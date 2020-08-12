You are the owner of this article.
OSDH: Garfield County tops 500 cumulative COVID-19 cases; 161 active Wednesday

ENID, Okla. — The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 in Garfield County Wednesday, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 161 of those currently active and 346 recovered. There have been five deaths, all Enid residents, overall in the county.

Compared to others in the state, Garfield County has the 16th highest number of cases, while Enid has the 17th highest among Oklahoma cities and towns. Oklahoma City and Tulsa combined account for 36.2% of the state's cumulative cases, while Garfield County is at 1.1% of the total.

The cases in Enid and Garfield County are the highest in Northwest Oklahoma, with Kingfisher coming the closest at 139 for the county and 61 for the city, based on OSDH data. While Kingfisher County has 27% of the cases Garfield County has, it also is at 25% of the population, according to U.S. census data.

Garfield County started out with COVID-19 cases at a slower pace but lately has been seeing 8-10 cases per day, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

"It seems like it's been years since the COVID pandemic started," Jackson said. She said Northwest Oklahoma has not grown at the rate that more metro areas, such as Canadian County in her district, has seen, but it's still been disheartening for many in the health care industry. She suggested there continues to be burn out among the caregivers.

"Give a nurse a hug day is what we need,' she said.

Support from the public goes a long way toward helping, Jackson said.

"I know the members of the public are getting tired of it. It's still here. We still don't have a vaccine. People still continue to die."

It's a message that comes as school starts today in Enid — as it already has or will in other communities — with an uncertain future regarding how that will affect the spread of the virus.

"I agree with the CDC that there are so many other benefits in going to school," she said, adding using masks and the extra precautions schools are implementing hopefully will go a long way toward a positive outcome.

Jackson said Garfield County has been blessed with "two professional hospitals that are competent and a Health Department that has gone above and beyond every day."

Immunization clinics for back-to-school are being held 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week and next at Garfield County Health Department, Jackson said.

She said the county health department's COVID team of nurse and nurse practitioner and their focus on the virus have been instrumental in allowing other professionals to provide the clinic and other areas of care.

"We're seeing that effort come together in a crisis that is unprecedented," she said. "Oklahoma neighbors coming together, that's what we need.

"Hang in there everybody, and keep wearing a mask."

State numbers 

Statewide, the number of additional cases increased by 670 on Wednesday, with 20 of those in Garfield County, and nine additional deaths were reported by the OSDH.

The 1.5% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 45,398, according to OSDH website Wednesday morning. Six-hundred and twenty seven Oklahomans have had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, OSDH reports.

Seven of the deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group — two men and one woman from Oklahoma County, women from Creek and Tulsa counties and men from Mayes, Rogers counties — and two women from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.

Of the total cases, 6,738 were active, a single-day decrease of 134, and 37,988, or just more than 83.5%, have recovered, including 795 since Tuesday's report, according to OSDH.

Other case increases on Wednesday in Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Woodward and one in Kingfisher. Blaine County saw a reduction of two cases. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 18 in Enid, three in Mooreland and one each in Garber, Hennessey and Okarche. Watonga saw a reduction of one case.

There have been 3,842 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 217, according to OSDH data Wednesday. Of those, 600 currently are hospitalized, an increase of 81, with 258, an increase of 37, of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has two patients with the virus, as of Wednesday.

There have been 729,940 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 676,709, nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 212 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 150 in the 36-49 group, 124 in the 50-64 group, 107 in the 65 and older group, 63 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,044 in the 0-4 age group, 4,024 in the 5-17 age group, 16,028 in the 18-35 age group, 9,960 in the 36-49 age group, 8,129 in the 50-64 age group and 6,212 in the 65 and older age group. There was one unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 23,771 have been female and 21,597 have been male. There were 30 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 627 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 495 have been 65 and older and 105 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 341, than women, 286, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.

OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 268, or 42.7% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,660 cases among long-term care residents and 954 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 55 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 119 in Oklahoma County; 110 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 18 in Rogers County; 17 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter, Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 512 cases, 346 recovered, 161 active and five deaths, including one reported Aug. 6one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 139 cases, 113 recovered and 26 active; Noble with 87 cases, 73 recovered, 12 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 43 cases, 37 recovered and six active; Woodward with 44 cases, 35 recovered and nine active; Major with 35 cases, 25 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 16 recovered and four active; Grant with 16 cases, 11 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors, Golden Oaks and The Living Center, two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier and one each at Enid Senior Care, Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Kenwood Manor. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 475 in Enid (145 active); 61 in Kingfisher (eight active); 41 in Hennessey (14 active); 35 in Woodward (four active); 28 in Okarche (four active); 19 each in Fairview (six active) and Watonga (six active); 17 in Alva (four active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 10 each in Garber (five active) and Waukomis (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood; five each in Longdale (one active), Mooreland (three active) and Pond Creek; four each in Billings (two active), Freedom, Medford and Seiling; three each in Dover, Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Ames (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 266 cases, with 166 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 209 cases, with 159 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.12.20

County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate

Oklahoma per city 8.12.20

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

