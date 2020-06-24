ENID, Okla. — A Garfield County woman in the 36-49 age group who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The death did not occur in the last 24 hours, but OSDH did not report when or where it did occur. Enid hospitals have not reported a death, however one patient was reported transferred to another facility last week.
There are 11,510 cases of the virus in the state, including 482 new cases, an increase of 4.37% compared to Tuesday's report, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There have been 372 deaths total since COVID-19 was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.
This is the second death in Garfield County associated with COVID-19, as an 86-year-old Garfield County woman died in April, according to OSDH data.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
