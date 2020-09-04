OSDH: Garfield County's average daily COVID-19 cases jump, schools to stay in-person; 2 more Enid deaths

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the orange, or moderate risk, after its average daily case numbers rose considerably on the weekly COVID-19 assessment released Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Risk levels for Garfield County rose from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to OSDH, just missing the 50-case mark that Enid and Chisholm public schools' administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.
"So next week, students will continue with in-person traditional learning," EPS reported Friday afternoon on its website. Public schools are out Monday for Labor Day.
Both school districts follow the state Department of Education’s guidelines for when to move from orange to red level — at 50 new daily cases per 100,000 population — and both districts are advising parents to prepare for students to move to distance learning, which would be the first time students have done so since March.
EPS has seen a week of both active cases and close-contact quarantines trending down at many of its schools as compared to last week’s numbers. Schools were closed Friday due to professional development, so numbers remained unchanged online.
A spreadsheet error has been corrected in Chisholm’s case tracing counts, which now reports one student is in positive-case isolation from Chisholm Middle School and 18 students and one staff member are in quarantine. Three staff members and two students districtwide are in isolation, while 156 students and eight staff are in quarantine.
Pioneer middle and high schools will return to in-person education Tuesday after two weeks of virtual-only learning due to its superintendent and principal staying home due to COVID-19. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools will move to an alternating A/B schedule once Garfield County is over 50 per 100,000.
State up over 1,000 new cases; 11 more deaths reported
Overall, there are 39 counties in the state in the moderate risk level; 37 in the yellow, or low risk level. The highest risk level was 146.22 in Muskogee County, but the county lacked four of the triggers that would place it in the red, or high risk level, according to the OSDH. The triggers are less than 5% of ICU beds, surgery beds and ventilators are available and less than 5 days of personal protection equipment is available. The lowest, trending at no cases, were Cimarron and Ellis counties in western Oklahoma.
The state saw an increase of 1,013 cases, a 1.7% increase, for a cumulative total of 62,040, and 11 more deaths, including two in Garfield County, were announced on Friday by the OSDH.
Deaths included two Enid women, one in the 50-64 age group and one in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH.
Others in the 65 and older age group were three women from Oklahoma County, women from McCurtain and Tulsa counties and men from Canadian, Cleveland and LeFlore counties. An Oklahoma County man in the 18-35 age group also was among the reported deaths Friday. Two were in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported Friday morning.
The number of cases in Enid surpassed the 1,000 mark Friday, with a total of 1,021 since the first case was confirmed in the city on March 29. Of those cases, 302 are active, a single-day decrease of nine. There were 24 additional cases in the city, according to OSDH on Friday, even though the county only added 13 more cases. OSDH officials have said due to case and address confirmations the numbers will not always match between cities and counties.
Garfield County has an overall 1,084 cases, with 319 active and 751 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH.
Active cases in the state reached 9,071, a single-day increase of 326, and 52,123, or 84%, had recovered, including 676 since Thursday's OSDH report. There have been 846 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.
There have been 5,061 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 30, OSDH reported Friday morning. Of those, 518 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 203 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.
In Enid St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 patients with the virus. The OSDH reports 30 current hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Thursday's Executive Report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were 11 in Kingfisher, six each in Blaine and Woodward, three in Major, two in Noble and one in Alfalfa counties. Case increases in cities and towns included seven in Canton, five each in Fort Supply and Hennessey, four in Kingfisher, three in Fairview and one each in Cleo Springs, Fairmont and Okarche.
State numbers
There have been 926,188 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 852,355, or 92% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.6% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 435 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 169 in the 36-49 age group, 168 in the 50-64 age group, 109 in the 5-17 group, 105 in the 65 and older age group and 25 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,361 in the 0-4 age group, 5,650 in the 5-17 age group, 22,195 in the 18-35 age group, 13,369 in the 36-49 age group, 10,941 in the 50-64 age group and 8,516 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.
Of those testing positive, 32,761, have been women and 29,244 have been men. There were 35 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 846 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 674 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 460, than women, 386, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 163 in Oklahoma County; 137 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,084 cases, 751 recovered, 319 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 274 cases, 232 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 115 cases, 92 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 106 cases, 71 recovered and 35 active; Blaine with 85 cases, 57 recovered, 27 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 42 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 15 cases, 12 recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,021 in Enid (302 active); 132 in Hennessey (23 active); 91 in Kingfisher (13 active); 70 in Woodward (22 active); 39 in Watonga (15 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (six active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (three active); 17 in Canton (10 active), 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Helena (two active) and Medford (four active); eight in Lahoma (one active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 547 cases, with 384 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 468 cases, with 317 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.4.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|13923
|163
|12210
|2020-09-04
|TULSA
|13923
|137
|12229
|2020-09-04
|CLEVELAND
|4179
|66
|3442
|2020-09-04
|CANADIAN
|1599
|13
|1407
|2020-09-04
|MUSKOGEE
|1427
|17
|618
|2020-09-04
|PAYNE
|1396
|5
|933
|2020-09-04
|ROGERS
|1369
|42
|1151
|2020-09-04
|COMANCHE
|1286
|11
|1170
|2020-09-04
|TEXAS
|1213
|7
|1101
|2020-09-04
|WAGONER
|1200
|23
|1046
|2020-09-04
|GARFIELD
|1084
|14
|751
|2020-09-04
|MCCURTAIN
|1076
|31
|883
|2020-09-04
|POTTAWATOMIE
|911
|9
|738
|2020-09-04
|CREEK
|860
|22
|727
|2020-09-04
|WASHINGTON
|846
|40
|709
|2020-09-04
|CHEROKEE
|739
|7
|546
|2020-09-04
|LE FLORE
|732
|10
|556
|2020-09-04
|OSAGE
|666
|12
|591
|2020-09-04
|OKMULGEE
|649
|5
|551
|2020-09-04
|BRYAN
|644
|3
|552
|2020-09-04
|PITTSBURG
|619
|18
|519
|2020-09-04
|JACKSON
|614
|9
|561
|2020-09-04
|SEQUOYAH
|613
|8
|496
|2020-09-04
|MCCLAIN
|602
|4
|522
|2020-09-04
|CADDO
|587
|20
|487
|2020-09-04
|OTTAWA
|576
|4
|467
|2020-09-04
|DELAWARE
|564
|22
|485
|2020-09-04
|GRADY
|549
|7
|482
|2020-09-04
|ADAIR
|493
|10
|364
|2020-09-04
|MAYES
|437
|10
|365
|2020-09-04
|CARTER
|424
|7
|380
|2020-09-04
|CUSTER
|348
|0
|292
|2020-09-04
|KAY
|348
|12
|274
|2020-09-04
|SEMINOLE
|339
|5
|271
|2020-09-04
|LINCOLN
|319
|9
|267
|2020-09-04
|LOGAN
|316
|1
|264
|2020-09-04
|KINGFISHER
|274
|2
|232
|2020-09-04
|GARVIN
|269
|4
|245
|2020-09-04
|STEPHENS
|258
|4
|224
|2020-09-04
|CHOCTAW
|256
|2
|218
|2020-09-04
|PONTOTOC
|253
|3
|217
|2020-09-04
|MCINTOSH
|242
|4
|214
|2020-09-04
|HUGHES
|226
|4
|184
|2020-09-04
|PAWNEE
|223
|3
|199
|2020-09-04
|HASKELL
|178
|4
|139
|2020-09-04
|ATOKA
|161
|1
|102
|2020-09-04
|CRAIG
|154
|1
|108
|2020-09-04
|MARSHALL
|133
|1
|122
|2020-09-04
|PUSHMATAHA
|131
|1
|117
|2020-09-04
|BECKHAM
|129
|1
|112
|2020-09-04
|LOVE
|117
|1
|85
|2020-09-04
|NOBLE
|115
|2
|92
|2020-09-04
|LATIMER
|114
|2
|104
|2020-09-04
|OKFUSKEE
|109
|3
|85
|2020-09-04
|JOHNSTON
|107
|2
|67
|2020-09-04
|NOWATA
|107
|1
|79
|2020-09-04
|WOODWARD
|106
|0
|71
|2020-09-04
|GREER
|91
|8
|76
|2020-09-04
|MURRAY
|91
|1
|84
|2020-09-04
|BLAINE
|85
|1
|57
|2020-09-04
|TILLMAN
|70
|1
|62
|2020-09-04
|COAL
|62
|0
|50
|2020-09-04
|MAJOR
|57
|1
|42
|2020-09-04
|54
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|KIOWA
|48
|1
|39
|2020-09-04
|WASHITA
|44
|0
|35
|2020-09-04
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|42
|2020-09-04
|COTTON
|42
|2
|23
|2020-09-04
|HARMON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-04
|JEFFERSON
|35
|0
|32
|2020-09-04
|GRANT
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-04
|WOODS
|26
|0
|24
|2020-09-04
|DEWEY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-04
|HARPER
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-04
|ALFALFA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|10
|2020-09-04
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
Oklahoma per city 9.4.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11481
|142
|10093
|2020-09-04
|TULSA
|9482
|96
|8361
|2020-09-04
|BROKEN ARROW
|2531
|28
|2194
|2020-09-04
|NORMAN
|2082
|34
|1676
|2020-09-04
|EDMOND
|1912
|21
|1670
|2020-09-04
|OTHER***
|1474
|10
|1214
|2020-09-04
|STILLWATER
|1132
|3
|731
|2020-09-04
|ENID
|1021
|14
|705
|2020-09-04
|GUYMON
|972
|7
|895
|2020-09-04
|CLAREMORE
|837
|39
|679
|2020-09-04
|YUKON
|807
|6
|732
|2020-09-04
|MOORE
|789
|13
|702
|2020-09-04
|LAWTON
|762
|10
|689
|2020-09-04
|BARTLESVILLE
|699
|37
|577
|2020-09-04
|TAFT
|695
|0
|35
|2020-09-04
|JENKS
|682
|2
|628
|2020-09-04
|OWASSO
|638
|2
|544
|2020-09-04
|ALTUS
|554
|9
|509
|2020-09-04
|TAHLEQUAH
|544
|3
|396
|2020-09-04
|BIXBY
|512
|4
|449
|2020-09-04
|MUSKOGEE
|500
|12
|389
|2020-09-04
|SHAWNEE
|475
|8
|371
|2020-09-04
|MCALESTER
|446
|16
|366
|2020-09-04
|BROKEN BOW
|443
|22
|373
|2020-09-04
|DURANT
|397
|1
|343
|2020-09-04
|SAPULPA
|380
|8
|325
|2020-09-04
|IDABEL
|362
|5
|292
|2020-09-04
|ARDMORE
|353
|5
|316
|2020-09-04
|SAND SPRINGS
|347
|4
|284
|2020-09-04
|LEXINGTON
|342
|3
|235
|2020-09-04
|STILWELL
|325
|8
|233
|2020-09-04
|GLENPOOL
|323
|4
|279
|2020-09-04
|MIAMI
|321
|3
|255
|2020-09-04
|BETHANY
|321
|3
|274
|2020-09-04
|EL RENO
|301
|4
|249
|2020-09-04
|MCLOUD
|279
|1
|254
|2020-09-04
|COWETA
|278
|13
|247
|2020-09-04
|PONCA CITY
|272
|9
|212
|2020-09-04
|MUSTANG
|267
|2
|228
|2020-09-04
|ANADARKO
|265
|5
|211
|2020-09-04
|CHICKASHA
|259
|4
|236
|2020-09-04
|OKMULGEE
|257
|3
|209
|2020-09-04
|SKIATOOK
|249
|8
|223
|2020-09-04
|COLLINSVILLE
|248
|1
|224
|2020-09-04
|GROVE
|234
|17
|192
|2020-09-04
|SALLISAW
|230
|2
|191
|2020-09-04
|PURCELL
|225
|3
|198
|2020-09-04
|CHOCTAW
|224
|2
|194
|2020-09-04
|ADA
|200
|1
|171
|2020-09-04
|CLINTON
|198
|0
|171
|2020-09-04
|HENRYETTA
|198
|2
|175
|2020-09-04
|HUGO
|191
|2
|162
|2020-09-04
|BLANCHARD
|190
|1
|157
|2020-09-04
|WAGONER
|186
|5
|154
|2020-09-04
|HOMINY
|178
|2
|163
|2020-09-04
|DUNCAN
|173
|2
|146
|2020-09-04
|HEAVENER
|172
|2
|123
|2020-09-04
|POTEAU
|166
|2
|130
|2020-09-04
|CUSHING
|161
|2
|120
|2020-09-04
|GUTHRIE
|157
|0
|130
|2020-09-04
|HOLDENVILLE
|154
|3
|131
|2020-09-04
|MULDROW
|154
|3
|130
|2020-09-04
|NOBLE
|150
|2
|126
|2020-09-04
|TUTTLE
|147
|2
|119
|2020-09-04
|NEWCASTLE
|144
|1
|123
|2020-09-04
|WEWOKA
|143
|1
|115
|2020-09-04
|WARR ACRES
|142
|0
|130
|2020-09-04
|MIDWEST CITY
|141
|4
|107
|2020-09-04
|SEMINOLE
|140
|3
|116
|2020-09-04
|BRISTOW
|138
|5
|123
|2020-09-04
|PRYOR CREEK
|138
|4
|119
|2020-09-04
|HENNESSEY
|132
|2
|107
|2020-09-04
|ATOKA
|126
|0
|75
|2020-09-04
|HINTON
|125
|0
|118
|2020-09-04
|EUFAULA
|123
|2
|106
|2020-09-04
|CLEVELAND
|120
|3
|104
|2020-09-04
|PAULS VALLEY
|119
|1
|113
|2020-09-04
|JAY
|115
|1
|109
|2020-09-04
|STIGLER
|112
|3
|94
|2020-09-04
|CHECOTAH
|111
|2
|100
|2020-09-04
|WEATHERFORD
|107
|0
|92
|2020-09-04
|VINITA
|106
|1
|73
|2020-09-04
|SPIRO
|105
|1
|67
|2020-09-04
|PIEDMONT
|103
|1
|92
|2020-09-04
|VIAN
|103
|2
|90
|2020-09-04
|CATOOSA
|102
|0
|94
|2020-09-04
|HOOKER
|101
|0
|96
|2020-09-04
|SPENCER
|101
|1
|83
|2020-09-04
|CHANDLER
|99
|8
|84
|2020-09-04
|AFTON
|95
|0
|86
|2020-09-04
|LOCUST GROVE
|93
|0
|77
|2020-09-04
|TECUMSEH
|92
|0
|60
|2020-09-04
|KINGFISHER
|91
|0
|78
|2020-09-04
|MADILL
|91
|1
|85
|2020-09-04
|DEL CITY
|87
|0
|70
|2020-09-04
|SPERRY
|86
|2
|73
|2020-09-04
|ELK CITY
|85
|1
|69
|2020-09-04
|MOUNDS
|84
|2
|69
|2020-09-04
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|69
|2020-09-04
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|70
|2020-09-04
|CALERA
|81
|0
|68
|2020-09-04
|HARRAH
|80
|0
|65
|2020-09-04
|INOLA
|80
|3
|67
|2020-09-04
|FORT GIBSON
|78
|4
|65
|2020-09-04
|HASKELL
|76
|1
|71
|2020-09-04
|SALINA
|75
|1
|61
|2020-09-04
|ROLAND
|75
|0
|46
|2020-09-04
|DEWEY
|74
|1
|67
|2020-09-04
|CHELSEA
|74
|0
|67
|2020-09-04
|MANNFORD
|73
|1
|56
|2020-09-04
|WRIGHT CITY
|73
|0
|60
|2020-09-04
|NICHOLS HILLS
|73
|0
|63
|2020-09-04
|TALIHINA
|71
|2
|63
|2020-09-04
|MARIETTA
|71
|0
|57
|2020-09-04
|WOODWARD
|70
|0
|48
|2020-09-04
|CHOUTEAU
|68
|5
|53
|2020-09-04
|LINDSAY
|67
|2
|61
|2020-09-04
|NOWATA
|67
|1
|47
|2020-09-04
|PRAGUE
|64
|0
|57
|2020-09-04
|PAWNEE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-09-04
|PERKINS
|63
|1
|45
|2020-09-04
|WYANDOTTE
|63
|1
|51
|2020-09-04
|JONES
|62
|2
|48
|2020-09-04
|COMMERCE
|61
|0
|55
|2020-09-04
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|44
|2020-09-04
|VALLIANT
|61
|1
|45
|2020-09-04
|MORRIS
|60
|0
|52
|2020-09-04
|TEXHOMA
|60
|0
|58
|2020-09-04
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|53
|2020-09-04
|FREDERICK
|57
|1
|50
|2020-09-04
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|50
|2020-09-04
|OKEMAH
|57
|1
|40
|2020-09-04
|HULBERT
|57
|2
|42
|2020-09-04
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|51
|2020-09-04
|WASHINGTON
|55
|0
|45
|2020-09-04
|SULPHUR
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-04
|COLCORD
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-04
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|50
|2020-09-04
|TISHOMINGO
|54
|2
|29
|2020-09-04
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|43
|2020-09-04
|OOLOGAH
|53
|0
|49
|2020-09-04
|BEGGS
|52
|0
|46
|2020-09-04
|STROUD
|50
|0
|44
|2020-09-04
|WISTER
|48
|0
|37
|2020-09-04
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-09-04
|PERRY
|46
|0
|36
|2020-09-04
|COALGATE
|43
|0
|35
|2020-09-04
|PAWHUSKA
|42
|0
|39
|2020-09-04
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-04
|SAYRE
|42
|0
|41
|2020-09-04
|KANSAS
|41
|2
|27
|2020-09-04
|KINGSTON
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-04
|FAIRLAND
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-04
|MARLOW
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-04
|WATONGA
|39
|0
|24
|2020-09-04
|COMANCHE
|39
|1
|34
|2020-09-04
|KIEFER
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-04
|GOODWELL
|38
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-04
|CACHE
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-04
|CRESCENT
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-04
|MEAD
|36
|1
|32
|2020-09-04
|HOWE
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-04
|ELGIN
|35
|0
|34
|2020-09-04
|BLACKWELL
|35
|1
|31
|2020-09-04
|APACHE
|35
|1
|24
|2020-09-04
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-04
|CADDO
|34
|0
|32
|2020-09-04
|DRUMRIGHT
|34
|0
|21
|2020-09-04
|OKARCHE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-09-04
|GORE
|34
|1
|25
|2020-09-04
|PORTER
|34
|0
|31
|2020-09-04
|DAVIS
|34
|0
|32
|2020-09-04
|WATTS
|34
|0
|26
|2020-09-04
|BOKOSHE
|34
|0
|29
|2020-09-04
|LUTHER
|33
|0
|31
|2020-09-04
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-04
|RED ROCK
|33
|1
|26
|2020-09-04
|MEEKER
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-04
|QUINTON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-04
|KONAWA
|31
|1
|20
|2020-09-04
|QUAPAW
|30
|0
|20
|2020-09-04
|FAIRVIEW
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-04
|PORUM
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-04
|WALTERS
|28
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|KEOTA
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-04
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-04
|WILSON
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-04
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-04
|MAYSVILLE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-04
|WYNNEWOOD
|25
|1
|18
|2020-09-04
|CARNEGIE
|25
|1
|21
|2020-09-04
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|24
|2020-09-04
|WARNER
|24
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-04
|MOORELAND
|24
|0
|17
|2020-09-04
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-04
|BARNSDALL
|24
|2
|21
|2020-09-04
|RAMONA
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-04
|FORT COBB
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-04
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-04
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-04
|TALALA
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-04
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-04
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-04
|BIG CABIN
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-04
|HOBART
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-04
|ADAIR
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-04
|GLENCOE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-04
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-04
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-04
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-04
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|18
|2020-09-04
|BOKCHITO
|20
|1
|14
|2020-09-04
|ALVA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-04
|EARLSBORO
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|WEBBERS FALLS
|20
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-04
|GARVIN
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|WELLSTON
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|WELCH
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|GARBER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|OKTAHA
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|DELAWARE
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|MINCO
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|TONKAWA
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-04
|CANTON
|17
|1
|7
|2020-09-04
|MAUD
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|MCCURTAIN
|17
|1
|9
|2020-09-04
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|YALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|INDIAHOMA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|THOMAS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-04
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|JENNINGS
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-04
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-04
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-04
|GANS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|NEWKIRK
|15
|1
|10
|2020-09-04
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-04
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|MILBURN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|MORRISON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|ASHER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-04
|TEMPLE
|14
|2
|9
|2020-09-04
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|RED OAK
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|STRATFORD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-04
|ALEX
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-04
|GEARY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-04
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-04
|RINGLING
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|BOISE CITY
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-04
|KREBS
|13
|1
|9
|2020-09-04
|BLUEJACKET
|13
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-04
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|CANEY
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-04
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-04
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-04
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-04
|KINTA
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|SHADY POINT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|ACHILLE
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|HELENA
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|CANADIAN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|7
|2020-09-04
|BUFFALO
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-04
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|MEDFORD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-04
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|SNYDER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|LANGLEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|SPAVINAW
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-04
|RIPLEY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-04
|LAHOMA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|OILTON
|8
|1
|4
|2020-09-04
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-04
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-04
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-04
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|AGRA
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-04
|SOPER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-04
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|WANN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-04
|PITTSBURG
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|GRANITE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|RAVIA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-04
|DOVER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|LANGSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|FORT SUPPLY
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-04
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-04
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|CORN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|COYLE
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-04
|STUART
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|DAVENPORT
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-04
|KREMLIN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|JET
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|FAIRMONT
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-04
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|GRANDFIELD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-04
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-04
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-04
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-04
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-04
Long-term care cases
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 350, or 42% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,174 cases among long-term care residents and 1,217 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 21 at Golden Oaks, with 16 recovered and three deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.