ENID, Okla. — Garfield County topped the 2,000 mark in terms of COVID-19, with 33 new cases on Saturday, a day of heavy increases for the state with 1,533 additional positives and four more deaths reported.
The state's 1.6% increase in cases Saturday was the third time this week the OSDH recorded the third-highest number of gains in the state, behind 1,401 gained July 27 and 1,714 on July 21.
Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases were at 98,621 as of Saturday in Oklahoma, with 13,893 of those active, a single-day gain of 378, and 83,633, just under 88%, recovered, including 848 since Friday's OSDH report.
Garfield County's total of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,025, with 376 of those active and 1,627 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 31 cases for a total of 1,869, with 326 active and 1,521 recovered. Officially there have been 22 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there have been 1,095 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Saturday were three men and one woman in the 65 and older range. Counties of residence were Grady, Oklahoma, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were six each in Kingfisher and Woodward, four in Major, three each in Alfalfa and Grant, two each in Blaine and Woods and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included four each in Cashion, Fairview and Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Alva, Helena, Lahoma and Waukomis and one each in Billings, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Pond Creek, Ringwood, Canton, Mooreland, Nash and Watonga. There was a reduction of one case each in Ames and Okeene.
OSDH weekly report
Despite three days of large COVID-19 case gains, the number of cases only rose by 1% in a week-to-week comparison, with 7,195 new cases recorded Oct. 2 through Thursday compared to 7,125 Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, according to the OSDH weekly report.
Recovered cases rose by 1.9% and deaths associated with the virus fell by 7.4%, with 50 recorded this past week compared to 54 the prior week.
Hospitalizations increased by 7.3% overall and the 512 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 in hospitals last week represented by 34.7% rise from the prior week, according to the OSDH.
Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 17th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
State numbers
There have been 51,374 Oklahoma women and 47,210 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 127 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 483 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 35.5% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 321 in the 36-49 age group, 302 in the 50-64 age group, 244 in the 65 and older age group, 162 in the 5-17 age group and 19 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,882 in the 0-4 age group, 9,480 in the 5-17 age group, 34,988 in the 18-35 age group, 20,969 in the 36-49 age group, 17,623 in the 50-64 age group and 13,665 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5.
Of the overall 1,095 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 880 have been 65 and older and 167 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 34 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 610, than women, 485, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 201 in Oklahoma County; 176 in Tulsa County; 81 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 27 in Wagoner County; 26 each in Delaware and Muskogee; 22 in Garfield County; 21 each in Caddo and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche, Grady and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in McClain County; six in Seminole and Stephens counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,025 cases, 1,627 recovered, 376 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,165 cases, 1,062 recovered, 98 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 442 cases, 368 recovered, 72 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 163 cases, 146 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 155 cases, 132 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 122 cases, 112 recovered and 10 active;
• Major with 117 cases, 95 recovered, 20 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 87 cases, 68 recovered and 19 active;
• Grant with 63 cases, 49 recovered, 13 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,869 in Enid (326 active); Fort Supply 882 (44 active); 217 in Woodward (45 active); 176 in Hennessey (17 active); 163 in Kingfisher (34 active); 105 in Alva (seven active); 59 in Watonga (six active); 55 in Fairview (nine active); 54 in Helena (nine active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 37 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (five active); 28 in Waukomis (12 active); 27 in Cashion (four active); 26 in Canton (three active); 24 in Dover, (five active); 23 in Lahoma (nine active); 22 in Okeene (three active); 21 each in Medford (four active) and Ringwood (four active); 20 in Cherokee (five active); 18 in Seiling (two active); 17 each in Fairmont (seven active) and Pond Creek (five active); 12 each in Ames (five active), Billings (one active) and Longdale (three active); 10 each in Cleo Springs (two active), Covington (five active) and Lamont (one active); nine in Kremlin (two active); eight each in Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (three active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock (one active); four each in Burlington (three active), Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (three active) and Wakita (one active); three in Hillsdale (one active); two each in Carmen (one active) and Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 981 cases, with 825 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 879 cases, with 688 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.10.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|20207
|201
|17562
|2020-10-10
|TULSA
|19064
|176
|16776
|2020-10-10
|CLEVELAND
|6936
|81
|5966
|2020-10-10
|CANADIAN
|2828
|18
|2341
|2020-10-10
|PAYNE
|2546
|8
|2276
|2020-10-10
|ROGERS
|2121
|53
|1799
|2020-10-10
|MUSKOGEE
|2077
|26
|1736
|2020-10-10
|GARFIELD
|2025
|22
|1627
|2020-10-10
|COMANCHE
|1900
|13
|1624
|2020-10-10
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1726
|11
|1348
|2020-10-10
|TEXAS
|1668
|10
|1534
|2020-10-10
|WAGONER
|1649
|27
|1456
|2020-10-10
|MCCURTAIN
|1401
|35
|1208
|2020-10-10
|LE FLORE
|1387
|21
|1157
|2020-10-10
|CREEK
|1340
|35
|1129
|2020-10-10
|GRADY
|1330
|13
|1100
|2020-10-10
|CHEROKEE
|1237
|8
|1032
|2020-10-10
|OSAGE
|1222
|13
|919
|2020-10-10
|BRYAN
|1194
|5
|962
|2020-10-10
|WOODWARD
|1165
|5
|1062
|2020-10-10
|WASHINGTON
|1110
|41
|957
|2020-10-10
|PITTSBURG
|1057
|20
|932
|2020-10-10
|SEQUOYAH
|1052
|12
|880
|2020-10-10
|MCCLAIN
|1044
|7
|866
|2020-10-10
|OTTAWA
|1043
|8
|865
|2020-10-10
|DELAWARE
|1001
|26
|727
|2020-10-10
|CADDO
|952
|21
|762
|2020-10-10
|OKMULGEE
|951
|8
|817
|2020-10-10
|JACKSON
|937
|10
|781
|2020-10-10
|CUSTER
|900
|1
|708
|2020-10-10
|MAYES
|807
|11
|620
|2020-10-10
|KAY
|741
|15
|613
|2020-10-10
|BECKHAM
|719
|8
|497
|2020-10-10
|ADAIR
|688
|10
|555
|2020-10-10
|CARTER
|652
|9
|540
|2020-10-10
|LOGAN
|630
|2
|500
|2020-10-10
|LINCOLN
|619
|10
|446
|2020-10-10
|SEMINOLE
|617
|6
|445
|2020-10-10
|CRAIG
|567
|1
|499
|2020-10-10
|PONTOTOC
|541
|3
|422
|2020-10-10
|STEPHENS
|521
|6
|428
|2020-10-10
|GARVIN
|474
|5
|370
|2020-10-10
|KINGFISHER
|442
|2
|368
|2020-10-10
|MCINTOSH
|388
|8
|316
|2020-10-10
|CHOCTAW
|368
|2
|311
|2020-10-10
|ATOKA
|358
|1
|303
|2020-10-10
|HASKELL
|329
|4
|274
|2020-10-10
|HUGHES
|322
|4
|280
|2020-10-10
|PAWNEE
|285
|5
|247
|2020-10-10
|JOHNSTON
|241
|4
|178
|2020-10-10
|LOVE
|234
|1
|186
|2020-10-10
|PUSHMATAHA
|219
|3
|169
|2020-10-10
|MURRAY
|213
|2
|147
|2020-10-10
|MARSHALL
|212
|2
|177
|2020-10-10
|OKFUSKEE
|199
|5
|133
|2020-10-10
|NOWATA
|197
|4
|141
|2020-10-10
|LATIMER
|167
|2
|134
|2020-10-10
|NOBLE
|163
|3
|146
|2020-10-10
|BLAINE
|155
|1
|132
|2020-10-10
|GREER
|122
|8
|97
|2020-10-10
|TILLMAN
|122
|2
|104
|2020-10-10
|WOODS
|122
|0
|112
|2020-10-10
|WASHITA
|121
|0
|86
|2020-10-10
|MAJOR
|117
|2
|95
|2020-10-10
|KIOWA
|112
|2
|77
|2020-10-10
|ALFALFA
|87
|0
|68
|2020-10-10
|ROGER MILLS
|78
|1
|49
|2020-10-10
|COAL
|78
|0
|67
|2020-10-10
|COTTON
|76
|3
|61
|2020-10-10
|DEWEY
|75
|1
|64
|2020-10-10
|BEAVER
|72
|0
|57
|2020-10-10
|GRANT
|63
|1
|49
|2020-10-10
|HARMON
|59
|0
|45
|2020-10-10
|JEFFERSON
|56
|0
|42
|2020-10-10
|39
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|HARPER
|37
|1
|29
|2020-10-10
|CIMARRON
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
Oklahoma per city 10.10.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|16178
|171
|14156
|2020-10-10
|TULSA
|12669
|124
|11221
|2020-10-10
|NORMAN
|3665
|40
|3196
|2020-10-10
|BROKEN ARROW
|3574
|35
|3115
|2020-10-10
|EDMOND
|3175
|23
|2690
|2020-10-10
|OTHER***
|2228
|15
|1888
|2020-10-10
|STILLWATER
|2119
|6
|1895
|2020-10-10
|ENID
|1869
|22
|1521
|2020-10-10
|YUKON
|1414
|6
|1168
|2020-10-10
|GUYMON
|1331
|10
|1220
|2020-10-10
|CLAREMORE
|1249
|49
|1041
|2020-10-10
|LAWTON
|1217
|11
|1007
|2020-10-10
|MOORE
|1211
|15
|1019
|2020-10-10
|OWASSO
|1000
|3
|852
|2020-10-10
|SHAWNEE
|969
|10
|741
|2020-10-10
|TAHLEQUAH
|920
|4
|752
|2020-10-10
|MUSKOGEE
|918
|19
|687
|2020-10-10
|BARTLESVILLE
|917
|38
|788
|2020-10-10
|FORT SUPPLY
|882
|2
|836
|2020-10-10
|JENKS
|878
|5
|801
|2020-10-10
|ALTUS
|832
|10
|697
|2020-10-10
|MCALESTER
|804
|18
|709
|2020-10-10
|BIXBY
|760
|5
|663
|2020-10-10
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-10
|DURANT
|741
|2
|613
|2020-10-10
|CHICKASHA
|689
|8
|582
|2020-10-10
|MIAMI
|636
|6
|518
|2020-10-10
|SAPULPA
|594
|12
|503
|2020-10-10
|PONCA CITY
|587
|12
|490
|2020-10-10
|BROKEN BOW
|568
|22
|495
|2020-10-10
|SAND SPRINGS
|565
|5
|477
|2020-10-10
|ARDMORE
|540
|7
|449
|2020-10-10
|EL RENO
|518
|8
|419
|2020-10-10
|VINITA
|492
|1
|434
|2020-10-10
|MUSTANG
|491
|2
|421
|2020-10-10
|HOMINY
|479
|2
|281
|2020-10-10
|BETHANY
|461
|5
|409
|2020-10-10
|STILWELL
|457
|8
|356
|2020-10-10
|CHOCTAW
|451
|3
|370
|2020-10-10
|IDABEL
|445
|6
|393
|2020-10-10
|ADA
|444
|1
|346
|2020-10-10
|GLENPOOL
|442
|4
|388
|2020-10-10
|CLINTON
|429
|0
|346
|2020-10-10
|LEXINGTON
|426
|5
|365
|2020-10-10
|BLANCHARD
|424
|1
|326
|2020-10-10
|ELK CITY
|408
|3
|274
|2020-10-10
|SALLISAW
|401
|4
|344
|2020-10-10
|COLLINSVILLE
|395
|1
|341
|2020-10-10
|ANADARKO
|385
|6
|321
|2020-10-10
|WEATHERFORD
|383
|1
|285
|2020-10-10
|OKMULGEE
|373
|5
|320
|2020-10-10
|GROVE
|371
|18
|303
|2020-10-10
|POTEAU
|369
|5
|282
|2020-10-10
|MCLOUD
|366
|1
|321
|2020-10-10
|SKIATOOK
|362
|8
|318
|2020-10-10
|COWETA
|362
|14
|316
|2020-10-10
|GUTHRIE
|361
|0
|268
|2020-10-10
|DUNCAN
|336
|4
|281
|2020-10-10
|SEMINOLE
|334
|4
|212
|2020-10-10
|PURCELL
|314
|3
|264
|2020-10-10
|ATOKA
|300
|0
|252
|2020-10-10
|SAYRE
|285
|5
|211
|2020-10-10
|HENRYETTA
|281
|3
|240
|2020-10-10
|NEWCASTLE
|276
|3
|233
|2020-10-10
|TUTTLE
|264
|4
|212
|2020-10-10
|WAGONER
|259
|6
|223
|2020-10-10
|HUGO
|259
|2
|229
|2020-10-10
|MULDROW
|258
|3
|210
|2020-10-10
|TECUMSEH
|255
|0
|184
|2020-10-10
|PRYOR CREEK
|250
|4
|202
|2020-10-10
|JAY
|246
|1
|142
|2020-10-10
|NOBLE
|245
|3
|202
|2020-10-10
|HEAVENER
|235
|6
|206
|2020-10-10
|CUSHING
|234
|2
|211
|2020-10-10
|HOLDENVILLE
|224
|3
|195
|2020-10-10
|PIEDMONT
|219
|2
|178
|2020-10-10
|WOODWARD
|217
|2
|170
|2020-10-10
|SPIRO
|213
|1
|183
|2020-10-10
|BRISTOW
|205
|9
|179
|2020-10-10
|STIGLER
|196
|3
|148
|2020-10-10
|MIDWEST CITY
|196
|7
|169
|2020-10-10
|WEWOKA
|196
|1
|167
|2020-10-10
|HARRAH
|192
|1
|150
|2020-10-10
|EUFAULA
|191
|5
|150
|2020-10-10
|WARR ACRES
|186
|0
|171
|2020-10-10
|CHECOTAH
|181
|3
|153
|2020-10-10
|LOCUST GROVE
|177
|0
|130
|2020-10-10
|HINTON
|177
|0
|148
|2020-10-10
|HENNESSEY
|176
|2
|157
|2020-10-10
|PAULS VALLEY
|172
|1
|147
|2020-10-10
|KINGFISHER
|163
|0
|129
|2020-10-10
|CHANDLER
|162
|9
|119
|2020-10-10
|FORT GIBSON
|161
|4
|114
|2020-10-10
|MARIETTA
|154
|0
|117
|2020-10-10
|VIAN
|153
|3
|134
|2020-10-10
|SPENCER
|152
|2
|132
|2020-10-10
|CALERA
|150
|1
|121
|2020-10-10
|CLEVELAND
|145
|3
|134
|2020-10-10
|AFTON
|141
|1
|115
|2020-10-10
|CATOOSA
|140
|2
|128
|2020-10-10
|CHELSEA
|139
|1
|114
|2020-10-10
|SALINA
|138
|1
|95
|2020-10-10
|SULPHUR
|138
|2
|92
|2020-10-10
|MOUNDS
|134
|3
|115
|2020-10-10
|TISHOMINGO
|132
|3
|96
|2020-10-10
|MADILL
|130
|1
|116
|2020-10-10
|DEL CITY
|130
|0
|110
|2020-10-10
|NOWATA
|129
|3
|85
|2020-10-10
|SPERRY
|129
|2
|113
|2020-10-10
|INOLA
|126
|3
|111
|2020-10-10
|ROLAND
|122
|0
|99
|2020-10-10
|MANNFORD
|122
|4
|99
|2020-10-10
|WESTVILLE
|119
|2
|104
|2020-10-10
|HOOKER
|118
|0
|111
|2020-10-10
|ANTLERS
|114
|3
|80
|2020-10-10
|MEEKER
|114
|0
|61
|2020-10-10
|POCOLA
|113
|3
|90
|2020-10-10
|CHOUTEAU
|111
|6
|88
|2020-10-10
|NICHOLS HILLS
|110
|0
|97
|2020-10-10
|HASKELL
|108
|1
|98
|2020-10-10
|LINDSAY
|106
|2
|89
|2020-10-10
|DEWEY
|106
|1
|93
|2020-10-10
|JONES
|105
|2
|83
|2020-10-10
|ALVA
|105
|0
|98
|2020-10-10
|PRAGUE
|104
|0
|80
|2020-10-10
|PERKINS
|102
|1
|91
|2020-10-10
|COMMERCE
|101
|1
|91
|2020-10-10
|OOLOGAH
|101
|0
|81
|2020-10-10
|TALIHINA
|101
|3
|78
|2020-10-10
|VALLIANT
|100
|3
|84
|2020-10-10
|FREDERICK
|99
|2
|82
|2020-10-10
|HULBERT
|98
|2
|88
|2020-10-10
|WISTER
|98
|1
|91
|2020-10-10
|HOWE
|97
|0
|86
|2020-10-10
|MANGUM
|97
|8
|79
|2020-10-10
|WRIGHT CITY
|96
|0
|77
|2020-10-10
|MORRIS
|94
|0
|80
|2020-10-10
|WYANDOTTE
|93
|1
|78
|2020-10-10
|WASHINGTON
|91
|0
|79
|2020-10-10
|MARLOW
|90
|0
|71
|2020-10-10
|OKEMAH
|89
|3
|74
|2020-10-10
|PAWHUSKA
|89
|0
|56
|2020-10-10
|GORE
|89
|2
|73
|2020-10-10
|BEGGS
|89
|0
|81
|2020-10-10
|PAWNEE
|87
|1
|68
|2020-10-10
|HAWORTH
|82
|2
|62
|2020-10-10
|KANSAS
|81
|3
|65
|2020-10-10
|KINGSTON
|80
|1
|59
|2020-10-10
|COMANCHE
|79
|1
|67
|2020-10-10
|WILBURTON
|79
|1
|65
|2020-10-10
|TEXHOMA
|76
|0
|72
|2020-10-10
|COLCORD
|76
|1
|65
|2020-10-10
|STROUD
|73
|0
|60
|2020-10-10
|KEOTA
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-10
|KELLYVILLE
|70
|2
|60
|2020-10-10
|BARNSDALL
|70
|2
|53
|2020-10-10
|ELGIN
|69
|1
|50
|2020-10-10
|FORT COBB
|68
|0
|45
|2020-10-10
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|66
|2020-10-10
|LUTHER
|67
|1
|55
|2020-10-10
|PERRY
|66
|1
|60
|2020-10-10
|DAVIS
|66
|0
|49
|2020-10-10
|FAIRLAND
|64
|0
|53
|2020-10-10
|MEAD
|64
|1
|46
|2020-10-10
|CACHE
|63
|0
|51
|2020-10-10
|QUAPAW
|63
|0
|52
|2020-10-10
|HARTSHORNE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-10-10
|KIEFER
|61
|0
|54
|2020-10-10
|APACHE
|60
|1
|45
|2020-10-10
|BINGER
|60
|9
|44
|2020-10-10
|NEWKIRK
|60
|1
|43
|2020-10-10
|WATONGA
|59
|0
|53
|2020-10-10
|CARNEGIE
|59
|1
|43
|2020-10-10
|DRUMRIGHT
|58
|0
|42
|2020-10-10
|WYNNEWOOD
|58
|1
|40
|2020-10-10
|WALTERS
|58
|1
|47
|2020-10-10
|CADDO
|57
|0
|54
|2020-10-10
|COALGATE
|57
|0
|50
|2020-10-10
|HOLLIS
|56
|0
|42
|2020-10-10
|FAIRVIEW
|55
|0
|46
|2020-10-10
|HOBART
|55
|1
|33
|2020-10-10
|CAMERON
|55
|0
|40
|2020-10-10
|HELENA
|54
|0
|45
|2020-10-10
|PORTER
|54
|0
|48
|2020-10-10
|BLACKWELL
|54
|1
|47
|2020-10-10
|BOKOSHE
|54
|0
|51
|2020-10-10
|ALEX
|54
|0
|45
|2020-10-10
|WETUMKA
|53
|0
|49
|2020-10-10
|WATTS
|51
|0
|41
|2020-10-10
|TALALA
|50
|0
|46
|2020-10-10
|STRATFORD
|50
|0
|30
|2020-10-10
|MAYSVILLE
|50
|2
|39
|2020-10-10
|CRESCENT
|49
|1
|42
|2020-10-10
|WARNER
|49
|0
|34
|2020-10-10
|COLBERT
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-10
|YALE
|47
|0
|38
|2020-10-10
|EARLSBORO
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-10
|OKARCHE
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-10
|LONE GROVE
|45
|1
|32
|2020-10-10
|KONAWA
|45
|1
|34
|2020-10-10
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|42
|2020-10-10
|MINCO
|43
|0
|33
|2020-10-10
|BOKCHITO
|42
|1
|29
|2020-10-10
|BLAIR
|42
|0
|34
|2020-10-10
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|40
|2020-10-10
|TONKAWA
|41
|0
|33
|2020-10-10
|ELMORE CITY
|41
|0
|32
|2020-10-10
|HYDRO
|40
|0
|29
|2020-10-10
|WAYNE
|40
|0
|36
|2020-10-10
|WELLSTON
|40
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|FLETCHER
|39
|0
|25
|2020-10-10
|ADAIR
|39
|0
|28
|2020-10-10
|BOLEY
|38
|1
|7
|2020-10-10
|BOSWELL
|38
|0
|28
|2020-10-10
|CEMENT
|38
|0
|33
|2020-10-10
|MOORELAND
|37
|1
|31
|2020-10-10
|WEBBERS FALLS
|36
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|PORUM
|36
|1
|31
|2020-10-10
|ARCADIA
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-10
|WILSON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-10
|FORT TOWSON
|35
|0
|29
|2020-10-10
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-10
|PADEN
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|CHEYENNE
|35
|1
|19
|2020-10-10
|WELCH
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-10
|BIG CABIN
|35
|1
|30
|2020-10-10
|NINNEKAH
|35
|0
|33
|2020-10-10
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-10
|THOMAS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-10-10
|OCHELATA
|33
|1
|27
|2020-10-10
|GARBER
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-10
|HAMMON
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|CYRIL
|32
|1
|23
|2020-10-10
|FAIRFAX
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-10
|STONEWALL
|31
|1
|26
|2020-10-10
|NEW CORDELL
|31
|0
|22
|2020-10-10
|SHADY POINT
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-10
|MAUD
|30
|0
|26
|2020-10-10
|DEWAR
|30
|0
|24
|2020-10-10
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|29
|2020-10-10
|DAVENPORT
|28
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|DELAWARE
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-10
|GLENCOE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-10
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-10
|WAUKOMIS
|28
|0
|16
|2020-10-10
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|19
|2020-10-10
|CASHION
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-10
|BLUEJACKET
|27
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|BEAVER
|27
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|GRACEMONT
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-10
|GERONIMO
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-10
|BENNINGTON
|26
|0
|16
|2020-10-10
|GEARY
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-10
|KREBS
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-10
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-10
|CANTON
|26
|1
|22
|2020-10-10
|SPAVINAW
|26
|0
|18
|2020-10-10
|BOISE CITY
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-10
|COPAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-10
|WELEETKA
|25
|1
|17
|2020-10-10
|JENNINGS
|25
|1
|19
|2020-10-10
|OKTAHA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|PAOLI
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-10
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-10
|OLUSTEE
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-10
|DOVER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|24
|2020-10-10
|ARAPAHO
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-10
|GANS
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-10
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-10
|PANAMA
|24
|1
|19
|2020-10-10
|VERDEN
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-10
|INDIAHOMA
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|AMBER
|23
|0
|15
|2020-10-10
|WANETTE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|LAHOMA
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|MILBURN
|23
|1
|17
|2020-10-10
|RUSH SPRINGS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|ARKOMA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-10
|CARNEY
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-10
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-10
|ASHER
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-10
|OKEENE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-10
|CALUMET
|21
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|MEDFORD
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-10
|GRANITE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-10
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-10
|RINGLING
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-10
|BURNS FLAT
|21
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|BUFFALO
|20
|1
|14
|2020-10-10
|WAURIKA
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-10
|KIOWA
|20
|1
|16
|2020-10-10
|LOOKEBA
|20
|2
|16
|2020-10-10
|CHEROKEE
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-10
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-10
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|13
|2020-10-10
|ROFF
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|SASAKWA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-10
|OAKS
|19
|1
|9
|2020-10-10
|TERLTON
|19
|0
|18
|2020-10-10
|CANUTE
|19
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|SEILING
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-10
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|OILTON
|18
|1
|11
|2020-10-10
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-10
|SOPER
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|RATTAN
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-10
|UNION CITY
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|POND CREEK
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|LAVERNE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|SNYDER
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-10
|CANEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|AGRA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-10-10
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|SPRINGER
|15
|1
|13
|2020-10-10
|POCASSET
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|SAVANNA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-10
|HANNA
|15
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|VELMA
|15
|1
|10
|2020-10-10
|LEHIGH
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-10
|KINTA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-10
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|14
|1
|11
|2020-10-10
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|CORN
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-10
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|ERICK
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-10
|STUART
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-10
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|MILL CREEK
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|AMES
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|LENAPAH
|12
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-10
|BILLINGS
|12
|1
|10
|2020-10-10
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-10
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|CLEO SPRINGS
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|FOSS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|COVINGTON
|10
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|VICI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-10
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|KREMLIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|STRINGTOWN
|9
|1
|6
|2020-10-10
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-10
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|CALVIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|CASTLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|AVANT
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|PRUE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|WANN
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-10
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|WAYNOKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|FOYIL
|7
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|FARGO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|NASH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-10
|REYDON
|7
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|OKAY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|PITTSBURG
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|BYARS
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|MARTHA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|WAPANUCKA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-10
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|CARTER
|6
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-10
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|GOTEBO
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|SHARON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|BURLINGTON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|BESSIE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|JET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|FITZHUGH
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-10
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|VERA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|STERLING
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-10
|FAXON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|LOCO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|PEORIA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-10
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|CARMEN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-10
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|DAVIDSON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-10
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-10
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
