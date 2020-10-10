ENID, Okla. — Garfield County topped the 2,000 mark in terms of COVID-19, with 33 new cases on Saturday, a day of heavy increases for the state with 1,533 additional positives and four more deaths reported.

The state's 1.6% increase in cases Saturday was the third time this week the OSDH recorded the third-highest number of gains in the state, behind 1,401 gained July 27 and 1,714 on July 21.

Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases were at 98,621 as of Saturday in Oklahoma, with 13,893 of those active, a single-day gain of 378, and 83,633, just under 88%, recovered, including 848 since Friday's OSDH report.

Garfield County's total of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,025, with 376 of those active and 1,627 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 31 cases for a total of 1,869, with 326 active and 1,521 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there have been 1,095 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Saturday were three men and one woman in the 65 and older range. Counties of residence were Grady, Oklahoma, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were six each in Kingfisher and Woodward, four in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Grant, two each in Blaine and Woods and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included four each in Cashion, Fairview and Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Alva, Helena, Lahoma and Waukomis and one each in Billings, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Pond Creek, Ringwood, Canton, Mooreland, Nash and Watonga. There was a reduction of one case each in Ames and Okeene.

OSDH weekly report

Despite three days of large COVID-19 case gains, the number of cases only rose by 1% in a week-to-week comparison, with 7,195 new cases recorded Oct. 2 through Thursday compared to 7,125 Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, according to the OSDH weekly report.

Recovered cases rose by 1.9% and deaths associated with the virus fell by 7.4%, with 50 recorded this past week compared to 54 the prior week.

Hospitalizations increased by 7.3% overall and the 512 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 in hospitals last week represented by 34.7% rise from the prior week, according to the OSDH.

Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 17th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Download PDF OSDH weekly COVID-19 report released 10.9.20

State numbers

There have been 51,374 Oklahoma women and 47,210 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 127 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 483 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 35.5% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 321 in the 36-49 age group, 302 in the 50-64 age group, 244 in the 65 and older age group, 162 in the 5-17 age group and 19 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,882 in the 0-4 age group, 9,480 in the 5-17 age group, 34,988 in the 18-35 age group, 20,969 in the 36-49 age group, 17,623 in the 50-64 age group and 13,665 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5. 

Of the overall 1,095 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 880 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 34 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 610, than women, 485, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 201 in Oklahoma County; 176 in Tulsa County; 81 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 in Garfield County; 21 each in Caddo and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six in Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,025 cases, 1,627 recovered, 376 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,165 cases, 1,062 recovered, 98 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 442 cases, 368 recovered, 72 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 163 cases, 146 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 155 cases, 132 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 122 cases, 112 recovered and 10 active;

• Major with 117 cases, 95 recovered, 20 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 87 cases, 68 recovered and 19 active;

• Grant with 63 cases, 49 recovered, 13 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,869 in Enid (326 active); Fort Supply 882 (44 active); 217 in Woodward (45 active); 176 in Hennessey (17 active); 163 in Kingfisher (34 active); 105 in Alva (seven active); 59 in Watonga (six active); 55 in Fairview (nine active); 54 in Helena (nine active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (five active); 28 in Waukomis (12 active); 27 in Cashion (four active); 26 in Canton (three active); 24 in Dover, (five active); 23 in Lahoma (nine active); 22 in Okeene (three active); 21 each in Medford (four active) and Ringwood (four active); 20 in Cherokee (five active); 18 in Seiling (two active); 17 each in Fairmont (seven active) and Pond Creek (five active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (three active); 10 each in Cleo Springs (two active), Covington (five active) and Lamont (one active); nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock (one active); four each in Burlington (three active), Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita (one active); three in Hillsdale (one active); two each in Carmen (one active) and Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 981 cases, with 825 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 879 cases, with 688 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.10.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 20207 201 17562 2020-10-10
TULSA 19064 176 16776 2020-10-10
CLEVELAND 6936 81 5966 2020-10-10
CANADIAN 2828 18 2341 2020-10-10
PAYNE 2546 8 2276 2020-10-10
ROGERS 2121 53 1799 2020-10-10
MUSKOGEE 2077 26 1736 2020-10-10
GARFIELD 2025 22 1627 2020-10-10
COMANCHE 1900 13 1624 2020-10-10
POTTAWATOMIE 1726 11 1348 2020-10-10
TEXAS 1668 10 1534 2020-10-10
WAGONER 1649 27 1456 2020-10-10
MCCURTAIN 1401 35 1208 2020-10-10
LE FLORE 1387 21 1157 2020-10-10
CREEK 1340 35 1129 2020-10-10
GRADY 1330 13 1100 2020-10-10
CHEROKEE 1237 8 1032 2020-10-10
OSAGE 1222 13 919 2020-10-10
BRYAN 1194 5 962 2020-10-10
WOODWARD 1165 5 1062 2020-10-10
WASHINGTON 1110 41 957 2020-10-10
PITTSBURG 1057 20 932 2020-10-10
SEQUOYAH 1052 12 880 2020-10-10
MCCLAIN 1044 7 866 2020-10-10
OTTAWA 1043 8 865 2020-10-10
DELAWARE 1001 26 727 2020-10-10
CADDO 952 21 762 2020-10-10
OKMULGEE 951 8 817 2020-10-10
JACKSON 937 10 781 2020-10-10
CUSTER 900 1 708 2020-10-10
MAYES 807 11 620 2020-10-10
KAY 741 15 613 2020-10-10
BECKHAM 719 8 497 2020-10-10
ADAIR 688 10 555 2020-10-10
CARTER 652 9 540 2020-10-10
LOGAN 630 2 500 2020-10-10
LINCOLN 619 10 446 2020-10-10
SEMINOLE 617 6 445 2020-10-10
CRAIG 567 1 499 2020-10-10
PONTOTOC 541 3 422 2020-10-10
STEPHENS 521 6 428 2020-10-10
GARVIN 474 5 370 2020-10-10
KINGFISHER 442 2 368 2020-10-10
MCINTOSH 388 8 316 2020-10-10
CHOCTAW 368 2 311 2020-10-10
ATOKA 358 1 303 2020-10-10
HASKELL 329 4 274 2020-10-10
HUGHES 322 4 280 2020-10-10
PAWNEE 285 5 247 2020-10-10
JOHNSTON 241 4 178 2020-10-10
LOVE 234 1 186 2020-10-10
PUSHMATAHA 219 3 169 2020-10-10
MURRAY 213 2 147 2020-10-10
MARSHALL 212 2 177 2020-10-10
OKFUSKEE 199 5 133 2020-10-10
NOWATA 197 4 141 2020-10-10
LATIMER 167 2 134 2020-10-10
NOBLE 163 3 146 2020-10-10
BLAINE 155 1 132 2020-10-10
GREER 122 8 97 2020-10-10
TILLMAN 122 2 104 2020-10-10
WOODS 122 0 112 2020-10-10
WASHITA 121 0 86 2020-10-10
MAJOR 117 2 95 2020-10-10
KIOWA 112 2 77 2020-10-10
ALFALFA 87 0 68 2020-10-10
ROGER MILLS 78 1 49 2020-10-10
COAL 78 0 67 2020-10-10
COTTON 76 3 61 2020-10-10
DEWEY 75 1 64 2020-10-10
BEAVER 72 0 57 2020-10-10
GRANT 63 1 49 2020-10-10
HARMON 59 0 45 2020-10-10
JEFFERSON 56 0 42 2020-10-10
39 0 7 2020-10-10
HARPER 37 1 29 2020-10-10
CIMARRON 32 0 26 2020-10-10
ELLIS 15 0 12 2020-10-10

Oklahoma per city 10.10.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 16178 171 14156 2020-10-10
TULSA 12669 124 11221 2020-10-10
NORMAN 3665 40 3196 2020-10-10
BROKEN ARROW 3574 35 3115 2020-10-10
EDMOND 3175 23 2690 2020-10-10
OTHER*** 2228 15 1888 2020-10-10
STILLWATER 2119 6 1895 2020-10-10
ENID 1869 22 1521 2020-10-10
YUKON 1414 6 1168 2020-10-10
GUYMON 1331 10 1220 2020-10-10
CLAREMORE 1249 49 1041 2020-10-10
LAWTON 1217 11 1007 2020-10-10
MOORE 1211 15 1019 2020-10-10
OWASSO 1000 3 852 2020-10-10
SHAWNEE 969 10 741 2020-10-10
TAHLEQUAH 920 4 752 2020-10-10
MUSKOGEE 918 19 687 2020-10-10
BARTLESVILLE 917 38 788 2020-10-10
FORT SUPPLY 882 2 836 2020-10-10
JENKS 878 5 801 2020-10-10
ALTUS 832 10 697 2020-10-10
MCALESTER 804 18 709 2020-10-10
BIXBY 760 5 663 2020-10-10
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-10
DURANT 741 2 613 2020-10-10
CHICKASHA 689 8 582 2020-10-10
MIAMI 636 6 518 2020-10-10
SAPULPA 594 12 503 2020-10-10
PONCA CITY 587 12 490 2020-10-10
BROKEN BOW 568 22 495 2020-10-10
SAND SPRINGS 565 5 477 2020-10-10
ARDMORE 540 7 449 2020-10-10
EL RENO 518 8 419 2020-10-10
VINITA 492 1 434 2020-10-10
MUSTANG 491 2 421 2020-10-10
HOMINY 479 2 281 2020-10-10
BETHANY 461 5 409 2020-10-10
STILWELL 457 8 356 2020-10-10
CHOCTAW 451 3 370 2020-10-10
IDABEL 445 6 393 2020-10-10
ADA 444 1 346 2020-10-10
GLENPOOL 442 4 388 2020-10-10
CLINTON 429 0 346 2020-10-10
LEXINGTON 426 5 365 2020-10-10
BLANCHARD 424 1 326 2020-10-10
ELK CITY 408 3 274 2020-10-10
SALLISAW 401 4 344 2020-10-10
COLLINSVILLE 395 1 341 2020-10-10
ANADARKO 385 6 321 2020-10-10
WEATHERFORD 383 1 285 2020-10-10
OKMULGEE 373 5 320 2020-10-10
GROVE 371 18 303 2020-10-10
POTEAU 369 5 282 2020-10-10
MCLOUD 366 1 321 2020-10-10
SKIATOOK 362 8 318 2020-10-10
COWETA 362 14 316 2020-10-10
GUTHRIE 361 0 268 2020-10-10
DUNCAN 336 4 281 2020-10-10
SEMINOLE 334 4 212 2020-10-10
PURCELL 314 3 264 2020-10-10
ATOKA 300 0 252 2020-10-10
SAYRE 285 5 211 2020-10-10
HENRYETTA 281 3 240 2020-10-10
NEWCASTLE 276 3 233 2020-10-10
TUTTLE 264 4 212 2020-10-10
WAGONER 259 6 223 2020-10-10
HUGO 259 2 229 2020-10-10
MULDROW 258 3 210 2020-10-10
TECUMSEH 255 0 184 2020-10-10
PRYOR CREEK 250 4 202 2020-10-10
JAY 246 1 142 2020-10-10
NOBLE 245 3 202 2020-10-10
HEAVENER 235 6 206 2020-10-10
CUSHING 234 2 211 2020-10-10
HOLDENVILLE 224 3 195 2020-10-10
PIEDMONT 219 2 178 2020-10-10
WOODWARD 217 2 170 2020-10-10
SPIRO 213 1 183 2020-10-10
BRISTOW 205 9 179 2020-10-10
STIGLER 196 3 148 2020-10-10
MIDWEST CITY 196 7 169 2020-10-10
WEWOKA 196 1 167 2020-10-10
HARRAH 192 1 150 2020-10-10
EUFAULA 191 5 150 2020-10-10
WARR ACRES 186 0 171 2020-10-10
CHECOTAH 181 3 153 2020-10-10
LOCUST GROVE 177 0 130 2020-10-10
HINTON 177 0 148 2020-10-10
HENNESSEY 176 2 157 2020-10-10
PAULS VALLEY 172 1 147 2020-10-10
KINGFISHER 163 0 129 2020-10-10
CHANDLER 162 9 119 2020-10-10
FORT GIBSON 161 4 114 2020-10-10
MARIETTA 154 0 117 2020-10-10
VIAN 153 3 134 2020-10-10
SPENCER 152 2 132 2020-10-10
CALERA 150 1 121 2020-10-10
CLEVELAND 145 3 134 2020-10-10
AFTON 141 1 115 2020-10-10
CATOOSA 140 2 128 2020-10-10
CHELSEA 139 1 114 2020-10-10
SALINA 138 1 95 2020-10-10
SULPHUR 138 2 92 2020-10-10
MOUNDS 134 3 115 2020-10-10
TISHOMINGO 132 3 96 2020-10-10
MADILL 130 1 116 2020-10-10
DEL CITY 130 0 110 2020-10-10
NOWATA 129 3 85 2020-10-10
SPERRY 129 2 113 2020-10-10
INOLA 126 3 111 2020-10-10
ROLAND 122 0 99 2020-10-10
MANNFORD 122 4 99 2020-10-10
WESTVILLE 119 2 104 2020-10-10
HOOKER 118 0 111 2020-10-10
ANTLERS 114 3 80 2020-10-10
MEEKER 114 0 61 2020-10-10
POCOLA 113 3 90 2020-10-10
CHOUTEAU 111 6 88 2020-10-10
NICHOLS HILLS 110 0 97 2020-10-10
HASKELL 108 1 98 2020-10-10
LINDSAY 106 2 89 2020-10-10
DEWEY 106 1 93 2020-10-10
JONES 105 2 83 2020-10-10
ALVA 105 0 98 2020-10-10
PRAGUE 104 0 80 2020-10-10
PERKINS 102 1 91 2020-10-10
COMMERCE 101 1 91 2020-10-10
OOLOGAH 101 0 81 2020-10-10
TALIHINA 101 3 78 2020-10-10
VALLIANT 100 3 84 2020-10-10
FREDERICK 99 2 82 2020-10-10
HULBERT 98 2 88 2020-10-10
WISTER 98 1 91 2020-10-10
HOWE 97 0 86 2020-10-10
MANGUM 97 8 79 2020-10-10
WRIGHT CITY 96 0 77 2020-10-10
MORRIS 94 0 80 2020-10-10
WYANDOTTE 93 1 78 2020-10-10
WASHINGTON 91 0 79 2020-10-10
MARLOW 90 0 71 2020-10-10
OKEMAH 89 3 74 2020-10-10
PAWHUSKA 89 0 56 2020-10-10
GORE 89 2 73 2020-10-10
BEGGS 89 0 81 2020-10-10
PAWNEE 87 1 68 2020-10-10
HAWORTH 82 2 62 2020-10-10
KANSAS 81 3 65 2020-10-10
KINGSTON 80 1 59 2020-10-10
COMANCHE 79 1 67 2020-10-10
WILBURTON 79 1 65 2020-10-10
TEXHOMA 76 0 72 2020-10-10
COLCORD 76 1 65 2020-10-10
STROUD 73 0 60 2020-10-10
KEOTA 72 0 68 2020-10-10
KELLYVILLE 70 2 60 2020-10-10
BARNSDALL 70 2 53 2020-10-10
ELGIN 69 1 50 2020-10-10
FORT COBB 68 0 45 2020-10-10
GOODWELL 68 0 66 2020-10-10
LUTHER 67 1 55 2020-10-10
PERRY 66 1 60 2020-10-10
DAVIS 66 0 49 2020-10-10
FAIRLAND 64 0 53 2020-10-10
MEAD 64 1 46 2020-10-10
CACHE 63 0 51 2020-10-10
QUAPAW 63 0 52 2020-10-10
HARTSHORNE 63 0 60 2020-10-10
KIEFER 61 0 54 2020-10-10
APACHE 60 1 45 2020-10-10
BINGER 60 9 44 2020-10-10
NEWKIRK 60 1 43 2020-10-10
WATONGA 59 0 53 2020-10-10
CARNEGIE 59 1 43 2020-10-10
DRUMRIGHT 58 0 42 2020-10-10
WYNNEWOOD 58 1 40 2020-10-10
WALTERS 58 1 47 2020-10-10
CADDO 57 0 54 2020-10-10
COALGATE 57 0 50 2020-10-10
HOLLIS 56 0 42 2020-10-10
FAIRVIEW 55 0 46 2020-10-10
HOBART 55 1 33 2020-10-10
CAMERON 55 0 40 2020-10-10
HELENA 54 0 45 2020-10-10
PORTER 54 0 48 2020-10-10
BLACKWELL 54 1 47 2020-10-10
BOKOSHE 54 0 51 2020-10-10
ALEX 54 0 45 2020-10-10
WETUMKA 53 0 49 2020-10-10
WATTS 51 0 41 2020-10-10
TALALA 50 0 46 2020-10-10
STRATFORD 50 0 30 2020-10-10
MAYSVILLE 50 2 39 2020-10-10
CRESCENT 49 1 42 2020-10-10
WARNER 49 0 34 2020-10-10
COLBERT 47 0 39 2020-10-10
YALE 47 0 38 2020-10-10
EARLSBORO 47 0 39 2020-10-10
OKARCHE 46 0 39 2020-10-10
LONE GROVE 45 1 32 2020-10-10
KONAWA 45 1 34 2020-10-10
RED ROCK 45 1 42 2020-10-10
MINCO 43 0 33 2020-10-10
BOKCHITO 42 1 29 2020-10-10
BLAIR 42 0 34 2020-10-10
QUINTON 42 0 40 2020-10-10
TONKAWA 41 0 33 2020-10-10
ELMORE CITY 41 0 32 2020-10-10
HYDRO 40 0 29 2020-10-10
WAYNE 40 0 36 2020-10-10
WELLSTON 40 0 26 2020-10-10
FLETCHER 39 0 25 2020-10-10
ADAIR 39 0 28 2020-10-10
BOLEY 38 1 7 2020-10-10
BOSWELL 38 0 28 2020-10-10
CEMENT 38 0 33 2020-10-10
MOORELAND 37 1 31 2020-10-10
WEBBERS FALLS 36 0 26 2020-10-10
PORUM 36 1 31 2020-10-10
ARCADIA 36 0 32 2020-10-10
WILSON 36 0 32 2020-10-10
FORT TOWSON 35 0 29 2020-10-10
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-10
PADEN 35 0 26 2020-10-10
CHEYENNE 35 1 19 2020-10-10
WELCH 35 0 31 2020-10-10
BIG CABIN 35 1 30 2020-10-10
NINNEKAH 35 0 33 2020-10-10
TYRONE 34 0 31 2020-10-10
THOMAS 33 0 32 2020-10-10
OCHELATA 33 1 27 2020-10-10
GARBER 32 0 27 2020-10-10
HAMMON 32 0 26 2020-10-10
CYRIL 32 1 23 2020-10-10
FAIRFAX 32 0 30 2020-10-10
STONEWALL 31 1 26 2020-10-10
NEW CORDELL 31 0 22 2020-10-10
SHADY POINT 30 0 25 2020-10-10
MAUD 30 0 26 2020-10-10
DEWAR 30 0 24 2020-10-10
RAMONA 30 1 29 2020-10-10
DAVENPORT 28 0 10 2020-10-10
DELAWARE 28 1 25 2020-10-10
GLENCOE 28 0 24 2020-10-10
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-10
WAUKOMIS 28 0 16 2020-10-10
ALLEN 28 1 19 2020-10-10
CASHION 27 0 23 2020-10-10
BLUEJACKET 27 0 19 2020-10-10
BEAVER 27 0 19 2020-10-10
GRACEMONT 27 1 24 2020-10-10
GERONIMO 26 0 23 2020-10-10
BENNINGTON 26 0 16 2020-10-10
GEARY 26 0 24 2020-10-10
KREBS 26 1 21 2020-10-10
CLAYTON 26 0 23 2020-10-10
CANTON 26 1 22 2020-10-10
SPAVINAW 26 0 18 2020-10-10
BOISE CITY 26 0 24 2020-10-10
COPAN 26 0 23 2020-10-10
WELEETKA 25 1 17 2020-10-10
JENNINGS 25 1 19 2020-10-10
OKTAHA 25 0 19 2020-10-10
PAOLI 25 0 21 2020-10-10
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-10
OLUSTEE 24 0 20 2020-10-10
DOVER 24 0 19 2020-10-10
GARVIN 24 0 24 2020-10-10
ARAPAHO 24 0 18 2020-10-10
GANS 24 0 18 2020-10-10
RED OAK 24 0 21 2020-10-10
PANAMA 24 1 19 2020-10-10
VERDEN 24 0 20 2020-10-10
INDIAHOMA 23 0 19 2020-10-10
AMBER 23 0 15 2020-10-10
WANETTE 23 0 19 2020-10-10
LAHOMA 23 0 14 2020-10-10
MILBURN 23 1 17 2020-10-10
RUSH SPRINGS 23 0 19 2020-10-10
ARKOMA 22 0 20 2020-10-10
CARNEY 22 0 22 2020-10-10
MORRISON 22 0 18 2020-10-10
ASHER 22 0 20 2020-10-10
OKEENE 22 0 19 2020-10-10
CALUMET 21 0 10 2020-10-10
MEDFORD 21 0 17 2020-10-10
GRANITE 21 0 16 2020-10-10
RINGWOOD 21 0 17 2020-10-10
RINGLING 21 0 17 2020-10-10
BURNS FLAT 21 0 14 2020-10-10
BUFFALO 20 1 14 2020-10-10
WAURIKA 20 0 15 2020-10-10
KIOWA 20 1 16 2020-10-10
LOOKEBA 20 2 16 2020-10-10
CHEROKEE 20 0 15 2020-10-10
ACHILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-10
KAW CITY 19 1 13 2020-10-10
ROFF 19 0 14 2020-10-10
SASAKWA 19 0 15 2020-10-10
OAKS 19 1 9 2020-10-10
TERLTON 19 0 18 2020-10-10
CANUTE 19 0 9 2020-10-10
SEILING 18 0 16 2020-10-10
MANNSVILLE 18 0 10 2020-10-10
LANGLEY 18 0 14 2020-10-10
OILTON 18 1 11 2020-10-10
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-10
SOPER 18 0 10 2020-10-10
RATTAN 17 0 12 2020-10-10
OPTIMA 17 0 16 2020-10-10
UNION CITY 17 0 13 2020-10-10
POND CREEK 17 0 12 2020-10-10
FAIRMONT 17 0 10 2020-10-10
LAVERNE 16 0 14 2020-10-10
SNYDER 16 0 12 2020-10-10
SENTINEL 16 0 13 2020-10-10
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-10
CANEY 16 0 14 2020-10-10
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-10
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-10
SPRINGER 15 1 13 2020-10-10
POCASSET 15 0 12 2020-10-10
SAVANNA 15 0 14 2020-10-10
HANNA 15 0 7 2020-10-10
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-10
LEHIGH 15 0 11 2020-10-10
KINTA 14 0 11 2020-10-10
RAVIA 14 0 12 2020-10-10
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-10
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14 1 11 2020-10-10
KETCHUM 14 0 13 2020-10-10
RIPLEY 14 0 13 2020-10-10
CORN 14 0 12 2020-10-10
TIPTON 13 0 13 2020-10-10
MARBLE CITY 13 0 8 2020-10-10
ERICK 13 0 8 2020-10-10
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-10
STUART 13 0 11 2020-10-10
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-10
MILL CREEK 12 0 8 2020-10-10
KENEFIC 12 0 10 2020-10-10
LONGDALE 12 0 9 2020-10-10
AMES 12 0 7 2020-10-10
LENAPAH 12 0 6 2020-10-10
HARDESTY 12 0 10 2020-10-10
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-10
BILLINGS 12 1 10 2020-10-10
DISNEY 11 0 8 2020-10-10
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-10
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-10
WHITEFIELD 11 0 10 2020-10-10
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-10
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-10
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-10
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-10
CLEO SPRINGS 10 0 8 2020-10-10
FOSS 10 0 6 2020-10-10
BRADLEY 10 0 10 2020-10-10
COVINGTON 10 0 5 2020-10-10
LAMONT 10 0 9 2020-10-10
VICI 10 0 9 2020-10-10
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-10
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-10
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-10
KREMLIN 9 0 7 2020-10-10
STRINGTOWN 9 1 6 2020-10-10
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-10
SAWYER 9 0 6 2020-10-10
CALVIN 8 0 7 2020-10-10
SPARKS 8 0 8 2020-10-10
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-10
CASTLE 8 0 6 2020-10-10
AVANT 8 0 7 2020-10-10
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-10
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-10
PRUE 8 0 8 2020-10-10
WANN 8 0 8 2020-10-10
DUSTIN 8 0 6 2020-10-10
WAYNOKA 8 0 5 2020-10-10
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-10
ROOSEVELT 7 0 7 2020-10-10
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-10
FOYIL 7 0 2 2020-10-10
FARGO 7 0 6 2020-10-10
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-10
NASH 7 0 6 2020-10-10
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-10
REYDON 7 0 2 2020-10-10
OKAY 7 0 5 2020-10-10
SHATTUCK 7 0 5 2020-10-10
PITTSBURG 7 0 5 2020-10-10
ALDERSON 7 0 4 2020-10-10
BYARS 6 0 2 2020-10-10
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-10
MARTHA 6 0 2 2020-10-10
INDIANOLA 6 0 4 2020-10-10
WAPANUCKA 6 0 4 2020-10-10
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-10
BERNICE 6 0 6 2020-10-10
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-10
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-10
HUNTER 6 0 3 2020-10-10
CARTER 6 0 2 2020-10-10
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-10
FORGAN 5 0 4 2020-10-10
HITCHCOCK 5 0 4 2020-10-10
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-10
GOTEBO 5 0 1 2020-10-10
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-10
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-10
SHARON 4 0 1 2020-10-10
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-10
BURLINGTON 4 0 1 2020-10-10
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-10
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-10
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-10
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-10
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-10
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-10
BESSIE 4 0 4 2020-10-10
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-10
JET 4 0 4 2020-10-10
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-10
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-10
FITZHUGH 4 0 2 2020-10-10
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-10
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 3 2020-10-10
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-10
VERA 3 0 1 2020-10-10
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-10
STERLING 3 0 3 2020-10-10
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 3 2020-10-10
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-10
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-10
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-10
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-10
RALSTON 3 0 3 2020-10-10
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-10
FAXON 2 0 0 2020-10-10
LOCO 2 0 1 2020-10-10
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-10
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-10
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-10
PEORIA 2 0 1 2020-10-10
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-10
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-10
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-10
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-10
REDBIRD 2 0 1 2020-10-10
CARMEN 2 0 1 2020-10-10
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-10
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-10
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-10
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-10
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-10
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-10
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-10
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-10
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-10
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-10
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-10
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-10
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-10
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-10-10
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-10
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-10
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-10
DAVIDSON 1 0 0 2020-10-10
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-10
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-10
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-10
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-10
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-10
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-10

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

