGER MILLS 8 0 5
DEWEY 7 0 7
HARPER 5 0 3
ALFALFA 4 0 2
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.31.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, July 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 7189 82 5688
TULSA 5996 74 5034
BROKEN ARROW 1419 22 1138
EDMOND 1307 15 1113
NORMAN 1277 29 1004
GUYMON 856 7 836
OTHER*** 696 5 542
LAWTON 566 9 513
YUKON 543 2 437
MOORE 543 10 445
JENKS 542 0 511
STILLWATER 519 2 467
CLAREMORE 461 11 312
BARTLESVILLE 444 37 393
ALTUS 425 3 271
BROKEN BOW 370 20 319
OWASSO 368 2 304
BIXBY 314 2 257
ENID 308 4 233
MUSKOGEE 300 12 196
IDABEL 270 4 224
SHAWNEE 254 6 170
ARDMORE 239 1 202
DURANT 236 0 184
SAPULPA 234 4 185
GLENPOOL 231 0 192
BETHANY 217 1 163
TAHLEQUAH 216 1 136
CHICKASHA 212 4 192
MIAMI 189 2 158
PONCA CITY 179 8 135
STILWELL 177 4 114
SKIATOOK 177 7 151
SAND SPRINGS 175 2 145
COWETA 172 13 143
GROVE 167 16 141
MUSTANG 164 1 141
EL RENO 160 1 120
LEXINGTON 157 1 53
PURCELL 153 3 135
OKMULGEE 153 1 103
COLLINSVILLE 148 1 125
CHOCTAW 138 2 107
ANADARKO 133 2 62
HUGO 132 1 124
ADA 129 0 101
BLANCHARD 118 0 107
MCALESTER 117 3 83
WARR ACRES 108 0 81
CLINTON 107 0 66
DUNCAN 107 1 86
HENRYETTA 106 1 73
WAGONER 106 5 86
GUTHRIE 104 0 83
HINTON 102 0 93
PAULS VALLEY 94 1 79
SALLISAW 94 1 54
NEWCASTLE 93 1 75
HOOKER 92 0 91
TUTTLE 89 2 72
PRYOR CREEK 88 2 64
JAY 86 1 79
MIDWEST CITY 85 2 71
WEWOKA 84 1 36
NOBLE 84 1 65
CHECOTAH 78 1 60
MANGUM 77 7 63
CUSHING 72 1 51
PIEDMONT 70 1 61
SEMINOLE 70 3 48
HOLDENVILLE 70 1 26
WEATHERFORD 64 0 58
MADILL 64 0 45
DEL CITY 63 0 45
AFTON 62 0 45
WESTVILLE 60 1 50
EUFAULA 59 0 47
LOCUST GROVE 59 0 49
SPENCER 58 1 45
CATOOSA 58 0 43
CLEVELAND 56 3 47
WRIGHT CITY 53 0 42
SPERRY 53 1 42
MULDROW 52 1 36
DEWEY 52 1 44
VINITA 52 0 43
BRISTOW 51 2 39
FORT GIBSON 50 3 42
LINDSAY 50 2 42
NICHOLS HILLS 49 0 43
ATOKA 49 0 41
INOLA 49 2 33
KINGFISHER 48 0 33
POTEAU 48 0 28
BINGER 46 9 37
CHOUTEAU 45 3 35
MARIETTA 45 0 43
COMMERCE 45 0 38
SALINA 44 1 30
FREDERICK 43 1 37
MOUNDS 43 1 36
TALIHINA 43 1 23
HOMINY 42 2 39
HARRAH 42 0 30
KELLYVILLE 41 2 35
VALLIANT 41 0 39
PAWNEE 41 0 33
CALERA 39 0 28
JONES 39 1 29
COLCORD 39 1 34
OOLOGAH 39 0 29
HAWORTH 39 0 31
SULPHUR 38 0 32
MCLOUD 38 0 33
HEAVENER 37 0 20
MANNFORD 36 1 23
CHELSEA 36 0 30
MORRIS 36 0 23
TEXHOMA 35 0 30
BEGGS 34 0 23
PERKINS 34 0 30
VIAN 34 1 13
ELK CITY 32 0 22
WILBURTON 32 1 14
WASHINGTON 31 0 27
HASKELL 31 0 24
ANTLERS 31 0 15
TECUMSEH 31 0 22
PERRY 30 0 25
COMANCHE 30 1 29
NOWATA 29 1 28
MARLOW 29 0 26
SPIRO 28 0 15
KINGSTON 28 0 22
PAWHUSKA 28 0 20
PRAGUE 28 0 17
WOODWARD 27 0 21
WYANDOTTE 26 0 9
HULBERT 26 0 14
ELGIN 26 0 24
CHANDLER 25 1 21
RED ROCK 25 1 21
KIEFER 24 0 18
MEAD 24 1 14
HENNESSEY 23 0 21
OCHELATA 23 1 20
OKARCHE 23 0 20
STROUD 23 0 14
WAYNE 22 0 20
OKEMAH 22 0 14
CACHE 22 0 18
DAVIS 21 0 13
GORE 21 1 14
COLBERT 21 0 20
FAIRFAX 21 0 16
HOLLIS 21 0 3
STIGLER 20 0 13
WETUMKA 20 0 8
BOKOSHE 19 0 7
BARNSDALL 19 2 17
LUTHER 19 0 15
LONE GROVE 18 1 15
WISTER 18 0 12
WATTS 18 0 16
MEEKER 18 0 11
CLAYTON 18 0 17
COALGATE 18 0 14
MAYSVILLE 18 0 16
CADDO 18 0 15
HARTSHORNE 17 0 10
TYRONE 17 0 15
APACHE 17 0 10
FAIRLAND 17 0 10
FORT COBB 16 0 12
ARCADIA 16 0 16
OLUSTEE 16 0 14
MAUD 16 0 5
COPAN 16 0 9
ELMORE CITY 16 0 10
POCOLA 15 0 8
WILSON 15 0 9
PORTER 15 0 13
PADEN 15 0 5
PORUM 15 1 8
GLENCOE 15 0 14
WATONGA 14 0 10
GARVIN 14 0 14
WYNNEWOOD 14 1 11
BLAIR 14 0 5
BLACKWELL 14 0 11
FAIRVIEW 13 0 11
TISHOMINGO 13 0 9
KONAWA 13 1 8
ROLAND 13 0 7
CAMERON 13 0 4
GOODWELL 13 0 13
CASHION 12 0 11
RAMONA 12 0 12
DEWAR 12 0 9
QUAPAW 12 0 9
BIG CABIN 12 1 7
ALVA 12 0 10
WALTERS 12 0 10
WELEETKA 11 0 8
GEARY 11 0 6
RINGLING 11 0 10
ALEX 11 0 10
KANSAS 11 0 8
EARLSBORO 11 0 6
YALE 11 0 10
MINCO 11 0 9
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 8
WEBBERS FALLS 10 0 4
TIPTON 10 0 6
TALALA 10 0 7
SAYRE 10 0 7
TONKAWA 10 0 9
STONEWALL 10 1 8
HOBART 9 0 9
ROFF 9 0 8
CYRIL 9 1 5
FLETCHER 9 0 6
RYAN 9 0 8
JENNINGS 9 0 7
QUINTON 9 0 9
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
ADAIR 9 0 8
BOKCHITO 9 0 7
FORT TOWSON 9 0 9
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
WELLSTON 9 0 6
DEPEW 9 1 5
WARNER 9 0 7
INDIAHOMA 8 0 6
WAUKOMIS 8 0 3
CEMENT 8 0 5
OPTIMA 8 0 8
CRESCENT 8 0 7
WELCH 8 0 7
HEALDTON 8 0 4
BURNS FLAT 8 0 6
GRACEMONT 8 0 7
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
DELAWARE 8 0 8
GERONIMO 8 0 5
WAURIKA 8 0 6
MORRISON 8 0 7
BEAVER 8 0 8
ALLEN 7 1 2
DRUMRIGHT 7 0 5
PAOLI 7 0 7
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
OSAGE 7 0 4
CHEYENNE 7 0 5
AMBER 7 0 7
WANETTE 7 0 3
BOSWELL 7 0 7
CARNEGIE 7 0 4
SASAKWA 7 0 5
LEHIGH 7 0 7
PANAMA 6 0 4
TAFT 6 0 1
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
OKTAHA 6 0 4
POCASSET 6 0 5
VERDEN 6 0 4
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
ACHILLE 6 0 6
SHADY POINT 6 0 5
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
POND CREEK 5 0 5
RED OAK 5 0 2
HOWE 5 0 2
KIOWA 5 0 4
CANEY 5 0 4
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
PRUE 5 0 5
KEOTA 5 0 3
SPAVINAW 5 0 3
TERLTON 5 0 4
ASHER 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
UNION CITY 5 0 5
BURBANK 5 0 2
THOMAS 5 0 5
AGRA 5 1 3
RIPLEY 5 0 5
GANS 5 0 2
SNYDER 5 0 4
ALBION 5 0 3
KAW CITY 4 1 1
CROWDER 4 0 3
FREEDOM 4 0 4
SENTINEL 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
NEW CORDELL 4 0 2
LANGLEY 4 0 1
WYNONA 4 0 2
ARKOMA 4 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
CANADIAN 4 0 4
MEDFORD 4 0 1
KETCHUM 4 0 3
DISNEY 4 0 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
CALUMET 4 0 4
NINNEKAH 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 3
GARBER 4 0 4
ORLANDO 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
LAHOMA 4 0 4
SAVANNA 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
OKEENE 3 0 2
RATLIFF CITY 3 0 2
LAVERNE 3 0 3
CARNEY 3 0 3
KREBS 3 0 2
HYDRO 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 2
CASTLE 3 0 0
RATTAN 3 0 3
CALVIN 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
BOYNTON 3 0 3
BOLEY 3 0 1
MILLERTON 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
OAKS 3 0 2
KENEFIC 3 0 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 0
STRATFORD 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
GOULD 3 0 0
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
ELDORADO 2 0 1
SHIDLER 2 0 0
HASTINGS 2 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
BOWLEGS 2 0 1
OILTON 2 1 1
STUART 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
BRAGGS 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 0
LAMONT 2 0 1
SLICK 2 0 0
TRYON 2 0 1
MENO 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
CORN 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
MARTHA 2 0 1
DOVER 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
STRINGTOWN 2 0 1
MOORELAND 2 0 1
BRADLEY 2 0 1
SOPER 2 0 2
CANTON 2 0 2
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
MILBURN 2 0 1
BUFFALO 2 0 0
LAMAR 2 0 1
SCHULTER 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
GRANITE 2 0 2
BESSIE 1 0 0
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
FOYIL 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 0
GOTEBO 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 230 cases, 249 recovered, 77 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 101 cases, 82 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 77 cases, 65 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 45 cases, 25 recovered and 20 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 25 recovered and seven active; Major with 26 cases, 22 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 13 recovered and two active; Grant with nine cases, seven recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with four cases, two recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 308 in Enid (71 active); 48 in Kingfisher (15 active); 27 in Woodward (six active); 23 in Hennessey (two active) and Okarche (three active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 13 in Fairview (two active); 12 in Alva (two active) and Cashion (one active); eight in Waukomis (five active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma, Longdale (one active) and Medford (three active); three in Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Dover, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 151 cases, with 107 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 157 cases, with 126 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

