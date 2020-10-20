ENID, Okla. — Two Garfield County women were among 18 new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also announced an increase of 1,475 cases of the virus.
The women were in the 50-64 and 65 and older age ranges, according to OSDH, and from the 73701 Zip code area, mainly the eastern half of the city of Enid. There have been 25 deaths in the county, all from Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there were 13 other deaths in the 65 and older age group: two women and one man in Tulsa County, two men in Lincoln County, two women from Grady County, men from Cleveland, Kay, LeFlore, and Roger Mills counties and women from Comanche and Oklahoma counties. There were three others deaths in the 50-64 age group: two women from Creek and Tulsa counties and an Oklahoma County man, according to the OSDH.
Two of the reported deaths occurred in the 24 hours since the report was released Monday morning, the OSDH reported.
The 1.36% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 109,548, with 14,659 of those active, a single-day increase of 126, and 93,698, or 85.5%, who have recovered, including 1,331 since Monday's OSDH report.
Overall hospitalizations involving COVID-19 rose by 149 on Tuesday for a total of 7,964. Of those, 821 were in hospitals, an increase of 29, with 319 in intensive care, an increase of 18, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.
That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 45 hospitalizations.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported on Tuesday there were six inpatients who had tested positive for the virus and two deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 14 COVID-19-positive inpatients.
Garfield County saw an increase of 30 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,266, with 354 of those active, a single-day decrease of six, and 1,887 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 26 cases for a total of 2,082, with 316 active and 1,741 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were nine in Blaine, six in Woodward, four in Woods and three each in Kingfisher and Major. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Alva and Lahoma; two each in Billings, Fairview, Fort Supply, Kingfisher, Okeene, Watonga, Waukomis and Woodward; and one each in Carmen, Cashion, Dover, Mooreland and Pond Creek.
State numbers
OSDH reports 1,480,763 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,357,462, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday. Those testing positive represent 2.77% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 57,061 Oklahoma women and 52,382 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 105 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 444 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 313 in the 50-64 age group, 310 in the 36-49 age group, 251 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 23 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,071 in the 0-4 age group, 10,497 in the 5-17 age group, 38,338 in the 18-35 age group, 23,370 in the 36-49 age group, 19,893 in the 50-64 age group and 15,368 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.
Of the overall 1,191 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 957 have been 65 and older and 182 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 663, than women, 528, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 444, or 37.85%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,325 cases among long-term care residents and 1,893 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 218 in Oklahoma County; 190 in Tulsa County; 86 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Garfield County; 24 in Caddo County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Canadian County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 in Lincoln County; 13 each in Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Pottawatomie; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Mayes counties; 10 each in Beckham, Payne and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and McIntosh counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble, Tillman and Roger Mills counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,266 cases, 1,887 recovered, 354 active and 25 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,198 cases, 1,136 recovered, 57 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 495 cases, 430 recovered, 63 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 194 cases, 152 recovered, 41 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 170 cases, 155 recovered, 12 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 154 cases, 124 recovered and 30 active;
• Major with 146 cases, 115 recovered, 29 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 112 cases, 87 recovered and 25 active;
• Grant with 79 cases, 58 recovered, 20 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,082 in Enid (316 active); 888 Fort Supply (19 active); 239 in Woodward (32 active); 187 in Kingfisher (29 active); 186 in Hennessey (14 active); 130 in Alva (23 active); 82 in Fairview (26 active); 68 in Watonga (15 active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (nine active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 40 in Waukomis (15 active); 37 in Cashion (11 active); 34 in Garber (one active); 33 each in Dover (10 active) and Lahoma (12 active); 29 in Okeene (six active); 28 in Canton (four active); 26 each in Cherokee (five active) and Pond Creek (10 active); 23 in Medford (three active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (four active); 11 each in Cleo Springs, Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); nine each in Burlington (four active), Lamont and Nash (three active); eight in Meno; seven each in Orlando and Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall; five each in Carmen (three active), Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,082 cases, with 918 recovered and 15 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 983 cases, with 811 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 29 cases with 23 recovered at The Commons; 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 20 cases with 11 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and two cases with one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to Monday’s Executive Report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four cases with three recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; three cases with one recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
