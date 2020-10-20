daily covid 10.20.20
ENID, Okla. — Two Garfield County women were among 18 new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also announced an increase of 1,475 cases of the virus.

The women were in the 50-64 and 65 and older age ranges, according to OSDH, and from the 73701 Zip code area, mainly the eastern half of the city of Enid. There have been 25 deaths in the county, all from Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there were 13 other deaths in the 65 and older age group: two women and one man in Tulsa County, two men in Lincoln County, two women from Grady County, men from Cleveland, Kay, LeFlore, and Roger Mills counties and women from Comanche and Oklahoma counties. There were three others deaths in the 50-64 age group: two women from Creek and Tulsa counties and an Oklahoma County man, according to the OSDH.

Two of the reported deaths occurred in the 24 hours since the report was released Monday morning, the OSDH reported.

The 1.36% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 109,548, with 14,659 of those active, a single-day increase of 126, and 93,698, or 85.5%, who have recovered, including 1,331 since Monday's OSDH report.

Overall hospitalizations involving COVID-19 rose by 149 on Tuesday for a total of 7,964. Of those, 821 were in hospitals, an increase of 29, with 319 in intensive care, an increase of 18, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.

That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 45 hospitalizations.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported on Tuesday there were six inpatients who had tested positive for the virus and two deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 14 COVID-19-positive inpatients.

Garfield County saw an increase of 30 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,266, with 354 of those active, a single-day decrease of six, and 1,887 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 26 cases for a total of 2,082, with 316 active and 1,741 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were nine in Blaine, six in Woodward, four in Woods and three each in Kingfisher and Major. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Alva and Lahoma; two each in Billings, Fairview, Fort Supply, Kingfisher, Okeene, Watonga, Waukomis and Woodward; and one each in Carmen, Cashion, Dover, Mooreland and Pond Creek.

State numbers

OSDH reports 1,480,763 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,357,462, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday. Those testing positive represent 2.77% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 57,061 Oklahoma women and 52,382 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 105 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 444 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 313 in the 50-64 age group, 310 in the 36-49 age group, 251 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 23 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,071 in the 0-4 age group, 10,497 in the 5-17 age group, 38,338 in the 18-35 age group, 23,370 in the 36-49 age group, 19,893 in the 50-64 age group and 15,368 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.

Of the overall 1,191 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 957 have been 65 and older and 182 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 663, than women, 528, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 444, or 37.85%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,325 cases among long-term care residents and 1,893 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 218 in Oklahoma County; 190 in Tulsa County; 86 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Garfield County; 24 in Caddo County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Canadian County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 15 in Lincoln County; 13 each in Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Pottawatomie; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Mayes counties; 10 each in Beckham, Payne and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and McIntosh counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble, Tillman and Roger Mills counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,266 cases, 1,887 recovered, 354 active and 25 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 20, Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,198 cases, 1,136 recovered, 57 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 495 cases, 430 recovered, 63 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 194 cases, 152 recovered, 41 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 170 cases, 155 recovered, 12 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 154 cases, 124 recovered and 30 active;

• Major with 146 cases, 115 recovered, 29 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 112 cases, 87 recovered and 25 active;

• Grant with 79 cases, 58 recovered, 20 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,082 in Enid (316 active); 888 Fort Supply (19 active); 239 in Woodward (32 active); 187 in Kingfisher (29 active); 186 in Hennessey (14 active); 130 in Alva (23 active); 82 in Fairview (26 active); 68 in Watonga (15 active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (nine active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 40 in Waukomis (15 active); 37 in Cashion (11 active); 34 in Garber (one active); 33 each in Dover (10 active) and Lahoma (12 active); 29 in Okeene (six active); 28 in Canton (four active); 26 each in Cherokee (five active) and Pond Creek (10 active); 23 in Medford (three active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (four active); 11 each in Cleo Springs, Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); nine each in Burlington (four active), Lamont and Nash (three active); eight in Meno; seven each in Orlando and Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall; five each in Carmen (three active), Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,082 cases, with 918 recovered and 15 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 983 cases, with 811 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 22213 218 19257 2020-10-20
TULSA 20639 190 18131 2020-10-20
CLEVELAND 7764 86 6663 2020-10-20
CANADIAN 3469 21 2764 2020-10-20
PAYNE 2704 10 2474 2020-10-20
ROGERS 2292 53 1973 2020-10-20
GARFIELD 2266 25 1887 2020-10-20
MUSKOGEE 2207 28 1907 2020-10-20
COMANCHE 2171 17 1841 2020-10-20
POTTAWATOMIE 1939 12 1636 2020-10-20
WAGONER 1783 27 1587 2020-10-20
TEXAS 1729 10 1630 2020-10-20
LE FLORE 1583 22 1360 2020-10-20
MCCURTAIN 1546 37 1311 2020-10-20
GRADY 1496 16 1278 2020-10-20
CREEK 1484 37 1273 2020-10-20
BRYAN 1397 11 1125 2020-10-20
OSAGE 1333 13 1185 2020-10-20
CHEROKEE 1321 8 1128 2020-10-20
WASHINGTON 1218 41 1046 2020-10-20
MCCLAIN 1211 9 986 2020-10-20
PITTSBURG 1198 20 996 2020-10-20
WOODWARD 1198 5 1136 2020-10-20
SEQUOYAH 1163 13 963 2020-10-20
DELAWARE 1146 27 898 2020-10-20
OTTAWA 1143 8 999 2020-10-20
OKMULGEE 1121 8 900 2020-10-20
CADDO 1074 24 902 2020-10-20
JACKSON 1041 11 890 2020-10-20
CUSTER 999 3 873 2020-10-20
MAYES 901 11 729 2020-10-20
BECKHAM 843 10 651 2020-10-20
KAY 802 16 708 2020-10-20
LOGAN 770 2 621 2020-10-20
CARTER 761 9 627 2020-10-20
ADAIR 734 11 589 2020-10-20
LINCOLN 723 15 560 2020-10-20
SEMINOLE 715 6 559 2020-10-20
PONTOTOC 663 4 511 2020-10-20
STEPHENS 636 8 483 2020-10-20
CRAIG 598 2 537 2020-10-20
GARVIN 588 6 463 2020-10-20
KINGFISHER 495 2 430 2020-10-20
MCINTOSH 463 9 368 2020-10-20
CHOCTAW 411 2 358 2020-10-20
ATOKA 409 1 351 2020-10-20
HUGHES 368 4 300 2020-10-20
HASKELL 358 5 308 2020-10-20
PAWNEE 315 5 272 2020-10-20
OKFUSKEE 310 6 182 2020-10-20
JOHNSTON 269 4 224 2020-10-20
MURRAY 268 2 215 2020-10-20
MARSHALL 258 2 206 2020-10-20
PUSHMATAHA 257 4 209 2020-10-20
LOVE 252 1 228 2020-10-20
NOWATA 225 4 160 2020-10-20
BLAINE 194 1 152 2020-10-20
LATIMER 190 2 154 2020-10-20
NOBLE 170 3 155 2020-10-20
WASHITA 161 0 115 2020-10-20
KIOWA 155 2 113 2020-10-20
WOODS 154 0 124 2020-10-20
MAJOR 146 2 115 2020-10-20
GREER 139 8 111 2020-10-20
TILLMAN 135 3 120 2020-10-20
ALFALFA 112 0 87 2020-10-20
COTTON 89 3 69 2020-10-20
ROGER MILLS 86 3 67 2020-10-20
COAL 82 0 75 2020-10-20
DEWEY 81 1 71 2020-10-20
BEAVER 80 0 69 2020-10-20
GRANT 79 1 58 2020-10-20
JEFFERSON 73 0 52 2020-10-20
HARMON 63 0 58 2020-10-20
HARPER 52 1 34 2020-10-20
CIMARRON 33 0 32 2020-10-20
ELLIS 19 0 14 2020-10-20
15 0 5 2020-10-20

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 17619 185 15411 2020-10-20
TULSA 13669 131 12108 2020-10-20
NORMAN 4039 43 3522 2020-10-20
BROKEN ARROW 3892 40 3387 2020-10-20
EDMOND 3701 25 3085 2020-10-20
OTHER*** 2443 16 2066 2020-10-20
STILLWATER 2222 7 2063 2020-10-20
ENID 2082 25 1741 2020-10-20
YUKON 1691 7 1403 2020-10-20
LAWTON 1384 14 1156 2020-10-20
MOORE 1374 15 1167 2020-10-20
GUYMON 1373 10 1299 2020-10-20
CLAREMORE 1334 49 1138 2020-10-20
SHAWNEE 1112 11 919 2020-10-20
OWASSO 1100 3 943 2020-10-20
MUSKOGEE 1007 21 812 2020-10-20
BARTLESVILLE 1004 38 857 2020-10-20
TAHLEQUAH 981 4 834 2020-10-20
JENKS 931 6 853 2020-10-20
ALTUS 919 11 793 2020-10-20
MCALESTER 915 18 753 2020-10-20
FORT SUPPLY 888 2 867 2020-10-20
DURANT 862 8 697 2020-10-20
BIXBY 834 5 724 2020-10-20
TAFT 746 2 734 2020-10-20
CHICKASHA 745 10 657 2020-10-20
EL RENO 733 8 472 2020-10-20
MIAMI 693 6 604 2020-10-20
SAPULPA 665 13 565 2020-10-20
PONCA CITY 627 13 561 2020-10-20
ARDMORE 620 7 517 2020-10-20
SAND SPRINGS 614 5 541 2020-10-20
BROKEN BOW 602 22 526 2020-10-20
MUSTANG 581 4 491 2020-10-20
ADA 547 1 424 2020-10-20
CHOCTAW 520 4 439 2020-10-20
BETHANY 519 6 449 2020-10-20
VINITA 515 1 465 2020-10-20
BLANCHARD 505 1 396 2020-10-20
STILWELL 497 9 375 2020-10-20
LEXINGTON 495 5 383 2020-10-20
IDABEL 494 8 431 2020-10-20
HOMINY 494 2 467 2020-10-20
GLENPOOL 485 5 417 2020-10-20
CLINTON 485 0 419 2020-10-20
SALLISAW 458 4 365 2020-10-20
POTEAU 446 5 360 2020-10-20
GROVE 443 19 355 2020-10-20
ELK CITY 438 5 366 2020-10-20
OKMULGEE 436 5 352 2020-10-20
GUTHRIE 430 0 346 2020-10-20
COLLINSVILLE 430 1 374 2020-10-20
WEATHERFORD 422 3 371 2020-10-20
DUNCAN 420 4 316 2020-10-20
ANADARKO 419 7 359 2020-10-20
SKIATOOK 403 8 348 2020-10-20
MCLOUD 391 1 360 2020-10-20
COWETA 390 14 342 2020-10-20
SEMINOLE 380 4 297 2020-10-20
SAYRE 373 5 262 2020-10-20
PURCELL 350 4 293 2020-10-20
ATOKA 342 0 294 2020-10-20
HENRYETTA 335 3 260 2020-10-20
NEWCASTLE 335 3 277 2020-10-20
TUTTLE 297 5 255 2020-10-20
PRYOR CREEK 290 4 237 2020-10-20
WAGONER 287 6 239 2020-10-20
HUGO 282 2 248 2020-10-20
JAY 276 1 213 2020-10-20
TECUMSEH 275 0 234 2020-10-20
MULDROW 273 3 238 2020-10-20
NOBLE 273 3 230 2020-10-20
CUSHING 264 2 225 2020-10-20
HOLDENVILLE 255 3 210 2020-10-20
PIEDMONT 255 2 219 2020-10-20
HEAVENER 254 7 230 2020-10-20
WOODWARD 239 2 205 2020-10-20
SPIRO 229 1 211 2020-10-20
HARRAH 229 1 186 2020-10-20
CHECOTAH 225 3 180 2020-10-20
BRISTOW 224 9 191 2020-10-20
WEWOKA 214 1 180 2020-10-20
EUFAULA 214 6 169 2020-10-20
PAULS VALLEY 212 2 171 2020-10-20
STIGLER 209 4 176 2020-10-20
MIDWEST CITY 206 8 174 2020-10-20
LOCUST GROVE 201 0 147 2020-10-20
WARR ACRES 198 0 179 2020-10-20
HINTON 196 0 177 2020-10-20
KINGFISHER 187 0 158 2020-10-20
HENNESSEY 186 2 170 2020-10-20
FORT GIBSON 177 4 141 2020-10-20
CHANDLER 175 9 141 2020-10-20
SULPHUR 175 2 142 2020-10-20
CALERA 173 1 142 2020-10-20
VIAN 171 3 139 2020-10-20
SPENCER 169 2 142 2020-10-20
MARIETTA 169 0 151 2020-10-20
MADILL 164 1 128 2020-10-20
CHELSEA 157 1 127 2020-10-20
AFTON 152 1 134 2020-10-20
SALINA 152 1 116 2020-10-20
CATOOSA 152 2 136 2020-10-20
CLEVELAND 150 3 139 2020-10-20
TISHOMINGO 146 3 119 2020-10-20
DEL CITY 144 0 121 2020-10-20
MOUNDS 144 3 125 2020-10-20
INOLA 144 3 120 2020-10-20
ANTLERS 143 4 111 2020-10-20
NOWATA 142 3 100 2020-10-20
MEEKER 141 4 98 2020-10-20
SPERRY 137 2 121 2020-10-20
ROLAND 137 0 117 2020-10-20
MANNFORD 135 4 117 2020-10-20
ALVA 130 0 107 2020-10-20
POCOLA 126 3 110 2020-10-20
LINDSAY 125 2 102 2020-10-20
HOOKER 125 0 116 2020-10-20
WESTVILLE 123 2 109 2020-10-20
VALLIANT 121 3 94 2020-10-20
PERKINS 118 1 98 2020-10-20
JONES 117 2 98 2020-10-20
TALIHINA 117 3 90 2020-10-20
DEWEY 117 1 102 2020-10-20
PAWHUSKA 116 0 85 2020-10-20
NICHOLS HILLS 115 0 106 2020-10-20
HASKELL 114 1 101 2020-10-20
MORRIS 114 0 91 2020-10-20
WISTER 114 1 99 2020-10-20
CHOUTEAU 114 6 100 2020-10-20
OOLOGAH 113 0 97 2020-10-20
WASHINGTON 112 0 87 2020-10-20
MANGUM 112 8 88 2020-10-20
PRAGUE 111 0 99 2020-10-20
OKEMAH 111 3 83 2020-10-20
FREDERICK 109 3 98 2020-10-20
HOWE 109 0 97 2020-10-20
COMMERCE 107 1 97 2020-10-20
BEGGS 106 0 86 2020-10-20
HULBERT 104 2 92 2020-10-20
WRIGHT CITY 101 0 83 2020-10-20
WYANDOTTE 100 1 87 2020-10-20
MARLOW 99 1 81 2020-10-20
PAWNEE 98 1 81 2020-10-20
COMANCHE 96 2 76 2020-10-20
STROUD 95 0 66 2020-10-20
GORE 92 3 80 2020-10-20
WILBURTON 90 1 74 2020-10-20
BOLEY 90 2 35 2020-10-20
KINGSTON 89 1 76 2020-10-20
HAWORTH 89 2 70 2020-10-20
COLCORD 88 1 69 2020-10-20
KANSAS 87 3 75 2020-10-20
ELGIN 83 1 65 2020-10-20
HOBART 82 1 58 2020-10-20
APACHE 82 2 58 2020-10-20
FAIRVIEW 82 0 56 2020-10-20
DAVIS 81 0 66 2020-10-20
TEXHOMA 80 0 76 2020-10-20
CARNEGIE 78 2 52 2020-10-20
BARNSDALL 77 2 65 2020-10-20
FAIRLAND 77 0 65 2020-10-20
LUTHER 76 2 65 2020-10-20
WYNNEWOOD 75 1 57 2020-10-20
KEOTA 75 0 71 2020-10-20
KELLYVILLE 74 2 65 2020-10-20
GOODWELL 72 0 68 2020-10-20
MEAD 71 1 58 2020-10-20
CACHE 71 0 62 2020-10-20
KIEFER 69 0 61 2020-10-20
PERRY 69 1 63 2020-10-20
FORT COBB 69 0 66 2020-10-20
WALTERS 69 1 54 2020-10-20
STRATFORD 68 0 49 2020-10-20
WATONGA 68 0 53 2020-10-20
BINGER 67 9 55 2020-10-20
QUAPAW 67 0 59 2020-10-20
HARTSHORNE 67 0 61 2020-10-20
COLBERT 66 0 45 2020-10-20
CAMERON 65 0 53 2020-10-20
NEWKIRK 65 1 55 2020-10-20
CADDO 63 0 57 2020-10-20
DRUMRIGHT 63 1 53 2020-10-20
BLACKWELL 62 1 52 2020-10-20
PORTER 61 0 52 2020-10-20
PADEN 60 0 32 2020-10-20
KONAWA 60 1 42 2020-10-20
COALGATE 59 0 54 2020-10-20
HOLLIS 59 0 55 2020-10-20
WETUMKA 59 0 50 2020-10-20
HELENA 59 0 52 2020-10-20
MAYSVILLE 58 2 48 2020-10-20
BOKOSHE 58 0 53 2020-10-20
TALALA 58 0 52 2020-10-20
WELLSTON 58 0 38 2020-10-20
LONE GROVE 57 1 44 2020-10-20
CRESCENT 57 1 46 2020-10-20
ELMORE CITY 56 0 40 2020-10-20
MINCO 56 0 40 2020-10-20
ALEX 56 0 50 2020-10-20
OKARCHE 54 0 45 2020-10-20
HYDRO 54 0 43 2020-10-20
BOKCHITO 54 1 39 2020-10-20
WARNER 53 0 41 2020-10-20
EARLSBORO 53 0 43 2020-10-20
WATTS 52 0 48 2020-10-20
CEMENT 52 0 36 2020-10-20
BLAIR 51 0 40 2020-10-20
ARCADIA 50 0 40 2020-10-20
YALE 49 1 43 2020-10-20
TONKAWA 47 0 41 2020-10-20
FLETCHER 47 0 35 2020-10-20
RED ROCK 47 1 43 2020-10-20
WAYNE 45 1 38 2020-10-20
WILSON 45 0 37 2020-10-20
PORUM 45 1 37 2020-10-20
QUINTON 44 0 41 2020-10-20
NEW CORDELL 44 0 31 2020-10-20
BOSWELL 43 0 37 2020-10-20
FORT TOWSON 42 0 37 2020-10-20
ADAIR 42 0 36 2020-10-20
WEBBERS FALLS 41 0 31 2020-10-20
MOORELAND 41 1 36 2020-10-20
WAUKOMIS 40 0 25 2020-10-20
NINNEKAH 40 0 34 2020-10-20
BIG CABIN 40 1 33 2020-10-20
CHEYENNE 38 1 29 2020-10-20
CYRIL 38 1 31 2020-10-20
OCHELATA 37 1 32 2020-10-20
CASHION 37 0 26 2020-10-20
WELCH 36 0 35 2020-10-20
THOMAS 36 0 32 2020-10-20
TYRONE 36 0 31 2020-10-20
GEARY 36 0 28 2020-10-20
DEWAR 35 0 28 2020-10-20
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-20
SHADY POINT 35 0 27 2020-10-20
DAVENPORT 34 0 24 2020-10-20
STONEWALL 34 1 28 2020-10-20
HAMMON 34 1 30 2020-10-20
KREBS 34 1 25 2020-10-20
FAIRFAX 34 0 31 2020-10-20
GARBER 34 0 33 2020-10-20
RAMONA 34 1 30 2020-10-20
BLUEJACKET 33 1 23 2020-10-20
BEAVER 33 0 26 2020-10-20
DOVER 33 0 23 2020-10-20
LAHOMA 33 0 21 2020-10-20
SASAKWA 33 0 19 2020-10-20
WELEETKA 33 1 19 2020-10-20
INDIAHOMA 32 1 19 2020-10-20
MAUD 32 0 28 2020-10-20
RUSH SPRINGS 32 0 21 2020-10-20
RINGLING 32 0 21 2020-10-20
ALLEN 32 2 25 2020-10-20
JENNINGS 32 1 24 2020-10-20
GLENCOE 31 0 27 2020-10-20
SPAVINAW 31 0 23 2020-10-20
DELAWARE 30 1 25 2020-10-20
COPAN 29 0 25 2020-10-20
GERONIMO 29 0 27 2020-10-20
OKEENE 29 0 23 2020-10-20
LEEDEY 29 1 26 2020-10-20
CANTON 28 1 23 2020-10-20
GRACEMONT 28 1 26 2020-10-20
RED OAK 28 0 24 2020-10-20
OKTAHA 28 0 20 2020-10-20
GARVIN 28 0 27 2020-10-20
KIOWA 28 1 20 2020-10-20
BOISE CITY 27 0 26 2020-10-20
PAOLI 27 0 23 2020-10-20
WANETTE 27 0 24 2020-10-20
MILBURN 27 1 22 2020-10-20
BENNINGTON 27 0 23 2020-10-20
ARKOMA 27 0 25 2020-10-20
PANAMA 27 1 25 2020-10-20
ASHER 27 0 21 2020-10-20
CARNEY 27 0 22 2020-10-20
CALUMET 26 0 15 2020-10-20
BURNS FLAT 26 0 16 2020-10-20
ARAPAHO 26 0 23 2020-10-20
VERDEN 26 0 23 2020-10-20
BUFFALO 26 1 18 2020-10-20
CHEROKEE 26 0 21 2020-10-20
GANS 26 0 20 2020-10-20
OLUSTEE 26 0 23 2020-10-20
CLAYTON 26 0 24 2020-10-20
POND CREEK 26 0 16 2020-10-20
DEPEW 25 1 23 2020-10-20
ROFF 25 0 16 2020-10-20
LOOKEBA 24 2 18 2020-10-20
CANUTE 24 0 15 2020-10-20
WAURIKA 24 0 20 2020-10-20
AMBER 24 0 21 2020-10-20
SOPER 23 0 18 2020-10-20
LAVERNE 23 0 15 2020-10-20
GRANITE 23 0 19 2020-10-20
MEDFORD 23 0 20 2020-10-20
UNION CITY 22 0 20 2020-10-20
LANGLEY 22 0 18 2020-10-20
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-20
RATTAN 22 0 13 2020-10-20
TERLTON 21 0 20 2020-10-20
KINTA 21 0 14 2020-10-20
RINGWOOD 21 0 20 2020-10-20
ACHILLE 21 0 18 2020-10-20
OILTON 21 1 15 2020-10-20
SEILING 21 0 18 2020-10-20
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-20
HAILEYVILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-20
ERICK 18 0 13 2020-10-20
SPRINGER 18 1 13 2020-10-20
MANNSVILLE 18 0 16 2020-10-20
RAVIA 18 0 14 2020-10-20
OAKS 18 1 16 2020-10-20
POCASSET 18 0 15 2020-10-20
RIPLEY 17 0 14 2020-10-20
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-20
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17 1 12 2020-10-20
HANNA 17 0 14 2020-10-20
CANEY 17 0 16 2020-10-20
CANADIAN 17 0 14 2020-10-20
AGRA 17 1 14 2020-10-20
SNYDER 17 0 16 2020-10-20
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-20
SAVANNA 17 0 15 2020-10-20
VELMA 16 1 12 2020-10-20
SENTINEL 16 0 16 2020-10-20
LEHIGH 16 0 15 2020-10-20
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-20
STUART 16 0 13 2020-10-20
WHITEFIELD 15 0 12 2020-10-20
MARBLE CITY 15 0 11 2020-10-20
CORN 15 0 15 2020-10-20
LENAPAH 15 0 8 2020-10-20
KETCHUM 15 0 14 2020-10-20
COUNCIL HILL 15 0 9 2020-10-20
TIPTON 14 0 13 2020-10-20
MILL CREEK 14 0 12 2020-10-20
LANGSTON 14 0 14 2020-10-20
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-20
LONGDALE 13 0 11 2020-10-20
CASTLE 13 0 9 2020-10-20
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-20
BRAGGS 13 0 11 2020-10-20
HEALDTON 13 0 8 2020-10-20
PRUE 13 0 9 2020-10-20
FOSS 13 0 8 2020-10-20
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-20
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 10 2020-10-20
SCHULTER 12 0 10 2020-10-20
TRYON 12 0 9 2020-10-20
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-20
VICI 12 0 10 2020-10-20
AMES 12 0 11 2020-10-20
WAYNOKA 12 0 8 2020-10-20
KENEFIC 12 0 12 2020-10-20
PITTSBURG 12 0 6 2020-10-20
HARDESTY 12 0 12 2020-10-20
BYARS 11 0 3 2020-10-20
KREMLIN 11 0 9 2020-10-20
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 11 2020-10-20
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-10-20
COVINGTON 11 0 10 2020-10-20
ROCKY 11 0 4 2020-10-20
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-20
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-20
STRINGTOWN 10 1 7 2020-10-20
DISNEY 10 0 9 2020-10-20
STERLING 10 0 4 2020-10-20
ROOSEVELT 10 0 8 2020-10-20
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-20
ELDORADO 9 0 7 2020-10-20
DIBBLE 9 0 8 2020-10-20
AVANT 9 0 8 2020-10-20
LONE WOLF 9 0 4 2020-10-20
SHIDLER 9 0 5 2020-10-20
BURLINGTON 9 0 5 2020-10-20
DUSTIN 9 0 7 2020-10-20
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-20
CALVIN 9 0 8 2020-10-20
GRANDFIELD 9 0 6 2020-10-20
SAWYER 9 0 8 2020-10-20
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-20
NASH 9 0 6 2020-10-20
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-20
REYDON 9 0 6 2020-10-20
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-20
FARGO 8 0 7 2020-10-20
WAPANUCKA 8 0 6 2020-10-20
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-20
BURBANK 8 0 6 2020-10-20
GOTEBO 8 0 5 2020-10-20
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-20
FOSTER 8 0 4 2020-10-20
OKAY 7 0 6 2020-10-20
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-20
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-20
WAKITA 7 0 4 2020-10-20
LAMAR 7 0 4 2020-10-20
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-20
MARTHA 7 0 3 2020-10-20
ALDERSON 7 0 6 2020-10-20
CARTER 7 0 5 2020-10-20
SHATTUCK 7 0 6 2020-10-20
HUNTER 6 0 5 2020-10-20
RALSTON 6 0 3 2020-10-20
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-10-20
GOLDSBY 6 0 5 2020-10-20
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-20
FITZHUGH 6 0 3 2020-10-20
CUSTER CITY 6 0 5 2020-10-20
MULHALL 6 0 6 2020-10-20
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-20
WYNONA 5 0 4 2020-10-20
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-20
CARMEN 5 0 2 2020-10-20
DRUMMOND 5 0 4 2020-10-20
JET 5 0 4 2020-10-20
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-20
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-20
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-20
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-20
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 5 2020-10-20
SHARON 5 0 3 2020-10-20
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-10-20
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-20
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-20
RANDLETT 4 0 3 2020-10-20
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-20
TUPELO 4 0 3 2020-10-20
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-20
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-20
GAGE 4 0 1 2020-10-20
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 4 0 3 2020-10-20
FAXON 4 0 1 2020-10-20
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-20
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-20
HILLSDALE 3 0 3 2020-10-20
LOCO 3 0 1 2020-10-20
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-20
PEORIA 3 0 3 2020-10-20
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-20
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-20
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-10-20
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-20
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-20
TERRAL 2 0 0 2020-10-20
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-20
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-10-20
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 1 2020-10-20
KENDRICK 2 0 0 2020-10-20
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-20
KEYES 2 0 1 2020-10-20
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-20
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-20
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-20
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-20
FANSHAWE 2 0 0 2020-10-20
ALINE 1 0 1 2020-10-20
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-20
DEVOL 1 0 0 2020-10-20
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-20
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-20
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-20
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-20
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-20
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-10-20
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-20
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-20
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-20
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-20
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-20
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-20
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-20
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-20
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-20

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 29 cases with 23 recovered at The Commons; 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 20 cases with 11 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and two cases with one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to Monday’s Executive Report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four cases with three recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; three cases with one recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

