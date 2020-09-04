You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Garfield County's average daily COVID-19 cases jump, schools to stay in-person; 2 more Enid deaths

OSDH RISK LEVELS 9.3.20

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the orange, or moderate risk, after its average daily case numbers rose considerably on the weekly COVID-19 assessment released Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Download PDF County risk levels 9.3.20

Risk levels for Garfield County rose from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to OSDH, just missing the 50-case mark that Enid and Chisholm public schools' administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.

"So next week, students will continue with in-person traditional learning," EPS reported Friday afternoon on its website. Public schools are out Monday for Labor Day.

Both school districts follow the state Department of Education’s guidelines for when to move from orange to red level — at 50 new daily cases per 100,000 population — and both districts are advising parents to prepare for students to move to distance learning, which would be the first time students have done so since March.

EPS has seen a week of both active cases and close-contact quarantines trending down at many of its schools as compared to last week’s numbers. Schools were closed Friday due to professional development, so numbers remained unchanged online. 

A spreadsheet error has been corrected in Chisholm’s case tracing counts, which now reports one student is in positive-case isolation from Chisholm Middle School and 18 students and one staff member are in quarantine. Three staff members and two students districtwide are in isolation, while 156 students and eight staff are in quarantine.

Pioneer middle and high schools will return to in-person education Tuesday after two weeks of virtual-only learning due to its superintendent and principal staying home due to COVID-19. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools will move to an alternating A/B schedule once Garfield County is over 50 per 100,000.

State up over 1,000 new cases; 11 more deaths reported

Overall, there are 39 counties in the state in the moderate risk level; 37 in the yellow, or low risk level. The highest risk level was 146.22 in Muskogee County, but the county lacked four of the triggers that would place it in the red, or high risk level, according to the OSDH. The triggers are less than 5% of ICU beds, surgery beds and ventilators are available and less than 5 days of personal protection equipment is available. The lowest, trending at no cases, were Cimarron and Ellis counties in western Oklahoma.

The state saw an increase of 1,013 cases, a 1.7% increase, for a cumulative total of 62,040, and 11 more deaths, including two in Garfield County, were announced on Friday by the OSDH.

Deaths included two Enid women, one in the 50-64 age group and one in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH.

Others in the 65 and older age group were three women from Oklahoma County, women from McCurtain and Tulsa counties and men from Canadian, Cleveland and LeFlore counties. An Oklahoma County man in the 18-35 age group also was among the reported deaths Friday. Two were in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported Friday morning.

The number of cases in Enid surpassed the 1,000 mark Friday, with a total of 1,021 since the first case was confirmed in the city on March 29. Of those cases, 302 are active, a single-day decrease of nine. There were 24 additional cases in the city, according to OSDH on Friday, even though the county only added 13 more cases. OSDH officials have said due to case and address confirmations the numbers will not always match between cities and counties.

Garfield County has an overall 1,084 cases, with 319 active and 751 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH.

Active cases in the state reached 9,071, a single-day increase of 326, and 52,123, or 84%, had recovered, including 676 since Thursday's OSDH report. There have been 846 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.

There have been 5,061 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 30, OSDH reported Friday morning. Of those, 518 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 203 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.

In Enid St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 patients with the virus. The OSDH reports 30 current hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Thursday's Executive Report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were 11 in Kingfisher, six each in Blaine and Woodward, three in Major, two in Noble and one in Alfalfa counties. Case increases in cities and towns included seven in Canton, five each in Fort Supply and Hennessey, four in Kingfisher, three in Fairview and one each in Cleo Springs, Fairmont and Okarche.

State numbers

There have been 926,188 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 852,355, or 92% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.6% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 435 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 169 in the 36-49 age group, 168 in the 50-64 age group, 109 in the 5-17 group, 105 in the 65 and older age group and 25 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,361 in the 0-4 age group, 5,650 in the 5-17 age group, 22,195 in the 18-35 age group, 13,369 in the 36-49 age group, 10,941 in the 50-64 age group and 8,516 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.

Of those testing positive, 32,761, have been women and 29,244 have been men. There were 35 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.

Of the overall 846 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 674 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 460, than women, 386, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 163 in Oklahoma County; 137 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,084 cases, 751 recovered, 319 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 274 cases, 232 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 115 cases, 92 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 106 cases, 71 recovered and 35 active; Blaine with 85 cases, 57 recovered, 27 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 42 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 15 cases, 12 recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,021 in Enid (302 active); 132 in Hennessey (23 active); 91 in Kingfisher (13 active); 70 in Woodward (22 active); 39 in Watonga (15 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (six active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (three active); 17 in Canton (10 active), 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Helena (two active) and Medford (four active); eight in Lahoma (one active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 547 cases, with 384 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 468 cases, with 317 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.4.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13923 163 12210 2020-09-04
TULSA 13923 137 12229 2020-09-04
CLEVELAND 4179 66 3442 2020-09-04
CANADIAN 1599 13 1407 2020-09-04
MUSKOGEE 1427 17 618 2020-09-04
PAYNE 1396 5 933 2020-09-04
ROGERS 1369 42 1151 2020-09-04
COMANCHE 1286 11 1170 2020-09-04
TEXAS 1213 7 1101 2020-09-04
WAGONER 1200 23 1046 2020-09-04
GARFIELD 1084 14 751 2020-09-04
MCCURTAIN 1076 31 883 2020-09-04
POTTAWATOMIE 911 9 738 2020-09-04
CREEK 860 22 727 2020-09-04
WASHINGTON 846 40 709 2020-09-04
CHEROKEE 739 7 546 2020-09-04
LE FLORE 732 10 556 2020-09-04
OSAGE 666 12 591 2020-09-04
OKMULGEE 649 5 551 2020-09-04
BRYAN 644 3 552 2020-09-04
PITTSBURG 619 18 519 2020-09-04
JACKSON 614 9 561 2020-09-04
SEQUOYAH 613 8 496 2020-09-04
MCCLAIN 602 4 522 2020-09-04
CADDO 587 20 487 2020-09-04
OTTAWA 576 4 467 2020-09-04
DELAWARE 564 22 485 2020-09-04
GRADY 549 7 482 2020-09-04
ADAIR 493 10 364 2020-09-04
MAYES 437 10 365 2020-09-04
CARTER 424 7 380 2020-09-04
CUSTER 348 0 292 2020-09-04
KAY 348 12 274 2020-09-04
SEMINOLE 339 5 271 2020-09-04
LINCOLN 319 9 267 2020-09-04
LOGAN 316 1 264 2020-09-04
KINGFISHER 274 2 232 2020-09-04
GARVIN 269 4 245 2020-09-04
STEPHENS 258 4 224 2020-09-04
CHOCTAW 256 2 218 2020-09-04
PONTOTOC 253 3 217 2020-09-04
MCINTOSH 242 4 214 2020-09-04
HUGHES 226 4 184 2020-09-04
PAWNEE 223 3 199 2020-09-04
HASKELL 178 4 139 2020-09-04
ATOKA 161 1 102 2020-09-04
CRAIG 154 1 108 2020-09-04
MARSHALL 133 1 122 2020-09-04
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 117 2020-09-04
BECKHAM 129 1 112 2020-09-04
LOVE 117 1 85 2020-09-04
NOBLE 115 2 92 2020-09-04
LATIMER 114 2 104 2020-09-04
OKFUSKEE 109 3 85 2020-09-04
JOHNSTON 107 2 67 2020-09-04
NOWATA 107 1 79 2020-09-04
WOODWARD 106 0 71 2020-09-04
GREER 91 8 76 2020-09-04
MURRAY 91 1 84 2020-09-04
BLAINE 85 1 57 2020-09-04
TILLMAN 70 1 62 2020-09-04
COAL 62 0 50 2020-09-04
MAJOR 57 1 42 2020-09-04
54 0 1 2020-09-04
KIOWA 48 1 39 2020-09-04
WASHITA 44 0 35 2020-09-04
BEAVER 44 0 42 2020-09-04
COTTON 42 2 23 2020-09-04
HARMON 40 0 34 2020-09-04
JEFFERSON 35 0 32 2020-09-04
GRANT 27 0 22 2020-09-04
WOODS 26 0 24 2020-09-04
DEWEY 24 1 18 2020-09-04
HARPER 19 0 17 2020-09-04
ALFALFA 15 0 12 2020-09-04
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-04
ROGER MILLS 14 1 10 2020-09-04
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-04

Oklahoma per city 9.4.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11481 142 10093 2020-09-04
TULSA 9482 96 8361 2020-09-04
BROKEN ARROW 2531 28 2194 2020-09-04
NORMAN 2082 34 1676 2020-09-04
EDMOND 1912 21 1670 2020-09-04
OTHER*** 1474 10 1214 2020-09-04
STILLWATER 1132 3 731 2020-09-04
ENID 1021 14 705 2020-09-04
GUYMON 972 7 895 2020-09-04
CLAREMORE 837 39 679 2020-09-04
YUKON 807 6 732 2020-09-04
MOORE 789 13 702 2020-09-04
LAWTON 762 10 689 2020-09-04
BARTLESVILLE 699 37 577 2020-09-04
TAFT 695 0 35 2020-09-04
JENKS 682 2 628 2020-09-04
OWASSO 638 2 544 2020-09-04
ALTUS 554 9 509 2020-09-04
TAHLEQUAH 544 3 396 2020-09-04
BIXBY 512 4 449 2020-09-04
MUSKOGEE 500 12 389 2020-09-04
SHAWNEE 475 8 371 2020-09-04
MCALESTER 446 16 366 2020-09-04
BROKEN BOW 443 22 373 2020-09-04
DURANT 397 1 343 2020-09-04
SAPULPA 380 8 325 2020-09-04
IDABEL 362 5 292 2020-09-04
ARDMORE 353 5 316 2020-09-04
SAND SPRINGS 347 4 284 2020-09-04
LEXINGTON 342 3 235 2020-09-04
STILWELL 325 8 233 2020-09-04
GLENPOOL 323 4 279 2020-09-04
MIAMI 321 3 255 2020-09-04
BETHANY 321 3 274 2020-09-04
EL RENO 301 4 249 2020-09-04
MCLOUD 279 1 254 2020-09-04
COWETA 278 13 247 2020-09-04
PONCA CITY 272 9 212 2020-09-04
MUSTANG 267 2 228 2020-09-04
ANADARKO 265 5 211 2020-09-04
CHICKASHA 259 4 236 2020-09-04
OKMULGEE 257 3 209 2020-09-04
SKIATOOK 249 8 223 2020-09-04
COLLINSVILLE 248 1 224 2020-09-04
GROVE 234 17 192 2020-09-04
SALLISAW 230 2 191 2020-09-04
PURCELL 225 3 198 2020-09-04
CHOCTAW 224 2 194 2020-09-04
ADA 200 1 171 2020-09-04
CLINTON 198 0 171 2020-09-04
HENRYETTA 198 2 175 2020-09-04
HUGO 191 2 162 2020-09-04
BLANCHARD 190 1 157 2020-09-04
WAGONER 186 5 154 2020-09-04
HOMINY 178 2 163 2020-09-04
DUNCAN 173 2 146 2020-09-04
HEAVENER 172 2 123 2020-09-04
POTEAU 166 2 130 2020-09-04
CUSHING 161 2 120 2020-09-04
GUTHRIE 157 0 130 2020-09-04
HOLDENVILLE 154 3 131 2020-09-04
MULDROW 154 3 130 2020-09-04
NOBLE 150 2 126 2020-09-04
TUTTLE 147 2 119 2020-09-04
NEWCASTLE 144 1 123 2020-09-04
WEWOKA 143 1 115 2020-09-04
WARR ACRES 142 0 130 2020-09-04
MIDWEST CITY 141 4 107 2020-09-04
SEMINOLE 140 3 116 2020-09-04
BRISTOW 138 5 123 2020-09-04
PRYOR CREEK 138 4 119 2020-09-04
HENNESSEY 132 2 107 2020-09-04
ATOKA 126 0 75 2020-09-04
HINTON 125 0 118 2020-09-04
EUFAULA 123 2 106 2020-09-04
CLEVELAND 120 3 104 2020-09-04
PAULS VALLEY 119 1 113 2020-09-04
JAY 115 1 109 2020-09-04
STIGLER 112 3 94 2020-09-04
CHECOTAH 111 2 100 2020-09-04
WEATHERFORD 107 0 92 2020-09-04
VINITA 106 1 73 2020-09-04
SPIRO 105 1 67 2020-09-04
PIEDMONT 103 1 92 2020-09-04
VIAN 103 2 90 2020-09-04
CATOOSA 102 0 94 2020-09-04
HOOKER 101 0 96 2020-09-04
SPENCER 101 1 83 2020-09-04
CHANDLER 99 8 84 2020-09-04
AFTON 95 0 86 2020-09-04
LOCUST GROVE 93 0 77 2020-09-04
TECUMSEH 92 0 60 2020-09-04
KINGFISHER 91 0 78 2020-09-04
MADILL 91 1 85 2020-09-04
DEL CITY 87 0 70 2020-09-04
SPERRY 86 2 73 2020-09-04
ELK CITY 85 1 69 2020-09-04
MOUNDS 84 2 69 2020-09-04
WESTVILLE 84 2 69 2020-09-04
MANGUM 83 8 70 2020-09-04
CALERA 81 0 68 2020-09-04
HARRAH 80 0 65 2020-09-04
INOLA 80 3 67 2020-09-04
FORT GIBSON 78 4 65 2020-09-04
HASKELL 76 1 71 2020-09-04
SALINA 75 1 61 2020-09-04
ROLAND 75 0 46 2020-09-04
DEWEY 74 1 67 2020-09-04
CHELSEA 74 0 67 2020-09-04
MANNFORD 73 1 56 2020-09-04
WRIGHT CITY 73 0 60 2020-09-04
NICHOLS HILLS 73 0 63 2020-09-04
TALIHINA 71 2 63 2020-09-04
MARIETTA 71 0 57 2020-09-04
WOODWARD 70 0 48 2020-09-04
CHOUTEAU 68 5 53 2020-09-04
LINDSAY 67 2 61 2020-09-04
NOWATA 67 1 47 2020-09-04
PRAGUE 64 0 57 2020-09-04
PAWNEE 63 0 60 2020-09-04
PERKINS 63 1 45 2020-09-04
WYANDOTTE 63 1 51 2020-09-04
JONES 62 2 48 2020-09-04
COMMERCE 61 0 55 2020-09-04
POCOLA 61 2 44 2020-09-04
VALLIANT 61 1 45 2020-09-04
MORRIS 60 0 52 2020-09-04
TEXHOMA 60 0 58 2020-09-04
ANTLERS 59 1 53 2020-09-04
FREDERICK 57 1 50 2020-09-04
KELLYVILLE 57 2 50 2020-09-04
OKEMAH 57 1 40 2020-09-04
HULBERT 57 2 42 2020-09-04
WILBURTON 55 1 51 2020-09-04
WASHINGTON 55 0 45 2020-09-04
SULPHUR 55 1 52 2020-09-04
COLCORD 55 1 52 2020-09-04
HARTSHORNE 55 0 50 2020-09-04
TISHOMINGO 54 2 29 2020-09-04
HAWORTH 54 2 43 2020-09-04
OOLOGAH 53 0 49 2020-09-04
BEGGS 52 0 46 2020-09-04
STROUD 50 0 44 2020-09-04
WISTER 48 0 37 2020-09-04
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-09-04
PERRY 46 0 36 2020-09-04
COALGATE 43 0 35 2020-09-04
PAWHUSKA 42 0 39 2020-09-04
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-04
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-09-04
KANSAS 41 2 27 2020-09-04
KINGSTON 41 0 36 2020-09-04
FAIRLAND 40 0 34 2020-09-04
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-09-04
WATONGA 39 0 24 2020-09-04
COMANCHE 39 1 34 2020-09-04
KIEFER 38 0 33 2020-09-04
GOODWELL 38 0 16 2020-09-04
HOLLIS 38 0 32 2020-09-04
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-04
CRESCENT 36 0 33 2020-09-04
MEAD 36 1 32 2020-09-04
HOWE 35 0 30 2020-09-04
ELGIN 35 0 34 2020-09-04
BLACKWELL 35 1 31 2020-09-04
APACHE 35 1 24 2020-09-04
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-04
CADDO 34 0 32 2020-09-04
DRUMRIGHT 34 0 21 2020-09-04
OKARCHE 34 0 31 2020-09-04
GORE 34 1 25 2020-09-04
PORTER 34 0 31 2020-09-04
DAVIS 34 0 32 2020-09-04
WATTS 34 0 26 2020-09-04
BOKOSHE 34 0 29 2020-09-04
LUTHER 33 0 31 2020-09-04
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-04
RED ROCK 33 1 26 2020-09-04
MEEKER 32 0 28 2020-09-04
QUINTON 32 0 30 2020-09-04
KONAWA 31 1 20 2020-09-04
QUAPAW 30 0 20 2020-09-04
FAIRVIEW 29 0 23 2020-09-04
PORUM 29 1 24 2020-09-04
WALTERS 28 0 14 2020-09-04
KEOTA 28 0 22 2020-09-04
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-04
WILSON 27 0 24 2020-09-04
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-04
MAYSVILLE 27 0 23 2020-09-04
WYNNEWOOD 25 1 18 2020-09-04
CARNEGIE 25 1 21 2020-09-04
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-04
WARNER 24 0 16 2020-09-04
DEWAR 24 0 19 2020-09-04
MOORELAND 24 0 17 2020-09-04
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-04
BARNSDALL 24 2 21 2020-09-04
RAMONA 23 1 18 2020-09-04
FORT COBB 23 0 19 2020-09-04
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-04
BOSWELL 23 0 20 2020-09-04
TALALA 23 0 23 2020-09-04
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-04
LONE GROVE 22 1 20 2020-09-04
BIG CABIN 22 1 20 2020-09-04
HOBART 22 0 15 2020-09-04
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-04
ADAIR 21 0 17 2020-09-04
GLENCOE 21 0 18 2020-09-04
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-04
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-04
CAMERON 21 0 19 2020-09-04
DEPEW 21 1 18 2020-09-04
BOKCHITO 20 1 14 2020-09-04
ALVA 20 0 18 2020-09-04
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-09-04
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 13 2020-09-04
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-04
GARVIN 19 0 16 2020-09-04
WELLSTON 19 0 15 2020-09-04
WELCH 19 0 14 2020-09-04
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-04
GARBER 18 0 15 2020-09-04
OKTAHA 18 0 14 2020-09-04
TYRONE 18 0 16 2020-09-04
DELAWARE 17 0 12 2020-09-04
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-04
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-04
TONKAWA 17 0 15 2020-09-04
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-04
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-04
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-04
MCCURTAIN 17 1 9 2020-09-04
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-04
YALE 16 0 14 2020-09-04
INDIAHOMA 16 0 13 2020-09-04
THOMAS 16 0 10 2020-09-04
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-04
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-04
JENNINGS 15 0 15 2020-09-04
TERLTON 15 0 11 2020-09-04
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-04
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-04
GANS 15 0 12 2020-09-04
NEWKIRK 15 1 10 2020-09-04
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-04
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-04
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-04
MILBURN 14 0 10 2020-09-04
MORRISON 14 0 12 2020-09-04
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-09-04
TEMPLE 14 2 9 2020-09-04
RINGWOOD 14 0 8 2020-09-04
RED OAK 14 0 13 2020-09-04
STRATFORD 14 0 11 2020-09-04
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-04
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-04
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-04
BEAVER 14 0 12 2020-09-04
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-04
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-04
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-04
WAURIKA 13 0 13 2020-09-04
BOISE CITY 13 0 13 2020-09-04
KREBS 13 1 9 2020-09-04
BLUEJACKET 13 0 3 2020-09-04
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-04
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-04
CANEY 12 0 7 2020-09-04
ARAPAHO 12 0 8 2020-09-04
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-04
NEW CORDELL 12 0 7 2020-09-04
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-04
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-04
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-04
HYDRO 11 0 7 2020-09-04
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-04
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-04
KINTA 11 0 6 2020-09-04
SHADY POINT 11 0 10 2020-09-04
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-09-04
HELENA 10 0 8 2020-09-04
CANADIAN 10 0 8 2020-09-04
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-04
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-04
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-09-04
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-04
CHEYENNE 10 1 7 2020-09-04
BUFFALO 10 0 8 2020-09-04
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-04
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-04
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-04
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-04
THACKERVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-04
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-04
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-04
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-04
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-04
SCHULTER 9 0 7 2020-09-04
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-04
LANGLEY 9 0 7 2020-09-04
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-04
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-09-04
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-04
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-09-04
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-04
RIPLEY 9 0 8 2020-09-04
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-04
LAHOMA 8 0 7 2020-09-04
OILTON 8 1 4 2020-09-04
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-04
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-04
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-04
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-04
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-04
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-04
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-04
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-04
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-04
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-04
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-04
HARDESTY 7 0 5 2020-09-04
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-04
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-04
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-09-04
AGRA 7 1 6 2020-09-04
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-04
RATTAN 7 0 4 2020-09-04
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-04
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-04
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-04
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-04
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-04
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-04
PITTSBURG 6 0 4 2020-09-04
GRANITE 6 0 4 2020-09-04
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-04
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-09-04
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-04
DOVER 6 0 6 2020-09-04
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-04
FORT SUPPLY 6 0 1 2020-09-04
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-04
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-04
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-04
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-04
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-04
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-04
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-09-04
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-04
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-04
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-04
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-04
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-04
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-04
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-04
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-04
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-04
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-09-04
COYLE 5 0 5 2020-09-04
STUART 5 0 4 2020-09-04
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-04
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-04
DAVENPORT 4 0 1 2020-09-04
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-04
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-04
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-04
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-04
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-04
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-04
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-04
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-04
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-04
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-04
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-04
HITCHCOCK 4 0 3 2020-09-04
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-04
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-04
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-04
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-04
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-04
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-04
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-04
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-04
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-04
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-04
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-04
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-04
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-04
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-09-04
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-04
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-04
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-04
FAIRMONT 3 0 1 2020-09-04
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-04
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-04
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-04
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-04
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-04
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-04
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-04
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-04
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-04
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-04
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-04
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-04
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-04
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-04
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-04
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-04
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-04
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-04
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-04
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-04
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-04
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-04
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-04
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-04
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-04
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-04
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-09-04
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-04
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-04
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-04
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-04
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-04
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-04
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-04
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-04
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-04
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-04
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-04
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-04
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-04
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-04
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-04
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-04
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-04
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-04
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-04
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-04
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-04

Long-term care cases

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 350, or 42% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,174 cases among long-term care residents and 1,217 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 21 at Golden Oaks, with 16 recovered and three deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

