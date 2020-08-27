OSDH: Garfield, Kingfisher women among 15 additional COVID-19 deaths; state cases up by 712

ENID, Okla. — Women from Enid and Hennessey were among 15 deaths announced Thursday in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH officials reported 712 additional cases, a 1.3% increase, Thursday to raise the cumulative count to 55,550. Active cases continued to decrease, with 7,586, a single-day drop of 75, on Thursday. The overall death count is now at 778 since the first case of the virus was confirmed in early March.
There were 13 deaths in the 65 and older age group, including the women from Garfield and Kingfisher counties. Others were two women and one man from Lincoln County, two men each from LeFlore and Rogers counties, three men from Creek, Haskell and Kay counties and a Tulsa County woman. Deaths also included a Haskell County man in the 50-64 age group and an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group. None of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, the OSDH reported Thursday morning.
The Executive Report released later Thursday by the OSDH also confirmed deaths at Golden Oaks and Hennessey Nursing and Rehab but did not specify if the deaths were two of the 14 listed in the daily report. The Enid woman whose death was announced Thursday did reside in the 73703 Zip Code, primarily western Enid, according to the OSDH. Officials at both long-term care facilities said Wednesday there had been deaths of those testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases in Garfield County was at 256 on Wednesday, a single-day decrease of 17, as cumulative cases topped 800, according to OSDH data. There were an additional 21 cases recorded in the county for a total of 816, according to OSDH.
Garfield County reported an additional 49 cases, for a total of 865 Thursday, with 292 of those active, a single-day increase of 36, OSDH data shows. There have been 562 who have recovered from the virus in the county and a total of 11 deaths. Enid has 813 of the total cases reported in the county, with 283 active and 519 who have recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases are six in Kingfisher, and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Noble, and Woodward. Major County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 45 in Enid, four each in Garber and Hennessey, two each in Kingfisher and Woodward and one each in Jet and Watonga, according to OSDH information.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 5,821,819 COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,557,646 are active, 2,084,465 have recovered and 179,708 have died.
State numbers
There have been 4,673 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 64, with 533 currently in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus, an increase of 26, and 229 in intensive care, an increase of 11, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 248 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 144 in the 36-49 age group, 125 in the 65 and older age group, 113 in the 50-64 age group, 77 in the 5-17 group and nine in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,236 in the 0-4 age group, 5,034 in the 5-17 age group, 19,532 in the 18-35 age group, 12,037 in the 36-49 age group, 9,953 in the 50-64 age group and 7,757 in the 65 and older age group. There was one listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
There have been 855,824 specimens tested, with 790,299 negative, or 92.3%, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 29,115, or 52.4%, have been female and 26,399, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 36 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 778 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 617 have been 65 and older and 128 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 23 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 421, than women, 342, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
OSDH reports 74% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 333, or 42.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,035 cases among long-term care residents and 1,152 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 59 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 148 in Oklahoma County; 128 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 40 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Creek County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Canadian, Comanche and Garfield counties; nine each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer, Jackson and Lincoln counties; seven each in Grady, Sequoyah and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and LeFlore counties; five each in Cherokee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 865 cases, 562 recovered, 292 active and 11 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 246 cases, 163 recovered and 82 active; Noble with 101 cases, 87 recovered, 12 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 79 cases, 54 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 63 cases, 43 recovered and 20 active; Major with 44 cases, 40 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 24 cases, 20 recovered and four active; Woods with 24 cases, 22 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 13 cases, six recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 768 in Enid (283 active); 116 in Hennessey (65 active); 82 in Kingfisher (11 active); 55 in Woodward (eight active); 32 in Okarche (two active); 30 in Watonga (12 active); 24 in Fairview (two active); 20 in Mooreland (11 active); 18 each in Alva and Garber (six active); 14 in Cashion; 11 in Seiling (four active); 10 in Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (five active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma, Medford (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 446 cases, with 282 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 362 cases, with 234 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.